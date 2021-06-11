HSBC Bank Malta p l c : Company Announcements (13-page PDF 741KB)

Log in
HSBC Bank Malta p l c : Company Announcements

06/11/2021 | 08:12am EDT
HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.

Company Announcements

Published on the Malta Stock Exchange

Company Announcements

Date

Issuer

Description

Market

Link

11 Jun 2021 07:46

21 May 2021 08:58

11 May 2021 15:05

22 Apr 2021 11:33

09 Apr 2021 08:59

26 Mar 2021 13:48

26 Feb 2021 11:34

23 Feb 2021 09:57

02 Feb 2021 13:00

29 Jan 2021 09:02

22 Jan 2021 13:00

05 Jan 2021 13:31

05 Jan 2021 12:04

18 Dec 2020 11:06

27 Nov 2020 14:12

17 Nov 2020 08:59

11 Nov 2020 08:59

06 Nov 2020 08:59

HSBC Bank Malta plc

Information to the Market

HSBC Bank Malta plc

Interim Directors' Statement

HSBC Bank Malta plc

Notification -Listing Rule 5.197

HSBC Bank Malta plc

AGM Held

HSBC Bank Malta plc

AGM Agenda

HSBC Bank Malta plc

Approval of Change in Senior

Management

HSBC Bank Malta plc

AGM to be held

HSBC Bank Malta plc

Annual Report and Financial

Statements 2020

HSBC Bank Malta plc

Approval of Change in Senior

Management

HSBC Bank Malta plc

Board Meeting to be held

HSBC Bank Malta plc

Approval of Audit Committee Member

HSBC Bank Malta plc

Change in Senior Management

HSBC Bank Malta plc

Approval of Change in Directorship

HSBC Bank Malta plc

Approval of Change in Senior

Management

HSBC Bank Malta plc

AGM Held

HSBC Bank Malta plc

Interim Directors' Statement

HSBC Bank Malta plc

Change in Directorship

HSBC Bank Malta plc

AGM Agenda

Regulated Main Market HSBC385.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC384.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC383.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC382.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC381.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC380.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC379.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC378.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC377.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC376.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC375.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC374.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC373.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC372.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC371.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC370.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC369.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC368.pdf

29 Oct 2020 07:57

30 Sep 2020 09:02

11 Sep 2020 16:21

03 Aug 2020 09:13

03 Aug 2020 08:59

24 Jul 2020 08:59

08 Jul 2020 17:38

06 Jul 2020 12:49

26 May 2020 17:00

28 Apr 2020 15:29

17 Apr 2020 08:59

08 Apr 2020 13:29

02 Apr 2020 13:59

18 Mar 2020 12:59

16 Mar 2020 13:15

09 Mar 2020 09:59

19 Feb 2020 17:09

18 Feb 2020 08:59

17 Jan 2020 15:30

08 Jan 2020 08:59

HSBC Bank Malta plc

HSBC Bank Malta plc

HSBC Bank Malta plc

HSBC Bank Malta plc

HSBC Bank Malta plc

HSBC Bank Malta plc

HSBC Bank Malta plc

HSBC Bank Malta plc

HSBC Bank Malta plc

HSBC Bank Malta plc

HSBC Bank Malta plc

HSBC Bank Malta plc

HSBC Bank Malta plc

HSBC Bank Malta plc

HSBC Bank Malta plc

HSBC Bank Malta plc

HSBC Bank Malta plc

HSBC Bank Malta plc

HSBC Bank Malta plc

HSBC Bank Malta plc

Information to the Market

New AGM date

Information to maintain a fair market

Information to Maintain a Fair Market

Interim Financial Results

Change in Senior Management

Change in Board Composition and Senior Management

Interim Results Board Meeting to be Held

Information to the Market

Interim Directors'' Statement and COVID-19 Impact Update

Change in Senior Management

Change in Directorship

Information to maintain a fair market

Information to maintain a fair market

Information to the Market - COVID-19

Change in Senior Management

Annual Report and Accounts

Preliminary Statement of Annual Accounts

Information to Maintain a Fair Market

Board Meeting to be held and forthcoming AGM 2020

Regulated Main Market HSBC367.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC366.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC365.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC364.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC363.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC362.pd

Regulated Main Market HSBC361.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC360.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC359.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC358.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC357.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC356.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC355.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC354.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC353.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC352.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC351.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC350.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC349.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC348.pdf

22 Nov 2019

HSBC Bank Malta plc

Interim Directors'' Statement

13:27

18 Nov 2019

HSBC Bank Malta plc

Information to the Market

07:59

07

Nov 2019

HSBC Bank Malta plc

Approval re Change of Senior

17:04

Management

10

Oct 2019

HSBC Bank Malta plc

Information to the Market

07:58

13 Sep 2019

HSBC Bank Malta plc

Change in Senior Management

14:02

05 Aug 2019

HSBC Bank Malta plc

Interim Financial Results

08:58

02 Aug 2019

HSBC Bank Malta plc

Change in Board Composition

16:43

01

Jul 2019

HSBC Bank Malta plc

Errata Corrige- Address correction

14:29

01 Jul 2019

HSBC Bank Malta plc

Change in Senior Management

14:05

26

Jun 2019

HSBC Bank Malta plc

Interim Results Board Meeting to be

08:59

held

09 May 2019

HSBC Bank Malta plc

Interim Directors'' Statement

11:57

08 May 2019

HSBC Bank Malta plc

Appointment of Chairman

13:34

17

Apr 2019

HSBC Bank Malta plc

AGM Held

15:45

04

Apr 2019

HSBC Bank Malta plc

Annual General Meeting Agenda

10:06

03

Apr 2019

HSBC Bank Malta plc

Approval of Director

11:35

19

Feb 2019

HSBC Bank Malta plc

Preliminary Statement of Annual

08:59

Accounts

07

Jan 2019

HSBC Bank Malta plc

Board Meeting to be held and

12:16

forthcoming AGM

14

Dec 2018 HSBC Bank Malta plc

Subordinated Loan

04

Dec 2018 HSBC Bank Malta plc

Appointment of Director

09

Nov 2018

HSBC Bank Malta plc

Interim Directors' Statement

03

Oct 2018

HSBC Bank Malta plc

Notification -Listing Rule 5.197

23

Aug 2018 HSBC Bank Malta plc

Information to the Market

Regulated Main Market HSBC347.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC346.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC345.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC344.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC343.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC342.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC341.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC340.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC339.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC338.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC337.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC336.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC335.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC334.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC333.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC332.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC331.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC330.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC329.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC328.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC327.pdf

Regulated Main Market HSBC325.pdf

06 Aug 2018

28 Jun 2018

25 May 2018

15 May 2018

12 Apr 2018

09 Apr 2018

05 Apr 2018

21 Feb 2018

20 Feb 2018

30 Jan 2018

05 Jan 2018

20 Nov 2017

09 Nov 2017

19 Oct 2017

31 Jul 2017

21 Jul 2017

12 Jun 2017

29 May 2017

22 May 2017

19 May 2017

13 Apr 2017

07 Apr 2017

21 Feb 2017

21 Feb 2017

01 Feb 2017

06 Jan 2017

HSBC Bank Malta plc

Interim Financial Statements as at 30

Regulated Main Market

HSBC324.pdf

June 2018

HSBC Bank Malta plc

Approval of Change in Senior

Regulated Main Market

HSBC322.pdf

Management

HSBC Bank Malta plc

Interim Directors'' Statement

Regulated Main Market

HSBC321.pdf

HSBC Bank Malta plc

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Regulated Main Market

HSBC320.pdf

HSBC Bank Malta plc

Annual General Meeting Held

Regulated Main Market

HSBC319.pdf

HSBC Bank Malta plc

AGM Agenda

Regulated Main Market

HSBC318.pdf

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.

Information to the Market

Regulated Main Market

HSBC317.pdf

HSBC Bank Malta plc

Change in Directorship

Regulated Main Market

HSBC316.pdf

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.

Preliminary Statement of Financial

Regulated Main Market

HSBC315.pdf

Results

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. Change in Senior Management

Regulated Main Market

HSBC314.pdf

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.

Board Meeting to be held and

Regulated Main Market

HSBC313.pdf

forthcoming AGM

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. Interim Directors'' Statement

Regulated Main Market

HSBC312.pdf

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. Realisation of Assets

Regulated Main Market

HSBC311.pdf

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. Appointment to Board Committees

Regulated Main Market

HSBC310.pdf

Approval of Interim Financial

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. Statements for the period ended 30

Regulated Main Market

HSBC309.pdf

June 2017

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. Appointment to Board Committees

Regulated Main Market

HSBC308.pdf

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.

Board Meeting re Interim Results to be

Regulated Main Market

HSBC307.pdf

held

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. Appointment of Director

Regulated Main Market

HSBC306.pdf

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. Errata Corrige- Appointment of Director

Regulated Main Market

HSBC305.pdf

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. Appointment of Director

Regulated Main Market

HSBC304.pdf

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. Annual General Meeting Held

Regulated Main Market

HSBC303.pdf

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. Annual General Meeting Agenda

Regulated Main Market

HSBC302.pdf

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.

Preliminary Statement of Financial

Regulated Main Market

HSBC301.pdf

Results - errata corrige.

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.

Preliminary Statement of Financial

Regulated Main Market

HSBC300.pdf

Results

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. Change in Directorships

Regulated Main Market

HSBC299.pdf

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.

Maturity of 4.6% HSBC Bank Malta Plc

Regulated Main Market

HSBC298.pdf

€2017 Bond ISIN MT0000031220

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HSBC Bank Malta plc published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 12:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 108 M 132 M 132 M
Net income 2020 7,57 M 9,21 M 9,21 M
Net cash 2020 1 472 M 1 790 M 1 790 M
P/E ratio 2020 42,8x
Yield 2020 1,29%
Capitalization 292 M 355 M 355 M
EV / Sales 2019 -5,27x
EV / Sales 2020 -10,6x
Nbr of Employees 1 106
Free-Float 30,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Simon Vaughan Johnson Chief Executive Officer
Emma Nuttall Chief Financial Officer
John L. Bonello Chairman
Nikolaos Fertakis Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Muscat Independent Non-Executive Director
