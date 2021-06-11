HSBC Bank Malta p l c : Company Announcements (13-page PDF 741KB)

Information to the Market
New AGM date
Information to maintain a fair market
Information to Maintain a Fair Market
Interim Financial Results
Change in Senior Management
Change in Board Composition and Senior Management
Interim Results Board Meeting to be Held
Information to the Market
Interim Directors'' Statement and COVID-19 Impact Update
Change in Senior Management
Change in Directorship
Information to maintain a fair market
Information to maintain a fair market
Information to the Market - COVID-19
Change in Senior Management
Annual Report and Accounts
Preliminary Statement of Annual Accounts
Information to Maintain a Fair Market
Board Meeting to be held and forthcoming AGM 2020