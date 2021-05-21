HSBC Bank Malta p l c : Malta Foundation supports Prince's Trust International Achieve programme

News Release
21 May 2021
HSBC Malta Foundation supports
Prince's Trust International Achieve programme
The HSBC Malta Foundation is supporting the Ministry for Education (MFED) in its 2021 call for schools and education centres to benefit from funds in relation to the Prince's Trust International Achieve Programme, which assists young people in our community who are at risk of underachieving or dropping out from formal education.
Under the 2021 Achieve Programme, financial support is being made available for secondary schools, education centres and middle schools, who can use the funds to buy resources and deliver projects. Applicants must be approved and registered to deliver the Achieve Programme.
Caroline Buhagiar Klass, Head of Human Resources and Corporate Sustainability at HSBC Malta, said: "The HSBC Malta Foundation has committed more than €60,000 in the past three years to supporting the Prince's Trust International Achieve Programme in Malta and Gozo, and the foundation has invested another €35,000 per year into the delivery of the programme. Thanks also to the dedication and professionalism of our educators; the programme has been a great success. We are optimistic that in 2021 the programme can once again have a positive effect on the lives of the young people facing various challenges."
"Over 1,000 young people have benefitted from the Prince's Trust International Achieve Programme throughout the last six years, achieving qualifications and gaining and enhancing various skills amongst which teamwork, leadership, enterprise, presentation and digital skills. This has helped young people to continue their post-secondary education and to be better prepared for the world of employment," stated Maureen Amoroso, PTI Achieve Education Officer within the Ministry for Education.
Trina Somerville, Programmes Manager, Europe and MENA, said: "We are enormously grateful for the ongoing partnership with HSBC Malta in supporting our Achieve programme which is delivered through the Ministry of Education. The programme has had a huge impact on many young people over the last six years, helping them to gain more confidence, re- engage with education and develop key life skills to support them on their journey from education to employment. We look forward to our continued work together."
Since 2018, the HSBC Malta Foundation has supported more than 50 schools and centres with funding in relation to Prince's Trust International Achieve Programme projects and resources. The funding has helped to purchase digital photography equipment, create informal education settings, organise Christmas cooking sessions, purchase gardening supplies, embellish a kitchen garden, refurbish a gym, organise extracurricular physical activities, establish small enterprises, create a roof garden and organise team building and healthy lifestyle activities.
This news release is issued by
Registered Office:
HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.
116 Archbishop Street, Valletta VLT1444
Web: www.hsbc.com.mt
Among the local achievements was the selection of Katriel Zahra, a student from St Margaret College Secondary School Cospicua, as the Regional Winner for Europe at the 2021 Prince's Trust Global Awards. The panel of judges reviewing all the nominations named Katriel's nomination as a shining example of the Achieve Programme's main aim of enabling young persons to build important employability skills through a less formal way of delivery. They also commended the opportunities the programme offers young people to develop interpersonal skills, teamwork skills and an awareness of enterprise and employment which helps them prepare for the world of work and break down barriers to progression.
PHOTOCAPTION: As part of the PTI Achieve, students at St Benedict College
Secondary School embellishing their school by turning an unused area into a reading
area for all the school community
HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.
HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. is a member of the HSBC Group, whose ultimate parent company is HSBC Holdings plc. HSBC Malta provides a comprehensive range of financial services which are all designed to meet the expanding requirements of its large client base of personal and corporate customers. These include Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking and Global Markets. Registered in Malta number C3177. Registered Office: 116, Archbishop Street, Valletta VLT 1444, Malta. HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. is regulated and licensed to carry out the business of banking and investment services in terms of the Banking Act (Cap. 371 of the Laws of Malta) and the Investment Services Act (Cap. 370 of the Laws of Malta) by the Malta Financial Services Authority.
HSBC Group
HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,984bn at 31 December 2020, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.
