HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.

HSBC BANK MALTA P.L.C.

(HSB)
HSBC Bank Malta p l c : Malta facilitates donations for International Women's Day

03/05/2021 | 02:11am EST
.

News Release

5 March 2021

HSBC Malta facilitates donations for International Women's Day

Ahead of International Women's Day, employees at HSBC Bank Malta and HSBC Global Services (UK) Limited's Contact Centre in Swatar, are coordinating donations of toiletry items for more than 150 women in need. These items will be donated to various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) who support female victims of violence, mental health problems and homelessness.

Donna Falzon, Head of Contact Centre at the HSBC in Swatar said, "This is the fourth consecutive year that HSBC employees in Malta have organised this initiative. Unfortunately, the impact of Covid-19 means that the need this year is even greater as the number of people which these NGOs support increases while resources and donations decline. As in previous years we are asking the public to support this initiative and also donate items to the NGOs we are supporting."

Members of the public who wish to make a donation can do so directly by contacting the NGO of their choice and coordinating delivery in a safe way to their premises. Due to the current restrictions, HSBC regrets that it is not in a position to accept donations from the public at any of its premises.

The beneficiaries of this year's initiative include: Dar il-Kaptan (tel: 2145 0103/4/5); St Jeanne Antide Foundation (tel: 2180 9011); Fondazzjoni Suret il-Bniedem which runs Dar Teresa Spinelli in Valletta (tel: 2122 2786); Dar Imelda (tel: 2145 0052) in Birkirkara; Richmond Foundation - Attard Hostel (mob: 7943 7336); YMCA Malta (tel: 2767 5278); and Richmond Foundation - Kappara Hostel (mob: 7937 7992).

These NGOs are welcoming new toiletry items such as hair care products, make-up, nail care items, bed slippers, blankets, face cloths, towels, sanitary products, facial creams, hand creams, body lotions, large nappies, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorant and toothpaste.

Photocaption: Last year's donations of toiletry items for women in need

This news release is issued by

Registered Office:

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.

116 Archbishop Street, Valletta VLT1444 Web:www.hsbc.com.mt

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. is a member of the HSBC Group, whose ultimate parent company is HSBC Holdings plc. HSBC Malta provides a comprehensive range of financial services which are all designed to meet the expanding requirements of its large client base of personal and corporate customers. These include Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking and Global Markets. Registered in Malta number C3177. Registered Office: 116, Archbishop Street, Valletta VLT 1444, Malta. HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. is regulated and licensed to carry out the business of banking and investment services in terms of the Banking Act (Cap. 371 of the Laws of Malta) and the Investment Services Act (Cap. 370 of the Laws of Malta) by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

HSBC Group

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,984bn at 31 December 2020, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

Disclaimer

HSBC Bank Malta plc published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 07:10:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
