HSBC Bank Malta p l c : Malta reopens Victoria Gozo branch

News Release

11 March, 2021

HSBC Malta reopens Victoria Gozo branch

HSBC Malta will reopen its branch in Victoria, Gozo, on Friday 12 March 2021. The branch had closed temporarily on 26 February due to positive testing for Covid-19.

Crawford Prentice, Head of Wealth and Personal Banking at HSBC Malta, said: "Despite the challenging situation that we are all currently facing, HSBC Malta remains committed to providing essential branch services to its customers. In doing so, we will continue to ensure the highest possible safety standards to protect both our customers and our employees. Having taken all the necessary health and safety measures in line with the Health Authorities' guidelines, we are now in a position to reopen the branch and we now look forward to welcoming our customers back to our Gozo branch from Friday 12 March."

The Bank reminds customers that the majority of services can be availed of by using Credit & Debit Cards, Mobile, Internet, ATM and Deposit Machine services. The bank encourages customers to limit branch visits to essential matters only, at this time.

More information on HSBC Malta's services is available on http://www.hsbc.com.mt/covid

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. is a member of the HSBC Group, whose ultimate parent company is HSBC Holdings plc. HSBC Malta provides a comprehensive range of financial services which are all designed to meet the expanding requirements of its large client base of personal and corporate customers. These include Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking and Global Markets. Registered in Malta number C3177. Registered Office: 116, Archbishop Street, Valletta VLT 1444, Malta. HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. is regulated and licensed to carry out the business of banking and investment services in terms of the Banking Act (Cap. 371 of the Laws of Malta) and the Investment Services Act (Cap. 370 of the Laws of Malta) by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

HSBC Group

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,984bn at 31 December 2020, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

