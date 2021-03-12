Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Malta Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.    HSB   MT0000030107

HSBC BANK MALTA P.L.C.

(HSB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HSBC Bank Malta p l c : Malta reopens Victoria Gozo branch

03/12/2021 | 10:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release

11 March, 2021

HSBC Malta reopens Victoria Gozo branch

HSBC Malta will reopen its branch in Victoria, Gozo, on Friday 12 March 2021. The branch had closed temporarily on 26 February due to positive testing for Covid-19.

Crawford Prentice, Head of Wealth and Personal Banking at HSBC Malta, said: "Despite the challenging situation that we are all currently facing, HSBC Malta remains committed to providing essential branch services to its customers. In doing so, we will continue to ensure the highest possible safety standards to protect both our customers and our employees. Having taken all the necessary health and safety measures in line with the Health Authorities' guidelines, we are now in a position to reopen the branch and we now look forward to welcoming our customers back to our Gozo branch from Friday 12 March."

The Bank reminds customers that the majority of services can be availed of by using Credit & Debit Cards, Mobile, Internet, ATM and Deposit Machine services. The bank encourages customers to limit branch visits to essential matters only, at this time.

More information on HSBC Malta's services is available on http://www.hsbc.com.mt/covid

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. is a member of the HSBC Group, whose ultimate parent company is HSBC Holdings plc. HSBC Malta provides a comprehensive range of financial services which are all designed to meet the expanding requirements of its large client base of personal and corporate customers. These include Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking and Global Markets. Registered in Malta number C3177. Registered Office: 116, Archbishop Street, Valletta VLT 1444, Malta. HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. is regulated and licensed to carry out the business of banking and investment services in terms of the Banking Act (Cap. 371 of the Laws of Malta) and the Investment Services Act (Cap. 370 of the Laws of Malta) by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

HSBC Group

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,984bn at 31 December 2020, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

This news release is issued by

Registered Office:

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.

116 Archbishop Street, Valletta VLT1444 Web:www.hsbc.com.mt

Disclaimer

HSBC Bank Malta plc published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 15:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HSBC BANK MALTA P.L.C.
10:29aHSBC BANK MALTA P L C  : Malta reopens Victoria Gozo branch
PU
03/10HSBC BANK MALTA P L C  : Malta Foundation supports the Human Capital Research Pr..
PU
03/08HSBC BANK MALTA P L C  : Malta supports JAYE Malta's financial literacy project
PU
03/05HSBC BANK MALTA P L C  : Malta facilitates donations for International Women's D..
PU
03/04HSBC BANK MALTA P L C  : Malta tops Euromoney's 2021 Trade Finance Survey
PU
03/02HSBC BANK MALTA P L C  : Malta-supported Chamber webinar explores EU-UK trade pr..
PU
02/26HSBC BANK MALTA P L C  : AGM to be held
PU
02/23HSBC BANK MALTA P L C  : Company Announcements (13-page PDF 846KB)
PU
02/23HSBC BANK MALTA P L C  : Fundamentals remain strong despite Covid-19 challenges ..
PU
02/19HSBC BANK MALTA P L C  : Malta reopens Gżira branch
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 108 M 129 M 129 M
Net income 2020 7,57 M 9,03 M 9,03 M
Net cash 2020 2 501 M 2 984 M 2 984 M
P/E ratio 2020 42,8x
Yield 2020 1,29%
Capitalization 303 M 362 M 361 M
EV / Sales 2019 -11,6x
EV / Sales 2020 -20,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 106
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart HSBC BANK MALTA P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Simon Vaughan Johnson Chief Executive Officer
Emma Nuttall Chief Financial Officer
John L. Bonello Chairman
Nikolaos Fertakis Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Muscat Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC BANK MALTA P.L.C.-6.67%362
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.97%178 761
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.37.44%76 388
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.9.98%63 563
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED24.32%61 936
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-0.96%57 688
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ