Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSB   MT0000030107

HSBC BANK MALTA P.L.C.

(HSB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HSBC Bank Malta p l c : “Business Plan for the Planet” webinar examines HSBC's bold and ambitious plans

04/21/2021 | 04:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release

21 April 2021

"Business Plan for the Planet" webinar examines HSBC's bold and ambitious plans

HSBC Bank Malta and The Malta Chamber recently organised a webinar titled 'Business Plan for the Planet', which explored the importance of adopting sustainable practices in business operations.

The webinar referred to HSBC's bold and ambitious plan to become the leading bank for the transition to a net-zero economy. HSBC Group is aiming to reach carbon neutrality by 2030 and aims to help its clients reach this target by 2050 in line with the Paris Climate Action Agreement.

All panellists agreed that sustainable and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices are no longer an option but a must, and have to meet the demands and interest of various stakeholders. A sustainable change can start with small steps and be the driver for the success and growth of business in the long term.

Perit David Xuereb noted how critical climate change issues are in providing a framework for a sustainable future. "Such initiatives provide hope in ensuring that the opportunities arising from tackling climate change are taken on a serious note to enrich our future, on both a local and international level. As a nation, the tangible actions that are needed to be championed to drive this change should be prioritised to make a real impact with the aim of a 'greener' tomorrow" said Xuereb. He also added that: "The Malta Chamber has always been proactive in promoting business re-engineering on all fronts to not only reap the benefits from a professional point of view, but also on a personal level as well. 'Climate restoration' although a matter of international importance, should be driven by ethical business morals first and foremost".

Joyce Grech, Head of Commercial Banking, said: "HSBC Malta is embarking on a dialogue with the business community on increasing corporate sustainability. We believe that the planetary ESG challenges will be solved when we make business part of the solution, not the problem. Business has the skills, operating systems and resources to make the changes we all need. Together, businesses and their networks around the world can mobilise to create the largest planetary change programme. At HSBC we have started this journey, we are now calling on our partners everywhere to get involved."

A recording of the webinar may be found on:

The webinar was addressed by Perit David Xuereb, former President of The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, Joyce Grech, Head of Commercial Banking, HSBC Malta p.l.c., Sabrin Rahman, Head of Sustainability, Europe, Middle East and North Africa at HSBC Bank Middle East Limited, Sibel Sirmagul, Head of Product and Propositions Europe, Global Trade and Receivables Finance at HSBC Bank plc and Hugh R Blacklock, Senior Manager of Transaction Risk Management also at HSBC Bank plc.

This news release is issued by

Registered Office:

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.

116 Archbishop Street, Valletta VLT1444

Web: www.hsbc.com.mt

PHOTOCAPTION: Screen grabs during the "Business Plan for the Planet" webinar

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. is a member of the HSBC Group, whose ultimate parent company is HSBC Holdings plc. HSBC Malta provides a comprehensive range of financial services which are all designed to meet the expanding requirements of its large client base of personal and corporate customers. These include Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking and Global Markets. Registered in Malta number C3177. Registered Office: 116, Archbishop Street, Valletta VLT 1444, Malta. HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. is regulated and licensed to carry out the business of banking and investment services in terms of the Banking Act (Cap. 371 of the Laws of Malta) and the Investment Services Act (Cap. 370 of the Laws of Malta) by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

HSBC Group

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,984bn at 31 December 2020, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

Disclaimer

HSBC Bank Malta plc published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 08:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HSBC BANK MALTA P.L.C.
04:34aHSBC BANK MALTA P L C  : “Business Plan for the Planet” webinar exam..
PU
04/19HSBC BANK MALTA P L C  : Malta Foundation supports Careers Expo ‘Inspire t..
PU
04/09HSBC BANK MALTA P L C  : Malta and the Malta Chamber collaborate on sustainable ..
PU
04/09HSBC BANK MALTA P L C  : Company Announcements (13-page PDF 530KB)
PU
04/09HSBC BANK MALTA P L C  : AGM Agenda
PU
04/01HSBC BANK MALTA P L C  : and Malta Chamber hold joint post-COVID outlook webinar
PU
03/26HSBC BANK MALTA P L C  : Approval of Change in Senior Management
PU
03/25HSBC BANK MALTA P L C  : Malta to mark Earth Hour 2021
PU
03/22HSBC BANK MALTA P L C  : Malta Foundation supports matemaTIKKA awards
PU
03/22HSBC BANK MALTA P.L.C. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 108 M 130 M 130 M
Net income 2020 7,57 M 9,11 M 9,11 M
Net cash 2020 1 472 M 1 771 M 1 771 M
P/E ratio 2020 42,8x
Yield 2020 1,29%
Capitalization 299 M 360 M 360 M
EV / Sales 2019 -5,27x
EV / Sales 2020 -10,6x
Nbr of Employees 1 106
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart HSBC BANK MALTA P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Simon Vaughan Johnson Chief Executive Officer
Emma Nuttall Chief Financial Officer
John L. Bonello Chairman
Nikolaos Fertakis Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Muscat Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC BANK MALTA P.L.C.-7.78%360
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.21%176 655
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.24.66%74 688
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED26.26%63 450
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.12.15%63 057
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-7.90%53 119
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ