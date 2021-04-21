HSBC Bank Malta p l c : “Business Plan for the Planet” webinar examines HSBC's bold and ambitious plans

News Release
21 April 2021
"Business Plan for the Planet" webinar examines HSBC's bold and ambitious plans
HSBC Bank Malta and The Malta Chamber recently organised a webinar titled 'Business Plan for the Planet', which explored the importance of adopting sustainable practices in business operations.
The webinar referred to HSBC's bold and ambitious plan to become the leading bank for the transition to a net-zero economy. HSBC Group is aiming to reach carbon neutrality by 2030 and aims to help its clients reach this target by 2050 in line with the Paris Climate Action Agreement.
All panellists agreed that sustainable and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices are no longer an option but a must, and have to meet the demands and interest of various stakeholders. A sustainable change can start with small steps and be the driver for the success and growth of business in the long term.
Perit David Xuereb noted how critical climate change issues are in providing a framework for a sustainable future. "Such initiatives provide hope in ensuring that the opportunities arising from tackling climate change are taken on a serious note to enrich our future, on both a local and international level. As a nation, the tangible actions that are needed to be championed to drive this change should be prioritised to make a real impact with the aim of a 'greener' tomorrow" said Xuereb. He also added that: "The Malta Chamber has always been proactive in promoting business re-engineering on all fronts to not only reap the benefits from a professional point of view, but also on a personal level as well. 'Climate restoration' although a matter of international importance, should be driven by ethical business morals first and foremost".
Joyce Grech, Head of Commercial Banking, said: "HSBC Malta is embarking on a dialogue with the business community on increasing corporate sustainability. We believe that the planetary ESG challenges will be solved when we make business part of the solution, not the problem. Business has the skills, operating systems and resources to make the changes we all need. Together, businesses and their networks around the world can mobilise to create the largest planetary change programme. At HSBC we have started this journey, we are now calling on our partners everywhere to get involved."
A recording of the webinar may be found on:
The webinar was addressed by Perit David Xuereb, former President of The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, Joyce Grech, Head of Commercial Banking, HSBC Malta p.l.c., Sabrin Rahman, Head of Sustainability, Europe, Middle East and North Africa at HSBC Bank Middle East Limited, Sibel Sirmagul, Head of Product and Propositions Europe, Global Trade and Receivables Finance at HSBC Bank plc and Hugh R Blacklock, Senior Manager of Transaction Risk Management also at HSBC Bank plc.
Registered Office:
HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.
HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.
Web: www.hsbc.com.mt
Web: www.hsbc.com.mt
PHOTOCAPTION: Screen grabs during the "Business Plan for the Planet" webinar
HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.
HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. is a member of the HSBC Group, whose ultimate parent company is HSBC Holdings plc. HSBC Malta provides a comprehensive range of financial services which are all designed to meet the expanding requirements of its large client base of personal and corporate customers. These include Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking and Global Markets. Registered in Malta number C3177. Registered Office: 116, Archbishop Street, Valletta VLT 1444, Malta. HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. is regulated and licensed to carry out the business of banking and investment services in terms of the Banking Act (Cap. 371 of the Laws of Malta) and the Investment Services Act (Cap. 370 of the Laws of Malta) by the Malta Financial Services Authority.
HSBC Group
HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,984bn at 31 December 2020, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.
