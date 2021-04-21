Log in
Canada judge rules to delay Huawei CFO's extradition hearings

04/21/2021 | 04:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - A Canada judge has agreed to delay Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's U.S. extradition hearings for three months, according to a ruling read in court on Wednesday, handing her defense team a win.

Meng, 49, was arrested at Vancouver International Airport on charges of bank fraud in the United States for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran, causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions.

Meng's team had asked for more time to review additional documents that became available after HSBC and Huawei reached a settlement in Hong Kong. Extradition hearings were originally set to wrap up in May.

Defense attorney Richard Peck argued in court on Monday that they were requesting "a modest frame of time" to be able to read the documents and potentially file them as evidence in the British Columbia Supreme Court.

Lawyers representing the attorney general of Canada had fought the adjournment of hearings set to start on Monday, arguing that Meng's team had been given more time than was usual in an extradition to make their case, and the contents of the documents were too redacted to be relied upon as significant to the case.

"The outstanding feature of this application is that it's based on speculation," prosecutor Robert Frater said on Monday.

But Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes disagreed, siding with the defense in granting an adjournment.

Her reasons will be read out on in court on April 28.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Vancouver; Editing by Chris Reese and Marguerita Choy)

By Moira Warburton


© Reuters 2021
