Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. HSBC Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canada judge won't allow Huawei CFO to use HSBC documents in U.S. extradition case

07/09/2021 | 09:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - A Canadian judge has denied Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's application to add a trove of documents her legal team received from HSBC as evidence to her U.S. extradition case, the judge announced on Friday.

Meng, 49, is facing extradition from Canada to the United States on charges of bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran, potentially causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions. She has been held under house arrest in Vancouver since December 2018, when she was first detained.

Her legal team received over 300 pages of internal documents from HSBC through a court on Hong Kong, which the defence argued should be entered as evidence because they would disprove the basis for the United States' extradition claim.

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes, who has been overseeing the case in the British Columbia Supreme Court since its inception, disagreed. Her reasons will be released in writing in approximately ten days, Holmes said.

"We respect the court's ruling, but regret this outcome," Huawei Canada said in a statement released after the ruling, insisting that the documents showed HSBC was aware of Huawei's business dealings in Iran, proving that the United States' account of the case was "manifestly unreliable."

The Canadian government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meng is set to appear in court in early August. Her extradition hearings are scheduled to finish by the end of that month.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Vancouver; editing by Diane Craft)

By Moira Warburton


© Reuters 2021
All news about HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
07/09HSBC  : Canada judge won't allow Huawei exec to submit new evidence
AQ
07/09HSBC  : Canada judge excludes evidence undermining US charges against Huawei's M..
AQ
07/09HSBC  : B.C. judge denies new evidence in Meng Wanzhou's extradition case
AQ
07/09HSBC  : Plans to Change Management Structure
MT
07/09Britain carves out exemption for gold clearing banks from Basel III rule
RE
07/09HSBC  : to Simplify Management Framework
MT
07/09NIO  : HSBC Upgrades Nio to Buy From Hold, Lifts Price Target to $69 From $54
MT
07/09FTSE Rises, Pound Looks More Vulnerable as Growth Slows and Post-Brexit Tensi..
DJ
07/09FTSE 100 Steadies After Steep Losses
DJ
07/09Enel Issues $4 Billion Sustainability-Linked Bond
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 50 293 M - -
Net income 2021 9 125 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 4,03%
Capitalization 117 B 116 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,32x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 224 652
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 5,76 $
Average target price 6,77 $
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
Steven C. van Wyk Chief Information Officer
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC9.30%120 380
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.59%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION32.10%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-10.54%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.54%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.77%202 066