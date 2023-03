BEIJING, March 24 (Reuters) - Guo Shuqing, chairman of China's banking and insurance regulator, met with HSBC's Group Chief Executive Noel Quinn on Thursday and exchanged views on the recent global economic and financial situation, the regulator said.

Guo told Quinn that China welcomes HSBC to expand investment in the country, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said. (Reporting by Ella Cao, Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)