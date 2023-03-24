Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. HSBC Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35:09 2023-03-23 pm EDT
548.20 GBX   -2.90%
12:19aChina banking regulator discussed economy with HSBC CEO
RE
03/23China banking and insurance regulator chairman meets HSBC's group CEO
RE
03/23BoE's rate increase keeps FTSE 100 in red
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China banking regulator discussed economy with HSBC CEO

03/24/2023 | 12:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CBIRC Chairman Guo Shuqing attends a news conference in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - Guo Shuqing, chairman of China's banking and insurance regulator, met with HSBC Group Chief Executive Noel Quinn on Thursday and exchanged views on the global economic and financial situation, the regulator said.

The visit marks Quinn's first public visit to China since the COVID-19 outbreak. Guo told Quinn that China welcomes HSBC to expand investment in the country, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said in a statement posted on its website.

"China's financial industry will, as always, promote high-level opening up to the outside world and further deepen international economic and financial cooperation," Guo was quoted as saying in the statement.

Quinn have also met with Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng on Thursday, according to a post published on the official WeChat account of Lujiazui financial city.

He said HSBC will continue to strengthen its business in the city and will further provide financial support for industry upgrating, according to the post.

(Reporting by Ella Cao, Ziyi Tang, Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2023
All news about HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
12:19aChina banking regulator discussed economy with HSBC CEO
RE
03/23China banking and insurance regulator chairman meets HSBC's group CEO
RE
03/23BoE's rate increase keeps FTSE 100 in red
AN
03/23Hsbc : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (&l..
PU
03/23SVB UK's Deposit Base Rises After HSBC Takeover, Sky News Reports
DJ
03/23Hsbc : Specialist Funds Limited (the “Company”) - Dividend Declaration
PU
03/23Britain Economy
AQ
03/23London's FTSE rallies after shock inflation initially tames index
AQ
03/22HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and Affiliates Raise Prime and Reference Rate
BU
03/22BoE chief says UK financial system could be "vulnerable" to volatility
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 62 414 M - -
Net income 2023 22 751 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,50x
Yield 2023 8,44%
Capitalization 133 B 133 B -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,14x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 219 199
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 6,76 $
Average target price 8,71 $
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Colin Bell Chief Executive Officer
Georges El-Hedery Co-Chief Executive Officer-Global Banking & Market
Mark Edward Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven C. van Wyk Chief Information Officer
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC6.30%136 311
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-5.41%374 336
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%223 764
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.57%221 100
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.09%164 344
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.33%140 508
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer