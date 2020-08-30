Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China's slower factory growth eclipsed by robust services in boost to economic recovery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/30/2020 | 11:47pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen on a production line manufacturing masks at a factory in Shanghai,

China's factory activity grew at a slower pace in August as floods across southwestern China disrupts production, but the services sector expanded at a solid rate in a boost to the economy as it continues to recover from the coronavirus shock.

The world's second-biggest economy has largely managed to bounce back from the health crisis, though intensifying Sino-U.S. tensions over a range of issues and the global demand outlook remain a risk factor.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) fell slightly to 51 in August from 51.1 in July, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday. It remained above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

Analysts had expected it to pick up a touch to 51.2.

China's vast industrial sector is steadily returning to the levels seen before the pandemic paralysed huge swathes of the economy, as pent-up demand, stimulus-driven infrastructure expansion and surprisingly resilient exports propel a recovery, but the recovery remains uneven.

A sub-index for the activity of small firms stood, however, at 47.7 in August, down from July's 48.6, with over half of them reporting a lack of market demand and more than 40% of them reporting financial strains, Zhao Qinghe, a senior statistician with the NBS, said in a separate statement.

"In addition, some companies in Chongqing and Sichuan reported an impact from the heavy rains and floods, resulting in a prolonged procurement cycle for raw materials, reduced orders and a pullback in factory production."

The official PMI, which largely focuses on big and state-owned firms, also showed the sub-index for new export orders stood at 49.1 in August, improving from 48.4 a month earlier and suggesting a bottoming out in the contractionary trend after COVID hit.

"The growth engine is now clear. Overseas demand will only pick up slowly and travel restrictions will only be relaxed if COVID-19 cases subside overseas. Until then China will rely more on its own for economic growth," said Iris Pang, Greater China chief economist at ING.

Economic indicators ranging from trade to producer prices all suggest a further pick up in the industrial sector. Profits at China's industrial firms last month grew at the fastest pace since June 2018, data showed on Thursday.

SERVICES SHINE

Activity in the construction sector, a powerful domestic growth driver, also eased in August, likely due to the floods in Southern China. But analysts are confident that as the torrential rains recede, Beijing's infrastructure push - on the back of accommodative policies - would further bolster growth.

The official non-manufacturing PMI, which includes services and construction sectors, rose to 55.2 from 54.2 in July, the NBS survey showed.

Investment bank HSBC expects China's economy would grow by 5.4% in the third quarter year-on-year, followed by a 6.2% expansion in the fourth quarter, returning China's growth to pre-COVID levels.

But some analysts fear that the recovery could stall, hurt by rising tensions between Washington and Beijing and as another wave of local infections returns in the winter. Moreover, the continued rise in the number of COVID-19 cases across many countries, led by India and the United States, remain a risk to the outlook.

The economy, which grew 3.2% in the second quarter year-on-year, is set to expand 2.2% this year - the weakest in over three decades.

Capital Economics senior China economist Julian Evans-Pritchard said the services sector uptick suggested an encouraging broadening out of the recovery.

"This is consistent with our view that an investment-led rebound would eventually also shore up consumer sentiment and household spending, keeping the overall economic recovery on track."

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
12:35aHSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibi..
PU
08/28EUROPE : Tech, healthcare drag European stocks lower; banks jump
RE
08/28HSBC BANK MALTA P L C : China's factory activity likely grew at slightly faster ..
RE
08/28HSBC : Additional Pillar 3 Disclosures on Covid-19 at 30 June 2020
PU
08/28SEC Asks Boeing, Coke for Data on Financing Tool -- WSJ
DJ
08/27EUROPE : European stocks end lower as Fed boost offset by resource losses
RE
08/27WPP Shares Climb as It Says the Worst of the Crisis Is Likely Over
DJ
08/27SEC Asks Boeing, Coca-Cola to Disclose More About Popular Financing Tool
DJ
08/27Correction to Europe's Banks Rush to Restructure Article on Aug 23
DJ
08/27SUBSCRIBERS : HSBC Holdings 1st Half Earnings Reported Aug. 3
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 50 250 M - -
Net income 2020 3 848 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,8x
Yield 2020 1,97%
Capitalization 89 290 M 89 268 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,78x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 232 764
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 4,82 $
Last Close Price 4,41 $
Spread / Highest target 65,8%
Spread / Average Target 9,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
May Lung Cha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-44.22%89 268
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.28%313 202
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-25.00%246 750
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.33%227 866
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.05%183 941
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.2.32%138 279
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group