Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:35:15 2023-09-07 am EDT Intraday chart for HSBC Holdings plc 5-day change 1st Jan Change
581.50 GBX -0.65% -0.27% +12.76%
07:36pm CLIMATE STRESS TESTS : the worst-case scenario is the best Alphavalue
06:03am HSBC Strengthens Research Team Under US Equity Coverage Expansion Project MT

CLIMATE STRESS TESTS : the worst-case scenario is the best

Today at 01:36 pm

Latest news about HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Strengthens Research Team Under US Equity Coverage Expansion Project MT
HSBC Repurchases 4.2 Million Shares in London, Hong Kong MT
Kromek extends credit facility repayment to end of month AN
HSBC Buys Back About 5.4 Million Shares in London, Hong Kong MT
Transcript : HSBC Holdings plc, H1 2023 Fixed Income Call, Sep 05, 2023 CI
Kinovo renews banking facilities with partner HSBC AN
HSBC Repurchases 4.9 Million Shares in London, Hong Kong Bourses MT
HSBC's Insurance Brokerage Arm Cleared to Sell Investment Fund Products in China MT
Canadian Competition Regulator OKs RBC's Takeover of HSBC Bank Canada MT
HSBC Repurchases 2.1 Million Shares in London Stock Exchange MT
Canada Antitrust Agency Clears RBC Deal for HSBC's Canada Unit DJ
HSBC Buys Back 4.4 Million Shares in London, Hong Kong Stock Exchanges MT
HSBC Buys Back Shares in U.K. and Hong Kong MT
HSBC Introduces 40-year Home Mortgage Term Option MT
HSBC : EPS upgrades on stronger revenues and lower impairments Alphavalue
40-year mortgage terms now offered by HSBC UK AN
HSBC Repurchases 3.7 Million Shares in London, Hong Kong MT
UBS Downgrades HSBC to Neutral from Buy, Trims PT MT
UBS cuts HSBC; Barclays cuts SDCL Energy AN
HSBC HLDGS : UBS lowers his opinion and switches to Neutral MD
Bunzl profit up; Rio Tinto sells copper project stake AN
HSBC Repurchases 3.7 Million Shares in London, Hong Kong MT
HSBC Repurchases 4.4 Million Shares in London, Hong Kong MT
HSBC Innovation Banking Expands Venture Debt Offering in US MT

Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc is one of the world's leading banking groups. Revenues break down by activity as follows: - retail banking and wealth management (43.8%): sales of classical and specialized banking products and services (consumer loans, leasing, factoring, private card management, etc.) and wealth management; - investment, financing and market banking (29.7%): operations on the capital markets, operations on rates, change rates and natural resources, merger and acquisition consulting, initial public offerings, capital investment, specialized and unionized financing solutions, etc.; - commercial banking (26.5%). At the end of 2021, the group had USD 1,710.6 billion in current deposits and USD 1,045.8 billion in current credits.
Sector
Banks
Calendar
2023-10-29 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for HSBC Holdings plc

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
7.315USD
Average target price
9.967USD
Spread / Average Target
+36.25%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Banks

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
+12.76% 142 B $
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
-12.27% 141 B $
HDFC BANK LIMITED
-1.06% 145 B $
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
-5.28% 136 B $
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
-1.83% 150 B $
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
-5.63% 124 B $
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.
-11.06% 113 B $
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
-7.87% 109 B $
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
-1.66% 108 B $
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC
+38.13% 100 B $
Other Banks
