Equities HSBA GB0005405286
|Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:35:15 2023-09-07 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|581.50 GBX
|-0.65%
|-0.27%
|+12.76%
|07:36pm
|06:03am
|HSBC Strengthens Research Team Under US Equity Coverage Expansion Project
|MT
CLIMATE STRESS TESTS : the worst-case scenario is the best
Today at 01:36 pm
HSBC Holdings plc is one of the world's leading banking groups. Revenues break down by activity as follows: - retail banking and wealth management (43.8%): sales of classical and specialized banking products and services (consumer loans, leasing, factoring, private card management, etc.) and wealth management; - investment, financing and market banking (29.7%): operations on the capital markets, operations on rates, change rates and natural resources, merger and acquisition consulting, initial public offerings, capital investment, specialized and unionized financing solutions, etc.; - commercial banking (26.5%). At the end of 2021, the group had USD 1,710.6 billion in current deposits and USD 1,045.8 billion in current credits.
SectorBanks
2023-10-29 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
7.315USD
Average target price
9.967USD
Spread / Average Target
+36.25%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+12.76%
|142 B $
|-12.27%
|141 B $
|-1.06%
|145 B $
|-5.28%
|136 B $
|-1.83%
|150 B $
|-5.63%
|124 B $
|-11.06%
|113 B $
|-7.87%
|109 B $
|-1.66%
|108 B $
|+38.13%
|100 B $