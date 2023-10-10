Stock HSBA HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc

Equities

HSBA

GB0005405286

Banks

Delayed London Stock Exchange
Other stock markets
 11:35:13 2023-10-10 am EDT 		Intraday chart for HSBC Holdings plc 5-day change 1st Jan Change
657.80 GBX +1.98% +1.95% +27.55%
06:02pm EUROPEAN BANK TAXATION : where will the lightning strike next? Alphavalue
Oct. 09 Global markets live: Boeing, Amgen, Microsoft, Volkswagen, Tesla...
Latest news about HSBC Holdings plc

EUROPEAN BANK TAXATION : where will the lightning strike next? Alphavalue
Global markets live: Boeing, Amgen, Microsoft, Volkswagen, Tesla...
Sector Update: Financial Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Monday MT
Middle East Conflict Weighs on Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Pre-Bell Monday MT
Citigroup to Sell Onshore Consumer Wealth Portfolio in China to HSBC MT
HSBC Strikes Deal for Citigroup's Chinese Retail Wealth Business to Strengthen Regional Foothold MT
Citigroup to Sell China Consumer Wealth Portfolio to HSBC -- 2nd Update DJ
Oil majors lifted by tensions in Middle East AN
HSBC hails "milestone" as buys Citi consumer wealth in China AN
Metro Bank secures deal to shore up finances AN
HSBC buys Citigroup consumer wealth business in China AN
HSBC to Buy Citigroup's Onshore Consumer Wealth Portfolio in China MT
Citigroup to Sell China Consumer Wealth Portfolio to HSBC -- Update DJ
Citigroup to Sell China Consumer Wealth Portfolio to HSBC DJ
Citigroup to sell China onshore consumer wealth unit to HSBC RE
HSBC Buys Back 6.7 Million Shares in London, Hong Kong MT
HSBC to Buy Back Outstanding Bonds Worth $1.75 Billion Due 2024 MT
HSBC Buys Back 4.9 Million Shares in London, Hong Kong MT
HSBC Holdings plc Announces Notice of Redemption of USD 1,250,000,000 1.162% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2024 and USD 500,000,000 Floating Rate Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2024 CI
HSBC Repurchases 5.8 Million Shares in London, Hong Kong MT
HSBC Buys Back 7.3 Million Shares in London, Hong Kong MT
HSBC and StanChart help FTSE 100 outperform AN
HSBC Issues 65 Million Euros of 2043 Bonds MT
HSBC Repurchases 7.6 Million Shares in London, Hong Kong Bourses on Friday, Monday MT
HSBC Announces Executive Changes CI

Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc is one of the world's leading banking groups. Revenues break down by activity as follows: - retail banking and wealth management (43.6%): sales of classical and specialized banking products and services (consumer loans, leasing, factoring, private card management, etc.) and wealth management; - commercial banking (29%) ; - investment, financing and market banking (27.4%): operations on the capital markets, operations on rates, change rates and natural resources, merger and acquisition consulting, initial public offerings, capital investment, specialized and unionized financing solutions, etc.; At the end of 2022, the group had USD 1,570.3 billion in current deposits and USD 924.8 billion in current credits.
Sector
Banks
Calendar
2023-10-29 -
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for HSBC Holdings plc

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
7.878USD
Average target price
10.07USD
Spread / Average Target
+27.84%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Banks

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Stock HSBC Holdings plc
+27.55% 156 B $
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. Stock JPMorgan Chase & Co.
+9.25% 421 B $
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
-7.71% 213 B $
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Stock Bank of America Corporation
-17.65% 209 B $
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY Stock Wells Fargo & Company
-2.57% 145 B $
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION Stock China Construction Bank Corporation
-9.82% 142 B $
HDFC BANK LIMITED Stock HDFC Bank Limited
-6.34% 138 B $
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Bank of China Limited
-3.87% 138 B $
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Stock Royal Bank of Canada
-9.12% 118 B $
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD. Stock China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd.
-12.53% 111 B $
Other Banks
