----------
FTSE 100
----------
Exane BNP cuts HSBC to 'underperform' (neutral)
----------
Jefferies raises London Stock Exchange target to 11,000 (10,000) pence - 'buy'
----------
JPMorgan cuts Vodafone price target to 88 (89) pence - 'neutral'
----------
UBS cuts Burberry price target to 1,099 (1,380) pence - 'sell'
----------
Goldman Sachs cuts Burberry to 'neutral' (buy) - price target 1,663 (2,345) pence
----------
Stifel cuts Burberry price target to 1,400 (1,550) pence - 'hold'
----------
Deutsche Bank cuts Burberry price target to 1,330 (1,500) pence - 'hold'
----------
SocGen cuts Burberry price target to 1,360 (1,580) pence - 'hold'
----------
RBC raises Melrose Industries target to 560 (540) pence - 'sector perform'
----------
Citigroup raises Sainsbury price target to 310 (295) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Deutsche Bank Research raises SSE price target to 2,050 (2,000) pence - 'buy'
----------
Deutsche Bank raises United Utilities target to 1,100 (1,070) pence - 'hold'
----------
Deutsche Bank Research raises Severn Trent target to 2,700 (2,600) pence - 'hold'
----------
Deutsche Bank raises National Grid to 'buy' (hold) - price target 1,150 (1,020) pence
----------
FTSE 250
----------
Peel Hunt raises Hammerson to 'add' (hold) - price target 32 (25) pence
----------
Deutsche Bank raises Pennon target to 760 (740) pence - 'hold'
----------
Berenberg raises Vistry price target to 894 (871) pence - 'hold'
----------
RBC raises Vesuvius price target to 590 (565) pence - 'outperform'
----------
RBC raises RHI Magnesita price target to 3,400 (2,800) pence - 'sector perform'
----------
RBC raises Morgan Advanced price target to 350 (330) pence - 'outperform'
----------
Jefferies raises Genuit price target to 457 (403) pence - 'buy'
----------
SMALL CAP
----------
Jefferies raises SIG price target to 31.50 (28.70) pence - 'hold'
----------
Berenberg cuts Mattioli Woods price target to 870 (970) pence - 'buy'
----------
Panmure raises ITM Power to 'buy' (hold) - price target 90 pence
----------
Exane BNP raises Deliveroo to 'neutral' (underperform)
----------
Exane BNP cuts Just Eat Takeaway to 'underperform' (neutral) - price target 12 EUR
----------
