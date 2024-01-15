(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Monday morning:

FTSE 100

Exane BNP cuts HSBC to 'underperform' (neutral)

Jefferies raises London Stock Exchange target to 11,000 (10,000) pence - 'buy'

JPMorgan cuts Vodafone price target to 88 (89) pence - 'neutral'

UBS cuts Burberry price target to 1,099 (1,380) pence - 'sell'

Goldman Sachs cuts Burberry to 'neutral' (buy) - price target 1,663 (2,345) pence

Stifel cuts Burberry price target to 1,400 (1,550) pence - 'hold'

Deutsche Bank cuts Burberry price target to 1,330 (1,500) pence - 'hold'

SocGen cuts Burberry price target to 1,360 (1,580) pence - 'hold'

RBC raises Melrose Industries target to 560 (540) pence - 'sector perform'

Citigroup raises Sainsbury price target to 310 (295) pence - 'neutral'

Deutsche Bank Research raises SSE price target to 2,050 (2,000) pence - 'buy'

Deutsche Bank raises United Utilities target to 1,100 (1,070) pence - 'hold'

Deutsche Bank Research raises Severn Trent target to 2,700 (2,600) pence - 'hold'

Deutsche Bank raises National Grid to 'buy' (hold) - price target 1,150 (1,020) pence

FTSE 250

Peel Hunt raises Hammerson to 'add' (hold) - price target 32 (25) pence

Deutsche Bank raises Pennon target to 760 (740) pence - 'hold'

Berenberg raises Vistry price target to 894 (871) pence - 'hold'

RBC raises Vesuvius price target to 590 (565) pence - 'outperform'

RBC raises RHI Magnesita price target to 3,400 (2,800) pence - 'sector perform'

RBC raises Morgan Advanced price target to 350 (330) pence - 'outperform'

Jefferies raises Genuit price target to 457 (403) pence - 'buy'

SMALL CAP

Jefferies raises SIG price target to 31.50 (28.70) pence - 'hold'

Berenberg cuts Mattioli Woods price target to 870 (970) pence - 'buy'

Panmure raises ITM Power to 'buy' (hold) - price target 90 pence

Exane BNP raises Deliveroo to 'neutral' (underperform)

Exane BNP cuts Just Eat Takeaway to 'underperform' (neutral) - price target 12 EUR

