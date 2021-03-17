Log in
HSBC Holdings plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
03/17 12:30:00 pm
430.65 GBX   +1.86%
04:48pHSBC  : Lawyer says authorities disregarded Huawei exec's rights
AQ
04:37pStocks gain, dollar drops after Fed holds on rates
RE
04:27pStocks gain, dollar drops after Fed holds on rates
RE
Financial Shares Climb as Fed Holds Steady -- Financials Roundup

03/17/2021 | 06:46pm EDT
Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers were higher as the Fed pledged to maintain its easy-money policies.

"At the Fed, we will continue to provide the economy the support that it needs for as long as it takes," said Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note pared a steep climb to finish slightly higher after Mr. Powell's comments. Yields retreated after Mr. Powell said during a press conference following the Fed's announcement that the central bank would hold short-term interest rates near zero until the economy reaches maximum employment and sustained 2% inflation - conditions they don't expect to be met this year.

Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission's acting chief wants the agency to require clearer disclosures on how asset managers cast shareholder votes. Acting Chairwoman Allison Herren Lee said in a speech that disclosure rules have failed to help everyday investors understand how managers exercise those crucial votes for them.

In corporate news, HSBC Holdings is in exclusive talks to sell its unprofitable French retail bank to New York-based private-equity firm Cerberus Capital Management as part of a global reorganization of its operations, the bank told employees this week. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-21 1844ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 581 M - -
Net income 2021 6 757 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 5,01%
Capitalization 87 295 M 121 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,76x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 226 059
Free-Float 98,2%
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 6,02 $
Last Close Price 4,31 $
Spread / Highest target 73,4%
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
Steven C. van Wyk Chief Information Officer
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC11.60%119 295
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.81%474 113
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION24.18%325 679
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.94%292 766
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.71%215 627
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.50%205 422
