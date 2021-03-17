Financial Shares Climb as Fed Holds Steady -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers were higher as the Fed pledged to maintain its easy-money policies.

"At the Fed, we will continue to provide the economy the support that it needs for as long as it takes," said Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note pared a steep climb to finish slightly higher after Mr. Powell's comments. Yields retreated after Mr. Powell said during a press conference following the Fed's announcement that the central bank would hold short-term interest rates near zero until the economy reaches maximum employment and sustained 2% inflation - conditions they don't expect to be met this year.

Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission's acting chief wants the agency to require clearer disclosures on how asset managers cast shareholder votes. Acting Chairwoman Allison Herren Lee said in a speech that disclosure rules have failed to help everyday investors understand how managers exercise those crucial votes for them.

In corporate news, HSBC Holdings is in exclusive talks to sell its unprofitable French retail bank to New York-based private-equity firm Cerberus Capital Management as part of a global reorganization of its operations, the bank told employees this week.

