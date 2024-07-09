Stock HSBA HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
HSBC Holdings plc

Equities

HSBA

GB0005405286

Banks

Market Closed - London S.E.
 11:35:27 2024-07-09 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
669.5 GBX -0.51% Intraday chart for HSBC Holdings plc -2.82% +5.35%
06:16pm French elections: EU banks can sleep soundly Alphavalue
HSBC: partnership with Visa to develop Zing app
Chart HSBC Holdings plc

Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc is one of the world's leading banking groups. Revenues break down by activity as follows: - retail banking and wealth management (41.2%): sales of classical and specialized banking products and services (consumer loans, leasing, factoring, private card management, etc.) and wealth management; - commercial banking (34.5%) ; - investment, financing and market banking (24.3%): operations on the capital markets, operations on rates, change rates and natural resources, merger and acquisition consulting, initial public offerings, capital investment, specialized and unionized financing solutions, etc.; At the end of 2023, the group had USD 1,611.6 billion in current deposits and USD 938.5 billion in current credits.
Sector
Banks
Calendar
2024-07-31 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100 , HONG KONG HANG SENG
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for HSBC Holdings plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
8.633 USD
Average target price
10.04 USD
Spread / Average Target
+16.30%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Banks

1st Jan change Capi.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Stock HSBC Holdings plc
+5.35% 158B
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. Stock JPMorgan Chase & Co.
+22.78% 589B
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Stock Bank of America Corporation
+23.76% 318B
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
+12.83% 267B
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY Stock Wells Fargo & Company
+21.57% 206B
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION Stock China Construction Bank Corporation
+15.70% 175B
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Bank of China Limited
+16.44% 173B
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Stock Royal Bank of Canada
+12.07% 155B
HDFC BANK LIMITED Stock HDFC Bank Limited
-4.26% 149B
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA Stock Commonwealth Bank of Australia
+15.11% 143B
Other Banks
