Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. HSBC Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/17 11:35:29 am
538.5 GBX   -1.79%
02/17GSK : Hsbc raises target price to 2170p from 2000p…
RE
02/17Greentown China to Issue $150 Million More of 4.7% Bonds Due 2025; Shares Gain 3%
MT
02/17HSBC Repurchases over $1 Million Shares
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GSK: HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2170P FROM 2000P…

02/17/2022 | 11:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GSK: HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2170P FROM 2000P


© Reuters 2022
All news about HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
02/17GSK : Hsbc raises target price to 2170p from 2000p…
RE
02/17Greentown China to Issue $150 Million More of 4.7% Bonds Due 2025; Shares Gain 3%
MT
02/17HSBC Repurchases over $1 Million Shares
MT
02/17FTSE 100 Closes 0.9% Lower as Tensions Over Ukraine Rise
DJ
02/17Bank of America Reiterates HSBC At Buy, Boosts PT
MT
02/17BOE May Need to Tighten Policy More Aggressively
DJ
02/17StanChart CEO Winters keen to stay through 2024 at least
RE
02/17HSBC Lists 5 Million Shares on London Bourse
MT
02/16Will Kering and Hermes follow Louis Vuitton's lead on prices?
RE
02/16FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.1% as Ukraine Fears Weigh
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 50 024 M - -
Net income 2021 12 392 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 3,43%
Capitalization 148 B 148 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,95x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 223 448
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 7,36 $
Average target price 7,57 $
Spread / Average Target 2,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ewen James Stevenson Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven C. van Wyk Chief Information Officer
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC20.38%149 528
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.29%456 336
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.17%385 151
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.18%256 379
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY21.18%225 920
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.5.65%206 514