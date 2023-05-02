Homepage Equities United Kingdom London Stock Exchange HSBC Holdings plc News Summary HSBA GB0005405286 HSBC HOLDINGS PLC (HSBA) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 03:19:59 2023-05-02 am EDT 596.85 GBX +4.02% 03:06a Hsbc : 1Q 2023 Data Pack (Excel) PU 03:01a HSBC Plans $2 Billion Buyback in FY23 MT 02:50a BP swings to profit; HSBC launches share buyback AN Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Funds Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies HSBC : 1Q 2023 Data Pack (Excel) 05/02/2023 | 03:06am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Cover - Notice HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Data Pack 1Q 2023 The financial information on which this supplement is based is unaudited and has been prepared in accordance with HSBC's significant accounting policies as described in the Annual Report and Accounts 2022. The financial information does not constitute financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRSs'), is not complete and should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report and Accounts 2022, the Earnings Release 1Q23, and other reports and financial information published by HSBC. Unless stated otherwise, all information is on a reported basis. Where disclosed, constant currency performance information is computed by adjusting reported results for the effects of foreign currency translation differences, which distort period-on-period comparisons. We consider constant currency performance provides useful information for investors by aligning internal and external reporting, and reflects how management assesses period-on-period performance. Definitions and calculations of other alternative performance measures are included in our 'Reconciliation of alternative performance measures' on page 128 of our Annual Report and Accounts 2022. All alternative performance measures are reconciled to the closest reported financial measure. We separately disclose 'notable items', which are components of our income statement which management would consider as outside the normal course of business and generally non-recurring in nature. The quarterly comparatives are translated at average 1Q23 exchange rates for the income statement or at the prevailing rates of exchange on 31 March 2023 for the balance sheet. The yearly comparatives are translated at average FY22 exchange rates for the income statement or at the prevailing rates of exchange on 31 December 2022 for the balance sheet. Registered office and Group Head office: 8 Canada Square, London, E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 Cover - Index Index Page HSBC Holdings plc (Group) - Income statement 1 HSBC Holdings plc (Group) - Balance sheet data 3 HSBC Holdings plc (Group) - Net interest margin 7 Global businesses Wealth and Personal Banking - WPB 8 Commercial Banking - CMB 11 Global Banking and Markets - GBM 13 Corporate Centre 16 Legal entities HSBC UK Bank plc 18 HSBC Bank plc 24 The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited 30 The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (Hong Kong) 36 HSBC North America Holdings Inc. 42 HSBC Bank Canada 48 Grupo Financiero HSBC, S.A. de C.V. 54 HSBC Bank Middle East Limited 60 Other trading entities 66 Credit risk 67 Group income statement HSBC HSBC Holdings plc consolidated income statement Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 31-Dec-21 Net interest income 8,959 8,986 8,006 6,910 6,475 30,377 6,475 Net fee income 3,004 2,690 2,852 3,018 3,210 11,770 3,210 Other operating income 8,208 2,891 650 2,312 2,620 8,473 2,620 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 20,171 14,567 11,508 12,240 12,305 50,620 12,305 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (432) (1,430) (1,068) (447) (639) (3,584) (639) Total operating expenses (7,586) (8,781) (7,793) (7,949) (8,178) (32,701) (8,178) of which: staff expenses (4,163) (4,732) (4,375) (4,419) (4,477) (18,003) (4,477) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 733 693 582 792 656 2,723 656 Profit/(loss) before tax 12,886 5,049 3,229 4,636 4,144 17,058 4,144 Tax credit/(charge) (1,860) (388) (572) 863 (712) (809) (712) Profit/(loss) after tax 11,026 4,661 2,657 5,499 3,432 16,249 14,693 Profit/(loss) attributable to: - ordinary shareholders of the parent company ('PAOS') 10,327 4,378 2,002 5,211 2,755 14,346 2,755 - preference shareholders of the parent company - - - - - - - - other equity holders of the parent company 418 124 463 138 488 1,213 488 - non-controlling interests 281 159 192 150 189 690 189 Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets (net of tax) 18 55 443 33 4 535 4 PAOS net of goodwill impairment 10,345 4,433 2,445 5,244 2,759 14,881 2,759 Reported notable items - Totals ($m) Revenue 3,577 (320) (2,691) (471) (120) (3,602) (120) ECL - - - - - - - Operating expenses (61) (1,169) (691) (589) (451) (2,900) (451) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - - Constant currency ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 20,171 14,843 11,511 11,940 11,572 11,572 of which: net interest income 8,959 9,086 8,000 6,708 6,088 6,088 of which: net fee income 3,004 2,736 2,885 2,982 3,093 12,488 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (432) (1,455) (1,084) (430) (632) (632) Total operating expenses (7,586) (8,958) (7,864) (7,751) (7,712) (7,712) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 733 716 582 769 610 610 Profit/(loss) before tax 12,886 5,146 3,145 4,528 3,838 20,603 Quarter ended Year to date Earnings metrics 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 31-Dec-21 Return on average equity (annualised) 25.5% 11.3% 5.2% 13.0% 6.7% 9.0% 7.1 % Return on average tangible equity (annualised) 27.4% 12.3% 6.8% 14.0% 7.2% 10.0% 8.3 % Earnings per share ($) 0.52 0.22 0.10 0.26 0.14 0.72 0.14 Constant currency ECL / average gross loans (annualised) 0.18 % 0.59 % 0.42 % 0.17 % 0.25 % 0.36 % (0.08)% Dividends Dividends per share - declared in respect of the period ($) 0.10 0.23 - 0.09 - 0.32 - Dividends paid during the period, net of scrip ($m) - - 1,754 3,576 - 5,330 - Value of scrip issued during period ($m) - - - - - - - Quarter ended Year to date Revenue notable items ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Disposals, acquisitions and related costs 3,562 (71) (2,378) (288) - (2,737) - Fair value movements on financial instruments 15 35 (282) (171) (200) (618) (200) Restructuring and other related costs - (284) (31) (12) 80 (247) 80 Cost notable items ($m) Disposals, acquisitions and related costs (61) (9) (9) - - (18) - Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (1,160) (682) (589) (451) (2,882) (451) Reconciling items - Currency translation on reported items - Totals ($m) Revenue 276 3 (300) (733) - of which: net interest income 100 (6) (202) (387) of which: net fee income 46 33 (36) (117) ECL (25) (16) 17 7 Operating expenses (177) (71) 198 466 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 23 - (23) (46) &"Calibri,Regular"&9&P Group balance sheet HSBC HSBC Holdings plc consolidated balance sheet data Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Assets - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Cash and balances at central banks 327,554 327,002 309,505 363,608 389,257 327,002 Items in the course of collection from other banks 6,577 7,297 4,503 8,074 4,898 7,297 Hong Kong Government certificates of indebtedness 43,009 43,787 43,222 43,866 43,438 43,787 Trading assets 228,429 218,093 201,929 217,350 228,810 218,093 Financial assets designated and otherwise mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or loss 103,659 100,101 97,394 101,015 104,250 100,101 Derivatives 237,200 284,159 350,582 262,928 223,371 284,159 Loans and advances to banks 110,721 104,475 98,528 95,950 89,628 104,475 Loans and advances to customers (net) 963,394 923,561 966,220 1,027,021 1,054,073 923,561 Reverse repurchase agreements - non-trading 260,688 253,754 281,696 244,451 245,575 253,754 Financial investments 390,351 364,726 354,053 372,733 403,383 364,726 Prepayments, accrued income and other assets1 267,311 272,068 219,662 185,395 176,971 272,068 Current tax assets 1,066 1,230 1,010 1,151 971 1,230 Interests in associates and joint ventures 30,093 29,254 27,762 29,446 30,229 29,254 Goodwill and intangible assets 11,604 11,419 10,590 11,180 11,311 11,419 Deferred tax assets 8,040 8,360 7,925 6,313 5,422 8,360 Total assets 2,989,696 2,949,286 2,974,581 2,970,481 3,011,587 2,949,286 Liabilities - reported ($m) Hong Kong currency notes in circulation 43,009 43,787 43,221 43,865 43,438 43,787 Deposits by banks 75,513 66,722 97,528 105,275 101,786 66,722 Customer accounts 1,604,099 1,570,303 1,567,267 1,651,301 1,709,685 1,570,303 Repurchase agreements - non-trading 139,694 127,747 122,962 129,707 138,034 127,747 Items in the course of transmission to other banks 7,133 7,864 5,886 9,673 5,358 7,864 Trading liabilities 77,340 72,353 82,830 80,569 81,184 72,353 Financial liabilities designated at fair value 146,617 127,321 119,041 126,006 135,625 127,321 Derivatives 237,493 285,762 340,607 251,478 216,378 285,762 Debt securities in issue 85,351 78,149 87,527 87,944 85,330 78,149 Accruals, deferred income and other liabilities2 233,483 248,910 204,857 165,061 157,535 248,910 Current tax liabilities 1,879 1,135 1,349 685 632 1,135 Insurance contract liabilities 114,626 108,816 103,941 108,990 116,030 108,816 Provisions 1,841 1,958 1,671 1,886 2,076 1,958 Deferred tax liabilities 1,122 972 990 1,224 2,398 972 Subordinated liabilities 22,973 22,290 19,323 20,711 21,840 22,290 Total liabilities 2,792,173 2,764,089 2,799,000 2,784,375 2,817,329 2,764,089 Equity - reported ($m) Called up share capital 10,152 10,147 10,147 10,188 10,262 10,147 Share premium account 14,736 14,664 14,663 14,662 14,662 14,664 Other equity instruments 19,392 19,746 19,746 21,691 22,414 19,746 Other reserves (6,976) (9,132) (17,824) (8,427) 552 (9,132) Retained earnings 152,791 142,408 141,685 140,862 139,186 142,408 Total shareholders' equity 190,095 177,833 168,417 178,976 187,076 177,833 Non-controlling interests 7,428 7,364 7,165 7,130 7,182 7,364 Total equity 197,523 185,197 175,582 186,106 194,258 185,197 Total liabilities and equity 2,989,696 2,949,286 2,974,582 2,970,481 3,011,587 2,949,286 Other balance sheet data - reported ($m) Loans and advances to customers (gross) 975,052 935,008 976,645 1,037,788 1,065,358 935,008 Risk-weighted assets 854,434 839,720 828,315 851,743 862,318 839,720 Total shareholders' equity 190,095 177,833 168,417 178,976 187,076 177,833 AT1 capital (19,392) (19,746) (19,746) (21,691) (22,414) (19,746) Preference shares - - - - - - Perpetual capital securities - - - - - - Ordinary shareholders' equity ('NAV') 170,703 158,087 148,671 157,285 164,662 158,087 Goodwill and other intangibles (net of deferred tax) (11,245) (11,160) (10,237) (10,807) (10,915) (11,160) Tangible equity ('TNAV') 159,458 146,927 138,434 146,478 153,747 146,927 Year to date Year ended 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Average TNAV 153,193 142,681 142,456 150,113 154,769 148,275 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Constant currency balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet FX rates ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Loans and advances to customers (net) 963,394 931,587 1,011,894 1,031,462 1,018,021 923,561 Customer accounts 1,604,099 1,582,718 1,641,846 1,659,475 1,655,250 1,570,303 Risk-weighted assets 854,434 843,253 852,104 848,450 834,201 839,720 Regulatory capital - Transitional basis ($m) Common equity tier 1 capital 125,686 119,291 110,757 115,780 121,447 119,291 Additional tier 1 capital 19,384 19,776 19,765 21,734 22,440 19,776 Tier 2 capital 24,517 23,356 19,331 21,005 21,734 23,356 Total regulatory capital 169,587 162,423 149,853 158,519 165,621 162,423 Regulatory capital - end-point basis ($m) Common equity tier 1 capital 125,686 119,291 110,757 115,780 121,447 119,291 Additional tier 1 capital 19,384 19,776 19,765 21,734 22,440 19,776 Tier 2 capital 19,111 18,091 13,941 13,049 13,558 18,091 Total regulatory capital 164,181 157,158 144,463 150,563 157,445 157,158 Capital ratios - transitional basis Common equity tier 1 ratio 14.7% 14.2% 13.4% 13.6% 14.1% 14.2% Tier 1 ratio 17.0% 16.6% 15.8% 16.1% 16.7% 16.6% Total capital ratio 19.8% 19.3% 18.1% 18.6% 19.2% 19.3% Capital ratios - end-point basis Common equity tier 1 ratio 14.7% 14.2% 13.4% 13.6% 14.1% 14.2% Tier 1 ratio 17.0% 16.6% 15.8% 16.1% 16.7% 16.6% Total capital ratio 19.2% 18.7% 17.4% 17.7% 18.3% 18.7% Leverage exposures ($m) 2,486,059 2,417,201 2,414,788 2,484,232 2,532,872 2,417,201 Leverage Ratio 5.8% 5.8% 5.4% 5.5% 5.7% 5.8% Balance sheet metrics NAV / share ($) at the end of the period $8.65 $8.01 $7.53 $7.94 $8.25 $8.01 TNAV / share ($) at the end of the period $8.08 $7.44 $7.01 $7.39 $7.70 $7.44 Ordinary $0.50 shares Basic number of ordinary shares in issue (m) 19,736 19,739 19,738 19,819 19,968 19,739 Quarter ended Year ended 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Ordinary shares issued during the period (m) 10 - - - 10 10 of which scrip - - - - - - Shares bought back and cancelled during the period (m) - - (83) (148) (117) (348) Other movements in basic number of ordinary shares during the period (14) 1 2 (1) 2 4 Average basic number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period (m) 19,724 19,738 19,752 19,884 20,024 19,849 Balance sheet data - notable items- Totals ($m) Risk-weighted assets - disposals Balance sheet data - currency translation on reported items - Totals ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 8,026 45,674 4,441 (36,052) Customer accounts 12,415 74,579 8,174 (54,435) Risk-weighted assets 3,533 23,789 (3,293) (28,117) 1 Includes 'Assets held for sale' of $90,059m. 2 Includes 'Liabilities of disposal groups held for sale' of $84,057m. &"Calibri,Regular"&9&P Group NIM HSBC HSBC Holdings plc Net Interest Margin Quarter to date Year to date 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Average balances during period ($m) Short-term funds and loans and advances to banks 435,447 438,674 428,925 448,139 467,387 445,657 Loans and advances to customers 939,461 963,360 1,017,659 1,046,627 1,062,777 1,022,320 Reverse repurchase agreements - non-trading 240,856 233,819 233,858 226,148 230,336 231,058 Financial investments 370,541 356,965 365,489 375,340 393,496 372,702 Other interest-earning assets 166,588 123,200 64,488 52,729 46,900 72,017 Total interest-earning assets 2,152,893 2,116,018 2,110,419 2,148,983 2,200,896 2,143,754 Interest income during period ($m) Short-term funds and loans and advances to banks 3,634 2,690 1,543 881 463 5,577 Loans and advances to customers 10,437 10,052 8,642 7,191 6,658 32,543 Reverse repurchase agreements - non-trading 2,802 2,326 1,468 721 371 4,886 Financial investments 3,390 2,851 2,015 1,498 1,340 7,704 Other interest-earning assets 1,829 1,038 413 352 313 2,116 Total 22,092 18,957 14,081 10,643 9,145 52,826 Average balances during period ($m) Deposits by banks 60,580 64,915 73,791 79,200 85,297 75,739 Customer accounts 1,298,675 1,304,172 1,327,890 1,362,440 1,375,811 1,342,342 Repurchase agreements - non-trading 130,805 111,794 115,821 121,612 124,168 118,308 Debt securities in issue - non-trading 176,175 173,061 181,981 180,675 183,475 179,776 Other interest-bearing liabilities 165,422 134,359 75,051 69,563 72,347 87,965 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,831,657 1,788,301 1,774,534 1,813,490 1,841,098 1,804,130 Non-interest bearing current accounts 262,485 279,847 306,767 319,638 334,522 310,034 Interest expense during period ($m) Deposits by banks 483 341 234 122 73 770 Customer accounts 6,674 5,109 2,961 1,676 1,157 10,903 Repurchase agreements - non-trading 2,075 1,571 930 431 153 3,085 Debt securities in issue - non-trading 2,397 2,013 1,542 1,114 939 5,608 Other interest-bearing liabilities 1,504 937 408 390 348 2,083 Total 13,133 9,971 6,075 3,733 2,670 22,449 Net interest margin (%) 1.69 % 1.68 % 1.51 % 1.29 % 1.19 % 1.42 % &"Calibri,Regular"&9&P WPB HSBC Wealth and Personal Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net interest income 4,991 5,060 4,334 3,493 3,191 16,078 Net fee income 1,315 1,223 1,328 1,324 1,428 5,303 Other operating income/(expense) 2,677 551 (1,715) 322 564 (278) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 8,983 6,834 3,947 5,139 5,183 21,103 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (246) (261) (298) (230) (341) (1,130) Total operating expenses (3,483) (3,735) (3,464) (3,527) (3,689) (14,415) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 17 8 14 - 8 30 Profit/(loss) before tax 5,271 2,846 199 1,382 1,161 5,588 Reported notable items - Totals ($m) Revenue 2,021 (7) (2,200) - 93 (2,114) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (21) (185) (66) (60) (53) (364) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Constant currency ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 8,983 6,932 3,897 5,051 4,948 of which: net interest income 4,991 5,123 4,364 3,421 3,031 of which: net fee income 1,315 1,243 1,347 1,313 1,382 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (246) (268) (311) (233) (339) Total operating expenses (3,483) (3,800) (3,492) (3,456) (3,509) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 17 8 14 - 8 Profit/(loss) before tax 5,271 2,872 108 1,362 1,108 Earnings metrics - reported Return on average tangible equity (annualised, YTD) 50.2 % 13.8 % 9.5 % 11.5 % 10.3% 13.8% Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (gross) 458,361 425,237 433,347 477,166 489,623 Loans and advances to external customers (net) 455,266 422,309 430,524 474,181 486,387 Total external assets 890,491 875,875 833,246 871,226 904,207 External customer accounts 809,830 779,310 778,969 836,026 861,497 Risk-weighted assets 181,398 182,850 179,851 186,154 190,336 Constant currency balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) 455,266 426,982 453,855 477,720 469,270 External customer accounts 809,830 784,483 811,561 840,085 837,360 Risk-weighted assets 181,398 183,934 186,178 186,206 184,311 Quarter ended Year to date Management View of Reported Revenue - at originally reported average FX rates ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Wealth 1,961 1,763 1,752 1,640 1,787 6,942 - investment distribution 636 547 644 630 655 2,476 - Private Banking 571 508 525 481 464 1,978 Net interest income 293 288 270 217 171 946 Non interest income 278 220 255 264 293 1,032 - life insurance 448 419 278 267 392 1,356 - asset management 306 289 305 262 276 1,132 Personal Banking 4,967 4,992 4,264 3,477 3,179 15,912 Net interest income 4,659 4,673 3,935 3,148 2,856 14,612 Non interest income 308 319 329 329 323 1,300 Other 2,055 79 (2,069) 22 217 (1,751) Net operating income 8,983 6,834 3,947 5,139 5,183 21,103 Quarter ended Management View of Constant currency Revenue - at most recent period average FX rates ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Wealth 1,961 1,794 1,774 1,637 1,735 - investment distribution 636 553 650 625 635 - Private Banking 571 522 538 484 453 Net interest income 293 295 276 218 167 Non interest income 278 227 262 266 286 - life insurance 448 425 276 269 381 - asset management 306 294 310 259 266 Personal Banking 4,967 5,069 4,314 3,418 3,033 Net interest income 4,659 4,743 3,980 3,092 2,722 Non interest income 308 326 334 326 311 Other 2,055 69 (2,191) (4) 180 Net operating income 8,983 6,932 3,897 5,051 4,948 Quarter ended Year to date Reported revenue notable items ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Disposals, acquisitions and related costs 2,021 (7) (2,205) - - (2,212) Fair value movement on financial instruments - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - - 5 - 93 98 Reported cost notable items ($m) Disposals, acquisitions and related costs (21) (3) (4) - - (7) Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (182) (62) (60) (53) (357) Reconciling items - Currency translation on reported items - Totals ($m) Revenue 98 (50) (88) (235) of which: net interest income 63 30 (72) (160) of which: net fee income 20 19 (11) (46) ECL (7) (13) (3) 2 Operating expenses (65) (28) 71 180 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Loans and advances to external customers (net) 4,673 23,331 3,539 (17,117) External customer accounts 5,173 32,592 4,059 (24,137) Risk-weighted assets 1,084 6,327 52 (6,025) &"Calibri,Regular"&9&P CMB HSBC Commercial Banking1 Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net interest income 3,967 3,788 3,259 2,671 2,390 12,108 Net fee income 986 883 932 962 1,010 3,787 Other operating income 1,722 116 192 130 161 599 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 6,675 4,787 4,383 3,763 3,561 16,494 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (151) (894) (676) (298) 19 (1,849) Total operating expenses (1,712) (1,899) (1,668) (1,699) (1,786) (7,052) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 4,812 1,994 2,039 1,766 1,794 7,593 Reported notable items - Totals ($m) Revenue 1,511 (15) (1) - - (16) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses - (142) (58) (36) (30) (266) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Constant currency ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 6,675 4,856 4,413 3,666 3,347 of which: net interest income 3,967 3,822 3,245 2,574 2,225 of which: net fee income 986 899 940 939 956 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (151) (908) (675) (285) 7 Total operating expenses (1,712) (1,927) (1,667) (1,649) (1,686) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 4,812 2,021 2,071 1,732 1,668 Earnings metrics - reported Return on average tangible equity (annualised, YTD) 36.1 % 13.7% 13.3% 12.2% 12.0% 13.7% Balance sheet data Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (gross) 330,209 318,874 345,540 358,569 365,377 Loans and advances to external customers (net) 323,268 311,957 339,284 352,136 358,806 Total external assets 652,039 609,311 601,822 622,669 635,033 External customer accounts 471,187 463,928 465,216 484,626 504,285 Risk-weighted assets 353,144 342,429 339,640 348,944 345,749 Constant currency balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) 323,268 314,709 354,156 352,594 346,095 External customer accounts 471,187 468,340 488,506 487,381 488,114 Risk-weighted assets 353,144 344,646 351,664 347,011 331,634 Quarter ended Year to date Management View of Reported Revenue - at originally reported average FX rates ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Global Trade and Receivables Finance 510 500 530 550 554 2,134 Credit and Lending 1,364 1,371 1,432 1,501 1,516 5,820 Global Payments Solutions 2,911 2,643 1,958 1,387 1,043 7,031 Markets products, Insurance and Investments and other 1,890 273 463 325 448 1,509 - of which: share of revenue from Markets and Securities Services and Banking products 337 274 303 294 316 1,187 Net operating income 6,675 4,787 4,383 3,763 3,561 16,494 Quarter ended Management View of Constant currency Revenue - at most recent period average FX rates ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Global Trade and Receivables Finance 510 507 529 533 518 Credit and Lending 1,364 1,396 1,443 1,463 1,431 Global Payments Solutions 2,911 2,677 1,963 1,349 984 Markets products, Insurance and Investments and other 1,890 276 478 321 414 - of which: share of revenue from Markets and Securities Services and Banking products 337 280 307 288 301 Net operating income 6,675 4,856 4,413 3,666 3,347 Quarter ended Year to date Reported revenue notable items ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Disposals, acquisitions and related costs 1,511 - - - - - Fair value movement on financial instruments - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (15) (1) - - (16) Reported cost notable items ($m) Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (142) (58) (36) (30) (266) Reconciling items Currency translation on reported items - Totals ($m) Revenue 69 30 (97) (214) of which: net interest income 34 (14) (97) (165) of which: net fee income 16 8 (23) (54) ECL (14) 1 13 (12) Operating expenses (28) 1 50 100 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Loans and advances to external customers (net) 2,752 14,872 458 (12,711) External customer accounts 4,412 23,290 2,755 (16,171) Risk-weighted assets 2,217 12,024 (1,933) (14,115) 1 In the first quarter of 2023, following an internal review to assess which global businesses were best suited to service our customers' respective needs, a portfolio of our customers within our markets in Latin America was transferred from GBM to CMB for reporting purposes. Comparative data have been represented accordingly. &"Calibri,Regular"&9&P GBM HSBC Global Banking and Markets1 Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net interest income 1,520 1,482 1,270 1,112 1,017 4,881 Net fee income 710 596 613 726 777 2,712 Other operating income 2,210 1,257 1,888 1,997 2,164 7,306 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 4,440 3,335 3,771 3,835 3,958 14,899 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (32) (267) (94) 81 (315) (595) Total operating expenses (2,368) (2,442) (2,205) (2,270) (2,466) (9,383) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - (2) - - - (2) Profit/(loss) before tax 2,040 624 1,472 1,646 1,177 4,919 Reported notable items - Totals ($m) Revenue - (123) (35) (11) (15) (184) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses 3 (115) (50) (49) (38) (252) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Constant currency ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 4,440 3,404 3,800 3,737 3,703 of which: net interest income 1,520 1,494 1,257 1,068 948 of which: net fee income 710 606 619 723 760 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (32) (270) (98) 87 (298) Total operating expenses (2,368) (2,507) (2,251) (2,222) (2,311) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - (2) - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 2,040 625 1,451 1,602 1,094 Earnings metrics - reported Return on average tangible equity (annualised, YTD) 15.5 % 9.8% 11.6% 11.5% 8.7% 9.8% Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (gross) 186,099 190,529 197,400 201,496 209,922 Loans and advances to external customers (net) 184,492 188,940 196,062 200,163 208,454 Total external assets 1,298,004 1,314,550 1,404,446 1,311,452 1,294,115 External customer accounts 322,443 326,630 322,663 330,087 343,309 Risk-weighted assets 225,219 225,916 230,609 234,068 235,866 Constant currency balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) 184,492 189,538 203,513 200,593 202,239 External customer accounts 322,443 329,449 341,314 331,432 329,211 Risk-weighted assets 225,219 226,097 235,376 232,789 229,140 Quarter ended Year to date Management View of Reported Revenue - at originally reported average FX rates ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Markets and Securities Services 2,558 1,915 2,286 2,426 2,398 9,025 Securities services 585 574 525 484 489 2,072 Global Debt Markets 350 158 112 228 208 706 Global Foreign Exchange 1,219 937 1,067 1,147 1,072 4,223 Equities 143 133 260 199 417 1,009 Securities Financing 261 209 244 249 219 921 Credit and Funding Valuation Adjustments - (96) 78 119 (7) 94 Banking 2,132 1,916 1,708 1,648 1,565 6,837 Global Trade and Receivables Finance 179 173 175 174 174 696 Global Payments Solutions 1,075 1,035 801 601 490 2,927 Credit & Lending 498 504 505 603 566 2,178 Capital Markets & Advisory 306 122 179 150 289 740 Other 74 82 48 120 46 296 GBM Other (250) (496) (223) (239) (5) (963) Principal Investments (4) (3) (21) 21 60 57 Other (246) (493) (202) (260) (65) (1,020) Net operating income 4,440 3,335 3,771 3,835 3,958 14,899 Quarter ended Management View of Constant currency Revenue - at most recent period average FX rates ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Markets and Securities Services 2,558 1,955 2,304 2,375 2,275 Securities services 585 583 528 473 460 Global Debt Markets 350 163 111 223 197 Global Foreign Exchange 1,219 958 1,071 1,118 1,019 Equities 143 136 267 197 396 Securities Financing 261 213 247 246 210 Credit and Funding Valuation Adjustments - (98) 80 118 (7) Banking 2,132 1,940 1,711 1,610 1,483 Global Trade and Receivables Finance 179 175 174 169 164 Global Payments Solutions 1,075 1,046 800 583 459 Credit & Lending 498 515 512 596 543 Capital Markets & Advisory 306 125 181 148 275 Other 74 79 44 114 42 GBM Other (250) (491) (215) (248) (55) Principal Investments (4) (3) (21) 21 57 Other (246) (488) (194) (269) (112) Net operating income 4,440 3,404 3,800 3,737 3,703 Reported revenue notable items ($m) Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - Fair value movement on financial instruments - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (123) (35) (11) (15) (184) Reported cost notable items ($m) Disposals, acquisitions and related costs 3 - - - - - Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (115) (50) (49) (38) (252) Reconciling items Currency translation on reported items - Totals ($m) Revenue 69 29 (98) (255) of which: net interest income 12 (13) (44) (69) of which: net fee income 10 6 (3) (17) ECL (3) (4) 6 17 Operating expenses (65) (46) 48 155 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Loans and advances to external customers (net) 598 7,451 430 (6,215) External customer accounts 2,819 18,651 1,345 (14,098) Risk-weighted assets 181 4,767 (1,279) (6,726) 1 In the first quarter of 2023, following an internal review to assess which global businesses were best suited to service our customers' respective needs, a portfolio of our customers within our markets in Latin America was transferred from GBM to CMB for reporting purposes. Comparative data have been represented accordingly. &"Calibri,Regular"&9&P Corporate Centre HSBC Corporate Centre Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net interest income/(expense) (1,519) (1,344) (857) (366) (123) (2,690) Net fee income/(expense) (7) (12) (21) 6 (5) (32) Other operating income 1,599 967 285 (137) (269) 846 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 73 (389) (593) (497) (397) (1,876) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (3) (8) - - (2) (10) Total operating expenses (23) (705) (456) (453) (237) (1,851) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 716 687 568 792 648 2,695 Profit/(loss) before tax 763 (415) (481) (158) 12 (1,042) Reported notable items - Totals ($m) Revenue 45 (175) (455) (460) (198) (1,288) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (43) (727) (517) (444) (330) (2,018) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Constant currency ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 73 (349) (599) (514) (426) of which: net interest income/(expense) (1,519) (1,353) (866) (355) (116) of which: net fee income/(expense) (7) (12) (21) 7 (5) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (3) (9) - 1 (2) Total operating expenses (23) (724) (454) (424) (206) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 716 710 568 769 602 Profit/(loss) before tax 763 (372) (485) (168) (32) Earnings metrics - reported Return on average tangible equity (annualised, YTD) 11.1 % 2.8% 2.3% 7.3% (1.9)% 2.8% Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (gross) 383 368 358 557 436 Loans and advances to external customers (net) 368 355 350 541 426 Total external assets 149,162 149,550 135,067 165,134 178,232 External customer accounts 639 435 419 562 594 Risk-weighted assets 94,673 88,525 78,215 82,577 90,367 Constant currency balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) 368 358 370 555 417 External customer accounts 639 446 465 577 565 Risk-weighted assets 94,673 88,576 78,886 82,444 89,116 Quarter ended Year to date Management View of Reported Revenue - at originally reported average FX rates ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Central Treasury 101 (12) (352) (189) (189) (742) Legacy Credit (2) (164) (6) 25 (21) (166) Other (26) (213) (235) (333) (187) (968) Net operating income 73 (389) (593) (497) (397) (1,876) Memo Markets Treasury previously reported in Corporate Centre - now allocated to global businesses 243 305 361 377 509 1,552 Quarter ended Management View of Constant currecncy Revenue - at most recent period average FX rates ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Central Treasury 101 (12) (352) (189) (189) Legacy Credit (2) (170) (7) 24 (19) Other (26) (167) (240) (349) (218) Net operating income 73 (349) (599) (514) (426) Memo Markets Treasury previously reported in Corporate Centre - now allocated to global businesses 243 298 349 354 472 Quarter ended Year to date Reported revenue notable items ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Disposals, acquisitions and related costs 30 (64) (173) (288) - (525) Fair value movement on financial instruments 15 35 (282) (171) (200) (618) Restructuring and other related costs - (146) - (1) 2 (145) Reported cost notable items ($m) Disposals, acquisitions and related costs (43) (6) (5) - - (11) Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (721) (512) (444) (330) (2,007) Reconciling items Currency translation on reported items - Totals ($m) Revenue 40 (6) (17) (29) of which: net interest income/(expense) (9) (9) 11 7 of which: net fee income/(expense) - - 1 - ECL (1) - 1 - Operating expenses (19) 2 29 31 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 23 - (23) (46) Loans and advances to external customers (net) 3 20 14 (9) External customer accounts 11 46 15 (29) Risk-weighted assets 51 671 (133) (1,251) &"Calibri,Regular"&9&P HSBC UK Bank plc HSBC HSBC UK Bank plc UK ring-fenced bank HSBC UK Bank plc - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 4,275 2,629 2,485 2,370 2,287 9,771 of which: net interest income 2,252 2,120 1,932 1,812 1,751 7,615 of which: net fee income 378 379 383 379 395 1,536 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (161) (236) (279) (132) 84 (563) Total operating expenses (983) (1,253) (1,129) (1,138) (1,201) (4,721) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 3,131 1,140 1,077 1,100 1,170 4,487 Reported notable items - Totals ($m)1 Revenue 1,511 - - - 1 1 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (8) (193) (116) (129) (83) (521) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 96 83 (72) (214) of which: net interest income 78 64 (55) (164) of which: net fee income 14 12 (12) (37) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (9) (9) 4 (8) Total operating expenses (45) (38) 35 112 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 42 36 (33) (110) Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (net) 258,758 245,921 227,527 245,310 261,150 Total external assets 420,202 410,691 382,702 422,669 453,268 External customer accounts 343,803 336,086 317,964 347,845 372,644 Risk-weighted assets2 123,642 111,325 102,094 109,748 117,970 Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) 6,665 25,934 4,174 (15,178) External customer accounts 9,109 36,243 5,918 (21,659) Risk-weighted assets 3,017 11,637 1,868 (6,857) HSBC UK Bank plc - Wealth and Personal Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,447 1,427 1,366 1,281 1,248 5,322 of which: net interest income 1,259 1,232 1,152 1,081 1,033 4,498 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (5) (34) (106) (103) (115) (358) Total operating expenses (671) (709) (675) (692) (776) (2,852) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 771 684 585 486 357 2,112 Reported notable items - Totals ($m) Revenue - - - - - - ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses - (29) (21) (9) (27) (86) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 52 45 (40) (117) of which: net interest income 45 38 (33) (97) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (2) (3) 3 11 Total operating expenses (26) (23) 22 72 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 24 19 (15) (34) Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (net) 172,375 167,358 153,516 165,961 175,910 External customer accounts 219,897 218,987 205,446 223,171 237,633 Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) 4,536 17,498 2,824 (10,224) External customer accounts 5,935 23,417 3,797 (13,811) HSBC UK Bank plc - Commercial Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 2,808 1,172 1,084 1,055 998 4,309 of which: net interest income 1,008 898 785 717 704 3,104 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (155) (203) (173) (29) 199 (206) Total operating expenses (338) (387) (346) (338) (370) (1,441) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 2,315 582 565 688 827 2,662 Reported notable items - Totals ($m) Revenue 1,511 - - - - - ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses - (21) (11) (10) (2) (44) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 43 36 (32) (94) of which: net interest income 33 27 (22) (66) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (8) (6) 1 (19) Total operating expenses (14) (12) 10 34 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 21 18 (21) (79) Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (net) 86,383 78,563 74,011 79,349 85,237 External customer accounts 123,642 116,855 112,288 124,349 134,665 Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) 2,129 8,436 1,350 (4,954) External customer accounts 3,168 12,799 2,115 (7,827) HSBC UK Bank plc - Global Banking and Markets Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 47 46 46 46 47 185 of which: net interest income - - (1) - - (1) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - - - Total operating expenses (12) (10) (10) (11) (11) (42) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 35 36 36 35 36 143 Reported notable items - Totals ($m) Revenue - - - - - - ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses - (1) - - - (1) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 2 2 (2) (4) of which: net interest income - - - - Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - Total operating expenses (1) (1) - 1 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 1 1 (2) (3) Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (net) - - - - - External customer accounts - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) - - - - External customer accounts - - - - HSBC UK Bank plc - Corporate Centre Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (28) (17) (11) (11) (5) (44) of which: net interest income/(expense) (14) (10) (5) 14 15 14 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - - - Total operating expenses 39 (146) (97) (99) (44) (386) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 11 (163) (108) (110) (49) (430) Reported notable items - Totals ($m) Revenue - (1) - - 1 - ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (8) (140) (82) (110) (56) (388) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (1) - - 1 of which: net interest income/(expense) (1) - - (2) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - Total operating expenses (5) (3) 3 4 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax (6) (3) 3 5 Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (net) - - - - 3 External customer accounts 264 244 231 325 346 Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) - - - - External customer accounts 6 26 5 (20) Reported notable items - Total Quarter ended Year to date Revenue ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs 1,511 - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - - - - 1 1 Operating expenses ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs (8) - - - - - - Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (193) (116) (129) (83) (521) Reported notable items - Wealth and Personal Banking Revenue ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - - - - - - Operating expenses ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (29) (21) (9) (27) (86) Reported notable items - Commercial Banking Revenue ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs 1,511 - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - - - - - - Operating expenses ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (21) (11) (10) (2) (44) Reported notable items - Global Banking and Markets Revenue ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - - - - - - Operating expenses ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (1) - - - (1) Reported notable items - Corporate Centre Revenue ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (1) - - 1 - Operating expenses ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs (8) - - - - - - Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (140) (82) (110) (56) (388) 1 Following the 4Q 2022 Changes to Financial Reporting Framework Data Pack published on 24 March 2023, prior period numbers have been restated to include intercompany restructuring in notable items. 2 Reported RWAs include transactions with other group entities in line with the published consolidated balance sheets. &"Calibri,Regular"&9&P HSBC Bank plc HSBC HSBC Bank plc (Our non ring-fenced bank in Europe and the UK) HSBC Bank plc - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 4,432 1,508 87 1,733 2,093 5,421 of which: net interest income 681 606 466 650 635 2,357 of which: net fee income 409 365 378 434 424 1,601 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (18) (55) 15 10 (262) (292) Total operating expenses (1,657) (1,803) (1,389) (1,467) (1,827) (6,486) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures (43) (6) (4) (1) (27) (38) Profit/(loss) before tax 2,714 (356) (1,291) 275 (23) (1,395) Reported notable items - Totals ($m)1 Revenue 2,107 (254) (1,967) (285) (14) (2,520) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (25) (283) (141) (137) (113) (674) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 103 (25) (16) (128) of which: net interest income 28 21 (6) (34) of which: net fee income 17 23 3 (20) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (4) (3) 3 17 Total operating expenses (74) (63) 21 120 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures (1) (1) - 3 Profit/(loss) before tax 24 (92) 8 12 Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (net) 117,858 86,964 86,795 114,905 125,436 Total external assets 807,931 799,447 839,463 798,661 799,112 External customer accounts 281,557 253,075 240,807 267,788 278,247 Risk-weighted assets2,3 137,229 135,207 136,751 148,285 149,608 Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) 1,932 9,754 3,885 (4,232) External customer accounts 5,857 26,870 7,072 (12,045) Risk-weighted assets 3,664 15,587 2,523 (8,696) HSBC Bank plc - Wealth and Personal Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 2,415 349 (1,414) 315 297 (453) of which: net interest income 280 280 209 196 185 870 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 11 1 (4) (2) (5) (10) Total operating expenses (301) (251) (229) (233) (320) (1,033) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 2,125 99 (1,647) 80 (28) (1,496) Reported notable items - Totals ($m) Revenue 2,021 (7) (1,780) - - (1,787) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (21) (7) (3) (6) (5) (21) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 14 (95) - (16) of which: net interest income 12 11 - (9) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1 - - 1 Total operating expenses (12) (13) (1) 15 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 3 (108) (1) - Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (net) 33,257 8,219 10,178 36,063 36,283 External customer accounts 60,455 34,637 32,512 54,615 56,146 Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) 197 1,150 1,438 (864) External customer accounts 870 3,679 1,750 (1,901) HSBC Bank plc - Commercial Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 527 457 489 419 393 1,758 of which: net interest income 364 325 307 259 242 1,133 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 22 (41) 7 15 (47) (66) Total operating expenses (243) (261) (155) (174) (228) (818) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 306 155 341 260 118 874 Reported notable items - Totals ($m) Revenue - - - - - - ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses - (71) (8) (13) (4) (96) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 21 23 (2) (18) of which: net interest income 15 15 (1) (11) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (3) (2) - - Total operating expenses (12) (9) (1) 10 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 6 12 (3) (8) Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (net) 31,200 30,373 28,810 30,534 31,626 External customer accounts 63,758 66,267 61,141 63,949 69,176 Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) 595 3,240 1,229 (716) External customer accounts 1,377 6,739 1,919 (2,530) HSBC Bank plc - Global Banking and Markets Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,414 860 1,230 1,312 1,452 4,854 of which: net interest income 375 313 246 270 190 1,019 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (49) (7) 10 (3) (208) (208) Total operating expenses (1,082) (1,070) (891) (922) (1,165) (4,048) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - (2) - - - (2) Profit/(loss) before tax 283 (219) 349 387 79 596 Reported notable items - Totals ($m) Revenue - (92) (15) (7) (14) (128) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses 3 (32) (28) (28) (14) (102) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 36 39 (30) (97) of which: net interest income 11 8 (7) (12) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (1) (1) 2 16 Total operating expenses (40) (35) 19 86 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax (5) 3 (9) 5 Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (net) 53,214 48,197 47,633 47,952 57,301 External customer accounts 157,136 151,981 146,970 148,992 152,689 Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) 1,137 5,344 1,204 (2,646) External customer accounts 3,607 16,431 3,392 (7,608) HSBC Bank plc - Corporate Centre Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 76 (155) (218) (313) (50) (736) of which: net interest income/(expense) (339) (311) (296) (76) 18 (665) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (2) (8) 2 - (2) (8) Total operating expenses (30) (221) (114) (136) (113) (584) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures (43) (4) (4) (1) (27) (36) Profit/(loss) before tax 1 (388) (334) (450) (192) (1,364) Reported notable items - Totals ($m) Revenue 87 (155) (172) (278) - (605) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (7) (173) (101) (90) (89) (453) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 33 9 14 4 of which: net interest income/(expense) (11) (13) 2 (2) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - Total operating expenses (10) (7) 3 7 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - (1) - 3 Profit/(loss) before tax 23 1 17 14 Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (net) 187 176 174 355 226 External customer accounts 209 190 184 233 236 Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) 3 20 15 (6) External customer accounts 4 21 9 (7) Reported notable items - Total Quarter ended Year to date Revenue ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs 2,107 (11) (1,953) (278) - (2,242) - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (243) (14) (7) (14) (278) Operating expenses ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs (25) (9) (9) - - (18) - Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (274) (132) (137) (113) (656) Reported notable items - Wealth and Personal Banking Revenue ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs 2,021 (7) (1,780) - - (1,787) - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - - - - - - Operating expenses ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs (21) (3) (4) - - (7) - Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (4) 1 (6) (5) (14) Reported notable items - Commercial Banking Revenue ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - - - - - - Operating expenses ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (71) (8) (13) (4) (96) Reported notable items - Global Banking and Markets Revenue ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (92) (15) (7) (14) (128) Operating expenses ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs 3 - - - - - - Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (32) (28) (28) (14) (102) Reported notable items - Corporate Centre Revenue ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs 87 (4) (173) (278) - (455) - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (151) 1 - - (150) Operating expenses ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs (7) (6) (4) - - (10) - Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (167) (97) (90) (89) (443) 1 Following the 4Q 2022 Changes to Financial Reporting Framework Data Pack published on 24 March 2023, prior period numbers have been restated to include intercompany restructuring in notable items. 2 Reported RWAs include transactions with other group entities in line with the published consolidated balance sheets. 3 Prior period corporate centre RWAs have been restated for a revised treatment of insurance subsidiaries. &"Calibri,Regular"&9&P Hongkong Shanghai Bank (consol) HSBC The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (Our primary banking entity in Asia, including Hang Seng Bank Limited) The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 8,334 7,515 6,813 5,764 5,550 25,642 of which: net interest income 4,187 4,437 3,828 2,990 2,776 14,031 of which: net fee income 1,309 1,072 1,216 1,250 1,386 4,924 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (67) (901) (661) (269) (259) (2,090) Total operating expenses (3,084) (3,420) (3,230) (3,197) (3,206) (13,053) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 666 559 490 671 680 2,400 Profit/(loss) before tax 5,849 3,753 3,412 2,969 2,765 12,899 Reported notable items - Totals ($m)1 Revenue - 46 (4) (1) 5 46 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses - (339) (175) (131) (96) (741) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 77 25 (58) (146) of which: net interest income 49 13 (38) (91) of which: net fee income 14 7 (8) (33) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (3) (1) 3 6 Total operating expenses (40) (15) 22 73 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 23 - (22) (49) Profit/(loss) before tax 57 9 (55) (116) Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (net) 468,924 473,985 478,865 491,213 496,936 Total external assets 1,264,087 1,258,616 1,250,569 1,249,166 1,250,601 External customer accounts 778,853 784,236 756,033 779,153 794,718 Risk-weighted assets2 395,073 406,985 401,351 408,110 403,131 Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) (1,778) 7,437 (1,912) (12,218) External customer accounts (2,886) 10,620 (920) (13,433) Risk-weighted assets (573) 5,362 (2,137) (10,500) The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited - Wealth and Personal Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 3,625 3,614 2,973 2,308 2,349 11,244 of which: net interest income 2,399 2,531 2,016 1,359 1,204 7,110 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (75) (55) (37) (37) (42) (171) Total operating expenses (1,467) (1,627) (1,549) (1,519) (1,528) (6,223) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 15 3 10 (2) 6 17 Profit/(loss) before tax 2,098 1,935 1,397 750 785 4,867 Reported notable items - Totals ($m) Revenue - 3 2 1 2 8 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses - (60) (20) (9) (15) (104) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 26 15 (9) (42) of which: net interest income 19 9 (9) (28) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1 (1) 1 (1) Total operating expenses (23) (10) 9 35 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - (1) Profit/(loss) before tax 4 4 1 (9) Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (net) 197,749 195,871 192,562 196,604 198,420 External customer accounts 445,641 441,740 426,062 437,429 443,077 Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) (923) 2,835 (516) (4,449) External customer accounts (2,111) 4,195 162 (4,677) The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited - Commercial Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 2,426 2,236 1,917 1,540 1,451 7,144 of which: net interest income 1,866 1,812 1,467 1,094 955 5,328 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (12) (572) (558) (208) (186) (1,524) Total operating expenses (642) (693) (630) (657) (666) (2,646) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 1,772 971 729 675 599 2,974 Reported notable items - Totals ($m) Revenue - - - - - - ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses - (29) (11) (8) (7) (55) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 24 4 (23) (51) of which: net interest income 19 2 (17) (36) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (1) - 1 4 Total operating expenses (9) (1) 9 22 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 14 3 (13) (25) Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (net) 159,213 157,982 164,081 169,934 171,702 External customer accounts 213,414 213,637 204,029 208,741 210,941 Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) (423) 2,318 (1,081) (4,819) External customer accounts (520) 3,128 (349) (4,011) The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited - Global Banking and Markets Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 2,239 1,853 1,881 1,877 1,765 7,376 of which: net interest income 934 960 825 733 686 3,204 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 22 (274) (65) (25) (30) (394) Total operating expenses (834) (856) (854) (891) (878) (3,479) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 1,427 723 962 961 857 3,503 Reported notable items - Totals ($m) Revenue - (17) (3) - - (20) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses - (39) (7) (6) (3) (55) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 36 10 (26) (65) of which: net interest income 17 3 (13) (30) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (3) - 1 2 Total operating expenses (13) (6) 7 25 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 20 4 (18) (38) Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (net) 111,782 119,951 122,046 124,489 126,618 External customer accounts 119,794 128,858 125,938 132,980 140,697 Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) (430) 2,282 (315) (2,947) External customer accounts (256) 3,297 (734) (4,745) The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited - Corporate Centre Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 44 (188) 41 38 (14) (123) of which: net interest income/(expense) (1,011) (867) (479) (197) (68) (1,611) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (1) 1 (1) - - - Total operating expenses (141) (244) (197) (129) (135) (705) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 651 556 479 673 675 2,383 Profit/(loss) before tax 553 125 322 582 526 1,555 Reported notable items - Totals ($m) Revenue - 60 (3) (2) 4 59 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses - (209) (138) (108) (72) (527) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (8) (3) 1 13 of which: net interest income/(expense) (5) (3) 2 2 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - Total operating expenses 5 2 (3) (7) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 22 1 (23) (49) Profit/(loss) before tax 19 - (25) (43) Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (net) 181 180 176 186 196 External customer accounts 4 1 3 4 4 Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) (1) 1 - (2) External customer accounts 1 1 - (1) Reported notable items - Total Quarter ended Year to date Revenue ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - 46 (4) (1) 5 46 Operating expenses ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (339) (175) (131) (96) (741) Reported notable items - Wealth and Personal Banking Revenue ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - 3 2 1 2 8 Operating expenses ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (60) (20) (9) (15) (104) Reported notable items - Commercial Banking Revenue ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - - - - - - Operating expenses ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (29) (11) (8) (7) (55) Reported notable items - Global Banking and Markets Revenue ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (17) (3) - - (20) Operating expenses ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (39) (7) (6) (3) (55) Reported notable items - Corporate Centre Revenue ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - 60 (3) (2) 4 59 Operating expenses ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (209) (138) (108) (72) (527) 1 Following the 4Q 2022 Changes to Financial Reporting Framework Data Pack published on 24 March 2023, prior period numbers have been restated to include intercompany restructuring in notable items. 2 Risk-weighted assets are non-additive across the entities, due to market risk diversification effects within the Group. &"Calibri,Regular"&9&P Hongkong Shanghai Bank (HK) HSBC The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (Hong Kong)1 (Our primary banking entity in Asia, including Hang Seng Bank Limited) The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (Hong Kong) - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 5,224 4,665 4,068 3,186 3,090 15,009 of which: net interest income 2,443 2,725 2,235 1,598 1,442 8,000 of which: net fee income 794 663 759 773 845 3,040 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (44) (766) (499) (216) (203) (1,684) Total operating expenses (1,769) (1,899) (1,839) (1,822) (1,826) (7,386) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 6 - 6 (2) 1 5 Profit/(loss) before tax 3,417 2,000 1,736 1,146 1,062 5,944 Reported notable items - Totals ($m)2 Revenue - 16 (29) (30) (10) (53) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses - (213) (110) (71) (57) (451) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (10) 5 3 (13) of which: net interest income (6) 2 2 (6) of which: net fee income (1) 1 1 (4) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 2 (1) - 1 Total operating expenses 4 (2) (2) 8 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax (4) 2 1 (4) Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (net) 291,002 294,628 302,621 309,445 309,005 Total external assets 781,020 788,558 789,783 778,471 778,055 External customer accounts 533,267 542,543 527,988 543,400 555,922 Risk-weighted assets 197,005 212,182 210,046 211,904 202,354 Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) (2,031) 4 (130) (783) External customer accounts (3,739) 7 (228) (1,409) Risk-weighted assets (1,296) 17 (91) (494) The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (Hong Kong) - Wealth and Personal Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 2,723 2,763 2,221 1,629 1,615 8,228 of which: net interest income 1,741 1,919 1,470 896 774 5,059 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (44) (60) (11) (23) (48) (142) Total operating expenses (860) (934) (912) (909) (888) (3,643) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 5 (2) 5 (3) (1) (1) Profit/(loss) before tax 1,824 1,767 1,303 694 678 4,442 Reported notable items - Totals ($m) Revenue - 3 2 1 2 8 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses - (26) (15) (7) (10) (58) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (6) 3 2 (7) of which: net interest income (4) 2 1 (3) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - Total operating expenses 2 (1) (1) 4 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax (4) 2 1 (3) Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (net) 134,925 133,275 132,160 132,310 131,484 External customer accounts 354,125 354,015 345,521 355,100 358,206 Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) (918) 1 (56) (333) External customer accounts (2,440) 5 (149) (908) The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (Hong Kong) - Commercial Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,413 1,335 1,079 809 749 3,972 of which: net interest income 1,087 1,088 820 559 472 2,939 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 9 (519) (460) (161) (135) (1,275) Total operating expenses (327) (363) (334) (346) (352) (1,395) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 1,095 453 285 302 262 1,302 Reported notable items - Totals ($m) Revenue - - - - - - ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses - (21) (10) (8) (6) (45) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (3) 1 1 (3) of which: net interest income (2) 1 - (2) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1 - - 1 Total operating expenses 1 (1) (1) 1 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax (1) - - (1) Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (net) 88,557 91,956 97,417 101,516 101,634 External customer accounts 131,424 137,208 132,286 136,536 138,583 Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) (633) 1 (42) (257) External customer accounts (946) 1 (58) (352) The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (Hong Kong) - Global Banking and Markets Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,057 804 830 829 754 3,217 of which: net interest income 390 406 319 276 240 1,241 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (9) (187) (28) (31) (20) (266) Total operating expenses (473) (498) (484) (513) (502) (1,997) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 575 119 318 285 232 954 Reported notable items - Totals ($m) Revenue - (17) (3) - - (20) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses - (32) (5) (4) (2) (43) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (2) 1 1 (3) of which: net interest income (1) 1 - (1) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - Total operating expenses 1 - (1) 2 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax (1) 1 - (1) Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (net) 67,374 69,252 72,903 75,469 75,729 External customer accounts 47,718 51,320 50,181 51,765 59,133 Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) (477) 1 (31) (192) External customer accounts (354) 1 (22) (150) The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (Hong Kong) - Corporate Centre Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 31 (237) (62) (81) (28) (408) of which: net interest income/(expense) (775) (688) (375) (133) (43) (1,239) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - (1) - - (1) Total operating expenses (108) (103) (109) (53) (83) (348) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 2 2 1 1 2 6 Profit/(loss) before tax (75) (338) (171) (133) (109) (751) Reported notable items - Totals ($m) Revenue - 28 (28) (31) (11) (42) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses - (131) (81) (53) (40) (305) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1 - - - of which: net interest income/(expense) 1 - - - Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - Total operating expenses (1) - - 1 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax - - - 1 Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (net) 145 144 141 149 158 External customer accounts - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) (1) - - (1) External customer accounts - - - - Reported notable items - Total Quarter ended Year to date Revenue ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - 16 (29) (30) (10) (53) Operating expenses ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (213) (110) (71) (57) (451) Reported notable items - Wealth and Personal Banking Revenue ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - 3 2 1 2 8 Operating expenses ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (26) (15) (7) (10) (58) Reported notable items - Commercial Banking Revenue ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - - - - - - Operating expenses ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (21) (10) (8) (6) (45) Reported notable items - Global Banking and Markets Revenue ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (17) (3) - - (20) Operating expenses ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (32) (5) (4) (2) (43) Reported notable items - Corporate Centre Revenue ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - 28 (28) (31) (11) (42) Operating expenses ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (131) (81) (53) (40) (305) 1 Represents the principal operations of the subsidiary or branch of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, which are located in Hong Kong. 2 Following the 4Q 2022 Changes to Financial Reporting Framework Data Pack published on 24 March 2023, prior period numbers have been restated to include intercompany restructuring in notable items. &"Calibri,Regular"&9&P HSBC North America Holdings HSBC HSBC North America Holdings Inc. (The holding company for our primary banking entities in the USA) HSBC North America Holdings Inc. - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,083 1,016 1,007 1,009 1,131 4,163 of which: net interest income 491 505 521 472 424 1,922 of which: net fee income 317 274 270 313 366 1,223 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (29) 1 - (46) 25 (20) Total operating expenses (747) (933) (810) (849) (846) (3,438) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 307 84 197 114 310 705 Reported notable items - Totals ($m)1 Revenue - 11 (9) (1) 97 98 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (1) (198) (97) (75) (51) (421) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - of which: net interest income - - - - of which: net fee income - - - - Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - Total operating expenses - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax - - - - Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (net) 54,374 54,159 56,781 56,819 54,122 Total external assets 226,395 220,368 247,312 239,962 240,273 External customer accounts 101,537 100,404 98,403 101,137 107,659 Risk-weighted assets2 73,550 72,446 76,747 77,428 80,270 Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) - - - - External customer accounts - - - - Risk-weighted assets - - - - HSBC North America Holdings Inc. - Wealth and Personal Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 264 254 274 219 332 1,079 of which: net interest income 206 210 205 181 165 761 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (10) 14 19 6 (4) 35 Total operating expenses (184) (247) (197) (209) (252) (905) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 70 21 96 16 76 209 Reported notable items - Totals ($m) Revenue - - 5 - 93 98 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses - (42) (17) (11) (4) (74) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - of which: net interest income - - - - Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - Total operating expenses - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax - - - - Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (net) 21,497 21,628 21,314 20,977 20,996 External customer accounts 30,432 31,554 33,521 36,570 39,567 Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) - - - - External customer accounts - - - - HSBC North America Holdings Inc. - Commercial Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 339 331 302 282 259 1,174 of which: net interest income 267 266 237 209 176 888 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (16) (12) 16 (54) 27 (23) Total operating expenses (150) (160) (141) (146) (148) (595) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 173 159 177 82 138 556 Reported notable items - Totals ($m) Revenue - - - - - - ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses - (17) (3) (6) (4) (30) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - of which: net interest income - - - - Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - Total operating expenses - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax - - - - Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (net) 23,645 23,236 24,396 24,119 22,661 External customer accounts 41,688 39,618 37,686 38,530 39,408 Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) - - - - External customer accounts - - - - HSBC North America Holdings Inc. - Global Banking and Markets Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 456 369 374 450 492 1,685 of which: net interest income 45 45 87 99 88 319 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (4) - (36) 2 2 (32) Total operating expenses (334) (367) (325) (345) (345) (1,382) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 118 2 13 107 149 271 Reported notable items - Totals ($m) Revenue - (1) (18) (3) - (22) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses - (21) (6) (5) (3) (35) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - of which: net interest income - - - - Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - Total operating expenses - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax - - - - Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (net) 9,232 9,295 11,071 11,722 10,465 External customer accounts 29,417 29,232 27,195 26,036 28,684 Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) - - - - External customer accounts - - - - HSBC North America Holdings Inc. - Corporate Centre Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 24 62 57 58 49 226 of which: net interest income/(expense) (27) (16) (7) (16) (5) (44) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - - - Total operating expenses (79) (159) (147) (149) (101) (556) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax (55) (97) (90) (91) (52) (330) Reported notable items - Totals ($m) Revenue - 11 4 2 4 21 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (1) (120) (73) (53) (39) (285) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - of which: net interest income/(expense) - - - - Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - Total operating expenses - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax - - - - Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (net) - - - - - External customer accounts - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) - - - - External customer accounts - - - - Reported notable items - Total Quarter ended Year to date Revenue ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - 11 (9) (1) 97 98 Operating expenses ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs (1) - - - - - - Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (198) (97) (75) (51) (421) Reported notable items - Wealth and Personal Banking Revenue ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - - 5 - 93 98 Operating expenses ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (42) (17) (11) (4) (74) Reported notable items - Commercial Banking Revenue ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - - - - - - Operating expenses ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (17) (3) (6) (4) (30) Reported notable items - Global Banking and Markets Revenue ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (1) (18) (3) - (22) Operating expenses ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (21) (6) (5) (3) (35) Reported notable items - Corporate Centre Revenue ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - 11 4 2 4 21 Operating expenses ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs (1) - - - - - - Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (120) (73) (53) (39) (285) 1 Following the 4Q 2022 Changes to Financial Reporting Framework Data Pack published on 24 March 2023, prior period numbers have been restated to include intercompany restructuring in notable items. 2 Risk-weighted assets are non-additive across the entities, due to market risk diversification effects within the Group. &"Calibri,Regular"&9&P HSBC Bank Canada HSBC HSBC Bank Canada HSBC Bank Canada - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 500 526 509 469 450 1,954 of which: net interest income 334 353 343 289 266 1,251 of which: net fee income 140 141 149 153 155 598 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (1) (20) (33) (64) 33 (84) Total operating expenses (260) (287) (248) (251) (252) (1,038) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 239 219 228 154 231 832 Reported notable items - Totals ($m)1 Revenue - 1 - - - 1 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (27) (51) (14) (13) (9) (87) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 2 (17) (26) (29) of which: net interest income 1 (12) (16) (17) of which: net fee income 1 (5) (8) (10) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - 1 3 (2) Total operating expenses (1) 8 14 16 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 1 (8) (9) (15) Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (net)2 - - 55,177 57,550 56,914 Total external assets 87,392 89,919 93,029 92,238 92,451 External customer accounts2 - - 59,385 58,241 57,037 Risk-weighted assets3 31,731 31,876 31,046 31,870 30,922 Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) - 723 (2,653) (4,297) External customer accounts - 779 (2,684) (4,306) Risk-weighted assets 57 385 (1,414) (2,244) HSBC Bank Canada - Wealth and Personal Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 208 214 207 181 172 774 of which: net interest income 150 155 154 122 111 542 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (5) (8) (17) (3) 3 (25) Total operating expenses (124) (126) (126) (127) (127) (506) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 79 80 64 51 48 243 Reported notable items - Totals ($m) Revenue - - - - - - ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses - (1) (2) - - (3) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1 (7) (10) (11) of which: net interest income - (5) (7) (7) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - Total operating expenses (1) 4 7 8 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax - (3) (3) (3) Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (net)2 - - 27,133 28,669 28,999 External customer accounts2 - - 31,149 31,841 31,389 Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) - 356 (1,322) (2,189) External customer accounts - 408 (1,467) (2,370) HSBC Bank Canada - Commercial Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 230 233 235 230 221 919 of which: net interest income 139 140 143 135 128 546 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 4 (16) (11) (60) 31 (56) Total operating expenses (81) (80) (76) (79) (81) (316) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 153 137 148 91 171 547 Reported notable items - Totals ($m) Revenue - - - - - - ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses - (3) - - - (3) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1 (8) (13) (14) of which: net interest income 1 (5) (8) (8) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - 1 3 (2) Total operating expenses (1) 2 5 5 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax - (5) (5) (11) Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (net)2 - - 24,809 25,834 25,231 External customer accounts2 - - 21,530 20,933 20,717 Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) - 325 (1,191) (1,905) External customer accounts - 282 (965) (1,564) HSBC Bank Canada - Global Banking and Markets Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 60 74 64 55 58 251 of which: net interest income 45 59 43 31 27 160 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - 4 (5) (1) (1) (3) Total operating expenses (24) (26) (25) (28) (28) (107) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 36 52 34 26 29 141 Reported notable items - Totals ($m) Revenue - - - - - - ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses - - - (1) - (1) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - (2) (3) (4) of which: net interest income - (1) (2) (2) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - Total operating expenses - 1 1 2 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax - (1) (2) (2) Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (net)2 - - 3,235 3,047 2,684 External customer accounts2 - - 6,706 5,467 4,932 Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) - 42 (140) (203) External customer accounts - 88 (252) (372) HSBC Bank Canada - Corporate Centre Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 3 4 3 3 - 10 of which: net interest income/(expense) - (1) 3 1 - 3 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - - - Total operating expenses (31) (54) (21) (16) (17) (108) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax (28) (50) (18) (13) (17) (98) Reported notable items - Totals ($m) Revenue - 1 - - - 1 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (27) (47) (10) (10) (7) (74) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - of which: net interest income/(expense) - (1) - - Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - Total operating expenses - 1 1 1 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax - 1 1 1 Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (net)2 - - - - - External customer accounts2 - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) - - - - External customer accounts - - - - Reported notable items - Total Quarter ended Year to date Revenue ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - 1 - - - 1 Operating expenses ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs (27) - - - - - - Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (51) (14) (13) (9) (87) Reported notable items - Wealth and Personal Banking Revenue ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - - - - - - Operating expenses ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (1) (2) - - (3) Reported notable items - Commercial Banking Revenue ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - - - - - - Operating expenses ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (3) - - - (3) Reported notable items - Global Banking and Markets Revenue ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - - - - - - Operating expenses ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - - - (1) - (1) Reported notable items - Corporate Centre Revenue ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - 1 - - - 1 Operating expenses ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs (27) - - - - - - Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (47) (10) (10) (7) (74) 1 Following the 4Q 2022 Changes to Financial Reporting Framework Data Pack published on 24 March 2023, prior period numbers have been restated to include intercompany restructuring in notable items. 2 Nil balances as at 31 Dec 2022 due to the reclassification of assets to held for sale relating to the planned sale of our banking business in Canada. 3 Risk-weighted assets are non-additive across the entities, due to market risk diversification effects within the Group. &"Calibri,Regular"&9&P Grupo Financiero HSBC Grupo Financiero HSBC, S.A. de C.V. (the holding company of our primary banking entity registered in Mexico) Grupo Financiero HSBC, S.A. de C.V. - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 748 757 691 664 601 2,713 of which: net interest income 483 473 452 445 426 1,796 of which: net fee income 123 123 114 116 102 455 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (128) (173) (91) (142) (101) (507) Total operating expenses (407) (449) (399) (398) (390) (1,636) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 2 5 3 2 3 13 Profit/(loss) before tax 215 140 204 126 113 583 Reported notable items - Totals ($m)1 Revenue - (15) (1) - (1) (17) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses - (49) (30) (19) (17) (115) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 42 59 49 60 of which: net interest income 26 38 34 42 of which: net fee income 7 9 9 10 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (10) (8) (11) (10) Total operating expenses (25) (34) (30) (39) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 7 17 8 11 Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (net) 22,728 20,446 19,988 18,996 18,656 Total external assets 41,758 38,757 36,228 35,673 36,156 External customer accounts 27,153 25,531 23,888 23,659 24,379 Risk-weighted assets2 28,931 26,744 25,658 24,998 25,227 Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) 1,595 2,330 2,265 2,008 External customer accounts 1,993 2,785 2,820 2,625 Risk-weighted assets 1,997 2,870 2,833 2,592 Grupo Financiero HSBC, S.A. de C.V. - Wealth and Personal Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 533 506 483 457 413 1,859 of which: net interest income 395 351 339 343 313 1,346 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (137) (162) (147) (136) (116) (561) Total operating expenses (292) (275) (267) (271) (254) (1,067) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 3 5 3 1 3 12 Profit/(loss) before tax 107 74 72 51 46 243 Reported notable items - Totals ($m) Revenue - - - - - - ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses - (5) (1) (5) (1) (12) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 28 42 34 40 of which: net interest income 19 29 26 31 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (9) (13) (10) (12) Total operating expenses (15) (23) (20) (25) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 4 6 4 3 Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (net) 12,134 10,838 9,856 9,477 9,141 External customer accounts 15,029 14,330 12,678 12,505 12,431 Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) 846 1,149 1,130 984 External customer accounts 1,119 1,478 1,491 1,338 Grupo Financiero HSBC, S.A. de C.V. - Commercial Banking3 Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 201 194 181 176 156 707 of which: net interest income 166 164 143 142 123 572 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 9 (11) 56 (5) 15 55 Total operating expenses (75) (104) (81) (82) (82) (349) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 135 79 156 89 89 413 Reported notable items - Totals ($m) Revenue - (15) (1) - - (16) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses - (13) (1) - - (14) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 11 15 14 16 of which: net interest income 9 12 10 12 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - 5 (1) 2 Total operating expenses (6) (7) (7) (8) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 5 13 6 10 Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (net) 10,594 9,607 10,086 9,443 9,515 External customer accounts 12,087 10,957 11,176 11,085 11,928 Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) 750 1,175 1,126 1,024 External customer accounts 856 1,303 1,321 1,284 Grupo Financiero HSBC, S.A. de C.V. - Global Banking and Markets3 Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 18 28 19 16 29 92 of which: net interest income (4) 22 24 (2) 34 78 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - - - Total operating expenses (15) (15) (12) (13) (12) (52) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 3 13 7 3 17 40 Reported notable items - Totals ($m) Revenue - - - (1) (1) (2) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses - (1) - - - (1) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1 2 2 3 of which: net interest income 1 2 - 3 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - Total operating expenses (1) (1) (1) (2) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax - 1 1 1 Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (net) - - 47 76 - External customer accounts 36 243 34 69 21 Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) - 5 9 - External customer accounts 19 4 9 2 Grupo Financiero HSBC, S.A. de C.V. - Corporate Centre Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (4) 29 8 14 4 55 of which: net interest income/(expense) (73) (64) (54) (37) (44) (199) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - - - Total operating expenses (26) (55) (39) (30) (42) (166) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax (30) (26) (31) (16) (38) (111) Reported notable items - Totals ($m) Revenue - - - - - - ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses - (30) (27) (13) (15) (85) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 2 - (1) - of which: net interest income/(expense) (3) (4) (3) (5) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - 1 - Total operating expenses (3) (3) (3) (4) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax (1) (3) (3) (4) Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (net) - - - - - External customer accounts - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) - - - - External customer accounts - - - - Reported notable items - Total Quarter ended Year to date Revenue ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (15) (1) - (1) (17) Operating expenses ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (49) (30) (19) (17) (115) Reported notable items - Wealth and Personal Banking Revenue ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - - - - - - Operating expenses ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (5) (1) (5) (1) (12) Reported notable items - Commercial Banking Revenue ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (15) (1) - - (16) Operating expenses ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (13) (1) - - (14) Reported notable items - Global Banking and Markets Revenue ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - - - (1) (1) (2) Operating expenses ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (1) - - - (1) Reported notable items - Corporate Centre Revenue ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - - - - - - Operating expenses ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (30) (27) (13) (15) (85) 1 Following the 4Q 2022 Changes to Financial Reporting Framework Data Pack published on 24 March 2023, prior period numbers have been restated to include intercompany restructuring in notable items. 2 Risk-weighted assets are non-additive across the entities, due to market risk diversification effects within the Group. 3 In the first quarter of 2023, following an internal review to assess which global businesses were best suited to service our customers' respective needs, a portfolio of our customers within our markets in Latin America was transferred from GBM to CMB for reporting purposes. Comparative data have been represented accordingly. &"Calibri,Regular"&9&P HSBC Bank Middle East HSBC HSBC Bank Middle East Limited (Our primary banking entity based in the United Arab Emirates) HSBC Bank Middle East Limited - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 624 498 445 420 380 1,743 of which: net interest income 376 307 243 186 167 903 of which: net fee income 125 110 109 128 111 458 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 7 (37) (10) 21 47 21 Total operating expenses (254) (282) (264) (245) (245) (1,036) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 377 179 171 196 182 728 Reported notable items - Totals ($m)1 Revenue - (13) - - - (13) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses - (31) (14) (10) (9) (64) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - 1 - - of which: net interest income 1 1 - - of which: net fee income - - - - Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - Total operating expenses - (1) - (1) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax - - - (1) Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (net) 18,829 19,762 20,384 20,658 18,992 Total external assets 46,233 43,517 43,666 45,850 44,154 External customer accounts 30,994 29,893 28,486 28,960 28,526 Risk-weighted assets2 23,047 22,490 22,593 22,922 23,699 Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) 4 22 20 1 External customer accounts 6 42 33 (2) Risk-weighted assets 8 43 45 12 HSBC Bank Middle East Limited - Wealth and Personal Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 207 177 138 118 104 537 of which: net interest income 159 138 91 72 64 365 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (7) (10) (2) 3 (4) (13) Total operating expenses (91) (104) (93) (89) (90) (376) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 109 63 43 32 10 148 Reported notable items - Totals ($m) Revenue - - - - - - ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses - - - (5) - (5) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - of which: net interest income - 1 - - Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - Total operating expenses - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax - - - - Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (net) 3,721 3,812 3,876 3,771 3,570 External customer accounts 15,151 14,333 13,963 14,168 13,988 Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) - 1 - (1) External customer accounts 1 6 1 (5) HSBC Bank Middle East Limited - Commercial Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 151 136 118 103 93 450 of which: net interest income 103 90 72 56 46 264 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 10 (37) (6) 12 30 (1) Total operating expenses (57) (71) (57) (58) (57) (243) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 104 28 55 57 66 206 Reported notable items - Totals ($m) Revenue - - - - - - ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses - (8) (2) (2) (1) (13) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1 1 - - of which: net interest income - - 1 - Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - 1 Total operating expenses - (1) - (1) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 1 - - - Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (net) 6,315 6,307 6,544 6,214 6,032 External customer accounts 6,629 6,256 6,658 6,067 6,376 Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) 3 15 19 7 External customer accounts 6 22 31 16 HSBC Bank Middle East Limited - Global Banking and Markets Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 263 182 185 196 179 742 of which: net interest income 136 113 89 60 59 321 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 4 10 (1) 7 20 36 Total operating expenses (74) (78) (86) (74) (75) (313) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 193 114 98 129 124 465 Reported notable items - Totals ($m) Revenue - (13) - - - (13) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses - (2) (1) (1) (1) (5) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - of which: net interest income - - - - Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - Total operating expenses - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax - - - - Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (net) 8,792 9,643 9,964 10,673 9,390 External customer accounts 9,214 9,304 7,865 8,725 8,161 Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) - 5 1 (6) External customer accounts - 13 1 (13) HSBC Bank Middle East Limited - Corporate Centre Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 3 2 3 3 3 11 of which: net interest income/(expense) (22) (33) (9) (2) (2) (46) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - - - Total operating expenses (31) (29) (27) (24) (23) (103) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax (28) (27) (24) (21) (20) (92) Reported notable items - Totals ($m) Revenue - - - - - - ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses - (21) (10) (4) (6) (41) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - of which: net interest income/(expense) - - - - Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - Total operating expenses - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax - - - - Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (net) - - - - - External customer accounts - - - - 2 Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) - - - - External customer accounts - - - - Reported notable items - Total Quarter ended Year to date Revenue ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (13) - - - (13) Operating expenses ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (31) (14) (10) (9) (64) Reported notable items - Wealth and Personal Banking Revenue ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - - - - - - Operating expenses ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - - - (5) - (5) Reported notable items - Commercial Banking Revenue ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - - - - - - Operating expenses ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (8) (2) (2) (1) (13) Reported notable items - Global Banking and Markets Revenue ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (13) - - - (13) Operating expenses ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (2) (1) (1) (1) (5) Reported notable items - Corporate Centre Revenue ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - - - - - - Operating expenses ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (21) (10) (4) (6) (41) 1 Following the 4Q 2022 Changes to Financial Reporting Framework Data Pack published on 24 March 2023, prior period numbers have been restated to include intercompany restructuring in notable items. 2 Risk-weighted assets are non-additive across the entities, due to market risk diversification effects within the Group. &"Calibri,Regular"&9&P Other trading entities HSBC Other trading entities Other trading entities - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges1 932 1,036 977 708 782 3,503 of which: net interest income 620 727 633 476 408 2,244 of which: net fee income 266 284 286 265 292 1,127 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges1 (35) (15) (12) (27) (7) (61) Total operating expenses1 (512) (719) (596) (532) (514) (2,361) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 108 136 93 121 1 351 Profit/(loss) before tax1 493 438 462 270 262 1,432 Reported notable items - Totals ($m)2 Revenue - - - - - - ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses - (66) (45) (10) (29) (150) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (84) (126) (118) (166) of which: net interest income (83) (131) (120) (125) of which: net fee income (6) (14) (19) (28) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1 4 14 5 Total operating expenses 41 75 86 97 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax (42) (47) (18) (64) Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Loans and advances to external customers (net) 21,923 22,325 20,703 21,569 22,066 Total external assets 58,841 58,134 58,699 60,648 58,961 External customer accounts 40,041 41,078 42,300 44,517 46,475 Risk-weighted assets3 62,997 60,289 59,792 59,491 57,878 Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m) Loans and advances to external customers (net) (394) (525) (1,336) (2,135) External customer accounts (1,664) (2,758) (4,064) (5,617) Risk-weighted assets (2,625) (5,089) (6,417) (7,669) Reported notable items - Total Quarter ended Year to date Revenue ($m) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-22 - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - - - - - - Operating expenses ($m) - Disposals, acquisitions and related costs - - - - - - - Impairment of non-financial items - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (66) (45) (10) (29) (150) 1 Includes losses due to the impacts of hyperinflation on monetary items in Argentina and Türkiye. The total impact of applying IAS 29 and the hyperinflation provisions of IAS 21 in the current quarter is a decrease in the Group's profit before tax of $172m, comprising a decrease in revenue of $175m and an decrease in operating expenses and ECL of $3m. 2 Following the 4Q 2022 Changes to Financial Reporting Framework Data Pack published on 24 March 2023, prior period numbers have been restated to include intercompany restructuring in notable items. 3 Risk-weighted assets are non-additive across the entities, due to market risk diversification effects within the Group. &"Calibri,Regular"&9&P Credit risk HSBC Credit risk Summary of credit risk (excluding debt instruments measured at FVOCI) by stage distribution and ECL coverage by industry sector at 31 March 2023 Gross carrying/nominal amount1 Allowance for ECL ECL coverage % Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI2 Total Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI2 Total Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI2 Total $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m % % % % % Loans and advances to customers at amortised cost 820,931 134,075 19,959 87 975,052 (1,169) (3,407) (7,047) (35) (11,658) 0.1% 2.5% 35.3% 40.2% 1.2% Loans and advances to banks at amortised cost 109,340 1,373 82 - 110,795 (18) (34) (22) - (74) - % 2.5% 26.8% - % 0.1% Other financial assets measured at amortised cost 958,782 16,262 552 - 975,596 (93) (154) (156) - (403) - % 0.9% 28.3% - % - % Loans and other credit-related commitments 604,824 32,049 1,509 - 638,382 (139) (155) (67) - (361) - % 0.5% 4.4% - % 0.1% Financial guarantees 15,856 2,521 209 - 18,586 (7) (11) (33) - (51) - % 0.4% 15.8% - % 0.3% At 31 Mar 2023 2,509,733 186,280 22,311 87 2,718,411 (1,426) (3,761) (7,325) (35) (12,547) 0.1% 2.0% 32.8% 40.2% 0.5% 1 Represents the maximum amount at risk should the contracts be fully drawn upon and clients default. 2 Purchased or originated credit impaired ('POCI'). Total personal lending for loans and advances to customers by stage distribution Gross carrying amount Allowance for ECL Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m By legal entity HSBC UK Bank plc 138,422 32,499 1,050 171,971 (135) (644) (256) (1,035) HSBC Bank plc 26,310 3,218 336 29,864 (16) (30) (105) (151) The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited 187,212 8,771 1,036 197,019 (144) (378) (184) (706) HSBC Bank Middle East Limited 3,582 176 76 3,834 (30) (37) (46) (113) HSBC North America Holdings Inc. 17,026 356 287 17,669 (12) (19) (15) (46) Grupo Financiero HSBC, S.A. de C.V. 10,506 1,406 479 12,391 (208) (390) (208) (806) Other trading entities 11,509 499 325 12,333 (30) (43) (96) (169) At 31 Mar 2023 394,567 46,925 3,589 445,081 (575) (1,541) (910) (3,026) Total wholesale lending for loans and advances to banks and customers by stage distribution Gross carrying amount Allowance for ECL Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI Total Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 POCI Total $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m $m By legal entity HSBC UK Bank plc 72,841 19,565 4,368 - 96,774 (233) (427) (628) - (1,288) HSBC Bank plc 91,005 9,920 2,926 3 103,854 (66) (151) (1,151) - (1,368) The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited 293,465 45,707 6,903 65 346,140 (197) (1,007) (3,179) (23) (4,406) HSBC Bank Middle East Limited 22,967 1,593 944 4 25,508 (9) (13) (695) (3) (720) HSBC North America Holdings Inc. 30,443 7,304 243 - 37,990 (31) (204) (19) - (254) Grupo Financiero HSBC, S.A. de C.V. 11,676 1,477 419 - 13,572 (47) (62) (233) - (342) Other trading entities 13,307 2,957 649 15 16,928 (29) (36) (254) (9) (328) At 31 Mar 2023 535,704 88,523 16,452 87 640,766 (612) (1,900) (6,159) (35) (8,706) &"Calibri,Regular"&9&P 1Q 2023 Data Pack (Excel file) Attachments

