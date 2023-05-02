HSBC : 1Q 2023 Data Pack (Excel)

The financial information on which this supplement is based is unaudited and has been prepared in accordance with HSBC's significant accounting policies as described in the Annual Report and Accounts 2022. The financial information does not constitute financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRSs'), is not complete and should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report and Accounts 2022, the Earnings Release 1Q23, and other reports and financial information published by HSBC.
Unless stated otherwise, all information is on a reported basis. Where disclosed, constant currency performance information is computed by adjusting reported results for the effects of foreign currency translation differences, which distort period-on-period comparisons. We consider constant currency performance provides useful information for investors by aligning internal and external reporting, and reflects how management assesses period-on-period performance. Definitions and calculations of other alternative performance measures are included in our 'Reconciliation of alternative performance measures' on page 128 of our Annual Report and Accounts 2022. All alternative performance measures are reconciled to the closest reported financial measure.
We separately disclose 'notable items', which are components of our income statement which management would consider as outside the normal course of business and generally non-recurring in nature.
The quarterly comparatives are translated at average 1Q23 exchange rates for the income statement or at the prevailing rates of exchange on 31 March 2023 for the balance sheet. The yearly comparatives are translated at average FY22 exchange rates for the income statement or at the prevailing rates of exchange on 31 December 2022 for the balance sheet.
Registered office and Group Head office: 8 Canada Square, London, E14 5HQ, United Kingdom
Web: www.hsbc.com
Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987
Cover - Index
Index
Page
HSBC Holdings plc (Group) - Income statement
1
HSBC Holdings plc (Group) - Balance sheet data
3
HSBC Holdings plc (Group) - Net interest margin
7
Global businesses
Wealth and Personal Banking - WPB
8
Commercial Banking - CMB
11
Global Banking and Markets - GBM
13
Corporate Centre
16
Legal entities
HSBC UK Bank plc
18
HSBC Bank plc
24
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited
30
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (Hong Kong)
36
HSBC North America Holdings Inc.
42
HSBC Bank Canada
48
Grupo Financiero HSBC, S.A. de C.V.
54
HSBC Bank Middle East Limited
60
Other trading entities
66
Credit risk
67
Group income statement
HSBC
HSBC Holdings plc consolidated income statement
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
31-Dec-21
Net interest income
8,959
8,986
8,006
6,910
6,475
30,377
6,475
Net fee income
3,004
2,690
2,852
3,018
3,210
11,770
3,210
Other operating income
8,208
2,891
650
2,312
2,620
8,473
2,620
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
20,171
14,567
11,508
12,240
12,305
50,620
12,305
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(432)
(1,430)
(1,068)
(447)
(639)
(3,584)
(639)
Total operating expenses
(7,586)
(8,781)
(7,793)
(7,949)
(8,178)
(32,701)
(8,178)
of which: staff expenses
(4,163)
(4,732)
(4,375)
(4,419)
(4,477)
(18,003)
(4,477)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
733
693
582
792
656
2,723
656
Profit/(loss) before tax
12,886
5,049
3,229
4,636
4,144
17,058
4,144
Tax credit/(charge)
(1,860)
(388)
(572)
863
(712)
(809)
(712)
Profit/(loss) after tax
11,026
4,661
2,657
5,499
3,432
16,249
14,693
Profit/(loss) attributable to:
- ordinary shareholders of the parent company ('PAOS')
10,327
4,378
2,002
5,211
2,755
14,346
2,755
- preference shareholders of the parent company
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
- other equity holders of the parent company
418
124
463
138
488
1,213
488
- non-controlling interests
281
159
192
150
189
690
189
Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets (net of tax)
18
55
443
33
4
535
4
PAOS net of goodwill impairment
10,345
4,433
2,445
5,244
2,759
14,881
2,759
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)
Revenue
3,577
(320)
(2,691)
(471)
(120)
(3,602)
(120)
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
(61)
(1,169)
(691)
(589)
(451)
(2,900)
(451)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Constant currency ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
20,171
14,843
11,511
11,940
11,572
11,572
of which: net interest income
8,959
9,086
8,000
6,708
6,088
6,088
of which: net fee income
3,004
2,736
2,885
2,982
3,093
12,488
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(432)
(1,455)
(1,084)
(430)
(632)
(632)
Total operating expenses
(7,586)
(8,958)
(7,864)
(7,751)
(7,712)
(7,712)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
733
716
582
769
610
610
Profit/(loss) before tax
12,886
5,146
3,145
4,528
3,838
20,603
Quarter ended
Year to date
Earnings metrics
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
31-Dec-21
Return on average equity (annualised)
25.5%
11.3%
5.2%
13.0%
6.7%
9.0%
7.1 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualised)
27.4%
12.3%
6.8%
14.0%
7.2%
10.0%
8.3 %
Earnings per share ($)
0.52
0.22
0.10
0.26
0.14
0.72
0.14
Constant currency ECL / average gross loans (annualised)
0.18 %
0.59 %
0.42 %
0.17 %
0.25 %
0.36 %
(0.08)%
Dividends
Dividends per share - declared in respect of the period ($)
0.10
0.23
-
0.09
-
0.32
-
Dividends paid during the period, net of scrip ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
6,675
4,787
4,383
3,763
3,561
16,494
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(151)
(894)
(676)
(298)
19
(1,849)
Total operating expenses
(1,712)
(1,899)
(1,668)
(1,699)
(1,786)
(7,052)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
4,812
1,994
2,039
1,766
1,794
7,593
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)
Revenue
1,511
(15)
(1)
-
-
(16)
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
-
(142)
(58)
(36)
(30)
(266)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Constant currency ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
6,675
4,856
4,413
3,666
3,347
of which: net interest income
3,967
3,822
3,245
2,574
2,225
of which: net fee income
986
899
940
939
956
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(151)
(908)
(675)
(285)
7
Total operating expenses
(1,712)
(1,927)
(1,667)
(1,649)
(1,686)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
4,812
2,021
2,071
1,732
1,668
Earnings metrics - reported
Return on average tangible equity (annualised, YTD)
36.1 %
13.7%
13.3%
12.2%
12.0%
13.7%
Balance sheet data
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Loans and advances to external customers (gross)
330,209
318,874
345,540
358,569
365,377
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
323,268
311,957
339,284
352,136
358,806
Total external assets
652,039
609,311
601,822
622,669
635,033
External customer accounts
471,187
463,928
465,216
484,626
504,285
Risk-weighted assets
353,144
342,429
339,640
348,944
345,749
Constant currency balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
323,268
314,709
354,156
352,594
346,095
External customer accounts
471,187
468,340
488,506
487,381
488,114
Risk-weighted assets
353,144
344,646
351,664
347,011
331,634
Quarter ended
Year to date
Management View of Reported Revenue - at originally reported average FX rates ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Global Trade and Receivables Finance
510
500
530
550
554
2,134
Credit and Lending
1,364
1,371
1,432
1,501
1,516
5,820
Global Payments Solutions
2,911
2,643
1,958
1,387
1,043
7,031
Markets products, Insurance and Investments and other
1,890
273
463
325
448
1,509
- of which: share of revenue from Markets and Securities Services and Banking products
337
274
303
294
316
1,187
Net operating income
6,675
4,787
4,383
3,763
3,561
16,494
Quarter ended
Management View of Constant currency Revenue - at most recent period average FX rates ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Global Trade and Receivables Finance
510
507
529
533
518
Credit and Lending
1,364
1,396
1,443
1,463
1,431
Global Payments Solutions
2,911
2,677
1,963
1,349
984
Markets products, Insurance and Investments and other
1,890
276
478
321
414
- of which: share of revenue from Markets and Securities Services and Banking products
337
280
307
288
301
Net operating income
6,675
4,856
4,413
3,666
3,347
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported revenue notable items ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
1,511
-
-
-
-
-
Fair value movement on financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
Restructuring and other related costs
-
(15)
(1)
-
-
(16)
Reported cost notable items ($m)
Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impairment of non-financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
Restructuring and other related costs
-
(142)
(58)
(36)
(30)
(266)
Reconciling items Currency translation on reported items - Totals ($m)
Revenue
69
30
(97)
(214)
of which: net interest income
34
(14)
(97)
(165)
of which: net fee income
16
8
(23)
(54)
ECL
(14)
1
13
(12)
Operating expenses
(28)
1
50
100
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
2,752
14,872
458
(12,711)
External customer accounts
4,412
23,290
2,755
(16,171)
Risk-weighted assets
2,217
12,024
(1,933)
(14,115)
1 In the first quarter of 2023, following an internal review to assess which global businesses were best suited to service our customers' respective needs, a portfolio of our customers within our markets in Latin America was transferred from GBM to CMB for reporting purposes. Comparative data have been represented accordingly.
&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P
GBM
HSBC
Global Banking and Markets1
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Net interest income
1,520
1,482
1,270
1,112
1,017
4,881
Net fee income
710
596
613
726
777
2,712
Other operating income
2,210
1,257
1,888
1,997
2,164
7,306
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
4,440
3,335
3,771
3,835
3,958
14,899
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(32)
(267)
(94)
81
(315)
(595)
Total operating expenses
(2,368)
(2,442)
(2,205)
(2,270)
(2,466)
(9,383)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
(2)
-
-
-
(2)
Profit/(loss) before tax
2,040
624
1,472
1,646
1,177
4,919
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)
Revenue
-
(123)
(35)
(11)
(15)
(184)
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
3
(115)
(50)
(49)
(38)
(252)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Constant currency ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
4,440
3,404
3,800
3,737
3,703
of which: net interest income
1,520
1,494
1,257
1,068
948
of which: net fee income
710
606
619
723
760
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(32)
(270)
(98)
87
(298)
Total operating expenses
(2,368)
(2,507)
(2,251)
(2,222)
(2,311)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
(2)
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
2,040
625
1,451
1,602
1,094
Earnings metrics - reported
Return on average tangible equity (annualised, YTD)
15.5 %
9.8%
11.6%
11.5%
8.7%
9.8%
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Loans and advances to external customers (gross)
186,099
190,529
197,400
201,496
209,922
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
184,492
188,940
196,062
200,163
208,454
Total external assets
1,298,004
1,314,550
1,404,446
1,311,452
1,294,115
External customer accounts
322,443
326,630
322,663
330,087
343,309
Risk-weighted assets
225,219
225,916
230,609
234,068
235,866
Constant currency balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
184,492
189,538
203,513
200,593
202,239
External customer accounts
322,443
329,449
341,314
331,432
329,211
Risk-weighted assets
225,219
226,097
235,376
232,789
229,140
Quarter ended
Year to date
Management View of Reported Revenue - at originally reported average FX rates ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Markets and Securities Services
2,558
1,915
2,286
2,426
2,398
9,025
Securities services
585
574
525
484
489
2,072
Global Debt Markets
350
158
112
228
208
706
Global Foreign Exchange
1,219
937
1,067
1,147
1,072
4,223
Equities
143
133
260
199
417
1,009
Securities Financing
261
209
244
249
219
921
Credit and Funding Valuation Adjustments
-
(96)
78
119
(7)
94
Banking
2,132
1,916
1,708
1,648
1,565
6,837
Global Trade and Receivables Finance
179
173
175
174
174
696
Global Payments Solutions
1,075
1,035
801
601
490
2,927
Credit & Lending
498
504
505
603
566
2,178
Capital Markets & Advisory
306
122
179
150
289
740
Other
74
82
48
120
46
296
GBM Other
(250)
(496)
(223)
(239)
(5)
(963)
Principal Investments
(4)
(3)
(21)
21
60
57
Other
(246)
(493)
(202)
(260)
(65)
(1,020)
Net operating income
4,440
3,335
3,771
3,835
3,958
14,899
Quarter ended
Management View of Constant currency Revenue - at most recent period average FX rates ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Markets and Securities Services
2,558
1,955
2,304
2,375
2,275
Securities services
585
583
528
473
460
Global Debt Markets
350
163
111
223
197
Global Foreign Exchange
1,219
958
1,071
1,118
1,019
Equities
143
136
267
197
396
Securities Financing
261
213
247
246
210
Credit and Funding Valuation Adjustments
-
(98)
80
118
(7)
Banking
2,132
1,940
1,711
1,610
1,483
Global Trade and Receivables Finance
179
175
174
169
164
Global Payments Solutions
1,075
1,046
800
583
459
Credit & Lending
498
515
512
596
543
Capital Markets & Advisory
306
125
181
148
275
Other
74
79
44
114
42
GBM Other
(250)
(491)
(215)
(248)
(55)
Principal Investments
(4)
(3)
(21)
21
57
Other
(246)
(488)
(194)
(269)
(112)
Net operating income
4,440
3,404
3,800
3,737
3,703
Reported revenue notable items ($m)
Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
Fair value movement on financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
Restructuring and other related costs
-
(123)
(35)
(11)
(15)
(184)
Reported cost notable items ($m)
Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
3
-
-
-
-
-
Impairment of non-financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
Restructuring and other related costs
-
(115)
(50)
(49)
(38)
(252)
Reconciling items Currency translation on reported items - Totals ($m)
Revenue
69
29
(98)
(255)
of which: net interest income
12
(13)
(44)
(69)
of which: net fee income
10
6
(3)
(17)
ECL
(3)
(4)
6
17
Operating expenses
(65)
(46)
48
155
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
598
7,451
430
(6,215)
External customer accounts
2,819
18,651
1,345
(14,098)
Risk-weighted assets
181
4,767
(1,279)
(6,726)
1 In the first quarter of 2023, following an internal review to assess which global businesses were best suited to service our customers' respective needs, a portfolio of our customers within our markets in Latin America was transferred from GBM to CMB for reporting purposes. Comparative data have been represented accordingly.
&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P
Corporate Centre
HSBC
Corporate Centre
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Net interest income/(expense)
(1,519)
(1,344)
(857)
(366)
(123)
(2,690)
Net fee income/(expense)
(7)
(12)
(21)
6
(5)
(32)
Other operating income
1,599
967
285
(137)
(269)
846
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
73
(389)
(593)
(497)
(397)
(1,876)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(3)
(8)
-
-
(2)
(10)
Total operating expenses
(23)
(705)
(456)
(453)
(237)
(1,851)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
716
687
568
792
648
2,695
Profit/(loss) before tax
763
(415)
(481)
(158)
12
(1,042)
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)
Revenue
45
(175)
(455)
(460)
(198)
(1,288)
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
(43)
(727)
(517)
(444)
(330)
(2,018)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Constant currency ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
73
(349)
(599)
(514)
(426)
of which: net interest income/(expense)
(1,519)
(1,353)
(866)
(355)
(116)
of which: net fee income/(expense)
(7)
(12)
(21)
7
(5)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(3)
(9)
-
1
(2)
Total operating expenses
(23)
(724)
(454)
(424)
(206)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
716
710
568
769
602
Profit/(loss) before tax
763
(372)
(485)
(168)
(32)
Earnings metrics - reported
Return on average tangible equity (annualised, YTD)
11.1 %
2.8%
2.3%
7.3%
(1.9)%
2.8%
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Loans and advances to external customers (gross)
383
368
358
557
436
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
368
355
350
541
426
Total external assets
149,162
149,550
135,067
165,134
178,232
External customer accounts
639
435
419
562
594
Risk-weighted assets
94,673
88,525
78,215
82,577
90,367
Constant currency balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
368
358
370
555
417
External customer accounts
639
446
465
577
565
Risk-weighted assets
94,673
88,576
78,886
82,444
89,116
Quarter ended
Year to date
Management View of Reported Revenue - at originally reported average FX rates ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Central Treasury
101
(12)
(352)
(189)
(189)
(742)
Legacy Credit
(2)
(164)
(6)
25
(21)
(166)
Other
(26)
(213)
(235)
(333)
(187)
(968)
Net operating income
73
(389)
(593)
(497)
(397)
(1,876)
Memo
Markets Treasury previously reported in Corporate Centre - now allocated to global businesses
243
305
361
377
509
1,552
Quarter ended
Management View of Constant currecncy Revenue - at most recent period average FX rates ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Central Treasury
101
(12)
(352)
(189)
(189)
Legacy Credit
(2)
(170)
(7)
24
(19)
Other
(26)
(167)
(240)
(349)
(218)
Net operating income
73
(349)
(599)
(514)
(426)
Memo
Markets Treasury previously reported in Corporate Centre - now allocated to global businesses
243
298
349
354
472
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported revenue notable items ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
30
(64)
(173)
(288)
-
(525)
Fair value movement on financial instruments
15
35
(282)
(171)
(200)
(618)
Restructuring and other related costs
-
(146)
-
(1)
2
(145)
Reported cost notable items ($m)
Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
(43)
(6)
(5)
-
-
(11)
Impairment of non-financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
Restructuring and other related costs
-
(721)
(512)
(444)
(330)
(2,007)
Reconciling items Currency translation on reported items - Totals ($m)
Revenue
40
(6)
(17)
(29)
of which: net interest income/(expense)
(9)
(9)
11
7
of which: net fee income/(expense)
-
-
1
-
ECL
(1)
-
1
-
Operating expenses
(19)
2
29
31
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
23
-
(23)
(46)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
3
20
14
(9)
External customer accounts
11
46
15
(29)
Risk-weighted assets
51
671
(133)
(1,251)
&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P
HSBC UK Bank plc
HSBC
HSBC UK Bank plc
UK ring-fenced bank
HSBC UK Bank plc - TOTAL
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
4,275
2,629
2,485
2,370
2,287
9,771
of which: net interest income
2,252
2,120
1,932
1,812
1,751
7,615
of which: net fee income
378
379
383
379
395
1,536
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(161)
(236)
(279)
(132)
84
(563)
Total operating expenses
(983)
(1,253)
(1,129)
(1,138)
(1,201)
(4,721)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
3,131
1,140
1,077
1,100
1,170
4,487
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)1
Revenue
1,511
-
-
-
1
1
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
(8)
(193)
(116)
(129)
(83)
(521)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
96
83
(72)
(214)
of which: net interest income
78
64
(55)
(164)
of which: net fee income
14
12
(12)
(37)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(9)
(9)
4
(8)
Total operating expenses
(45)
(38)
35
112
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
42
36
(33)
(110)
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
258,758
245,921
227,527
245,310
261,150
Total external assets
420,202
410,691
382,702
422,669
453,268
External customer accounts
343,803
336,086
317,964
347,845
372,644
Risk-weighted assets2
123,642
111,325
102,094
109,748
117,970
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
6,665
25,934
4,174
(15,178)
External customer accounts
9,109
36,243
5,918
(21,659)
Risk-weighted assets
3,017
11,637
1,868
(6,857)
HSBC UK Bank plc - Wealth and Personal Banking
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
1,447
1,427
1,366
1,281
1,248
5,322
of which: net interest income
1,259
1,232
1,152
1,081
1,033
4,498
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(5)
(34)
(106)
(103)
(115)
(358)
Total operating expenses
(671)
(709)
(675)
(692)
(776)
(2,852)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
771
684
585
486
357
2,112
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)
Revenue
-
-
-
-
-
-
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
-
(29)
(21)
(9)
(27)
(86)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
52
45
(40)
(117)
of which: net interest income
45
38
(33)
(97)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(2)
(3)
3
11
Total operating expenses
(26)
(23)
22
72
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
24
19
(15)
(34)
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
172,375
167,358
153,516
165,961
175,910
External customer accounts
219,897
218,987
205,446
223,171
237,633
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
4,536
17,498
2,824
(10,224)
External customer accounts
5,935
23,417
3,797
(13,811)
HSBC UK Bank plc - Commercial Banking
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
2,808
1,172
1,084
1,055
998
4,309
of which: net interest income
1,008
898
785
717
704
3,104
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(155)
(203)
(173)
(29)
199
(206)
Total operating expenses
(338)
(387)
(346)
(338)
(370)
(1,441)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
2,315
582
565
688
827
2,662
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)
Revenue
1,511
-
-
-
-
-
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
-
(21)
(11)
(10)
(2)
(44)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
43
36
(32)
(94)
of which: net interest income
33
27
(22)
(66)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(8)
(6)
1
(19)
Total operating expenses
(14)
(12)
10
34
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
21
18
(21)
(79)
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
86,383
78,563
74,011
79,349
85,237
External customer accounts
123,642
116,855
112,288
124,349
134,665
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
2,129
8,436
1,350
(4,954)
External customer accounts
3,168
12,799
2,115
(7,827)
HSBC UK Bank plc - Global Banking and Markets
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
47
46
46
46
47
185
of which: net interest income
-
-
(1)
-
-
(1)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
(12)
(10)
(10)
(11)
(11)
(42)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
35
36
36
35
36
143
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)
Revenue
-
-
-
-
-
-
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
-
(1)
-
-
-
(1)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
2
2
(2)
(4)
of which: net interest income
-
-
-
-
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
(1)
(1)
-
1
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
1
1
(2)
(3)
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
-
-
-
-
-
External customer accounts
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
-
-
-
-
External customer accounts
-
-
-
-
HSBC UK Bank plc - Corporate Centre
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(28)
(17)
(11)
(11)
(5)
(44)
of which: net interest income/(expense)
(14)
(10)
(5)
14
15
14
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
39
(146)
(97)
(99)
(44)
(386)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
11
(163)
(108)
(110)
(49)
(430)
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)
Revenue
-
(1)
-
-
1
-
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
(8)
(140)
(82)
(110)
(56)
(388)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(1)
-
-
1
of which: net interest income/(expense)
(1)
-
-
(2)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
(5)
(3)
3
4
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
(6)
(3)
3
5
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
-
-
-
-
3
External customer accounts
264
244
231
325
346
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
-
-
-
-
External customer accounts
6
26
5
(20)
Reported notable items - Total
Quarter ended
Year to date
Revenue ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
1,511
-
-
-
-
-
- Fair value movements on financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
-
-
-
1
1
Operating expenses ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
(8)
-
-
-
-
-
- Impairment of non-financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(193)
(116)
(129)
(83)
(521)
Reported notable items - Wealth and Personal Banking
Revenue ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Fair value movements on financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Impairment of non-financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(29)
(21)
(9)
(27)
(86)
Reported notable items - Commercial Banking
Revenue ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
1,511
-
-
-
-
-
- Fair value movements on financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Impairment of non-financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(21)
(11)
(10)
(2)
(44)
Reported notable items - Global Banking and Markets
Revenue ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Fair value movements on financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Impairment of non-financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(1)
-
-
-
(1)
Reported notable items - Corporate Centre
Revenue ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Fair value movements on financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(1)
-
-
1
-
Operating expenses ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
(8)
-
-
-
-
-
- Impairment of non-financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(140)
(82)
(110)
(56)
(388)
1 Following the 4Q 2022 Changes to Financial Reporting Framework Data Pack published on 24 March 2023, prior period numbers have been restated to include intercompany restructuring in notable items.
2 Reported RWAs include transactions with other group entities in line with the published consolidated balance sheets.
&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P
HSBC Bank plc
HSBC
HSBC Bank plc (Our non ring-fenced bank in Europe and the UK)
HSBC Bank plc - TOTAL
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
4,432
1,508
87
1,733
2,093
5,421
of which: net interest income
681
606
466
650
635
2,357
of which: net fee income
409
365
378
434
424
1,601
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(18)
(55)
15
10
(262)
(292)
Total operating expenses
(1,657)
(1,803)
(1,389)
(1,467)
(1,827)
(6,486)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
(43)
(6)
(4)
(1)
(27)
(38)
Profit/(loss) before tax
2,714
(356)
(1,291)
275
(23)
(1,395)
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)1
Revenue
2,107
(254)
(1,967)
(285)
(14)
(2,520)
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
(25)
(283)
(141)
(137)
(113)
(674)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
103
(25)
(16)
(128)
of which: net interest income
28
21
(6)
(34)
of which: net fee income
17
23
3
(20)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(4)
(3)
3
17
Total operating expenses
(74)
(63)
21
120
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
(1)
(1)
-
3
Profit/(loss) before tax
24
(92)
8
12
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
117,858
86,964
86,795
114,905
125,436
Total external assets
807,931
799,447
839,463
798,661
799,112
External customer accounts
281,557
253,075
240,807
267,788
278,247
Risk-weighted assets2,3
137,229
135,207
136,751
148,285
149,608
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
1,932
9,754
3,885
(4,232)
External customer accounts
5,857
26,870
7,072
(12,045)
Risk-weighted assets
3,664
15,587
2,523
(8,696)
HSBC Bank plc - Wealth and Personal Banking
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
2,415
349
(1,414)
315
297
(453)
of which: net interest income
280
280
209
196
185
870
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
11
1
(4)
(2)
(5)
(10)
Total operating expenses
(301)
(251)
(229)
(233)
(320)
(1,033)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
2,125
99
(1,647)
80
(28)
(1,496)
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)
Revenue
2,021
(7)
(1,780)
-
-
(1,787)
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
(21)
(7)
(3)
(6)
(5)
(21)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
14
(95)
-
(16)
of which: net interest income
12
11
-
(9)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
1
-
-
1
Total operating expenses
(12)
(13)
(1)
15
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
3
(108)
(1)
-
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
33,257
8,219
10,178
36,063
36,283
External customer accounts
60,455
34,637
32,512
54,615
56,146
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
197
1,150
1,438
(864)
External customer accounts
870
3,679
1,750
(1,901)
HSBC Bank plc - Commercial Banking
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
527
457
489
419
393
1,758
of which: net interest income
364
325
307
259
242
1,133
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
22
(41)
7
15
(47)
(66)
Total operating expenses
(243)
(261)
(155)
(174)
(228)
(818)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
306
155
341
260
118
874
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)
Revenue
-
-
-
-
-
-
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
-
(71)
(8)
(13)
(4)
(96)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
21
23
(2)
(18)
of which: net interest income
15
15
(1)
(11)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(3)
(2)
-
-
Total operating expenses
(12)
(9)
(1)
10
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
6
12
(3)
(8)
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
31,200
30,373
28,810
30,534
31,626
External customer accounts
63,758
66,267
61,141
63,949
69,176
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
595
3,240
1,229
(716)
External customer accounts
1,377
6,739
1,919
(2,530)
HSBC Bank plc - Global Banking and Markets
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
1,414
860
1,230
1,312
1,452
4,854
of which: net interest income
375
313
246
270
190
1,019
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(49)
(7)
10
(3)
(208)
(208)
Total operating expenses
(1,082)
(1,070)
(891)
(922)
(1,165)
(4,048)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
(2)
-
-
-
(2)
Profit/(loss) before tax
283
(219)
349
387
79
596
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)
Revenue
-
(92)
(15)
(7)
(14)
(128)
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
3
(32)
(28)
(28)
(14)
(102)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
36
39
(30)
(97)
of which: net interest income
11
8
(7)
(12)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(1)
(1)
2
16
Total operating expenses
(40)
(35)
19
86
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
(5)
3
(9)
5
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
53,214
48,197
47,633
47,952
57,301
External customer accounts
157,136
151,981
146,970
148,992
152,689
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
1,137
5,344
1,204
(2,646)
External customer accounts
3,607
16,431
3,392
(7,608)
HSBC Bank plc - Corporate Centre
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
76
(155)
(218)
(313)
(50)
(736)
of which: net interest income/(expense)
(339)
(311)
(296)
(76)
18
(665)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(2)
(8)
2
-
(2)
(8)
Total operating expenses
(30)
(221)
(114)
(136)
(113)
(584)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
(43)
(4)
(4)
(1)
(27)
(36)
Profit/(loss) before tax
1
(388)
(334)
(450)
(192)
(1,364)
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)
Revenue
87
(155)
(172)
(278)
-
(605)
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
(7)
(173)
(101)
(90)
(89)
(453)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
33
9
14
4
of which: net interest income/(expense)
(11)
(13)
2
(2)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
(10)
(7)
3
7
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
(1)
-
3
Profit/(loss) before tax
23
1
17
14
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
187
176
174
355
226
External customer accounts
209
190
184
233
236
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
3
20
15
(6)
External customer accounts
4
21
9
(7)
Reported notable items - Total
Quarter ended
Year to date
Revenue ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
2,107
(11)
(1,953)
(278)
-
(2,242)
- Fair value movements on financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(243)
(14)
(7)
(14)
(278)
Operating expenses ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
(25)
(9)
(9)
-
-
(18)
- Impairment of non-financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(274)
(132)
(137)
(113)
(656)
Reported notable items - Wealth and Personal Banking
Revenue ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
2,021
(7)
(1,780)
-
-
(1,787)
- Fair value movements on financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
(21)
(3)
(4)
-
-
(7)
- Impairment of non-financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(4)
1
(6)
(5)
(14)
Reported notable items - Commercial Banking
Revenue ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Fair value movements on financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Impairment of non-financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(71)
(8)
(13)
(4)
(96)
Reported notable items - Global Banking and Markets
Revenue ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Fair value movements on financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(92)
(15)
(7)
(14)
(128)
Operating expenses ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
3
-
-
-
-
-
- Impairment of non-financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(32)
(28)
(28)
(14)
(102)
Reported notable items - Corporate Centre
Revenue ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
87
(4)
(173)
(278)
-
(455)
- Fair value movements on financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(151)
1
-
-
(150)
Operating expenses ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
(7)
(6)
(4)
-
-
(10)
- Impairment of non-financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(167)
(97)
(90)
(89)
(443)
1 Following the 4Q 2022 Changes to Financial Reporting Framework Data Pack published on 24 March 2023, prior period numbers have been restated to include intercompany restructuring in notable items.
2 Reported RWAs include transactions with other group entities in line with the published consolidated balance sheets.
3 Prior period corporate centre RWAs have been restated for a revised treatment of insurance subsidiaries.
&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P
Hongkong Shanghai Bank (consol)
HSBC
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (Our primary banking entity in Asia, including Hang Seng Bank Limited)
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited - TOTAL
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
8,334
7,515
6,813
5,764
5,550
25,642
of which: net interest income
4,187
4,437
3,828
2,990
2,776
14,031
of which: net fee income
1,309
1,072
1,216
1,250
1,386
4,924
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(67)
(901)
(661)
(269)
(259)
(2,090)
Total operating expenses
(3,084)
(3,420)
(3,230)
(3,197)
(3,206)
(13,053)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
666
559
490
671
680
2,400
Profit/(loss) before tax
5,849
3,753
3,412
2,969
2,765
12,899
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)1
Revenue
-
46
(4)
(1)
5
46
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
-
(339)
(175)
(131)
(96)
(741)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
77
25
(58)
(146)
of which: net interest income
49
13
(38)
(91)
of which: net fee income
14
7
(8)
(33)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(3)
(1)
3
6
Total operating expenses
(40)
(15)
22
73
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
23
-
(22)
(49)
Profit/(loss) before tax
57
9
(55)
(116)
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
468,924
473,985
478,865
491,213
496,936
Total external assets
1,264,087
1,258,616
1,250,569
1,249,166
1,250,601
External customer accounts
778,853
784,236
756,033
779,153
794,718
Risk-weighted assets2
395,073
406,985
401,351
408,110
403,131
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
(1,778)
7,437
(1,912)
(12,218)
External customer accounts
(2,886)
10,620
(920)
(13,433)
Risk-weighted assets
(573)
5,362
(2,137)
(10,500)
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited - Wealth and Personal Banking
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
3,625
3,614
2,973
2,308
2,349
11,244
of which: net interest income
2,399
2,531
2,016
1,359
1,204
7,110
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(75)
(55)
(37)
(37)
(42)
(171)
Total operating expenses
(1,467)
(1,627)
(1,549)
(1,519)
(1,528)
(6,223)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
15
3
10
(2)
6
17
Profit/(loss) before tax
2,098
1,935
1,397
750
785
4,867
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)
Revenue
-
3
2
1
2
8
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
-
(60)
(20)
(9)
(15)
(104)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
26
15
(9)
(42)
of which: net interest income
19
9
(9)
(28)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
1
(1)
1
(1)
Total operating expenses
(23)
(10)
9
35
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
(1)
Profit/(loss) before tax
4
4
1
(9)
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
197,749
195,871
192,562
196,604
198,420
External customer accounts
445,641
441,740
426,062
437,429
443,077
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
(923)
2,835
(516)
(4,449)
External customer accounts
(2,111)
4,195
162
(4,677)
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited - Commercial Banking
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
2,426
2,236
1,917
1,540
1,451
7,144
of which: net interest income
1,866
1,812
1,467
1,094
955
5,328
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(12)
(572)
(558)
(208)
(186)
(1,524)
Total operating expenses
(642)
(693)
(630)
(657)
(666)
(2,646)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
1,772
971
729
675
599
2,974
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)
Revenue
-
-
-
-
-
-
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
-
(29)
(11)
(8)
(7)
(55)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
24
4
(23)
(51)
of which: net interest income
19
2
(17)
(36)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(1)
-
1
4
Total operating expenses
(9)
(1)
9
22
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
14
3
(13)
(25)
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
159,213
157,982
164,081
169,934
171,702
External customer accounts
213,414
213,637
204,029
208,741
210,941
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
(423)
2,318
(1,081)
(4,819)
External customer accounts
(520)
3,128
(349)
(4,011)
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited - Global Banking and Markets
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
2,239
1,853
1,881
1,877
1,765
7,376
of which: net interest income
934
960
825
733
686
3,204
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
22
(274)
(65)
(25)
(30)
(394)
Total operating expenses
(834)
(856)
(854)
(891)
(878)
(3,479)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
1,427
723
962
961
857
3,503
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)
Revenue
-
(17)
(3)
-
-
(20)
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
-
(39)
(7)
(6)
(3)
(55)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
36
10
(26)
(65)
of which: net interest income
17
3
(13)
(30)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(3)
-
1
2
Total operating expenses
(13)
(6)
7
25
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
20
4
(18)
(38)
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
111,782
119,951
122,046
124,489
126,618
External customer accounts
119,794
128,858
125,938
132,980
140,697
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
(430)
2,282
(315)
(2,947)
External customer accounts
(256)
3,297
(734)
(4,745)
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited - Corporate Centre
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
44
(188)
41
38
(14)
(123)
of which: net interest income/(expense)
(1,011)
(867)
(479)
(197)
(68)
(1,611)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(1)
1
(1)
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
(141)
(244)
(197)
(129)
(135)
(705)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
651
556
479
673
675
2,383
Profit/(loss) before tax
553
125
322
582
526
1,555
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)
Revenue
-
60
(3)
(2)
4
59
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
-
(209)
(138)
(108)
(72)
(527)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(8)
(3)
1
13
of which: net interest income/(expense)
(5)
(3)
2
2
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
5
2
(3)
(7)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
22
1
(23)
(49)
Profit/(loss) before tax
19
-
(25)
(43)
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
181
180
176
186
196
External customer accounts
4
1
3
4
4
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
(1)
1
-
(2)
External customer accounts
1
1
-
(1)
Reported notable items - Total
Quarter ended
Year to date
Revenue ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Fair value movements on financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
46
(4)
(1)
5
46
Operating expenses ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Impairment of non-financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(339)
(175)
(131)
(96)
(741)
Reported notable items - Wealth and Personal Banking
Revenue ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Fair value movements on financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
3
2
1
2
8
Operating expenses ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Impairment of non-financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(60)
(20)
(9)
(15)
(104)
Reported notable items - Commercial Banking
Revenue ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Fair value movements on financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Impairment of non-financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(29)
(11)
(8)
(7)
(55)
Reported notable items - Global Banking and Markets
Revenue ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Fair value movements on financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(17)
(3)
-
-
(20)
Operating expenses ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Impairment of non-financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(39)
(7)
(6)
(3)
(55)
Reported notable items - Corporate Centre
Revenue ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Fair value movements on financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
60
(3)
(2)
4
59
Operating expenses ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Impairment of non-financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(209)
(138)
(108)
(72)
(527)
1 Following the 4Q 2022 Changes to Financial Reporting Framework Data Pack published on 24 March 2023, prior period numbers have been restated to include intercompany restructuring in notable items.
2 Risk-weighted assets are non-additive across the entities, due to market risk diversification effects within the Group.
&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P
Hongkong Shanghai Bank (HK)
HSBC
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (Hong Kong)1 (Our primary banking entity in Asia, including Hang Seng Bank Limited)
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (Hong Kong) - TOTAL
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
5,224
4,665
4,068
3,186
3,090
15,009
of which: net interest income
2,443
2,725
2,235
1,598
1,442
8,000
of which: net fee income
794
663
759
773
845
3,040
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(44)
(766)
(499)
(216)
(203)
(1,684)
Total operating expenses
(1,769)
(1,899)
(1,839)
(1,822)
(1,826)
(7,386)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
6
-
6
(2)
1
5
Profit/(loss) before tax
3,417
2,000
1,736
1,146
1,062
5,944
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)2
Revenue
-
16
(29)
(30)
(10)
(53)
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
-
(213)
(110)
(71)
(57)
(451)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(10)
5
3
(13)
of which: net interest income
(6)
2
2
(6)
of which: net fee income
(1)
1
1
(4)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
2
(1)
-
1
Total operating expenses
4
(2)
(2)
8
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
(4)
2
1
(4)
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
291,002
294,628
302,621
309,445
309,005
Total external assets
781,020
788,558
789,783
778,471
778,055
External customer accounts
533,267
542,543
527,988
543,400
555,922
Risk-weighted assets
197,005
212,182
210,046
211,904
202,354
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
(2,031)
4
(130)
(783)
External customer accounts
(3,739)
7
(228)
(1,409)
Risk-weighted assets
(1,296)
17
(91)
(494)
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (Hong Kong) - Wealth and Personal Banking
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
2,723
2,763
2,221
1,629
1,615
8,228
of which: net interest income
1,741
1,919
1,470
896
774
5,059
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(44)
(60)
(11)
(23)
(48)
(142)
Total operating expenses
(860)
(934)
(912)
(909)
(888)
(3,643)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
5
(2)
5
(3)
(1)
(1)
Profit/(loss) before tax
1,824
1,767
1,303
694
678
4,442
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)
Revenue
-
3
2
1
2
8
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
-
(26)
(15)
(7)
(10)
(58)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(6)
3
2
(7)
of which: net interest income
(4)
2
1
(3)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
2
(1)
(1)
4
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
(4)
2
1
(3)
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
134,925
133,275
132,160
132,310
131,484
External customer accounts
354,125
354,015
345,521
355,100
358,206
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
(918)
1
(56)
(333)
External customer accounts
(2,440)
5
(149)
(908)
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (Hong Kong) - Commercial Banking
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
1,413
1,335
1,079
809
749
3,972
of which: net interest income
1,087
1,088
820
559
472
2,939
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
9
(519)
(460)
(161)
(135)
(1,275)
Total operating expenses
(327)
(363)
(334)
(346)
(352)
(1,395)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
1,095
453
285
302
262
1,302
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)
Revenue
-
-
-
-
-
-
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
-
(21)
(10)
(8)
(6)
(45)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(3)
1
1
(3)
of which: net interest income
(2)
1
-
(2)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
1
-
-
1
Total operating expenses
1
(1)
(1)
1
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
(1)
-
-
(1)
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
88,557
91,956
97,417
101,516
101,634
External customer accounts
131,424
137,208
132,286
136,536
138,583
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
(633)
1
(42)
(257)
External customer accounts
(946)
1
(58)
(352)
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (Hong Kong) - Global Banking and Markets
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
1,057
804
830
829
754
3,217
of which: net interest income
390
406
319
276
240
1,241
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(9)
(187)
(28)
(31)
(20)
(266)
Total operating expenses
(473)
(498)
(484)
(513)
(502)
(1,997)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
575
119
318
285
232
954
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)
Revenue
-
(17)
(3)
-
-
(20)
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
-
(32)
(5)
(4)
(2)
(43)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(2)
1
1
(3)
of which: net interest income
(1)
1
-
(1)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
1
-
(1)
2
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
(1)
1
-
(1)
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
67,374
69,252
72,903
75,469
75,729
External customer accounts
47,718
51,320
50,181
51,765
59,133
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
(477)
1
(31)
(192)
External customer accounts
(354)
1
(22)
(150)
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (Hong Kong) - Corporate Centre
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
31
(237)
(62)
(81)
(28)
(408)
of which: net interest income/(expense)
(775)
(688)
(375)
(133)
(43)
(1,239)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
-
(1)
-
-
(1)
Total operating expenses
(108)
(103)
(109)
(53)
(83)
(348)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
2
2
1
1
2
6
Profit/(loss) before tax
(75)
(338)
(171)
(133)
(109)
(751)
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)
Revenue
-
28
(28)
(31)
(11)
(42)
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
-
(131)
(81)
(53)
(40)
(305)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
1
-
-
-
of which: net interest income/(expense)
1
-
-
-
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
(1)
-
-
1
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
-
-
-
1
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
145
144
141
149
158
External customer accounts
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
(1)
-
-
(1)
External customer accounts
-
-
-
-
Reported notable items - Total
Quarter ended
Year to date
Revenue ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Fair value movements on financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
16
(29)
(30)
(10)
(53)
Operating expenses ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Impairment of non-financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(213)
(110)
(71)
(57)
(451)
Reported notable items - Wealth and Personal Banking
Revenue ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Fair value movements on financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
3
2
1
2
8
Operating expenses ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Impairment of non-financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(26)
(15)
(7)
(10)
(58)
Reported notable items - Commercial Banking
Revenue ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Fair value movements on financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Impairment of non-financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(21)
(10)
(8)
(6)
(45)
Reported notable items - Global Banking and Markets
Revenue ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Fair value movements on financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(17)
(3)
-
-
(20)
Operating expenses ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Impairment of non-financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(32)
(5)
(4)
(2)
(43)
Reported notable items - Corporate Centre
Revenue ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Fair value movements on financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
28
(28)
(31)
(11)
(42)
Operating expenses ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Impairment of non-financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(131)
(81)
(53)
(40)
(305)
1 Represents the principal operations of the subsidiary or branch of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, which are located in Hong Kong.
2 Following the 4Q 2022 Changes to Financial Reporting Framework Data Pack published on 24 March 2023, prior period numbers have been restated to include intercompany restructuring in notable items.
&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P
HSBC North America Holdings
HSBC
HSBC North America Holdings Inc. (The holding company for our primary banking entities in the USA)
HSBC North America Holdings Inc. - TOTAL
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
1,083
1,016
1,007
1,009
1,131
4,163
of which: net interest income
491
505
521
472
424
1,922
of which: net fee income
317
274
270
313
366
1,223
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(29)
1
-
(46)
25
(20)
Total operating expenses
(747)
(933)
(810)
(849)
(846)
(3,438)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
307
84
197
114
310
705
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)1
Revenue
-
11
(9)
(1)
97
98
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
(1)
(198)
(97)
(75)
(51)
(421)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
-
-
-
of which: net interest income
-
-
-
-
of which: net fee income
-
-
-
-
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
-
-
-
-
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
-
-
-
-
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
54,374
54,159
56,781
56,819
54,122
Total external assets
226,395
220,368
247,312
239,962
240,273
External customer accounts
101,537
100,404
98,403
101,137
107,659
Risk-weighted assets2
73,550
72,446
76,747
77,428
80,270
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
-
-
-
-
External customer accounts
-
-
-
-
Risk-weighted assets
-
-
-
-
HSBC North America Holdings Inc. - Wealth and Personal Banking
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
264
254
274
219
332
1,079
of which: net interest income
206
210
205
181
165
761
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(10)
14
19
6
(4)
35
Total operating expenses
(184)
(247)
(197)
(209)
(252)
(905)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
70
21
96
16
76
209
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)
Revenue
-
-
5
-
93
98
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
-
(42)
(17)
(11)
(4)
(74)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
-
-
-
of which: net interest income
-
-
-
-
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
-
-
-
-
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
-
-
-
-
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
21,497
21,628
21,314
20,977
20,996
External customer accounts
30,432
31,554
33,521
36,570
39,567
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
-
-
-
-
External customer accounts
-
-
-
-
HSBC North America Holdings Inc. - Commercial Banking
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
339
331
302
282
259
1,174
of which: net interest income
267
266
237
209
176
888
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(16)
(12)
16
(54)
27
(23)
Total operating expenses
(150)
(160)
(141)
(146)
(148)
(595)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
173
159
177
82
138
556
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)
Revenue
-
-
-
-
-
-
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
-
(17)
(3)
(6)
(4)
(30)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
-
-
-
of which: net interest income
-
-
-
-
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
-
-
-
-
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
-
-
-
-
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
23,645
23,236
24,396
24,119
22,661
External customer accounts
41,688
39,618
37,686
38,530
39,408
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
-
-
-
-
External customer accounts
-
-
-
-
HSBC North America Holdings Inc. - Global Banking and Markets
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
456
369
374
450
492
1,685
of which: net interest income
45
45
87
99
88
319
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(4)
-
(36)
2
2
(32)
Total operating expenses
(334)
(367)
(325)
(345)
(345)
(1,382)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
118
2
13
107
149
271
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)
Revenue
-
(1)
(18)
(3)
-
(22)
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
-
(21)
(6)
(5)
(3)
(35)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
-
-
-
of which: net interest income
-
-
-
-
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
-
-
-
-
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
-
-
-
-
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
9,232
9,295
11,071
11,722
10,465
External customer accounts
29,417
29,232
27,195
26,036
28,684
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
-
-
-
-
External customer accounts
-
-
-
-
HSBC North America Holdings Inc. - Corporate Centre
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
24
62
57
58
49
226
of which: net interest income/(expense)
(27)
(16)
(7)
(16)
(5)
(44)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
(79)
(159)
(147)
(149)
(101)
(556)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
(55)
(97)
(90)
(91)
(52)
(330)
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)
Revenue
-
11
4
2
4
21
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
(1)
(120)
(73)
(53)
(39)
(285)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
-
-
-
of which: net interest income/(expense)
-
-
-
-
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
-
-
-
-
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
-
-
-
-
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
-
-
-
-
-
External customer accounts
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
-
-
-
-
External customer accounts
-
-
-
-
Reported notable items - Total
Quarter ended
Year to date
Revenue ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Fair value movements on financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
11
(9)
(1)
97
98
Operating expenses ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
(1)
-
-
-
-
-
- Impairment of non-financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(198)
(97)
(75)
(51)
(421)
Reported notable items - Wealth and Personal Banking
Revenue ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Fair value movements on financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
-
5
-
93
98
Operating expenses ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Impairment of non-financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(42)
(17)
(11)
(4)
(74)
Reported notable items - Commercial Banking
Revenue ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Fair value movements on financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Impairment of non-financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(17)
(3)
(6)
(4)
(30)
Reported notable items - Global Banking and Markets
Revenue ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Fair value movements on financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(1)
(18)
(3)
-
(22)
Operating expenses ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Impairment of non-financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(21)
(6)
(5)
(3)
(35)
Reported notable items - Corporate Centre
Revenue ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Fair value movements on financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
11
4
2
4
21
Operating expenses ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
(1)
-
-
-
-
-
- Impairment of non-financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(120)
(73)
(53)
(39)
(285)
1 Following the 4Q 2022 Changes to Financial Reporting Framework Data Pack published on 24 March 2023, prior period numbers have been restated to include intercompany restructuring in notable items.
2 Risk-weighted assets are non-additive across the entities, due to market risk diversification effects within the Group.
&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P
HSBC Bank Canada
HSBC
HSBC Bank Canada
HSBC Bank Canada - TOTAL
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
500
526
509
469
450
1,954
of which: net interest income
334
353
343
289
266
1,251
of which: net fee income
140
141
149
153
155
598
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(1)
(20)
(33)
(64)
33
(84)
Total operating expenses
(260)
(287)
(248)
(251)
(252)
(1,038)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
239
219
228
154
231
832
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)1
Revenue
-
1
-
-
-
1
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
(27)
(51)
(14)
(13)
(9)
(87)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
2
(17)
(26)
(29)
of which: net interest income
1
(12)
(16)
(17)
of which: net fee income
1
(5)
(8)
(10)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
1
3
(2)
Total operating expenses
(1)
8
14
16
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
1
(8)
(9)
(15)
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Loans and advances to external customers (net)2
-
-
55,177
57,550
56,914
Total external assets
87,392
89,919
93,029
92,238
92,451
External customer accounts2
-
-
59,385
58,241
57,037
Risk-weighted assets3
31,731
31,876
31,046
31,870
30,922
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
-
723
(2,653)
(4,297)
External customer accounts
-
779
(2,684)
(4,306)
Risk-weighted assets
57
385
(1,414)
(2,244)
HSBC Bank Canada - Wealth and Personal Banking
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
208
214
207
181
172
774
of which: net interest income
150
155
154
122
111
542
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(5)
(8)
(17)
(3)
3
(25)
Total operating expenses
(124)
(126)
(126)
(127)
(127)
(506)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
79
80
64
51
48
243
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)
Revenue
-
-
-
-
-
-
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
-
(1)
(2)
-
-
(3)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
1
(7)
(10)
(11)
of which: net interest income
-
(5)
(7)
(7)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
(1)
4
7
8
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
-
(3)
(3)
(3)
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Loans and advances to external customers (net)2
-
-
27,133
28,669
28,999
External customer accounts2
-
-
31,149
31,841
31,389
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
-
356
(1,322)
(2,189)
External customer accounts
-
408
(1,467)
(2,370)
HSBC Bank Canada - Commercial Banking
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
230
233
235
230
221
919
of which: net interest income
139
140
143
135
128
546
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
4
(16)
(11)
(60)
31
(56)
Total operating expenses
(81)
(80)
(76)
(79)
(81)
(316)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
153
137
148
91
171
547
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)
Revenue
-
-
-
-
-
-
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
-
(3)
-
-
-
(3)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
1
(8)
(13)
(14)
of which: net interest income
1
(5)
(8)
(8)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
1
3
(2)
Total operating expenses
(1)
2
5
5
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
-
(5)
(5)
(11)
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Loans and advances to external customers (net)2
-
-
24,809
25,834
25,231
External customer accounts2
-
-
21,530
20,933
20,717
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
-
325
(1,191)
(1,905)
External customer accounts
-
282
(965)
(1,564)
HSBC Bank Canada - Global Banking and Markets
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
60
74
64
55
58
251
of which: net interest income
45
59
43
31
27
160
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
4
(5)
(1)
(1)
(3)
Total operating expenses
(24)
(26)
(25)
(28)
(28)
(107)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
36
52
34
26
29
141
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)
Revenue
-
-
-
-
-
-
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
-
-
-
(1)
-
(1)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
(2)
(3)
(4)
of which: net interest income
-
(1)
(2)
(2)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
-
1
1
2
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
-
(1)
(2)
(2)
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Loans and advances to external customers (net)2
-
-
3,235
3,047
2,684
External customer accounts2
-
-
6,706
5,467
4,932
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
-
42
(140)
(203)
External customer accounts
-
88
(252)
(372)
HSBC Bank Canada - Corporate Centre
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
3
4
3
3
-
10
of which: net interest income/(expense)
-
(1)
3
1
-
3
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
(31)
(54)
(21)
(16)
(17)
(108)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
(28)
(50)
(18)
(13)
(17)
(98)
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)
Revenue
-
1
-
-
-
1
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
(27)
(47)
(10)
(10)
(7)
(74)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
-
-
-
of which: net interest income/(expense)
-
(1)
-
-
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
-
1
1
1
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
-
1
1
1
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Loans and advances to external customers (net)2
-
-
-
-
-
External customer accounts2
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
-
-
-
-
External customer accounts
-
-
-
-
Reported notable items - Total
Quarter ended
Year to date
Revenue ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Fair value movements on financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
1
-
-
-
1
Operating expenses ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
(27)
-
-
-
-
-
- Impairment of non-financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(51)
(14)
(13)
(9)
(87)
Reported notable items - Wealth and Personal Banking
Revenue ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Fair value movements on financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Impairment of non-financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(1)
(2)
-
-
(3)
Reported notable items - Commercial Banking
Revenue ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Fair value movements on financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Impairment of non-financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(3)
-
-
-
(3)
Reported notable items - Global Banking and Markets
Revenue ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Fair value movements on financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Impairment of non-financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
-
-
(1)
-
(1)
Reported notable items - Corporate Centre
Revenue ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Fair value movements on financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
1
-
-
-
1
Operating expenses ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
(27)
-
-
-
-
-
- Impairment of non-financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(47)
(10)
(10)
(7)
(74)
1 Following the 4Q 2022 Changes to Financial Reporting Framework Data Pack published on 24 March 2023, prior period numbers have been restated to include intercompany restructuring in notable items.
2 Nil balances as at 31 Dec 2022 due to the reclassification of assets to held for sale relating to the planned sale of our banking business in Canada.
3 Risk-weighted assets are non-additive across the entities, due to market risk diversification effects within the Group.
&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P
Grupo Financiero
HSBC
Grupo Financiero HSBC, S.A. de C.V. (the holding company of our primary banking entity registered in Mexico)
Grupo Financiero HSBC, S.A. de C.V. - TOTAL
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
748
757
691
664
601
2,713
of which: net interest income
483
473
452
445
426
1,796
of which: net fee income
123
123
114
116
102
455
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(128)
(173)
(91)
(142)
(101)
(507)
Total operating expenses
(407)
(449)
(399)
(398)
(390)
(1,636)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
2
5
3
2
3
13
Profit/(loss) before tax
215
140
204
126
113
583
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)1
Revenue
-
(15)
(1)
-
(1)
(17)
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
-
(49)
(30)
(19)
(17)
(115)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
42
59
49
60
of which: net interest income
26
38
34
42
of which: net fee income
7
9
9
10
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(10)
(8)
(11)
(10)
Total operating expenses
(25)
(34)
(30)
(39)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
7
17
8
11
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
22,728
20,446
19,988
18,996
18,656
Total external assets
41,758
38,757
36,228
35,673
36,156
External customer accounts
27,153
25,531
23,888
23,659
24,379
Risk-weighted assets2
28,931
26,744
25,658
24,998
25,227
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
1,595
2,330
2,265
2,008
External customer accounts
1,993
2,785
2,820
2,625
Risk-weighted assets
1,997
2,870
2,833
2,592
Grupo Financiero HSBC, S.A. de C.V. - Wealth and Personal Banking
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
533
506
483
457
413
1,859
of which: net interest income
395
351
339
343
313
1,346
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(137)
(162)
(147)
(136)
(116)
(561)
Total operating expenses
(292)
(275)
(267)
(271)
(254)
(1,067)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
3
5
3
1
3
12
Profit/(loss) before tax
107
74
72
51
46
243
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)
Revenue
-
-
-
-
-
-
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
-
(5)
(1)
(5)
(1)
(12)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
28
42
34
40
of which: net interest income
19
29
26
31
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(9)
(13)
(10)
(12)
Total operating expenses
(15)
(23)
(20)
(25)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
4
6
4
3
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
12,134
10,838
9,856
9,477
9,141
External customer accounts
15,029
14,330
12,678
12,505
12,431
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
846
1,149
1,130
984
External customer accounts
1,119
1,478
1,491
1,338
Grupo Financiero HSBC, S.A. de C.V. - Commercial Banking3
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
201
194
181
176
156
707
of which: net interest income
166
164
143
142
123
572
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
9
(11)
56
(5)
15
55
Total operating expenses
(75)
(104)
(81)
(82)
(82)
(349)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
135
79
156
89
89
413
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)
Revenue
-
(15)
(1)
-
-
(16)
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
-
(13)
(1)
-
-
(14)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
11
15
14
16
of which: net interest income
9
12
10
12
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
5
(1)
2
Total operating expenses
(6)
(7)
(7)
(8)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
5
13
6
10
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
10,594
9,607
10,086
9,443
9,515
External customer accounts
12,087
10,957
11,176
11,085
11,928
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
750
1,175
1,126
1,024
External customer accounts
856
1,303
1,321
1,284
Grupo Financiero HSBC, S.A. de C.V. - Global Banking and Markets3
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
18
28
19
16
29
92
of which: net interest income
(4)
22
24
(2)
34
78
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
(15)
(15)
(12)
(13)
(12)
(52)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
3
13
7
3
17
40
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)
Revenue
-
-
-
(1)
(1)
(2)
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
-
(1)
-
-
-
(1)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
1
2
2
3
of which: net interest income
1
2
-
3
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
(1)
(1)
(1)
(2)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
-
1
1
1
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
-
-
47
76
-
External customer accounts
36
243
34
69
21
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
-
5
9
-
External customer accounts
19
4
9
2
Grupo Financiero HSBC, S.A. de C.V. - Corporate Centre
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(4)
29
8
14
4
55
of which: net interest income/(expense)
(73)
(64)
(54)
(37)
(44)
(199)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
(26)
(55)
(39)
(30)
(42)
(166)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
(30)
(26)
(31)
(16)
(38)
(111)
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)
Revenue
-
-
-
-
-
-
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
-
(30)
(27)
(13)
(15)
(85)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
2
-
(1)
-
of which: net interest income/(expense)
(3)
(4)
(3)
(5)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
-
1
-
Total operating expenses
(3)
(3)
(3)
(4)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
(1)
(3)
(3)
(4)
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
-
-
-
-
-
External customer accounts
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
-
-
-
-
External customer accounts
-
-
-
-
Reported notable items - Total
Quarter ended
Year to date
Revenue ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Fair value movements on financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(15)
(1)
-
(1)
(17)
Operating expenses ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Impairment of non-financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(49)
(30)
(19)
(17)
(115)
Reported notable items - Wealth and Personal Banking
Revenue ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Fair value movements on financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Impairment of non-financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(5)
(1)
(5)
(1)
(12)
Reported notable items - Commercial Banking
Revenue ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Fair value movements on financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(15)
(1)
-
-
(16)
Operating expenses ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Impairment of non-financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(13)
(1)
-
-
(14)
Reported notable items - Global Banking and Markets
Revenue ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Fair value movements on financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
-
-
(1)
(1)
(2)
Operating expenses ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Impairment of non-financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(1)
-
-
-
(1)
Reported notable items - Corporate Centre
Revenue ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Fair value movements on financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Impairment of non-financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(30)
(27)
(13)
(15)
(85)
1 Following the 4Q 2022 Changes to Financial Reporting Framework Data Pack published on 24 March 2023, prior period numbers have been restated to include intercompany restructuring in notable items.
2 Risk-weighted assets are non-additive across the entities, due to market risk diversification effects within the Group.
3 In the first quarter of 2023, following an internal review to assess which global businesses were best suited to service our customers' respective needs, a portfolio of our customers within our markets in Latin America was transferred from GBM to CMB for reporting purposes. Comparative data have been represented accordingly.
&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P
HSBC Bank Middle East
HSBC
HSBC Bank Middle East Limited (Our primary banking entity based in the United Arab Emirates)
HSBC Bank Middle East Limited - TOTAL
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
624
498
445
420
380
1,743
of which: net interest income
376
307
243
186
167
903
of which: net fee income
125
110
109
128
111
458
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
7
(37)
(10)
21
47
21
Total operating expenses
(254)
(282)
(264)
(245)
(245)
(1,036)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
377
179
171
196
182
728
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)1
Revenue
-
(13)
-
-
-
(13)
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
-
(31)
(14)
(10)
(9)
(64)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
1
-
-
of which: net interest income
1
1
-
-
of which: net fee income
-
-
-
-
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
-
(1)
-
(1)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
-
-
-
(1)
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
18,829
19,762
20,384
20,658
18,992
Total external assets
46,233
43,517
43,666
45,850
44,154
External customer accounts
30,994
29,893
28,486
28,960
28,526
Risk-weighted assets2
23,047
22,490
22,593
22,922
23,699
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
4
22
20
1
External customer accounts
6
42
33
(2)
Risk-weighted assets
8
43
45
12
HSBC Bank Middle East Limited - Wealth and Personal Banking
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
207
177
138
118
104
537
of which: net interest income
159
138
91
72
64
365
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(7)
(10)
(2)
3
(4)
(13)
Total operating expenses
(91)
(104)
(93)
(89)
(90)
(376)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
109
63
43
32
10
148
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)
Revenue
-
-
-
-
-
-
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
-
-
-
(5)
-
(5)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
-
-
-
of which: net interest income
-
1
-
-
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
-
-
-
-
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
-
-
-
-
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
3,721
3,812
3,876
3,771
3,570
External customer accounts
15,151
14,333
13,963
14,168
13,988
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
-
1
-
(1)
External customer accounts
1
6
1
(5)
HSBC Bank Middle East Limited - Commercial Banking
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
151
136
118
103
93
450
of which: net interest income
103
90
72
56
46
264
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
10
(37)
(6)
12
30
(1)
Total operating expenses
(57)
(71)
(57)
(58)
(57)
(243)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
104
28
55
57
66
206
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)
Revenue
-
-
-
-
-
-
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
-
(8)
(2)
(2)
(1)
(13)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
1
1
-
-
of which: net interest income
-
-
1
-
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
-
-
1
Total operating expenses
-
(1)
-
(1)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
1
-
-
-
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
6,315
6,307
6,544
6,214
6,032
External customer accounts
6,629
6,256
6,658
6,067
6,376
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
3
15
19
7
External customer accounts
6
22
31
16
HSBC Bank Middle East Limited - Global Banking and Markets
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
263
182
185
196
179
742
of which: net interest income
136
113
89
60
59
321
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
4
10
(1)
7
20
36
Total operating expenses
(74)
(78)
(86)
(74)
(75)
(313)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
193
114
98
129
124
465
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)
Revenue
-
(13)
-
-
-
(13)
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
-
(2)
(1)
(1)
(1)
(5)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
-
-
-
of which: net interest income
-
-
-
-
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
-
-
-
-
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
-
-
-
-
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
8,792
9,643
9,964
10,673
9,390
External customer accounts
9,214
9,304
7,865
8,725
8,161
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
-
5
1
(6)
External customer accounts
-
13
1
(13)
HSBC Bank Middle East Limited - Corporate Centre
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
3
2
3
3
3
11
of which: net interest income/(expense)
(22)
(33)
(9)
(2)
(2)
(46)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
(31)
(29)
(27)
(24)
(23)
(103)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
(28)
(27)
(24)
(21)
(20)
(92)
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)
Revenue
-
-
-
-
-
-
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
-
(21)
(10)
(4)
(6)
(41)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
-
-
-
of which: net interest income/(expense)
-
-
-
-
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
-
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
-
-
-
-
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
-
-
-
-
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
-
-
-
-
-
External customer accounts
-
-
-
-
2
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
-
-
-
-
External customer accounts
-
-
-
-
Reported notable items - Total
Quarter ended
Year to date
Revenue ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Fair value movements on financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(13)
-
-
-
(13)
Operating expenses ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Impairment of non-financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(31)
(14)
(10)
(9)
(64)
Reported notable items - Wealth and Personal Banking
Revenue ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Fair value movements on financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Impairment of non-financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
-
-
(5)
-
(5)
Reported notable items - Commercial Banking
Revenue ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Fair value movements on financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Impairment of non-financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(8)
(2)
(2)
(1)
(13)
Reported notable items - Global Banking and Markets
Revenue ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Fair value movements on financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(13)
-
-
-
(13)
Operating expenses ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Impairment of non-financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(2)
(1)
(1)
(1)
(5)
Reported notable items - Corporate Centre
Revenue ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Fair value movements on financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Impairment of non-financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(21)
(10)
(4)
(6)
(41)
1 Following the 4Q 2022 Changes to Financial Reporting Framework Data Pack published on 24 March 2023, prior period numbers have been restated to include intercompany restructuring in notable items.
2 Risk-weighted assets are non-additive across the entities, due to market risk diversification effects within the Group.
&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P
Other trading entities
HSBC
Other trading entities
Other trading entities - TOTAL
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges1
932
1,036
977
708
782
3,503
of which: net interest income
620
727
633
476
408
2,244
of which: net fee income
266
284
286
265
292
1,127
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges1
(35)
(15)
(12)
(27)
(7)
(61)
Total operating expenses1
(512)
(719)
(596)
(532)
(514)
(2,361)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
108
136
93
121
1
351
Profit/(loss) before tax1
493
438
462
270
262
1,432
Reported notable items - Totals ($m)2
Revenue
-
-
-
-
-
-
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
-
(66)
(45)
(10)
(29)
(150)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(84)
(126)
(118)
(166)
of which: net interest income
(83)
(131)
(120)
(125)
of which: net fee income
(6)
(14)
(19)
(28)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
1
4
14
5
Total operating expenses
41
75
86
97
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) before tax
(42)
(47)
(18)
(64)
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
21,923
22,325
20,703
21,569
22,066
Total external assets
58,841
58,134
58,699
60,648
58,961
External customer accounts
40,041
41,078
42,300
44,517
46,475
Risk-weighted assets3
62,997
60,289
59,792
59,491
57,878
Impact of foreign currency translation differences ($m)
Loans and advances to external customers (net)
(394)
(525)
(1,336)
(2,135)
External customer accounts
(1,664)
(2,758)
(4,064)
(5,617)
Risk-weighted assets
(2,625)
(5,089)
(6,417)
(7,669)
Reported notable items - Total
Quarter ended
Year to date
Revenue ($m)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Fair value movements on financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses ($m)
- Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Impairment of non-financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructuring and other related costs
-
(66)
(45)
(10)
(29)
(150)
1 Includes losses due to the impacts of hyperinflation on monetary items in Argentina and Türkiye. The total impact of applying IAS 29 and the hyperinflation provisions of IAS 21 in the current quarter is a decrease in the Group's profit before tax of $172m, comprising a decrease in revenue of $175m and an decrease in operating expenses and ECL of $3m.
2 Following the 4Q 2022 Changes to Financial Reporting Framework Data Pack published on 24 March 2023, prior period numbers have been restated to include intercompany restructuring in notable items.
3 Risk-weighted assets are non-additive across the entities, due to market risk diversification effects within the Group.
&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P
Credit risk
HSBC
Credit risk
Summary of credit risk (excluding debt instruments measured at FVOCI) by stage distribution and ECL coverage by industry sector at 31 March 2023
Gross carrying/nominal amount1
Allowance for ECL
ECL coverage %
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
POCI2
Total
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
POCI2
Total
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
POCI2
Total
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
%
%
%
%
%
Loans and advances to customers at amortised cost
820,931
134,075
19,959
87
975,052
(1,169)
(3,407)
(7,047)
(35)
(11,658)
0.1%
2.5%
35.3%
40.2%
1.2%
Loans and advances to banks at amortised cost
109,340
1,373
82
-
110,795
(18)
(34)
(22)
-
(74)
- %
2.5%
26.8%
- %
0.1%
Other financial assets measured at amortised cost
958,782
16,262
552
-
975,596
(93)
(154)
(156)
-
(403)
- %
0.9%
28.3%
- %
- %
Loans and other credit-related commitments
604,824
32,049
1,509
-
638,382
(139)
(155)
(67)
-
(361)
- %
0.5%
4.4%
- %
0.1%
Financial guarantees
15,856
2,521
209
-
18,586
(7)
(11)
(33)
-
(51)
- %
0.4%
15.8%
- %
0.3%
At 31 Mar 2023
2,509,733
186,280
22,311
87
2,718,411
(1,426)
(3,761)
(7,325)
(35)
(12,547)
0.1%
2.0%
32.8%
40.2%
0.5%
1 Represents the maximum amount at risk should the contracts be fully drawn upon and clients default.
2 Purchased or originated credit impaired ('POCI').
Total personal lending for loans and advances to customers by stage distribution
Gross carrying amount
Allowance for ECL
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Total
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Total
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
By legal entity
HSBC UK Bank plc
138,422
32,499
1,050
171,971
(135)
(644)
(256)
(1,035)
HSBC Bank plc
26,310
3,218
336
29,864
(16)
(30)
(105)
(151)
The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited
187,212
8,771
1,036
197,019
(144)
(378)
(184)
(706)
HSBC Bank Middle East Limited
3,582
176
76
3,834
(30)
(37)
(46)
(113)
HSBC North America Holdings Inc.
17,026
356
287
17,669
(12)
(19)
(15)
(46)
Grupo Financiero HSBC, S.A. de C.V.
10,506
1,406
479
12,391
(208)
(390)
(208)
(806)
Other trading entities
11,509
499
325
12,333
(30)
(43)
(96)
(169)
At 31 Mar 2023
394,567
46,925
3,589
445,081
(575)
(1,541)
(910)
(3,026)
Total wholesale lending for loans and advances to banks and customers by stage distribution
Gross carrying amount
Allowance for ECL
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
POCI
Total
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
POCI
Total
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
$m
By legal entity
HSBC UK Bank plc
72,841
19,565
4,368
-
96,774
(233)
(427)
(628)
-
(1,288)
HSBC Bank plc
91,005
9,920
2,926
3
103,854
(66)
(151)
(1,151)
-
(1,368)
The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited