    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:37:21 2023-02-21 am EST
647.70 GBX   +4.35%
09:22aSector Update: Financial Stocks Slip Premarket Tuesday
MT
09:20aHsbc : 2022 Results - Presentation
PU
09:05aSector Update: Financial
MT
HSBC : 2022 Results - Presentation

02/21/2023 | 09:20am EST
BSX News

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC - 2022 Results - Presentation
Hamilton, Bermuda - 21 February 2023 - In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange ("BSX"), HSBC Holdings Plc (Ticker: HSBC.BH) announces their 4Q22 Results Presentation. Please click the links below to view the full filing:

Presentation to Investors and Analysts

Presentation Cover

# # # #

About BSX

The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organised in 1971. BSX specialises in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities. To learn more about BSX visit https://www.bsx.comand or contact info@bsx.com

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 14:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
08:10aHome Depot Outlook, Interest Rate Worries Weigh on Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Future..
MT
07:16aStocks red, sterling strengthens after PMI print
AN
06:17aDarktrace audits, Pfizer compensates : MarketScreen..
MS
05:48aHSBC: profits surge 92%, but outlook cautious
RE
05:25aHSBC CEO flags improvement in China property market outlook
RE
05:19aHSBC HLDGS : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
05:09aHSBC Holdings plc Annual Results 2022
AQ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 53 277 M - -
Net income 2022 13 683 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 4,07%
Capitalization 147 B 147 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,77x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 219 697
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 7,47 $
Average target price 8,16 $
Spread / Average Target 9,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Colin Bell Chief Executive Officer
Georges El-Hedery Co-Chief Executive Officer-Global Banking & Market
Mark Edward Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven C. van Wyk Chief Information Officer
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC20.36%147 407
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.07%417 219
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION6.73%282 686
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.25%214 163
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.02%182 067
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.84%160 693