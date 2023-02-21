HSBC : 2022 Results - Presentation

BSX News

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC - 2022 Results - Presentation

Hamilton, Bermuda - 21 February 2023 - In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange ("BSX"), HSBC Holdings Plc (Ticker: HSBC.BH) announces their 4Q22 Results Presentation. Please click the links below to view the full filing:

Presentation to Investors and Analysts

Presentation Cover

# # # #

About BSX

The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organised in 1971. BSX specialises in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities. To learn more about BSX visit https://www.bsx.comand or contact info@bsx.com