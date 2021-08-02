Homepage Equities United Kingdom London Stock Exchange HSBC Holdings plc News Summary HSBA GB0005405286 HSBC HOLDINGS PLC (HSBA) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 08/02 03:44:55 am 403.975 GBX +1.64% 03:36a HSBC profit more than doubles, loan-loss fears ebb as economies rebound RE 03:33a HSBC : reported profit grew 268% in first half of 2021 AQ 03:32a HSBC : 2Q 2021 Data Pack (Excel) PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies HSBC : 2Q 2021 Data Pack (Excel) 08/02/2021 | 03:32am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Cover - Notice HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Data Pack 2Q 2021 The financial information on which this supplement is based is unaudited and has been prepared in accordance with HSBC's significant accounting policies as described in the Annual Report and Accounts 2020. The financial information does not constitute financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRSs'), is not complete and should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report and Accounts 2020, the Interim Report 2021, and other reports and financial information published by HSBC. Unless stated otherwise, all information is on a reported basis. Where disclosed, adjusted performance information is computed by adjusting reported results for the effects of foreign currency translation differences and significant items, which both distort period-on-period comparisons. We consider adjusted performance provides useful information for investors by aligning internal and external reporting, identifying and quantifying items management believes to be significant, and providing insight into how management assesses period-on-period performance. Definitions and calculations of other alternative performance measures are included in our 'Reconciliation of alternative performance measures' on page 52 of our Interim Report 2021. All alternative performance measures are reconciled to the closest reported financial measure. 'Significant items' refers collectively to the items that management and investors would ordinarily identify and consider separately to improve the understanding of the underlying trends in the business. The quarterly comparatives are translated at average 2Q21 exchange rates for the income statement or at the prevailing rates of exchange on 30 June 2021 for the balance sheet. The yearly comparatives are translated at average FY20 exchange rates for the income statement or at the prevailing rates of exchange on 31 December 2020 for the balance sheet. The income statement for the half-year to 30 June 2020 is translated at the average rate of exchange for the half-year to 30 June 2021. Registered office and Group Head office: 8 Canada Square , London, E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 PUBLIC &1#&"Calibri"&10&K000000PUBLIC PUBLIC PUBLIC Cover - Index Index Page HSBC Holdings plc (Group) - Income statement 1 HSBC Holdings plc (Group) - Balance sheet data 3 HSBC Holdings plc (Group) - Net interest margin 7 Global businesses Wealth and Personal Banking - WPB 8 Commercial Banking - CMB 11 Global Banking and Markets - GBM 14 Corporate Centre 17 Geographical regions / countries / territory Europe 20 Europe - HSBC UK (UK ring-fenced bank) 30 Europe - HSBC Bank (non UK ring-fenced bank) 40 Europe - other 50 Asia 60 Hong Kong 70 Mainland China 80 Middle East and North Africa - MENA 90 North America 100 US 110 Latin America 120 Mexico 129 Credit risk 139 PUBLIC &1#&"Calibri"&10&K000000PUBLIC PUBLIC PUBLIC Group income statement HSBC HSBC Holdings plc consolidated Quarter ended Year to date Year to date Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 30-Jun-21 30-Jun-20 Net interest income 6,584 6,514 6,619 6,450 6,897 27,578 13,098 14,509 Net fee income 3,211 3,463 2,967 2,981 2,803 11,874 6,674 5,926 Other operating income 2,770 3,009 2,171 2,496 3,359 10,977 5,779 6,310 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges1 12,565 12,986 11,757 11,927 13,059 50,429 25,551 26,745 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 284 435 (1,174) (785) (3,832) (8,817) 719 (6,858) Total operating expenses1 (8,560) (8,527) (9,864) (8,041) (8,675) (34,432) (17,087) (16,527) of which: staff expenses (4,689) (4,921) (5,079) (4,483) (4,206) (18,076) (9,610) (8,514) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 771 885 666 (27) 537 1,597 1,656 958 Profit/(loss) before tax 5,060 5,779 1,385 3,074 1,089 8,777 10,839 4,318 Tax expense (1,206) (1,211) (450) (1,035) (472) (2,678) (2,417) (1,193) Profit/(loss) after tax 3,854 4,568 935 2,039 617 6,099 8,422 3,125 Profit/(loss) attributable to: - ordinary shareholders of the parent company ("PAOS") 3,396 3,880 562 1,359 192 3,898 7,276 1,977 - preference shareholders of the parent company - 7 23 22 23 90 7 45 - other equity holders of the parent company 212 454 175 449 176 1,241 666 617 - non-controlling interests 246 227 175 209 226 870 473 486 (Increase)/decrease in present value of in-force insurance business ("PVIF") (net of tax) (44) 60 309 (252) (56) (253) 16 (310) Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets (net of tax) - - (120) 2 1,154 1,036 - 1,154 PAOS net of PVIF and goodwill impairment 3,352 3,940 751 1,109 1,290 4,681 7,292 2,821 Reported significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue 41 (287) (67) (138) (91) 63 (246) 268 ECL - - - - - - - - Operating expenses (541) (324) (758) (630) (1,413) (2,973) (865) (1,585) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - (462) - (462) - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges1 12,524 13,324 12,069 12,499 13,884 50,366 25,797 27,597 of which: net interest income 6,585 6,515 6,736 6,713 7,225 27,599 13,081 15,042 of which: net fee income 3,211 3,470 3,008 3,056 2,938 11,874 6,674 6,164 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 284 439 (1,212) (825) (4,170) (8,817) 719 (7,287) Total operating expenses1 (8,019) (8,238) (9,288) (7,692) (7,722) (31,459) (16,222) (15,705) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 771 889 682 459 599 2,059 1,656 1,049 Profit/(loss) before tax 5,560 6,414 2,251 4,441 2,591 12,149 11,950 5,654 Quarter ended Year to date Year to date Year to date Earnings metrics 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 30-Jun-21 30-Jun-20 Return on average equity (annualised) 7.8 % 9.0 % 1.3 % 3.2 % 0.5 % 2.3 % 8.4 % 2.4 % Return on average tangible equity (annualised) 8.6 % 10.2 % 1.9 % 2.9 % 3.5 % 3.1 % 9.4 % 3.8 % Earnings per share ($) 0.17 0.19 0.03 0.07 0.01 0.19 0.36 0.10 Adjusted ECL / average gross loans (annualised) (0.11)% (0.17)% 0.45 % 0.30 % 1.52 % 0.81 % (0.14)% 1.34 % Dividends Dividends per share - declared in respect of the period ($) 0.07 - 0.15 - - 0.15 0.07 - Dividends paid during the period, net of scrip ($m) 0.15 - - - - - 0.15 - Value of scrip issued during period ($m) - - - - - - - - Revenue significant items ($m) Customer redress programmes - 18 1 (48) 26 (21) 18 26 Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - (2) - (1) (10) - (8) Fair value movements on financial instruments 45 (239) (46) 11 (58) 264 (194) 299 Restructuring and other related costs (4) (66) (20) (101) (58) (170) (70) (49) Cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - - - - - - Customer redress programmes (27) 10 107 (3) (49) 54 (17) (50) Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - (8) (57) (1,025) (1,090) - (1,025) Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - (17) - - (17) - - Restructuring and other related costs (514) (334) (836) (567) (335) (1,908) (848) (505) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - (4) (3) (4) (12) - (5) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Impairment of goodwill - - - (462) - (462) - - Reconciling items - Currency translation on reported items- Totals ($m) Revenue 50 248 426 724 1,117 ECL 4 (38) (40) (338) (429) Operating expenses (37) (203) (298) (580) (887) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 4 16 24 62 91 Currency translation on revenue significant items (1) 3 (8) (10) (3) Currency translation on operating expense significant items (2) (21) (17) (120) (124) Currency translation on share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - - 1 The difference between the consolidated group result and the sum of geographical regions is attributable to inter-segment eliminations and goodwill impairment recognised on the Global Banking and Markets cash-generating unit, which is monitored on a global basis. PUBLIC &"Calibri"&11&K000000&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P_x000D_&1#&"Calibri"&10&K000000PUBLIC PUBLIC PUBLIC Group balance sheet HSBC HSBC Holdings plc consolidated Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Assets - reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Cash and balances at central banks 393,559 384,448 304,481 285,508 249,673 304,481 Items in the course of collection from other banks 9,406 5,162 4,094 6,165 6,289 4,094 Hong Kong Government certificates of indebtedness 41,880 41,020 40,420 40,086 39,519 40,420 Trading assets 260,250 249,031 231,990 222,355 208,964 231,990 Financial assets designated and otherwise mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or loss 49,120 46,829 45,553 44,253 41,785 45,553 Derivatives 209,516 241,048 307,726 294,678 313,781 307,726 Loans and advances to banks 86,886 83,873 81,616 83,854 77,015 81,616 Loans and advances to customers (net) 1,059,511 1,040,207 1,037,987 1,041,340 1,018,681 1,037,987 Reverse repurchase agreements - non-trading 201,714 190,260 230,628 221,179 226,345 230,628 Financial investments 434,576 451,207 490,693 475,302 494,109 490,693 Prepayments, accrued income and other assets 175,155 172,708 156,412 191,040 197,425 156,412 Current tax assets 405 568 954 734 821 954 Interests in associates and joint ventures 28,709 27,543 26,684 25,087 24,800 26,684 Goodwill and intangible assets 20,703 20,275 20,443 20,162 19,438 20,443 Deferred tax assets 4,615 4,450 4,483 4,192 4,153 4,483 Total assets 2,976,005 2,958,629 2,984,164 2,955,935 2,922,798 2,984,164 Liabilities - reported ($m) Hong Kong currency notes in circulation 41,880 41,020 40,420 40,086 39,519 40,420 Deposits by banks 100,448 86,743 82,080 91,739 82,715 82,080 Customer accounts 1,669,091 1,650,019 1,642,780 1,568,714 1,532,380 1,642,780 Repurchase agreements - non-trading 112,798 107,896 111,901 118,844 112,799 111,901 Items in the course of transmission to other banks 15,100 6,540 4,343 14,389 6,296 4,343 Trading liabilities 89,637 85,755 75,266 80,338 79,612 75,266 Financial liabilities designated at fair value 151,686 151,673 157,439 156,459 156,608 157,439 Derivatives 200,156 229,599 303,001 285,239 303,059 303,001 Debt securities in issue 84,218 96,039 95,492 102,406 110,114 95,492 Accruals, deferred income and other liabilities 164,800 159,246 128,624 163,912 173,181 128,624 Current tax liabilities 929 681 690 1,274 1,141 690 Liabilities under insurance contracts 110,572 107,910 107,191 102,708 98,832 107,191 Provisions 2,814 3,168 3,678 3,297 3,209 3,678 Deferred tax liabilities 4,338 3,807 4,313 4,490 4,491 4,313 Subordinated liabilities 20,774 20,817 21,951 21,779 23,621 21,951 Total liabilities 2,769,241 2,750,913 2,779,169 2,755,674 2,727,577 2,779,169 Equity - reported ($m) Called up share capital 10,376 10,375 10,347 10,346 10,346 10,347 Share premium account 14,600 14,588 14,277 14,274 14,268 14,277 Other equity instruments 22,414 24,414 22,414 20,914 20,914 22,414 Other reserves 6,509 6,016 8,833 3,622 (301) 8,833 Retained earnings 144,319 143,817 140,572 142,748 141,809 140,572 Total shareholders' equity 198,218 199,210 196,443 191,904 187,036 196,443 Non-controlling interests 8,546 8,506 8,552 8,357 8,185 8,552 Total equity 206,764 207,716 204,995 200,261 195,221 204,995 Total liabilities and equity 2,976,005 2,958,629 2,984,164 2,955,935 2,922,798 2,984,164 Other balance sheet data - reported ($m) Loans and advances to customers (gross) 1,072,374 1,053,790 1,052,478 1,055,043 1,031,908 1,052,478 Risk-weighted assets1 862,292 846,835 857,520 857,024 854,552 857,520 Total shareholders' equity 198,218 199,210 196,443 191,904 187,036 196,443 AT1 capital (22,414) (24,414) (22,414) (20,914) (20,914) (22,414) Preference shares - - - (1,405) (1,405) - Perpetual capital securities - - - - - - Ordinary shareholders' equity ("NAV") 175,804 174,796 174,029 169,585 164,717 174,029 Goodwill, PVIF and other intangibles (net of deferred tax) (17,819) (17,439) (17,606) (17,325) (16,838) (17,606) Tangible equity ("TNAV") 157,985 157,357 156,423 152,260 147,879 156,423 Year to date Year ended 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Average TNAV 156,412 157,400 150,101 148,700 148,015 150,101 Fair value of own debt, DVA and other adjustments 3,286 1,641 422 (260) (852) 422 Average TNAV excluding fair value of own debt, DVA and other adjustments (RoTE TNAV) 159,698 159,041 150,523 148,440 147,163 150,523 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Adjusted balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet FX rates ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Loans and advances to customers (net) 1,059,511 1,043,131 1,036,817 1,073,130 1,073,848 1,037,987 Customer accounts 1,669,091 1,654,022 1,641,648 1,613,266 1,609,384 1,642,780 Risk-weighted assets1 862,292 848,789 854,838 875,457 888,145 857,520 Regulatory capital - Transitional basis ($m) Common equity tier 1 capital 134,606 134,481 136,050 133,383 128,446 136,050 Additional tier 1 capital 23,729 25,715 24,123 24,027 24,031 24,123 Tier 2 capital 22,787 22,921 24,250 24,424 24,765 24,250 Total regulatory capital 181,122 183,117 184,423 181,834 177,242 184,423 Regulatory capital - end-point basis ($m) Common equity tier 1 capital 134,606 134,481 136,050 133,383 128,446 136,050 Additional tier 1 capital 22,423 24,409 22,411 20,910 20,914 22,411 Tier 2 capital 13,662 13,870 14,743 14,861 15,021 14,743 Total regulatory capital 170,691 172,760 173,204 169,154 164,381 173,204 Capital ratios - transitional basis Common equity tier 1 ratio 15.6 % 15.9 % 15.9 % 15.6 % 15.0 % 15.9 % Tier 1 ratio 18.4 % 18.9 % 18.7 % 18.4 % 17.8 % 18.7 % Total capital ratio 21.0 % 21.6 % 21.5 % 21.2 % 20.7 % 21.5 % Capital ratios - end-point basis Common equity tier 1 ratio 15.6 % 15.9 % 15.9 % 15.6 % 15.0 % 15.9 % Tier 1 ratio 18.2 % 18.8 % 18.5 % 18.0 % 17.5 % 18.5 % Total capital ratio 19.8 % 20.4 % 20.2 % 19.7 % 19.2 % 20.2 % Leverage exposures ($m) 2,968,472 2,930,186 2,897,113 2,857,360 2,801,386 2,897,113 Leverage Ratio 5.3 % 5.4 % 5.5 % 5.4 % 5.3 % 5.5 % Balance sheet metrics NAV / share ($) at the end of the period $ 8.69 $ 8.64 $ 8.62 $ 8.41 $ 8.17 $ 8.62 TNAV / share ($) at the end of the period $ 7.81 $ 7.78 $ 7.75 $ 7.55 $ 7.34 $ 7.75 Ordinary $0.50 shares Basic number of ordinary shares in issue (m) 20,223 20,226 20,184 20,173 20,162 20,184 Quarter ended Year ended 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Ordinary shares issued during the period (m) 3 56 1 1 1 55 of which scrip - - - - - - Shares bought back during the period (m) - - - - - - Other movements in basic number of ordinary shares during the period (6) (14) 10 10 (11) (77) Average basic number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period (m) 20,227 20,191 20,179 20,166 20,190 20,169 Balance sheet data - significant items- Totals ($m) Risk-weighted assets - disposals - - - - - - Balance sheet data - currency translation on reported items- Totals ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 2,924 (1,170) 31,790 55,167 Customer accounts 4,003 (1,132) 44,552 77,004 Risk-weighted assets1 1,954 (2,682) 18,433 33,593 1 Risk-weighted assets figures presented in the data pack are calculated using the regulatory transitional arrangements for IFRS 9 in article 473a of the Capital Requirements Regulation. PUBLIC &"Calibri"&11&K000000&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P_x000D_&1#&"Calibri"&10&K000000PUBLIC PUBLIC PUBLIC Group NIM HSBC HSBC Holdings plc Net Interest Margin Quarter to date Year to date 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Average balances during period ($m) Short-term funds and loans and advances to banks 451,441 391,270 348,680 332,291 286,614 298,255 Loans and advances to customers 1,065,218 1,062,715 1,051,692 1,051,522 1,047,307 1,046,795 Reverse repurchase agreements - non-trading 191,927 211,034 225,791 217,516 211,848 221,901 Financial investments 438,848 458,435 470,099 481,113 467,079 463,542 Other interest-earning assets 51,519 55,464 62,741 59,012 65,330 62,407 Total interest-earning assets 2,198,953 2,178,918 2,159,003 2,141,454 2,078,178 2,092,900 Interest income during period ($m) Short-term funds and loans and advances to banks 267 240 247 257 277 1,264 Loans and advances to customers 6,524 6,489 6,663 6,750 7,444 29,391 Reverse repurchase agreements - non-trading 224 262 271 256 384 1,819 Financial investments 1,676 1,715 1,797 1,895 2,048 8,143 Other interest-earning assets 283 279 323 297 219 1,139 Total 8,974 8,985 9,301 9,455 10,372 41,756 Average balances during period ($m) Deposits by banks 74,029 72,767 73,622 64,908 66,641 65,536 Customer accounts 1,366,651 1,343,405 1,318,889 1,289,726 1,228,367 1,254,249 Repurchase agreements - non-trading 107,868 108,466 107,666 115,148 122,228 125,376 Debt securities in issue - non-trading 194,612 203,552 210,501 221,507 224,735 219,610 Other interest-bearing liabilities 67,541 69,221 74,224 76,861 80,124 76,395 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,810,701 1,797,411 1,784,902 1,768,150 1,722,095 1,741,166 Non-interest bearing current accounts 316,041 305,390 294,420 272,658 266,841 267,944 Interest expense during period ($m) Deposits by banks 56 51 57 47 92 330 Customer accounts 1,007 1,015 1,116 1,292 1,670 6,478 Repurchase agreements - non-trading 81 85 106 103 130 963 Debt securities in issue - non-trading 910 953 1,043 1,182 1,257 4,944 Other interest-bearing liabilities 336 367 360 381 326 1,463 Total 2,390 2,471 2,682 3,005 3,475 14,178 Net interest margin (%) 1.20 % 1.21 % 1.22 % 1.20 % 1.33 % 1.32 % PUBLIC &"Calibri"&11&K000000&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P_x000D_&1#&"Calibri"&10&K000000PUBLIC PUBLIC PUBLIC WPB HSBC Wealth and Personal Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Net interest income 3,561 3,505 3,550 3,478 3,689 15,085 Net fee income 1,413 1,628 1,326 1,391 1,224 5,408 Other operating income/(expense) 733 560 444 540 743 1,506 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 5,707 5,693 5,320 5,409 5,656 21,999 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 34 18 (310) (343) (1,094) (2,855) Total operating expenses (3,943) (3,874) (4,006) (3,871) (3,745) (15,446) of which: staff expenses (1,516) (1,576) (1,588) (1,438) (1,322) (5,801) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 3 8 4 10 (4) 6 Profit/(loss) before tax 1,801 1,845 1,008 1,205 813 3,704 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue - (1) (1) (32) 26 (14) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (149) (68) (10) (189) (215) (422) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 5,707 5,714 5,420 5,620 5,922 22,013 of which: net interest income 3,561 3,521 3,617 3,629 3,853 15,090 of which: net fee income 1,414 1,632 1,345 1,422 1,280 5,408 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 34 18 (319) (371) (1,194) (2,855) Total operating expenses (3,794) (3,821) (4,072) (3,813) (3,750) (15,024) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 3 8 5 10 (4) 6 Profit/(loss) before tax 1,950 1,919 1,034 1,446 974 4,140 Earnings metrics - adjusted Return on average tangible equity (annualised, YTD)1 17.9 % 18.8 % 9.1 % 7.6 % 6.0 % 9.1 % Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 495,465 478,784 474,088 464,193 434,000 474,088 Loans and advances to customers (net) 491,320 474,260 469,186 459,516 429,487 469,186 Total external assets 912,479 880,152 881,918 851,093 814,719 881,918 Customer accounts 841,257 842,532 834,759 793,612 775,870 834,759 Risk-weighted assets 184,973 171,945 172,787 173,160 161,744 172,787 Adjusted balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 491,320 475,554 469,218 475,527 456,263 469,186 Customer accounts 841,257 844,303 834,376 813,740 810,137 834,759 Risk-weighted assets 184,973 172,427 172,272 176,897 168,309 172,787 Quarter ended Year to date Management View of Adjusted Revenue - at originally reported average FX rates ($m)2 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Wealth 2,439 2,382 2,053 2,160 2,183 7,818 - investment distribution 826 1,025 736 872 719 3,209 - life insurance manufacturing 871 568 628 601 793 1,816 - Private Banking 446 488 407 418 410 1,746 Net interest income 163 156 156 142 159 670 Non interest income 283 332 251 276 251 1,076 - asset management 296 301 282 269 261 1,047 Personal Banking 3,093 3,051 3,043 2,999 3,063 12,938 Net interest income 2,753 2,703 2,721 2,686 2,818 11,708 Non interest income 340 348 322 313 245 1,230 Other 175 261 225 282 384 1,257 Net operating income 5,707 5,694 5,321 5,441 5,630 22,013 Management View of Adjusted Revenue - at most recent period average FX rates ($m)2 Wealth 2,439 2,386 2,072 2,198 2,252 7,818 - investment distribution 826 1,026 743 886 738 3,209 - life insurance manufacturing 871 569 630 607 807 1,816 - Private Banking 446 489 412 428 430 1,746 Net interest income 163 157 158 145 167 670 Non interest income 283 332 254 283 263 1,076 - asset management 296 302 287 277 277 1,047 Personal Banking 3,093 3,068 3,120 3,127 3,254 12,938 Net interest income 2,753 2,720 2,790 2,804 2,994 11,708 Non interest income 340 348 330 323 260 1,230 Other 175 260 228 295 416 1,257 Net operating income 5,707 5,714 5,420 5,620 5,922 22,013 Reported revenue significant items ($m) Customer redress programmes (1) (1) - (31) 26 (5) Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - (1) (1) - (9) Fair value movement on financial instruments 1 - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - - - - - - Reported cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes (25) 12 109 4 (48) 64 Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - 15 (224) (85) (294) Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (124) (80) (134) 31 (82) (192) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - Reported Balance sheet data - significant items- Totals ($m) Risk-weighted assets - disposals - - - - - - Reconciling items - Currency translation on reported items- Totals ($m) Revenue 20 102 177 294 ECL - (9) (28) (100) Operating expenses (15) (75) (126) (237) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - 1 - - Currency translation on revenue significant items - 3 (2) 2 Currency translation on operating expense significant items - 1 5 (17) Currency translation on share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) 1,294 32 16,011 26,776 Customer accounts 1,771 (383) 20,128 34,267 Risk-weighted assets 482 (515) 3,737 6,565 1 RoTE excluding significant items. Since 1 January 2021, the UK bank levy has no longer been excluded from the calculation of this measure. Comparative data have not been re-presented. 2 With effect from the first quarter of 2021, certain items within the management view of adjusted revenue have been renamed. 'Wealth Management' has been renamed 'Wealth' and 'Retail Banking' has been renamed 'Personal Banking'. PUBLIC &"Calibri"&11&K000000&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P_x000D_&1#&"Calibri"&10&K000000PUBLIC PUBLIC PUBLIC CMB HSBC Commercial Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Net interest income 2,204 2,182 2,210 2,208 2,287 9,301 Net fee income 898 888 808 787 734 3,225 Other operating income 219 279 128 153 246 768 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 3,321 3,349 3,146 3,148 3,267 13,294 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 19 230 (874) (354) (2,151) (4,754) Total operating expenses (1,785) (1,759) (1,916) (1,587) (1,698) (6,900) of which: staff expenses (659) (640) (789) (619) (577) (2,606) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - 1 (1) - - (1) Profit/(loss) before tax 1,555 1,821 355 1,207 (582) 1,639 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue 1 18 (1) (17) - (18) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (16) (3) (152) 48 (105) (211) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 3,320 3,346 3,221 3,284 3,468 13,312 of which: net interest income 2,204 2,171 2,254 2,301 2,412 9,317 of which: net fee income 898 893 830 817 783 3,225 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 19 232 (901) (365) (2,326) (4,754) Total operating expenses (1,769) (1,763) (1,802) (1,696) (1,696) (6,689) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - 1 - - (1) (1) Profit/(loss) before tax 1,570 1,816 518 1,223 (555) 1,868 Earnings metrics - adjusted Return on average tangible equity (annualised, YTD)1 11.1 % 11.5 % 1.3 % 1.1 % (1.6)% 1.3 % Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 358,460 351,236 351,098 350,947 351,687 351,098 Loans and advances to customers (net) 350,945 343,623 343,182 343,702 344,567 343,182 Total external assets 624,042 605,417 570,295 555,635 549,530 570,295 Customer accounts 485,689 470,872 470,428 431,021 418,263 470,428 Risk-weighted assets 332,084 326,818 327,734 332,378 330,887 327,734 Adjusted balance sheet data -- at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 350,945 344,717 342,951 353,701 362,094 343,182 Customer accounts 485,689 472,345 470,686 444,698 441,427 470,428 Risk-weighted assets 332,084 327,809 327,025 342,018 347,910 327,734 Quarter ended Year to date Management View of Adjusted Revenue - at originally reported average FX rates ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Global Trade and Receivables Finance 478 455 423 429 423 1,744 Credit and Lending 1,497 1,468 1,457 1,442 1,359 5,640 Global Liquidity and Cash Management2 879 862 898 920 1,003 4,146 Markets products, Insurance and Investments and other 466 546 369 374 482 1,782 - of which: share of revenue from Markets and Securities Services and Banking products 265 259 231 221 211 920 Net operating income 3,320 3,331 3,147 3,165 3,267 13,312 Management View of Adjusted Revenue - at most recent period average FX rates ($m) Global Trade and Receivables Finance 478 456 430 440 443 1,744 Credit and Lending 1,497 1,477 1,499 1,499 1,449 5,640 Global Liquidity and Cash Management2 879 866 917 952 1,053 4,146 Markets products, Insurance and Investments and other 466 547 375 393 523 1,782 - of which: share of revenue from Markets and Securities Services and Banking products 265 260 236 230 224 920 Net operating income 3,320 3,346 3,221 3,284 3,468 13,312 Reported Revenue significant items ($m) Customer redress programmes 1 19 1 (17) - (16) Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movement on financial instruments - 1 (1) - - (1) Restructuring and other related costs - (2) (1) - - (1) Reported Cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes - - - - (1) (1) Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - (1) (3) (41) (45) Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (16) (3) (151) 51 (63) (165) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - Reported Balance sheet data - significant items- Totals ($m) Risk-weighted assets - disposals - - - - - - Reconciling items Currency translation on reported items - Totals ($m) Revenue 16 75 118 201 ECL 2 (27) (11) (175) Operating expenses (7) (42) (58) (114) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - 1 - (1) Currency translation on revenue significant items 1 1 (1) - Currency translation on operating expense significant items - (4) 3 (11) Currency translation on share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) 1,094 (231) 9,999 17,527 Customer accounts 1,473 258 13,677 23,164 Risk-weighted assets 991 (709) 9,640 17,023 1 RoTE excluding significant items. Since 1 January 2021, the UK bank levy has no longer been excluded from the calculation of this measure. Comparative data have not been re-presented. 2 With effect from January 2021, a change in the transfer pricing methodology resulted in a reduction in revenue for GLCM, offset in Other, leaving CMB quarterly revenue unchanged. All prior quarters have be re-presented on the revised basis. PUBLIC &"Calibri"&11&K000000&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P_x000D_&1#&"Calibri"&10&K000000PUBLIC PUBLIC PUBLIC GBM HSBC Global Banking and Markets Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Net interest income 999 1,025 1,106 1,040 1,123 4,518 Net fee income 909 950 841 818 843 3,267 Other operating income 1,580 2,240 1,352 1,652 2,274 7,209 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 3,488 4,215 3,299 3,510 4,240 14,994 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 224 190 9 (100) (573) (1,209) Total operating expenses (2,482) (2,576) (2,604) (2,412) (2,801) (10,169) of which: staff expenses (1,048) (1,042) (1,179) (999) (853) (3,973) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 1,230 1,829 704 998 866 3,616 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue (98) (77) (212) (104) (179) (309) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (44) (29) (134) (130) (625) (905) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 3,586 4,308 3,580 3,753 4,680 15,303 of which: net interest income 999 1,023 1,114 1,067 1,165 4,518 of which: net fee income 907 949 843 832 874 3,267 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 224 190 7 (102) (634) (1,209) Total operating expenses (2,438) (2,560) (2,540) (2,390) (2,352) (9,264) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 1,372 1,938 1,047 1,261 1,694 4,830 Earnings metrics - adjusted Return on average tangible equity (annualised, YTD)1 10.7 % 12.1 % 6.7 % 6.9 % 7.7 % 6.7 % Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 217,292 222,660 226,024 238,670 244,937 226,024 Loans and advances to customers (net) 216,098 221,223 224,364 236,902 243,355 224,364 Total external assets 1,258,694 1,281,710 1,347,440 1,380,766 1,390,006 1,347,440 Customer accounts 341,242 335,823 336,983 343,365 337,573 336,983 Risk-weighted assets 255,158 254,587 265,147 267,162 277,633 265,147 Adjusted balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 216,098 221,759 223,395 242,638 254,126 224,364 Customer accounts 341,242 336,577 335,977 354,077 357,082 336,983 Risk-weighted assets 255,158 255,036 263,959 271,679 286,594 265,147 Quarter ended Year to date Management View of Adjusted Revenue - at originally reported average FX rates ($m)2 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Markets and Securities Services 1,941 2,492 1,919 2,022 2,558 8,787 Securities Services 472 452 439 409 434 1,792 Global Debt Markets 317 396 118 300 733 1,415 Global Foreign Exchange 728 952 820 827 1,053 4,046 Equities 223 419 298 226 47 831 Securities Financing 198 240 174 228 300 955 Credit and Funding Valuation Adjustments 3 33 70 32 (9) (252) Banking 1,661 1,630 1,571 1,595 1,692 6,599 Global Trade and Receivables Finance 180 178 167 173 180 686 Global Liquidity and Cash Management 448 444 465 454 483 2,005 Credit & Lending 658 654 649 672 652 2,622 Capital Markets & Advisory 320 291 253 278 362 1,033 Other 55 63 37 18 15 253 GBM Other (16) 170 21 (3) 169 (83) Principal Investments 64 173 74 52 223 114 Other (80) (3) (53) (55) (54) (197) Net operating income 3,586 4,292 3,511 3,614 4,419 15,303 Management View of Adjusted Revenue - at most recent period average FX rates ($m)2 Markets and Securities Services 1,941 2,497 1,946 2,085 2,681 8,787 Securities services 472 452 441 421 457 1,792 Global Debt Markets 317 398 119 308 778 1,415 Global Foreign Exchange 728 953 829 850 1,097 4,046 Equities 223 420 305 236 44 831 Securities Financing 198 241 179 235 317 955 Credit and Funding Valuation Adjustments 3 33 73 35 (12) (252) Banking 1,661 1,632 1,590 1,642 1,778 6,599 Global Trade and Receivables Finance 180 178 169 178 191 686 Global Liquidity and Cash Management 448 443 468 464 500 2,005 Credit & Lending 658 656 663 693 684 2,622 Capital Markets & Advisory 320 292 257 289 389 1,033 Other 55 63 33 18 14 253 GBM Other (16) 179 44 26 221 (83) Principal Investments 64 173 71 54 229 114 Other (80) 6 (27) (28) (8) (197) Net operating income 3,586 4,308 3,580 3,753 4,680 15,303 Reported Revenue significant items ($m) Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movement on financial instruments (1) (12) (64) (3) (121) (2) Restructuring and other related costs (97) (65) (148) (101) (58) (307) Reported Cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - 1 (11) (567) (577) Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (44) (29) (135) (119) (58) (326) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - (2) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - Reported Balance sheet data - significant items- Totals ($m) Risk-weighted assets - disposals - - - - - - Reconciling items Currency translation on reported items - Totals ($m) Revenue 14 60 137 247 ECL - (2) (2) (61) Operating expenses (13) (75) (113) (250) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Currency translation on revenue significant items (2) (9) (2) (14) Currency translation on operating expense significant items - (5) (5) (74) Currency translation on share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) 536 (969) 5,736 10,771 Customer accounts 754 (1,006) 10,712 19,509 Risk-weighted assets 449 (1,188) 4,517 8,961 1 RoTE excluding significant items. Since 1 January 2021, the UK bank levy has no longer been excluded from the calculation of this measure. Comparative data have not been re-presented. 2 With effect from the first quarter of 2021, the management view of adjusted revenue has been revised to align with changes to the management responsibilities of the business and how we assess business performance. All prior quarters have been re-presented on the new basis. PUBLIC &"Calibri"&11&K000000&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P_x000D_&1#&"Calibri"&10&K000000PUBLIC PUBLIC PUBLIC Corporate Centre HSBC Corporate Centre Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Net interest income (180) (198) (247) (276) (202) (1,326) Net fee income (9) (3) (8) (15) 2 (26) Other operating income 238 (70) 247 151 96 1,494 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 49 (271) (8) (140) (104) 142 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 7 (3) 1 12 (14) 1 Total operating expenses (350) (318) (1,338) (171) (431) (1,917) of which: staff expenses (1,466) (1,663) (1,523) (1,427) (1,454) (5,696) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 768 876 663 (37) 541 1,592 Profit/(loss) before tax 474 284 (682) (336) (8) (182) Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue 138 (227) 147 15 62 404 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (332) (224) (462) (359) (468) (1,435) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - (462) - (462) Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (89) (44) (152) (158) (186) (262) of which: net interest expense (179) (200) (249) (284) (205) (1,326) of which: net fee income/(expense) (8) (3) (9) (15) 2 (26) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 7 (1) 1 13 (16) 1 Total operating expenses (18) (94) (874) 207 76 (482) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 768 880 677 449 604 2,054 Profit/(loss) before tax 668 741 (348) 511 478 1,311 Earnings metrics - adjusted Return on average tangible equity (annualised, YTD)1 5.1 % 7.4 % 3.1 % 4.6 % 4.7 % 3.1 % Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 1,157 1,112 1,268 1,233 1,284 1,268 Loans and advances to customers (net) 1,148 1,101 1,255 1,220 1,272 1,255 Total external assets 180,790 191,350 184,511 168,441 168,543 184,511 Customer accounts 903 792 610 716 674 610 Risk-weighted assets 90,077 93,485 91,852 84,324 84,288 91,852 Adjusted balance sheet data -- at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 1,148 1,101 1,253 1,264 1,365 1,255 Customer accounts 903 797 609 751 738 610 Risk-weighted assets 90,077 93,517 91,582 84,863 85,332 91,852 Quarter ended Year to date Management View of Adjusted Revenue - at originally reported average FX rates ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Central Treasury (27) (28) (12) (32) (64) 156 Legacy Credit 7 9 3 28 43 (17) Other (69) (25) (146) (151) (145) (401) Net operating income (89) (44) (155) (155) (166) (262) Memo Markets Treasury previously reported in Corporate Centre - now allocated to global businesses2 515 805 610 671 772 2,809 Management View of Adjusted Revenue - at most recent period average FX rates ($m) Central Treasury (27) (28) (12) (32) (64) 156 Legacy Credit 7 9 3 28 41 (17) Other (69) (25) (143) (154) (163) (401) Net operating income (89) (44) (152) (158) (186) (262) Memo Markets Treasury previously reported in Corporate Centre - now allocated to global businesses2 515 806 609 679 801 2,809 Reported Revenue significant items ($m) Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - (1) 1 (1) (1) Fair value movement on financial instruments 45 (228) 19 14 63 267 Restructuring and other related costs 93 1 129 - - 138 Reported Cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes (2) (2) (2) (7) - (9) Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - (23) 181 (332) (174) Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - (17) - - (17) Restructuring and other related costs (330) (222) (416) (530) (132) (1,225) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - (4) (3) (4) (10) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Impairment of goodwill - - - (462) - (462) Reported Balance sheet data - significant items- Totals ($m) Risk-weighted assets - disposals - - - - - - Reconciling items Currency translation on reported items - Totals ($m) Revenue - 11 (6) (18) ECL 2 - 1 (2) Operating expenses (2) (11) (1) 21 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 4 14 24 63 Currency translation on revenue significant items - 8 (3) 2 Currency translation on operating expense significant items (2) (13) (20) (18) Currency translation on share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) - (2) 44 93 Customer accounts 5 (1) 35 64 Risk-weighted assets 32 (270) 539 1,044 1 RoTE excluding significant items. Since 1 January 2021, the UK bank levy has no longer been excluded from the calculation of this measure. Comparative data have not been re-presented. 2 At 4Q20 we renamed our Balance Sheet Management function as Markets Treasury to reflect the activities it undertakes more accurately and its relationship to our Group Treasury function more broadly. PUBLIC &"Calibri"&11&K000000&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P_x000D_&1#&"Calibri"&10&K000000PUBLIC PUBLIC PUBLIC Europe HSBC Europe Europe - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Net interest income 1,614 1,528 1,521 1,391 1,337 5,695 Net fee income 961 964 927 827 811 3,501 Other operating income 2,602 2,560 2,506 2,271 2,408 9,223 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 5,177 5,052 4,954 4,489 4,556 18,419 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 333 337 (513) (353) (2,017) (3,751) Total operating expenses (4,557) (4,527) (5,715) (4,058) (5,139) (18,874) of which: staff expenses (1,900) (1,971) (2,293) (1,848) (1,666) (7,324) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 18 135 45 6 50 1 Profit/(loss) before tax 971 997 (1,229) 84 (2,550) (4,205) Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue 156 (235) 102 (90) - 242 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (357) (277) (648) (224) (1,276) (2,203) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 5,021 5,347 5,076 4,924 5,100 18,177 of which: net interest income 1,615 1,537 1,630 1,593 1,547 5,716 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 333 343 (549) (364) (2,266) (3,751) Total operating expenses (4,200) (4,293) (5,241) (4,074) (4,238) (16,671) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 18 137 47 6 58 1 Profit/(loss) before tax 1,172 1,534 (667) 492 (1,346) (2,244) Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 408,278 411,365 414,940 404,224 384,410 414,940 Loans and advances to customers (net) 402,778 405,493 408,495 398,181 378,729 408,495 Total external assets 1,294,594 1,301,898 1,337,006 1,307,736 1,262,665 1,337,006 Customer accounts 663,996 643,162 629,647 593,172 562,505 629,647 Risk-weighted assets1 269,873 271,481 284,322 281,223 278,500 284,322 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 402,778 407,043 409,284 420,728 418,421 408,495 Customer accounts 663,996 645,566 631,953 627,784 622,573 629,647 Europe - Wealth and Personal Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,749 1,804 1,754 1,608 1,621 6,490 of which: net interest income 1,150 1,075 1,055 1,011 989 4,182 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 115 113 (78) (114) (497) (1,167) Total operating expenses (1,445) (1,484) (1,595) (1,357) (1,534) (6,003) of which: staff expenses (513) (556) (597) (482) (433) (1,993) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 419 433 81 137 (410) (680) Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue 2 (8) (8) (31) 26 (13) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (53) (48) 39 56 (168) (72) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,747 1,833 1,847 1,760 1,789 6,503 of which: net interest income 1,151 1,091 1,112 1,123 1,086 4,187 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 115 115 (86) (119) (559) (1,167) Total operating expenses (1,392) (1,453) (1,701) (1,506) (1,519) (5,931) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 470 495 60 135 (289) (595) Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 225,163 220,955 220,255 206,497 191,671 220,255 Loans and advances to customers (net) 223,159 218,760 217,870 204,244 189,581 217,870 Total external assets 370,719 357,796 361,385 334,722 313,304 361,385 Customer accounts 310,128 300,962 289,610 267,190 251,921 289,610 Risk-weighted assets 53,678 52,871 54,297 48,065 45,066 54,297 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 223,159 219,520 218,524 216,075 209,784 217,870 Customer accounts 310,128 301,935 290,879 283,037 279,137 289,610 Europe - Commercial Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,200 1,210 1,201 1,134 1,072 4,573 of which: net interest income 747 756 730 701 646 2,766 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 161 192 (416) (233) (1,154) (2,022) Total operating expenses (691) (727) (899) (638) (788) (3,080) of which: staff expenses (249) (249) (396) (241) (221) (1,094) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 670 675 (114) 263 (870) (529) Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue 1 17 (3) (16) - (19) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses - (7) (140) 55 (103) (190) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,199 1,212 1,269 1,243 1,216 4,592 of which: net interest income 748 748 774 779 738 2,782 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 161 195 (442) (240) (1,296) (2,022) Total operating expenses (691) (732) (792) (740) (762) (2,890) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 669 675 35 263 (842) (320) Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 124,224 126,733 129,719 126,195 122,473 129,719 Loans and advances to customers (net) 121,356 123,685 126,407 123,250 119,628 126,407 Total external assets 271,509 263,370 233,042 219,598 210,014 233,042 Customer accounts 207,253 202,858 200,647 181,865 169,771 200,647 Risk-weighted assets 112,444 111,942 115,252 118,664 115,515 115,252 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 121,356 124,186 126,644 130,190 132,110 126,407 Customer accounts 207,253 203,716 201,298 192,468 187,894 200,647 Europe - Global Banking and Markets Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,204 1,506 1,048 1,168 1,353 4,476 of which: net interest income 32 39 94 56 (1) 210 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 54 36 (21) (18) (357) (569) Total operating expenses (1,326) (1,357) (1,400) (1,289) (1,746) (5,717) of which: staff expenses (477) (478) (599) (511) (362) (1,905) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax (68) 185 (373) (139) (750) (1,810) Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue (87) (63) (169) (58) (92) (249) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (25) (20) (124) (115) (604) (855) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,291 1,588 1,280 1,337 1,634 4,725 of which: net interest income 32 41 103 69 15 210 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 54 36 (23) (19) (401) (569) Total operating expenses (1,301) (1,351) (1,341) (1,268) (1,291) (4,862) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 44 273 (84) 50 (58) (706) Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 58,252 63,037 64,135 70,721 69,387 64,135 Loans and advances to customers (net) 57,632 62,420 63,402 69,888 68,652 63,402 Total external assets 596,433 623,448 687,630 699,711 685,382 687,630 Customer accounts 145,714 138,605 138,833 143,456 140,202 138,833 Risk-weighted assets 91,217 94,448 102,616 103,219 106,312 102,616 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 57,632 62,705 63,300 73,620 75,568 63,402 Customer accounts 145,714 139,175 139,221 151,586 154,869 138,833 Europe - Corporate Centre Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,025 533 949 579 510 2,878 of which: net interest income/(expense) (316) (343) (358) (376) (297) (1,462) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1 (5) - 13 (9) 6 Total operating expenses (1,097) (960) (1,819) (775) (1,071) (4,073) of which: staff expenses (662) (690) (702) (613) (650) (2,332) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 19 136 46 5 50 1 Profit/(loss) before tax (52) (296) (824) (178) (520) (1,188) Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue 241 (179) 283 15 66 524 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (282) (207) (426) (218) (401) (1,087) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 784 716 680 585 462 2,354 of which: net interest expense (316) (344) (359) (377) (292) (1,462) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1 (4) 1 13 (11) 6 Total operating expenses (815) (758) (1,407) (561) (667) (2,986) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 19 137 47 6 58 1 Profit/(loss) before tax (11) 91 (679) 43 (158) (625) Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 641 639 829 811 879 829 Loans and advances to customers (net) 631 628 816 799 868 816 Total external assets 55,933 57,283 54,951 53,704 53,965 54,951 Customer accounts 902 737 557 661 611 557 Risk-weighted assets 12,534 12,220 12,157 11,275 11,607 12,157 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 631 631 816 842 958 816 Customer accounts 902 740 555 694 673 557 SIGNIFICANT ITEMS Europe - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date Reported revenue significant items ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Customer redress programmes - 18 1 (48) 26 (21) Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments 48 (236) (10) 12 22 254 Restructuring and other related costs 108 (17) 111 (54) (48) 9 Reported cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes (27) 10 107 (3) (49) 54 Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - (3) 184 (984) (803) Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - (17) - - (17) Restructuring and other related costs (330) (287) (731) (399) (242) (1,425) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - (4) (6) (1) (12) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - Europe - Wealth and Personal Banking Reported revenue significant items ($m) Customer redress programmes - (1) - (31) 26 (5) Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs 2 (7) (8) - - (8) Reported cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes (25) 12 109 3 (47) 64 Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - (1) (44) (45) Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (28) (60) (70) 54 (77) (91) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - Europe - Commercial Banking Reported revenue significant items ($m) Customer redress programmes - 20 - (16) - (16) Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - (1) - - (1) Restructuring and other related costs 1 (3) (2) - - (2) Reported cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes - - - - (1) (1) Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - (3) - (41) (44) Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (7) (137) 55 (61) (145) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - Europe - Global Banking and Markets Reported revenue significant items ($m) Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments 3 (8) (29) (3) (44) (6) Restructuring and other related costs (90) (55) (140) (55) (48) (243) Reported cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - (6) (567) (573) Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (25) (20) (124) (109) (37) (280) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - (2) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - Europe - Corporate Centre Reported revenue significant items ($m) Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments 45 (228) 21 15 66 262 Restructuring and other related costs 196 49 262 - - 262 Reported cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes (3) (3) (4) (5) - (9) Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - (1) 191 (332) (142) Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - (17) - - (17) Restructuring and other related costs (280) (205) (401) (400) (65) (909) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters 1 1 (3) (4) (4) (10) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - Reconciling items - Currency translation on reported items- Totals ($m) Europe - TOTAL Revenue 61 231 336 537 ECL 6 (36) (11) (249) Operating expenses (46) (199) (258) (500) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 2 2 - 8 Revenue significant items 1 7 (9) (7) Operating expense significant items (3) (25) (18) (125) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) 1,550 789 22,547 39,692 Customer accounts 2,404 2,306 34,612 60,068 Europe - Wealth and Personal Banking Revenue 21 87 118 197 ECL 2 (8) (5) (62) Operating expenses (18) (68) (90) (171) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Revenue significant items - 2 (3) 3 Operating expense significant items (1) (1) 3 (18) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) 760 654 11,831 20,203 Customer accounts 973 1,269 15,847 27,216 Europe - Commercial Banking Revenue 19 67 91 144 ECL 3 (26) (7) (142) Operating expenses (9) (36) (45) (88) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Revenue significant items - 2 (2) - Operating expense significant items 3 (3) 2 (11) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) 501 237 6,940 12,482 Customer accounts 858 651 10,603 18,123 Europe - Global Banking and Markets Revenue 17 54 107 179 ECL - (2) (1) (44) Operating expenses (15) (70) (99) (223) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Revenue significant items (2) (9) (4) (10) Operating expense significant items (1) (5) (5) (74) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) 285 (102) 3,732 6,916 Customer accounts 570 388 8,130 14,667 Europe - Corporate Centre Revenue 4 25 21 18 ECL 1 1 - (2) Operating expenses (4) (27) (23) (19) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 1 1 1 8 Revenue significant items - 11 - - Operating expense significant items 1 (13) (19) (22) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) 3 - 43 90 Customer accounts 3 (2) 33 62 1 Risk-weighted assets are non-additive across geographical regions due to market risk diversification effects within the Group. PUBLIC &"Calibri,Regular"&9&P PUBLIC PUBLIC HSBC UK HSBC HSBC UK UK ring-fenced bank HSBC UK - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Net interest income 1,625 1,556 1,503 1,433 1,369 5,839 Net fee income 351 313 345 290 278 1,304 Other operating income 152 201 149 134 106 596 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 2,128 2,070 1,997 1,857 1,753 7,739 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 281 288 (499) (160) (1,450) (2,678) Total operating expenses (1,350) (1,280) (1,291) (1,170) (1,160) (4,815) of which: staff expenses (384) (340) (412) (292) (271) (1,267) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 1,059 1,078 207 527 (857) 246 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue - 17 (1) (47) 26 (22) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (121) (79) (104) (33) (55) (200) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 2,128 2,082 2,116 2,063 1,945 7,761 of which: net interest income 1,626 1,561 1,593 1,603 1,513 5,860 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 281 294 (526) (174) (1,636) (2,678) Total operating expenses (1,229) (1,222) (1,258) (1,232) (1,245) (4,615) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 1,180 1,154 332 657 (936) 468 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 268,872 266,423 265,468 249,187 232,333 265,468 Loans and advances to customers (net) 265,240 262,442 261,109 245,312 228,617 261,109 Total external assets 444,450 424,987 414,816 376,763 352,756 414,816 Customer accounts 378,211 365,650 354,099 319,899 297,598 354,099 Risk-weighted assets 116,868 115,733 116,710 115,539 108,863 116,710 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 265,240 262,889 264,312 262,611 256,251 261,109 Customer accounts 378,211 366,272 358,443 342,458 333,570 354,099 HSBC UK - Wealth and Personal Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,159 1,100 1,062 987 945 4,199 of which: net interest income 982 903 875 833 812 3,463 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 112 107 (132) (45) (485) (1,068) Total operating expenses (851) (825) (744) (740) (770) (3,018) of which: staff expenses (238) (246) (278) (205) (194) (887) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 420 382 186 202 (310) 113 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue - (1) - (31) 26 (5) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (40) (46) 15 - (49) (33) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,159 1,117 1,126 1,103 1,035 4,204 of which: net interest income 982 917 927 935 886 3,468 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 112 109 (140) (49) (546) (1,068) Total operating expenses (811) (791) (806) (801) (812) (2,985) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 460 435 180 253 (323) 151 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet -- reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 177,693 173,809 171,377 159,399 147,285 171,377 Loans and advances to customers (net) 176,039 171,970 169,365 157,568 145,530 169,365 Total external assets 252,250 240,884 238,853 216,493 201,081 238,853 Customer accounts 238,324 230,650 218,723 197,377 184,439 218,723 Risk-weighted assets 34,100 33,829 34,218 32,624 30,358 34,218 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 176,039 172,263 171,443 168,680 163,121 169,365 Customer accounts 238,324 231,043 221,406 211,297 206,733 218,723 HSBC UK - Commercial Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 929 932 881 822 771 3,348 of which: net interest income 643 651 630 603 556 2,384 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 171 183 (366) (115) (967) (1,611) Total operating expenses (412) (400) (422) (390) (376) (1,569) of which: staff expenses (125) (114) (157) (117) (108) (496) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 688 715 93 317 (572) 168 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue - 18 (1) (16) - (17) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (3) 5 (34) - (1) (35) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 929 928 935 909 868 3,365 of which: net interest income 643 641 668 671 627 2,400 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 171 186 (388) (125) (1,089) (1,611) Total operating expenses (409) (412) (410) (424) (421) (1,534) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 691 702 137 360 (642) 220 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 90,826 92,219 93,517 89,228 84,416 93,517 Loans and advances to customers (net) 88,849 90,077 91,169 87,183 82,454 91,169 Total external assets 179,376 171,734 161,864 146,776 138,449 161,864 Customer accounts 139,324 134,629 135,108 122,270 112,829 135,108 Risk-weighted assets 79,698 78,712 79,688 81,081 76,769 79,688 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 88,849 90,230 92,287 93,331 92,421 91,169 Customer accounts 139,324 134,858 136,765 130,892 126,467 135,108 HSBC UK - Global Banking and Markets Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 43 41 56 50 42 200 of which: net interest income - - - - - - Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - - - Total operating expenses (10) (13) (29) (26) (16) (110) of which: staff expenses (5) (6) (4) (3) (3) (13) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 33 28 27 24 26 90 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue - - - - - - ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses - - - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 43 40 59 54 47 200 of which: net interest income - - - - - - Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - - - Total operating expenses (10) (14) (30) (28) (19) (110) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 33 26 29 26 28 90 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Loans and advances to customers (gross) - - - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) - - - - - - Total external assets 35 64 79 50 34 79 Customer accounts - - - - - - Risk-weighted assets 970 864 819 409 414 819 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) - - - - - - Customer accounts - - - - - - HSBC UK - Corporate Centre Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (1) (1) (1) (2) (5) (7) of which: net interest income/(expense) 2 3 (2) (3) 1 (8) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (3) (3) (2) - 2 - Total operating expenses (77) (41) (96) (13) 2 (117) of which: staff expenses (15) 26 27 33 34 129 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax (81) (45) (99) (15) (1) (124) Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue - 1 - - - - ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (77) (36) (86) (32) (5) (132) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (1) (3) (2) (2) (5) (7) of which: net interest income/(expense) 2 3 (2) (3) - (8) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (3) - 1 - (1) - Total operating expenses - (5) (10) 21 8 15 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax (4) (8) (11) 19 2 8 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 352 395 574 561 632 574 Loans and advances to customers (net) 352 395 574 561 633 574 Total external assets 12,789 12,305 14,021 13,445 13,192 14,021 Customer accounts 563 371 268 252 330 268 Risk-weighted assets 2,100 2,328 1,985 1,425 1,322 1,985 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 352 396 581 600 709 574 Customer accounts 563 371 271 270 370 268 SIGNIFICANT ITEMS HSBC UK - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date Reported revenue significant items ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Customer redress programmes - 18 - (47) 26 (21) Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (1) (1) - - (1) Reported cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes (27) 10 107 (3) (49) 54 Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - (17) - - (17) Restructuring and other related costs (94) (89) (194) (30) (6) (237) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - HSBC UK - Wealth and Personal Banking Reported revenue significant items ($m) Customer redress programmes - (1) - (31) 26 (5) Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - - - - - - Reported cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes (25) 12 109 3 (47) 64 Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (15) (58) (94) (3) (2) (97) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - HSBC UK - Commercial Banking Reported revenue significant items ($m) Customer redress programmes - 20 - (16) - (16) Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - (2) (1) - - (1) Reported cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes - - - - (1) (1) Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (3) 5 (34) - - (34) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - HSBC UK - Global Banking and Markets Reported revenue significant items ($m) Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - - - - - - Reported cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - - - - - - Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - HSBC UK - Corporate Centre Reported revenue significant items ($m) Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - 1 - - - - Reported cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes (3) (3) (4) (5) - (9) Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - (17) - - (17) Restructuring and other related costs (74) (33) (65) (27) (5) (106) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - Reconciling items - Currency translation on reported items- Totals ($m) HSBC UK - TOTAL Revenue 30 119 155 221 ECL 6 (27) (14) (186) Operating expenses (21) (79) (97) (146) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Revenue significant items 1 1 (4) 3 Operating expense significant items - (8) (2) (6) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) 447 3,203 17,299 27,634 Customer accounts 622 4,344 22,559 35,972 HSBC UK - Wealth and Personal Banking Revenue 16 64 82 119 ECL 2 (8) (4) (61) Operating expenses (12) (44) (62) (97) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Revenue significant items - - (3) 3 Operating expense significant items - 3 (1) (6) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) 293 2,078 11,112 17,591 Customer accounts 393 2,683 13,920 22,294 HSBC UK - Commercial Banking Revenue 14 53 69 97 ECL 3 (22) (10) (122) Operating expenses (6) (25) (33) (47) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Revenue significant items - - (2) - Operating expense significant items 1 (3) 1 (1) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) 153 1,118 6,148 9,967 Customer accounts 229 1,657 8,622 13,638 HSBC UK - Global Banking and Markets Revenue (1) 3 4 5 ECL - - - - Operating expenses (1) (1) (2) (3) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Revenue significant items - - - - Operating expense significant items - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) - - - - Customer accounts - - - - HSBC UK - Corporate Centre Revenue (1) (1) - - ECL 3 3 - (3) Operating expenses (3) (7) (1) 1 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Revenue significant items - - - - Operating expense significant items (3) (7) (3) - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) 1 7 39 76 Customer accounts - 3 18 40 PUBLIC &"Calibri,Regular"&9&P PUBLIC PUBLIC HSBC Bank HSBC HSBC Bank Non ring-fenced bank HSBC Bank - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Net interest income 587 607 660 621 606 2,435 Net fee income 504 530 477 442 438 1,797 Other operating income 1,060 1,374 812 919 1,176 3,325 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 2,151 2,511 1,949 1,982 2,220 7,557 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 52 46 (216) 9 (565) (1,023) Total operating expenses (1,808) (1,968) (2,290) (1,920) (2,594) (8,586) of which: staff expenses (742) (751) (989) (746) (593) (3,013) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 17 132 45 4 50 (1) Profit/(loss) before tax 412 721 (512) 75 (889) (2,053) Reported significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue 5 (64) (46) (58) (92) (124) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (110) (76) (430) (258) (988) (1,691) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 2,146 2,593 2,054 2,161 2,545 7,681 of which: net interest income 587 612 679 653 672 2,435 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 52 48 (222) 11 (631) (1,023) Total operating expenses (1,698) (1,908) (1,930) (1,760) (1,783) (6,895) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 17 134 48 4 57 (1) Profit/(loss) before tax 517 867 (50) 416 188 (238) Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 130,193 135,368 139,987 145,681 143,289 139,987 Loans and advances to customers (net) 128,405 133,558 137,981 143,790 141,397 137,981 Total external assets 813,446 834,286 881,616 891,935 869,877 881,616 Customer accounts 270,732 262,475 260,614 257,986 250,312 260,614 Risk-weighted assets 153,099 157,555 167,115 166,744 170,634 167,115 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 128,405 134,510 135,998 149,056 153,188 137,981 Customer accounts 270,732 264,045 259,203 270,012 273,840 260,614 HSBC Bank - Wealth and Personal Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 438 552 405 393 448 1,326 of which: net interest income 201 208 211 213 211 852 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 6 6 (5) (8) (13) (49) Total operating expenses (332) (373) (423) (276) (443) (1,497) of which: staff expenses (138) (145) (142) (118) (114) (501) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 112 185 (23) 109 (8) (220) Reported significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue - - - - - - ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (6) (1) (8) 72 (114) (50) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 438 554 413 409 491 1,326 of which: net interest income 200 208 215 222 233 852 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 6 6 (5) (9) (15) (49) Total operating expenses (326) (373) (423) (361) (362) (1,447) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 118 187 (15) 39 114 (170) Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 38,254 37,573 39,395 37,742 35,598 39,395 Loans and advances to customers (net) 37,987 37,297 39,099 37,456 35,336 39,099 Total external assets 95,856 93,534 97,989 94,102 88,566 97,989 Customer accounts 56,752 55,276 55,952 54,526 52,887 55,952 Risk-weighted assets 16,098 15,373 16,497 12,646 12,123 16,497 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 37,987 37,615 38,106 38,195 37,680 39,099 Customer accounts 56,752 55,644 55,167 56,428 57,242 55,952 HSBC Bank - Commercial Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 380 390 356 367 375 1,451 of which: net interest income 220 221 222 223 215 880 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (10) 10 (150) (17) (187) (411) Total operating expenses (204) (259) (319) (145) (308) (990) of which: staff expenses (64) (83) (175) (75) (66) (390) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 166 141 (113) 205 (120) 50 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue - - (2) - - (2) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses 12 (2) (101) 57 (101) (145) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 380 393 364 383 413 1,453 of which: net interest income 220 222 227 233 237 880 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (10) 10 (154) (15) (206) (411) Total operating expenses (216) (260) (225) (209) (227) (845) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 154 143 (15) 159 (20) 197 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 33,398 34,515 36,202 36,967 38,057 36,202 Loans and advances to customers (net) 32,507 33,608 35,238 36,167 37,174 35,238 Total external assets 93,809 93,310 72,833 74,487 73,060 72,833 Customer accounts 67,929 68,229 65,539 59,595 56,942 65,539 Risk-weighted assets 33,944 34,411 36,761 38,446 39,526 36,761 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 32,507 33,956 34,357 36,958 39,689 35,238 Customer accounts 67,929 68,858 64,533 61,575 61,427 65,539 HSBC Bank - Global Banking and Markets Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,217 1,588 1,104 1,272 1,452 4,842 of which: net interest income 181 187 232 195 139 774 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 53 35 (61) 22 (357) (569) Total operating expenses (1,142) (1,272) (1,281) (1,216) (1,682) (5,345) of which: staff expenses (393) (381) (495) (417) (286) (1,547) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 128 351 (238) 78 (587) (1,072) Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue (86) (62) (165) (58) (92) (245) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (22) (24) (133) (108) (604) (857) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,303 1,668 1,320 1,420 1,703 5,087 of which: net interest income 180 188 241 209 156 774 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 53 36 (63) 21 (401) (569) Total operating expenses (1,120) (1,262) (1,201) (1,184) (1,202) (4,488) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 236 442 56 257 100 30 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 58,252 63,037 64,135 70,721 69,387 64,135 Loans and advances to customers (net) 57,632 62,420 63,402 69,928 68,652 63,402 Total external assets 597,599 624,583 688,738 700,817 686,410 688,738 Customer accounts 145,713 138,604 138,833 143,456 140,202 138,833 Risk-weighted assets 92,879 97,083 104,566 105,318 107,964 104,566 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 57,632 62,705 63,300 73,660 75,568 63,402 Customer accounts 145,713 139,174 139,220 151,585 154,868 138,833 HSBC Bank - Corporate Centre Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 116 (20) 83 (50) (55) (63) of which: net interest income/(expense) (13) (7) (4) (10) 41 (70) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 2 (4) - 12 (8) 6 Total operating expenses (129) (64) (267) (283) (161) (754) of which: staff expenses (147) (143) (177) (136) (127) (575) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 17 132 45 4 50 (1) Profit/(loss) before tax 6 44 (139) (317) (174) (812) Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue 92 - 121 (1) - 122 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (96) (51) (191) (278) (169) (641) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 24 (22) (43) (52) (61) (186) of which: net interest income/(expense) (13) (7) (4) (11) 46 (70) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 2 (4) - 13 (9) 6 Total operating expenses (33) (14) (81) (6) 7 (113) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 17 134 48 4 57 (1) Profit/(loss) before tax 10 94 (76) (41) (6) (293) Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 289 243 255 251 247 255 Loans and advances to customers (net) 278 233 242 238 235 242 Total external assets 26,182 22,858 22,057 22,529 21,841 22,057 Customer accounts 337 365 289 409 281 289 Risk-weighted assets 10,178 10,688 9,291 10,334 11,021 9,291 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 278 235 235 242 249 242 Customer accounts 337 369 284 424 303 289 SIGNIFICANT ITEMS HSBC Bank - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date Reported revenue significant items ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments 1 (10) (30) (3) (43) (4) Restructuring and other related costs 4 (54) (16) (55) (49) (120) Reported cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - (3) (16) (784) (803) Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (111) (77) (424) (238) (200) (876) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters 1 1 (3) (4) (4) (12) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - HSBC Bank - Wealth and Personal Banking Reported revenue significant items ($m) Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - - - - - - Reported cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - (1) (44) (45) Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (6) (1) (8) 73 (70) (5) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - HSBC Bank - Commercial Banking Reported revenue significant items ($m) Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - (1) - - (1) Restructuring and other related costs - - (1) - - (1) Reported cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - (3) - (41) (44) Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs 12 (2) (98) 57 (60) (101) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - HSBC Bank - Global Banking and Markets Reported revenue significant items ($m) Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments 3 (8) (29) (3) (44) (6) Restructuring and other related costs (89) (54) (136) (55) (48) (239) Reported cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - (6) (567) (573) Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (22) (24) (133) (102) (37) (282) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - (2) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - HSBC Bank - Corporate Centre Reported revenue significant items ($m) Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - 2 (1) - 3 Restructuring and other related costs 92 - 119 - - 119 Reported cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - (1) (9) (132) (142) Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (97) (52) (187) (265) (33) (489) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters 1 1 (3) (4) (4) (10) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - Reconciling items - Currency translation on reported items - Totals ($m) HSBC Bank - TOTAL Revenue 17 53 116 223 ECL 2 (6) 2 (66) Operating expenses (16) (80) (109) (291) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 2 3 - 7 Revenue significant items (1) (6) (5) (10) Operating expense significant items - (10) (11) (114) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) 952 (1,983) 5,266 11,791 Customer accounts 1,570 (1,411) 12,026 23,528 HSBC Bank - Wealth and Personal Banking Revenue 2 8 16 43 ECL - - (1) (2) Operating expenses (1) (8) (11) (43) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Revenue significant items - - - - Operating expense significant items - - 2 (10) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) 318 (993) 739 2,344 Customer accounts 368 (785) 1,902 4,355 HSBC Bank - Commercial Banking Revenue 3 8 16 38 ECL - (4) 2 (19) Operating expenses (2) (7) (6) (30) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Revenue significant items - 2 - - Operating expense significant items 1 - 1 (10) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) 348 (881) 791 2,515 Customer accounts 629 (1,006) 1,980 4,485 HSBC Bank - Global Banking and Markets Revenue 16 41 86 149 ECL 1 (2) (1) (44) Operating expenses (13) (56) (81) (198) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Revenue significant items (2) (10) (4) (10) Operating expense significant items 1 (3) (5) (74) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) 285 (102) 3,732 6,916 Customer accounts 570 387 8,129 14,666 HSBC Bank - Corporate Centre Revenue (3) (3) (3) (6) ECL - - 1 (1) Operating expenses - (9) (12) (20) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 2 3 - 7 Revenue significant items (1) 2 - - Operating expense significant items 1 (4) (11) (19) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) 2 (7) 4 14 Customer accounts 4 (5) 15 22 PUBLIC &"Calibri,Regular"&9&P PUBLIC PUBLIC Europe - Other HSBC Europe - Other Europe - Other - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Net interest income/(expense) (598) (635) (642) (663) (638) (2,579) Net fee income 106 121 105 95 95 400 Other operating income 1,390 985 1,545 1,218 1,126 5,302 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 898 471 1,008 650 583 3,123 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - 3 202 (202) (2) (50) Total operating expenses (1,399) (1,279) (2,134) (968) (1,385) (5,473) of which: staff expenses (774) (880) (892) (810) (802) (3,044) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 1 3 - 2 - 2 Profit/(loss) before tax (500) (802) (924) (518) (804) (2,398) Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue 151 (188) 149 15 66 387 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (126) (122) (114) 67 (233) (312) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 747 672 906 700 610 2,736 of which: net interest income/(expense) (598) (636) (642) (663) (638) (2,580) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - 1 199 (201) 1 (50) Total operating expenses (1,273) (1,163) (2,053) (1,082) (1,210) (5,161) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 1 3 (1) 2 1 2 Profit/(loss) before tax (525) (487) (949) (581) (598) (2,473) Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 9,213 9,574 9,485 9,356 8,788 9,485 Loans and advances to customers (net) 9,133 9,493 9,405 9,079 8,715 9,405 Total external assets 36,698 42,625 40,574 39,038 40,032 40,574 Customer accounts 15,053 15,037 14,934 15,287 14,595 14,934 Risk-weighted assets (94) (1,807) 497 (1,060) (997) 497 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 9,133 9,644 8,974 9,061 8,982 9,405 Customer accounts 15,053 15,249 14,307 15,314 15,163 14,934 HSBC Europe - Other - Wealth and Personal Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 152 152 287 228 228 966 of which: net interest income/(expense) (33) (36) (31) (35) (34) (133) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (3) - 59 (61) 1 (49) Total operating expenses (262) (286) (428) (341) (321) (1,489) of which: staff expenses (137) (165) (177) (159) (125) (604) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax (113) (134) (82) (174) (92) (572) Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue 2 (7) (8) - - (8) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (7) (1) 32 (16) (5) 11 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 150 162 308 248 263 974 of which: net interest income/(expense) (31) (34) (30) (34) (33) (133) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (3) - 59 (61) 2 (49) Total operating expenses (255) (289) (472) (344) (345) (1,500) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax (108) (127) (105) (157) (80) (575) Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 9,216 9,573 9,483 9,356 8,788 9,483 Loans and advances to customers (net) 9,133 9,493 9,406 9,220 8,715 9,406 Total external assets 22,613 23,378 24,543 24,127 23,657 24,543 Customer accounts 15,052 15,036 14,935 15,287 14,595 14,935 Risk-weighted assets 3,480 3,669 3,582 2,795 2,585 3,582 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 9,133 9,642 8,975 9,200 8,983 9,406 Customer accounts 15,052 15,248 14,306 15,312 15,162 14,935 HSBC Europe - Other - Commercial Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (109) (112) (36) (55) (74) (225) of which: net interest income/(expense) (116) (116) (122) (125) (125) (498) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - (1) 100 (101) - (1) Total operating expenses (75) (68) (158) (103) (104) (522) of which: staff expenses (60) (52) (64) (49) (47) (208) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax (184) (181) (94) (259) (178) (748) Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue 1 (1) - - - - ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (9) (10) (5) (2) (1) (10) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (110) (109) (30) (49) (65) (225) of which: net interest income/(expense) (115) (115) (121) (125) (126) (498) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - (1) 100 (100) (1) (1) Total operating expenses (66) (60) (157) (107) (114) (512) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax (176) (170) (87) (256) (180) (738) Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Loans and advances to customers (gross) - (1) - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) - - - (100) - - Total external assets (1,676) (1,674) (1,655) (1,665) (1,495) (1,655) Customer accounts - - - - - - Risk-weighted assets (1,198) (1,181) (1,197) (863) (780) (1,197) Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) - - - (99) - - Customer accounts - - - 1 - - HSBC Europe - Other - Global Banking and Markets Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (56) (123) (112) (154) (141) (565) of which: net interest income/(expense) (149) (148) (138) (139) (140) (564) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1 1 40 (40) - - Total operating expenses (174) (72) (90) (47) (48) (263) of which: staff expenses (79) (91) (100) (91) (73) (345) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax (229) (194) (162) (241) (189) (828) Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue (1) (1) (4) - - (5) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (3) 4 9 (7) - 2 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (55) (120) (99) (137) (116) (560) of which: net interest income/(expense) (148) (147) (138) (140) (141) (564) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1 - 40 (40) - - Total operating expenses (171) (75) (110) (56) (70) (265) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax (225) (195) (169) (233) (186) (825) Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Loans and advances to customers (gross) - - - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) - - - (40) - - Total external assets (1,201) (1,199) (1,187) (1,156) (1,062) (1,187) Customer accounts 1 1 - - - - Risk-weighted assets (2,632) (3,499) (2,769) (2,508) (2,066) (2,769) Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) - - - (40) - - Customer accounts 1 1 1 1 1 - HSBC Europe - Other - Corporate Centre Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 910 554 867 631 570 2,945 of which: net interest income/(expense) (305) (339) (352) (363) (339) (1,384) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 2 2 2 1 (3) - Total operating expenses (891) (855) (1,456) (479) (912) (3,199) of which: staff expenses (500) (573) (552) (510) (557) (1,887) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 2 4 1 1 - 2 Profit/(loss) before tax 23 (295) (586) 154 (345) (252) Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue 149 (180) 162 16 66 402 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (109) (120) (149) 92 (227) (314) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 761 741 725 639 528 2,543 of which: net interest income/(expense) (305) (340) (353) (363) (338) (1,384) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 2 - - - (1) - Total operating expenses (782) (739) (1,316) (576) (682) (2,885) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 2 3 (1) 2 1 2 Profit/(loss) before tax (17) 5 (592) 65 (154) (340) Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Loans and advances to customers (gross) - 1 - (1) - - Loans and advances to customers (net) 1 - - - - - Total external assets 16,962 22,120 18,873 17,730 18,932 18,873 Customer accounts 2 1 - - - - Risk-weighted assets 256 (796) 881 (484) (736) 881 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 1 - - - - - Customer accounts 2 - - - - - SIGNIFICANT ITEMS HSBC Europe - Other - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date Reported revenue significant items ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Customer redress programmes - - 1 (1) - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments 47 (226) 20 15 65 257 Restructuring and other related costs 104 38 128 1 1 130 Reported cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - 200 (200) - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (125) (121) (113) (131) (36) (312) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters (1) (1) (1) (2) 3 - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - HSBC Europe - Other - Wealth and Personal Banking Reported revenue significant items ($m) Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs 2 (7) (8) - - (8) Reported cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (7) (1) 32 (16) (5) 11 Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - HSBC Europe - Other - Commercial Banking Reported revenue significant items ($m) Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs 1 (1) - - - - Reported cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (9) (10) (5) (2) (1) (10) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - HSBC Europe - Other - Global Banknig and Markets Reported revenue significant items ($m) Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - (1) Restructuring and other related costs (1) (1) (4) - - (4) Reported cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (3) 4 9 (7) - 2 Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - HSBC Europe - Other - Corporate Centre Reported revenue significant items ($m) Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments 45 (228) 19 16 66 259 Restructuring and other related costs 104 48 143 - - 143 Reported cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - 200 (200) - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (109) (120) (149) (108) (27) (314) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - Reconciling items - Currency translation on reported items - Totals ($m) HSBC Europe - Other - TOTAL Revenue 14 59 65 93 ECL (2) (3) 1 3 Operating expenses (9) (40) (52) (63) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - (1) - 1 Revenue significant items 1 12 - - Operating expense significant items (3) (7) (5) (5) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) 151 (431) (18) 267 Customer accounts 212 (627) 27 568 HSBC Europe - Other - Wealth and Personal Banking Revenue 3 15 20 35 ECL - - - 1 Operating expenses (5) (16) (17) (31) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Revenue significant items - 2 - - Operating expense significant items (1) (4) 2 (2) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) 149 (431) (20) 268 Customer accounts 212 (629) 25 567 HSBC Europe - Other - Commercial Banking Revenue 2 6 6 9 ECL - - 1 (1) Operating expenses (1) (4) (6) (11) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Revenue significant items - - - - Operating expense significant items 1 - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) - - 1 - Customer accounts - - 1 - HSBC Europe - Other - Global Banking and Markets Revenue 2 10 17 25 ECL (1) - - - Operating expenses (1) (13) (16) (22) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Revenue significant items - 1 - - Operating expense significant items (2) (2) - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) - - - - Customer accounts - 1 1 1 HSBC Europe - Other - Corporate Centre Revenue 8 29 24 24 ECL (2) (2) (1) 2 Operating expenses (1) (11) (10) - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures (1) (2) 1 1 Revenue significant items 1 9 - - Operating expense significant items 3 (2) (5) (3) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) - - - - Customer accounts (1) - - - PUBLIC &"Calibri,Regular"&9&P PUBLIC PUBLIC Asia HSBC Asia Asia - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Net interest income 3,110 3,157 3,237 3,262 3,691 14,318 Net fee income 1,439 1,677 1,304 1,423 1,259 5,418 Other operating income/(expense) 1,933 1,940 1,477 1,639 2,071 7,186 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 6,482 6,774 6,018 6,324 7,021 26,922 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (175) (32) (322) (144) (818) (2,284) Total operating expenses (3,778) (3,694) (3,889) (3,343) (3,146) (13,662) of which: staff expenses (1,826) (1,960) (1,810) (1,688) (1,618) (6,873) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 649 710 469 350 572 1,856 Profit/(loss) before tax 3,178 3,758 2,276 3,187 3,629 12,832 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue 30 24 1 2 (64) 37 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (143) (59) (123) (30) (17) (171) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 6,452 6,733 6,041 6,408 7,250 26,885 of which: net interest income 3,110 3,149 3,251 3,308 3,777 14,318 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (175) (32) (320) (144) (842) (2,284) Total operating expenses (3,635) (3,627) (3,787) (3,369) (3,223) (13,491) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 649 712 482 374 628 1,856 Profit/(loss) before tax 3,291 3,786 2,416 3,269 3,813 12,966 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 506,079 482,154 476,892 487,599 478,222 476,892 Loans and advances to customers (net) 502,360 478,477 473,165 484,125 474,739 473,165 Total external assets 1,215,439 1,183,554 1,185,607 1,156,196 1,136,614 1,185,607 Customer accounts 759,948 756,498 762,406 732,367 723,072 762,406 Risk-weighted assets1 407,117 387,188 384,228 385,103 374,684 384,228 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 502,360 478,825 470,533 488,391 483,572 473,165 Customer accounts 759,948 757,034 758,445 736,782 732,868 762,406 Asia - Wealth and Personal Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 2,980 2,928 2,777 2,946 3,194 12,036 of which: net interest income 1,618 1,654 1,707 1,705 1,946 7,707 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (6) (60) (65) (79) (246) (573) Total operating expenses (1,662) (1,648) (1,739) (1,621) (1,502) (6,434) of which: staff expenses (679) (699) (671) (634) (588) (2,521) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - 7 3 9 (6) 1 Profit/(loss) before tax 1,312 1,227 976 1,255 1,440 5,030 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue (2) 7 8 - - 8 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (19) (12) (36) (3) - (39) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 2,982 2,918 2,779 2,975 3,244 12,028 of which: net interest income 1,618 1,651 1,714 1,723 1,981 7,707 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (6) (60) (64) (78) (253) (573) Total operating expenses (1,643) (1,633) (1,713) (1,643) (1,544) (6,395) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - 7 3 9 (6) 1 Profit/(loss) before tax 1,333 1,232 1,005 1,263 1,441 5,061 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 205,547 192,707 189,685 196,103 181,905 189,685 Loans and advances to customers (net) 204,738 191,826 188,759 195,190 181,000 188,759 Total external assets 404,637 388,060 392,684 394,055 377,310 392,684 Customer accounts 425,545 426,195 429,911 416,402 412,834 429,911 Risk-weighted assets 90,669 79,774 77,750 86,076 77,923 77,750 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 204,738 191,823 187,561 196,942 184,499 188,759 Customer accounts 425,545 426,442 428,019 417,840 416,273 429,911 Asia - Commercial Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,364 1,428 1,324 1,361 1,537 6,047 of which: net interest income 924 929 966 997 1,118 4,408 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (160) (20) (303) (33) (488) (1,565) Total operating expenses (701) (647) (706) (620) (597) (2,538) of which: staff expenses (255) (242) (242) (233) (221) (927) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 503 761 315 708 452 1,944 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue (1) 1 1 - - 1 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (12) 1 (7) - - (7) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,365 1,423 1,328 1,380 1,576 6,046 of which: net interest income 924 927 970 1,011 1,144 4,408 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (160) (21) (303) (34) (499) (1,565) Total operating expenses (689) (647) (703) (630) (615) (2,531) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 516 755 322 716 462 1,950 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 170,406 161,154 158,099 159,391 160,814 158,099 Loans and advances to customers (net) 167,805 158,672 155,652 157,196 158,573 155,652 Total external assets 247,119 237,138 240,566 238,299 238,331 240,566 Customer accounts 194,835 187,621 189,931 174,484 173,342 189,931 Risk-weighted assets 144,951 140,723 138,541 137,605 136,586 138,541 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 167,805 158,907 154,978 158,441 161,215 155,652 Customer accounts 194,835 187,817 189,159 175,588 175,748 189,931 Asia - Global Banking and Markets Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,756 2,010 1,663 1,703 1,973 7,491 of which: net interest income 654 668 686 683 754 2,952 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (7) 51 48 (33) (84) (145) Total operating expenses (938) (917) (959) (813) (775) (3,344) of which: staff expenses (381) (370) (382) (315) (304) (1,315) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 811 1,144 752 857 1,114 4,002 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue (1) - (24) 3 (62) 5 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (9) (5) (13) (4) (1) (18) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,757 2,003 1,694 1,732 2,098 7,486 of which: net interest income 654 665 690 699 780 2,952 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (7) 49 48 (33) (88) (145) Total operating expenses (929) (909) (948) (823) (799) (3,326) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 821 1,143 794 876 1,211 4,015 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 129,610 127,820 128,668 131,684 135,097 128,668 Loans and advances to customers (net) 129,299 127,506 128,316 131,318 134,760 128,316 Total external assets 452,681 438,614 436,888 422,024 422,379 436,888 Customer accounts 139,563 142,622 142,506 141,425 136,835 142,506 Risk-weighted assets 118,973 112,338 112,316 112,652 112,695 112,316 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 129,299 127,621 127,556 132,585 137,452 128,316 Customer accounts 139,563 142,714 141,208 143,297 140,783 142,506 Asia - Corporate Centre Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 384 408 254 314 317 1,348 of which: net interest expense (86) (94) (122) (123) (127) (749) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - (2) (2) 1 - (1) Total operating expenses (477) (482) (486) (289) (272) (1,347) of which: staff expenses (512) (649) (515) (507) (505) (2,111) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 648 703 467 341 578 1,856 Profit/(loss) before tax 555 627 233 367 623 1,856 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue 36 17 15 (2) (2) 21 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (102) (42) (65) (25) (16) (107) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 348 389 240 323 331 1,327 of which: net interest expense (86) (95) (123) (125) (128) (749) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - 1 (1) (1) Total operating expenses (375) (439) (422) (273) (266) (1,240) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 648 706 479 366 634 1,856 Profit/(loss) before tax 621 656 297 417 698 1,942 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 517 473 439 421 406 439 Loans and advances to customers (net) 517 472 439 421 406 439 Total external assets 111,002 119,742 115,470 101,818 98,594 115,470 Customer accounts 5 60 58 56 61 58 Risk-weighted assets 52,524 54,353 55,621 48,770 47,480 55,621 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 517 473 437 421 407 439 Customer accounts 5 60 58 57 64 58 SIGNIFICANT ITEMS Asia - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date Revenue significant items ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments (3) (2) (31) 2 (64) 5 Restructuring and other related costs 33 26 32 - - 32 Reported cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (143) (59) (123) (30) (17) (171) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - Asia - Wealth and Personal Banking Reported revenue significant items ($m) Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (2) 7 8 - - 8 Reported cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (19) (12) (36) (3) - (39) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - Asia - Commercial Banking Reported revenue significant items ($m) Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (1) 1 1 - - 1 Reported cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (12) 1 (7) - - (7) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - Asia - Global Banking and Markets Reported revenue significant items ($m) Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments (2) (1) (28) 3 (62) 1 Restructuring and other related costs 1 1 4 - - 4 Reported cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (9) (5) (13) (4) (1) (18) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - Asia - Corporate Centre Reported revenue significant items ($m) - - - - - - Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - (2) (2) (2) 4 Restructuring and other related costs 36 17 17 - - 17 Reported cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (102) (42) (65) (25) (16) (107) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - Reconciling items - Currency translation on reported items - Totals ($m) Asia - TOTAL Revenue (18) 23 86 164 ECL - 2 - (24) Operating expenses 9 (21) (58) (93) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 2 13 24 56 Revenue significant items (1) (1) - (1) Operating expense significant items 1 - (2) 1 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) 348 (2,632) 4,266 8,833 Customer accounts 536 (3,961) 4,415 9,796 Asia - Wealth and Personal Banking Revenue (3) 10 29 50 ECL - 1 1 (7) Operating expenses 3 (10) (25) (42) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Revenue significant items - - - - Operating expense significant items - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) (3) (1,198) 1,752 3,499 Customer accounts 247 (1,892) 1,438 3,439 Asia - Commercial Banking Revenue (4) 5 19 39 ECL (1) - (1) (11) Operating expenses 1 (4) (10) (18) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Revenue significant items - - - - Operating expense significant items - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) 235 (674) 1,245 2,642 Customer accounts 196 (772) 1,104 2,406 Asia - Global Banking and Markets Revenue (8) 6 32 62 ECL (2) - - (4) Operating expenses 4 (1) (14) (25) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Revenue significant items (1) (1) - (1) Operating expense significant items 1 1 - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) 115 (760) 1,267 2,692 Customer accounts 92 (1,298) 1,872 3,948 Asia - Corporate Centre Revenue (2) 2 7 12 ECL 2 2 - (1) Operating expenses - (4) (9) (8) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 3 12 25 56 Revenue significant items - 1 - - Operating expense significant items (1) (3) - 2 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) 1 (2) - 1 Customer accounts - - 1 3 1 Risk-weighted assets are non-additive across geographical regions due to market risk diversification effects within the Group. PUBLIC &"Calibri,Regular"&9&P PUBLIC PUBLIC Hong Kong HSBC Hong Kong Hong Kong - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Net interest income 1,794 1,828 1,908 1,962 2,365 9,006 Net fee income 971 1,139 900 998 858 3,724 Other operating income 904 1,025 672 830 1,111 3,615 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 3,669 3,992 3,480 3,790 4,334 16,345 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (6) (85) (219) (89) (383) (824) Total operating expenses (1,918) (2,027) (2,042) (1,810) (1,702) (7,312) of which: staff expenses (706) (885) (761) (737) (737) (3,035) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 2 6 - 5 (4) (2) Profit/(loss) before tax 1,747 1,886 1,219 1,896 2,245 8,207 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue (16) (9) (31) - (45) (15) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (61) (25) (69) (21) (10) (100) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 3,685 3,997 3,504 3,783 4,371 16,360 of which: net interest income 1,793 1,825 1,904 1,958 2,361 9,006 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (6) (85) (218) (89) (383) (824) Total operating expenses (1,857) (2,001) (1,971) (1,786) (1,689) (7,212) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 2 6 1 5 (4) (2) Profit/(loss) before tax 1,824 1,917 1,316 1,913 2,295 8,322 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 330,476 308,812 304,037 320,690 310,178 304,037 Loans and advances to customers (net) 328,913 307,208 302,454 319,297 308,798 302,454 Total external assets 771,274 745,398 752,554 743,528 729,458 752,554 Customer accounts 529,172 526,780 531,489 517,582 514,381 531,489 Risk-weighted assets 209,713 195,802 195,098 204,786 195,711 195,098 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 328,913 307,536 301,985 318,661 308,189 302,454 Customer accounts 529,172 527,343 530,665 516,553 513,368 531,489 Hong Kong - Wealth and Personal Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 2,139 2,088 1,995 2,150 2,439 8,961 of which: net interest income 1,142 1,177 1,226 1,230 1,466 5,740 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (6) (60) (20) (53) (113) (276) Total operating expenses (917) (939) (979) (957) (885) (3,748) of which: staff expenses (378) (419) (405) (375) (356) (1,517) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - 3 (2) 3 (6) (10) Profit/(loss) before tax 1,216 1,092 994 1,143 1,435 4,927 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue (4) 5 6 - - 6 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (6) (11) (27) (2) - (29) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 2,143 2,081 1,986 2,145 2,435 8,955 of which: net interest income 1,142 1,176 1,224 1,228 1,463 5,740 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (6) (60) (20) (53) (113) (276) Total operating expenses (911) (928) (951) (953) (883) (3,719) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - 4 (1) 3 (6) (10) Profit/(loss) before tax 1,226 1,097 1,014 1,142 1,433 4,950 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 141,471 129,239 125,613 135,323 123,235 125,613 Loans and advances to customers (net) 141,106 128,837 125,223 134,925 122,838 125,223 Total external assets 306,813 290,508 295,511 301,800 289,777 295,511 Customer accounts 345,451 346,289 347,855 338,414 337,340 347,855 Risk-weighted assets 65,897 56,775 54,979 63,938 56,110 54,979 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 141,106 128,975 125,029 134,657 122,596 125,223 Customer accounts 345,451 346,659 347,315 337,741 336,675 347,855 Hong Kong - Commercial Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 729 803 747 798 923 3,635 of which: net interest income 481 506 541 576 676 2,645 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 2 (51) (217) (14) (239) (489) Total operating expenses (360) (349) (358) (342) (334) (1,359) of which: staff expenses (124) (128) (129) (128) (126) (508) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 371 403 172 442 350 1,787 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue (1) 1 1 - - 1 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (9) (2) (4) - - (4) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 730 801 745 797 921 3,634 of which: net interest income 481 505 540 575 675 2,645 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 2 (51) (217) (14) (239) (489) Total operating expenses (351) (347) (353) (341) (333) (1,355) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 381 403 175 442 349 1,790 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 105,992 100,573 100,376 104,706 104,013 100,376 Loans and advances to customers (net) 104,983 99,562 99,400 103,943 103,249 99,400 Total external assets 146,129 139,844 147,163 150,252 150,092 147,163 Customer accounts 131,859 127,290 131,404 121,440 121,474 131,404 Risk-weighted assets 74,265 71,760 72,043 75,446 73,696 72,043 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 104,983 99,669 99,246 103,736 103,046 99,400 Customer accounts 131,859 127,426 131,200 121,199 121,234 131,404 Hong Kong - Global Banking and Markets Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 756 918 691 742 915 3,382 of which: net interest income 234 228 237 259 335 1,203 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (3) 26 19 (22) (31) (58) Total operating expenses (462) (468) (477) (398) (380) (1,650) of which: staff expenses (182) (183) (193) (154) (155) (656) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 291 476 233 322 504 1,674 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue (2) - (13) - (45) 3 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (4) (2) (11) (3) (1) (15) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 758 917 703 741 958 3,379 of which: net interest income 233 226 236 259 335 1,203 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (3) 26 19 (22) (31) (58) Total operating expenses (458) (465) (465) (394) (378) (1,635) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 297 478 257 325 549 1,686 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 82,536 78,567 77,650 80,278 82,562 77,650 Loans and advances to customers (net) 82,346 78,376 77,433 80,047 82,343 77,433 Total external assets 252,487 239,282 240,126 230,783 232,282 240,126 Customer accounts 51,862 53,182 52,211 57,709 55,546 52,211 Risk-weighted assets 56,976 54,256 53,901 55,249 55,600 53,901 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 82,346 78,460 77,313 79,888 82,181 77,433 Customer accounts 51,862 53,239 52,130 57,594 55,437 52,211 Hong Kong - Corporate Centre Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 44 183 46 100 57 366 of which: net interest expense (62) (82) (95) (104) (112) (582) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - - - Total operating expenses (179) (271) (228) (113) (103) (555) of which: staff expenses (20) (154) (34) (80) (100) (354) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 2 2 2 2 2 8 Profit/(loss) before tax (133) (86) (180) (11) (44) (181) Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue (9) (15) (24) - - (24) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (41) (9) (27) (15) (9) (51) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 53 199 71 100 57 390 of which: net interest expense (63) (83) (96) (104) (112) (582) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - - - Total operating expenses (138) (262) (201) (99) (94) (504) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 2 2 2 2 2 8 Profit/(loss) before tax (83) (61) (128) 3 (35) (106) Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 477 432 398 382 368 398 Loans and advances to customers (net) 477 432 398 382 368 398 Total external assets 65,845 75,765 69,754 60,693 57,307 69,754 Customer accounts - 19 19 19 21 19 Risk-weighted assets 12,575 13,011 14,175 10,153 10,305 14,175 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 477 433 397 381 367 398 Customer accounts - 19 19 19 21 19 SIGNIFICANT ITEMS Hong Kong - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date Reported revenue significant items ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments (2) - (16) - (45) - Restructuring and other related costs (14) (9) (15) - - (15) Reported cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (61) (25) (69) (21) (10) (100) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - Hong Kong - Wealth and Personal Banking Reported revenue significant items ($m) Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (4) 5 6 - - 6 Reported cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (6) (11) (27) (2) - (29) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - Hong Kong - Commercial Banking Reported revenue significant items ($m) Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (1) 1 1 - - 1 Reported cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (9) (2) (4) - - (4) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - Hong Kong - Global Banking and Markets Reported revenue significant items ($m) Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments (2) - (16) - (45) - Restructuring and other related costs - - 3 - - 3 Reported cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (4) (2) (11) (3) (1) (15) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - Hong Kong - Corporate Centre Reported revenue significant items ($m) Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (9) (15) (24) - - (24) Reported cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (41) (9) (27) (15) (9) (51) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - Reconciling items - Currency translation on reported items - Totals ($m) Hong Kong - TOTAL Revenue (4) (6) (7) (8) ECL - 1 - - Operating expenses 2 3 3 4 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - 1 - - Revenue significant items - 1 - - Operating expense significant items 1 1 - 1 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) 328 (469) (636) (609) Customer accounts 563 (824) (1,029) (1,013) Hong Kong - Wealth and Personal Banking Revenue (2) (3) (5) (4) ECL - - - - Operating expenses 1 2 2 2 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 1 1 - - Revenue significant items - - - - Operating expense significant items 1 1 - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) 138 (194) (268) (242) Customer accounts 370 (540) (673) (665) Hong Kong - Commercial Banking Revenue (1) (1) (1) (2) ECL - - - - Operating expenses - 1 1 1 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Revenue significant items - - - - Operating expense significant items - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) 107 (154) (207) (203) Customer accounts 136 (204) (241) (240) Hong Kong - Global Banking and Markets Revenue (1) (1) (1) (2) ECL - - - - Operating expenses 1 1 1 1 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Revenue significant items - - - - Operating expense significant items - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) 84 (120) (159) (162) Customer accounts 57 (81) (115) (109) Hong Kong - Corporate Centre Revenue 1 1 - - ECL - - - - Operating expenses (1) - (1) 1 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Revenue significant items - - - - Operating expense significant items (1) - - 1 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) 1 (1) (1) (1) Customer accounts - - - - PUBLIC &"Calibri,Regular"&9&P PUBLIC PUBLIC Mainland China HSBC Mainland China Mainland China - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Net interest income 414 401 395 366 397 1,556 Net fee income 108 125 77 88 82 337 Other operating income 389 354 299 287 327 1,195 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 911 880 771 741 806 3,088 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (19) 17 4 (11) (44) (114) Total operating expenses (680) (626) (641) (554) (494) (2,211) of which: staff expenses (394) (386) (361) (322) (280) (1,287) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 646 702 466 339 576 1,849 Profit/(loss) before tax 858 973 600 515 844 2,612 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue 11 10 4 1 (2) 5 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (7) (4) (17) (1) (1) (19) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 900 876 788 793 885 3,083 of which: net interest income 415 403 406 392 435 1,556 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (19) 17 4 (12) (48) (114) Total operating expenses (673) (624) (641) (593) (542) (2,192) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 646 704 478 364 632 1,849 Profit/(loss) before tax 854 973 629 552 927 2,626 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 51,403 48,973 46,405 43,815 43,675 46,405 Loans and advances to customers (net) 51,123 48,694 46,113 43,535 43,338 46,113 Total external assets 133,742 130,355 130,134 119,696 115,597 130,134 Customer accounts 57,227 54,919 56,826 47,327 47,557 56,826 Risk-weighted assets 83,477 81,693 80,674 76,061 74,611 80,674 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 51,123 49,372 46,646 45,899 47,471 46,113 Customer accounts 57,227 55,684 57,483 49,896 52,093 56,826 Mainland China - Wealth and Personal Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 219 216 197 209 196 765 of which: net interest income 101 100 105 103 110 427 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (4) (2) (11) 7 (23) (52) Total operating expenses (227) (205) (223) (187) (163) (747) of which: staff expenses (104) (95) (85) (83) (66) (310) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax (12) 9 (37) 29 10 (34) Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue - - - - - - ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses - - (1) - - (1) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 219 217 203 224 215 765 of which: net interest income 100 100 107 111 121 427 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (4) (2) (11) 8 (25) (52) Total operating expenses (227) (207) (229) (200) (179) (746) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax (12) 8 (37) 32 11 (33) Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 11,091 10,829 10,835 10,413 10,006 10,835 Loans and advances to customers (net) 11,015 10,749 10,747 10,329 9,906 10,747 Total external assets 18,199 17,908 17,517 16,602 15,806 17,517 Customer accounts 12,942 12,740 12,994 12,148 11,869 12,994 Risk-weighted assets 5,669 5,542 5,459 5,178 4,974 5,459 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 11,015 10,899 10,871 10,890 10,850 10,747 Customer accounts 12,942 12,918 13,145 12,807 13,001 12,994 Mainland China - Commercial Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 197 192 171 172 212 758 of which: net interest income 151 143 143 142 154 597 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (20) 19 (8) (16) (16) (59) Total operating expenses (119) (99) (118) (96) (87) (404) of which: staff expenses (44) (42) (40) (37) (32) (148) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 58 112 45 60 109 295 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue - - - - - - ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses - 3 (3) - - (3) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 197 193 175 184 233 758 of which: net interest income 151 143 147 153 169 597 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (20) 19 (8) (17) (18) (59) Total operating expenses (119) (102) (118) (102) (96) (401) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 58 110 49 65 119 298 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 23,942 21,922 19,988 17,946 18,662 19,988 Loans and advances to customers (net) 23,763 21,755 19,815 17,800 18,469 19,815 Total external assets 33,388 31,650 30,058 26,881 27,147 30,058 Customer accounts 18,443 16,674 16,875 14,753 15,263 16,875 Risk-weighted assets 25,379 24,429 23,158 20,829 21,423 23,158 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 23,763 22,058 20,043 18,766 20,230 19,815 Customer accounts 18,443 16,906 17,070 15,554 16,719 16,875 Mainland China - Global Banking and Markets Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 266 273 245 223 224 918 of which: net interest income 164 160 159 142 134 589 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 4 (1) 22 (2) (4) (3) Total operating expenses (123) (116) (114) (100) (94) (409) of which: staff expenses (49) (47) (48) (34) (30) (150) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 147 156 153 121 126 506 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue 1 1 - 1 (2) 1 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses - - - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 265 273 251 238 248 917 of which: net interest income 165 161 164 152 147 589 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 4 - 24 (2) (5) (3) Total operating expenses (123) (116) (116) (107) (103) (409) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 146 157 159 129 140 505 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 16,343 16,195 15,556 15,431 14,983 15,556 Loans and advances to customers (net) 16,319 16,164 15,525 15,382 14,940 15,525 Total external assets 46,459 46,484 46,022 43,218 41,618 46,022 Customer accounts 25,842 25,468 26,923 20,393 20,391 26,923 Risk-weighted assets 17,633 16,790 17,154 16,530 16,118 17,154 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 16,319 16,389 15,705 16,217 16,365 15,525 Customer accounts 25,842 25,823 27,234 21,501 22,336 26,923 Mainland China - Corporate Centre Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 226 200 158 137 174 647 of which: net interest expense (2) (2) (12) (21) (1) (57) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1 1 1 - (1) - Total operating expenses (210) (205) (185) (172) (150) (651) of which: staff expenses (197) (204) (188) (167) (152) (678) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 648 702 466 339 576 1,849 Profit/(loss) before tax 665 698 440 304 599 1,845 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue 12 10 4 - - 4 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (8) (8) (14) (1) (1) (16) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 214 192 159 147 189 643 of which: net interest expense (1) (1) (11) (23) (2) (57) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1 - - - - - Total operating expenses (202) (199) (178) (183) (163) (635) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 648 704 478 364 632 1,849 Profit/(loss) before tax 661 697 459 328 658 1,857 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 26 26 26 25 24 26 Loans and advances to customers (net) 26 26 26 25 23 26 Total external assets 35,696 34,314 36,537 32,994 31,026 36,537 Customer accounts - 37 34 33 34 34 Risk-weighted assets 34,796 34,932 34,903 33,524 32,096 34,903 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 26 26 26 26 26 26 Customer accounts - 37 34 35 37 34 SIGNIFICANT ITEMS Mainland China - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date Reported revenue significant items ($m) 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Dec-20 Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - 1 (2) 1 Restructuring and other related costs 11 10 4 - - 4 Reported cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (7) (4) (17) (1) (1) (19) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - Mainland China - Wealth and Personal Banking Reported revenue significant items ($m) Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - - - - - - Reported cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - - (1) - - (1) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - Mainland China - Commercial Banking Reported revenue significant items ($m) Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - - - - - - Reported cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - 3 (3) - - (3) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - Mainland China - Global Banking and Markets Reported revenue significant items ($m) Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments 1 1 - 1 (2) 1 Restructuring and other related costs - - - - - - Reported cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - - - - - - Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - Mainland China - Corporate Centre Reported revenue significant items ($m) Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs 12 10 4 - - 4 Reported cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - 2Q 2021 Data Pack (Excel)