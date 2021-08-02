|
HSBC : 2Q 2021 Data Pack (Excel)
2Q 2021 Data Pack (Excel)
|
|
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
|
Data Pack
|
2Q 2021
|
The financial information on which this supplement is based is unaudited and has been prepared in accordance with HSBC's significant accounting policies as described in the Annual Report and Accounts 2020. The financial information does not constitute financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRSs'), is not complete and should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report and Accounts 2020, the Interim Report 2021, and other reports and financial information published by HSBC.
|
Unless stated otherwise, all information is on a reported basis. Where disclosed, adjusted performance information is computed by adjusting reported results for the effects of foreign currency translation differences and significant items, which both distort period-on-period comparisons. We consider adjusted performance provides useful information for investors by aligning internal and external reporting, identifying and quantifying items management believes to be significant, and providing insight into how management assesses period-on-period performance. Definitions and calculations of other alternative performance measures are included in our 'Reconciliation of alternative performance measures' on page 52 of our Interim Report 2021. All alternative performance measures are reconciled to the closest reported financial measure.
|
'Significant items' refers collectively to the items that management and investors would ordinarily identify and consider separately to improve the understanding of the underlying trends in the business.
|
The quarterly comparatives are translated at average 2Q21 exchange rates for the income statement or at the prevailing rates of exchange on 30 June 2021 for the balance sheet. The yearly comparatives are translated at average FY20 exchange rates for the income statement or at the prevailing rates of exchange on 31 December 2020 for the balance sheet. The income statement for the half-year to 30 June 2020 is translated at the average rate of exchange for the half-year to 30 June 2021.
|
|
Registered office and Group Head office: 8 Canada Square , London, E14 5HQ, United Kingdom
|
Web: www.hsbc.com
|
Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987
|
Index
|
Page
|
HSBC Holdings plc (Group) - Income statement
|
1
|
HSBC Holdings plc (Group) - Balance sheet data
|
3
|
HSBC Holdings plc (Group) - Net interest margin
|
7
|
Global businesses
|
Wealth and Personal Banking - WPB
|
8
|
Commercial Banking - CMB
|
11
|
Global Banking and Markets - GBM
|
14
|
Corporate Centre
|
17
|
Geographical regions / countries / territory
|
Europe
|
20
|
Europe - HSBC UK (UK ring-fenced bank)
|
30
|
Europe - HSBC Bank (non UK ring-fenced bank)
|
40
|
Europe - other
|
50
|
Asia
|
60
|
Hong Kong
|
70
|
Mainland China
|
80
|
Middle East and North Africa - MENA
|
90
|
North America
|
100
|
US
|
110
|
Latin America
|
120
|
Mexico
|
129
|
Credit risk
|
139
|
Group income statement
|
HSBC
|
HSBC Holdings plc consolidated
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Year to date
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Jun-21
|
30-Jun-20
|
Net interest income
|
6,584
|
6,514
|
6,619
|
6,450
|
6,897
|
27,578
|
13,098
|
14,509
|
Net fee income
|
3,211
|
3,463
|
2,967
|
2,981
|
2,803
|
11,874
|
6,674
|
5,926
|
Other operating income
|
2,770
|
3,009
|
2,171
|
2,496
|
3,359
|
10,977
|
5,779
|
6,310
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges1
|
12,565
|
12,986
|
11,757
|
11,927
|
13,059
|
50,429
|
25,551
|
26,745
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
284
|
435
|
(1,174)
|
(785)
|
(3,832)
|
(8,817)
|
719
|
(6,858)
|
Total operating expenses1
|
(8,560)
|
(8,527)
|
(9,864)
|
(8,041)
|
(8,675)
|
(34,432)
|
(17,087)
|
(16,527)
|
of which: staff expenses
|
(4,689)
|
(4,921)
|
(5,079)
|
(4,483)
|
(4,206)
|
(18,076)
|
(9,610)
|
(8,514)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
771
|
885
|
666
|
(27)
|
537
|
1,597
|
1,656
|
958
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
5,060
|
5,779
|
1,385
|
3,074
|
1,089
|
8,777
|
10,839
|
4,318
|
Tax expense
|
(1,206)
|
(1,211)
|
(450)
|
(1,035)
|
(472)
|
(2,678)
|
(2,417)
|
(1,193)
|
Profit/(loss) after tax
|
3,854
|
4,568
|
935
|
2,039
|
617
|
6,099
|
8,422
|
3,125
|
Profit/(loss) attributable to:
|
- ordinary shareholders of the parent company ("PAOS")
|
3,396
|
3,880
|
562
|
1,359
|
192
|
3,898
|
7,276
|
1,977
|
- preference shareholders of the parent company
|
-
|
7
|
23
|
22
|
23
|
90
|
7
|
45
|
- other equity holders of the parent company
|
212
|
454
|
175
|
449
|
176
|
1,241
|
666
|
617
|
- non-controlling interests
|
246
|
227
|
175
|
209
|
226
|
870
|
473
|
486
|
(Increase)/decrease in present value of in-force insurance business ("PVIF") (net of tax)
|
(44)
|
60
|
309
|
(252)
|
(56)
|
(253)
|
16
|
(310)
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets (net of tax)
|
-
|
-
|
(120)
|
2
|
1,154
|
1,036
|
-
|
1,154
|
PAOS net of PVIF and goodwill impairment
|
3,352
|
3,940
|
751
|
1,109
|
1,290
|
4,681
|
7,292
|
2,821
|
Reported significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
41
|
(287)
|
(67)
|
(138)
|
(91)
|
63
|
(246)
|
268
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(541)
|
(324)
|
(758)
|
(630)
|
(1,413)
|
(2,973)
|
(865)
|
(1,585)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(462)
|
-
|
(462)
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges1
|
12,524
|
13,324
|
12,069
|
12,499
|
13,884
|
50,366
|
25,797
|
27,597
|
of which: net interest income
|
6,585
|
6,515
|
6,736
|
6,713
|
7,225
|
27,599
|
13,081
|
15,042
|
of which: net fee income
|
3,211
|
3,470
|
3,008
|
3,056
|
2,938
|
11,874
|
6,674
|
6,164
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
284
|
439
|
(1,212)
|
(825)
|
(4,170)
|
(8,817)
|
719
|
(7,287)
|
Total operating expenses1
|
(8,019)
|
(8,238)
|
(9,288)
|
(7,692)
|
(7,722)
|
(31,459)
|
(16,222)
|
(15,705)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
771
|
889
|
682
|
459
|
599
|
2,059
|
1,656
|
1,049
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
5,560
|
6,414
|
2,251
|
4,441
|
2,591
|
12,149
|
11,950
|
5,654
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Year to date
|
Year to date
|
Earnings metrics
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Jun-21
|
30-Jun-20
|
Return on average equity (annualised)
|
7.8 %
|
9.0 %
|
1.3 %
|
3.2 %
|
0.5 %
|
2.3 %
|
8.4 %
|
2.4 %
|
Return on average tangible equity (annualised)
|
8.6 %
|
10.2 %
|
1.9 %
|
2.9 %
|
3.5 %
|
3.1 %
|
9.4 %
|
3.8 %
|
Earnings per share ($)
|
0.17
|
0.19
|
0.03
|
0.07
|
0.01
|
0.19
|
0.36
|
0.10
|
Adjusted ECL / average gross loans (annualised)
|
(0.11)%
|
(0.17)%
|
0.45 %
|
0.30 %
|
1.52 %
|
0.81 %
|
(0.14)%
|
1.34 %
|
Dividends
|
Dividends per share - declared in respect of the period ($)
|
0.07
|
-
|
0.15
|
-
|
-
|
0.15
|
0.07
|
-
|
Dividends paid during the period, net of scrip ($m)
|
0.15
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.15
|
-
|
Value of scrip issued during period ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Revenue significant items ($m)
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
18
|
1
|
(48)
|
26
|
(21)
|
18
|
26
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
(2)
|
-
|
(1)
|
(10)
|
-
|
(8)
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
45
|
(239)
|
(46)
|
11
|
(58)
|
264
|
(194)
|
299
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(4)
|
(66)
|
(20)
|
(101)
|
(58)
|
(170)
|
(70)
|
(49)
|
Cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
(27)
|
10
|
107
|
(3)
|
(49)
|
54
|
(17)
|
(50)
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
(8)
|
(57)
|
(1,025)
|
(1,090)
|
-
|
(1,025)
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
(17)
|
-
|
-
|
(17)
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(514)
|
(334)
|
(836)
|
(567)
|
(335)
|
(1,908)
|
(848)
|
(505)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
(4)
|
(3)
|
(4)
|
(12)
|
-
|
(5)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(462)
|
-
|
(462)
|
-
|
-
|
Reconciling items - Currency translation on reported items- Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
50
|
248
|
426
|
724
|
1,117
|
ECL
|
4
|
(38)
|
(40)
|
(338)
|
(429)
|
Operating expenses
|
(37)
|
(203)
|
(298)
|
(580)
|
(887)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
4
|
16
|
24
|
62
|
91
|
Currency translation on revenue significant items
|
(1)
|
3
|
(8)
|
(10)
|
(3)
|
Currency translation on operating expense significant items
|
(2)
|
(21)
|
(17)
|
(120)
|
(124)
|
Currency translation on share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1 The difference between the consolidated group result and the sum of geographical regions is attributable to inter-segment eliminations and goodwill impairment recognised on the Global Banking and Markets cash-generating unit, which is monitored on a global basis.
Group balance sheet
|
HSBC
|
HSBC Holdings plc consolidated
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Assets - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Cash and balances at central banks
|
393,559
|
384,448
|
304,481
|
285,508
|
249,673
|
304,481
|
Items in the course of collection from other banks
|
9,406
|
5,162
|
4,094
|
6,165
|
6,289
|
4,094
|
Hong Kong Government certificates of indebtedness
|
41,880
|
41,020
|
40,420
|
40,086
|
39,519
|
40,420
|
Trading assets
|
260,250
|
249,031
|
231,990
|
222,355
|
208,964
|
231,990
|
Financial assets designated and otherwise mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or loss
|
49,120
|
46,829
|
45,553
|
44,253
|
41,785
|
45,553
|
Derivatives
|
209,516
|
241,048
|
307,726
|
294,678
|
313,781
|
307,726
|
Loans and advances to banks
|
86,886
|
83,873
|
81,616
|
83,854
|
77,015
|
81,616
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
1,059,511
|
1,040,207
|
1,037,987
|
1,041,340
|
1,018,681
|
1,037,987
|
Reverse repurchase agreements - non-trading
|
201,714
|
190,260
|
230,628
|
221,179
|
226,345
|
230,628
|
Financial investments
|
434,576
|
451,207
|
490,693
|
475,302
|
494,109
|
490,693
|
Prepayments, accrued income and other assets
|
175,155
|
172,708
|
156,412
|
191,040
|
197,425
|
156,412
|
Current tax assets
|
405
|
568
|
954
|
734
|
821
|
954
|
Interests in associates and joint ventures
|
28,709
|
27,543
|
26,684
|
25,087
|
24,800
|
26,684
|
Goodwill and intangible assets
|
20,703
|
20,275
|
20,443
|
20,162
|
19,438
|
20,443
|
Deferred tax assets
|
4,615
|
4,450
|
4,483
|
4,192
|
4,153
|
4,483
|
Total assets
|
2,976,005
|
2,958,629
|
2,984,164
|
2,955,935
|
2,922,798
|
2,984,164
|
Liabilities - reported ($m)
|
Hong Kong currency notes in circulation
|
41,880
|
41,020
|
40,420
|
40,086
|
39,519
|
40,420
|
Deposits by banks
|
100,448
|
86,743
|
82,080
|
91,739
|
82,715
|
82,080
|
Customer accounts
|
1,669,091
|
1,650,019
|
1,642,780
|
1,568,714
|
1,532,380
|
1,642,780
|
Repurchase agreements - non-trading
|
112,798
|
107,896
|
111,901
|
118,844
|
112,799
|
111,901
|
Items in the course of transmission to other banks
|
15,100
|
6,540
|
4,343
|
14,389
|
6,296
|
4,343
|
Trading liabilities
|
89,637
|
85,755
|
75,266
|
80,338
|
79,612
|
75,266
|
Financial liabilities designated at fair value
|
151,686
|
151,673
|
157,439
|
156,459
|
156,608
|
157,439
|
Derivatives
|
200,156
|
229,599
|
303,001
|
285,239
|
303,059
|
303,001
|
Debt securities in issue
|
84,218
|
96,039
|
95,492
|
102,406
|
110,114
|
95,492
|
Accruals, deferred income and other liabilities
|
164,800
|
159,246
|
128,624
|
163,912
|
173,181
|
128,624
|
Current tax liabilities
|
929
|
681
|
690
|
1,274
|
1,141
|
690
|
Liabilities under insurance contracts
|
110,572
|
107,910
|
107,191
|
102,708
|
98,832
|
107,191
|
Provisions
|
2,814
|
3,168
|
3,678
|
3,297
|
3,209
|
3,678
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
4,338
|
3,807
|
4,313
|
4,490
|
4,491
|
4,313
|
Subordinated liabilities
|
20,774
|
20,817
|
21,951
|
21,779
|
23,621
|
21,951
|
Total liabilities
|
2,769,241
|
2,750,913
|
2,779,169
|
2,755,674
|
2,727,577
|
2,779,169
|
Equity - reported ($m)
|
Called up share capital
|
10,376
|
10,375
|
10,347
|
10,346
|
10,346
|
10,347
|
Share premium account
|
14,600
|
14,588
|
14,277
|
14,274
|
14,268
|
14,277
|
Other equity instruments
|
22,414
|
24,414
|
22,414
|
20,914
|
20,914
|
22,414
|
Other reserves
|
6,509
|
6,016
|
8,833
|
3,622
|
(301)
|
8,833
|
Retained earnings
|
144,319
|
143,817
|
140,572
|
142,748
|
141,809
|
140,572
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
198,218
|
199,210
|
196,443
|
191,904
|
187,036
|
196,443
|
Non-controlling interests
|
8,546
|
8,506
|
8,552
|
8,357
|
8,185
|
8,552
|
Total equity
|
206,764
|
207,716
|
204,995
|
200,261
|
195,221
|
204,995
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
2,976,005
|
2,958,629
|
2,984,164
|
2,955,935
|
2,922,798
|
2,984,164
|
Other balance sheet data - reported ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
1,072,374
|
1,053,790
|
1,052,478
|
1,055,043
|
1,031,908
|
1,052,478
|
Risk-weighted assets1
|
862,292
|
846,835
|
857,520
|
857,024
|
854,552
|
857,520
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
198,218
|
199,210
|
196,443
|
191,904
|
187,036
|
196,443
|
AT1 capital
|
(22,414)
|
(24,414)
|
(22,414)
|
(20,914)
|
(20,914)
|
(22,414)
|
Preference shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,405)
|
(1,405)
|
-
|
Perpetual capital securities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Ordinary shareholders' equity ("NAV")
|
175,804
|
174,796
|
174,029
|
169,585
|
164,717
|
174,029
|
Goodwill, PVIF and other intangibles (net of deferred tax)
|
(17,819)
|
(17,439)
|
(17,606)
|
(17,325)
|
(16,838)
|
(17,606)
|
Tangible equity ("TNAV")
|
157,985
|
157,357
|
156,423
|
152,260
|
147,879
|
156,423
|
Year to date
|
Year ended
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Average TNAV
|
156,412
|
157,400
|
150,101
|
148,700
|
148,015
|
150,101
|
Fair value of own debt, DVA and other adjustments
|
3,286
|
1,641
|
422
|
(260)
|
(852)
|
422
|
Average TNAV excluding fair value of own debt, DVA and other adjustments (RoTE TNAV)
|
159,698
|
159,041
|
150,523
|
148,440
|
147,163
|
150,523
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Adjusted balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet FX rates ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
1,059,511
|
1,043,131
|
1,036,817
|
1,073,130
|
1,073,848
|
1,037,987
|
Customer accounts
|
1,669,091
|
1,654,022
|
1,641,648
|
1,613,266
|
1,609,384
|
1,642,780
|
Risk-weighted assets1
|
862,292
|
848,789
|
854,838
|
875,457
|
888,145
|
857,520
|
Regulatory capital - Transitional basis ($m)
|
Common equity tier 1 capital
|
134,606
|
134,481
|
136,050
|
133,383
|
128,446
|
136,050
|
Additional tier 1 capital
|
23,729
|
25,715
|
24,123
|
24,027
|
24,031
|
24,123
|
Tier 2 capital
|
22,787
|
22,921
|
24,250
|
24,424
|
24,765
|
24,250
|
Total regulatory capital
|
181,122
|
183,117
|
184,423
|
181,834
|
177,242
|
184,423
|
Regulatory capital - end-point basis ($m)
|
Common equity tier 1 capital
|
134,606
|
134,481
|
136,050
|
133,383
|
128,446
|
136,050
|
Additional tier 1 capital
|
22,423
|
24,409
|
22,411
|
20,910
|
20,914
|
22,411
|
Tier 2 capital
|
13,662
|
13,870
|
14,743
|
14,861
|
15,021
|
14,743
|
Total regulatory capital
|
170,691
|
172,760
|
173,204
|
169,154
|
164,381
|
173,204
|
Capital ratios - transitional basis
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio
|
15.6 %
|
15.9 %
|
15.9 %
|
15.6 %
|
15.0 %
|
15.9 %
|
Tier 1 ratio
|
18.4 %
|
18.9 %
|
18.7 %
|
18.4 %
|
17.8 %
|
18.7 %
|
Total capital ratio
|
21.0 %
|
21.6 %
|
21.5 %
|
21.2 %
|
20.7 %
|
21.5 %
|
Capital ratios - end-point basis
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio
|
15.6 %
|
15.9 %
|
15.9 %
|
15.6 %
|
15.0 %
|
15.9 %
|
Tier 1 ratio
|
18.2 %
|
18.8 %
|
18.5 %
|
18.0 %
|
17.5 %
|
18.5 %
|
Total capital ratio
|
19.8 %
|
20.4 %
|
20.2 %
|
19.7 %
|
19.2 %
|
20.2 %
|
Leverage exposures ($m)
|
2,968,472
|
2,930,186
|
2,897,113
|
2,857,360
|
2,801,386
|
2,897,113
|
Leverage Ratio
|
5.3 %
|
5.4 %
|
5.5 %
|
5.4 %
|
5.3 %
|
5.5 %
|
Balance sheet metrics
|
NAV / share ($) at the end of the period
|
$ 8.69
|
$ 8.64
|
$ 8.62
|
$ 8.41
|
$ 8.17
|
$ 8.62
|
TNAV / share ($) at the end of the period
|
$ 7.81
|
$ 7.78
|
$ 7.75
|
$ 7.55
|
$ 7.34
|
$ 7.75
|
Ordinary $0.50 shares
|
Basic number of ordinary shares in issue (m)
|
20,223
|
20,226
|
20,184
|
20,173
|
20,162
|
20,184
|
Quarter ended
|
Year ended
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Ordinary shares issued during the period (m)
|
3
|
56
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
55
|
of which scrip
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Shares bought back during the period (m)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Other movements in basic number of ordinary shares during the period
|
(6)
|
(14)
|
10
|
10
|
(11)
|
(77)
|
Average basic number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period (m)
|
20,227
|
20,191
|
20,179
|
20,166
|
20,190
|
20,169
|
Balance sheet data - significant items- Totals ($m)
|
Risk-weighted assets - disposals
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Balance sheet data - currency translation on reported items- Totals ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
2,924
|
(1,170)
|
31,790
|
55,167
|
Customer accounts
|
4,003
|
(1,132)
|
44,552
|
77,004
|
Risk-weighted assets1
|
1,954
|
(2,682)
|
18,433
|
33,593
|
1 Risk-weighted assets figures presented in the data pack are calculated using the regulatory transitional arrangements for IFRS 9 in article 473a of the Capital Requirements Regulation.
Group NIM
|
HSBC
|
HSBC Holdings plc
|
Net Interest Margin
|
Quarter to date
|
Year to date
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Average balances during period ($m)
|
Short-term funds and loans and advances to banks
|
451,441
|
391,270
|
348,680
|
332,291
|
286,614
|
298,255
|
Loans and advances to customers
|
1,065,218
|
1,062,715
|
1,051,692
|
1,051,522
|
1,047,307
|
1,046,795
|
Reverse repurchase agreements - non-trading
|
191,927
|
211,034
|
225,791
|
217,516
|
211,848
|
221,901
|
Financial investments
|
438,848
|
458,435
|
470,099
|
481,113
|
467,079
|
463,542
|
Other interest-earning assets
|
51,519
|
55,464
|
62,741
|
59,012
|
65,330
|
62,407
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
2,198,953
|
2,178,918
|
2,159,003
|
2,141,454
|
2,078,178
|
2,092,900
|
Interest income during period ($m)
|
Short-term funds and loans and advances to banks
|
267
|
240
|
247
|
257
|
277
|
1,264
|
Loans and advances to customers
|
6,524
|
6,489
|
6,663
|
6,750
|
7,444
|
29,391
|
Reverse repurchase agreements - non-trading
|
224
|
262
|
271
|
256
|
384
|
1,819
|
Financial investments
|
1,676
|
1,715
|
1,797
|
1,895
|
2,048
|
8,143
|
Other interest-earning assets
|
283
|
279
|
323
|
297
|
219
|
1,139
|
Total
|
8,974
|
8,985
|
9,301
|
9,455
|
10,372
|
41,756
|
Average balances during period ($m)
|
Deposits by banks
|
74,029
|
72,767
|
73,622
|
64,908
|
66,641
|
65,536
|
Customer accounts
|
1,366,651
|
1,343,405
|
1,318,889
|
1,289,726
|
1,228,367
|
1,254,249
|
Repurchase agreements - non-trading
|
107,868
|
108,466
|
107,666
|
115,148
|
122,228
|
125,376
|
Debt securities in issue - non-trading
|
194,612
|
203,552
|
210,501
|
221,507
|
224,735
|
219,610
|
Other interest-bearing liabilities
|
67,541
|
69,221
|
74,224
|
76,861
|
80,124
|
76,395
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
1,810,701
|
1,797,411
|
1,784,902
|
1,768,150
|
1,722,095
|
1,741,166
|
Non-interest bearing current accounts
|
316,041
|
305,390
|
294,420
|
272,658
|
266,841
|
267,944
|
Interest expense during period ($m)
|
Deposits by banks
|
56
|
51
|
57
|
47
|
92
|
330
|
Customer accounts
|
1,007
|
1,015
|
1,116
|
1,292
|
1,670
|
6,478
|
Repurchase agreements - non-trading
|
81
|
85
|
106
|
103
|
130
|
963
|
Debt securities in issue - non-trading
|
910
|
953
|
1,043
|
1,182
|
1,257
|
4,944
|
Other interest-bearing liabilities
|
336
|
367
|
360
|
381
|
326
|
1,463
|
Total
|
2,390
|
2,471
|
2,682
|
3,005
|
3,475
|
14,178
|
Net interest margin (%)
|
1.20 %
|
1.21 %
|
1.22 %
|
1.20 %
|
1.33 %
|
1.32 %
WPB
|
HSBC
|
Wealth and Personal Banking
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Net interest income
|
3,561
|
3,505
|
3,550
|
3,478
|
3,689
|
15,085
|
Net fee income
|
1,413
|
1,628
|
1,326
|
1,391
|
1,224
|
5,408
|
Other operating income/(expense)
|
733
|
560
|
444
|
540
|
743
|
1,506
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
5,707
|
5,693
|
5,320
|
5,409
|
5,656
|
21,999
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
34
|
18
|
(310)
|
(343)
|
(1,094)
|
(2,855)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(3,943)
|
(3,874)
|
(4,006)
|
(3,871)
|
(3,745)
|
(15,446)
|
of which: staff expenses
|
(1,516)
|
(1,576)
|
(1,588)
|
(1,438)
|
(1,322)
|
(5,801)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
3
|
8
|
4
|
10
|
(4)
|
6
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
1,801
|
1,845
|
1,008
|
1,205
|
813
|
3,704
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
-
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(32)
|
26
|
(14)
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(149)
|
(68)
|
(10)
|
(189)
|
(215)
|
(422)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
5,707
|
5,714
|
5,420
|
5,620
|
5,922
|
22,013
|
of which: net interest income
|
3,561
|
3,521
|
3,617
|
3,629
|
3,853
|
15,090
|
of which: net fee income
|
1,414
|
1,632
|
1,345
|
1,422
|
1,280
|
5,408
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
34
|
18
|
(319)
|
(371)
|
(1,194)
|
(2,855)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(3,794)
|
(3,821)
|
(4,072)
|
(3,813)
|
(3,750)
|
(15,024)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
3
|
8
|
5
|
10
|
(4)
|
6
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
1,950
|
1,919
|
1,034
|
1,446
|
974
|
4,140
|
Earnings metrics - adjusted
|
Return on average tangible equity (annualised, YTD)1
|
17.9 %
|
18.8 %
|
9.1 %
|
7.6 %
|
6.0 %
|
9.1 %
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
495,465
|
478,784
|
474,088
|
464,193
|
434,000
|
474,088
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
491,320
|
474,260
|
469,186
|
459,516
|
429,487
|
469,186
|
Total external assets
|
912,479
|
880,152
|
881,918
|
851,093
|
814,719
|
881,918
|
Customer accounts
|
841,257
|
842,532
|
834,759
|
793,612
|
775,870
|
834,759
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
184,973
|
171,945
|
172,787
|
173,160
|
161,744
|
172,787
|
Adjusted balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
491,320
|
475,554
|
469,218
|
475,527
|
456,263
|
469,186
|
Customer accounts
|
841,257
|
844,303
|
834,376
|
813,740
|
810,137
|
834,759
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
184,973
|
172,427
|
172,272
|
176,897
|
168,309
|
172,787
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Management View of Adjusted Revenue - at originally reported average FX rates ($m)2
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Wealth
|
2,439
|
2,382
|
2,053
|
2,160
|
2,183
|
7,818
|
- investment distribution
|
826
|
1,025
|
736
|
872
|
719
|
3,209
|
- life insurance manufacturing
|
871
|
568
|
628
|
601
|
793
|
1,816
|
- Private Banking
|
446
|
488
|
407
|
418
|
410
|
1,746
|
Net interest income
|
163
|
156
|
156
|
142
|
159
|
670
|
Non interest income
|
283
|
332
|
251
|
276
|
251
|
1,076
|
- asset management
|
296
|
301
|
282
|
269
|
261
|
1,047
|
Personal Banking
|
3,093
|
3,051
|
3,043
|
2,999
|
3,063
|
12,938
|
Net interest income
|
2,753
|
2,703
|
2,721
|
2,686
|
2,818
|
11,708
|
Non interest income
|
340
|
348
|
322
|
313
|
245
|
1,230
|
Other
|
175
|
261
|
225
|
282
|
384
|
1,257
|
Net operating income
|
5,707
|
5,694
|
5,321
|
5,441
|
5,630
|
22,013
|
Management View of Adjusted Revenue - at most recent period average FX rates ($m)2
|
Wealth
|
2,439
|
2,386
|
2,072
|
2,198
|
2,252
|
7,818
|
- investment distribution
|
826
|
1,026
|
743
|
886
|
738
|
3,209
|
- life insurance manufacturing
|
871
|
569
|
630
|
607
|
807
|
1,816
|
- Private Banking
|
446
|
489
|
412
|
428
|
430
|
1,746
|
Net interest income
|
163
|
157
|
158
|
145
|
167
|
670
|
Non interest income
|
283
|
332
|
254
|
283
|
263
|
1,076
|
- asset management
|
296
|
302
|
287
|
277
|
277
|
1,047
|
Personal Banking
|
3,093
|
3,068
|
3,120
|
3,127
|
3,254
|
12,938
|
Net interest income
|
2,753
|
2,720
|
2,790
|
2,804
|
2,994
|
11,708
|
Non interest income
|
340
|
348
|
330
|
323
|
260
|
1,230
|
Other
|
175
|
260
|
228
|
295
|
416
|
1,257
|
Net operating income
|
5,707
|
5,714
|
5,420
|
5,620
|
5,922
|
22,013
|
Reported revenue significant items ($m)
|
Customer redress programmes
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
-
|
(31)
|
26
|
(5)
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
-
|
(9)
|
Fair value movement on financial instruments
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Reported cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
(25)
|
12
|
109
|
4
|
(48)
|
64
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
15
|
(224)
|
(85)
|
(294)
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(124)
|
(80)
|
(134)
|
31
|
(82)
|
(192)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Reported Balance sheet data - significant items- Totals ($m)
|
Risk-weighted assets - disposals
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Reconciling items - Currency translation on reported items- Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
20
|
102
|
177
|
294
|
ECL
|
-
|
(9)
|
(28)
|
(100)
|
Operating expenses
|
(15)
|
(75)
|
(126)
|
(237)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
Currency translation on revenue significant items
|
-
|
3
|
(2)
|
2
|
Currency translation on operating expense significant items
|
-
|
1
|
5
|
(17)
|
Currency translation on share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
1,294
|
32
|
16,011
|
26,776
|
Customer accounts
|
1,771
|
(383)
|
20,128
|
34,267
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
482
|
(515)
|
3,737
|
6,565
|
1 RoTE excluding significant items. Since 1 January 2021, the UK bank levy has no longer been excluded from the calculation of this measure. Comparative data have not been re-presented.
|
2 With effect from the first quarter of 2021, certain items within the management view of adjusted revenue have been renamed. 'Wealth Management' has been renamed 'Wealth' and 'Retail Banking' has been renamed 'Personal Banking'.
CMB
|
HSBC
|
Commercial Banking
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Net interest income
|
2,204
|
2,182
|
2,210
|
2,208
|
2,287
|
9,301
|
Net fee income
|
898
|
888
|
808
|
787
|
734
|
3,225
|
Other operating income
|
219
|
279
|
128
|
153
|
246
|
768
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
3,321
|
3,349
|
3,146
|
3,148
|
3,267
|
13,294
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
19
|
230
|
(874)
|
(354)
|
(2,151)
|
(4,754)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(1,785)
|
(1,759)
|
(1,916)
|
(1,587)
|
(1,698)
|
(6,900)
|
of which: staff expenses
|
(659)
|
(640)
|
(789)
|
(619)
|
(577)
|
(2,606)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
1
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
1,555
|
1,821
|
355
|
1,207
|
(582)
|
1,639
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
1
|
18
|
(1)
|
(17)
|
-
|
(18)
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(16)
|
(3)
|
(152)
|
48
|
(105)
|
(211)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
3,320
|
3,346
|
3,221
|
3,284
|
3,468
|
13,312
|
of which: net interest income
|
2,204
|
2,171
|
2,254
|
2,301
|
2,412
|
9,317
|
of which: net fee income
|
898
|
893
|
830
|
817
|
783
|
3,225
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
19
|
232
|
(901)
|
(365)
|
(2,326)
|
(4,754)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(1,769)
|
(1,763)
|
(1,802)
|
(1,696)
|
(1,696)
|
(6,689)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
1,570
|
1,816
|
518
|
1,223
|
(555)
|
1,868
|
Earnings metrics - adjusted
|
Return on average tangible equity (annualised, YTD)1
|
11.1 %
|
11.5 %
|
1.3 %
|
1.1 %
|
(1.6)%
|
1.3 %
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
358,460
|
351,236
|
351,098
|
350,947
|
351,687
|
351,098
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
350,945
|
343,623
|
343,182
|
343,702
|
344,567
|
343,182
|
Total external assets
|
624,042
|
605,417
|
570,295
|
555,635
|
549,530
|
570,295
|
Customer accounts
|
485,689
|
470,872
|
470,428
|
431,021
|
418,263
|
470,428
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
332,084
|
326,818
|
327,734
|
332,378
|
330,887
|
327,734
|
Adjusted balance sheet data -- at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
350,945
|
344,717
|
342,951
|
353,701
|
362,094
|
343,182
|
Customer accounts
|
485,689
|
472,345
|
470,686
|
444,698
|
441,427
|
470,428
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
332,084
|
327,809
|
327,025
|
342,018
|
347,910
|
327,734
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Management View of Adjusted Revenue - at originally reported average FX rates ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Global Trade and Receivables Finance
|
478
|
455
|
423
|
429
|
423
|
1,744
|
Credit and Lending
|
1,497
|
1,468
|
1,457
|
1,442
|
1,359
|
5,640
|
Global Liquidity and Cash Management2
|
879
|
862
|
898
|
920
|
1,003
|
4,146
|
Markets products, Insurance and Investments and other
|
466
|
546
|
369
|
374
|
482
|
1,782
|
- of which: share of revenue from Markets and Securities Services and Banking products
|
265
|
259
|
231
|
221
|
211
|
920
|
Net operating income
|
3,320
|
3,331
|
3,147
|
3,165
|
3,267
|
13,312
|
Management View of Adjusted Revenue - at most recent period average FX rates ($m)
|
Global Trade and Receivables Finance
|
478
|
456
|
430
|
440
|
443
|
1,744
|
Credit and Lending
|
1,497
|
1,477
|
1,499
|
1,499
|
1,449
|
5,640
|
Global Liquidity and Cash Management2
|
879
|
866
|
917
|
952
|
1,053
|
4,146
|
Markets products, Insurance and Investments and other
|
466
|
547
|
375
|
393
|
523
|
1,782
|
- of which: share of revenue from Markets and Securities Services and Banking products
|
265
|
260
|
236
|
230
|
224
|
920
|
Net operating income
|
3,320
|
3,346
|
3,221
|
3,284
|
3,468
|
13,312
|
Reported Revenue significant items ($m)
|
Customer redress programmes
|
1
|
19
|
1
|
(17)
|
-
|
(16)
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movement on financial instruments
|
-
|
1
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
-
|
(2)
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
Reported Cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
(3)
|
(41)
|
(45)
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(16)
|
(3)
|
(151)
|
51
|
(63)
|
(165)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Reported Balance sheet data - significant items- Totals ($m)
|
Risk-weighted assets - disposals
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Reconciling items Currency translation on reported items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
16
|
75
|
118
|
201
|
ECL
|
2
|
(27)
|
(11)
|
(175)
|
Operating expenses
|
(7)
|
(42)
|
(58)
|
(114)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
(1)
|
Currency translation on revenue significant items
|
1
|
1
|
(1)
|
-
|
Currency translation on operating expense significant items
|
-
|
(4)
|
3
|
(11)
|
Currency translation on share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
1,094
|
(231)
|
9,999
|
17,527
|
Customer accounts
|
1,473
|
258
|
13,677
|
23,164
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
991
|
(709)
|
9,640
|
17,023
|
1 RoTE excluding significant items. Since 1 January 2021, the UK bank levy has no longer been excluded from the calculation of this measure. Comparative data have not been re-presented.
|
2 With effect from January 2021, a change in the transfer pricing methodology resulted in a reduction in revenue for GLCM, offset in Other, leaving CMB quarterly revenue unchanged. All prior quarters have be re-presented on the revised basis.
GBM
|
HSBC
|
Global Banking and Markets
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Net interest income
|
999
|
1,025
|
1,106
|
1,040
|
1,123
|
4,518
|
Net fee income
|
909
|
950
|
841
|
818
|
843
|
3,267
|
Other operating income
|
1,580
|
2,240
|
1,352
|
1,652
|
2,274
|
7,209
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
3,488
|
4,215
|
3,299
|
3,510
|
4,240
|
14,994
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
224
|
190
|
9
|
(100)
|
(573)
|
(1,209)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(2,482)
|
(2,576)
|
(2,604)
|
(2,412)
|
(2,801)
|
(10,169)
|
of which: staff expenses
|
(1,048)
|
(1,042)
|
(1,179)
|
(999)
|
(853)
|
(3,973)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
1,230
|
1,829
|
704
|
998
|
866
|
3,616
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
(98)
|
(77)
|
(212)
|
(104)
|
(179)
|
(309)
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(44)
|
(29)
|
(134)
|
(130)
|
(625)
|
(905)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
3,586
|
4,308
|
3,580
|
3,753
|
4,680
|
15,303
|
of which: net interest income
|
999
|
1,023
|
1,114
|
1,067
|
1,165
|
4,518
|
of which: net fee income
|
907
|
949
|
843
|
832
|
874
|
3,267
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
224
|
190
|
7
|
(102)
|
(634)
|
(1,209)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(2,438)
|
(2,560)
|
(2,540)
|
(2,390)
|
(2,352)
|
(9,264)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
1,372
|
1,938
|
1,047
|
1,261
|
1,694
|
4,830
|
Earnings metrics - adjusted
|
Return on average tangible equity (annualised, YTD)1
|
10.7 %
|
12.1 %
|
6.7 %
|
6.9 %
|
7.7 %
|
6.7 %
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
217,292
|
222,660
|
226,024
|
238,670
|
244,937
|
226,024
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
216,098
|
221,223
|
224,364
|
236,902
|
243,355
|
224,364
|
Total external assets
|
1,258,694
|
1,281,710
|
1,347,440
|
1,380,766
|
1,390,006
|
1,347,440
|
Customer accounts
|
341,242
|
335,823
|
336,983
|
343,365
|
337,573
|
336,983
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
255,158
|
254,587
|
265,147
|
267,162
|
277,633
|
265,147
|
Adjusted balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
216,098
|
221,759
|
223,395
|
242,638
|
254,126
|
224,364
|
Customer accounts
|
341,242
|
336,577
|
335,977
|
354,077
|
357,082
|
336,983
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
255,158
|
255,036
|
263,959
|
271,679
|
286,594
|
265,147
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Management View of Adjusted Revenue - at originally reported average FX rates ($m)2
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Markets and Securities Services
|
1,941
|
2,492
|
1,919
|
2,022
|
2,558
|
8,787
|
Securities Services
|
472
|
452
|
439
|
409
|
434
|
1,792
|
Global Debt Markets
|
317
|
396
|
118
|
300
|
733
|
1,415
|
Global Foreign Exchange
|
728
|
952
|
820
|
827
|
1,053
|
4,046
|
Equities
|
223
|
419
|
298
|
226
|
47
|
831
|
Securities Financing
|
198
|
240
|
174
|
228
|
300
|
955
|
Credit and Funding Valuation Adjustments
|
3
|
33
|
70
|
32
|
(9)
|
(252)
|
Banking
|
1,661
|
1,630
|
1,571
|
1,595
|
1,692
|
6,599
|
Global Trade and Receivables Finance
|
180
|
178
|
167
|
173
|
180
|
686
|
Global Liquidity and Cash Management
|
448
|
444
|
465
|
454
|
483
|
2,005
|
Credit & Lending
|
658
|
654
|
649
|
672
|
652
|
2,622
|
Capital Markets & Advisory
|
320
|
291
|
253
|
278
|
362
|
1,033
|
Other
|
55
|
63
|
37
|
18
|
15
|
253
|
GBM Other
|
(16)
|
170
|
21
|
(3)
|
169
|
(83)
|
Principal Investments
|
64
|
173
|
74
|
52
|
223
|
114
|
Other
|
(80)
|
(3)
|
(53)
|
(55)
|
(54)
|
(197)
|
Net operating income
|
3,586
|
4,292
|
3,511
|
3,614
|
4,419
|
15,303
|
Management View of Adjusted Revenue - at most recent period average FX rates ($m)2
|
Markets and Securities Services
|
1,941
|
2,497
|
1,946
|
2,085
|
2,681
|
8,787
|
Securities services
|
472
|
452
|
441
|
421
|
457
|
1,792
|
Global Debt Markets
|
317
|
398
|
119
|
308
|
778
|
1,415
|
Global Foreign Exchange
|
728
|
953
|
829
|
850
|
1,097
|
4,046
|
Equities
|
223
|
420
|
305
|
236
|
44
|
831
|
Securities Financing
|
198
|
241
|
179
|
235
|
317
|
955
|
Credit and Funding Valuation Adjustments
|
3
|
33
|
73
|
35
|
(12)
|
(252)
|
Banking
|
1,661
|
1,632
|
1,590
|
1,642
|
1,778
|
6,599
|
Global Trade and Receivables Finance
|
180
|
178
|
169
|
178
|
191
|
686
|
Global Liquidity and Cash Management
|
448
|
443
|
468
|
464
|
500
|
2,005
|
Credit & Lending
|
658
|
656
|
663
|
693
|
684
|
2,622
|
Capital Markets & Advisory
|
320
|
292
|
257
|
289
|
389
|
1,033
|
Other
|
55
|
63
|
33
|
18
|
14
|
253
|
GBM Other
|
(16)
|
179
|
44
|
26
|
221
|
(83)
|
Principal Investments
|
64
|
173
|
71
|
54
|
229
|
114
|
Other
|
(80)
|
6
|
(27)
|
(28)
|
(8)
|
(197)
|
Net operating income
|
3,586
|
4,308
|
3,580
|
3,753
|
4,680
|
15,303
|
Reported Revenue significant items ($m)
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movement on financial instruments
|
(1)
|
(12)
|
(64)
|
(3)
|
(121)
|
(2)
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(97)
|
(65)
|
(148)
|
(101)
|
(58)
|
(307)
|
Reported Cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
(11)
|
(567)
|
(577)
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(44)
|
(29)
|
(135)
|
(119)
|
(58)
|
(326)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Reported Balance sheet data - significant items- Totals ($m)
|
Risk-weighted assets - disposals
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Reconciling items Currency translation on reported items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
14
|
60
|
137
|
247
|
ECL
|
-
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
(61)
|
Operating expenses
|
(13)
|
(75)
|
(113)
|
(250)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Currency translation on revenue significant items
|
(2)
|
(9)
|
(2)
|
(14)
|
Currency translation on operating expense significant items
|
-
|
(5)
|
(5)
|
(74)
|
Currency translation on share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
536
|
(969)
|
5,736
|
10,771
|
Customer accounts
|
754
|
(1,006)
|
10,712
|
19,509
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
449
|
(1,188)
|
4,517
|
8,961
|
1 RoTE excluding significant items. Since 1 January 2021, the UK bank levy has no longer been excluded from the calculation of this measure. Comparative data have not been re-presented.
|
2 With effect from the first quarter of 2021, the management view of adjusted revenue has been revised to align with changes to the management responsibilities of the business and how we assess business performance. All prior quarters have been re-presented on the new basis.
PUBLIC &"Calibri"&11&K000000&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P_x000D_&1#&"Calibri"&10&K000000PUBLIC
PUBLIC
PUBLIC
Corporate Centre
|
HSBC
|
Corporate Centre
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Net interest income
|
(180)
|
(198)
|
(247)
|
(276)
|
(202)
|
(1,326)
|
Net fee income
|
(9)
|
(3)
|
(8)
|
(15)
|
2
|
(26)
|
Other operating income
|
238
|
(70)
|
247
|
151
|
96
|
1,494
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
49
|
(271)
|
(8)
|
(140)
|
(104)
|
142
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
7
|
(3)
|
1
|
12
|
(14)
|
1
|
Total operating expenses
|
(350)
|
(318)
|
(1,338)
|
(171)
|
(431)
|
(1,917)
|
of which: staff expenses
|
(1,466)
|
(1,663)
|
(1,523)
|
(1,427)
|
(1,454)
|
(5,696)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
768
|
876
|
663
|
(37)
|
541
|
1,592
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
474
|
284
|
(682)
|
(336)
|
(8)
|
(182)
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
138
|
(227)
|
147
|
15
|
62
|
404
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(332)
|
(224)
|
(462)
|
(359)
|
(468)
|
(1,435)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(462)
|
-
|
(462)
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(89)
|
(44)
|
(152)
|
(158)
|
(186)
|
(262)
|
of which: net interest expense
|
(179)
|
(200)
|
(249)
|
(284)
|
(205)
|
(1,326)
|
of which: net fee income/(expense)
|
(8)
|
(3)
|
(9)
|
(15)
|
2
|
(26)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
7
|
(1)
|
1
|
13
|
(16)
|
1
|
Total operating expenses
|
(18)
|
(94)
|
(874)
|
207
|
76
|
(482)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
768
|
880
|
677
|
449
|
604
|
2,054
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
668
|
741
|
(348)
|
511
|
478
|
1,311
|
Earnings metrics - adjusted
|
Return on average tangible equity (annualised, YTD)1
|
5.1 %
|
7.4 %
|
3.1 %
|
4.6 %
|
4.7 %
|
3.1 %
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
1,157
|
1,112
|
1,268
|
1,233
|
1,284
|
1,268
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
1,148
|
1,101
|
1,255
|
1,220
|
1,272
|
1,255
|
Total external assets
|
180,790
|
191,350
|
184,511
|
168,441
|
168,543
|
184,511
|
Customer accounts
|
903
|
792
|
610
|
716
|
674
|
610
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
90,077
|
93,485
|
91,852
|
84,324
|
84,288
|
91,852
|
Adjusted balance sheet data -- at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
1,148
|
1,101
|
1,253
|
1,264
|
1,365
|
1,255
|
Customer accounts
|
903
|
797
|
609
|
751
|
738
|
610
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
90,077
|
93,517
|
91,582
|
84,863
|
85,332
|
91,852
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Management View of Adjusted Revenue - at originally reported average FX rates ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Central Treasury
|
(27)
|
(28)
|
(12)
|
(32)
|
(64)
|
156
|
Legacy Credit
|
7
|
9
|
3
|
28
|
43
|
(17)
|
Other
|
(69)
|
(25)
|
(146)
|
(151)
|
(145)
|
(401)
|
Net operating income
|
(89)
|
(44)
|
(155)
|
(155)
|
(166)
|
(262)
|
Memo
|
Markets Treasury previously reported in Corporate Centre - now allocated to global businesses2
|
515
|
805
|
610
|
671
|
772
|
2,809
|
Management View of Adjusted Revenue - at most recent period average FX rates ($m)
|
Central Treasury
|
(27)
|
(28)
|
(12)
|
(32)
|
(64)
|
156
|
Legacy Credit
|
7
|
9
|
3
|
28
|
41
|
(17)
|
Other
|
(69)
|
(25)
|
(143)
|
(154)
|
(163)
|
(401)
|
Net operating income
|
(89)
|
(44)
|
(152)
|
(158)
|
(186)
|
(262)
|
Memo
|
Markets Treasury previously reported in Corporate Centre - now allocated to global businesses2
|
515
|
806
|
609
|
679
|
801
|
2,809
|
Reported Revenue significant items ($m)
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
1
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
Fair value movement on financial instruments
|
45
|
(228)
|
19
|
14
|
63
|
267
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
93
|
1
|
129
|
-
|
-
|
138
|
Reported Cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
(7)
|
-
|
(9)
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
(23)
|
181
|
(332)
|
(174)
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
(17)
|
-
|
-
|
(17)
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(330)
|
(222)
|
(416)
|
(530)
|
(132)
|
(1,225)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
(4)
|
(3)
|
(4)
|
(10)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(462)
|
-
|
(462)
|
Reported Balance sheet data - significant items- Totals ($m)
|
Risk-weighted assets - disposals
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Reconciling items Currency translation on reported items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
-
|
11
|
(6)
|
(18)
|
ECL
|
2
|
-
|
1
|
(2)
|
Operating expenses
|
(2)
|
(11)
|
(1)
|
21
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
4
|
14
|
24
|
63
|
Currency translation on revenue significant items
|
-
|
8
|
(3)
|
2
|
Currency translation on operating expense significant items
|
(2)
|
(13)
|
(20)
|
(18)
|
Currency translation on share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
-
|
(2)
|
44
|
93
|
Customer accounts
|
5
|
(1)
|
35
|
64
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
32
|
(270)
|
539
|
1,044
|
1 RoTE excluding significant items. Since 1 January 2021, the UK bank levy has no longer been excluded from the calculation of this measure. Comparative data have not been re-presented.
|
2 At 4Q20 we renamed our Balance Sheet Management function as Markets Treasury to reflect the activities it undertakes more accurately and its relationship to our Group Treasury function more broadly.
PUBLIC &"Calibri"&11&K000000&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P_x000D_&1#&"Calibri"&10&K000000PUBLIC
PUBLIC
PUBLIC
Europe
|
HSBC
|
Europe
|
Europe - TOTAL
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Net interest income
|
1,614
|
1,528
|
1,521
|
1,391
|
1,337
|
5,695
|
Net fee income
|
961
|
964
|
927
|
827
|
811
|
3,501
|
Other operating income
|
2,602
|
2,560
|
2,506
|
2,271
|
2,408
|
9,223
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
5,177
|
5,052
|
4,954
|
4,489
|
4,556
|
18,419
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
333
|
337
|
(513)
|
(353)
|
(2,017)
|
(3,751)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(4,557)
|
(4,527)
|
(5,715)
|
(4,058)
|
(5,139)
|
(18,874)
|
of which: staff expenses
|
(1,900)
|
(1,971)
|
(2,293)
|
(1,848)
|
(1,666)
|
(7,324)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
18
|
135
|
45
|
6
|
50
|
1
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
971
|
997
|
(1,229)
|
84
|
(2,550)
|
(4,205)
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
156
|
(235)
|
102
|
(90)
|
-
|
242
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(357)
|
(277)
|
(648)
|
(224)
|
(1,276)
|
(2,203)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
5,021
|
5,347
|
5,076
|
4,924
|
5,100
|
18,177
|
of which: net interest income
|
1,615
|
1,537
|
1,630
|
1,593
|
1,547
|
5,716
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
333
|
343
|
(549)
|
(364)
|
(2,266)
|
(3,751)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(4,200)
|
(4,293)
|
(5,241)
|
(4,074)
|
(4,238)
|
(16,671)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
18
|
137
|
47
|
6
|
58
|
1
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
1,172
|
1,534
|
(667)
|
492
|
(1,346)
|
(2,244)
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
408,278
|
411,365
|
414,940
|
404,224
|
384,410
|
414,940
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
402,778
|
405,493
|
408,495
|
398,181
|
378,729
|
408,495
|
Total external assets
|
1,294,594
|
1,301,898
|
1,337,006
|
1,307,736
|
1,262,665
|
1,337,006
|
Customer accounts
|
663,996
|
643,162
|
629,647
|
593,172
|
562,505
|
629,647
|
Risk-weighted assets1
|
269,873
|
271,481
|
284,322
|
281,223
|
278,500
|
284,322
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
402,778
|
407,043
|
409,284
|
420,728
|
418,421
|
408,495
|
Customer accounts
|
663,996
|
645,566
|
631,953
|
627,784
|
622,573
|
629,647
|
Europe - Wealth and Personal Banking
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1,749
|
1,804
|
1,754
|
1,608
|
1,621
|
6,490
|
of which: net interest income
|
1,150
|
1,075
|
1,055
|
1,011
|
989
|
4,182
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
115
|
113
|
(78)
|
(114)
|
(497)
|
(1,167)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(1,445)
|
(1,484)
|
(1,595)
|
(1,357)
|
(1,534)
|
(6,003)
|
of which: staff expenses
|
(513)
|
(556)
|
(597)
|
(482)
|
(433)
|
(1,993)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
419
|
433
|
81
|
137
|
(410)
|
(680)
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
2
|
(8)
|
(8)
|
(31)
|
26
|
(13)
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(53)
|
(48)
|
39
|
56
|
(168)
|
(72)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1,747
|
1,833
|
1,847
|
1,760
|
1,789
|
6,503
|
of which: net interest income
|
1,151
|
1,091
|
1,112
|
1,123
|
1,086
|
4,187
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
115
|
115
|
(86)
|
(119)
|
(559)
|
(1,167)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(1,392)
|
(1,453)
|
(1,701)
|
(1,506)
|
(1,519)
|
(5,931)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
470
|
495
|
60
|
135
|
(289)
|
(595)
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
225,163
|
220,955
|
220,255
|
206,497
|
191,671
|
220,255
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
223,159
|
218,760
|
217,870
|
204,244
|
189,581
|
217,870
|
Total external assets
|
370,719
|
357,796
|
361,385
|
334,722
|
313,304
|
361,385
|
Customer accounts
|
310,128
|
300,962
|
289,610
|
267,190
|
251,921
|
289,610
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
53,678
|
52,871
|
54,297
|
48,065
|
45,066
|
54,297
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
223,159
|
219,520
|
218,524
|
216,075
|
209,784
|
217,870
|
Customer accounts
|
310,128
|
301,935
|
290,879
|
283,037
|
279,137
|
289,610
|
Europe - Commercial Banking
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1,200
|
1,210
|
1,201
|
1,134
|
1,072
|
4,573
|
of which: net interest income
|
747
|
756
|
730
|
701
|
646
|
2,766
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
161
|
192
|
(416)
|
(233)
|
(1,154)
|
(2,022)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(691)
|
(727)
|
(899)
|
(638)
|
(788)
|
(3,080)
|
of which: staff expenses
|
(249)
|
(249)
|
(396)
|
(241)
|
(221)
|
(1,094)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
670
|
675
|
(114)
|
263
|
(870)
|
(529)
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
1
|
17
|
(3)
|
(16)
|
-
|
(19)
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
-
|
(7)
|
(140)
|
55
|
(103)
|
(190)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1,199
|
1,212
|
1,269
|
1,243
|
1,216
|
4,592
|
of which: net interest income
|
748
|
748
|
774
|
779
|
738
|
2,782
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
161
|
195
|
(442)
|
(240)
|
(1,296)
|
(2,022)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(691)
|
(732)
|
(792)
|
(740)
|
(762)
|
(2,890)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
669
|
675
|
35
|
263
|
(842)
|
(320)
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
124,224
|
126,733
|
129,719
|
126,195
|
122,473
|
129,719
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
121,356
|
123,685
|
126,407
|
123,250
|
119,628
|
126,407
|
Total external assets
|
271,509
|
263,370
|
233,042
|
219,598
|
210,014
|
233,042
|
Customer accounts
|
207,253
|
202,858
|
200,647
|
181,865
|
169,771
|
200,647
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
112,444
|
111,942
|
115,252
|
118,664
|
115,515
|
115,252
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
121,356
|
124,186
|
126,644
|
130,190
|
132,110
|
126,407
|
Customer accounts
|
207,253
|
203,716
|
201,298
|
192,468
|
187,894
|
200,647
|
Europe - Global Banking and Markets
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1,204
|
1,506
|
1,048
|
1,168
|
1,353
|
4,476
|
of which: net interest income
|
32
|
39
|
94
|
56
|
(1)
|
210
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
54
|
36
|
(21)
|
(18)
|
(357)
|
(569)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(1,326)
|
(1,357)
|
(1,400)
|
(1,289)
|
(1,746)
|
(5,717)
|
of which: staff expenses
|
(477)
|
(478)
|
(599)
|
(511)
|
(362)
|
(1,905)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
(68)
|
185
|
(373)
|
(139)
|
(750)
|
(1,810)
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
(87)
|
(63)
|
(169)
|
(58)
|
(92)
|
(249)
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(25)
|
(20)
|
(124)
|
(115)
|
(604)
|
(855)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1,291
|
1,588
|
1,280
|
1,337
|
1,634
|
4,725
|
of which: net interest income
|
32
|
41
|
103
|
69
|
15
|
210
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
54
|
36
|
(23)
|
(19)
|
(401)
|
(569)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(1,301)
|
(1,351)
|
(1,341)
|
(1,268)
|
(1,291)
|
(4,862)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
44
|
273
|
(84)
|
50
|
(58)
|
(706)
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
58,252
|
63,037
|
64,135
|
70,721
|
69,387
|
64,135
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
57,632
|
62,420
|
63,402
|
69,888
|
68,652
|
63,402
|
Total external assets
|
596,433
|
623,448
|
687,630
|
699,711
|
685,382
|
687,630
|
Customer accounts
|
145,714
|
138,605
|
138,833
|
143,456
|
140,202
|
138,833
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
91,217
|
94,448
|
102,616
|
103,219
|
106,312
|
102,616
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
57,632
|
62,705
|
63,300
|
73,620
|
75,568
|
63,402
|
Customer accounts
|
145,714
|
139,175
|
139,221
|
151,586
|
154,869
|
138,833
|
Europe - Corporate Centre
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1,025
|
533
|
949
|
579
|
510
|
2,878
|
of which: net interest income/(expense)
|
(316)
|
(343)
|
(358)
|
(376)
|
(297)
|
(1,462)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1
|
(5)
|
-
|
13
|
(9)
|
6
|
Total operating expenses
|
(1,097)
|
(960)
|
(1,819)
|
(775)
|
(1,071)
|
(4,073)
|
of which: staff expenses
|
(662)
|
(690)
|
(702)
|
(613)
|
(650)
|
(2,332)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
19
|
136
|
46
|
5
|
50
|
1
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
(52)
|
(296)
|
(824)
|
(178)
|
(520)
|
(1,188)
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
241
|
(179)
|
283
|
15
|
66
|
524
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(282)
|
(207)
|
(426)
|
(218)
|
(401)
|
(1,087)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
784
|
716
|
680
|
585
|
462
|
2,354
|
of which: net interest expense
|
(316)
|
(344)
|
(359)
|
(377)
|
(292)
|
(1,462)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1
|
(4)
|
1
|
13
|
(11)
|
6
|
Total operating expenses
|
(815)
|
(758)
|
(1,407)
|
(561)
|
(667)
|
(2,986)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
19
|
137
|
47
|
6
|
58
|
1
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
(11)
|
91
|
(679)
|
43
|
(158)
|
(625)
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
641
|
639
|
829
|
811
|
879
|
829
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
631
|
628
|
816
|
799
|
868
|
816
|
Total external assets
|
55,933
|
57,283
|
54,951
|
53,704
|
53,965
|
54,951
|
Customer accounts
|
902
|
737
|
557
|
661
|
611
|
557
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
12,534
|
12,220
|
12,157
|
11,275
|
11,607
|
12,157
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
631
|
631
|
816
|
842
|
958
|
816
|
Customer accounts
|
902
|
740
|
555
|
694
|
673
|
557
|
SIGNIFICANT ITEMS
|
Europe - TOTAL
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported revenue significant items ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
18
|
1
|
(48)
|
26
|
(21)
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
48
|
(236)
|
(10)
|
12
|
22
|
254
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
108
|
(17)
|
111
|
(54)
|
(48)
|
9
|
Reported cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
(27)
|
10
|
107
|
(3)
|
(49)
|
54
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
(3)
|
184
|
(984)
|
(803)
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
(17)
|
-
|
-
|
(17)
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(330)
|
(287)
|
(731)
|
(399)
|
(242)
|
(1,425)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
(4)
|
(6)
|
(1)
|
(12)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Europe - Wealth and Personal Banking
|
Reported revenue significant items ($m)
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
(31)
|
26
|
(5)
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
2
|
(7)
|
(8)
|
-
|
-
|
(8)
|
Reported cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
(25)
|
12
|
109
|
3
|
(47)
|
64
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
(44)
|
(45)
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(28)
|
(60)
|
(70)
|
54
|
(77)
|
(91)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Europe - Commercial Banking
|
Reported revenue significant items ($m)
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
20
|
-
|
(16)
|
-
|
(16)
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
1
|
(3)
|
(2)
|
-
|
-
|
(2)
|
Reported cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
(3)
|
-
|
(41)
|
(44)
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
-
|
(7)
|
(137)
|
55
|
(61)
|
(145)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Europe - Global Banking and Markets
|
Reported revenue significant items ($m)
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
3
|
(8)
|
(29)
|
(3)
|
(44)
|
(6)
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(90)
|
(55)
|
(140)
|
(55)
|
(48)
|
(243)
|
Reported cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(6)
|
(567)
|
(573)
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(25)
|
(20)
|
(124)
|
(109)
|
(37)
|
(280)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Europe - Corporate Centre
|
Reported revenue significant items ($m)
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
45
|
(228)
|
21
|
15
|
66
|
262
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
196
|
49
|
262
|
-
|
-
|
262
|
Reported cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
(3)
|
(3)
|
(4)
|
(5)
|
-
|
(9)
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
191
|
(332)
|
(142)
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
(17)
|
-
|
-
|
(17)
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(280)
|
(205)
|
(401)
|
(400)
|
(65)
|
(909)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
1
|
1
|
(3)
|
(4)
|
(4)
|
(10)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Reconciling items - Currency translation on reported items- Totals ($m)
|
Europe - TOTAL
|
Revenue
|
61
|
231
|
336
|
537
|
ECL
|
6
|
(36)
|
(11)
|
(249)
|
Operating expenses
|
(46)
|
(199)
|
(258)
|
(500)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
2
|
2
|
-
|
8
|
Revenue significant items
|
1
|
7
|
(9)
|
(7)
|
Operating expense significant items
|
(3)
|
(25)
|
(18)
|
(125)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
1,550
|
789
|
22,547
|
39,692
|
Customer accounts
|
2,404
|
2,306
|
34,612
|
60,068
|
Europe - Wealth and Personal Banking
|
Revenue
|
21
|
87
|
118
|
197
|
ECL
|
2
|
(8)
|
(5)
|
(62)
|
Operating expenses
|
(18)
|
(68)
|
(90)
|
(171)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Revenue significant items
|
-
|
2
|
(3)
|
3
|
Operating expense significant items
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
3
|
(18)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
760
|
654
|
11,831
|
20,203
|
Customer accounts
|
973
|
1,269
|
15,847
|
27,216
|
Europe - Commercial Banking
|
Revenue
|
19
|
67
|
91
|
144
|
ECL
|
3
|
(26)
|
(7)
|
(142)
|
Operating expenses
|
(9)
|
(36)
|
(45)
|
(88)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Revenue significant items
|
-
|
2
|
(2)
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items
|
3
|
(3)
|
2
|
(11)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
501
|
237
|
6,940
|
12,482
|
Customer accounts
|
858
|
651
|
10,603
|
18,123
|
Europe - Global Banking and Markets
|
Revenue
|
17
|
54
|
107
|
179
|
ECL
|
-
|
(2)
|
(1)
|
(44)
|
Operating expenses
|
(15)
|
(70)
|
(99)
|
(223)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Revenue significant items
|
(2)
|
(9)
|
(4)
|
(10)
|
Operating expense significant items
|
(1)
|
(5)
|
(5)
|
(74)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
285
|
(102)
|
3,732
|
6,916
|
Customer accounts
|
570
|
388
|
8,130
|
14,667
|
Europe - Corporate Centre
|
Revenue
|
4
|
25
|
21
|
18
|
ECL
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
(2)
|
Operating expenses
|
(4)
|
(27)
|
(23)
|
(19)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
8
|
Revenue significant items
|
-
|
11
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items
|
1
|
(13)
|
(19)
|
(22)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
3
|
-
|
43
|
90
|
Customer accounts
|
3
|
(2)
|
33
|
62
|
1 Risk-weighted assets are non-additive across geographical regions due to market risk diversification effects within the Group.
HSBC UK
|
HSBC
|
HSBC UK
|
UK ring-fenced bank
|
HSBC UK - TOTAL
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Net interest income
|
1,625
|
1,556
|
1,503
|
1,433
|
1,369
|
5,839
|
Net fee income
|
351
|
313
|
345
|
290
|
278
|
1,304
|
Other operating income
|
152
|
201
|
149
|
134
|
106
|
596
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
2,128
|
2,070
|
1,997
|
1,857
|
1,753
|
7,739
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
281
|
288
|
(499)
|
(160)
|
(1,450)
|
(2,678)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(1,350)
|
(1,280)
|
(1,291)
|
(1,170)
|
(1,160)
|
(4,815)
|
of which: staff expenses
|
(384)
|
(340)
|
(412)
|
(292)
|
(271)
|
(1,267)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
1,059
|
1,078
|
207
|
527
|
(857)
|
246
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
-
|
17
|
(1)
|
(47)
|
26
|
(22)
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(121)
|
(79)
|
(104)
|
(33)
|
(55)
|
(200)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
2,128
|
2,082
|
2,116
|
2,063
|
1,945
|
7,761
|
of which: net interest income
|
1,626
|
1,561
|
1,593
|
1,603
|
1,513
|
5,860
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
281
|
294
|
(526)
|
(174)
|
(1,636)
|
(2,678)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(1,229)
|
(1,222)
|
(1,258)
|
(1,232)
|
(1,245)
|
(4,615)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
1,180
|
1,154
|
332
|
657
|
(936)
|
468
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
268,872
|
266,423
|
265,468
|
249,187
|
232,333
|
265,468
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
265,240
|
262,442
|
261,109
|
245,312
|
228,617
|
261,109
|
Total external assets
|
444,450
|
424,987
|
414,816
|
376,763
|
352,756
|
414,816
|
Customer accounts
|
378,211
|
365,650
|
354,099
|
319,899
|
297,598
|
354,099
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
116,868
|
115,733
|
116,710
|
115,539
|
108,863
|
116,710
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
265,240
|
262,889
|
264,312
|
262,611
|
256,251
|
261,109
|
Customer accounts
|
378,211
|
366,272
|
358,443
|
342,458
|
333,570
|
354,099
|
HSBC UK - Wealth and Personal Banking
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1,159
|
1,100
|
1,062
|
987
|
945
|
4,199
|
of which: net interest income
|
982
|
903
|
875
|
833
|
812
|
3,463
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
112
|
107
|
(132)
|
(45)
|
(485)
|
(1,068)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(851)
|
(825)
|
(744)
|
(740)
|
(770)
|
(3,018)
|
of which: staff expenses
|
(238)
|
(246)
|
(278)
|
(205)
|
(194)
|
(887)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
420
|
382
|
186
|
202
|
(310)
|
113
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
(31)
|
26
|
(5)
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(40)
|
(46)
|
15
|
-
|
(49)
|
(33)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1,159
|
1,117
|
1,126
|
1,103
|
1,035
|
4,204
|
of which: net interest income
|
982
|
917
|
927
|
935
|
886
|
3,468
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
112
|
109
|
(140)
|
(49)
|
(546)
|
(1,068)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(811)
|
(791)
|
(806)
|
(801)
|
(812)
|
(2,985)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
460
|
435
|
180
|
253
|
(323)
|
151
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet -- reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
177,693
|
173,809
|
171,377
|
159,399
|
147,285
|
171,377
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
176,039
|
171,970
|
169,365
|
157,568
|
145,530
|
169,365
|
Total external assets
|
252,250
|
240,884
|
238,853
|
216,493
|
201,081
|
238,853
|
Customer accounts
|
238,324
|
230,650
|
218,723
|
197,377
|
184,439
|
218,723
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
34,100
|
33,829
|
34,218
|
32,624
|
30,358
|
34,218
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
176,039
|
172,263
|
171,443
|
168,680
|
163,121
|
169,365
|
Customer accounts
|
238,324
|
231,043
|
221,406
|
211,297
|
206,733
|
218,723
|
HSBC UK - Commercial Banking
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
929
|
932
|
881
|
822
|
771
|
3,348
|
of which: net interest income
|
643
|
651
|
630
|
603
|
556
|
2,384
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
171
|
183
|
(366)
|
(115)
|
(967)
|
(1,611)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(412)
|
(400)
|
(422)
|
(390)
|
(376)
|
(1,569)
|
of which: staff expenses
|
(125)
|
(114)
|
(157)
|
(117)
|
(108)
|
(496)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
688
|
715
|
93
|
317
|
(572)
|
168
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
-
|
18
|
(1)
|
(16)
|
-
|
(17)
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(3)
|
5
|
(34)
|
-
|
(1)
|
(35)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
929
|
928
|
935
|
909
|
868
|
3,365
|
of which: net interest income
|
643
|
641
|
668
|
671
|
627
|
2,400
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
171
|
186
|
(388)
|
(125)
|
(1,089)
|
(1,611)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(409)
|
(412)
|
(410)
|
(424)
|
(421)
|
(1,534)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
691
|
702
|
137
|
360
|
(642)
|
220
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
90,826
|
92,219
|
93,517
|
89,228
|
84,416
|
93,517
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
88,849
|
90,077
|
91,169
|
87,183
|
82,454
|
91,169
|
Total external assets
|
179,376
|
171,734
|
161,864
|
146,776
|
138,449
|
161,864
|
Customer accounts
|
139,324
|
134,629
|
135,108
|
122,270
|
112,829
|
135,108
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
79,698
|
78,712
|
79,688
|
81,081
|
76,769
|
79,688
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
88,849
|
90,230
|
92,287
|
93,331
|
92,421
|
91,169
|
Customer accounts
|
139,324
|
134,858
|
136,765
|
130,892
|
126,467
|
135,108
|
HSBC UK - Global Banking and Markets
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
43
|
41
|
56
|
50
|
42
|
200
|
of which: net interest income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total operating expenses
|
(10)
|
(13)
|
(29)
|
(26)
|
(16)
|
(110)
|
of which: staff expenses
|
(5)
|
(6)
|
(4)
|
(3)
|
(3)
|
(13)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
33
|
28
|
27
|
24
|
26
|
90
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
43
|
40
|
59
|
54
|
47
|
200
|
of which: net interest income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total operating expenses
|
(10)
|
(14)
|
(30)
|
(28)
|
(19)
|
(110)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
33
|
26
|
29
|
26
|
28
|
90
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total external assets
|
35
|
64
|
79
|
50
|
34
|
79
|
Customer accounts
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
970
|
864
|
819
|
409
|
414
|
819
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer accounts
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
HSBC UK - Corporate Centre
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
(5)
|
(7)
|
of which: net interest income/(expense)
|
2
|
3
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
1
|
(8)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(3)
|
(3)
|
(2)
|
-
|
2
|
-
|
Total operating expenses
|
(77)
|
(41)
|
(96)
|
(13)
|
2
|
(117)
|
of which: staff expenses
|
(15)
|
26
|
27
|
33
|
34
|
129
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
(81)
|
(45)
|
(99)
|
(15)
|
(1)
|
(124)
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(77)
|
(36)
|
(86)
|
(32)
|
(5)
|
(132)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(1)
|
(3)
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
(5)
|
(7)
|
of which: net interest income/(expense)
|
2
|
3
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
-
|
(8)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(3)
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
Total operating expenses
|
-
|
(5)
|
(10)
|
21
|
8
|
15
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
(4)
|
(8)
|
(11)
|
19
|
2
|
8
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
352
|
395
|
574
|
561
|
632
|
574
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
352
|
395
|
574
|
561
|
633
|
574
|
Total external assets
|
12,789
|
12,305
|
14,021
|
13,445
|
13,192
|
14,021
|
Customer accounts
|
563
|
371
|
268
|
252
|
330
|
268
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
2,100
|
2,328
|
1,985
|
1,425
|
1,322
|
1,985
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
352
|
396
|
581
|
600
|
709
|
574
|
Customer accounts
|
563
|
371
|
271
|
270
|
370
|
268
|
SIGNIFICANT ITEMS
|
HSBC UK - TOTAL
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported revenue significant items ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
18
|
-
|
(47)
|
26
|
(21)
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
-
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
Reported cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
(27)
|
10
|
107
|
(3)
|
(49)
|
54
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
(17)
|
-
|
-
|
(17)
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(94)
|
(89)
|
(194)
|
(30)
|
(6)
|
(237)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
HSBC UK - Wealth and Personal Banking
|
Reported revenue significant items ($m)
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
(31)
|
26
|
(5)
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Reported cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
(25)
|
12
|
109
|
3
|
(47)
|
64
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(15)
|
(58)
|
(94)
|
(3)
|
(2)
|
(97)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
HSBC UK - Commercial Banking
|
Reported revenue significant items ($m)
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
20
|
-
|
(16)
|
-
|
(16)
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
-
|
(2)
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
Reported cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(3)
|
5
|
(34)
|
-
|
-
|
(34)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
HSBC UK - Global Banking and Markets
|
Reported revenue significant items ($m)
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Reported cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
HSBC UK - Corporate Centre
|
Reported revenue significant items ($m)
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Reported cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
(3)
|
(3)
|
(4)
|
(5)
|
-
|
(9)
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
(17)
|
-
|
-
|
(17)
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(74)
|
(33)
|
(65)
|
(27)
|
(5)
|
(106)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Reconciling items - Currency translation on reported items- Totals ($m)
|
HSBC UK - TOTAL
|
Revenue
|
30
|
119
|
155
|
221
|
ECL
|
6
|
(27)
|
(14)
|
(186)
|
Operating expenses
|
(21)
|
(79)
|
(97)
|
(146)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Revenue significant items
|
1
|
1
|
(4)
|
3
|
Operating expense significant items
|
-
|
(8)
|
(2)
|
(6)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
447
|
3,203
|
17,299
|
27,634
|
Customer accounts
|
622
|
4,344
|
22,559
|
35,972
|
HSBC UK - Wealth and Personal Banking
|
Revenue
|
16
|
64
|
82
|
119
|
ECL
|
2
|
(8)
|
(4)
|
(61)
|
Operating expenses
|
(12)
|
(44)
|
(62)
|
(97)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Revenue significant items
|
-
|
-
|
(3)
|
3
|
Operating expense significant items
|
-
|
3
|
(1)
|
(6)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
293
|
2,078
|
11,112
|
17,591
|
Customer accounts
|
393
|
2,683
|
13,920
|
22,294
|
HSBC UK - Commercial Banking
|
Revenue
|
14
|
53
|
69
|
97
|
ECL
|
3
|
(22)
|
(10)
|
(122)
|
Operating expenses
|
(6)
|
(25)
|
(33)
|
(47)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Revenue significant items
|
-
|
-
|
(2)
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items
|
1
|
(3)
|
1
|
(1)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
153
|
1,118
|
6,148
|
9,967
|
Customer accounts
|
229
|
1,657
|
8,622
|
13,638
|
HSBC UK - Global Banking and Markets
|
Revenue
|
(1)
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Revenue significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer accounts
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
HSBC UK - Corporate Centre
|
Revenue
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
ECL
|
3
|
3
|
-
|
(3)
|
Operating expenses
|
(3)
|
(7)
|
(1)
|
1
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Revenue significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items
|
(3)
|
(7)
|
(3)
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
1
|
7
|
39
|
76
|
Customer accounts
|
-
|
3
|
18
|
40
HSBC Bank
|
HSBC
|
HSBC Bank
|
Non ring-fenced bank
|
HSBC Bank - TOTAL
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Net interest income
|
587
|
607
|
660
|
621
|
606
|
2,435
|
Net fee income
|
504
|
530
|
477
|
442
|
438
|
1,797
|
Other operating income
|
1,060
|
1,374
|
812
|
919
|
1,176
|
3,325
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
2,151
|
2,511
|
1,949
|
1,982
|
2,220
|
7,557
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
52
|
46
|
(216)
|
9
|
(565)
|
(1,023)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(1,808)
|
(1,968)
|
(2,290)
|
(1,920)
|
(2,594)
|
(8,586)
|
of which: staff expenses
|
(742)
|
(751)
|
(989)
|
(746)
|
(593)
|
(3,013)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
17
|
132
|
45
|
4
|
50
|
(1)
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
412
|
721
|
(512)
|
75
|
(889)
|
(2,053)
|
Reported significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
5
|
(64)
|
(46)
|
(58)
|
(92)
|
(124)
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(110)
|
(76)
|
(430)
|
(258)
|
(988)
|
(1,691)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
2,146
|
2,593
|
2,054
|
2,161
|
2,545
|
7,681
|
of which: net interest income
|
587
|
612
|
679
|
653
|
672
|
2,435
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
52
|
48
|
(222)
|
11
|
(631)
|
(1,023)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(1,698)
|
(1,908)
|
(1,930)
|
(1,760)
|
(1,783)
|
(6,895)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
17
|
134
|
48
|
4
|
57
|
(1)
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
517
|
867
|
(50)
|
416
|
188
|
(238)
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
130,193
|
135,368
|
139,987
|
145,681
|
143,289
|
139,987
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
128,405
|
133,558
|
137,981
|
143,790
|
141,397
|
137,981
|
Total external assets
|
813,446
|
834,286
|
881,616
|
891,935
|
869,877
|
881,616
|
Customer accounts
|
270,732
|
262,475
|
260,614
|
257,986
|
250,312
|
260,614
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
153,099
|
157,555
|
167,115
|
166,744
|
170,634
|
167,115
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
128,405
|
134,510
|
135,998
|
149,056
|
153,188
|
137,981
|
Customer accounts
|
270,732
|
264,045
|
259,203
|
270,012
|
273,840
|
260,614
|
HSBC Bank - Wealth and Personal Banking
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
438
|
552
|
405
|
393
|
448
|
1,326
|
of which: net interest income
|
201
|
208
|
211
|
213
|
211
|
852
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
6
|
6
|
(5)
|
(8)
|
(13)
|
(49)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(332)
|
(373)
|
(423)
|
(276)
|
(443)
|
(1,497)
|
of which: staff expenses
|
(138)
|
(145)
|
(142)
|
(118)
|
(114)
|
(501)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
112
|
185
|
(23)
|
109
|
(8)
|
(220)
|
Reported significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(6)
|
(1)
|
(8)
|
72
|
(114)
|
(50)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
438
|
554
|
413
|
409
|
491
|
1,326
|
of which: net interest income
|
200
|
208
|
215
|
222
|
233
|
852
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
6
|
6
|
(5)
|
(9)
|
(15)
|
(49)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(326)
|
(373)
|
(423)
|
(361)
|
(362)
|
(1,447)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
118
|
187
|
(15)
|
39
|
114
|
(170)
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
38,254
|
37,573
|
39,395
|
37,742
|
35,598
|
39,395
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
37,987
|
37,297
|
39,099
|
37,456
|
35,336
|
39,099
|
Total external assets
|
95,856
|
93,534
|
97,989
|
94,102
|
88,566
|
97,989
|
Customer accounts
|
56,752
|
55,276
|
55,952
|
54,526
|
52,887
|
55,952
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
16,098
|
15,373
|
16,497
|
12,646
|
12,123
|
16,497
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
37,987
|
37,615
|
38,106
|
38,195
|
37,680
|
39,099
|
Customer accounts
|
56,752
|
55,644
|
55,167
|
56,428
|
57,242
|
55,952
|
HSBC Bank - Commercial Banking
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
380
|
390
|
356
|
367
|
375
|
1,451
|
of which: net interest income
|
220
|
221
|
222
|
223
|
215
|
880
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(10)
|
10
|
(150)
|
(17)
|
(187)
|
(411)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(204)
|
(259)
|
(319)
|
(145)
|
(308)
|
(990)
|
of which: staff expenses
|
(64)
|
(83)
|
(175)
|
(75)
|
(66)
|
(390)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
166
|
141
|
(113)
|
205
|
(120)
|
50
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
-
|
-
|
(2)
|
-
|
-
|
(2)
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
12
|
(2)
|
(101)
|
57
|
(101)
|
(145)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
380
|
393
|
364
|
383
|
413
|
1,453
|
of which: net interest income
|
220
|
222
|
227
|
233
|
237
|
880
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(10)
|
10
|
(154)
|
(15)
|
(206)
|
(411)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(216)
|
(260)
|
(225)
|
(209)
|
(227)
|
(845)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
154
|
143
|
(15)
|
159
|
(20)
|
197
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
33,398
|
34,515
|
36,202
|
36,967
|
38,057
|
36,202
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
32,507
|
33,608
|
35,238
|
36,167
|
37,174
|
35,238
|
Total external assets
|
93,809
|
93,310
|
72,833
|
74,487
|
73,060
|
72,833
|
Customer accounts
|
67,929
|
68,229
|
65,539
|
59,595
|
56,942
|
65,539
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
33,944
|
34,411
|
36,761
|
38,446
|
39,526
|
36,761
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
32,507
|
33,956
|
34,357
|
36,958
|
39,689
|
35,238
|
Customer accounts
|
67,929
|
68,858
|
64,533
|
61,575
|
61,427
|
65,539
|
HSBC Bank - Global Banking and Markets
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1,217
|
1,588
|
1,104
|
1,272
|
1,452
|
4,842
|
of which: net interest income
|
181
|
187
|
232
|
195
|
139
|
774
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
53
|
35
|
(61)
|
22
|
(357)
|
(569)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(1,142)
|
(1,272)
|
(1,281)
|
(1,216)
|
(1,682)
|
(5,345)
|
of which: staff expenses
|
(393)
|
(381)
|
(495)
|
(417)
|
(286)
|
(1,547)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
128
|
351
|
(238)
|
78
|
(587)
|
(1,072)
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
(86)
|
(62)
|
(165)
|
(58)
|
(92)
|
(245)
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(22)
|
(24)
|
(133)
|
(108)
|
(604)
|
(857)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1,303
|
1,668
|
1,320
|
1,420
|
1,703
|
5,087
|
of which: net interest income
|
180
|
188
|
241
|
209
|
156
|
774
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
53
|
36
|
(63)
|
21
|
(401)
|
(569)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(1,120)
|
(1,262)
|
(1,201)
|
(1,184)
|
(1,202)
|
(4,488)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
236
|
442
|
56
|
257
|
100
|
30
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
58,252
|
63,037
|
64,135
|
70,721
|
69,387
|
64,135
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
57,632
|
62,420
|
63,402
|
69,928
|
68,652
|
63,402
|
Total external assets
|
597,599
|
624,583
|
688,738
|
700,817
|
686,410
|
688,738
|
Customer accounts
|
145,713
|
138,604
|
138,833
|
143,456
|
140,202
|
138,833
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
92,879
|
97,083
|
104,566
|
105,318
|
107,964
|
104,566
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
57,632
|
62,705
|
63,300
|
73,660
|
75,568
|
63,402
|
Customer accounts
|
145,713
|
139,174
|
139,220
|
151,585
|
154,868
|
138,833
|
HSBC Bank - Corporate Centre
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
116
|
(20)
|
83
|
(50)
|
(55)
|
(63)
|
of which: net interest income/(expense)
|
(13)
|
(7)
|
(4)
|
(10)
|
41
|
(70)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
2
|
(4)
|
-
|
12
|
(8)
|
6
|
Total operating expenses
|
(129)
|
(64)
|
(267)
|
(283)
|
(161)
|
(754)
|
of which: staff expenses
|
(147)
|
(143)
|
(177)
|
(136)
|
(127)
|
(575)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
17
|
132
|
45
|
4
|
50
|
(1)
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
6
|
44
|
(139)
|
(317)
|
(174)
|
(812)
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
92
|
-
|
121
|
(1)
|
-
|
122
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(96)
|
(51)
|
(191)
|
(278)
|
(169)
|
(641)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
24
|
(22)
|
(43)
|
(52)
|
(61)
|
(186)
|
of which: net interest income/(expense)
|
(13)
|
(7)
|
(4)
|
(11)
|
46
|
(70)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
2
|
(4)
|
-
|
13
|
(9)
|
6
|
Total operating expenses
|
(33)
|
(14)
|
(81)
|
(6)
|
7
|
(113)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
17
|
134
|
48
|
4
|
57
|
(1)
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
10
|
94
|
(76)
|
(41)
|
(6)
|
(293)
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
289
|
243
|
255
|
251
|
247
|
255
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
278
|
233
|
242
|
238
|
235
|
242
|
Total external assets
|
26,182
|
22,858
|
22,057
|
22,529
|
21,841
|
22,057
|
Customer accounts
|
337
|
365
|
289
|
409
|
281
|
289
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
10,178
|
10,688
|
9,291
|
10,334
|
11,021
|
9,291
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
278
|
235
|
235
|
242
|
249
|
242
|
Customer accounts
|
337
|
369
|
284
|
424
|
303
|
289
|
SIGNIFICANT ITEMS
|
HSBC Bank - TOTAL
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported revenue significant items ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
1
|
(10)
|
(30)
|
(3)
|
(43)
|
(4)
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
4
|
(54)
|
(16)
|
(55)
|
(49)
|
(120)
|
Reported cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
(3)
|
(16)
|
(784)
|
(803)
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(111)
|
(77)
|
(424)
|
(238)
|
(200)
|
(876)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
1
|
1
|
(3)
|
(4)
|
(4)
|
(12)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
HSBC Bank - Wealth and Personal Banking
|
Reported revenue significant items ($m)
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Reported cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
(44)
|
(45)
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(6)
|
(1)
|
(8)
|
73
|
(70)
|
(5)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
HSBC Bank - Commercial Banking
|
Reported revenue significant items ($m)
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
Reported cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
(3)
|
-
|
(41)
|
(44)
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
12
|
(2)
|
(98)
|
57
|
(60)
|
(101)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
HSBC Bank - Global Banking and Markets
|
Reported revenue significant items ($m)
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
3
|
(8)
|
(29)
|
(3)
|
(44)
|
(6)
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(89)
|
(54)
|
(136)
|
(55)
|
(48)
|
(239)
|
Reported cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(6)
|
(567)
|
(573)
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(22)
|
(24)
|
(133)
|
(102)
|
(37)
|
(282)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
HSBC Bank - Corporate Centre
|
Reported revenue significant items ($m)
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
(1)
|
-
|
3
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
92
|
-
|
119
|
-
|
-
|
119
|
Reported cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
(9)
|
(132)
|
(142)
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(97)
|
(52)
|
(187)
|
(265)
|
(33)
|
(489)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
1
|
1
|
(3)
|
(4)
|
(4)
|
(10)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Reconciling items - Currency translation on reported items - Totals ($m)
|
HSBC Bank - TOTAL
|
Revenue
|
17
|
53
|
116
|
223
|
ECL
|
2
|
(6)
|
2
|
(66)
|
Operating expenses
|
(16)
|
(80)
|
(109)
|
(291)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
2
|
3
|
-
|
7
|
Revenue significant items
|
(1)
|
(6)
|
(5)
|
(10)
|
Operating expense significant items
|
-
|
(10)
|
(11)
|
(114)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
952
|
(1,983)
|
5,266
|
11,791
|
Customer accounts
|
1,570
|
(1,411)
|
12,026
|
23,528
|
HSBC Bank - Wealth and Personal Banking
|
Revenue
|
2
|
8
|
16
|
43
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
Operating expenses
|
(1)
|
(8)
|
(11)
|
(43)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Revenue significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
(10)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
318
|
(993)
|
739
|
2,344
|
Customer accounts
|
368
|
(785)
|
1,902
|
4,355
|
HSBC Bank - Commercial Banking
|
Revenue
|
3
|
8
|
16
|
38
|
ECL
|
-
|
(4)
|
2
|
(19)
|
Operating expenses
|
(2)
|
(7)
|
(6)
|
(30)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Revenue significant items
|
-
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items
|
1
|
-
|
1
|
(10)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
348
|
(881)
|
791
|
2,515
|
Customer accounts
|
629
|
(1,006)
|
1,980
|
4,485
|
HSBC Bank - Global Banking and Markets
|
Revenue
|
16
|
41
|
86
|
149
|
ECL
|
1
|
(2)
|
(1)
|
(44)
|
Operating expenses
|
(13)
|
(56)
|
(81)
|
(198)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Revenue significant items
|
(2)
|
(10)
|
(4)
|
(10)
|
Operating expense significant items
|
1
|
(3)
|
(5)
|
(74)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
285
|
(102)
|
3,732
|
6,916
|
Customer accounts
|
570
|
387
|
8,129
|
14,666
|
HSBC Bank - Corporate Centre
|
Revenue
|
(3)
|
(3)
|
(3)
|
(6)
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
(1)
|
Operating expenses
|
-
|
(9)
|
(12)
|
(20)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
2
|
3
|
-
|
7
|
Revenue significant items
|
(1)
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items
|
1
|
(4)
|
(11)
|
(19)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
2
|
(7)
|
4
|
14
|
Customer accounts
|
4
|
(5)
|
15
|
22
PUBLIC &"Calibri,Regular"&9&P
PUBLIC
PUBLIC
Europe - Other
|
HSBC
|
Europe - Other
|
Europe - Other - TOTAL
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Net interest income/(expense)
|
(598)
|
(635)
|
(642)
|
(663)
|
(638)
|
(2,579)
|
Net fee income
|
106
|
121
|
105
|
95
|
95
|
400
|
Other operating income
|
1,390
|
985
|
1,545
|
1,218
|
1,126
|
5,302
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
898
|
471
|
1,008
|
650
|
583
|
3,123
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
-
|
3
|
202
|
(202)
|
(2)
|
(50)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(1,399)
|
(1,279)
|
(2,134)
|
(968)
|
(1,385)
|
(5,473)
|
of which: staff expenses
|
(774)
|
(880)
|
(892)
|
(810)
|
(802)
|
(3,044)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
1
|
3
|
-
|
2
|
-
|
2
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
(500)
|
(802)
|
(924)
|
(518)
|
(804)
|
(2,398)
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
151
|
(188)
|
149
|
15
|
66
|
387
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(126)
|
(122)
|
(114)
|
67
|
(233)
|
(312)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
747
|
672
|
906
|
700
|
610
|
2,736
|
of which: net interest income/(expense)
|
(598)
|
(636)
|
(642)
|
(663)
|
(638)
|
(2,580)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
-
|
1
|
199
|
(201)
|
1
|
(50)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(1,273)
|
(1,163)
|
(2,053)
|
(1,082)
|
(1,210)
|
(5,161)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
1
|
3
|
(1)
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
(525)
|
(487)
|
(949)
|
(581)
|
(598)
|
(2,473)
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
9,213
|
9,574
|
9,485
|
9,356
|
8,788
|
9,485
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
9,133
|
9,493
|
9,405
|
9,079
|
8,715
|
9,405
|
Total external assets
|
36,698
|
42,625
|
40,574
|
39,038
|
40,032
|
40,574
|
Customer accounts
|
15,053
|
15,037
|
14,934
|
15,287
|
14,595
|
14,934
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
(94)
|
(1,807)
|
497
|
(1,060)
|
(997)
|
497
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
9,133
|
9,644
|
8,974
|
9,061
|
8,982
|
9,405
|
Customer accounts
|
15,053
|
15,249
|
14,307
|
15,314
|
15,163
|
14,934
|
HSBC Europe - Other - Wealth and Personal Banking
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
152
|
152
|
287
|
228
|
228
|
966
|
of which: net interest income/(expense)
|
(33)
|
(36)
|
(31)
|
(35)
|
(34)
|
(133)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(3)
|
-
|
59
|
(61)
|
1
|
(49)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(262)
|
(286)
|
(428)
|
(341)
|
(321)
|
(1,489)
|
of which: staff expenses
|
(137)
|
(165)
|
(177)
|
(159)
|
(125)
|
(604)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
(113)
|
(134)
|
(82)
|
(174)
|
(92)
|
(572)
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
2
|
(7)
|
(8)
|
-
|
-
|
(8)
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(7)
|
(1)
|
32
|
(16)
|
(5)
|
11
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
150
|
162
|
308
|
248
|
263
|
974
|
of which: net interest income/(expense)
|
(31)
|
(34)
|
(30)
|
(34)
|
(33)
|
(133)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(3)
|
-
|
59
|
(61)
|
2
|
(49)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(255)
|
(289)
|
(472)
|
(344)
|
(345)
|
(1,500)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
(108)
|
(127)
|
(105)
|
(157)
|
(80)
|
(575)
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
9,216
|
9,573
|
9,483
|
9,356
|
8,788
|
9,483
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
9,133
|
9,493
|
9,406
|
9,220
|
8,715
|
9,406
|
Total external assets
|
22,613
|
23,378
|
24,543
|
24,127
|
23,657
|
24,543
|
Customer accounts
|
15,052
|
15,036
|
14,935
|
15,287
|
14,595
|
14,935
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
3,480
|
3,669
|
3,582
|
2,795
|
2,585
|
3,582
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
9,133
|
9,642
|
8,975
|
9,200
|
8,983
|
9,406
|
Customer accounts
|
15,052
|
15,248
|
14,306
|
15,312
|
15,162
|
14,935
|
HSBC Europe - Other - Commercial Banking
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(109)
|
(112)
|
(36)
|
(55)
|
(74)
|
(225)
|
of which: net interest income/(expense)
|
(116)
|
(116)
|
(122)
|
(125)
|
(125)
|
(498)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
-
|
(1)
|
100
|
(101)
|
-
|
(1)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(75)
|
(68)
|
(158)
|
(103)
|
(104)
|
(522)
|
of which: staff expenses
|
(60)
|
(52)
|
(64)
|
(49)
|
(47)
|
(208)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
(184)
|
(181)
|
(94)
|
(259)
|
(178)
|
(748)
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
1
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(9)
|
(10)
|
(5)
|
(2)
|
(1)
|
(10)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(110)
|
(109)
|
(30)
|
(49)
|
(65)
|
(225)
|
of which: net interest income/(expense)
|
(115)
|
(115)
|
(121)
|
(125)
|
(126)
|
(498)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
-
|
(1)
|
100
|
(100)
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(66)
|
(60)
|
(157)
|
(107)
|
(114)
|
(512)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
(176)
|
(170)
|
(87)
|
(256)
|
(180)
|
(738)
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(100)
|
-
|
-
|
Total external assets
|
(1,676)
|
(1,674)
|
(1,655)
|
(1,665)
|
(1,495)
|
(1,655)
|
Customer accounts
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
(1,198)
|
(1,181)
|
(1,197)
|
(863)
|
(780)
|
(1,197)
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(99)
|
-
|
-
|
Customer accounts
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
HSBC Europe - Other - Global Banking and Markets
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(56)
|
(123)
|
(112)
|
(154)
|
(141)
|
(565)
|
of which: net interest income/(expense)
|
(149)
|
(148)
|
(138)
|
(139)
|
(140)
|
(564)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1
|
1
|
40
|
(40)
|
-
|
-
|
Total operating expenses
|
(174)
|
(72)
|
(90)
|
(47)
|
(48)
|
(263)
|
of which: staff expenses
|
(79)
|
(91)
|
(100)
|
(91)
|
(73)
|
(345)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
(229)
|
(194)
|
(162)
|
(241)
|
(189)
|
(828)
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(4)
|
-
|
-
|
(5)
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(3)
|
4
|
9
|
(7)
|
-
|
2
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(55)
|
(120)
|
(99)
|
(137)
|
(116)
|
(560)
|
of which: net interest income/(expense)
|
(148)
|
(147)
|
(138)
|
(140)
|
(141)
|
(564)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1
|
-
|
40
|
(40)
|
-
|
-
|
Total operating expenses
|
(171)
|
(75)
|
(110)
|
(56)
|
(70)
|
(265)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
(225)
|
(195)
|
(169)
|
(233)
|
(186)
|
(825)
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(40)
|
-
|
-
|
Total external assets
|
(1,201)
|
(1,199)
|
(1,187)
|
(1,156)
|
(1,062)
|
(1,187)
|
Customer accounts
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
(2,632)
|
(3,499)
|
(2,769)
|
(2,508)
|
(2,066)
|
(2,769)
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(40)
|
-
|
-
|
Customer accounts
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
HSBC Europe - Other - Corporate Centre
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
910
|
554
|
867
|
631
|
570
|
2,945
|
of which: net interest income/(expense)
|
(305)
|
(339)
|
(352)
|
(363)
|
(339)
|
(1,384)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
(3)
|
-
|
Total operating expenses
|
(891)
|
(855)
|
(1,456)
|
(479)
|
(912)
|
(3,199)
|
of which: staff expenses
|
(500)
|
(573)
|
(552)
|
(510)
|
(557)
|
(1,887)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
2
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
23
|
(295)
|
(586)
|
154
|
(345)
|
(252)
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
149
|
(180)
|
162
|
16
|
66
|
402
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(109)
|
(120)
|
(149)
|
92
|
(227)
|
(314)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
761
|
741
|
725
|
639
|
528
|
2,543
|
of which: net interest income/(expense)
|
(305)
|
(340)
|
(353)
|
(363)
|
(338)
|
(1,384)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
Total operating expenses
|
(782)
|
(739)
|
(1,316)
|
(576)
|
(682)
|
(2,885)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
2
|
3
|
(1)
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
(17)
|
5
|
(592)
|
65
|
(154)
|
(340)
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total external assets
|
16,962
|
22,120
|
18,873
|
17,730
|
18,932
|
18,873
|
Customer accounts
|
2
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
256
|
(796)
|
881
|
(484)
|
(736)
|
881
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer accounts
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
SIGNIFICANT ITEMS
|
HSBC Europe - Other - TOTAL
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported revenue significant items ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
47
|
(226)
|
20
|
15
|
65
|
257
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
104
|
38
|
128
|
1
|
1
|
130
|
Reported cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
200
|
(200)
|
-
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(125)
|
(121)
|
(113)
|
(131)
|
(36)
|
(312)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
3
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
HSBC Europe - Other - Wealth and Personal Banking
|
Reported revenue significant items ($m)
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
2
|
(7)
|
(8)
|
-
|
-
|
(8)
|
Reported cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(7)
|
(1)
|
32
|
(16)
|
(5)
|
11
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
HSBC Europe - Other - Commercial Banking
|
Reported revenue significant items ($m)
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
1
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Reported cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(9)
|
(10)
|
(5)
|
(2)
|
(1)
|
(10)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
HSBC Europe - Other - Global Banknig and Markets
|
Reported revenue significant items ($m)
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(4)
|
-
|
-
|
(4)
|
Reported cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(3)
|
4
|
9
|
(7)
|
-
|
2
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
HSBC Europe - Other - Corporate Centre
|
Reported revenue significant items ($m)
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
45
|
(228)
|
19
|
16
|
66
|
259
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
104
|
48
|
143
|
-
|
-
|
143
|
Reported cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
200
|
(200)
|
-
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(109)
|
(120)
|
(149)
|
(108)
|
(27)
|
(314)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Reconciling items - Currency translation on reported items - Totals ($m)
|
HSBC Europe - Other - TOTAL
|
Revenue
|
14
|
59
|
65
|
93
|
ECL
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
1
|
3
|
Operating expenses
|
(9)
|
(40)
|
(52)
|
(63)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
1
|
Revenue significant items
|
1
|
12
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items
|
(3)
|
(7)
|
(5)
|
(5)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
151
|
(431)
|
(18)
|
267
|
Customer accounts
|
212
|
(627)
|
27
|
568
|
HSBC Europe - Other - Wealth and Personal Banking
|
Revenue
|
3
|
15
|
20
|
35
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
Operating expenses
|
(5)
|
(16)
|
(17)
|
(31)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Revenue significant items
|
-
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items
|
(1)
|
(4)
|
2
|
(2)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
149
|
(431)
|
(20)
|
268
|
Customer accounts
|
212
|
(629)
|
25
|
567
|
HSBC Europe - Other - Commercial Banking
|
Revenue
|
2
|
6
|
6
|
9
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
(1)
|
Operating expenses
|
(1)
|
(4)
|
(6)
|
(11)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Revenue significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
Customer accounts
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
HSBC Europe - Other - Global Banking and Markets
|
Revenue
|
2
|
10
|
17
|
25
|
ECL
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(1)
|
(13)
|
(16)
|
(22)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Revenue significant items
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer accounts
|
-
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
HSBC Europe - Other - Corporate Centre
|
Revenue
|
8
|
29
|
24
|
24
|
ECL
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
(1)
|
2
|
Operating expenses
|
(1)
|
(11)
|
(10)
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
1
|
1
|
Revenue significant items
|
1
|
9
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items
|
3
|
(2)
|
(5)
|
(3)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer accounts
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
-
PUBLIC &"Calibri,Regular"&9&P
PUBLIC
PUBLIC
Asia
|
HSBC
|
Asia
|
Asia - TOTAL
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Net interest income
|
3,110
|
3,157
|
3,237
|
3,262
|
3,691
|
14,318
|
Net fee income
|
1,439
|
1,677
|
1,304
|
1,423
|
1,259
|
5,418
|
Other operating income/(expense)
|
1,933
|
1,940
|
1,477
|
1,639
|
2,071
|
7,186
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
6,482
|
6,774
|
6,018
|
6,324
|
7,021
|
26,922
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(175)
|
(32)
|
(322)
|
(144)
|
(818)
|
(2,284)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(3,778)
|
(3,694)
|
(3,889)
|
(3,343)
|
(3,146)
|
(13,662)
|
of which: staff expenses
|
(1,826)
|
(1,960)
|
(1,810)
|
(1,688)
|
(1,618)
|
(6,873)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
649
|
710
|
469
|
350
|
572
|
1,856
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
3,178
|
3,758
|
2,276
|
3,187
|
3,629
|
12,832
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
30
|
24
|
1
|
2
|
(64)
|
37
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(143)
|
(59)
|
(123)
|
(30)
|
(17)
|
(171)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
6,452
|
6,733
|
6,041
|
6,408
|
7,250
|
26,885
|
of which: net interest income
|
3,110
|
3,149
|
3,251
|
3,308
|
3,777
|
14,318
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(175)
|
(32)
|
(320)
|
(144)
|
(842)
|
(2,284)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(3,635)
|
(3,627)
|
(3,787)
|
(3,369)
|
(3,223)
|
(13,491)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
649
|
712
|
482
|
374
|
628
|
1,856
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
3,291
|
3,786
|
2,416
|
3,269
|
3,813
|
12,966
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
506,079
|
482,154
|
476,892
|
487,599
|
478,222
|
476,892
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
502,360
|
478,477
|
473,165
|
484,125
|
474,739
|
473,165
|
Total external assets
|
1,215,439
|
1,183,554
|
1,185,607
|
1,156,196
|
1,136,614
|
1,185,607
|
Customer accounts
|
759,948
|
756,498
|
762,406
|
732,367
|
723,072
|
762,406
|
Risk-weighted assets1
|
407,117
|
387,188
|
384,228
|
385,103
|
374,684
|
384,228
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
502,360
|
478,825
|
470,533
|
488,391
|
483,572
|
473,165
|
Customer accounts
|
759,948
|
757,034
|
758,445
|
736,782
|
732,868
|
762,406
|
Asia - Wealth and Personal Banking
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
2,980
|
2,928
|
2,777
|
2,946
|
3,194
|
12,036
|
of which: net interest income
|
1,618
|
1,654
|
1,707
|
1,705
|
1,946
|
7,707
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(6)
|
(60)
|
(65)
|
(79)
|
(246)
|
(573)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(1,662)
|
(1,648)
|
(1,739)
|
(1,621)
|
(1,502)
|
(6,434)
|
of which: staff expenses
|
(679)
|
(699)
|
(671)
|
(634)
|
(588)
|
(2,521)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
7
|
3
|
9
|
(6)
|
1
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
1,312
|
1,227
|
976
|
1,255
|
1,440
|
5,030
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
(2)
|
7
|
8
|
-
|
-
|
8
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(19)
|
(12)
|
(36)
|
(3)
|
-
|
(39)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
2,982
|
2,918
|
2,779
|
2,975
|
3,244
|
12,028
|
of which: net interest income
|
1,618
|
1,651
|
1,714
|
1,723
|
1,981
|
7,707
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(6)
|
(60)
|
(64)
|
(78)
|
(253)
|
(573)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(1,643)
|
(1,633)
|
(1,713)
|
(1,643)
|
(1,544)
|
(6,395)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
7
|
3
|
9
|
(6)
|
1
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
1,333
|
1,232
|
1,005
|
1,263
|
1,441
|
5,061
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
205,547
|
192,707
|
189,685
|
196,103
|
181,905
|
189,685
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
204,738
|
191,826
|
188,759
|
195,190
|
181,000
|
188,759
|
Total external assets
|
404,637
|
388,060
|
392,684
|
394,055
|
377,310
|
392,684
|
Customer accounts
|
425,545
|
426,195
|
429,911
|
416,402
|
412,834
|
429,911
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
90,669
|
79,774
|
77,750
|
86,076
|
77,923
|
77,750
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
204,738
|
191,823
|
187,561
|
196,942
|
184,499
|
188,759
|
Customer accounts
|
425,545
|
426,442
|
428,019
|
417,840
|
416,273
|
429,911
|
Asia - Commercial Banking
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1,364
|
1,428
|
1,324
|
1,361
|
1,537
|
6,047
|
of which: net interest income
|
924
|
929
|
966
|
997
|
1,118
|
4,408
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(160)
|
(20)
|
(303)
|
(33)
|
(488)
|
(1,565)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(701)
|
(647)
|
(706)
|
(620)
|
(597)
|
(2,538)
|
of which: staff expenses
|
(255)
|
(242)
|
(242)
|
(233)
|
(221)
|
(927)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
503
|
761
|
315
|
708
|
452
|
1,944
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
(1)
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(12)
|
1
|
(7)
|
-
|
-
|
(7)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1,365
|
1,423
|
1,328
|
1,380
|
1,576
|
6,046
|
of which: net interest income
|
924
|
927
|
970
|
1,011
|
1,144
|
4,408
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(160)
|
(21)
|
(303)
|
(34)
|
(499)
|
(1,565)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(689)
|
(647)
|
(703)
|
(630)
|
(615)
|
(2,531)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
516
|
755
|
322
|
716
|
462
|
1,950
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
170,406
|
161,154
|
158,099
|
159,391
|
160,814
|
158,099
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
167,805
|
158,672
|
155,652
|
157,196
|
158,573
|
155,652
|
Total external assets
|
247,119
|
237,138
|
240,566
|
238,299
|
238,331
|
240,566
|
Customer accounts
|
194,835
|
187,621
|
189,931
|
174,484
|
173,342
|
189,931
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
144,951
|
140,723
|
138,541
|
137,605
|
136,586
|
138,541
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
167,805
|
158,907
|
154,978
|
158,441
|
161,215
|
155,652
|
Customer accounts
|
194,835
|
187,817
|
189,159
|
175,588
|
175,748
|
189,931
|
Asia - Global Banking and Markets
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1,756
|
2,010
|
1,663
|
1,703
|
1,973
|
7,491
|
of which: net interest income
|
654
|
668
|
686
|
683
|
754
|
2,952
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(7)
|
51
|
48
|
(33)
|
(84)
|
(145)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(938)
|
(917)
|
(959)
|
(813)
|
(775)
|
(3,344)
|
of which: staff expenses
|
(381)
|
(370)
|
(382)
|
(315)
|
(304)
|
(1,315)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
811
|
1,144
|
752
|
857
|
1,114
|
4,002
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
(1)
|
-
|
(24)
|
3
|
(62)
|
5
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(9)
|
(5)
|
(13)
|
(4)
|
(1)
|
(18)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1,757
|
2,003
|
1,694
|
1,732
|
2,098
|
7,486
|
of which: net interest income
|
654
|
665
|
690
|
699
|
780
|
2,952
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(7)
|
49
|
48
|
(33)
|
(88)
|
(145)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(929)
|
(909)
|
(948)
|
(823)
|
(799)
|
(3,326)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
821
|
1,143
|
794
|
876
|
1,211
|
4,015
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
129,610
|
127,820
|
128,668
|
131,684
|
135,097
|
128,668
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
129,299
|
127,506
|
128,316
|
131,318
|
134,760
|
128,316
|
Total external assets
|
452,681
|
438,614
|
436,888
|
422,024
|
422,379
|
436,888
|
Customer accounts
|
139,563
|
142,622
|
142,506
|
141,425
|
136,835
|
142,506
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
118,973
|
112,338
|
112,316
|
112,652
|
112,695
|
112,316
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
129,299
|
127,621
|
127,556
|
132,585
|
137,452
|
128,316
|
Customer accounts
|
139,563
|
142,714
|
141,208
|
143,297
|
140,783
|
142,506
|
Asia - Corporate Centre
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
384
|
408
|
254
|
314
|
317
|
1,348
|
of which: net interest expense
|
(86)
|
(94)
|
(122)
|
(123)
|
(127)
|
(749)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
-
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
1
|
-
|
(1)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(477)
|
(482)
|
(486)
|
(289)
|
(272)
|
(1,347)
|
of which: staff expenses
|
(512)
|
(649)
|
(515)
|
(507)
|
(505)
|
(2,111)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
648
|
703
|
467
|
341
|
578
|
1,856
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
555
|
627
|
233
|
367
|
623
|
1,856
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
36
|
17
|
15
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
21
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(102)
|
(42)
|
(65)
|
(25)
|
(16)
|
(107)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
348
|
389
|
240
|
323
|
331
|
1,327
|
of which: net interest expense
|
(86)
|
(95)
|
(123)
|
(125)
|
(128)
|
(749)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(375)
|
(439)
|
(422)
|
(273)
|
(266)
|
(1,240)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
648
|
706
|
479
|
366
|
634
|
1,856
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
621
|
656
|
297
|
417
|
698
|
1,942
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
517
|
473
|
439
|
421
|
406
|
439
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
517
|
472
|
439
|
421
|
406
|
439
|
Total external assets
|
111,002
|
119,742
|
115,470
|
101,818
|
98,594
|
115,470
|
Customer accounts
|
5
|
60
|
58
|
56
|
61
|
58
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
52,524
|
54,353
|
55,621
|
48,770
|
47,480
|
55,621
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
517
|
473
|
437
|
421
|
407
|
439
|
Customer accounts
|
5
|
60
|
58
|
57
|
64
|
58
|
SIGNIFICANT ITEMS
|
Asia - TOTAL
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Revenue significant items ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
(3)
|
(2)
|
(31)
|
2
|
(64)
|
5
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
33
|
26
|
32
|
-
|
-
|
32
|
Reported cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(143)
|
(59)
|
(123)
|
(30)
|
(17)
|
(171)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Asia - Wealth and Personal Banking
|
Reported revenue significant items ($m)
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(2)
|
7
|
8
|
-
|
-
|
8
|
Reported cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(19)
|
(12)
|
(36)
|
(3)
|
-
|
(39)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Asia - Commercial Banking
|
Reported revenue significant items ($m)
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(1)
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
Reported cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(12)
|
1
|
(7)
|
-
|
-
|
(7)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Asia - Global Banking and Markets
|
Reported revenue significant items ($m)
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
(2)
|
(1)
|
(28)
|
3
|
(62)
|
1
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
Reported cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(9)
|
(5)
|
(13)
|
(4)
|
(1)
|
(18)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Asia - Corporate Centre
|
Reported revenue significant items ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
-
|
-
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
4
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
36
|
17
|
17
|
-
|
-
|
17
|
Reported cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(102)
|
(42)
|
(65)
|
(25)
|
(16)
|
(107)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Reconciling items - Currency translation on reported items - Totals ($m)
|
Asia - TOTAL
|
Revenue
|
(18)
|
23
|
86
|
164
|
ECL
|
-
|
2
|
-
|
(24)
|
Operating expenses
|
9
|
(21)
|
(58)
|
(93)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
2
|
13
|
24
|
56
|
Revenue significant items
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
-
|
(1)
|
Operating expense significant items
|
1
|
-
|
(2)
|
1
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
348
|
(2,632)
|
4,266
|
8,833
|
Customer accounts
|
536
|
(3,961)
|
4,415
|
9,796
|
Asia - Wealth and Personal Banking
|
Revenue
|
(3)
|
10
|
29
|
50
|
ECL
|
-
|
1
|
1
|
(7)
|
Operating expenses
|
3
|
(10)
|
(25)
|
(42)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Revenue significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
(3)
|
(1,198)
|
1,752
|
3,499
|
Customer accounts
|
247
|
(1,892)
|
1,438
|
3,439
|
Asia - Commercial Banking
|
Revenue
|
(4)
|
5
|
19
|
39
|
ECL
|
(1)
|
-
|
(1)
|
(11)
|
Operating expenses
|
1
|
(4)
|
(10)
|
(18)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Revenue significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
235
|
(674)
|
1,245
|
2,642
|
Customer accounts
|
196
|
(772)
|
1,104
|
2,406
|
Asia - Global Banking and Markets
|
Revenue
|
(8)
|
6
|
32
|
62
|
ECL
|
(2)
|
-
|
-
|
(4)
|
Operating expenses
|
4
|
(1)
|
(14)
|
(25)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Revenue significant items
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
-
|
(1)
|
Operating expense significant items
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
115
|
(760)
|
1,267
|
2,692
|
Customer accounts
|
92
|
(1,298)
|
1,872
|
3,948
|
Asia - Corporate Centre
|
Revenue
|
(2)
|
2
|
7
|
12
|
ECL
|
2
|
2
|
-
|
(1)
|
Operating expenses
|
-
|
(4)
|
(9)
|
(8)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
3
|
12
|
25
|
56
|
Revenue significant items
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items
|
(1)
|
(3)
|
-
|
2
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
1
|
(2)
|
-
|
1
|
Customer accounts
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
3
|
1 Risk-weighted assets are non-additive across geographical regions due to market risk diversification effects within the Group.
PUBLIC &"Calibri,Regular"&9&P
PUBLIC
PUBLIC
Hong Kong
|
HSBC
|
Hong Kong
|
Hong Kong - TOTAL
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Net interest income
|
1,794
|
1,828
|
1,908
|
1,962
|
2,365
|
9,006
|
Net fee income
|
971
|
1,139
|
900
|
998
|
858
|
3,724
|
Other operating income
|
904
|
1,025
|
672
|
830
|
1,111
|
3,615
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
3,669
|
3,992
|
3,480
|
3,790
|
4,334
|
16,345
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(6)
|
(85)
|
(219)
|
(89)
|
(383)
|
(824)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(1,918)
|
(2,027)
|
(2,042)
|
(1,810)
|
(1,702)
|
(7,312)
|
of which: staff expenses
|
(706)
|
(885)
|
(761)
|
(737)
|
(737)
|
(3,035)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
2
|
6
|
-
|
5
|
(4)
|
(2)
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
1,747
|
1,886
|
1,219
|
1,896
|
2,245
|
8,207
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
(16)
|
(9)
|
(31)
|
-
|
(45)
|
(15)
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(61)
|
(25)
|
(69)
|
(21)
|
(10)
|
(100)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
3,685
|
3,997
|
3,504
|
3,783
|
4,371
|
16,360
|
of which: net interest income
|
1,793
|
1,825
|
1,904
|
1,958
|
2,361
|
9,006
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(6)
|
(85)
|
(218)
|
(89)
|
(383)
|
(824)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(1,857)
|
(2,001)
|
(1,971)
|
(1,786)
|
(1,689)
|
(7,212)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
2
|
6
|
1
|
5
|
(4)
|
(2)
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
1,824
|
1,917
|
1,316
|
1,913
|
2,295
|
8,322
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
330,476
|
308,812
|
304,037
|
320,690
|
310,178
|
304,037
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
328,913
|
307,208
|
302,454
|
319,297
|
308,798
|
302,454
|
Total external assets
|
771,274
|
745,398
|
752,554
|
743,528
|
729,458
|
752,554
|
Customer accounts
|
529,172
|
526,780
|
531,489
|
517,582
|
514,381
|
531,489
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
209,713
|
195,802
|
195,098
|
204,786
|
195,711
|
195,098
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
328,913
|
307,536
|
301,985
|
318,661
|
308,189
|
302,454
|
Customer accounts
|
529,172
|
527,343
|
530,665
|
516,553
|
513,368
|
531,489
|
Hong Kong - Wealth and Personal Banking
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
2,139
|
2,088
|
1,995
|
2,150
|
2,439
|
8,961
|
of which: net interest income
|
1,142
|
1,177
|
1,226
|
1,230
|
1,466
|
5,740
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(6)
|
(60)
|
(20)
|
(53)
|
(113)
|
(276)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(917)
|
(939)
|
(979)
|
(957)
|
(885)
|
(3,748)
|
of which: staff expenses
|
(378)
|
(419)
|
(405)
|
(375)
|
(356)
|
(1,517)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
3
|
(2)
|
3
|
(6)
|
(10)
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
1,216
|
1,092
|
994
|
1,143
|
1,435
|
4,927
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
(4)
|
5
|
6
|
-
|
-
|
6
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(6)
|
(11)
|
(27)
|
(2)
|
-
|
(29)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
2,143
|
2,081
|
1,986
|
2,145
|
2,435
|
8,955
|
of which: net interest income
|
1,142
|
1,176
|
1,224
|
1,228
|
1,463
|
5,740
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(6)
|
(60)
|
(20)
|
(53)
|
(113)
|
(276)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(911)
|
(928)
|
(951)
|
(953)
|
(883)
|
(3,719)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
4
|
(1)
|
3
|
(6)
|
(10)
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
1,226
|
1,097
|
1,014
|
1,142
|
1,433
|
4,950
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
141,471
|
129,239
|
125,613
|
135,323
|
123,235
|
125,613
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
141,106
|
128,837
|
125,223
|
134,925
|
122,838
|
125,223
|
Total external assets
|
306,813
|
290,508
|
295,511
|
301,800
|
289,777
|
295,511
|
Customer accounts
|
345,451
|
346,289
|
347,855
|
338,414
|
337,340
|
347,855
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
65,897
|
56,775
|
54,979
|
63,938
|
56,110
|
54,979
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
141,106
|
128,975
|
125,029
|
134,657
|
122,596
|
125,223
|
Customer accounts
|
345,451
|
346,659
|
347,315
|
337,741
|
336,675
|
347,855
|
Hong Kong - Commercial Banking
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
729
|
803
|
747
|
798
|
923
|
3,635
|
of which: net interest income
|
481
|
506
|
541
|
576
|
676
|
2,645
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
2
|
(51)
|
(217)
|
(14)
|
(239)
|
(489)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(360)
|
(349)
|
(358)
|
(342)
|
(334)
|
(1,359)
|
of which: staff expenses
|
(124)
|
(128)
|
(129)
|
(128)
|
(126)
|
(508)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
371
|
403
|
172
|
442
|
350
|
1,787
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
(1)
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(9)
|
(2)
|
(4)
|
-
|
-
|
(4)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
730
|
801
|
745
|
797
|
921
|
3,634
|
of which: net interest income
|
481
|
505
|
540
|
575
|
675
|
2,645
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
2
|
(51)
|
(217)
|
(14)
|
(239)
|
(489)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(351)
|
(347)
|
(353)
|
(341)
|
(333)
|
(1,355)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
381
|
403
|
175
|
442
|
349
|
1,790
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
105,992
|
100,573
|
100,376
|
104,706
|
104,013
|
100,376
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
104,983
|
99,562
|
99,400
|
103,943
|
103,249
|
99,400
|
Total external assets
|
146,129
|
139,844
|
147,163
|
150,252
|
150,092
|
147,163
|
Customer accounts
|
131,859
|
127,290
|
131,404
|
121,440
|
121,474
|
131,404
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
74,265
|
71,760
|
72,043
|
75,446
|
73,696
|
72,043
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
104,983
|
99,669
|
99,246
|
103,736
|
103,046
|
99,400
|
Customer accounts
|
131,859
|
127,426
|
131,200
|
121,199
|
121,234
|
131,404
|
Hong Kong - Global Banking and Markets
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
756
|
918
|
691
|
742
|
915
|
3,382
|
of which: net interest income
|
234
|
228
|
237
|
259
|
335
|
1,203
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(3)
|
26
|
19
|
(22)
|
(31)
|
(58)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(462)
|
(468)
|
(477)
|
(398)
|
(380)
|
(1,650)
|
of which: staff expenses
|
(182)
|
(183)
|
(193)
|
(154)
|
(155)
|
(656)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
291
|
476
|
233
|
322
|
504
|
1,674
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
(2)
|
-
|
(13)
|
-
|
(45)
|
3
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(4)
|
(2)
|
(11)
|
(3)
|
(1)
|
(15)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
758
|
917
|
703
|
741
|
958
|
3,379
|
of which: net interest income
|
233
|
226
|
236
|
259
|
335
|
1,203
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(3)
|
26
|
19
|
(22)
|
(31)
|
(58)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(458)
|
(465)
|
(465)
|
(394)
|
(378)
|
(1,635)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
297
|
478
|
257
|
325
|
549
|
1,686
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
82,536
|
78,567
|
77,650
|
80,278
|
82,562
|
77,650
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
82,346
|
78,376
|
77,433
|
80,047
|
82,343
|
77,433
|
Total external assets
|
252,487
|
239,282
|
240,126
|
230,783
|
232,282
|
240,126
|
Customer accounts
|
51,862
|
53,182
|
52,211
|
57,709
|
55,546
|
52,211
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
56,976
|
54,256
|
53,901
|
55,249
|
55,600
|
53,901
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
82,346
|
78,460
|
77,313
|
79,888
|
82,181
|
77,433
|
Customer accounts
|
51,862
|
53,239
|
52,130
|
57,594
|
55,437
|
52,211
|
Hong Kong - Corporate Centre
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
44
|
183
|
46
|
100
|
57
|
366
|
of which: net interest expense
|
(62)
|
(82)
|
(95)
|
(104)
|
(112)
|
(582)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total operating expenses
|
(179)
|
(271)
|
(228)
|
(113)
|
(103)
|
(555)
|
of which: staff expenses
|
(20)
|
(154)
|
(34)
|
(80)
|
(100)
|
(354)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
8
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
(133)
|
(86)
|
(180)
|
(11)
|
(44)
|
(181)
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
(9)
|
(15)
|
(24)
|
-
|
-
|
(24)
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(41)
|
(9)
|
(27)
|
(15)
|
(9)
|
(51)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
53
|
199
|
71
|
100
|
57
|
390
|
of which: net interest expense
|
(63)
|
(83)
|
(96)
|
(104)
|
(112)
|
(582)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total operating expenses
|
(138)
|
(262)
|
(201)
|
(99)
|
(94)
|
(504)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
8
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
(83)
|
(61)
|
(128)
|
3
|
(35)
|
(106)
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
477
|
432
|
398
|
382
|
368
|
398
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
477
|
432
|
398
|
382
|
368
|
398
|
Total external assets
|
65,845
|
75,765
|
69,754
|
60,693
|
57,307
|
69,754
|
Customer accounts
|
-
|
19
|
19
|
19
|
21
|
19
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
12,575
|
13,011
|
14,175
|
10,153
|
10,305
|
14,175
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
477
|
433
|
397
|
381
|
367
|
398
|
Customer accounts
|
-
|
19
|
19
|
19
|
21
|
19
|
SIGNIFICANT ITEMS
|
Hong Kong - TOTAL
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported revenue significant items ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
(2)
|
-
|
(16)
|
-
|
(45)
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(14)
|
(9)
|
(15)
|
-
|
-
|
(15)
|
Reported cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(61)
|
(25)
|
(69)
|
(21)
|
(10)
|
(100)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Hong Kong - Wealth and Personal Banking
|
Reported revenue significant items ($m)
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(4)
|
5
|
6
|
-
|
-
|
6
|
Reported cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(6)
|
(11)
|
(27)
|
(2)
|
-
|
(29)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Hong Kong - Commercial Banking
|
Reported revenue significant items ($m)
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(1)
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
Reported cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(9)
|
(2)
|
(4)
|
-
|
-
|
(4)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Hong Kong - Global Banking and Markets
|
Reported revenue significant items ($m)
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
(2)
|
-
|
(16)
|
-
|
(45)
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
Reported cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(4)
|
(2)
|
(11)
|
(3)
|
(1)
|
(15)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Hong Kong - Corporate Centre
|
Reported revenue significant items ($m)
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(9)
|
(15)
|
(24)
|
-
|
-
|
(24)
|
Reported cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(41)
|
(9)
|
(27)
|
(15)
|
(9)
|
(51)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Reconciling items - Currency translation on reported items - Totals ($m)
|
Hong Kong - TOTAL
|
Revenue
|
(4)
|
(6)
|
(7)
|
(8)
|
ECL
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
Revenue significant items
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
1
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
328
|
(469)
|
(636)
|
(609)
|
Customer accounts
|
563
|
(824)
|
(1,029)
|
(1,013)
|
Hong Kong - Wealth and Personal Banking
|
Revenue
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
(5)
|
(4)
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
Revenue significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
138
|
(194)
|
(268)
|
(242)
|
Customer accounts
|
370
|
(540)
|
(673)
|
(665)
|
Hong Kong - Commercial Banking
|
Revenue
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
-
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Revenue significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
107
|
(154)
|
(207)
|
(203)
|
Customer accounts
|
136
|
(204)
|
(241)
|
(240)
|
Hong Kong - Global Banking and Markets
|
Revenue
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Revenue significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
84
|
(120)
|
(159)
|
(162)
|
Customer accounts
|
57
|
(81)
|
(115)
|
(109)
|
Hong Kong - Corporate Centre
|
Revenue
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(1)
|
-
|
(1)
|
1
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Revenue significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
1
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
Customer accounts
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
PUBLIC &"Calibri,Regular"&9&P
PUBLIC
PUBLIC
Mainland China
|
HSBC
|
Mainland China
|
Mainland China - TOTAL
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Net interest income
|
414
|
401
|
395
|
366
|
397
|
1,556
|
Net fee income
|
108
|
125
|
77
|
88
|
82
|
337
|
Other operating income
|
389
|
354
|
299
|
287
|
327
|
1,195
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
911
|
880
|
771
|
741
|
806
|
3,088
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(19)
|
17
|
4
|
(11)
|
(44)
|
(114)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(680)
|
(626)
|
(641)
|
(554)
|
(494)
|
(2,211)
|
of which: staff expenses
|
(394)
|
(386)
|
(361)
|
(322)
|
(280)
|
(1,287)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
646
|
702
|
466
|
339
|
576
|
1,849
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
858
|
973
|
600
|
515
|
844
|
2,612
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
11
|
10
|
4
|
1
|
(2)
|
5
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(7)
|
(4)
|
(17)
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(19)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
900
|
876
|
788
|
793
|
885
|
3,083
|
of which: net interest income
|
415
|
403
|
406
|
392
|
435
|
1,556
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(19)
|
17
|
4
|
(12)
|
(48)
|
(114)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(673)
|
(624)
|
(641)
|
(593)
|
(542)
|
(2,192)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
646
|
704
|
478
|
364
|
632
|
1,849
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
854
|
973
|
629
|
552
|
927
|
2,626
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
51,403
|
48,973
|
46,405
|
43,815
|
43,675
|
46,405
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
51,123
|
48,694
|
46,113
|
43,535
|
43,338
|
46,113
|
Total external assets
|
133,742
|
130,355
|
130,134
|
119,696
|
115,597
|
130,134
|
Customer accounts
|
57,227
|
54,919
|
56,826
|
47,327
|
47,557
|
56,826
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
83,477
|
81,693
|
80,674
|
76,061
|
74,611
|
80,674
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
51,123
|
49,372
|
46,646
|
45,899
|
47,471
|
46,113
|
Customer accounts
|
57,227
|
55,684
|
57,483
|
49,896
|
52,093
|
56,826
|
Mainland China - Wealth and Personal Banking
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
219
|
216
|
197
|
209
|
196
|
765
|
of which: net interest income
|
101
|
100
|
105
|
103
|
110
|
427
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(4)
|
(2)
|
(11)
|
7
|
(23)
|
(52)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(227)
|
(205)
|
(223)
|
(187)
|
(163)
|
(747)
|
of which: staff expenses
|
(104)
|
(95)
|
(85)
|
(83)
|
(66)
|
(310)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
(12)
|
9
|
(37)
|
29
|
10
|
(34)
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
219
|
217
|
203
|
224
|
215
|
765
|
of which: net interest income
|
100
|
100
|
107
|
111
|
121
|
427
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(4)
|
(2)
|
(11)
|
8
|
(25)
|
(52)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(227)
|
(207)
|
(229)
|
(200)
|
(179)
|
(746)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
(12)
|
8
|
(37)
|
32
|
11
|
(33)
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
11,091
|
10,829
|
10,835
|
10,413
|
10,006
|
10,835
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
11,015
|
10,749
|
10,747
|
10,329
|
9,906
|
10,747
|
Total external assets
|
18,199
|
17,908
|
17,517
|
16,602
|
15,806
|
17,517
|
Customer accounts
|
12,942
|
12,740
|
12,994
|
12,148
|
11,869
|
12,994
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
5,669
|
5,542
|
5,459
|
5,178
|
4,974
|
5,459
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
11,015
|
10,899
|
10,871
|
10,890
|
10,850
|
10,747
|
Customer accounts
|
12,942
|
12,918
|
13,145
|
12,807
|
13,001
|
12,994
|
Mainland China - Commercial Banking
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
197
|
192
|
171
|
172
|
212
|
758
|
of which: net interest income
|
151
|
143
|
143
|
142
|
154
|
597
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(20)
|
19
|
(8)
|
(16)
|
(16)
|
(59)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(119)
|
(99)
|
(118)
|
(96)
|
(87)
|
(404)
|
of which: staff expenses
|
(44)
|
(42)
|
(40)
|
(37)
|
(32)
|
(148)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
58
|
112
|
45
|
60
|
109
|
295
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
-
|
3
|
(3)
|
-
|
-
|
(3)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
197
|
193
|
175
|
184
|
233
|
758
|
of which: net interest income
|
151
|
143
|
147
|
153
|
169
|
597
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(20)
|
19
|
(8)
|
(17)
|
(18)
|
(59)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(119)
|
(102)
|
(118)
|
(102)
|
(96)
|
(401)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
58
|
110
|
49
|
65
|
119
|
298
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
23,942
|
21,922
|
19,988
|
17,946
|
18,662
|
19,988
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
23,763
|
21,755
|
19,815
|
17,800
|
18,469
|
19,815
|
Total external assets
|
33,388
|
31,650
|
30,058
|
26,881
|
27,147
|
30,058
|
Customer accounts
|
18,443
|
16,674
|
16,875
|
14,753
|
15,263
|
16,875
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
25,379
|
24,429
|
23,158
|
20,829
|
21,423
|
23,158
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
23,763
|
22,058
|
20,043
|
18,766
|
20,230
|
19,815
|
Customer accounts
|
18,443
|
16,906
|
17,070
|
15,554
|
16,719
|
16,875
|
Mainland China - Global Banking and Markets
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
266
|
273
|
245
|
223
|
224
|
918
|
of which: net interest income
|
164
|
160
|
159
|
142
|
134
|
589
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
4
|
(1)
|
22
|
(2)
|
(4)
|
(3)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(123)
|
(116)
|
(114)
|
(100)
|
(94)
|
(409)
|
of which: staff expenses
|
(49)
|
(47)
|
(48)
|
(34)
|
(30)
|
(150)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
147
|
156
|
153
|
121
|
126
|
506
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
1
|
(2)
|
1
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
265
|
273
|
251
|
238
|
248
|
917
|
of which: net interest income
|
165
|
161
|
164
|
152
|
147
|
589
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
4
|
-
|
24
|
(2)
|
(5)
|
(3)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(123)
|
(116)
|
(116)
|
(107)
|
(103)
|
(409)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
146
|
157
|
159
|
129
|
140
|
505
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
16,343
|
16,195
|
15,556
|
15,431
|
14,983
|
15,556
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
16,319
|
16,164
|
15,525
|
15,382
|
14,940
|
15,525
|
Total external assets
|
46,459
|
46,484
|
46,022
|
43,218
|
41,618
|
46,022
|
Customer accounts
|
25,842
|
25,468
|
26,923
|
20,393
|
20,391
|
26,923
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
17,633
|
16,790
|
17,154
|
16,530
|
16,118
|
17,154
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
16,319
|
16,389
|
15,705
|
16,217
|
16,365
|
15,525
|
Customer accounts
|
25,842
|
25,823
|
27,234
|
21,501
|
22,336
|
26,923
|
Mainland China - Corporate Centre
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
226
|
200
|
158
|
137
|
174
|
647
|
of which: net interest expense
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
(12)
|
(21)
|
(1)
|
(57)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
Total operating expenses
|
(210)
|
(205)
|
(185)
|
(172)
|
(150)
|
(651)
|
of which: staff expenses
|
(197)
|
(204)
|
(188)
|
(167)
|
(152)
|
(678)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
648
|
702
|
466
|
339
|
576
|
1,849
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
665
|
698
|
440
|
304
|
599
|
1,845
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
12
|
10
|
4
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(8)
|
(8)
|
(14)
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(16)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
214
|
192
|
159
|
147
|
189
|
643
|
of which: net interest expense
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(11)
|
(23)
|
(2)
|
(57)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total operating expenses
|
(202)
|
(199)
|
(178)
|
(183)
|
(163)
|
(635)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
648
|
704
|
478
|
364
|
632
|
1,849
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
661
|
697
|
459
|
328
|
658
|
1,857
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
26
|
26
|
26
|
25
|
24
|
26
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
26
|
26
|
26
|
25
|
23
|
26
|
Total external assets
|
35,696
|
34,314
|
36,537
|
32,994
|
31,026
|
36,537
|
Customer accounts
|
-
|
37
|
34
|
33
|
34
|
34
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
34,796
|
34,932
|
34,903
|
33,524
|
32,096
|
34,903
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
26
|
26
|
26
|
26
|
26
|
26
|
Customer accounts
|
-
|
37
|
34
|
35
|
37
|
34
|
SIGNIFICANT ITEMS
|
Mainland China - TOTAL
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported revenue significant items ($m)
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
30-Sep-20
|
30-Jun-20
|
31-Dec-20
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
(2)
|
1
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
11
|
10
|
4
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
Reported cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(7)
|
(4)
|
(17)
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(19)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Mainland China - Wealth and Personal Banking
|
Reported revenue significant items ($m)
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Reported cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Mainland China - Commercial Banking
|
Reported revenue significant items ($m)
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Reported cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
-
|
3
|
(3)
|
-
|
-
|
(3)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Mainland China - Global Banking and Markets
|
Reported revenue significant items ($m)
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
1
|
(2)
|
1
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Reported cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Mainland China - Corporate Centre
|
Reported revenue significant items ($m)
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
12
|
10
|
4
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
Reported cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-