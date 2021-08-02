Log in
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/30 11:35:30 am
397.45 GBX   -0.72%
12:26aHSBC : Reinstates Interim Dividend As H1 Profit Soars On Asset Gains
MT
12:22aHSBC : Interim Results 2021 media release
PU
12:22aHSBC : Interim Report 2021
PU
HSBC : 2Q 2021 Data Pack (PDF)

08/02/2021 | 12:22am EDT
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

Data Pack

2Q 2021

The financial information on which this supplement is based is unaudited and has been prepared in accordance with HSBC's significant accounting policies as described in the Annual Report and Accounts 2020. The financial information does not constitute financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRSs'), is not complete and should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report and Accounts 2020, the Interim Report 2021, and other reports and financial information published by HSBC.

Unless stated otherwise, all information is on a reported basis. Where disclosed, adjusted performance information is computed by adjusting reported results for the effects of foreign currency translation differences and significant items, which both distort period-on-period comparisons. We consider adjusted performance provides useful information for investors by aligning internal and external reporting, identifying and quantifying items management believes to be significant, and providing insight into how management assesses period-on-period performance. Definitions and calculations of other alternative performance measures are included in our 'Reconciliation of alternative performance measures' on page 52 of our Interim Report 2021. All alternative performance measures are reconciled to the closest reported financial measure.

'Significant items' refers collectively to the items that management and investors would ordinarily identify and consider separately to improve the understanding of the underlying trends in the business.

The quarterly comparatives are translated at average 2Q21 exchange rates for the income statement or at the prevailing rates of exchange on 30 June 2021 for the balance sheet. The yearly comparatives are translated at average FY20 exchange rates for the income statement or at the prevailing rates of exchange on 31 December 2020 for the balance sheet. The income statement for the half-yearto 30 June 2020 is translated at the average rate of exchange for the half-yearto 30 June 2021.

Index

Page

HSBC Holdings plc (Group) - Income statement

1

HSBC Holdings plc (Group) - Balance sheet data

3

HSBC Holdings plc (Group) - Net interest margin

7

Global businesses

Wealth and Personal Banking - WPB

8

Commercial Banking - CMB

11

Global Banking and Markets - GBM

14

Corporate Centre

17

Geographical regions / countries / territory

Europe

20

Europe - HSBC UK (UK ring-fenced bank)

30

Europe - HSBC Bank (non UK ring-fenced bank)

40

Europe - other

50

Asia

60

Hong Kong

70

Mainland China

80

Middle East and North Africa - MENA

90

North America

100

US

110

Latin America

120

Mexico

129

Credit risk

139

HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc consolidated

Quarter ended

Year to date

Year to date

Year to date

Reported ($m)

30-Jun-21

31-Mar-21

31-Dec-20

30-Sep-20

30-Jun-20

31-Dec-20

30-Jun-21

30-Jun-20

Net interest income

6,584

6,514

6,619

6,450

6,897

27,578

13,098

14,509

Net fee income

3,211

3,463

2,967

2,981

2,803

11,874

6,674

5,926

Other operating income

2,770

3,009

2,171

2,496

3,359

10,977

5,779

6,310

Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges1

12,565

12,986

11,757

11,927

13,059

50,429

25,551

26,745

Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges

284

435

(1,174)

(785)

(3,832)

(8,817)

719

(6,858)

Total operating expenses1

(8,560)

(8,527)

(9,864)

(8,041)

(8,675)

(34,432)

(17,087)

(16,527)

of which: staff expenses

(4,689)

(4,921)

(5,079)

(4,483)

(4,206)

(18,076)

(9,610)

(8,514)

Share of profit in associates and joint ventures

771

885

666

(27)

537

1,597

1,656

958

Profit/(loss) before tax

5,060

5,779

1,385

3,074

1,089

8,777

10,839

4,318

Tax expense

(1,206)

(1,211)

(450)

(1,035)

(472)

(2,678)

(2,417)

(1,193)

Profit/(loss) after tax

3,854

4,568

935

2,039

617

6,099

8,422

3,125

Profit/(loss) attributable to:

- ordinary shareholders of the parent company ("PAOS")

3,396

3,880

562

1,359

192

3,898

7,276

1,977

- preference shareholders of the parent company

-

7

23

22

23

90

7

45

- other equity holders of the parent company

212

454

175

449

176

1,241

666

617

- non-controlling interests

246

227

175

209

226

870

473

486

(Increase)/decrease in present value of in-force insurance business ("PVIF") (net of tax)

(44)

60

309

(252)

(56)

(253)

16

(310)

Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets (net of tax)

-

-

(120)

2

1,154

1,036

-

1,154

PAOS net of PVIF and goodwill impairment

3,352

3,940

751

1,109

1,290

4,681

7,292

2,821

Reported significant items - Totals ($m)

Revenue

41

(287)

(67)

(138)

(91)

63

(246)

268

ECL

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Operating expenses

(541)

(324)

(758)

(630)

(1,413)

(2,973)

(865)

(1,585)

Share of profit in associates and joint ventures

-

-

-

(462)

-

(462)

-

-

Adjusted ($m)

Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges1

12,524

13,324

12,069

12,499

13,884

50,366

25,797

27,597

of which: net interest income

6,585

6,515

6,736

6,713

7,225

27,599

13,081

15,042

of which: net fee income

3,211

3,470

3,008

3,056

2,938

11,874

6,674

6,164

Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges

284

439

(1,212)

(825)

(4,170)

(8,817)

719

(7,287)

Total operating expenses1

(8,019)

(8,238)

(9,288)

(7,692)

(7,722)

(31,459)

(16,222)

(15,705)

Share of profit in associates and joint ventures

771

889

682

459

599

2,059

1,656

1,049

Profit/(loss) before tax

5,560

6,414

2,251

4,441

2,591

12,149

11,950

5,654

1

HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc consolidated

Quarter ended

Year to date

Year to date

Year to date

Earnings metrics

30-Jun-21

31-Mar-21

31-Dec-20

30-Sep-20

30-Jun-20

31-Dec-20

30-Jun-21

30-Jun-20

Return on average equity (annualised)

7.8 %

9.0 %

1.3 %

3.2 %

0.5 %

2.3 %

8.4 %

2.4 %

Return on average tangible equity (annualised)

8.6 %

10.2 %

1.9 %

2.9 %

3.5 %

3.1 %

9.4 %

3.8 %

Earnings per share ($)

0.17

0.19

0.03

0.07

0.01

0.19

0.36

0.10

Adjusted ECL / average gross loans (annualised)

(0.11)%

(0.17)%

0.45 %

0.30 %

1.52 %

0.81 %

(0.14)%

1.34 %

Dividends

Dividends per share - declared in respect of the period ($)

0.07

-

0.15

-

-

0.15

0.07

-

Dividends paid during the period, net of scrip ($m)

0.15

-

-

-

-

-

0.15

-

Value of scrip issued during period ($m)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Revenue significant items ($m)

Customer redress programmes

-

18

1

(48)

26

(21)

18

26

Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses

-

-

(2)

-

(1)

(10)

-

(8)

Fair value movements on financial instruments

45

(239)

(46)

11

(58)

264

(194)

299

Restructuring and other related costs

(4)

(66)

(20)

(101)

(58)

(170)

(70)

(49)

Cost significant items ($m)

Costs of structural reform

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Customer redress programmes

(27)

10

107

(3)

(49)

54

(17)

(50)

Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles

-

-

(8)

(57)

(1,025)

(1,090)

-

(1,025)

Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation

-

-

(17)

-

-

(17)

-

-

Restructuring and other related costs

(514)

(334)

(836)

(567)

(335)

(1,908)

(848)

(505)

Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters

-

-

(4)

(3)

(4)

(12)

-

(5)

Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)

Impairment of goodwill

-

-

-

(462)

-

(462)

-

-

Reconciling items - Currency translation on reported items- Totals ($m)

Revenue

50

248

426

724

1,117

ECL

4

(38)

(40)

(338)

(429)

Operating expenses

(37)

(203)

(298)

(580)

(887)

Share of profit in associates and joint ventures

4

16

24

62

91

Currency translation on revenue significant items

(1)

3

(8)

(10)

(3)

Currency translation on operating expense significant items

(2)

(21)

(17)

(120)

(124)

Currency translation on share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items

-

-

-

-

-

1 The difference between the consolidated group result and the sum of geographical regions is attributable to inter-segment eliminations and goodwill impairment recognised on the Global Banking and Markets cash-generating unit, which is monitored on a global basis.

2

HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc consolidated

Balance sheet date

Balance sheet date

Assets - reported ($m)

30-Jun-21

31-Mar-21

31-Dec-20

30-Sep-20

30-Jun-20

31-Dec-20

Cash and balances at central banks

393,559

384,448

304,481

285,508

249,673

304,481

Items in the course of collection from other banks

9,406

5,162

4,094

6,165

6,289

4,094

Hong Kong Government certificates of indebtedness

41,880

41,020

40,420

40,086

39,519

40,420

Trading assets

260,250

249,031

231,990

222,355

208,964

231,990

Financial assets designated and otherwise mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or loss

49,120

46,829

45,553

44,253

41,785

45,553

Derivatives

209,516

241,048

307,726

294,678

313,781

307,726

Loans and advances to banks

86,886

83,873

81,616

83,854

77,015

81,616

Loans and advances to customers (net)

1,059,511

1,040,207

1,037,987

1,041,340

1,018,681

1,037,987

Reverse repurchase agreements - non-trading

201,714

190,260

230,628

221,179

226,345

230,628

Financial investments

434,576

451,207

490,693

475,302

494,109

490,693

Prepayments, accrued income and other assets

175,155

172,708

156,412

191,040

197,425

156,412

Current tax assets

405

568

954

734

821

954

Interests in associates and joint ventures

28,709

27,543

26,684

25,087

24,800

26,684

Goodwill and intangible assets

20,703

20,275

20,443

20,162

19,438

20,443

Deferred tax assets

4,615

4,450

4,483

4,192

4,153

4,483

Total assets

2,976,005

2,958,629

2,984,164

2,955,935

2,922,798

2,984,164

Liabilities - reported ($m)

41,880

Hong Kong currency notes in circulation

41,020

40,420

40,086

39,519

40,420

Deposits by banks

100,448

86,743

82,080

91,739

82,715

82,080

Customer accounts

1,669,091

1,650,019

1,642,780

1,568,714

1,532,380

1,642,780

Repurchase agreements - non-trading

112,798

107,896

111,901

118,844

112,799

111,901

Items in the course of transmission to other banks

15,100

6,540

4,343

14,389

6,296

4,343

Trading liabilities

89,637

85,755

75,266

80,338

79,612

75,266

Financial liabilities designated at fair value

151,686

151,673

157,439

156,459

156,608

157,439

Derivatives

200,156

229,599

303,001

285,239

303,059

303,001

Debt securities in issue

84,218

96,039

95,492

102,406

110,114

95,492

Accruals, deferred income and other liabilities

164,800

159,246

128,624

163,912

173,181

128,624

Current tax liabilities

929

681

690

1,274

1,141

690

Liabilities under insurance contracts

110,572

107,910

107,191

102,708

98,832

107,191

Provisions

2,814

3,168

3,678

3,297

3,209

3,678

Deferred tax liabilities

4,338

3,807

4,313

4,490

4,491

4,313

Subordinated liabilities

20,774

20,817

21,951

21,779

23,621

21,951

Total liabilities

2,769,241

2,750,913

2,779,169

2,755,674

2,727,577

2,779,169

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 04:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC4.91%112 895
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.45%453 549
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION26.56%322 796
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.12%239 758
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY52.22%188 648
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.98%176 206