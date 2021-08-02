HSBC : 2Q 2021 Data Pack (PDF)

The financial information on which this supplement is based is unaudited and has been prepared in accordance with HSBC's significant accounting policies as described in the Annual Report and Accounts 2020. The financial information does not constitute financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRSs'), is not complete and should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report and Accounts 2020, the Interim Report 2021, and other reports and financial information published by HSBC.
Unless stated otherwise, all information is on a reported basis. Where disclosed, adjusted performance information is computed by adjusting reported results for the effects of foreign currency translation differences and significant items, which both distort period-on-period comparisons. We consider adjusted performance provides useful information for investors by aligning internal and external reporting, identifying and quantifying items management believes to be significant, and providing insight into how management assesses period-on-period performance. Definitions and calculations of other alternative performance measures are included in our 'Reconciliation of alternative performance measures' on page 52 of our Interim Report 2021. All alternative performance measures are reconciled to the closest reported financial measure.
'Significant items' refers collectively to the items that management and investors would ordinarily identify and consider separately to improve the understanding of the underlying trends in the business.
The quarterly comparatives are translated at average 2Q21 exchange rates for the income statement or at the prevailing rates of exchange on 30 June 2021 for the balance sheet. The yearly comparatives are translated at average FY20 exchange rates for the income statement or at the prevailing rates of exchange on 31 December 2020 for the balance sheet. The income statement for thehalf-yearto 30 June 2020 is translated at the average rate of exchange for thehalf-yearto 30 June 2021.
HSBC
HSBC Holdings plc consolidated
Quarter ended
Year to date
Year to date
Year to date
Reported ($m)
30-Jun-21
31-Mar-21
31-Dec-20
30-Sep-20
30-Jun-20
31-Dec-20
30-Jun-21
30-Jun-20
Net interest income
6,584
6,514
6,619
6,450
6,897
27,578
13,098
14,509
Net fee income
3,211
3,463
2,967
2,981
2,803
11,874
6,674
5,926
Other operating income
2,770
3,009
2,171
2,496
3,359
10,977
5,779
6,310
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges1
12,565
12,986
11,757
11,927
13,059
50,429
25,551
26,745
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
284
435
(1,174)
(785)
(3,832)
(8,817)
719
(6,858)
Total operating expenses1
(8,560)
(8,527)
(9,864)
(8,041)
(8,675)
(34,432)
(17,087)
(16,527)
of which: staff expenses
(4,689)
(4,921)
(5,079)
(4,483)
(4,206)
(18,076)
(9,610)
(8,514)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
771
885
666
(27)
537
1,597
1,656
958
Profit/(loss) before tax
5,060
5,779
1,385
3,074
1,089
8,777
10,839
4,318
Tax expense
(1,206)
(1,211)
(450)
(1,035)
(472)
(2,678)
(2,417)
(1,193)
Profit/(loss) after tax
3,854
4,568
935
2,039
617
6,099
8,422
3,125
Profit/(loss) attributable to:
- ordinary shareholders of the parent company ("PAOS")
3,396
3,880
562
1,359
192
3,898
7,276
1,977
- preference shareholders of the parent company
-
7
23
22
23
90
7
45
- other equity holders of the parent company
212
454
175
449
176
1,241
666
617
- non-controlling interests
246
227
175
209
226
870
473
486
(Increase)/decrease in present value of in-force insurance business ("PVIF") (net of tax)
(44)
60
309
(252)
(56)
(253)
16
(310)
Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets (net of tax)
-
-
(120)
2
1,154
1,036
-
1,154
PAOS net of PVIF and goodwill impairment
3,352
3,940
751
1,109
1,290
4,681
7,292
2,821
Reported significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue
41
(287)
(67)
(138)
(91)
63
(246)
268
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
(541)
(324)
(758)
(630)
(1,413)
(2,973)
(865)
(1,585)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
(462)
-
(462)
-
-
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges1
12,524
13,324
12,069
12,499
13,884
50,366
25,797
27,597
of which: net interest income
6,585
6,515
6,736
6,713
7,225
27,599
13,081
15,042
of which: net fee income
3,211
3,470
3,008
3,056
2,938
11,874
6,674
6,164
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
284
439
(1,212)
(825)
(4,170)
(8,817)
719
(7,287)
Total operating expenses1
(8,019)
(8,238)
(9,288)
(7,692)
(7,722)
(31,459)
(16,222)
(15,705)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
771
889
682
459
599
2,059
1,656
1,049
Profit/(loss) before tax
5,560
6,414
2,251
4,441
2,591
12,149
11,950
5,654
1
HSBC
HSBC Holdings plc consolidated
Quarter ended
Year to date
Year to date
Year to date
Earnings metrics
30-Jun-21
31-Mar-21
31-Dec-20
30-Sep-20
30-Jun-20
31-Dec-20
30-Jun-21
30-Jun-20
Return on average equity (annualised)
7.8 %
9.0 %
1.3 %
3.2 %
0.5 %
2.3 %
8.4 %
2.4 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualised)
8.6 %
10.2 %
1.9 %
2.9 %
3.5 %
3.1 %
9.4 %
3.8 %
Earnings per share ($)
0.17
0.19
0.03
0.07
0.01
0.19
0.36
0.10
Adjusted ECL / average gross loans (annualised)
(0.11)%
(0.17)%
0.45 %
0.30 %
1.52 %
0.81 %
(0.14)%
1.34 %
Dividends
Dividends per share - declared in respect of the period ($)
0.07
-
0.15
-
-
0.15
0.07
-
Dividends paid during the period, net of scrip ($m)
0.15
-
-
-
-
-
0.15
-
Value of scrip issued during period ($m)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Revenue significant items ($m)
Customer redress programmes
-
18
1
(48)
26
(21)
18
26
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
-
-
(2)
-
(1)
(10)
-
(8)
Fair value movements on financial instruments
45
(239)
(46)
11
(58)
264
(194)
299
Restructuring and other related costs
(4)
(66)
(20)
(101)
(58)
(170)
(70)
(49)
Cost significant items ($m)
Costs of structural reform
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Customer redress programmes
(27)
10
107
(3)
(49)
54
(17)
(50)
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
-
-
(8)
(57)
(1,025)
(1,090)
-
(1,025)
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
-
-
(17)
-
-
(17)
-
-
Restructuring and other related costs
(514)
(334)
(836)
(567)
(335)
(1,908)
(848)
(505)
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
-
-
(4)
(3)
(4)
(12)
-
(5)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
-
(462)
-
(462)
-
-
Reconciling items - Currency translation on reported items- Totals ($m)
Revenue
50
248
426
724
1,117
ECL
4
(38)
(40)
(338)
(429)
Operating expenses
(37)
(203)
(298)
(580)
(887)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
4
16
24
62
91
Currency translation on revenue significant items
(1)
3
(8)
(10)
(3)
Currency translation on operating expense significant items
(2)
(21)
(17)
(120)
(124)
Currency translation on share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
-
-
-
-
-
1 The difference between the consolidated group result and the sum of geographical regions is attributable to inter-segment eliminations and goodwill impairment recognised on the Global Banking and Markets cash-generating unit, which is monitored on a global basis.
2
HSBC
HSBC Holdings plc consolidated
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet date
Assets - reported ($m)
30-Jun-21
31-Mar-21
31-Dec-20
30-Sep-20
30-Jun-20
31-Dec-20
Cash and balances at central banks
393,559
384,448
304,481
285,508
249,673
304,481
Items in the course of collection from other banks
9,406
5,162
4,094
6,165
6,289
4,094
Hong Kong Government certificates of indebtedness
41,880
41,020
40,420
40,086
39,519
40,420
Trading assets
260,250
249,031
231,990
222,355
208,964
231,990
Financial assets designated and otherwise mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or loss
49,120
46,829
45,553
44,253
41,785
45,553
Derivatives
209,516
241,048
307,726
294,678
313,781
307,726
Loans and advances to banks
86,886
83,873
81,616
83,854
77,015
81,616
Loans and advances to customers (net)
1,059,511
1,040,207
1,037,987
1,041,340
1,018,681
1,037,987
Reverse repurchase agreements - non-trading
201,714
190,260
230,628
221,179
226,345
230,628
Financial investments
434,576
451,207
490,693
475,302
494,109
490,693
Prepayments, accrued income and other assets
175,155
172,708
156,412
191,040
197,425
156,412
Current tax assets
405
568
954
734
821
954
Interests in associates and joint ventures
28,709
27,543
26,684
25,087
24,800
26,684
Goodwill and intangible assets
20,703
20,275
20,443
20,162
19,438
20,443
Deferred tax assets
4,615
4,450
4,483
4,192
4,153
4,483
Total assets
2,976,005
2,958,629
2,984,164
2,955,935
2,922,798
2,984,164
Liabilities - reported ($m)
41,880
Hong Kong currency notes in circulation
41,020
40,420
40,086
39,519
40,420
Deposits by banks
100,448
86,743
82,080
91,739
82,715
82,080
Customer accounts
1,669,091
1,650,019
1,642,780
1,568,714
1,532,380
1,642,780
Repurchase agreements - non-trading
112,798
107,896
111,901
118,844
112,799
111,901
Items in the course of transmission to other banks
15,100
6,540
4,343
14,389
6,296
4,343
Trading liabilities
89,637
85,755
75,266
80,338
79,612
75,266
Financial liabilities designated at fair value
151,686
151,673
157,439
156,459
156,608
157,439
Derivatives
200,156
229,599
303,001
285,239
303,059
303,001
Debt securities in issue
84,218
96,039
95,492
102,406
110,114
95,492
Accruals, deferred income and other liabilities
164,800
159,246
128,624
163,912
173,181
128,624
Current tax liabilities
929
681
690
1,274
1,141
690
Liabilities under insurance contracts
110,572
107,910
107,191
102,708
98,832
107,191
Provisions
2,814
3,168
3,678
3,297
3,209
3,678
Deferred tax liabilities
4,338
3,807
4,313
4,490
4,491
4,313
Subordinated liabilities
20,774
20,817
21,951
21,779
23,621
21,951
Total liabilities
2,769,241
2,750,913
2,779,169
2,755,674
2,727,577
2,779,169
3
