|
HSBC : 2Q 2022 Data Pack (Excel)
2Q 2022 Data Pack
Cover - Notice
|
|
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
|
Data Pack
|
2Q 2022
|
The financial information on which this supplement is based is unaudited and has been prepared in accordance with HSBC's significant accounting policies as described in the Annual Report and Accounts 2021. The financial information does not constitute financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRSs'), is not complete and should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report and Accounts 2021, the Interim Report 2022, and other reports and financial information published by HSBC.
|
Unless stated otherwise, all information is on a reported basis. Where disclosed, adjusted performance information is computed by adjusting reported results for the effects of foreign currency translation differences and significant items, which both distort period-on-period comparisons. We consider adjusted performance provides useful information for investors by aligning internal and external reporting, identifying and quantifying items management believes to be significant, and providing insight into how management assesses period-on-period performance. Definitions and calculations of other alternative performance measures are included in our 'Reconciliation of alternative performance measures' on page 56 of our Interim Report 2022. All alternative performance measures are reconciled to the closest reported financial measure.
|
'Significant items' refers collectively to the items that management and investors would ordinarily identify and consider separately to improve the understanding of the underlying trends in the business.
|
The quarterly comparatives are translated at average 2Q22 exchange rates for the income statement or at the prevailing rates of exchange on 30 June 2022 for the balance sheet. The yearly comparatives are translated at average FY21 exchange rates for the income statement or at the prevailing rates of exchange on 31 December 2021 for the balance sheet. The income statement for the half-year to 30 June 2021 is translated at the average rate of exchange for the half-year to 30 June 2022.
|
|
Registered office and Group Head office: 8 Canada Square , London, E14 5HQ, United Kingdom
|
Web: www.hsbc.com
|
Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987
Cover - Index
|
Index
|
Page
|
HSBC Holdings plc (Group) - Income statement
|
1
|
HSBC Holdings plc (Group) - Balance sheet data
|
3
|
HSBC Holdings plc (Group) - Net interest margin
|
7
|
Global businesses
|
Wealth and Personal Banking - WPB
|
8
|
Commercial Banking - CMB
|
11
|
Global Banking and Markets - GBM
|
14
|
Corporate Centre
|
17
|
Geographical regions / countries / territory
|
Europe
|
20
|
Europe - HSBC UK (UK ring-fenced bank)
|
27
|
Europe - HSBC Bank (non UK ring-fenced bank)
|
34
|
Europe - other
|
41
|
Asia
|
48
|
Hong Kong
|
55
|
Mainland China
|
62
|
Middle East and North Africa - MENA
|
69
|
North America
|
76
|
US
|
83
|
Latin America
|
90
|
Mexico
|
97
|
Credit risk
|
104
|
Group income statement
|
HSBC
|
HSBC Holdings plc consolidated
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Jun-22
|
30-Jun-21
|
Net interest income
|
7,454
|
6,997
|
6,781
|
6,610
|
6,584
|
26,489
|
14,451
|
13,098
|
Net fee income
|
2,938
|
3,126
|
3,101
|
3,322
|
3,211
|
13,097
|
6,064
|
6,674
|
Other operating income
|
2,380
|
2,341
|
2,107
|
2,080
|
2,770
|
9,966
|
4,721
|
5,779
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
12,772
|
12,464
|
11,989
|
12,012
|
12,565
|
49,552
|
25,236
|
25,551
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(448)
|
(642)
|
(450)
|
659
|
284
|
928
|
(1,090)
|
719
|
Total operating expenses
|
(8,107)
|
(8,312)
|
(9,544)
|
(7,989)
|
(8,560)
|
(34,620)
|
(16,419)
|
(17,087)
|
of which: staff expenses1
|
(4,510)
|
(4,561)
|
(5,002)
|
(4,130)
|
(4,689)
|
(18,742)
|
(9,071)
|
(9,610)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
793
|
656
|
669
|
721
|
771
|
3,046
|
1,449
|
1,656
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
5,010
|
4,166
|
2,664
|
5,403
|
5,060
|
18,906
|
9,176
|
10,839
|
Tax credit/(charge)
|
762
|
(723)
|
(635)
|
(1,161)
|
(1,206)
|
(4,213)
|
39
|
(2,417)
|
Profit/(loss) after tax
|
5,772
|
3,443
|
2,029
|
4,242
|
3,854
|
14,693
|
9,215
|
8,422
|
Profit/(loss) attributable to:
|
- ordinary shareholders of the parent company ('PAOS')
|
5,486
|
2,803
|
1,788
|
3,543
|
3,396
|
12,607
|
8,289
|
7,276
|
- preference shareholders of the parent company
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
7
|
-
|
7
|
- other equity holders of the parent company
|
138
|
488
|
142
|
495
|
212
|
1,303
|
626
|
666
|
- non-controlling interests
|
148
|
152
|
99
|
204
|
246
|
776
|
300
|
473
|
(Increase)/decrease in present value of in-force insurance business ('PVIF') (net of tax)
|
(516)
|
(183)
|
(6)
|
(68)
|
(44)
|
(58)
|
(699)
|
16
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets (net of tax)
|
42
|
4
|
591
|
17
|
-
|
608
|
46
|
-
|
PAOS net of PVIF and goodwill impairment
|
5,012
|
2,624
|
2,373
|
3,492
|
3,352
|
13,157
|
7,636
|
7,292
|
Reported significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
(369)
|
(85)
|
(103)
|
(189)
|
41
|
(538)
|
(454)
|
(246)
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(588)
|
(455)
|
(1,203)
|
(404)
|
(541)
|
(2,472)
|
(1,043)
|
(865)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges1
|
13,141
|
12,107
|
11,594
|
11,575
|
11,772
|
50,090
|
25,690
|
24,734
|
of which: net interest income
|
7,466
|
6,773
|
6,526
|
6,289
|
6,204
|
26,479
|
14,465
|
12,542
|
of which: net fee income
|
2,938
|
3,047
|
3,006
|
3,190
|
3,060
|
13,097
|
6,064
|
6,451
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(448)
|
(629)
|
(466)
|
600
|
255
|
928
|
(1,090)
|
675
|
Total operating expenses
|
(7,519)
|
(7,577)
|
(8,004)
|
(7,179)
|
(7,521)
|
(32,148)
|
(15,376)
|
(15,520)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
793
|
630
|
648
|
700
|
754
|
3,046
|
1,449
|
1,649
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
5,967
|
4,531
|
3,772
|
5,696
|
5,260
|
21,916
|
10,673
|
11,538
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Year to date
|
Earnings metrics
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Jun-22
|
30-Jun-21
|
Return on average equity (annualised)
|
13.0 %
|
6.5 %
|
4.0 %
|
8.0 %
|
7.8 %
|
7.1 %
|
9.7 %
|
8.4 %
|
Return on average tangible equity (annualised)
|
13.3 %
|
6.8 %
|
6.0 %
|
8.7 %
|
8.6 %
|
8.3 %
|
9.9 %
|
9.4 %
|
Earnings per share ($)
|
0.28
|
0.14
|
0.09
|
0.18
|
0.17
|
0.62
|
0.42
|
0.36
|
Adjusted ECL / average gross loans (annualised)
|
0.17 %
|
0.25 %
|
0.18 %
|
(0.24)%
|
(0.10)%
|
(0.09)%
|
0.21 %
|
(0.14)%
|
Dividends
|
Dividends per share - declared in respect of the period ($)
|
0.09
|
-
|
0.18
|
-
|
0.07
|
0.25
|
0.09
|
0.07
|
Dividends paid during the period, net of scrip ($m)
|
3,576
|
-
|
-
|
1,421
|
3,059
|
4,480
|
3,576
|
3,059
|
Value of scrip issued during period ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Revenue significant items ($m)
|
Customer redress programmes
|
(12)
|
(2)
|
(7)
|
-
|
-
|
11
|
(14)
|
18
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
(288)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(288)
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
(58)
|
(162)
|
16
|
(64)
|
45
|
(242)
|
(220)
|
(194)
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(11)
|
79
|
(112)
|
(125)
|
(4)
|
(307)
|
68
|
(70)
|
Cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
10
|
(4)
|
(25)
|
(7)
|
(27)
|
(49)
|
6
|
(17)
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
(9)
|
-
|
(587)
|
-
|
-
|
(587)
|
(9)
|
-
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(589)
|
(451)
|
(591)
|
(397)
|
(514)
|
(1,836)
|
(1,040)
|
(848)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Reconciling items - Currency translation on reported items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
(448)
|
(497)
|
(623)
|
(760)
|
ECL
|
13
|
(16)
|
(59)
|
(29)
|
Operating expenses
|
302
|
359
|
435
|
537
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
(26)
|
(21)
|
(21)
|
(17)
|
Currency translation on revenue significant items
|
(6)
|
1
|
3
|
(8)
|
Currency translation on operating expense significant items
|
22
|
22
|
29
|
39
|
Currency translation on share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1 Staff expenses are presented net of software capitalisation costs. During 4Q21, the allocation of internally capitalised software costs between staff expenses and general administrative expenses was updated to better reflect the allocation of the underlying costs being capitalised. The YTD impact recognised in 4Q was an increase of $733m in staff expenses, offset by a corresponding decrease in general administrative expenses. There is no impact on total operating expenses and comparatives have not been re-presented.
&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P
Group balance sheet
|
HSBC
|
HSBC Holdings plc consolidated
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Assets - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Cash and balances at central banks
|
363,608
|
389,257
|
403,018
|
409,918
|
393,559
|
403,018
|
Items in the course of collection from other banks
|
8,073
|
4,898
|
4,136
|
6,384
|
9,406
|
4,136
|
Hong Kong Government certificates of indebtedness
|
43,866
|
43,438
|
42,578
|
41,476
|
41,880
|
42,578
|
Trading assets
|
217,350
|
228,810
|
248,842
|
256,374
|
260,250
|
248,842
|
Financial assets designated and otherwise mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or loss
|
45,873
|
47,745
|
49,804
|
49,068
|
49,120
|
49,804
|
Derivatives
|
262,923
|
223,371
|
196,882
|
198,533
|
209,516
|
196,882
|
Loans and advances to banks
|
96,429
|
90,161
|
83,136
|
95,974
|
86,886
|
83,136
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
1,028,356
|
1,055,307
|
1,045,814
|
1,039,677
|
1,059,511
|
1,045,814
|
Reverse repurchase agreements - non-trading
|
244,451
|
245,575
|
241,648
|
211,035
|
201,714
|
241,648
|
Financial investments
|
430,796
|
458,414
|
446,274
|
428,751
|
434,576
|
446,274
|
Prepayments, accrued income and other assets
|
185,823
|
177,418
|
139,982
|
177,145
|
175,155
|
139,982
|
Current tax assets
|
1,151
|
971
|
970
|
428
|
405
|
970
|
Interests in associates and joint ventures
|
29,446
|
30,229
|
29,609
|
28,561
|
28,709
|
29,609
|
Goodwill and intangible assets
|
21,625
|
21,182
|
20,622
|
20,895
|
20,703
|
20,622
|
Deferred tax assets
|
5,650
|
4,736
|
4,624
|
4,572
|
4,615
|
4,624
|
Total assets
|
2,985,420
|
3,021,512
|
2,957,939
|
2,968,791
|
2,976,005
|
2,957,939
|
Liabilities - reported ($m)
|
Hong Kong currency notes in circulation
|
43,866
|
43,438
|
42,578
|
41,476
|
41,880
|
42,578
|
Deposits by banks
|
105,275
|
101,786
|
101,152
|
92,548
|
100,448
|
101,152
|
Customer accounts
|
1,651,301
|
1,709,685
|
1,710,574
|
1,687,982
|
1,669,091
|
1,710,574
|
Repurchase agreements - non-trading
|
129,707
|
138,034
|
126,670
|
121,158
|
112,798
|
126,670
|
Items in the course of transmission to other banks
|
9,673
|
5,358
|
5,214
|
7,563
|
15,100
|
5,214
|
Trading liabilities
|
80,569
|
81,184
|
84,904
|
89,212
|
89,637
|
84,904
|
Financial liabilities designated at fair value
|
126,006
|
135,624
|
145,502
|
146,086
|
151,686
|
145,502
|
Derivatives
|
251,469
|
216,353
|
191,064
|
189,169
|
200,156
|
191,064
|
Debt securities in issue
|
87,944
|
85,330
|
78,557
|
82,903
|
84,218
|
78,557
|
Accruals, deferred income and other liabilities
|
163,600
|
156,230
|
123,778
|
164,487
|
164,800
|
123,778
|
Current tax liabilities
|
685
|
631
|
698
|
1,516
|
929
|
698
|
Liabilities under insurance contracts
|
113,130
|
115,317
|
112,745
|
111,015
|
110,572
|
112,745
|
Provisions
|
1,900
|
2,058
|
2,566
|
2,359
|
2,814
|
2,566
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
2,894
|
3,986
|
4,673
|
4,125
|
4,338
|
4,673
|
Subordinated liabilities
|
20,711
|
21,840
|
20,487
|
20,503
|
20,774
|
20,487
|
Total liabilities
|
2,788,730
|
2,816,854
|
2,751,162
|
2,762,102
|
2,769,241
|
2,751,162
|
Equity - reported ($m)
|
Called up share capital
|
10,188
|
10,262
|
10,316
|
10,376
|
10,376
|
10,316
|
Share premium account
|
14,662
|
14,662
|
14,602
|
14,601
|
14,600
|
14,602
|
Other equity instruments
|
21,691
|
22,414
|
22,414
|
22,414
|
22,414
|
22,414
|
Other reserves
|
(8,576)
|
498
|
6,460
|
3,979
|
6,509
|
6,460
|
Retained earnings
|
150,417
|
148,457
|
144,458
|
146,774
|
144,319
|
144,458
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
188,382
|
196,293
|
198,250
|
198,144
|
198,218
|
198,250
|
Non-controlling interests
|
8,308
|
8,365
|
8,527
|
8,545
|
8,546
|
8,527
|
Total equity
|
196,690
|
204,658
|
206,777
|
206,689
|
206,764
|
206,777
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
2,985,420
|
3,021,512
|
2,957,939
|
2,968,791
|
2,976,005
|
2,957,939
|
Other balance sheet data - reported ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
1,039,128
|
1,066,604
|
1,057,232
|
1,051,186
|
1,072,374
|
1,057,232
|
Risk-weighted assets1
|
851,743
|
862,318
|
838,263
|
839,184
|
862,292
|
838,263
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
188,382
|
196,293
|
198,250
|
198,144
|
198,218
|
198,250
|
AT1 capital
|
(21,691)
|
(22,414)
|
(22,414)
|
(22,414)
|
(22,414)
|
(22,414)
|
Preference shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Perpetual capital securities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Ordinary shareholders' equity ('NAV')
|
166,691
|
173,879
|
175,836
|
175,730
|
175,804
|
175,836
|
Goodwill, PVIF and other intangibles (net of deferred tax)
|
(18,383)
|
(18,046)
|
(17,643)
|
(18,019)
|
(17,819)
|
(17,643)
|
Tangible equity ('TNAV')
|
148,308
|
155,833
|
158,193
|
157,711
|
157,985
|
158,193
|
Year to date
|
Year ended
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Average TNAV
|
155,053
|
157,014
|
158,776
|
158,354
|
156,412
|
158,776
|
Fair value of own debt, DVA and other adjustments
|
878
|
2,357
|
1,278
|
1,547
|
3,286
|
1,278
|
Average TNAV excluding fair value of own debt, DVA and other adjustments (RoTE TNAV)
|
155,931
|
159,371
|
160,054
|
159,901
|
159,698
|
160,054
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Adjusted balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet FX rates ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
1,028,356
|
1,014,723
|
994,701
|
988,596
|
994,555
|
1,045,814
|
Customer accounts
|
1,651,301
|
1,647,376
|
1,627,174
|
1,604,504
|
1,565,942
|
1,710,574
|
Risk-weighted assets1,2
|
851,743
|
836,863
|
805,271
|
804,907
|
818,946
|
838,263
|
Regulatory capital - Transitional basis ($m)
|
Common equity tier 1 capital
|
115,780
|
121,447
|
132,565
|
133,195
|
134,606
|
132,565
|
Additional tier 1 capital
|
21,734
|
22,440
|
23,727
|
23,714
|
23,729
|
23,727
|
Tier 2 capital
|
21,005
|
21,734
|
21,494
|
22,069
|
22,787
|
21,494
|
Total regulatory capital
|
158,519
|
165,621
|
177,786
|
178,978
|
181,122
|
177,786
|
Regulatory capital - end-point basis ($m)
|
Common equity tier 1 capital
|
115,780
|
121,447
|
132,565
|
133,195
|
134,606
|
132,565
|
Additional tier 1 capital
|
21,734
|
22,440
|
22,421
|
22,408
|
22,423
|
22,421
|
Tier 2 capital
|
13,049
|
13,558
|
12,475
|
13,016
|
13,662
|
12,475
|
Total regulatory capital
|
150,563
|
157,445
|
167,461
|
168,619
|
170,691
|
167,461
|
Capital ratios - transitional basis
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio
|
13.6 %
|
14.1 %
|
15.8 %
|
15.9 %
|
15.6 %
|
15.8 %
|
Tier 1 ratio
|
16.1 %
|
16.7 %
|
18.6 %
|
18.7 %
|
18.4 %
|
18.6 %
|
Total capital ratio
|
18.6 %
|
19.2 %
|
21.2 %
|
21.3 %
|
21.0 %
|
21.2 %
|
Capital ratios - end-point basis
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio
|
13.6 %
|
14.1 %
|
15.8 %
|
15.9 %
|
15.6 %
|
15.8 %
|
Tier 1 ratio
|
16.1 %
|
16.7 %
|
18.5 %
|
18.5 %
|
18.2 %
|
18.5 %
|
Total capital ratio
|
17.7 %
|
18.3 %
|
20.0 %
|
20.1 %
|
19.8 %
|
20.0 %
|
Leverage exposures ($m)
|
2,484,232
|
2,532,872
|
2,962,679
|
2,964,827
|
2,968,472
|
2,962,679
|
Leverage Ratio
|
5.5 %
|
5.7 %
|
5.2 %
|
5.2 %
|
5.3 %
|
5.2 %
|
Balance sheet metrics
|
NAV / share ($) at the end of the period
|
$ 8.41
|
$ 8.71
|
$ 8.76
|
$ 8.70
|
$ 8.69
|
$ 8.76
|
TNAV / share ($) at the end of the period
|
$ 7.48
|
$ 7.80
|
$ 7.88
|
$ 7.81
|
$ 7.81
|
$ 7.88
|
Ordinary $0.50 shares
|
Basic number of ordinary shares in issue (m)
|
19,819
|
19,968
|
20,073
|
20,201
|
20,223
|
20,073
|
Quarter ended
|
Year ended
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Ordinary shares issued during the period (m)
|
-
|
10
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
59
|
of which scrip
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Shares bought back and cancelled during the period (m)
|
(148)
|
(117)
|
(120)
|
-
|
-
|
(120)
|
Other movements in basic number of ordinary shares during the period
|
(1)
|
2
|
(8)
|
(22)
|
(6)
|
(49)
|
Average basic number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period (m)
|
19,884
|
20,024
|
20,152
|
20,213
|
20,227
|
20,197
|
Balance sheet data - significant items- Totals ($m)
|
Risk-weighted assets - disposals
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Balance sheet data - currency translation on reported items - Totals ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
(40,584)
|
(51,113)
|
(51,081)
|
(64,956)
|
Customer accounts
|
(62,309)
|
(83,400)
|
(83,478)
|
(103,149)
|
Risk-weighted assets1
|
(25,455)
|
(32,992)
|
(34,277)
|
(43,346)
|
1 Risk-weighted assets figures presented in the data pack are calculated using the regulatory transitional arrangements for IFRS 9 in article 473a of the Capital Requirements Regulation.
|
2 Adjusted risk-weighted assets are calculated using reported risk-weighted assets adjusted for the effects of currency translation differences and significant items.
&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P
Group NIM
|
HSBC
|
HSBC Holdings plc
|
Net Interest Margin
|
Quarter to date
|
Year to date
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Average balances during period ($m)
|
Short-term funds and loans and advances to banks
|
448,581
|
467,985
|
487,515
|
471,201
|
451,441
|
450,678
|
Loans and advances to customers
|
1,047,923
|
1,064,043
|
1,057,277
|
1,057,515
|
1,065,218
|
1,060,658
|
Reverse repurchase agreements - non-trading
|
226,143
|
230,332
|
221,041
|
200,930
|
191,927
|
206,246
|
Financial investments
|
431,896
|
449,190
|
436,342
|
422,161
|
438,848
|
438,840
|
Other interest-earning assets
|
53,188
|
47,648
|
49,258
|
56,153
|
51,519
|
53,091
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
2,207,731
|
2,259,198
|
2,251,433
|
2,207,960
|
2,198,953
|
2,209,513
|
Interest income during period ($m)
|
Short-term funds and loans and advances to banks
|
886
|
468
|
305
|
293
|
267
|
1,105
|
Loans and advances to customers
|
7,206
|
6,672
|
6,586
|
6,480
|
6,516
|
26,071
|
Reverse repurchase agreements - non-trading
|
721
|
371
|
243
|
290
|
224
|
1,019
|
Financial investments
|
2,017
|
1,839
|
1,690
|
1,648
|
1,676
|
6,729
|
Other interest-earning assets
|
358
|
317
|
394
|
299
|
292
|
1,264
|
Total
|
11,188
|
9,667
|
9,219
|
9,010
|
8,975
|
36,188
|
Average balances during period ($m)
|
Deposits by banks
|
79,200
|
85,297
|
81,236
|
74,569
|
74,029
|
75,671
|
Customer accounts
|
1,362,440
|
1,375,811
|
1,375,321
|
1,364,573
|
1,366,651
|
1,362,580
|
Repurchase agreements - non-trading
|
121,614
|
124,173
|
128,135
|
112,142
|
107,868
|
114,201
|
Debt securities in issue - non-trading
|
180,701
|
183,475
|
185,372
|
189,253
|
194,612
|
193,137
|
Other interest-bearing liabilities
|
68,613
|
72,295
|
74,189
|
72,692
|
67,541
|
70,929
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
1,812,568
|
1,841,051
|
1,844,253
|
1,813,229
|
1,810,701
|
1,816,518
|
Non-interest bearing current accounts
|
319,638
|
334,522
|
330,631
|
320,854
|
316,041
|
318,305
|
Interest expense during period ($m)
|
Deposits by banks
|
122
|
73
|
47
|
44
|
56
|
198
|
Customer accounts
|
1,676
|
1,157
|
1,042
|
1,037
|
1,005
|
4,099
|
Repurchase agreements - non-trading
|
431
|
153
|
102
|
96
|
81
|
363
|
Debt securities in issue - non-trading
|
1,115
|
939
|
869
|
870
|
911
|
3,603
|
Other interest-bearing liabilities
|
390
|
348
|
378
|
353
|
338
|
1,436
|
Total
|
3,734
|
2,670
|
2,438
|
2,400
|
2,391
|
9,699
|
Net interest margin (%)
|
1.35 %
|
1.26 %
|
1.19 %
|
1.19 %
|
1.20 %
|
1.20 %
&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P
WPB
|
HSBC
|
Wealth and Personal Banking
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net interest income
|
3,974
|
3,672
|
3,584
|
3,541
|
3,561
|
14,191
|
Net fee income
|
1,253
|
1,365
|
1,357
|
1,496
|
1,413
|
5,894
|
Other operating income/(expense)
|
457
|
285
|
360
|
379
|
733
|
2,032
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
5,684
|
5,322
|
5,301
|
5,416
|
5,707
|
22,117
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(231)
|
(342)
|
(1)
|
237
|
34
|
288
|
Total operating expenses
|
(3,686)
|
(3,828)
|
(4,687)
|
(3,802)
|
(3,943)
|
(16,306)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
8
|
10
|
13
|
3
|
34
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
1,767
|
1,160
|
623
|
1,864
|
1,801
|
6,133
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
(7)
|
91
|
9
|
(2)
|
1
|
7
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(49)
|
(54)
|
(671)
|
(34)
|
(149)
|
(922)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
5,691
|
5,069
|
5,112
|
5,176
|
5,413
|
22,110
|
of which: net interest income
|
3,983
|
3,567
|
3,470
|
3,387
|
3,373
|
14,198
|
of which: net fee income
|
1,254
|
1,331
|
1,315
|
1,440
|
1,354
|
5,894
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(231)
|
(336)
|
(15)
|
215
|
24
|
288
|
Total operating expenses
|
(3,637)
|
(3,652)
|
(3,875)
|
(3,585)
|
(3,569)
|
(15,384)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
8
|
10
|
14
|
2
|
34
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
1,823
|
1,089
|
1,232
|
1,820
|
1,870
|
7,048
|
Earnings metrics - adjusted
|
Return on average tangible equity (annualised, YTD)1
|
8.4 %
|
6.9 %
|
15.2 %
|
17.2 %
|
17.9 %
|
15.2 %
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
478,455
|
490,819
|
491,973
|
485,238
|
495,465
|
491,973
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
475,464
|
487,572
|
488,786
|
481,795
|
491,320
|
488,786
|
Total external assets
|
882,490
|
906,394
|
932,582
|
916,178
|
912,479
|
932,582
|
Customer accounts
|
836,026
|
861,497
|
859,029
|
844,611
|
841,257
|
859,029
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
186,154
|
190,336
|
178,319
|
177,032
|
184,973
|
178,319
|
Adjusted balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
475,464
|
466,979
|
462,452
|
456,252
|
458,573
|
488,786
|
Customer accounts
|
836,026
|
833,181
|
820,564
|
806,378
|
793,277
|
859,029
|
Risk-weighted assets3
|
186,154
|
184,023
|
171,022
|
169,615
|
175,621
|
178,319
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Management View of Adjusted Revenue - at originally reported average FX rates ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Jun-22
|
30-Jun-21
|
Wealth
|
2,183
|
1,927
|
2,042
|
2,189
|
2,481
|
9,123
|
- investment distribution2
|
801
|
816
|
716
|
884
|
841
|
3,488
|
- Private Banking
|
481
|
464
|
423
|
467
|
446
|
1,826
|
Net interest income
|
217
|
171
|
165
|
161
|
163
|
647
|
Non interest income
|
264
|
293
|
258
|
306
|
283
|
1,179
|
- life insurance manufacturing
|
639
|
371
|
593
|
527
|
898
|
2,590
|
- asset management
|
262
|
276
|
310
|
311
|
296
|
1,219
|
Personal Banking
|
3,476
|
3,180
|
3,094
|
3,053
|
3,077
|
12,254
|
Net interest income2
|
3,147
|
2,857
|
2,742
|
2,696
|
2,738
|
10,858
|
Non interest income
|
329
|
323
|
352
|
357
|
339
|
1,396
|
Other
|
32
|
124
|
156
|
176
|
149
|
733
|
Net operating income
|
5,691
|
5,231
|
5,292
|
5,418
|
5,707
|
22,110
|
Management View of Adjusted Revenue - at most recent period average FX rates ($m)
|
Wealth
|
2,183
|
1,880
|
1,970
|
2,121
|
2,392
|
9,123
|
4,110
|
4,762
|
- investment distribution2
|
801
|
800
|
698
|
859
|
813
|
3,488
|
1,617
|
1,847
|
- Private Banking
|
481
|
450
|
408
|
448
|
425
|
1,826
|
945
|
905
|
Net interest income
|
217
|
166
|
160
|
155
|
156
|
647
|
388
|
310
|
Non interest income
|
264
|
284
|
248
|
293
|
269
|
1,179
|
557
|
595
|
- life insurance manufacturing
|
639
|
361
|
565
|
518
|
875
|
2,590
|
1,010
|
1,437
|
- asset management
|
262
|
269
|
299
|
296
|
279
|
1,219
|
538
|
573
|
Personal Banking
|
3,476
|
3,083
|
2,995
|
2,912
|
2,907
|
12,254
|
6,656
|
5,870
|
Net interest income2
|
3,147
|
2,768
|
2,649
|
2,572
|
2,583
|
10,858
|
6,004
|
5,211
|
Non interest income
|
329
|
315
|
346
|
340
|
324
|
1,396
|
652
|
659
|
Other
|
32
|
106
|
147
|
143
|
114
|
733
|
156
|
348
|
Net operating income
|
5,691
|
5,069
|
5,112
|
5,176
|
5,413
|
22,110
|
10,922
|
10,980
|
Reported revenue significant items ($m)
|
Customer redress programmes
|
(9)
|
(2)
|
(6)
|
-
|
-
|
(7)
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movement on financial instruments
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
(1)
|
1
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
1
|
92
|
15
|
(1)
|
-
|
14
|
Reported cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
12
|
(2)
|
(21)
|
(5)
|
(25)
|
(39)
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
(587)
|
-
|
-
|
(587)
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(61)
|
(52)
|
(63)
|
(29)
|
(124)
|
(296)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Reported Balance sheet data - significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Risk-weighted assets - disposals
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Reconciling items - Currency translation on reported items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
(163)
|
(180)
|
(243)
|
(296)
|
ECL
|
6
|
(14)
|
(22)
|
(10)
|
Operating expenses
|
124
|
142
|
187
|
233
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
(1)
|
Currency translation on revenue significant items
|
(1)
|
-
|
(1)
|
(3)
|
Currency translation on operating expense significant items
|
2
|
1
|
4
|
8
|
Currency translation on share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
(20,593)
|
(26,334)
|
(25,543)
|
(32,747)
|
Customer accounts
|
(28,316)
|
(38,465)
|
(38,233)
|
(47,980)
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
(6,313)
|
(7,297)
|
(7,417)
|
(9,352)
|
1 RoTE excludes significant items. Since 1 January 2021, the UK bank levy has no longer been excluded from the calculation of this measure.
|
2 In the fourth quarter of 2021, revenue related to wealth lending was moved from Personal Banking to investment distribution.
|
3 Adjusted risk-weighted assets are calculated using reported risk-weighted assets adjusted for the effects of currency translation differences and significant items.
&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P
CMB
|
HSBC
|
Commercial Banking
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net interest income
|
2,644
|
2,360
|
2,294
|
2,236
|
2,204
|
8,916
|
Net fee income
|
940
|
979
|
928
|
925
|
898
|
3,639
|
Other operating income
|
98
|
195
|
165
|
213
|
219
|
876
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
3,682
|
3,534
|
3,387
|
3,374
|
3,321
|
13,431
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(300)
|
12
|
(221)
|
272
|
19
|
300
|
Total operating expenses
|
(1,663)
|
(1,754)
|
(1,805)
|
(1,706)
|
(1,785)
|
(7,055)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
1,719
|
1,792
|
1,361
|
1,940
|
1,555
|
6,677
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
(2)
|
1
|
(2)
|
-
|
-
|
16
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(36)
|
(30)
|
(30)
|
(33)
|
(16)
|
(82)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
3,684
|
3,408
|
3,246
|
3,192
|
3,104
|
13,415
|
of which: net interest income
|
2,647
|
2,273
|
2,194
|
2,116
|
2,063
|
8,898
|
of which: net fee income
|
940
|
946
|
890
|
878
|
844
|
3,639
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(300)
|
6
|
(223)
|
242
|
8
|
300
|
Total operating expenses
|
(1,627)
|
(1,669)
|
(1,711)
|
(1,590)
|
(1,660)
|
(6,973)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
1,757
|
1,745
|
1,312
|
1,844
|
1,452
|
6,743
|
Earnings metrics - adjusted
|
Return on average tangible equity (annualised, YTD)1
|
12.6 %
|
12.1 %
|
10.8 %
|
11.6 %
|
11.1 %
|
10.8 %
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
354,662
|
361,241
|
356,023
|
352,101
|
358,460
|
356,023
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
348,253
|
354,695
|
349,126
|
345,156
|
350,945
|
349,126
|
Total external assets
|
619,490
|
635,675
|
622,925
|
624,523
|
624,042
|
622,925
|
Customer accounts
|
479,680
|
499,304
|
506,688
|
488,201
|
485,689
|
506,688
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
341,935
|
338,761
|
332,832
|
326,902
|
332,084
|
332,832
|
Adjusted balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
348,253
|
341,623
|
332,710
|
328,470
|
329,873
|
349,126
|
Customer accounts
|
479,680
|
480,515
|
481,781
|
463,636
|
455,006
|
506,688
|
Risk-weighted assets2
|
341,935
|
326,071
|
316,443
|
310,265
|
311,126
|
332,832
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Management View of Adjusted Revenue - at originally reported average FX rates ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Jun-22
|
30-Jun-21
|
Global Trade and Receivables Finance
|
536
|
542
|
512
|
500
|
478
|
1,945
|
Credit and Lending
|
1,478
|
1,493
|
1,567
|
1,520
|
1,497
|
6,052
|
Global Liquidity and Cash Management
|
1,349
|
1,020
|
938
|
896
|
879
|
3,575
|
Markets products, Insurance and Investments and other
|
321
|
478
|
372
|
458
|
466
|
1,843
|
- of which: share of revenue from Markets and Securities Services and Banking products
|
293
|
316
|
275
|
266
|
265
|
1,065
|
Net operating income
|
3,684
|
3,533
|
3,389
|
3,374
|
3,320
|
13,415
|
Management View of Adjusted Revenue - at most recent period average FX rates ($m)
|
Global Trade and Receivables Finance
|
536
|
524
|
492
|
476
|
451
|
1,945
|
1,078
|
896
|
Credit and Lending
|
1,478
|
1,441
|
1,503
|
1,441
|
1,402
|
6,052
|
2,971
|
2,833
|
Global Liquidity and Cash Management
|
1,349
|
985
|
900
|
851
|
826
|
3,575
|
2,369
|
1,669
|
Markets products, Insurance and Investments and other
|
321
|
458
|
351
|
424
|
425
|
1,843
|
799
|
955
|
- of which: share of revenue from Markets and Securities Services and Banking products
|
293
|
307
|
264
|
254
|
251
|
1,065
|
608
|
504
|
Net operating income
|
3,684
|
3,408
|
3,246
|
3,192
|
3,104
|
13,415
|
7,217
|
6,353
|
Reported Revenue significant items ($m)
|
Customer redress programmes
|
(3)
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
18
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movement on financial instruments
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
(3)
|
Reported Cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(36)
|
(30)
|
(29)
|
(33)
|
(16)
|
(81)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Reported Balance sheet data - significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Risk-weighted assets - disposals
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Reconciling items Currency translation on reported items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
(126)
|
(145)
|
(184)
|
(219)
|
ECL
|
(6)
|
(2)
|
(30)
|
(11)
|
Operating expenses
|
57
|
65
|
87
|
110
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Currency translation on revenue significant items
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
Currency translation on operating expense significant items
|
2
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
Currency translation on share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
(13,072)
|
(16,416)
|
(16,686)
|
(21,072)
|
Customer accounts
|
(18,789)
|
(24,907)
|
(24,565)
|
(30,683)
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
(12,690)
|
(16,389)
|
(16,637)
|
(20,958)
|
1 RoTE excludes significant items. Since 1 January 2021, the UK bank levy has no longer been excluded from the calculation of this measure.
|
2 Adjusted risk-weighted assets are calculated using reported risk-weighted assets adjusted for the effects of currency translation differences and significant items.
&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P
GBM
|
HSBC
|
Global Banking and Markets
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net interest income
|
1,207
|
1,090
|
1,078
|
1,020
|
999
|
4,122
|
Net fee income
|
738
|
788
|
821
|
923
|
909
|
3,603
|
Other operating income
|
1,971
|
2,149
|
1,475
|
1,568
|
1,580
|
6,863
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
3,916
|
4,027
|
3,374
|
3,511
|
3,488
|
14,588
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
83
|
(310)
|
(224)
|
147
|
224
|
337
|
Total operating expenses
|
(2,315)
|
(2,507)
|
(2,763)
|
(2,382)
|
(2,482)
|
(10,203)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
1,684
|
1,210
|
387
|
1,276
|
1,230
|
4,722
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
87
|
15
|
(146)
|
(93)
|
(98)
|
(414)
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(49)
|
(38)
|
(77)
|
(47)
|
(44)
|
(197)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
3,829
|
3,861
|
3,347
|
3,403
|
3,342
|
15,002
|
of which: net interest income
|
1,206
|
1,056
|
1,030
|
966
|
941
|
4,122
|
of which: net fee income
|
738
|
774
|
806
|
893
|
870
|
3,603
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
83
|
(296)
|
(225)
|
140
|
218
|
337
|
Total operating expenses
|
(2,266)
|
(2,361)
|
(2,552)
|
(2,182)
|
(2,258)
|
(10,006)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
1,646
|
1,204
|
570
|
1,361
|
1,302
|
5,333
|
Earnings metrics - adjusted
|
Return on average tangible equity (annualised, YTD)1
|
10.9 %
|
8.2 %
|
8.6 %
|
10.1 %
|
10.7 %
|
8.6 %
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
205,454
|
214,108
|
208,485
|
213,087
|
217,292
|
208,485
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
204,097
|
212,615
|
207,162
|
211,976
|
216,098
|
207,162
|
Total external assets
|
1,318,425
|
1,301,332
|
1,229,820
|
1,265,530
|
1,258,694
|
1,229,820
|
Customer accounts
|
335,033
|
348,289
|
344,205
|
354,466
|
341,242
|
344,205
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
241,077
|
242,854
|
236,199
|
249,081
|
255,158
|
236,199
|
Adjusted balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
204,097
|
205,712
|
198,854
|
203,181
|
205,044
|
207,162
|
Customer accounts
|
335,033
|
333,126
|
324,239
|
333,855
|
316,865
|
344,205
|
Risk-weighted assets2
|
241,077
|
236,909
|
228,263
|
240,424
|
244,007
|
236,199
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Management View of Adjusted Revenue - at originally reported average FX rates ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Jun-22
|
30-Jun-21
|
Markets and Securities Services
|
2,329
|
2,371
|
1,871
|
1,985
|
1,941
|
8,288
|
Securities Services
|
484
|
489
|
471
|
528
|
472
|
1,923
|
Global Debt Markets
|
228
|
208
|
1
|
164
|
317
|
878
|
Global Foreign Exchange
|
1,144
|
1,070
|
903
|
772
|
728
|
3,355
|
Equities
|
199
|
417
|
234
|
348
|
223
|
1,224
|
Securities Financing
|
249
|
219
|
218
|
222
|
198
|
878
|
Credit and Funding Valuation Adjustments
|
25
|
(32)
|
44
|
(49)
|
3
|
30
|
Banking
|
1,748
|
1,651
|
1,660
|
1,659
|
1,661
|
6,610
|
Global Trade and Receivables Finance
|
188
|
185
|
176
|
180
|
180
|
714
|
Global Liquidity and Cash Management
|
643
|
521
|
481
|
465
|
448
|
1,838
|
Credit & Lending
|
645
|
607
|
657
|
629
|
658
|
2,596
|
Capital Markets & Advisory
|
153
|
290
|
309
|
337
|
320
|
1,256
|
Other
|
119
|
48
|
37
|
48
|
55
|
206
|
GBM Other
|
(248)
|
(10)
|
(11)
|
(40)
|
(16)
|
104
|
Principal Investments
|
21
|
60
|
53
|
88
|
64
|
377
|
Other
|
(269)
|
(70)
|
(64)
|
(128)
|
(80)
|
(273)
|
Net operating income
|
3,829
|
4,012
|
3,520
|
3,604
|
3,586
|
15,002
|
Management View of Adjusted Revenue - at most recent period average FX rates ($m)
|
Markets and Securities Services
|
2,329
|
2,300
|
1,790
|
1,892
|
1,827
|
8,288
|
4,700
|
4,257
|
Securities services
|
484
|
471
|
452
|
498
|
444
|
1,923
|
973
|
885
|
Global Debt Markets
|
228
|
199
|
2
|
157
|
296
|
878
|
436
|
683
|
Global Foreign Exchange
|
1,144
|
1,047
|
862
|
737
|
691
|
3,355
|
2,214
|
1,618
|
Equities
|
199
|
401
|
224
|
333
|
207
|
1,224
|
616
|
615
|
Securities Financing
|
249
|
212
|
209
|
211
|
186
|
878
|
468
|
421
|
Credit and Funding Valuation Adjustments
|
25
|
(30)
|
41
|
(44)
|
3
|
30
|
(7)
|
35
|
Banking
|
1,748
|
1,603
|
1,601
|
1,585
|
1,573
|
6,610
|
3,399
|
3,162
|
Global Trade and Receivables Finance
|
188
|
180
|
170
|
172
|
171
|
714
|
373
|
344
|
Global Liquidity and Cash Management
|
643
|
505
|
463
|
442
|
423
|
1,838
|
1,164
|
856
|
Credit & Lending
|
645
|
590
|
636
|
603
|
623
|
2,596
|
1,251
|
1,261
|
Capital Markets & Advisory
|
153
|
281
|
299
|
321
|
303
|
1,256
|
443
|
587
|
Other
|
119
|
47
|
33
|
47
|
53
|
206
|
168
|
114
|
GBM Other
|
(248)
|
(42)
|
(44)
|
(74)
|
(58)
|
104
|
(258)
|
99
|
Principal Investments
|
21
|
58
|
51
|
87
|
63
|
377
|
81
|
235
|
Other
|
(269)
|
(100)
|
(95)
|
(161)
|
(121)
|
(273)
|
(339)
|
(136)
|
Net operating income
|
3,829
|
3,861
|
3,347
|
3,403
|
3,342
|
15,002
|
7,841
|
7,518
|
Reported Revenue significant items ($m)
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movement on financial instruments
|
97
|
30
|
(15)
|
9
|
(1)
|
(19)
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(10)
|
(15)
|
(131)
|
(102)
|
(97)
|
(395)
|
Reported Cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(49)
|
(38)
|
(77)
|
(47)
|
(44)
|
(197)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Reported Balance sheet data - significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Risk-weighted assets - disposals
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Reconciling items Currency translation on reported items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
(152)
|
(167)
|
(193)
|
(235)
|
ECL
|
14
|
(1)
|
(7)
|
(6)
|
Operating expenses
|
110
|
140
|
157
|
185
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Currency translation on revenue significant items
|
(1)
|
6
|
8
|
9
|
Currency translation on operating expense significant items
|
2
|
6
|
4
|
5
|
Currency translation on share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
(6,903)
|
(8,308)
|
(8,795)
|
(11,054)
|
Customer accounts
|
(15,163)
|
(19,966)
|
(20,611)
|
(24,377)
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
(5,945)
|
(7,936)
|
(8,657)
|
(11,151)
|
1 RoTE excludes significant items. Since 1 January 2021, the UK bank levy has no longer been excluded from the calculation of this measure.
|
2 Adjusted risk-weighted assets are calculated using reported risk-weighted assets adjusted for the effects of currency translation differences and significant items.
&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P
Corporate Centre
|
HSBC
|
Corporate Centre
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net interest income
|
(371)
|
(125)
|
(175)
|
(187)
|
(180)
|
(740)
|
Net fee income
|
7
|
(6)
|
(5)
|
(22)
|
(9)
|
(39)
|
Other operating income
|
(146)
|
(288)
|
107
|
(80)
|
238
|
195
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(510)
|
(419)
|
(73)
|
(289)
|
49
|
(584)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
-
|
(2)
|
(4)
|
3
|
7
|
3
|
Total operating expenses
|
(443)
|
(223)
|
(289)
|
(99)
|
(350)
|
(1,056)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
793
|
648
|
659
|
708
|
768
|
3,011
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
(160)
|
4
|
293
|
323
|
474
|
1,374
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
(447)
|
(192)
|
36
|
(94)
|
138
|
(147)
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(454)
|
(333)
|
(425)
|
(290)
|
(332)
|
(1,271)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(63)
|
(231)
|
(111)
|
(196)
|
(87)
|
(437)
|
of which: net interest expense
|
(370)
|
(123)
|
(168)
|
(180)
|
(173)
|
(739)
|
of which: net fee income/(expense)
|
6
|
(4)
|
(5)
|
(21)
|
(8)
|
(39)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
-
|
(3)
|
(3)
|
3
|
5
|
3
|
Total operating expenses
|
11
|
105
|
134
|
178
|
(34)
|
215
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
793
|
622
|
638
|
686
|
752
|
3,011
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
741
|
493
|
658
|
671
|
636
|
2,792
|
Earnings metrics - adjusted
|
Return on average tangible equity (annualised, YTD)1
|
5.3 %
|
6.2 %
|
5.6 %
|
5.4 %
|
5.1 %
|
5.6 %
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
557
|
436
|
751
|
760
|
1,157
|
751
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
542
|
425
|
740
|
750
|
1,148
|
740
|
Total external assets
|
165,015
|
178,111
|
172,612
|
162,560
|
180,790
|
172,612
|
Customer accounts
|
562
|
595
|
652
|
704
|
903
|
652
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
82,577
|
90,367
|
90,913
|
86,169
|
90,077
|
90,913
|
Adjusted balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
542
|
409
|
685
|
693
|
1,065
|
740
|
Customer accounts
|
562
|
554
|
590
|
635
|
794
|
652
|
Risk-weighted assets2
|
82,577
|
89,860
|
89,543
|
84,603
|
88,192
|
90,913
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Management View of Adjusted Revenue - at originally reported average FX rates ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Jun-22
|
30-Jun-21
|
Central Treasury
|
(32)
|
5
|
(9)
|
(35)
|
(27)
|
(99)
|
Legacy Credit
|
25
|
(21)
|
(14)
|
(35)
|
7
|
(33)
|
Other
|
(56)
|
(211)
|
(86)
|
(125)
|
(69)
|
(305)
|
Net operating income
|
(63)
|
(227)
|
(109)
|
(195)
|
(89)
|
(437)
|
Memo
|
Markets Treasury previously reported in Corporate Centre - now allocated to global businesses
|
374
|
503
|
495
|
524
|
515
|
2,339
|
Management View of Adjusted Revenue - at most recent period average FX rates ($m)
|
Central Treasury
|
(32)
|
5
|
(10)
|
(35)
|
(27)
|
(99)
|
(28)
|
(54)
|
Legacy Credit
|
25
|
(20)
|
(13)
|
(34)
|
6
|
(33)
|
4
|
15
|
Other
|
(56)
|
(216)
|
(88)
|
(127)
|
(66)
|
(305)
|
(266)
|
(78)
|
Net operating income
|
(63)
|
(231)
|
(111)
|
(196)
|
(87)
|
(437)
|
(290)
|
(117)
|
Memo
|
Markets Treasury previously reported in Corporate Centre - now allocated to global businesses
|
374
|
487
|
473
|
499
|
486
|
2,339
|
877
|
1,269
|
Reported Revenue significant items ($m)
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
(288)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movement on financial instruments
|
(157)
|
(194)
|
31
|
(72)
|
45
|
(224)
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(2)
|
2
|
5
|
(22)
|
93
|
77
|
Reported Cost significant items ($m)
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
(9)
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
(9)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(443)
|
(331)
|
(422)
|
(288)
|
(330)
|
(1,262)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Reported Balance sheet data - significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Risk-weighted assets - disposals
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Reconciling items Currency translation on reported items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
(7)
|
(5)
|
(3)
|
(10)
|
ECL
|
(1)
|
1
|
-
|
(2)
|
Operating expenses
|
11
|
12
|
4
|
9
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
(26)
|
(21)
|
(22)
|
(16)
|
Currency translation on revenue significant items
|
(3)
|
(3)
|
(2)
|
(12)
|
Currency translation on operating expense significant items
|
16
|
14
|
17
|
25
|
Currency translation on share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
(16)
|
(55)
|
(57)
|
(83)
|
Customer accounts
|
(41)
|
(62)
|
(69)
|
(109)
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
(507)
|
(1,370)
|
(1,566)
|
(1,885)
|
1 RoTE excludes significant items. Since 1 January 2021, the UK bank levy has no longer been excluded from the calculation of this measure.
|
2 Adjusted risk-weighted assets are calculated using reported risk-weighted assets adjusted for the effects of currency translation differences and significant items.
&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P
Europe
|
HSBC
|
Europe
|
Europe - TOTAL
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net interest income
|
1,792
|
1,785
|
1,593
|
1,720
|
1,614
|
6,455
|
Net fee income
|
914
|
933
|
972
|
985
|
961
|
3,882
|
Other operating income
|
1,861
|
2,067
|
2,626
|
1,979
|
2,602
|
9,767
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
4,567
|
4,785
|
5,191
|
4,684
|
5,177
|
20,104
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
27
|
(329)
|
274
|
657
|
333
|
1,601
|
Total operating expenses
|
(3,966)
|
(4,178)
|
(4,810)
|
(4,300)
|
(4,557)
|
(18,194)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
2
|
(25)
|
14
|
101
|
18
|
268
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
630
|
253
|
669
|
1,142
|
971
|
3,779
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
(329)
|
(108)
|
21
|
(67)
|
156
|
(125)
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(450)
|
(385)
|
(393)
|
(340)
|
(357)
|
(1,367)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
4,896
|
4,568
|
4,819
|
4,301
|
4,483
|
20,229
|
of which: net interest income
|
1,805
|
1,645
|
1,441
|
1,524
|
1,383
|
6,443
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
27
|
(320)
|
255
|
597
|
298
|
1,601
|
Total operating expenses
|
(3,516)
|
(3,565)
|
(4,158)
|
(3,640)
|
(3,812)
|
(16,827)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
2
|
(23)
|
12
|
92
|
16
|
268
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
1,409
|
660
|
928
|
1,350
|
985
|
5,271
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
372,497
|
399,801
|
401,236
|
402,922
|
408,278
|
401,236
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
368,923
|
395,724
|
397,090
|
398,308
|
402,778
|
397,090
|
Total external assets
|
1,262,552
|
1,301,988
|
1,274,336
|
1,273,063
|
1,294,594
|
1,274,336
|
Customer accounts
|
628,977
|
665,604
|
667,769
|
666,968
|
663,996
|
667,769
|
Risk-weighted assets1
|
257,609
|
271,521
|
261,115
|
262,727
|
269,873
|
261,115
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
368,923
|
368,000
|
359,081
|
359,895
|
355,304
|
397,090
|
Customer accounts
|
628,977
|
619,072
|
603,732
|
602,844
|
585,863
|
667,769
|
Europe - Wealth and Personal Banking
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1,728
|
1,731
|
1,782
|
1,684
|
1,749
|
7,019
|
of which: net interest income
|
1,239
|
1,175
|
1,133
|
1,106
|
1,150
|
4,464
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(55)
|
(171)
|
169
|
239
|
115
|
636
|
Total operating expenses
|
(1,177)
|
(1,315)
|
(1,556)
|
(1,353)
|
(1,445)
|
(5,838)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
496
|
245
|
395
|
570
|
419
|
1,817
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
(14)
|
(7)
|
(11)
|
(5)
|
2
|
(22)
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(16)
|
(30)
|
(43)
|
(8)
|
(53)
|
(152)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1,742
|
1,618
|
1,668
|
1,527
|
1,553
|
7,041
|
of which: net interest income
|
1,248
|
1,099
|
1,054
|
1,002
|
1,026
|
4,471
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(55)
|
(163)
|
155
|
218
|
104
|
636
|
Total operating expenses
|
(1,161)
|
(1,203)
|
(1,420)
|
(1,226)
|
(1,247)
|
(5,686)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
526
|
252
|
403
|
519
|
410
|
1,991
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
211,930
|
222,846
|
226,417
|
223,077
|
225,163
|
226,417
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
210,733
|
221,432
|
225,063
|
221,470
|
223,159
|
225,063
|
Total external assets
|
346,298
|
366,712
|
385,600
|
366,588
|
370,719
|
385,600
|
Customer accounts
|
291,129
|
308,491
|
313,434
|
308,793
|
310,128
|
313,434
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
59,364
|
62,735
|
52,788
|
52,312
|
53,678
|
52,788
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
210,733
|
205,872
|
203,401
|
200,334
|
197,119
|
225,063
|
Customer accounts
|
291,129
|
286,673
|
283,064
|
279,284
|
273,863
|
313,434
|
Europe - Commercial Banking
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1,325
|
1,236
|
1,225
|
1,208
|
1,200
|
4,843
|
of which: net interest income
|
844
|
807
|
766
|
737
|
747
|
3,006
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
11
|
126
|
63
|
353
|
161
|
769
|
Total operating expenses
|
(567)
|
(663)
|
(648)
|
(653)
|
(691)
|
(2,719)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
769
|
699
|
640
|
908
|
670
|
2,893
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
(3)
|
-
|
(3)
|
-
|
1
|
15
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(15)
|
(16)
|
(5)
|
(15)
|
-
|
(27)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1,328
|
1,151
|
1,129
|
1,082
|
1,053
|
4,828
|
of which: net interest income
|
847
|
750
|
704
|
661
|
658
|
2,988
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
11
|
116
|
58
|
321
|
144
|
769
|
Total operating expenses
|
(552)
|
(609)
|
(598)
|
(580)
|
(618)
|
(2,692)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
787
|
658
|
589
|
823
|
579
|
2,905
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
111,671
|
118,811
|
120,169
|
121,670
|
124,224
|
120,169
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
109,884
|
116,837
|
117,907
|
119,245
|
121,356
|
117,907
|
Total external assets
|
239,957
|
254,038
|
260,590
|
263,604
|
271,509
|
260,590
|
Customer accounts
|
188,297
|
203,841
|
206,785
|
205,672
|
207,253
|
206,785
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
99,181
|
102,925
|
106,702
|
106,408
|
112,444
|
106,702
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
109,884
|
108,647
|
106,580
|
107,606
|
106,889
|
117,907
|
Customer accounts
|
188,297
|
189,590
|
186,970
|
185,771
|
182,678
|
206,785
|
Europe - Global Banking and Markets
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1,231
|
1,360
|
1,162
|
1,080
|
1,204
|
4,952
|
of which: net interest income
|
132
|
58
|
69
|
36
|
32
|
176
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
72
|
(283)
|
48
|
62
|
54
|
200
|
Total operating expenses
|
(997)
|
(1,234)
|
(1,496)
|
(1,272)
|
(1,326)
|
(5,451)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
306
|
(157)
|
(286)
|
(130)
|
(68)
|
(299)
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
37
|
(1)
|
(145)
|
(95)
|
(87)
|
(390)
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(33)
|
(28)
|
(63)
|
(31)
|
(25)
|
(139)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1,194
|
1,270
|
1,203
|
1,053
|
1,136
|
5,342
|
of which: net interest income
|
132
|
51
|
55
|
21
|
14
|
176
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
72
|
(270)
|
45
|
56
|
48
|
200
|
Total operating expenses
|
(964)
|
(1,119)
|
(1,333)
|
(1,123)
|
(1,159)
|
(5,312)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
302
|
(119)
|
(85)
|
(14)
|
25
|
230
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
48,524
|
57,905
|
54,097
|
57,608
|
58,252
|
54,097
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
47,952
|
57,226
|
53,577
|
57,037
|
57,632
|
53,577
|
Total external assets
|
619,739
|
611,081
|
560,886
|
583,022
|
596,433
|
560,886
|
Customer accounts
|
148,993
|
152,689
|
146,901
|
151,799
|
145,714
|
146,901
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
87,036
|
84,549
|
81,932
|
91,018
|
91,217
|
81,932
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
47,952
|
53,266
|
48,609
|
51,454
|
50,741
|
53,577
|
Customer accounts
|
148,993
|
142,267
|
133,110
|
137,153
|
128,528
|
146,901
|
Europe - Corporate Centre
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
284
|
458
|
1,016
|
711
|
1,025
|
3,285
|
of which: net interest income/(expense)
|
(423)
|
(255)
|
(372)
|
(160)
|
(316)
|
(1,191)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
-
|
(2)
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
Total operating expenses
|
(1,225)
|
(966)
|
(1,108)
|
(1,020)
|
(1,097)
|
(4,185)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
1
|
(24)
|
11
|
101
|
19
|
267
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
(940)
|
(534)
|
(78)
|
(206)
|
(52)
|
(632)
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
(350)
|
(99)
|
173
|
35
|
241
|
270
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(385)
|
(311)
|
(278)
|
(285)
|
(282)
|
(1,052)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
634
|
530
|
821
|
639
|
741
|
3,015
|
of which: net interest expense
|
(423)
|
(256)
|
(372)
|
(160)
|
(315)
|
(1,191)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
-
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
Total operating expenses
|
(840)
|
(634)
|
(807)
|
(711)
|
(788)
|
(3,133)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
1
|
(23)
|
12
|
92
|
16
|
267
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
(205)
|
(129)
|
23
|
22
|
(29)
|
150
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
371
|
239
|
553
|
567
|
641
|
553
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
355
|
229
|
543
|
557
|
631
|
543
|
Total external assets
|
56,558
|
70,156
|
67,261
|
59,849
|
55,933
|
67,261
|
Customer accounts
|
558
|
582
|
650
|
705
|
902
|
650
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
12,028
|
21,312
|
19,693
|
12,989
|
12,534
|
19,693
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
355
|
214
|
492
|
502
|
555
|
543
|
Customer accounts
|
558
|
542
|
589
|
636
|
793
|
650
|
RECONCILING ITEMS
|
Europe - TOTAL
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Revenue ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Currency translation
|
(332)
|
(352)
|
(448)
|
(550)
|
Significant items
|
Customer redress programmes
|
(12)
|
(2)
|
(7)
|
-
|
-
|
11
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
(288)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
(124)
|
(184)
|
26
|
(64)
|
48
|
(226)
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
95
|
78
|
2
|
(3)
|
108
|
90
|
Currency translation on significant items
|
(7)
|
(1)
|
2
|
(12)
|
ECL currency translation
|
9
|
(19)
|
(60)
|
(35)
|
Operating expenses ($m)
|
Currency translation
|
251
|
284
|
349
|
424
|
Significant items
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
10
|
(4)
|
(25)
|
(7)
|
(27)
|
(49)
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
(9)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(451)
|
(381)
|
(368)
|
(333)
|
(330)
|
(1,318)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Currency translation on significant items
|
23
|
25
|
29
|
36
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Currency translation
|
2
|
(2)
|
(9)
|
(2)
|
Significant items
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Currency translation on Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Europe - Wealth and Personal Banking
|
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
(14)
|
113
|
114
|
157
|
196
|
(22)
|
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
(8)
|
14
|
21
|
11
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
(16)
|
(112)
|
(136)
|
(127)
|
(198)
|
(152)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Europe - Commercial Banking
|
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
(3)
|
85
|
96
|
126
|
147
|
15
|
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
10
|
5
|
32
|
17
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
(15)
|
(54)
|
(50)
|
(73)
|
(73)
|
(27)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Europe - Global Banking and Markets
|
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
37
|
90
|
(41)
|
27
|
68
|
(390)
|
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
(13)
|
3
|
6
|
6
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
(33)
|
(115)
|
(163)
|
(149)
|
(167)
|
(139)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Europe - Corporate Centre
|
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
(350)
|
(72)
|
195
|
72
|
284
|
270
|
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
6
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
(385)
|
(332)
|
(301)
|
(309)
|
(309)
|
(1,052)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
9
|
3
|
-
|
1 Risk-weighted assets are non-additive across geographical regions due to market risk diversification effects within the Group.
&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P
HSBC UK
|
HSBC
|
HSBC UK
|
UK ring-fenced bank
|
HSBC UK - TOTAL
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net interest income
|
1,812
|
1,751
|
1,623
|
1,593
|
1,625
|
6,397
|
Net fee income
|
379
|
395
|
431
|
389
|
351
|
1,484
|
Other operating income
|
179
|
141
|
199
|
162
|
152
|
714
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
2,370
|
2,287
|
2,253
|
2,144
|
2,128
|
8,595
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(132)
|
84
|
230
|
563
|
281
|
1,362
|
Total operating expenses
|
(1,138)
|
(1,201)
|
(1,329)
|
(1,213)
|
(1,350)
|
(5,172)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
1,100
|
1,170
|
1,154
|
1,494
|
1,059
|
4,785
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
(12)
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
-
|
-
|
15
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(123)
|
(88)
|
(121)
|
(84)
|
(121)
|
(405)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
2,382
|
2,139
|
2,098
|
1,951
|
1,908
|
8,580
|
of which: net interest income
|
1,824
|
1,640
|
1,514
|
1,450
|
1,458
|
6,386
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(132)
|
79
|
210
|
512
|
254
|
1,362
|
Total operating expenses
|
(1,015)
|
(1,040)
|
(1,118)
|
(1,028)
|
(1,103)
|
(4,767)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
1,235
|
1,178
|
1,190
|
1,435
|
1,059
|
5,175
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
247,373
|
263,353
|
267,135
|
264,807
|
268,872
|
267,135
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
245,310
|
261,150
|
264,624
|
261,952
|
265,240
|
264,624
|
Total external assets
|
422,669
|
453,268
|
466,955
|
435,607
|
444,450
|
466,955
|
Customer accounts
|
347,845
|
372,644
|
381,482
|
372,655
|
378,211
|
381,482
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
109,748
|
117,970
|
113,311
|
111,920
|
116,868
|
113,311
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
245,310
|
241,856
|
237,877
|
236,312
|
233,470
|
264,624
|
Customer accounts
|
347,845
|
345,114
|
342,922
|
336,180
|
332,910
|
381,482
|
HSBC UK - Wealth and Personal Banking
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1,281
|
1,248
|
1,205
|
1,163
|
1,159
|
4,627
|
of which: net interest income
|
1,081
|
1,033
|
978
|
947
|
982
|
3,810
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(103)
|
(115)
|
157
|
227
|
112
|
603
|
Total operating expenses
|
(692)
|
(776)
|
(762)
|
(745)
|
(851)
|
(3,183)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
486
|
357
|
600
|
645
|
420
|
2,047
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
(9)
|
(2)
|
(6)
|
-
|
-
|
(7)
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(1)
|
(29)
|
(31)
|
(9)
|
(40)
|
(126)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1,290
|
1,169
|
1,126
|
1,058
|
1,039
|
4,634
|
of which: net interest income
|
1,090
|
968
|
914
|
862
|
880
|
3,817
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(103)
|
(107)
|
147
|
206
|
100
|
603
|
Total operating expenses
|
(691)
|
(699)
|
(677)
|
(670)
|
(728)
|
(3,057)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
496
|
363
|
596
|
594
|
411
|
2,180
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
166,972
|
176,969
|
179,291
|
175,909
|
177,693
|
179,291
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
165,961
|
175,910
|
178,243
|
174,630
|
176,039
|
178,243
|
Total external assets
|
241,781
|
257,645
|
264,886
|
248,705
|
252,250
|
264,886
|
Customer accounts
|
223,171
|
237,633
|
241,832
|
236,049
|
238,324
|
241,832
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
40,231
|
42,916
|
33,436
|
33,177
|
34,100
|
33,436
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
165,961
|
162,914
|
160,226
|
157,538
|
154,953
|
178,243
|
Customer accounts
|
223,171
|
220,077
|
217,388
|
212,945
|
209,778
|
241,832
|
HSBC UK - Commercial Banking
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1,055
|
998
|
995
|
938
|
929
|
3,794
|
of which: net interest income
|
717
|
704
|
637
|
643
|
643
|
2,574
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(29)
|
199
|
68
|
336
|
171
|
758
|
Total operating expenses
|
(338)
|
(370)
|
(424)
|
(387)
|
(412)
|
(1,623)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
688
|
827
|
639
|
887
|
688
|
2,929
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
(3)
|
-
|
(2)
|
-
|
-
|
16
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(12)
|
(2)
|
(8)
|
(3)
|
(3)
|
(9)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1,058
|
933
|
927
|
854
|
833
|
3,778
|
of which: net interest income
|
720
|
658
|
594
|
585
|
576
|
2,556
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(29)
|
186
|
64
|
306
|
154
|
758
|
Total operating expenses
|
(326)
|
(344)
|
(385)
|
(349)
|
(368)
|
(1,614)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
703
|
775
|
606
|
811
|
619
|
2,922
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
80,400
|
86,381
|
87,538
|
88,583
|
90,826
|
87,538
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
79,349
|
85,237
|
86,076
|
87,007
|
88,849
|
86,076
|
Total external assets
|
170,196
|
183,175
|
189,646
|
175,130
|
179,376
|
189,646
|
Customer accounts
|
124,349
|
134,665
|
139,308
|
136,220
|
139,324
|
139,308
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
67,806
|
72,965
|
77,033
|
75,751
|
79,698
|
77,033
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
79,349
|
78,939
|
77,376
|
78,491
|
78,207
|
86,076
|
Customer accounts
|
124,349
|
124,716
|
125,227
|
122,887
|
122,636
|
139,308
|
HSBC UK - Global Banking and Markets
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
46
|
47
|
44
|
43
|
43
|
171
|
of which: net interest income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total operating expenses
|
(11)
|
(11)
|
(11)
|
(10)
|
(10)
|
(44)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
35
|
36
|
33
|
33
|
33
|
127
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
46
|
44
|
43
|
39
|
37
|
171
|
of which: net interest income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total operating expenses
|
(11)
|
(10)
|
(10)
|
(9)
|
(9)
|
(44)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
35
|
34
|
33
|
30
|
28
|
127
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total external assets
|
57
|
35
|
44
|
36
|
35
|
44
|
Customer accounts
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
549
|
519
|
727
|
848
|
970
|
727
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer accounts
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
HSBC UK - Corporate Centre
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(11)
|
(5)
|
7
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
4
|
of which: net interest income/(expense)
|
14
|
15
|
6
|
3
|
2
|
14
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
-
|
-
|
6
|
-
|
(3)
|
-
|
Total operating expenses
|
(99)
|
(44)
|
(133)
|
(71)
|
(77)
|
(322)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
(110)
|
(49)
|
(120)
|
(72)
|
(81)
|
(318)
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
-
|
1
|
6
|
-
|
-
|
7
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(112)
|
(58)
|
(86)
|
(72)
|
(77)
|
(271)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(11)
|
(6)
|
2
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
of which: net interest income/(expense)
|
14
|
14
|
5
|
3
|
2
|
14
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total operating expenses
|
13
|
13
|
(45)
|
-
|
1
|
(51)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
2
|
7
|
(43)
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(54)
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
-
|
3
|
306
|
314
|
352
|
306
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
-
|
3
|
306
|
314
|
352
|
306
|
Total external assets
|
10,636
|
12,413
|
12,378
|
11,735
|
12,789
|
12,378
|
Customer accounts
|
325
|
346
|
342
|
385
|
563
|
342
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
1,162
|
1,570
|
2,115
|
2,144
|
2,100
|
2,115
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
-
|
3
|
275
|
283
|
310
|
306
|
Customer accounts
|
325
|
321
|
307
|
348
|
496
|
342
|
RECONCILING ITEMS
|
HSBC UK - TOTAL
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Revenue ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Currency translation
|
(148)
|
(157)
|
(193)
|
(220)
|
Significant items
|
Customer redress programmes
|
(12)
|
(2)
|
(7)
|
-
|
-
|
11
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
-
|
1
|
5
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
Currency translation on significant items
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
ECL currency translation
|
(5)
|
(20)
|
(51)
|
(27)
|
Operating expenses ($m)
|
Currency translation
|
78
|
97
|
109
|
138
|
Significant items
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
5
|
(4)
|
(25)
|
(7)
|
(27)
|
(49)
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(128)
|
(84)
|
(96)
|
(77)
|
(94)
|
(356)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Currency translation on significant items
|
5
|
7
|
8
|
12
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Currency translation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Significant items
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Currency translation on Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
HSBC UK - Wealth and Personal Banking
|
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
(9)
|
79
|
79
|
105
|
120
|
(7)
|
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
(8)
|
10
|
21
|
12
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
(1)
|
(77)
|
(85)
|
(75)
|
(123)
|
(126)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
HSBC UK - Commercial Banking
|
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
(3)
|
65
|
68
|
84
|
96
|
16
|
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
13
|
4
|
30
|
17
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
(12)
|
(26)
|
(39)
|
(38)
|
(44)
|
(9)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
HSBC UK - Global Banking and Markets
|
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
3
|
1
|
4
|
6
|
-
|
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
HSBC UK - Corporate Centre
|
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
1
|
5
|
-
|
1
|
7
|
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
6
|
-
|
(3)
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
(112)
|
(57)
|
(88)
|
(71)
|
(78)
|
(271)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P
HSBC Bank
|
HSBC
|
HSBC Bank
|
Non ring-fenced bank
|
HSBC Bank - TOTAL
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net interest income
|
649
|
634
|
645
|
572
|
587
|
2,411
|
Net fee income
|
422
|
412
|
413
|
498
|
504
|
1,945
|
Other operating income
|
750
|
1,193
|
908
|
726
|
1,060
|
4,068
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1,821
|
2,239
|
1,966
|
1,796
|
2,151
|
8,424
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
10
|
(262)
|
46
|
95
|
52
|
239
|
Total operating expenses
|
(1,498)
|
(1,866)
|
(1,986)
|
(1,749)
|
(1,808)
|
(7,511)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
(1)
|
(27)
|
15
|
99
|
17
|
263
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
332
|
84
|
41
|
241
|
412
|
1,415
|
Reported significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
(238)
|
2
|
(133)
|
(94)
|
5
|
(286)
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(140)
|
(113)
|
(153)
|
(134)
|
(110)
|
(473)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
2,059
|
2,130
|
1,966
|
1,726
|
1,927
|
8,710
|
of which: net interest income
|
649
|
606
|
603
|
521
|
523
|
2,411
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
10
|
(247)
|
43
|
86
|
46
|
239
|
Total operating expenses
|
(1,358)
|
(1,657)
|
(1,707)
|
(1,469)
|
(1,519)
|
(7,038)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
(1)
|
(25)
|
13
|
90
|
15
|
263
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
710
|
201
|
315
|
433
|
469
|
2,174
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
116,394
|
127,089
|
124,515
|
129,083
|
130,193
|
124,515
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
114,905
|
125,436
|
122,954
|
127,407
|
128,405
|
122,954
|
Total external assets
|
799,584
|
799,727
|
759,119
|
796,973
|
813,446
|
759,119
|
Customer accounts
|
267,788
|
278,247
|
270,975
|
278,480
|
270,732
|
270,975
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
147,181
|
148,431
|
141,179
|
153,825
|
153,099
|
141,179
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
114,905
|
117,350
|
112,162
|
114,909
|
113,088
|
122,954
|
Customer accounts
|
267,788
|
259,890
|
246,400
|
251,647
|
238,856
|
270,975
|
HSBC Bank - Wealth and Personal Banking
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
405
|
445
|
414
|
353
|
438
|
1,757
|
of which: net interest income
|
196
|
185
|
181
|
190
|
201
|
780
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(2)
|
(5)
|
6
|
14
|
6
|
32
|
Total operating expenses
|
(258)
|
(352)
|
(336)
|
(309)
|
(332)
|
(1,350)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
145
|
88
|
84
|
58
|
112
|
439
|
Reported significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
-
|
(4)
|
2
|
(4)
|
(6)
|
(9)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
405
|
421
|
391
|
318
|
392
|
1,756
|
of which: net interest income
|
196
|
175
|
172
|
172
|
178
|
780
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(2)
|
(4)
|
6
|
12
|
6
|
32
|
Total operating expenses
|
(258)
|
(330)
|
(316)
|
(276)
|
(289)
|
(1,341)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
145
|
87
|
81
|
54
|
109
|
447
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
36,228
|
36,517
|
37,539
|
38,135
|
38,254
|
37,539
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
36,063
|
36,283
|
37,308
|
37,890
|
37,987
|
37,308
|
Total external assets
|
82,971
|
89,268
|
99,599
|
94,833
|
95,856
|
99,599
|
Customer accounts
|
54,615
|
56,146
|
56,290
|
56,910
|
56,752
|
56,290
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
14,524
|
15,359
|
15,682
|
16,033
|
16,098
|
15,682
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
36,063
|
34,065
|
34,132
|
34,123
|
33,420
|
37,308
|
Customer accounts
|
54,615
|
52,528
|
51,266
|
51,322
|
49,989
|
56,290
|
HSBC Bank - Commercial Banking
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
419
|
393
|
368
|
370
|
380
|
1,508
|
of which: net interest income
|
259
|
242
|
247
|
204
|
220
|
892
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
15
|
(47)
|
(7)
|
17
|
(10)
|
10
|
Total operating expenses
|
(174)
|
(228)
|
(186)
|
(192)
|
(204)
|
(841)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
260
|
118
|
175
|
195
|
166
|
677
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(13)
|
(5)
|
5
|
(13)
|
12
|
2
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
418
|
376
|
342
|
337
|
340
|
1,507
|
of which: net interest income
|
259
|
232
|
231
|
186
|
196
|
892
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
15
|
(45)
|
(5)
|
15
|
(10)
|
10
|
Total operating expenses
|
(161)
|
(213)
|
(175)
|
(162)
|
(194)
|
(843)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
272
|
118
|
162
|
190
|
136
|
674
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
31,271
|
32,430
|
32,631
|
33,087
|
33,398
|
32,631
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
30,535
|
31,626
|
31,831
|
32,237
|
32,507
|
31,831
|
Total external assets
|
71,269
|
72,511
|
72,620
|
90,108
|
93,809
|
72,620
|
Customer accounts
|
63,948
|
69,176
|
67,477
|
69,452
|
67,929
|
67,477
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
32,267
|
31,441
|
31,128
|
31,857
|
33,944
|
31,128
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
30,535
|
29,733
|
29,204
|
29,114
|
28,682
|
31,831
|
Customer accounts
|
63,948
|
64,874
|
61,743
|
62,884
|
60,042
|
67,477
|
HSBC Bank - Global Banking and Markets
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1,312
|
1,452
|
1,210
|
1,103
|
1,217
|
5,118
|
of which: net interest income
|
270
|
190
|
222
|
179
|
181
|
769
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(3)
|
(208)
|
50
|
62
|
53
|
200
|
Total operating expenses
|
(922)
|
(1,165)
|
(1,365)
|
(1,128)
|
(1,142)
|
(4,907)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
387
|
79
|
(105)
|
37
|
128
|
411
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
39
|
-
|
(144)
|
(93)
|
(86)
|
(385)
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(29)
|
(14)
|
(62)
|
(34)
|
(22)
|
(142)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1,273
|
1,383
|
1,257
|
1,098
|
1,177
|
5,503
|
of which: net interest income
|
270
|
183
|
210
|
163
|
161
|
769
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(3)
|
(195)
|
45
|
56
|
48
|
200
|
Total operating expenses
|
(893)
|
(1,085)
|
(1,214)
|
(996)
|
(1,003)
|
(4,765)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
377
|
103
|
88
|
158
|
222
|
938
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
48,524
|
57,905
|
54,097
|
57,608
|
58,252
|
54,097
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
47,952
|
57,301
|
53,577
|
57,037
|
57,632
|
53,577
|
Total external assets
|
619,585
|
611,009
|
560,743
|
584,157
|
597,599
|
560,743
|
Customer accounts
|
148,993
|
152,689
|
146,900
|
151,798
|
145,713
|
146,900
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
89,467
|
87,688
|
83,844
|
94,540
|
92,879
|
83,844
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
47,952
|
53,341
|
48,609
|
51,454
|
50,741
|
53,577
|
Customer accounts
|
148,993
|
142,267
|
133,109
|
137,153
|
128,527
|
146,900
|
HSBC Bank - Corporate Centre
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(315)
|
(51)
|
(25)
|
(30)
|
116
|
41
|
of which: net interest income/(expense)
|
(76)
|
18
|
(10)
|
-
|
(13)
|
(30)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
-
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
2
|
2
|
(3)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(144)
|
(121)
|
(101)
|
(120)
|
(129)
|
(414)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
(1)
|
(27)
|
15
|
99
|
17
|
263
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
(460)
|
(201)
|
(114)
|
(49)
|
6
|
(113)
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
(277)
|
1
|
5
|
(1)
|
92
|
96
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(99)
|
(90)
|
(94)
|
(83)
|
(96)
|
(324)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(38)
|
(49)
|
(24)
|
(28)
|
19
|
(55)
|
of which: net interest income/(expense)
|
(76)
|
16
|
(10)
|
(1)
|
(11)
|
(30)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
-
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
2
|
2
|
(3)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(45)
|
(29)
|
(1)
|
(34)
|
(32)
|
(90)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
(1)
|
(25)
|
13
|
90
|
15
|
263
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
(84)
|
(105)
|
(15)
|
30
|
4
|
115
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
371
|
236
|
248
|
254
|
289
|
248
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
355
|
226
|
237
|
243
|
278
|
237
|
Total external assets
|
25,760
|
26,940
|
26,155
|
27,874
|
26,182
|
26,155
|
Customer accounts
|
233
|
236
|
308
|
320
|
337
|
308
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
10,923
|
13,943
|
10,525
|
11,395
|
10,178
|
10,525
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
355
|
212
|
217
|
219
|
245
|
237
|
Customer accounts
|
233
|
221
|
282
|
288
|
297
|
308
|
RECONCILING ITEMS
|
HSBC Bank - TOTAL
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Revenue ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Currency translation
|
(107)
|
(123)
|
(155)
|
(221)
|
Significant items
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
(278)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
47
|
16
|
(6)
|
9
|
1
|
(6)
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(7)
|
(14)
|
(127)
|
(103)
|
4
|
(280)
|
Currency translation on significant items
|
-
|
10
|
9
|
(2)
|
ECL currency translation
|
15
|
(3)
|
(9)
|
(6)
|
Operating expenses ($m)
|
Currency translation
|
103
|
134
|
158
|
192
|
Significant items
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
5
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
(9)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(136)
|
(113)
|
(151)
|
(134)
|
(111)
|
(473)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
(2)
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
Currency translation on significant items
|
7
|
8
|
12
|
13
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Currency translation
|
2
|
(2)
|
(9)
|
(2)
|
Significant items
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Currency translation on Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
HSBC Bank - Wealth and Personal Banking
|
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
24
|
23
|
35
|
46
|
1
|
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
(22)
|
(20)
|
(33)
|
(43)
|
(9)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
HSBC Bank - Commercial Banking
|
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
1
|
17
|
26
|
33
|
40
|
1
|
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
(13)
|
(15)
|
(11)
|
(30)
|
(10)
|
2
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
HSBC Bank - Global Banking and Markets
|
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
39
|
69
|
(47)
|
5
|
40
|
(385)
|
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
(13)
|
5
|
6
|
5
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
(29)
|
(80)
|
(151)
|
(132)
|
(139)
|
(142)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
HSBC Bank - Corporate Centre
|
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
(277)
|
(2)
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
97
|
96
|
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
(99)
|
(92)
|
(100)
|
(86)
|
(97)
|
(324)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
(2)
|
2
|
9
|
2
|
-
&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P
Europe - Other
|
HSBC
|
Europe - Other
|
Europe - Other - TOTAL
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net interest income/(expense)
|
(669)
|
(600)
|
(675)
|
(445)
|
(598)
|
(2,353)
|
Net fee income
|
113
|
126
|
128
|
98
|
106
|
453
|
Other operating income
|
932
|
733
|
1,519
|
1,091
|
1,390
|
4,985
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
376
|
259
|
972
|
744
|
898
|
3,085
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
149
|
(151)
|
(2)
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
Total operating expenses
|
(1,330)
|
(1,111)
|
(1,495)
|
(1,338)
|
(1,399)
|
(5,511)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
3
|
2
|
(1)
|
2
|
1
|
5
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
(802)
|
(1,001)
|
(526)
|
(593)
|
(500)
|
(2,421)
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
(79)
|
(109)
|
156
|
27
|
151
|
146
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(187)
|
(184)
|
(119)
|
(122)
|
(126)
|
(489)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
455
|
299
|
755
|
624
|
648
|
2,939
|
of which: net interest income/(expense)
|
(668)
|
(601)
|
(676)
|
(447)
|
(598)
|
(2,354)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
149
|
(152)
|
2
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
-
|
Total operating expenses
|
(1,143)
|
(868)
|
(1,333)
|
(1,143)
|
(1,190)
|
(5,022)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
3
|
2
|
(1)
|
2
|
1
|
5
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
(536)
|
(719)
|
(577)
|
(518)
|
(543)
|
(2,078)
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
8,730
|
9,359
|
9,586
|
9,032
|
9,213
|
9,586
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
8,708
|
9,138
|
9,512
|
8,949
|
9,133
|
9,512
|
Total external assets
|
40,299
|
48,993
|
48,262
|
40,483
|
36,698
|
48,262
|
Customer accounts
|
13,344
|
14,713
|
15,312
|
15,833
|
15,053
|
15,312
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
680
|
5,120
|
6,625
|
(3,018)
|
(94)
|
6,625
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
8,708
|
8,794
|
9,042
|
8,674
|
8,746
|
9,512
|
Customer accounts
|
13,344
|
14,068
|
14,410
|
15,017
|
14,097
|
15,312
|
HSBC Europe - Other - Wealth and Personal Banking
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
42
|
38
|
163
|
168
|
152
|
635
|
of which: net interest income/(expense)
|
(38)
|
(43)
|
(26)
|
(31)
|
(33)
|
(126)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
50
|
(51)
|
6
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
1
|
Total operating expenses
|
(227)
|
(187)
|
(458)
|
(299)
|
(262)
|
(1,305)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
(135)
|
(200)
|
(289)
|
(133)
|
(113)
|
(669)
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
(5)
|
(5)
|
(6)
|
(5)
|
2
|
(16)
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(15)
|
3
|
(14)
|
5
|
(7)
|
(17)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
47
|
28
|
151
|
151
|
122
|
651
|
of which: net interest income/(expense)
|
(38)
|
(44)
|
(32)
|
(32)
|
(32)
|
(126)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
50
|
(52)
|
2
|
-
|
(2)
|
1
|
Total operating expenses
|
(212)
|
(174)
|
(427)
|
(280)
|
(230)
|
(1,288)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
(115)
|
(198)
|
(274)
|
(129)
|
(110)
|
(636)
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
8,730
|
9,360
|
9,587
|
9,033
|
9,216
|
9,587
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
8,709
|
9,239
|
9,512
|
8,950
|
9,133
|
9,512
|
Total external assets
|
21,546
|
19,799
|
21,115
|
23,050
|
22,613
|
21,115
|
Customer accounts
|
13,343
|
14,712
|
15,312
|
15,834
|
15,052
|
15,312
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
4,609
|
4,460
|
3,670
|
3,102
|
3,480
|
3,670
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
8,709
|
8,893
|
9,043
|
8,673
|
8,746
|
9,512
|
Customer accounts
|
13,343
|
14,068
|
14,410
|
15,017
|
14,096
|
15,312
|
HSBC Europe - Other - Commercial Banking
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(149)
|
(155)
|
(138)
|
(100)
|
(109)
|
(459)
|
of which: net interest income/(expense)
|
(132)
|
(139)
|
(118)
|
(110)
|
(116)
|
(460)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
25
|
(26)
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
Total operating expenses
|
(55)
|
(65)
|
(38)
|
(74)
|
(75)
|
(255)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
(179)
|
(246)
|
(174)
|
(174)
|
(184)
|
(713)
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
-
|
1
|
(2)
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
10
|
(9)
|
(2)
|
1
|
(9)
|
(20)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(148)
|
(158)
|
(140)
|
(109)
|
(120)
|
(457)
|
of which: net interest income/(expense)
|
(132)
|
(140)
|
(121)
|
(110)
|
(114)
|
(460)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
25
|
(25)
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
Total operating expenses
|
(65)
|
(52)
|
(38)
|
(69)
|
(56)
|
(235)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
(188)
|
(235)
|
(179)
|
(178)
|
(176)
|
(691)
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
-
|
(26)
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
Total external assets
|
(1,508)
|
(1,648)
|
(1,676)
|
(1,634)
|
(1,676)
|
(1,676)
|
Customer accounts
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
(892)
|
(1,481)
|
(1,459)
|
(1,200)
|
(1,198)
|
(1,459)
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
-
|
(25)
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
Customer accounts
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
HSBC Europe - Other - Global Banking and Markets
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(127)
|
(139)
|
(92)
|
(66)
|
(56)
|
(337)
|
of which: net interest income/(expense)
|
(138)
|
(132)
|
(153)
|
(143)
|
(149)
|
(593)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
75
|
(75)
|
(2)
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
Total operating expenses
|
(64)
|
(58)
|
(120)
|
(134)
|
(174)
|
(500)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
(116)
|
(272)
|
(214)
|
(200)
|
(229)
|
(837)
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
(2)
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
(1)
|
(5)
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(4)
|
(14)
|
(1)
|
3
|
(3)
|
3
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(125)
|
(157)
|
(97)
|
(84)
|
(78)
|
(332)
|
of which: net interest income/(expense)
|
(138)
|
(132)
|
(155)
|
(142)
|
(147)
|
(593)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
75
|
(75)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total operating expenses
|
(60)
|
(24)
|
(109)
|
(118)
|
(147)
|
(503)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
(110)
|
(256)
|
(206)
|
(202)
|
(225)
|
(835)
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
-
|
(75)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total external assets
|
97
|
37
|
99
|
(1,171)
|
(1,201)
|
99
|
Customer accounts
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
(2,980)
|
(3,658)
|
(2,639)
|
(4,370)
|
(2,632)
|
(2,639)
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
-
|
(75)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer accounts
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
1
|
1
|
HSBC Europe - Other - Corporate Centre
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
610
|
514
|
1,034
|
742
|
910
|
3,240
|
of which: net interest income/(expense)
|
(361)
|
(288)
|
(368)
|
(163)
|
(305)
|
(1,175)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
4
|
Total operating expenses
|
(982)
|
(801)
|
(874)
|
(829)
|
(891)
|
(3,449)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
2
|
3
|
(4)
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
(370)
|
(284)
|
156
|
(85)
|
23
|
(201)
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
(73)
|
(101)
|
162
|
36
|
149
|
167
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(174)
|
(163)
|
(98)
|
(130)
|
(109)
|
(457)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
683
|
585
|
843
|
668
|
724
|
3,073
|
of which: net interest income/(expense)
|
(361)
|
(286)
|
(367)
|
(162)
|
(306)
|
(1,175)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
Total operating expenses
|
(808)
|
(618)
|
(761)
|
(677)
|
(757)
|
(2,992)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
2
|
2
|
(1)
|
2
|
1
|
4
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
(123)
|
(31)
|
81
|
(7)
|
(32)
|
89
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
-
|
(1)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
Total external assets
|
20,162
|
30,803
|
28,728
|
20,240
|
16,962
|
28,728
|
Customer accounts
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
-
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
(57)
|
5,799
|
7,053
|
(550)
|
256
|
7,053
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer accounts
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
RECONCILING ITEMS
|
Europe Other - TOTAL
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Revenue ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Currency translation
|
(77)
|
(72)
|
(100)
|
(109)
|
Significant items
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
(10)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
(171)
|
(200)
|
32
|
(73)
|
47
|
(220)
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
102
|
91
|
124
|
100
|
104
|
366
|
Currency translation on significant items
|
(8)
|
(11)
|
(7)
|
(10)
|
ECL currency translation
|
(1)
|
4
|
-
|
(2)
|
Operating expenses ($m)
|
Currency translation
|
70
|
53
|
82
|
94
|
Significant items
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(187)
|
(184)
|
(121)
|
(122)
|
(125)
|
(489)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
Currency translation on significant items
|
11
|
10
|
9
|
11
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Currency translation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Significant items
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Currency translation on Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Europe - Other - Wealth and Personal Banking
|
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
(5)
|
10
|
12
|
17
|
30
|
(16)
|
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
1
|
4
|
(2)
|
(1)
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
(15)
|
(13)
|
(31)
|
(19)
|
(32)
|
(17)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Europe - Other - Commercial Banking
|
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
(1)
|
3
|
2
|
9
|
11
|
(2)
|
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
(1)
|
3
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
10
|
(13)
|
-
|
(5)
|
(19)
|
(20)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Europe - Other - Global Banking and Markets
|
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
(2)
|
18
|
5
|
18
|
22
|
(5)
|
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
(2)
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
(4)
|
(34)
|
(11)
|
(16)
|
(27)
|
3
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Europe - Other - Corporate Centre
|
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
(73)
|
(71)
|
191
|
74
|
186
|
167
|
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
(174)
|
(183)
|
(113)
|
(152)
|
(134)
|
(457)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
1
|
(3)
|
-
|
1
|
-
&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P
Asia
|
HSBC
|
Asia
|
Asia - TOTAL
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net interest income
|
3,509
|
3,277
|
3,189
|
3,140
|
3,110
|
12,596
|
Net fee income
|
1,195
|
1,332
|
1,259
|
1,496
|
1,439
|
5,871
|
Other operating income/(expense)
|
2,116
|
1,520
|
1,485
|
1,938
|
1,933
|
7,296
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
6,820
|
6,129
|
5,933
|
6,574
|
6,482
|
25,763
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(218)
|
(311)
|
(528)
|
(105)
|
(175)
|
(840)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(3,777)
|
(3,694)
|
(3,979)
|
(3,709)
|
(3,778)
|
(15,160)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
671
|
680
|
584
|
543
|
649
|
2,486
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
3,496
|
2,804
|
2,010
|
3,303
|
3,178
|
12,249
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
99
|
67
|
53
|
57
|
30
|
164
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(161)
|
(120)
|
(182)
|
(125)
|
(143)
|
(509)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
6,721
|
5,942
|
5,753
|
6,380
|
6,284
|
25,599
|
of which: net interest income
|
3,508
|
3,220
|
3,130
|
3,078
|
3,031
|
12,596
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(218)
|
(306)
|
(521)
|
(102)
|
(170)
|
(840)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(3,616)
|
(3,500)
|
(3,714)
|
(3,499)
|
(3,535)
|
(14,651)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
671
|
653
|
565
|
531
|
633
|
2,486
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
3,558
|
2,789
|
2,083
|
3,310
|
3,212
|
12,594
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
496,870
|
502,441
|
496,631
|
491,249
|
506,079
|
496,631
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
492,548
|
498,121
|
492,525
|
487,559
|
502,360
|
492,525
|
Total external assets
|
1,265,673
|
1,262,443
|
1,228,893
|
1,220,052
|
1,215,439
|
1,228,893
|
Customer accounts
|
779,153
|
794,717
|
792,098
|
771,463
|
759,948
|
792,098
|
Risk-weighted assets1
|
410,736
|
405,519
|
396,206
|
392,896
|
407,117
|
396,206
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
492,548
|
487,821
|
481,207
|
477,278
|
489,387
|
492,525
|
Customer accounts
|
779,153
|
782,243
|
776,162
|
756,661
|
741,733
|
792,098
|
Asia - Wealth and Personal Banking
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
2,856
|
2,431
|
2,552
|
2,764
|
2,980
|
11,224
|
of which: net interest income
|
1,826
|
1,673
|
1,628
|
1,614
|
1,618
|
6,514
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(36)
|
(43)
|
(22)
|
(69)
|
(6)
|
(157)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(1,746)
|
(1,723)
|
(1,732)
|
(1,677)
|
(1,662)
|
(6,719)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
(2)
|
6
|
9
|
2
|
-
|
18
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
1,072
|
671
|
807
|
1,020
|
1,312
|
4,366
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
6
|
5
|
5
|
4
|
(2)
|
14
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(11)
|
(17)
|
(25)
|
(16)
|
(19)
|
(72)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
2,850
|
2,391
|
2,505
|
2,716
|
2,920
|
11,210
|
of which: net interest income
|
1,826
|
1,651
|
1,604
|
1,588
|
1,582
|
6,514
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(36)
|
(43)
|
(21)
|
(67)
|
(7)
|
(157)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(1,735)
|
(1,677)
|
(1,677)
|
(1,626)
|
(1,596)
|
(6,647)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
(2)
|
5
|
8
|
2
|
-
|
18
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
1,077
|
676
|
815
|
1,025
|
1,317
|
4,424
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
198,603
|
200,368
|
198,812
|
196,771
|
205,547
|
198,812
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
197,887
|
199,604
|
198,044
|
195,985
|
204,738
|
198,044
|
Total external assets
|
419,581
|
418,674
|
409,817
|
406,773
|
404,637
|
409,817
|
Customer accounts
|
437,429
|
443,077
|
436,980
|
428,522
|
425,545
|
436,980
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
86,865
|
87,036
|
84,585
|
84,006
|
90,669
|
84,585
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
197,887
|
195,653
|
193,980
|
192,204
|
199,581
|
198,044
|
Customer accounts
|
437,429
|
438,257
|
430,692
|
422,397
|
417,625
|
436,980
|
Asia - Commercial Banking
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1,543
|
1,496
|
1,320
|
1,391
|
1,364
|
5,503
|
of which: net interest income
|
1,158
|
997
|
954
|
938
|
924
|
3,745
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(192)
|
(203)
|
(190)
|
(53)
|
(160)
|
(423)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(687)
|
(680)
|
(697)
|
(671)
|
(701)
|
(2,716)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
664
|
613
|
433
|
667
|
503
|
2,364
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
(1)
|
1
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(12)
|
(8)
|
(15)
|
(6)
|
(12)
|
(32)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1,542
|
1,465
|
1,294
|
1,361
|
1,327
|
5,502
|
of which: net interest income
|
1,158
|
976
|
932
|
918
|
900
|
3,745
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(192)
|
(200)
|
(184)
|
(53)
|
(156)
|
(423)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(675)
|
(659)
|
(669)
|
(650)
|
(670)
|
(2,684)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
675
|
606
|
441
|
658
|
501
|
2,395
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
172,936
|
174,625
|
171,463
|
168,089
|
170,406
|
171,463
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
169,985
|
171,736
|
168,745
|
165,488
|
167,805
|
168,745
|
Total external assets
|
263,111
|
264,768
|
256,860
|
253,286
|
247,119
|
256,860
|
Customer accounts
|
208,741
|
210,941
|
212,793
|
197,645
|
194,835
|
212,793
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
161,984
|
157,380
|
149,323
|
145,206
|
144,951
|
149,323
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
169,985
|
168,008
|
164,540
|
161,678
|
163,353
|
168,745
|
Customer accounts
|
208,741
|
207,343
|
208,408
|
193,787
|
190,328
|
212,793
|
Asia - Global Banking and Markets
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1,944
|
1,832
|
1,553
|
1,883
|
1,756
|
7,202
|
of which: net interest income
|
733
|
686
|
703
|
679
|
654
|
2,704
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
9
|
(64)
|
(319)
|
17
|
(7)
|
(258)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(956)
|
(934)
|
(980)
|
(916)
|
(938)
|
(3,751)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
997
|
834
|
254
|
984
|
811
|
3,193
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
43
|
15
|
(5)
|
6
|
(1)
|
-
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(8)
|
(4)
|
(3)
|
(9)
|
(9)
|
(26)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1,901
|
1,773
|
1,513
|
1,828
|
1,697
|
7,202
|
of which: net interest income
|
733
|
669
|
685
|
663
|
635
|
2,704
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
9
|
(63)
|
(316)
|
18
|
(7)
|
(258)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(948)
|
(910)
|
(952)
|
(882)
|
(900)
|
(3,725)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
962
|
800
|
245
|
964
|
790
|
3,219
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
125,145
|
127,251
|
126,158
|
126,195
|
129,610
|
126,158
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
124,489
|
126,584
|
125,538
|
125,893
|
129,299
|
125,538
|
Total external assets
|
490,593
|
486,932
|
471,966
|
471,367
|
452,681
|
471,966
|
Customer accounts
|
132,979
|
140,696
|
142,322
|
145,293
|
139,563
|
142,322
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
119,528
|
118,841
|
116,560
|
116,274
|
118,973
|
116,560
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
124,489
|
123,966
|
122,493
|
123,206
|
125,943
|
125,538
|
Customer accounts
|
132,979
|
136,640
|
137,059
|
140,474
|
133,777
|
142,322
|
Asia - Corporate Centre
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
478
|
371
|
503
|
537
|
384
|
1,832
|
of which: net interest expense
|
(210)
|
(78)
|
(94)
|
(92)
|
(86)
|
(366)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(389)
|
(357)
|
(569)
|
(445)
|
(477)
|
(1,973)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
673
|
675
|
576
|
541
|
648
|
2,468
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
762
|
689
|
511
|
633
|
555
|
2,326
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
49
|
45
|
48
|
48
|
36
|
149
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(128)
|
(92)
|
(140)
|
(93)
|
(102)
|
(377)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
429
|
313
|
442
|
476
|
339
|
1,683
|
of which: net interest expense
|
(210)
|
(77)
|
(90)
|
(91)
|
(85)
|
(366)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(261)
|
(254)
|
(418)
|
(340)
|
(369)
|
(1,596)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
673
|
647
|
556
|
529
|
633
|
2,468
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
841
|
706
|
580
|
665
|
603
|
2,554
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
186
|
196
|
197
|
193
|
517
|
197
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
186
|
196
|
197
|
193
|
517
|
197
|
Total external assets
|
92,388
|
92,069
|
90,249
|
88,625
|
111,002
|
90,249
|
Customer accounts
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
5
|
4
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
42,359
|
42,262
|
45,738
|
47,410
|
52,524
|
45,738
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
186
|
194
|
194
|
190
|
510
|
197
|
Customer accounts
|
4
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
RECONCILING ITEMS
|
Asia - TOTAL
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Revenue ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Currency translation
|
(122)
|
(128)
|
(139)
|
(169)
|
Significant items
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
56
|
20
|
(9)
|
3
|
(3)
|
(11)
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
43
|
47
|
62
|
54
|
33
|
175
|
Currency translation on significant items
|
(2)
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
(1)
|
ECL currency translation
|
5
|
7
|
3
|
5
|
Operating expenses ($m)
|
Currency translation
|
76
|
86
|
87
|
104
|
Significant items
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(161)
|
(120)
|
(182)
|
(125)
|
(143)
|
(509)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Currency translation on significant items
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
4
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Currency translation
|
(27)
|
(19)
|
(12)
|
(16)
|
Significant items
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Currency translation on Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Asia - Wealth and Personal Banking
|
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
6
|
40
|
47
|
48
|
60
|
14
|
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
1
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
(11)
|
(46)
|
(55)
|
(51)
|
(66)
|
(72)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Asia - Commercial Banking
|
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
1
|
31
|
26
|
30
|
37
|
1
|
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
(3)
|
(6)
|
-
|
(4)
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
(12)
|
(21)
|
(28)
|
(21)
|
(31)
|
(32)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Asia - Global Banking and Markets
|
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
43
|
59
|
40
|
55
|
59
|
-
|
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
(1)
|
(3)
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
(8)
|
(24)
|
(28)
|
(34)
|
(38)
|
(26)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Asia - Corporate Centre
|
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
49
|
58
|
61
|
61
|
45
|
149
|
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
(128)
|
(103)
|
(151)
|
(105)
|
(108)
|
(377)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
28
|
20
|
12
|
15
|
-
|
1 Risk-weighted assets are non-additive across geographical regions due to market risk diversification effects within the Group.
&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P
Hong Kong
|
HSBC
|
Hong Kong
|
Hong Kong - TOTAL
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net interest income
|
2,067
|
1,896
|
1,840
|
1,808
|
1,794
|
7,270
|
Net fee income
|
743
|
807
|
781
|
1,007
|
971
|
3,898
|
Other operating income
|
924
|
537
|
460
|
906
|
904
|
3,295
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
3,734
|
3,240
|
3,081
|
3,721
|
3,669
|
14,463
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(214)
|
(205)
|
(480)
|
(37)
|
(6)
|
(608)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(2,051)
|
(2,014)
|
(2,093)
|
(1,917)
|
(1,918)
|
(7,955)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
(2)
|
1
|
3
|
5
|
2
|
16
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
1,467
|
1,022
|
511
|
1,772
|
1,747
|
5,916
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
14
|
2
|
(18)
|
(18)
|
(16)
|
(61)
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(80)
|
(52)
|
(97)
|
(44)
|
(61)
|
(227)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
3,720
|
3,222
|
3,078
|
3,709
|
3,649
|
14,524
|
of which: net interest income
|
2,067
|
1,887
|
1,828
|
1,793
|
1,775
|
7,270
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(214)
|
(204)
|
(477)
|
(37)
|
(6)
|
(608)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(1,971)
|
(1,952)
|
(1,983)
|
(1,858)
|
(1,839)
|
(7,728)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
(2)
|
1
|
4
|
4
|
2
|
16
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
1,533
|
1,067
|
622
|
1,818
|
1,806
|
6,204
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
313,008
|
312,330
|
313,881
|
314,681
|
330,476
|
313,881
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
310,779
|
310,240
|
311,947
|
313,162
|
328,913
|
311,947
|
Total external assets
|
792,780
|
787,676
|
771,138
|
767,628
|
771,274
|
771,138
|
Customer accounts
|
543,400
|
555,922
|
549,429
|
537,050
|
529,172
|
549,429
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
211,251
|
201,558
|
199,433
|
198,112
|
209,713
|
199,433
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
310,779
|
309,583
|
310,037
|
310,813
|
325,521
|
311,947
|
Customer accounts
|
543,400
|
554,746
|
546,064
|
533,022
|
523,716
|
549,429
|
Hong Kong - Wealth and Personal Banking
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
2,012
|
1,575
|
1,757
|
1,980
|
2,139
|
7,964
|
of which: net interest income
|
1,312
|
1,194
|
1,155
|
1,146
|
1,142
|
4,620
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(22)
|
(50)
|
(12)
|
(34)
|
(6)
|
(112)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(975)
|
(966)
|
(963)
|
(966)
|
(917)
|
(3,785)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
(3)
|
(1)
|
3
|
3
|
-
|
9
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
1,012
|
558
|
785
|
983
|
1,216
|
4,076
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
(4)
|
4
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(6)
|
(11)
|
(13)
|
(9)
|
(6)
|
(39)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
2,010
|
1,565
|
1,743
|
1,960
|
2,121
|
7,960
|
of which: net interest income
|
1,312
|
1,188
|
1,146
|
1,136
|
1,130
|
4,620
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(22)
|
(49)
|
(12)
|
(34)
|
(5)
|
(112)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(969)
|
(951)
|
(941)
|
(948)
|
(902)
|
(3,746)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
(3)
|
(1)
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
9
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
1,016
|
564
|
792
|
981
|
1,215
|
4,111
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
133,942
|
133,035
|
133,146
|
132,655
|
141,471
|
133,146
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
133,593
|
132,669
|
132,802
|
132,311
|
141,106
|
132,802
|
Total external assets
|
316,328
|
310,001
|
307,078
|
305,294
|
306,813
|
307,078
|
Customer accounts
|
355,100
|
358,206
|
353,611
|
347,576
|
345,451
|
353,611
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
61,341
|
60,964
|
59,007
|
58,992
|
65,897
|
59,007
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
133,593
|
132,388
|
131,988
|
131,319
|
139,651
|
132,802
|
Customer accounts
|
355,100
|
357,448
|
351,445
|
344,969
|
341,890
|
353,611
|
Hong Kong - Commercial Banking
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
805
|
790
|
704
|
763
|
729
|
2,999
|
of which: net interest income
|
623
|
514
|
498
|
492
|
481
|
1,977
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(161)
|
(136)
|
(156)
|
(36)
|
2
|
(241)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(369)
|
(362)
|
(389)
|
(357)
|
(360)
|
(1,455)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
275
|
292
|
159
|
370
|
371
|
1,303
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(11)
|
(5)
|
(12)
|
(6)
|
(9)
|
(29)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
805
|
785
|
700
|
756
|
722
|
2,999
|
of which: net interest income
|
623
|
511
|
495
|
488
|
476
|
1,977
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(161)
|
(135)
|
(156)
|
(36)
|
2
|
(241)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(358)
|
(354)
|
(373)
|
(349)
|
(347)
|
(1,426)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
286
|
296
|
171
|
371
|
377
|
1,332
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
102,932
|
102,932
|
104,561
|
103,423
|
105,992
|
104,561
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
101,567
|
101,684
|
103,438
|
102,402
|
104,983
|
103,438
|
Total external assets
|
148,847
|
148,433
|
147,920
|
147,018
|
146,129
|
147,920
|
Customer accounts
|
136,536
|
138,583
|
142,043
|
131,946
|
131,859
|
142,043
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
80,836
|
76,881
|
74,592
|
73,270
|
74,265
|
74,592
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
101,567
|
101,469
|
102,805
|
101,633
|
103,901
|
103,438
|
Customer accounts
|
136,536
|
138,290
|
141,173
|
130,956
|
130,499
|
142,043
|
Hong Kong - Global Banking and Markets
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
829
|
755
|
576
|
862
|
756
|
3,112
|
of which: net interest income
|
276
|
240
|
245
|
242
|
234
|
949
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(31)
|
(20)
|
(311)
|
33
|
(3)
|
(255)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(513)
|
(501)
|
(536)
|
(471)
|
(462)
|
(1,937)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
285
|
234
|
(271)
|
424
|
291
|
920
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
28
|
7
|
(3)
|
4
|
(2)
|
(1)
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(5)
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
(7)
|
(4)
|
(15)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
801
|
744
|
574
|
852
|
751
|
3,113
|
of which: net interest income
|
276
|
239
|
245
|
240
|
230
|
949
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(31)
|
(20)
|
(309)
|
33
|
(3)
|
(255)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(508)
|
(497)
|
(531)
|
(460)
|
(453)
|
(1,922)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
262
|
227
|
(266)
|
425
|
295
|
936
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
75,985
|
76,205
|
76,016
|
78,449
|
82,536
|
76,016
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
75,469
|
75,729
|
75,551
|
78,294
|
82,346
|
75,551
|
Total external assets
|
268,838
|
273,293
|
262,300
|
260,125
|
252,487
|
262,300
|
Customer accounts
|
51,765
|
59,133
|
53,775
|
57,528
|
51,862
|
53,775
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
59,681
|
56,239
|
57,151
|
55,858
|
56,976
|
57,151
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
75,469
|
75,569
|
75,088
|
77,707
|
81,497
|
75,551
|
Customer accounts
|
51,765
|
59,008
|
53,446
|
57,096
|
51,327
|
53,775
|
Hong Kong - Corporate Centre
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
87
|
121
|
45
|
116
|
44
|
388
|
of which: net interest expense
|
(144)
|
(52)
|
(60)
|
(72)
|
(62)
|
(276)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total operating expenses
|
(193)
|
(184)
|
(205)
|
(123)
|
(179)
|
(778)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
7
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
(105)
|
(61)
|
(159)
|
(5)
|
(133)
|
(383)
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
(17)
|
(6)
|
(17)
|
(22)
|
(9)
|
(63)
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(57)
|
(35)
|
(72)
|
(23)
|
(41)
|
(145)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
104
|
129
|
61
|
140
|
54
|
451
|
of which: net interest expense
|
(144)
|
(52)
|
(57)
|
(72)
|
(62)
|
(276)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total operating expenses
|
(136)
|
(151)
|
(137)
|
(101)
|
(137)
|
(633)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
7
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
(31)
|
(20)
|
(74)
|
41
|
(81)
|
(175)
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
149
|
158
|
157
|
155
|
477
|
157
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
149
|
158
|
157
|
155
|
477
|
157
|
Total external assets
|
58,768
|
55,950
|
53,839
|
55,191
|
65,845
|
53,839
|
Customer accounts
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
9,393
|
7,474
|
8,683
|
9,992
|
12,575
|
8,683
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
149
|
157
|
156
|
153
|
472
|
157
|
Customer accounts
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
RECONCILING ITEMS
|
Hong Kong - TOTAL
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Revenue ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Currency translation
|
(16)
|
(21)
|
(30)
|
(36)
|
Significant items
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
43
|
13
|
(7)
|
2
|
(2)
|
(7)
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(29)
|
(11)
|
(11)
|
(20)
|
(14)
|
(54)
|
Currency translation on significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
ECL currency translation
|
1
|
3
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses ($m)
|
Currency translation
|
10
|
14
|
15
|
18
|
Significant items
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(80)
|
(52)
|
(97)
|
(44)
|
(61)
|
(227)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Currency translation on significant items
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Currency translation
|
-
|
1
|
(1)
|
-
|
Significant items
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Currency translation on Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Hong Kong - Wealth and Personal Banking
|
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
2
|
10
|
14
|
20
|
18
|
4
|
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
(6)
|
(15)
|
(22)
|
(18)
|
(15)
|
(39)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
Hong Kong - Commercial Banking
|
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
5
|
4
|
7
|
7
|
-
|
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
(11)
|
(8)
|
(16)
|
(8)
|
(13)
|
(29)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Hong Kong - Global Banking and Markets
|
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
28
|
11
|
2
|
10
|
5
|
(1)
|
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
(2)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
(5)
|
(4)
|
(5)
|
(11)
|
(9)
|
(15)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Hong Kong - Corporate Centre
|
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
(17)
|
(8)
|
(16)
|
(24)
|
(10)
|
(63)
|
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
(57)
|
(33)
|
(68)
|
(22)
|
(42)
|
(145)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
-
&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P
Mainland China
|
HSBC
|
Mainland China
|
Mainland China - TOTAL
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net interest income
|
435
|
433
|
430
|
426
|
414
|
1,671
|
Net fee income
|
95
|
128
|
104
|
104
|
108
|
441
|
Other operating income
|
634
|
432
|
449
|
430
|
389
|
1,622
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1,164
|
993
|
983
|
960
|
911
|
3,734
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(66)
|
(73)
|
(49)
|
(38)
|
(19)
|
(89)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(709)
|
(713)
|
(755)
|
(712)
|
(680)
|
(2,773)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
672
|
672
|
574
|
539
|
646
|
2,461
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
1,061
|
879
|
753
|
749
|
858
|
3,333
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
19
|
19
|
17
|
3
|
11
|
41
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(5)
|
(10)
|
(11)
|
(10)
|
(7)
|
(32)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1,145
|
934
|
932
|
936
|
877
|
3,693
|
of which: net interest income
|
435
|
416
|
415
|
416
|
406
|
1,672
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(66)
|
(71)
|
(46)
|
(38)
|
(19)
|
(89)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(704)
|
(674)
|
(720)
|
(686)
|
(657)
|
(2,741)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
672
|
645
|
555
|
527
|
631
|
2,461
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
1,047
|
834
|
721
|
739
|
832
|
3,324
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
53,289
|
56,232
|
54,542
|
52,349
|
51,403
|
54,542
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
52,922
|
55,883
|
54,239
|
52,066
|
51,123
|
54,239
|
Total external assets
|
134,404
|
144,423
|
139,790
|
135,509
|
133,742
|
139,790
|
Customer accounts
|
55,580
|
54,481
|
59,266
|
54,458
|
57,227
|
59,266
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
84,489
|
87,317
|
85,504
|
82,954
|
83,477
|
85,504
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
52,922
|
52,932
|
51,506
|
50,203
|
49,323
|
54,239
|
Customer accounts
|
55,580
|
51,603
|
56,280
|
52,509
|
55,212
|
59,266
|
Mainland China - Wealth and Personal Banking
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
218
|
194
|
223
|
199
|
219
|
857
|
of which: net interest income
|
114
|
111
|
107
|
101
|
101
|
409
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(10)
|
(6)
|
(13)
|
(6)
|
(4)
|
(25)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(225)
|
(226)
|
(276)
|
(219)
|
(227)
|
(927)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
(17)
|
(38)
|
(66)
|
(26)
|
(12)
|
(95)
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(4)
|
(1)
|
-
|
(5)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
218
|
186
|
212
|
195
|
215
|
856
|
of which: net interest income
|
114
|
107
|
104
|
99
|
97
|
409
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(10)
|
(6)
|
(12)
|
(6)
|
(4)
|
(25)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(224)
|
(216)
|
(261)
|
(213)
|
(222)
|
(922)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
(16)
|
(36)
|
(61)
|
(24)
|
(11)
|
(91)
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
11,092
|
11,684
|
11,629
|
11,384
|
11,091
|
11,629
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
11,018
|
11,608
|
11,553
|
11,308
|
11,015
|
11,553
|
Total external assets
|
18,669
|
19,667
|
19,933
|
19,793
|
18,199
|
19,933
|
Customer accounts
|
13,815
|
14,131
|
13,976
|
13,234
|
12,942
|
13,976
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
5,681
|
5,961
|
6,005
|
5,865
|
5,669
|
6,005
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
11,018
|
10,995
|
10,971
|
10,904
|
10,627
|
11,553
|
Customer accounts
|
13,815
|
13,385
|
13,272
|
12,760
|
12,486
|
13,976
|
Mainland China - Commercial Banking
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
204
|
226
|
194
|
204
|
197
|
787
|
of which: net interest income
|
165
|
165
|
161
|
161
|
151
|
616
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(38)
|
(34)
|
(21)
|
(26)
|
(20)
|
(48)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(111)
|
(110)
|
(116)
|
(117)
|
(119)
|
(451)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
55
|
82
|
57
|
61
|
58
|
288
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
204
|
216
|
187
|
200
|
192
|
787
|
of which: net interest income
|
165
|
158
|
156
|
157
|
148
|
616
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(38)
|
(32)
|
(20)
|
(25)
|
(19)
|
(48)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(111)
|
(106)
|
(111)
|
(115)
|
(116)
|
(453)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
55
|
78
|
56
|
60
|
57
|
286
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
25,146
|
26,539
|
24,612
|
23,997
|
23,942
|
24,612
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
24,917
|
26,325
|
24,429
|
23,821
|
23,763
|
24,429
|
Total external assets
|
36,463
|
38,454
|
36,546
|
35,821
|
33,388
|
36,546
|
Customer accounts
|
19,163
|
19,281
|
20,481
|
18,536
|
18,443
|
20,481
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
29,532
|
29,485
|
27,601
|
25,738
|
25,379
|
27,601
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
24,917
|
24,935
|
23,198
|
22,969
|
22,927
|
24,429
|
Customer accounts
|
19,163
|
18,263
|
19,449
|
17,873
|
17,793
|
20,481
|
Mainland China - Global Banking and Markets
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
314
|
271
|
264
|
274
|
266
|
1,077
|
of which: net interest income
|
158
|
168
|
178
|
167
|
164
|
669
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(18)
|
(34)
|
(11)
|
(6)
|
4
|
(14)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(115)
|
(109)
|
(116)
|
(122)
|
(123)
|
(477)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
181
|
128
|
137
|
146
|
147
|
586
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
1
|
1
|
(2)
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
313
|
259
|
258
|
268
|
259
|
1,078
|
of which: net interest income
|
158
|
161
|
170
|
163
|
161
|
669
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(18)
|
(32)
|
(13)
|
(6)
|
5
|
(14)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(115)
|
(104)
|
(114)
|
(120)
|
(119)
|
(477)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
180
|
123
|
131
|
142
|
145
|
587
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
17,026
|
17,982
|
18,274
|
16,941
|
16,343
|
18,274
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
16,962
|
17,924
|
18,231
|
16,910
|
16,319
|
18,231
|
Total external assets
|
50,717
|
54,850
|
51,277
|
51,092
|
46,459
|
51,277
|
Customer accounts
|
22,602
|
21,068
|
24,809
|
22,688
|
25,842
|
24,809
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
19,699
|
19,914
|
17,637
|
17,272
|
17,633
|
17,637
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
16,962
|
16,977
|
17,312
|
16,305
|
15,744
|
18,231
|
Customer accounts
|
22,602
|
19,956
|
23,559
|
21,876
|
24,932
|
24,809
|
Mainland China - Corporate Centre
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
428
|
303
|
304
|
282
|
226
|
1,012
|
of which: net interest expense
|
(1)
|
(10)
|
(14)
|
(3)
|
(2)
|
(21)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
-
|
-
|
(2)
|
(1)
|
1
|
(1)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(258)
|
(268)
|
(249)
|
(254)
|
(210)
|
(918)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
671
|
672
|
572
|
539
|
648
|
2,461
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
841
|
707
|
625
|
566
|
665
|
2,554
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
18
|
17
|
14
|
3
|
12
|
39
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(4)
|
(8)
|
(3)
|
(9)
|
(8)
|
(28)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
410
|
273
|
275
|
274
|
211
|
973
|
of which: net interest expense
|
(1)
|
(9)
|
(15)
|
(3)
|
(1)
|
(21)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
(1)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(254)
|
(249)
|
(234)
|
(240)
|
(199)
|
(890)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
671
|
645
|
555
|
527
|
631
|
2,461
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
827
|
669
|
596
|
560
|
643
|
2,543
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
25
|
27
|
27
|
26
|
26
|
27
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
25
|
27
|
27
|
26
|
26
|
27
|
Total external assets
|
28,556
|
31,453
|
32,033
|
28,802
|
35,696
|
32,033
|
Customer accounts
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
29,577
|
31,957
|
34,261
|
34,079
|
34,796
|
34,261
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
25
|
25
|
25
|
25
|
25
|
27
|
Customer accounts
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
RECONCILING ITEMS
|
Mainland China - TOTAL
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Revenue ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Currency translation
|
(41)
|
(34)
|
(22)
|
(23)
|
Significant items
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
18
|
18
|
17
|
3
|
11
|
41
|
Currency translation on significant items
|
(1)
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
ECL currency translation
|
2
|
3
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses ($m)
|
Currency translation
|
29
|
25
|
16
|
16
|
Significant items
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(5)
|
(10)
|
(11)
|
(10)
|
(7)
|
(32)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Currency translation on significant items
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Currency translation
|
(27)
|
(19)
|
(12)
|
(15)
|
Significant items
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Currency translation on Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Mainland China - Wealth and Personal Banking
|
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
8
|
11
|
4
|
4
|
1
|
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
(1)
|
(10)
|
(15)
|
(6)
|
(5)
|
(5)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Mainland China - Commercial Banking
|
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
10
|
7
|
4
|
5
|
-
|
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
(2)
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
(4)
|
(5)
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
2
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Mainland China - Global Banking and Markets
|
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
1
|
12
|
6
|
6
|
7
|
-
|
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
(2)
|
2
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
(5)
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
(4)
|
-
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Mainland China - Corporate Centre
|
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
18
|
30
|
29
|
8
|
15
|
39
|
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
(2)
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
(4)
|
(19)
|
(15)
|
(14)
|
(11)
|
(28)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
27
|
17
|
12
|
17
|
-
&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P
Middle East and North Africa
|
HSBC
|
Middle East and North Africa
|
Middle East and North Africa - TOTAL
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net interest income
|
362
|
341
|
328
|
321
|
320
|
1,299
|
Net fee income
|
216
|
215
|
215
|
187
|
185
|
774
|
Other operating income
|
36
|
168
|
138
|
119
|
115
|
487
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges1
|
614
|
724
|
681
|
627
|
620
|
2,560
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges1
|
6
|
43
|
(28)
|
44
|
61
|
132
|
Total operating expenses1
|
(376)
|
(380)
|
(401)
|
(358)
|
(397)
|
(1,544)
|
Share of profit/(loss) in associates and joint ventures
|
119
|
(2)
|
70
|
65
|
102
|
275
|
Profit/(loss) before tax1
|
363
|
385
|
322
|
378
|
386
|
1,423
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
4
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(10)
|
(12)
|
(19)
|
(15)
|
(11)
|
(56)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
610
|
693
|
636
|
577
|
571
|
2,560
|
of which: net interest income
|
362
|
323
|
301
|
291
|
288
|
1,299
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
6
|
45
|
(26)
|
47
|
59
|
132
|
Total operating expenses
|
(366)
|
(359)
|
(366)
|
(319)
|
(358)
|
(1,488)
|
Share of profit/(loss) in associates and joint ventures
|
119
|
(2)
|
70
|
66
|
102
|
275
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
369
|
377
|
314
|
371
|
374
|
1,479
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
29,479
|
27,873
|
27,756
|
28,547
|
29,211
|
27,756
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
28,348
|
26,708
|
26,375
|
27,095
|
27,608
|
26,375
|
Total external assets
|
68,921
|
67,689
|
66,945
|
64,478
|
63,515
|
66,945
|
Customer accounts
|
44,008
|
43,873
|
42,629
|
42,089
|
41,086
|
42,629
|
Risk-weighted assets2
|
60,856
|
60,738
|
60,223
|
60,319
|
59,476
|
60,223
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
28,348
|
26,357
|
25,573
|
25,555
|
25,835
|
26,375
|
Customer accounts
|
44,008
|
43,180
|
40,634
|
38,881
|
37,861
|
42,629
|
Middle East and North Africa - Wealth and Personal Banking
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
221
|
214
|
203
|
211
|
197
|
817
|
of which: net interest income
|
147
|
137
|
125
|
127
|
125
|
506
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
4
|
(5)
|
(2)
|
31
|
1
|
37
|
Total operating expenses
|
(159)
|
(161)
|
(172)
|
(156)
|
(169)
|
(660)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
66
|
48
|
29
|
86
|
29
|
194
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(4)
|
-
|
(1)
|
(7)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
221
|
205
|
186
|
193
|
180
|
817
|
of which: net interest income
|
147
|
130
|
119
|
116
|
112
|
506
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
4
|
(5)
|
(2)
|
32
|
1
|
37
|
Total operating expenses
|
(158)
|
(154)
|
(159)
|
(141)
|
(152)
|
(653)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
67
|
46
|
25
|
84
|
29
|
201
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
5,779
|
5,560
|
5,416
|
5,439
|
5,315
|
5,416
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
5,628
|
5,393
|
5,244
|
5,227
|
5,051
|
5,244
|
Total external assets
|
15,989
|
17,041
|
17,046
|
16,504
|
15,995
|
17,046
|
Customer accounts
|
21,495
|
21,553
|
21,010
|
21,143
|
21,325
|
21,010
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
8,694
|
8,735
|
8,043
|
7,893
|
7,648
|
8,043
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
5,628
|
5,354
|
5,131
|
5,006
|
4,828
|
5,244
|
Customer accounts
|
21,495
|
21,131
|
19,863
|
19,129
|
19,270
|
21,010
|
Middle East and North Africa - Commercial Banking
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
105
|
156
|
156
|
158
|
153
|
612
|
of which: net interest income
|
108
|
95
|
97
|
99
|
95
|
380
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
-
|
19
|
(39)
|
(16)
|
(2)
|
(39)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(79)
|
(80)
|
(97)
|
(74)
|
(84)
|
(338)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
26
|
95
|
20
|
68
|
67
|
235
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(2)
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
-
|
(2)
|
(5)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
105
|
149
|
143
|
142
|
140
|
612
|
of which: net interest income
|
108
|
90
|
89
|
87
|
82
|
380
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
-
|
20
|
(35)
|
(14)
|
(4)
|
(39)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(77)
|
(77)
|
(91)
|
(68)
|
(78)
|
(333)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
28
|
92
|
17
|
60
|
58
|
240
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
10,854
|
10,817
|
10,988
|
11,342
|
11,765
|
10,988
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
9,946
|
9,885
|
9,867
|
10,197
|
10,538
|
9,867
|
Total external assets
|
16,257
|
16,832
|
17,229
|
17,205
|
17,516
|
17,229
|
Customer accounts
|
9,552
|
9,752
|
9,173
|
8,772
|
8,748
|
9,173
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
14,749
|
14,465
|
14,763
|
15,498
|
15,736
|
14,763
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
9,946
|
9,671
|
9,401
|
9,340
|
9,508
|
9,867
|
Customer accounts
|
9,552
|
9,657
|
8,918
|
8,323
|
8,274
|
9,173
|
Middle East and North Africa - Global Banking and Markets
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
286
|
352
|
324
|
252
|
262
|
1,108
|
of which: net interest income
|
117
|
119
|
111
|
107
|
112
|
435
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
2
|
30
|
12
|
29
|
61
|
132
|
Total operating expenses
|
(114)
|
(114)
|
(112)
|
(99)
|
(112)
|
(435)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
174
|
268
|
224
|
182
|
211
|
805
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
4
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
3
|
-
|
(2)
|
(1)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
282
|
337
|
303
|
234
|
244
|
1,108
|
of which: net interest income
|
117
|
112
|
101
|
95
|
101
|
435
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
2
|
30
|
10
|
29
|
61
|
132
|
Total operating expenses
|
(113)
|
(110)
|
(108)
|
(93)
|
(105)
|
(434)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
171
|
257
|
205
|
170
|
200
|
806
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
12,847
|
11,497
|
11,352
|
11,765
|
12,131
|
11,352
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
12,774
|
11,431
|
11,264
|
11,671
|
12,019
|
11,264
|
Total external assets
|
29,844
|
27,348
|
26,168
|
24,366
|
23,773
|
26,168
|
Customer accounts
|
12,960
|
12,560
|
12,443
|
12,173
|
11,011
|
12,443
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
14,013
|
15,191
|
15,107
|
15,469
|
15,163
|
15,107
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
12,774
|
11,332
|
11,041
|
11,209
|
11,499
|
11,264
|
Customer accounts
|
12,960
|
12,384
|
11,850
|
11,428
|
10,316
|
12,443
|
Middle East and North Africa - Corporate Centre
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1
|
3
|
5
|
6
|
5
|
25
|
of which: net interest income/(expense)
|
(11)
|
(10)
|
(9)
|
(11)
|
(10)
|
(22)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
Total operating expenses
|
(23)
|
(26)
|
(23)
|
(30)
|
(30)
|
(112)
|
Share of profit/(loss) in associates and joint ventures
|
119
|
(2)
|
69
|
66
|
102
|
275
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
97
|
(25)
|
51
|
42
|
77
|
189
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(6)
|
(9)
|
(13)
|
(13)
|
(8)
|
(43)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
7
|
7
|
25
|
of which: net interest income/(expense)
|
(11)
|
(9)
|
(8)
|
(7)
|
(7)
|
(22)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
Total operating expenses
|
(17)
|
(17)
|
(9)
|
(18)
|
(24)
|
(69)
|
Share of profit/(loss) in associates and joint ventures
|
119
|
(2)
|
70
|
66
|
102
|
275
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
103
|
(16)
|
65
|
55
|
85
|
232
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total external assets
|
6,832
|
6,467
|
6,502
|
6,403
|
6,231
|
6,502
|
Customer accounts
|
1
|
8
|
3
|
-
|
2
|
3
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
23,400
|
22,347
|
22,310
|
21,459
|
20,929
|
22,310
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer accounts
|
1
|
8
|
3
|
-
|
2
|
3
|
RECONCILING ITEMS
|
Middle East and North Africa - TOTAL
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Revenue ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Currency translation
|
(30)
|
(45)
|
(50)
|
(49)
|
Significant items
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
4
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Currency translation on significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
ECL currency translation
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
(2)
|
Operating expenses ($m)
|
Currency translation
|
10
|
17
|
25
|
29
|
Significant items
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(10)
|
(12)
|
(19)
|
(15)
|
(11)
|
(56)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Currency translation on significant items
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
Currency translation
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
Significant items
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Currency translation on Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Middle East and North Africa - Wealth and Personal Banking
|
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
9
|
17
|
18
|
17
|
-
|
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
(1)
|
(7)
|
(13)
|
(15)
|
(17)
|
(7)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Middle East and North Africa - Commercial Banking
|
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
7
|
13
|
16
|
13
|
-
|
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
(1)
|
(4)
|
(2)
|
2
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
(6)
|
(6)
|
(6)
|
(5)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Middle East and North Africa - Global Banking and Markets
|
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
4
|
15
|
21
|
18
|
18
|
-
|
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
(1)
|
(4)
|
(4)
|
(6)
|
(7)
|
(1)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Middle East and North Africa - Corporate Centre
|
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
-
|
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
(6)
|
(9)
|
(14)
|
(12)
|
(6)
|
(43)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1 Losses due to the impacts of hyperinflation on monetary items in Turkey. The total impact of applying IAS 29 and the hyperinflation provisions of IAS 21 in the current quarter is a decrease in the Group's profit before tax of $114m, comprising a decrease in revenue of $113m, and an increase in ECL and operating expenses of $1m.
|
2 Risk-weighted assets are non-additive across geographical regions due to market risk diversification effects within the Group.
&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P
North America
|
HSBC
|
North America
|
North America - TOTAL
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net interest income
|
803
|
724
|
700
|
712
|
729
|
2,845
|
Net fee income
|
475
|
522
|
524
|
522
|
501
|
2,056
|
Other operating income
|
274
|
391
|
329
|
216
|
272
|
1,153
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1,552
|
1,637
|
1,553
|
1,450
|
1,502
|
6,054
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(105)
|
58
|
(19)
|
45
|
108
|
238
|
Total operating expenses
|
(1,142)
|
(1,142)
|
(1,323)
|
(1,137)
|
(1,289)
|
(4,918)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
305
|
553
|
211
|
358
|
321
|
1,374
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
4
|
101
|
14
|
(21)
|
(3)
|
(10)
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(92)
|
(63)
|
(179)
|
(62)
|
(153)
|
(432)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1,548
|
1,534
|
1,532
|
1,465
|
1,486
|
6,064
|
of which: net interest income
|
803
|
721
|
698
|
708
|
719
|
2,845
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(105)
|
58
|
(19)
|
45
|
107
|
238
|
Total operating expenses
|
(1,050)
|
(1,077)
|
(1,139)
|
(1,071)
|
(1,127)
|
(4,486)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
393
|
515
|
374
|
439
|
466
|
1,816
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
116,685
|
113,270
|
109,392
|
107,088
|
107,244
|
109,392
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
116,075
|
112,660
|
108,717
|
106,422
|
106,414
|
108,717
|
Total external assets
|
339,424
|
338,927
|
341,935
|
364,292
|
354,717
|
341,935
|
Customer accounts
|
168,699
|
174,376
|
178,565
|
179,100
|
176,152
|
178,565
|
Risk-weighted assets1
|
111,990
|
113,634
|
110,412
|
113,170
|
115,208
|
110,412
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
116,075
|
110,906
|
107,693
|
105,521
|
104,232
|
108,717
|
Customer accounts
|
168,699
|
172,618
|
177,468
|
178,144
|
173,800
|
178,565
|
North America - Wealth and Personal Banking
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
435
|
536
|
478
|
463
|
483
|
1,919
|
of which: net interest income
|
326
|
297
|
304
|
325
|
330
|
1,286
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
4
|
(1)
|
(20)
|
45
|
(6)
|
18
|
Total operating expenses
|
(353)
|
(397)
|
(469)
|
(440)
|
(519)
|
(1,877)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
86
|
138
|
(11)
|
68
|
(42)
|
60
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
-
|
93
|
17
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
14
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(12)
|
(6)
|
(9)
|
(5)
|
(73)
|
(92)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
435
|
442
|
459
|
462
|
476
|
1,905
|
of which: net interest income
|
326
|
296
|
302
|
323
|
325
|
1,286
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
4
|
(1)
|
(20)
|
45
|
(6)
|
18
|
Total operating expenses
|
(341)
|
(390)
|
(459)
|
(434)
|
(440)
|
(1,785)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
98
|
51
|
(20)
|
73
|
30
|
138
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
50,998
|
51,363
|
51,288
|
50,568
|
50,420
|
51,288
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
50,788
|
51,151
|
51,058
|
50,363
|
50,074
|
51,058
|
Total external assets
|
83,464
|
86,556
|
104,836
|
110,716
|
105,818
|
104,836
|
Customer accounts
|
71,112
|
73,726
|
73,052
|
72,599
|
70,486
|
73,052
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
18,549
|
19,282
|
21,055
|
21,990
|
22,412
|
21,055
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
50,788
|
50,258
|
50,522
|
49,886
|
48,932
|
51,058
|
Customer accounts
|
71,112
|
72,759
|
72,464
|
72,068
|
69,216
|
73,052
|
North America - Commercial Banking
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
531
|
493
|
508
|
487
|
473
|
1,914
|
of which: net interest income
|
356
|
311
|
318
|
319
|
304
|
1,226
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(110)
|
58
|
(6)
|
(23)
|
38
|
54
|
Total operating expenses
|
(234)
|
(240)
|
(241)
|
(225)
|
(241)
|
(945)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
187
|
311
|
261
|
239
|
270
|
1,023
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(7)
|
(4)
|
(2)
|
(6)
|
(6)
|
(14)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
531
|
491
|
505
|
484
|
465
|
1,914
|
of which: net interest income
|
356
|
310
|
316
|
317
|
300
|
1,226
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(110)
|
58
|
(7)
|
(23)
|
37
|
54
|
Total operating expenses
|
(227)
|
(235)
|
(235)
|
(217)
|
(233)
|
(931)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
194
|
314
|
263
|
244
|
269
|
1,037
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
50,808
|
48,621
|
45,323
|
43,578
|
44,615
|
45,323
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
50,440
|
48,277
|
44,933
|
43,182
|
44,197
|
44,933
|
Total external assets
|
88,231
|
87,916
|
77,197
|
79,585
|
77,260
|
77,197
|
Customer accounts
|
63,521
|
64,407
|
68,844
|
67,329
|
66,303
|
68,844
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
54,655
|
52,734
|
51,280
|
50,207
|
49,459
|
51,280
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
50,440
|
47,499
|
44,498
|
42,803
|
43,264
|
44,933
|
Customer accounts
|
63,521
|
63,769
|
68,436
|
66,989
|
65,432
|
68,844
|
North America - Global Banking and Markets
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
518
|
560
|
495
|
472
|
461
|
1,991
|
of which: net interest income
|
120
|
96
|
81
|
77
|
91
|
345
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1
|
1
|
6
|
23
|
76
|
165
|
Total operating expenses
|
(377)
|
(376)
|
(380)
|
(337)
|
(368)
|
(1,459)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
142
|
185
|
121
|
158
|
169
|
697
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
2
|
2
|
(3)
|
(3)
|
(7)
|
(19)
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(7)
|
(4)
|
(16)
|
(6)
|
(5)
|
(27)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
516
|
558
|
498
|
475
|
464
|
2,010
|
of which: net interest income
|
120
|
96
|
81
|
76
|
90
|
345
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1
|
1
|
7
|
23
|
76
|
165
|
Total operating expenses
|
(370)
|
(372)
|
(370)
|
(330)
|
(359)
|
(1,432)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
147
|
187
|
135
|
168
|
181
|
743
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
14,879
|
13,285
|
12,781
|
12,942
|
12,209
|
12,781
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
14,847
|
13,231
|
12,726
|
12,877
|
12,143
|
12,726
|
Total external assets
|
161,908
|
158,832
|
154,520
|
169,097
|
166,707
|
154,520
|
Customer accounts
|
34,066
|
36,242
|
36,674
|
39,177
|
39,367
|
36,674
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
34,615
|
37,655
|
34,944
|
37,494
|
39,576
|
34,944
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
14,847
|
13,149
|
12,672
|
12,831
|
12,035
|
12,726
|
Customer accounts
|
34,066
|
36,090
|
36,573
|
39,092
|
39,157
|
36,674
|
North America - Corporate Centre
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
69
|
48
|
73
|
28
|
85
|
231
|
of which: net interest expense
|
1
|
18
|
(2)
|
(8)
|
5
|
(12)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total operating expenses
|
(179)
|
(129)
|
(234)
|
(135)
|
(161)
|
(637)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
(110)
|
(81)
|
(160)
|
(107)
|
(76)
|
(406)
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
3
|
6
|
4
|
(17)
|
3
|
(6)
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(66)
|
(50)
|
(154)
|
(45)
|
(67)
|
(299)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
66
|
41
|
72
|
43
|
81
|
237
|
of which: net interest expense
|
1
|
18
|
(1)
|
(8)
|
5
|
(12)
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total operating expenses
|
(113)
|
(80)
|
(76)
|
(91)
|
(94)
|
(338)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
(47)
|
(39)
|
(4)
|
(48)
|
(13)
|
(101)
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total external assets
|
5,823
|
5,624
|
5,383
|
4,893
|
4,933
|
5,383
|
Customer accounts
|
-
|
-
|
(5)
|
(5)
|
(5)
|
(5)
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
4,171
|
3,963
|
3,133
|
3,479
|
3,761
|
3,133
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer accounts
|
-
|
-
|
(5)
|
(5)
|
(5)
|
(5)
|
RECONCILING ITEMS
|
North America - TOTAL
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Revenue ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Currency translation
|
(4)
|
(7)
|
(6)
|
(19)
|
Significant items
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fair value movements on financial instruments
|
4
|
2
|
(1)
|
(4)
|
-
|
(5)
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
-
|
99
|
15
|
(17)
|
(3)
|
(5)
|
Currency translation on significant items
|
(2)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
ECL currency translation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
Operating expenses ($m)
|
Currency translation
|
2
|
5
|
4
|
11
|
Significant items
|
Costs of structural reform
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Customer redress programmes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Restructuring and other related costs
|
(92)
|
(63)
|
(179)
|
(62)
|
(153)
|
(432)
|
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Currency translation on significant items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
|
Currency translation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Significant items
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Currency translation on Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
North America - Wealth and Personal Banking
|
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
94
|
19
|
1
|
7
|
14
|
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
(12)
|
(7)
|
(10)
|
(6)
|
(79)
|
(92)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
North America - Commercial Banking
|
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
8
|
-
|
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
(7)
|
(5)
|
(6)
|
(8)
|
(8)
|
(14)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
North America - Global Banking and Markets
|
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
2
|
2
|
(3)
|
(3)
|
(3)
|
(19)
|
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
(7)
|
(4)
|
(10)
|
(7)
|
(9)
|
(27)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
North America - Corporate Centre
|
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
3
|
7
|
1
|
(15)
|
4
|
(6)
|
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
(66)
|
(49)
|
(158)
|
(44)
|
(67)
|
(299)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1 Risk-weighted assets are non-additive across geographical regions due to market risk diversification effects within the Group.
&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P
US
|
HSBC
|
US
|
US - TOTAL
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net interest income
|
472
|
424
|
436
|
448
|
464
|
1,809
|
Net fee income
|
306
|
354
|
351
|
353
|
329
|
1,376
|
Other operating income
|
224
|
342
|
237
|
133
|
191
|
821
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1,002
|
1,120
|
1,024
|
934
|
984
|
4,006
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(46)
|
25
|
(10)
|
41
|
83
|
205
|
Total operating expenses
|
(850)
|
(846)
|
(996)
|
(838)
|
(973)
|
(3,683)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
106
|
299
|
18
|
137
|
94
|
528
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
2
|
99
|
12
|
(22)
|
(2)
|
(14)
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(75)
|
(52)
|
(157)
|
(45)
|
(121)
|
(355)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
1,000
|
1,023
|
1,013
|
955
|
988
|
4,020
|
of which: net interest income
|
472
|
424
|
436
|
448
|
464
|
1,809
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(46)
|
25
|
(10)
|
41
|
84
|
205
|
Total operating expenses
|
(775)
|
(794)
|
(840)
|
(793)
|
(851)
|
(3,328)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
179
|
254
|
163
|
203
|
221
|
897
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
57,105
|
54,360
|
52,953
|
51,913
|
52,387
|
52,953
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
56,819
|
54,122
|
52,678
|
51,656
|
51,985
|
52,678
|
Total external assets
|
240,809
|
241,118
|
244,904
|
267,431
|
260,185
|
244,904
|
Customer accounts
|
101,137
|
107,659
|
111,921
|
114,064
|
110,579
|
111,921
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
77,514
|
80,274
|
77,778
|
80,303
|
81,866
|
77,778
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
56,819
|
54,122
|
52,678
|
51,656
|
51,985
|
52,678
|
Customer accounts
|
101,137
|
107,659
|
111,921
|
114,064
|
110,579
|
111,921
|
HSBC US - Wealth and Personal Banking
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
219
|
332
|
278
|
262
|
278
|
1,116
|
of which: net interest income
|
181
|
165
|
183
|
198
|
199
|
782
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
6
|
(4)
|
(15)
|
34
|
-
|
21
|
Total operating expenses
|
(209)
|
(252)
|
(314)
|
(289)
|
(367)
|
(1,268)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
16
|
76
|
(51)
|
7
|
(89)
|
(131)
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
-
|
93
|
15
|
(1)
|
-
|
14
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(11)
|
(5)
|
(10)
|
(2)
|
(70)
|
(86)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
219
|
240
|
259
|
263
|
280
|
1,102
|
of which: net interest income
|
181
|
165
|
180
|
198
|
200
|
782
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
6
|
(4)
|
(14)
|
34
|
-
|
21
|
Total operating expenses
|
(198)
|
(247)
|
(305)
|
(287)
|
(297)
|
(1,182)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
27
|
(11)
|
(60)
|
10
|
(17)
|
(59)
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
21,036
|
21,055
|
21,606
|
21,253
|
21,565
|
21,606
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
20,977
|
20,996
|
21,539
|
21,209
|
21,395
|
21,539
|
Total external assets
|
42,441
|
45,296
|
61,774
|
67,723
|
63,640
|
61,774
|
Customer accounts
|
36,570
|
39,567
|
39,269
|
38,786
|
37,160
|
39,269
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
12,371
|
13,194
|
14,839
|
15,770
|
16,097
|
14,839
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
20,977
|
20,996
|
21,539
|
21,209
|
21,395
|
21,539
|
Customer accounts
|
36,570
|
39,567
|
39,269
|
38,786
|
37,160
|
39,269
|
HSBC US - Commercial Banking
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
282
|
259
|
272
|
262
|
253
|
1,031
|
of which: net interest income
|
209
|
176
|
181
|
191
|
183
|
734
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(54)
|
27
|
2
|
(24)
|
11
|
26
|
Total operating expenses
|
(146)
|
(148)
|
(149)
|
(134)
|
(152)
|
(585)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
82
|
138
|
125
|
104
|
112
|
472
|
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
|
Revenue
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
ECL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating expenses
|
(6)
|
(4)
|
-
|
(2)
|
(5)
|
(8)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted ($m)
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
282
|
259
|
272
|
262
|
253
|
1,031
|
of which: net interest income
|
209
|
176
|
183
|
191
|
182
|
734
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
(54)
|
27
|
1
|
(24)
|
12
|
26
|
Total operating expenses
|
(140)
|
(145)
|
(145)
|
(132)
|
(148)
|
(577)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
88
|
141
|
128
|
106
|
117
|
480
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet date
|
Balance sheet - reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Loans and advances to customers (gross)
|
24,320
|
22,809
|
21,650
|
20,645
|
21,471
|
21,650
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
24,119
|
22,661
|
21,475
|
20,473
|
21,290
|
21,475
|
Total external assets
|
50,791
|
51,262
|
42,371
|
45,465
|
43,057
|
42,371
|
Customer accounts
|
38,530
|
39,408
|
43,709
|
43,845
|
41,716
|
43,709
|
Risk-weighted assets
|
31,614
|
30,686
|
29,962
|
29,111
|
27,937
|
29,962
|
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
|
Loans and advances to customers (net)
|
24,119
|
22,661
|
21,475
|
20,473
|
21,290
|
21,475
|
Customer accounts
|
38,530
|
39,408
|
43,709
|
43,845
|
41,716
|
43,709
|
HSBC US - Global Banking and Markets
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
Reported ($m)
|
30-Jun-22
|
31-Mar-22
|
31-Dec-21
|
30-Sep-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Dec-21
|
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
450
|
492
|
429
|
398
|
384
|
1,697
|
of which: net interest income
|
99
|
88
|
77
|
67
|
79
|
310
|
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
32
|
73
|
158
|
Total operating expenses
|
(345)
|
(345)
|
(345)
|
(307)
|
(337)
|
(1,331)
|
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-