HSBC : 2Q 2022 Data Pack (Excel)

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Cover - Notice HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Data Pack 2Q 2022 The financial information on which this supplement is based is unaudited and has been prepared in accordance with HSBC's significant accounting policies as described in the Annual Report and Accounts 2021. The financial information does not constitute financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRSs'), is not complete and should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report and Accounts 2021, the Interim Report 2022, and other reports and financial information published by HSBC. Unless stated otherwise, all information is on a reported basis. Where disclosed, adjusted performance information is computed by adjusting reported results for the effects of foreign currency translation differences and significant items, which both distort period-on-period comparisons. We consider adjusted performance provides useful information for investors by aligning internal and external reporting, identifying and quantifying items management believes to be significant, and providing insight into how management assesses period-on-period performance. Definitions and calculations of other alternative performance measures are included in our 'Reconciliation of alternative performance measures' on page 56 of our Interim Report 2022. All alternative performance measures are reconciled to the closest reported financial measure. 'Significant items' refers collectively to the items that management and investors would ordinarily identify and consider separately to improve the understanding of the underlying trends in the business. The quarterly comparatives are translated at average 2Q22 exchange rates for the income statement or at the prevailing rates of exchange on 30 June 2022 for the balance sheet. The yearly comparatives are translated at average FY21 exchange rates for the income statement or at the prevailing rates of exchange on 31 December 2021 for the balance sheet. The income statement for the half-year to 30 June 2021 is translated at the average rate of exchange for the half-year to 30 June 2022. Registered office and Group Head office: 8 Canada Square , London, E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987 Cover - Index Index Page HSBC Holdings plc (Group) - Income statement 1 HSBC Holdings plc (Group) - Balance sheet data 3 HSBC Holdings plc (Group) - Net interest margin 7 Global businesses Wealth and Personal Banking - WPB 8 Commercial Banking - CMB 11 Global Banking and Markets - GBM 14 Corporate Centre 17 Geographical regions / countries / territory Europe 20 Europe - HSBC UK (UK ring-fenced bank) 27 Europe - HSBC Bank (non UK ring-fenced bank) 34 Europe - other 41 Asia 48 Hong Kong 55 Mainland China 62 Middle East and North Africa - MENA 69 North America 76 US 83 Latin America 90 Mexico 97 Credit risk 104 Group income statement HSBC HSBC Holdings plc consolidated Quarter ended Year to date Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 30-Jun-22 30-Jun-21 Net interest income 7,454 6,997 6,781 6,610 6,584 26,489 14,451 13,098 Net fee income 2,938 3,126 3,101 3,322 3,211 13,097 6,064 6,674 Other operating income 2,380 2,341 2,107 2,080 2,770 9,966 4,721 5,779 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 12,772 12,464 11,989 12,012 12,565 49,552 25,236 25,551 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (448) (642) (450) 659 284 928 (1,090) 719 Total operating expenses (8,107) (8,312) (9,544) (7,989) (8,560) (34,620) (16,419) (17,087) of which: staff expenses1 (4,510) (4,561) (5,002) (4,130) (4,689) (18,742) (9,071) (9,610) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 793 656 669 721 771 3,046 1,449 1,656 Profit/(loss) before tax 5,010 4,166 2,664 5,403 5,060 18,906 9,176 10,839 Tax credit/(charge) 762 (723) (635) (1,161) (1,206) (4,213) 39 (2,417) Profit/(loss) after tax 5,772 3,443 2,029 4,242 3,854 14,693 9,215 8,422 Profit/(loss) attributable to: - ordinary shareholders of the parent company ('PAOS') 5,486 2,803 1,788 3,543 3,396 12,607 8,289 7,276 - preference shareholders of the parent company - - - - - 7 - 7 - other equity holders of the parent company 138 488 142 495 212 1,303 626 666 - non-controlling interests 148 152 99 204 246 776 300 473 (Increase)/decrease in present value of in-force insurance business ('PVIF') (net of tax) (516) (183) (6) (68) (44) (58) (699) 16 Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets (net of tax) 42 4 591 17 - 608 46 - PAOS net of PVIF and goodwill impairment 5,012 2,624 2,373 3,492 3,352 13,157 7,636 7,292 Reported significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue (369) (85) (103) (189) 41 (538) (454) (246) ECL - - - - - - - - Operating expenses (588) (455) (1,203) (404) (541) (2,472) (1,043) (865) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges1 13,141 12,107 11,594 11,575 11,772 50,090 25,690 24,734 of which: net interest income 7,466 6,773 6,526 6,289 6,204 26,479 14,465 12,542 of which: net fee income 2,938 3,047 3,006 3,190 3,060 13,097 6,064 6,451 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (448) (629) (466) 600 255 928 (1,090) 675 Total operating expenses (7,519) (7,577) (8,004) (7,179) (7,521) (32,148) (15,376) (15,520) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 793 630 648 700 754 3,046 1,449 1,649 Profit/(loss) before tax 5,967 4,531 3,772 5,696 5,260 21,916 10,673 11,538 Quarter ended Year to date Year to date Earnings metrics 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 30-Jun-22 30-Jun-21 Return on average equity (annualised) 13.0 % 6.5 % 4.0 % 8.0 % 7.8 % 7.1 % 9.7 % 8.4 % Return on average tangible equity (annualised) 13.3 % 6.8 % 6.0 % 8.7 % 8.6 % 8.3 % 9.9 % 9.4 % Earnings per share ($) 0.28 0.14 0.09 0.18 0.17 0.62 0.42 0.36 Adjusted ECL / average gross loans (annualised) 0.17 % 0.25 % 0.18 % (0.24)% (0.10)% (0.09)% 0.21 % (0.14)% Dividends Dividends per share - declared in respect of the period ($) 0.09 - 0.18 - 0.07 0.25 0.09 0.07 Dividends paid during the period, net of scrip ($m) 3,576 - - 1,421 3,059 4,480 3,576 3,059 Value of scrip issued during period ($m) - - - - - - - - Revenue significant items ($m) Customer redress programmes (12) (2) (7) - - 11 (14) 18 Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses (288) - - - - - (288) - Fair value movements on financial instruments (58) (162) 16 (64) 45 (242) (220) (194) Restructuring and other related costs (11) 79 (112) (125) (4) (307) 68 (70) Cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - - - - - - Customer redress programmes 10 (4) (25) (7) (27) (49) 6 (17) Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles (9) - (587) - - (587) (9) - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (589) (451) (591) (397) (514) (1,836) (1,040) (848) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - - - Reconciling items - Currency translation on reported items - Totals ($m) Revenue (448) (497) (623) (760) ECL 13 (16) (59) (29) Operating expenses 302 359 435 537 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures (26) (21) (21) (17) Currency translation on revenue significant items (6) 1 3 (8) Currency translation on operating expense significant items 22 22 29 39 Currency translation on share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - 1 Staff expenses are presented net of software capitalisation costs. During 4Q21, the allocation of internally capitalised software costs between staff expenses and general administrative expenses was updated to better reflect the allocation of the underlying costs being capitalised. The YTD impact recognised in 4Q was an increase of $733m in staff expenses, offset by a corresponding decrease in general administrative expenses. There is no impact on total operating expenses and comparatives have not been re-presented. &"Calibri,Regular"&9&P Group balance sheet HSBC HSBC Holdings plc consolidated Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Assets - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Cash and balances at central banks 363,608 389,257 403,018 409,918 393,559 403,018 Items in the course of collection from other banks 8,073 4,898 4,136 6,384 9,406 4,136 Hong Kong Government certificates of indebtedness 43,866 43,438 42,578 41,476 41,880 42,578 Trading assets 217,350 228,810 248,842 256,374 260,250 248,842 Financial assets designated and otherwise mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or loss 45,873 47,745 49,804 49,068 49,120 49,804 Derivatives 262,923 223,371 196,882 198,533 209,516 196,882 Loans and advances to banks 96,429 90,161 83,136 95,974 86,886 83,136 Loans and advances to customers (net) 1,028,356 1,055,307 1,045,814 1,039,677 1,059,511 1,045,814 Reverse repurchase agreements - non-trading 244,451 245,575 241,648 211,035 201,714 241,648 Financial investments 430,796 458,414 446,274 428,751 434,576 446,274 Prepayments, accrued income and other assets 185,823 177,418 139,982 177,145 175,155 139,982 Current tax assets 1,151 971 970 428 405 970 Interests in associates and joint ventures 29,446 30,229 29,609 28,561 28,709 29,609 Goodwill and intangible assets 21,625 21,182 20,622 20,895 20,703 20,622 Deferred tax assets 5,650 4,736 4,624 4,572 4,615 4,624 Total assets 2,985,420 3,021,512 2,957,939 2,968,791 2,976,005 2,957,939 Liabilities - reported ($m) Hong Kong currency notes in circulation 43,866 43,438 42,578 41,476 41,880 42,578 Deposits by banks 105,275 101,786 101,152 92,548 100,448 101,152 Customer accounts 1,651,301 1,709,685 1,710,574 1,687,982 1,669,091 1,710,574 Repurchase agreements - non-trading 129,707 138,034 126,670 121,158 112,798 126,670 Items in the course of transmission to other banks 9,673 5,358 5,214 7,563 15,100 5,214 Trading liabilities 80,569 81,184 84,904 89,212 89,637 84,904 Financial liabilities designated at fair value 126,006 135,624 145,502 146,086 151,686 145,502 Derivatives 251,469 216,353 191,064 189,169 200,156 191,064 Debt securities in issue 87,944 85,330 78,557 82,903 84,218 78,557 Accruals, deferred income and other liabilities 163,600 156,230 123,778 164,487 164,800 123,778 Current tax liabilities 685 631 698 1,516 929 698 Liabilities under insurance contracts 113,130 115,317 112,745 111,015 110,572 112,745 Provisions 1,900 2,058 2,566 2,359 2,814 2,566 Deferred tax liabilities 2,894 3,986 4,673 4,125 4,338 4,673 Subordinated liabilities 20,711 21,840 20,487 20,503 20,774 20,487 Total liabilities 2,788,730 2,816,854 2,751,162 2,762,102 2,769,241 2,751,162 Equity - reported ($m) Called up share capital 10,188 10,262 10,316 10,376 10,376 10,316 Share premium account 14,662 14,662 14,602 14,601 14,600 14,602 Other equity instruments 21,691 22,414 22,414 22,414 22,414 22,414 Other reserves (8,576) 498 6,460 3,979 6,509 6,460 Retained earnings 150,417 148,457 144,458 146,774 144,319 144,458 Total shareholders' equity 188,382 196,293 198,250 198,144 198,218 198,250 Non-controlling interests 8,308 8,365 8,527 8,545 8,546 8,527 Total equity 196,690 204,658 206,777 206,689 206,764 206,777 Total liabilities and equity 2,985,420 3,021,512 2,957,939 2,968,791 2,976,005 2,957,939 Other balance sheet data - reported ($m) Loans and advances to customers (gross) 1,039,128 1,066,604 1,057,232 1,051,186 1,072,374 1,057,232 Risk-weighted assets1 851,743 862,318 838,263 839,184 862,292 838,263 Total shareholders' equity 188,382 196,293 198,250 198,144 198,218 198,250 AT1 capital (21,691) (22,414) (22,414) (22,414) (22,414) (22,414) Preference shares - - - - - - Perpetual capital securities - - - - - - Ordinary shareholders' equity ('NAV') 166,691 173,879 175,836 175,730 175,804 175,836 Goodwill, PVIF and other intangibles (net of deferred tax) (18,383) (18,046) (17,643) (18,019) (17,819) (17,643) Tangible equity ('TNAV') 148,308 155,833 158,193 157,711 157,985 158,193 Year to date Year ended 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Average TNAV 155,053 157,014 158,776 158,354 156,412 158,776 Fair value of own debt, DVA and other adjustments 878 2,357 1,278 1,547 3,286 1,278 Average TNAV excluding fair value of own debt, DVA and other adjustments (RoTE TNAV) 155,931 159,371 160,054 159,901 159,698 160,054 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Adjusted balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet FX rates ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (net) 1,028,356 1,014,723 994,701 988,596 994,555 1,045,814 Customer accounts 1,651,301 1,647,376 1,627,174 1,604,504 1,565,942 1,710,574 Risk-weighted assets1,2 851,743 836,863 805,271 804,907 818,946 838,263 Regulatory capital - Transitional basis ($m) Common equity tier 1 capital 115,780 121,447 132,565 133,195 134,606 132,565 Additional tier 1 capital 21,734 22,440 23,727 23,714 23,729 23,727 Tier 2 capital 21,005 21,734 21,494 22,069 22,787 21,494 Total regulatory capital 158,519 165,621 177,786 178,978 181,122 177,786 Regulatory capital - end-point basis ($m) Common equity tier 1 capital 115,780 121,447 132,565 133,195 134,606 132,565 Additional tier 1 capital 21,734 22,440 22,421 22,408 22,423 22,421 Tier 2 capital 13,049 13,558 12,475 13,016 13,662 12,475 Total regulatory capital 150,563 157,445 167,461 168,619 170,691 167,461 Capital ratios - transitional basis Common equity tier 1 ratio 13.6 % 14.1 % 15.8 % 15.9 % 15.6 % 15.8 % Tier 1 ratio 16.1 % 16.7 % 18.6 % 18.7 % 18.4 % 18.6 % Total capital ratio 18.6 % 19.2 % 21.2 % 21.3 % 21.0 % 21.2 % Capital ratios - end-point basis Common equity tier 1 ratio 13.6 % 14.1 % 15.8 % 15.9 % 15.6 % 15.8 % Tier 1 ratio 16.1 % 16.7 % 18.5 % 18.5 % 18.2 % 18.5 % Total capital ratio 17.7 % 18.3 % 20.0 % 20.1 % 19.8 % 20.0 % Leverage exposures ($m) 2,484,232 2,532,872 2,962,679 2,964,827 2,968,472 2,962,679 Leverage Ratio 5.5 % 5.7 % 5.2 % 5.2 % 5.3 % 5.2 % Balance sheet metrics NAV / share ($) at the end of the period $ 8.41 $ 8.71 $ 8.76 $ 8.70 $ 8.69 $ 8.76 TNAV / share ($) at the end of the period $ 7.48 $ 7.80 $ 7.88 $ 7.81 $ 7.81 $ 7.88 Ordinary $0.50 shares Basic number of ordinary shares in issue (m) 19,819 19,968 20,073 20,201 20,223 20,073 Quarter ended Year ended 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Ordinary shares issued during the period (m) - 10 - - 3 59 of which scrip - - - - - - Shares bought back and cancelled during the period (m) (148) (117) (120) - - (120) Other movements in basic number of ordinary shares during the period (1) 2 (8) (22) (6) (49) Average basic number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period (m) 19,884 20,024 20,152 20,213 20,227 20,197 Balance sheet data - significant items- Totals ($m) Risk-weighted assets - disposals - - - - - - Balance sheet data - currency translation on reported items - Totals ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) (40,584) (51,113) (51,081) (64,956) Customer accounts (62,309) (83,400) (83,478) (103,149) Risk-weighted assets1 (25,455) (32,992) (34,277) (43,346) 1 Risk-weighted assets figures presented in the data pack are calculated using the regulatory transitional arrangements for IFRS 9 in article 473a of the Capital Requirements Regulation. 2 Adjusted risk-weighted assets are calculated using reported risk-weighted assets adjusted for the effects of currency translation differences and significant items. &"Calibri,Regular"&9&P Group NIM HSBC HSBC Holdings plc Net Interest Margin Quarter to date Year to date 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Average balances during period ($m) Short-term funds and loans and advances to banks 448,581 467,985 487,515 471,201 451,441 450,678 Loans and advances to customers 1,047,923 1,064,043 1,057,277 1,057,515 1,065,218 1,060,658 Reverse repurchase agreements - non-trading 226,143 230,332 221,041 200,930 191,927 206,246 Financial investments 431,896 449,190 436,342 422,161 438,848 438,840 Other interest-earning assets 53,188 47,648 49,258 56,153 51,519 53,091 Total interest-earning assets 2,207,731 2,259,198 2,251,433 2,207,960 2,198,953 2,209,513 Interest income during period ($m) Short-term funds and loans and advances to banks 886 468 305 293 267 1,105 Loans and advances to customers 7,206 6,672 6,586 6,480 6,516 26,071 Reverse repurchase agreements - non-trading 721 371 243 290 224 1,019 Financial investments 2,017 1,839 1,690 1,648 1,676 6,729 Other interest-earning assets 358 317 394 299 292 1,264 Total 11,188 9,667 9,219 9,010 8,975 36,188 Average balances during period ($m) Deposits by banks 79,200 85,297 81,236 74,569 74,029 75,671 Customer accounts 1,362,440 1,375,811 1,375,321 1,364,573 1,366,651 1,362,580 Repurchase agreements - non-trading 121,614 124,173 128,135 112,142 107,868 114,201 Debt securities in issue - non-trading 180,701 183,475 185,372 189,253 194,612 193,137 Other interest-bearing liabilities 68,613 72,295 74,189 72,692 67,541 70,929 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,812,568 1,841,051 1,844,253 1,813,229 1,810,701 1,816,518 Non-interest bearing current accounts 319,638 334,522 330,631 320,854 316,041 318,305 Interest expense during period ($m) Deposits by banks 122 73 47 44 56 198 Customer accounts 1,676 1,157 1,042 1,037 1,005 4,099 Repurchase agreements - non-trading 431 153 102 96 81 363 Debt securities in issue - non-trading 1,115 939 869 870 911 3,603 Other interest-bearing liabilities 390 348 378 353 338 1,436 Total 3,734 2,670 2,438 2,400 2,391 9,699 Net interest margin (%) 1.35 % 1.26 % 1.19 % 1.19 % 1.20 % 1.20 % &"Calibri,Regular"&9&P WPB HSBC Wealth and Personal Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net interest income 3,974 3,672 3,584 3,541 3,561 14,191 Net fee income 1,253 1,365 1,357 1,496 1,413 5,894 Other operating income/(expense) 457 285 360 379 733 2,032 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 5,684 5,322 5,301 5,416 5,707 22,117 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (231) (342) (1) 237 34 288 Total operating expenses (3,686) (3,828) (4,687) (3,802) (3,943) (16,306) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - 8 10 13 3 34 Profit/(loss) before tax 1,767 1,160 623 1,864 1,801 6,133 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue (7) 91 9 (2) 1 7 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (49) (54) (671) (34) (149) (922) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 5,691 5,069 5,112 5,176 5,413 22,110 of which: net interest income 3,983 3,567 3,470 3,387 3,373 14,198 of which: net fee income 1,254 1,331 1,315 1,440 1,354 5,894 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (231) (336) (15) 215 24 288 Total operating expenses (3,637) (3,652) (3,875) (3,585) (3,569) (15,384) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - 8 10 14 2 34 Profit/(loss) before tax 1,823 1,089 1,232 1,820 1,870 7,048 Earnings metrics - adjusted Return on average tangible equity (annualised, YTD)1 8.4 % 6.9 % 15.2 % 17.2 % 17.9 % 15.2 % Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 478,455 490,819 491,973 485,238 495,465 491,973 Loans and advances to customers (net) 475,464 487,572 488,786 481,795 491,320 488,786 Total external assets 882,490 906,394 932,582 916,178 912,479 932,582 Customer accounts 836,026 861,497 859,029 844,611 841,257 859,029 Risk-weighted assets 186,154 190,336 178,319 177,032 184,973 178,319 Adjusted balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 475,464 466,979 462,452 456,252 458,573 488,786 Customer accounts 836,026 833,181 820,564 806,378 793,277 859,029 Risk-weighted assets3 186,154 184,023 171,022 169,615 175,621 178,319 Quarter ended Year to date Management View of Adjusted Revenue - at originally reported average FX rates ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 30-Jun-22 30-Jun-21 Wealth 2,183 1,927 2,042 2,189 2,481 9,123 - investment distribution2 801 816 716 884 841 3,488 - Private Banking 481 464 423 467 446 1,826 Net interest income 217 171 165 161 163 647 Non interest income 264 293 258 306 283 1,179 - life insurance manufacturing 639 371 593 527 898 2,590 - asset management 262 276 310 311 296 1,219 Personal Banking 3,476 3,180 3,094 3,053 3,077 12,254 Net interest income2 3,147 2,857 2,742 2,696 2,738 10,858 Non interest income 329 323 352 357 339 1,396 Other 32 124 156 176 149 733 Net operating income 5,691 5,231 5,292 5,418 5,707 22,110 Management View of Adjusted Revenue - at most recent period average FX rates ($m) Wealth 2,183 1,880 1,970 2,121 2,392 9,123 4,110 4,762 - investment distribution2 801 800 698 859 813 3,488 1,617 1,847 - Private Banking 481 450 408 448 425 1,826 945 905 Net interest income 217 166 160 155 156 647 388 310 Non interest income 264 284 248 293 269 1,179 557 595 - life insurance manufacturing 639 361 565 518 875 2,590 1,010 1,437 - asset management 262 269 299 296 279 1,219 538 573 Personal Banking 3,476 3,083 2,995 2,912 2,907 12,254 6,656 5,870 Net interest income2 3,147 2,768 2,649 2,572 2,583 10,858 6,004 5,211 Non interest income 329 315 346 340 324 1,396 652 659 Other 32 106 147 143 114 733 156 348 Net operating income 5,691 5,069 5,112 5,176 5,413 22,110 10,922 10,980 Reported revenue significant items ($m) Customer redress programmes (9) (2) (6) - - (7) Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movement on financial instruments 1 1 - (1) 1 - Restructuring and other related costs 1 92 15 (1) - 14 Reported cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes 12 (2) (21) (5) (25) (39) Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - (587) - - (587) Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (61) (52) (63) (29) (124) (296) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - Reported Balance sheet data - significant items - Totals ($m) Risk-weighted assets - disposals - - - - - - Reconciling items - Currency translation on reported items - Totals ($m) Revenue (163) (180) (243) (296) ECL 6 (14) (22) (10) Operating expenses 124 142 187 233 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - 1 (1) Currency translation on revenue significant items (1) - (1) (3) Currency translation on operating expense significant items 2 1 4 8 Currency translation on share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) (20,593) (26,334) (25,543) (32,747) Customer accounts (28,316) (38,465) (38,233) (47,980) Risk-weighted assets (6,313) (7,297) (7,417) (9,352) 1 RoTE excludes significant items. Since 1 January 2021, the UK bank levy has no longer been excluded from the calculation of this measure. 2 In the fourth quarter of 2021, revenue related to wealth lending was moved from Personal Banking to investment distribution. 3 Adjusted risk-weighted assets are calculated using reported risk-weighted assets adjusted for the effects of currency translation differences and significant items. &"Calibri,Regular"&9&P CMB HSBC Commercial Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net interest income 2,644 2,360 2,294 2,236 2,204 8,916 Net fee income 940 979 928 925 898 3,639 Other operating income 98 195 165 213 219 876 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 3,682 3,534 3,387 3,374 3,321 13,431 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (300) 12 (221) 272 19 300 Total operating expenses (1,663) (1,754) (1,805) (1,706) (1,785) (7,055) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - 1 Profit/(loss) before tax 1,719 1,792 1,361 1,940 1,555 6,677 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue (2) 1 (2) - - 16 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (36) (30) (30) (33) (16) (82) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 3,684 3,408 3,246 3,192 3,104 13,415 of which: net interest income 2,647 2,273 2,194 2,116 2,063 8,898 of which: net fee income 940 946 890 878 844 3,639 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (300) 6 (223) 242 8 300 Total operating expenses (1,627) (1,669) (1,711) (1,590) (1,660) (6,973) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - 1 Profit/(loss) before tax 1,757 1,745 1,312 1,844 1,452 6,743 Earnings metrics - adjusted Return on average tangible equity (annualised, YTD)1 12.6 % 12.1 % 10.8 % 11.6 % 11.1 % 10.8 % Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 354,662 361,241 356,023 352,101 358,460 356,023 Loans and advances to customers (net) 348,253 354,695 349,126 345,156 350,945 349,126 Total external assets 619,490 635,675 622,925 624,523 624,042 622,925 Customer accounts 479,680 499,304 506,688 488,201 485,689 506,688 Risk-weighted assets 341,935 338,761 332,832 326,902 332,084 332,832 Adjusted balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 348,253 341,623 332,710 328,470 329,873 349,126 Customer accounts 479,680 480,515 481,781 463,636 455,006 506,688 Risk-weighted assets2 341,935 326,071 316,443 310,265 311,126 332,832 Quarter ended Year to date Management View of Adjusted Revenue - at originally reported average FX rates ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 30-Jun-22 30-Jun-21 Global Trade and Receivables Finance 536 542 512 500 478 1,945 Credit and Lending 1,478 1,493 1,567 1,520 1,497 6,052 Global Liquidity and Cash Management 1,349 1,020 938 896 879 3,575 Markets products, Insurance and Investments and other 321 478 372 458 466 1,843 - of which: share of revenue from Markets and Securities Services and Banking products 293 316 275 266 265 1,065 Net operating income 3,684 3,533 3,389 3,374 3,320 13,415 Management View of Adjusted Revenue - at most recent period average FX rates ($m) Global Trade and Receivables Finance 536 524 492 476 451 1,945 1,078 896 Credit and Lending 1,478 1,441 1,503 1,441 1,402 6,052 2,971 2,833 Global Liquidity and Cash Management 1,349 985 900 851 826 3,575 2,369 1,669 Markets products, Insurance and Investments and other 321 458 351 424 425 1,843 799 955 - of which: share of revenue from Markets and Securities Services and Banking products 293 307 264 254 251 1,065 608 504 Net operating income 3,684 3,408 3,246 3,192 3,104 13,415 7,217 6,353 Reported Revenue significant items ($m) Customer redress programmes (3) - (1) - - 18 Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movement on financial instruments 1 1 - - - 1 Restructuring and other related costs - - (1) - - (3) Reported Cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes - - (1) - - (1) Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (36) (30) (29) (33) (16) (81) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - Reported Balance sheet data - significant items - Totals ($m) Risk-weighted assets - disposals - - - - - - Reconciling items Currency translation on reported items - Totals ($m) Revenue (126) (145) (184) (219) ECL (6) (2) (30) (11) Operating expenses 57 65 87 110 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Currency translation on revenue significant items (1) (2) (2) (2) Currency translation on operating expense significant items 2 1 4 1 Currency translation on share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) (13,072) (16,416) (16,686) (21,072) Customer accounts (18,789) (24,907) (24,565) (30,683) Risk-weighted assets (12,690) (16,389) (16,637) (20,958) 1 RoTE excludes significant items. Since 1 January 2021, the UK bank levy has no longer been excluded from the calculation of this measure. 2 Adjusted risk-weighted assets are calculated using reported risk-weighted assets adjusted for the effects of currency translation differences and significant items. &"Calibri,Regular"&9&P GBM HSBC Global Banking and Markets Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net interest income 1,207 1,090 1,078 1,020 999 4,122 Net fee income 738 788 821 923 909 3,603 Other operating income 1,971 2,149 1,475 1,568 1,580 6,863 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 3,916 4,027 3,374 3,511 3,488 14,588 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 83 (310) (224) 147 224 337 Total operating expenses (2,315) (2,507) (2,763) (2,382) (2,482) (10,203) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 1,684 1,210 387 1,276 1,230 4,722 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue 87 15 (146) (93) (98) (414) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (49) (38) (77) (47) (44) (197) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 3,829 3,861 3,347 3,403 3,342 15,002 of which: net interest income 1,206 1,056 1,030 966 941 4,122 of which: net fee income 738 774 806 893 870 3,603 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 83 (296) (225) 140 218 337 Total operating expenses (2,266) (2,361) (2,552) (2,182) (2,258) (10,006) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 1,646 1,204 570 1,361 1,302 5,333 Earnings metrics - adjusted Return on average tangible equity (annualised, YTD)1 10.9 % 8.2 % 8.6 % 10.1 % 10.7 % 8.6 % Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 205,454 214,108 208,485 213,087 217,292 208,485 Loans and advances to customers (net) 204,097 212,615 207,162 211,976 216,098 207,162 Total external assets 1,318,425 1,301,332 1,229,820 1,265,530 1,258,694 1,229,820 Customer accounts 335,033 348,289 344,205 354,466 341,242 344,205 Risk-weighted assets 241,077 242,854 236,199 249,081 255,158 236,199 Adjusted balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 204,097 205,712 198,854 203,181 205,044 207,162 Customer accounts 335,033 333,126 324,239 333,855 316,865 344,205 Risk-weighted assets2 241,077 236,909 228,263 240,424 244,007 236,199 Quarter ended Year to date Management View of Adjusted Revenue - at originally reported average FX rates ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 30-Jun-22 30-Jun-21 Markets and Securities Services 2,329 2,371 1,871 1,985 1,941 8,288 Securities Services 484 489 471 528 472 1,923 Global Debt Markets 228 208 1 164 317 878 Global Foreign Exchange 1,144 1,070 903 772 728 3,355 Equities 199 417 234 348 223 1,224 Securities Financing 249 219 218 222 198 878 Credit and Funding Valuation Adjustments 25 (32) 44 (49) 3 30 Banking 1,748 1,651 1,660 1,659 1,661 6,610 Global Trade and Receivables Finance 188 185 176 180 180 714 Global Liquidity and Cash Management 643 521 481 465 448 1,838 Credit & Lending 645 607 657 629 658 2,596 Capital Markets & Advisory 153 290 309 337 320 1,256 Other 119 48 37 48 55 206 GBM Other (248) (10) (11) (40) (16) 104 Principal Investments 21 60 53 88 64 377 Other (269) (70) (64) (128) (80) (273) Net operating income 3,829 4,012 3,520 3,604 3,586 15,002 Management View of Adjusted Revenue - at most recent period average FX rates ($m) Markets and Securities Services 2,329 2,300 1,790 1,892 1,827 8,288 4,700 4,257 Securities services 484 471 452 498 444 1,923 973 885 Global Debt Markets 228 199 2 157 296 878 436 683 Global Foreign Exchange 1,144 1,047 862 737 691 3,355 2,214 1,618 Equities 199 401 224 333 207 1,224 616 615 Securities Financing 249 212 209 211 186 878 468 421 Credit and Funding Valuation Adjustments 25 (30) 41 (44) 3 30 (7) 35 Banking 1,748 1,603 1,601 1,585 1,573 6,610 3,399 3,162 Global Trade and Receivables Finance 188 180 170 172 171 714 373 344 Global Liquidity and Cash Management 643 505 463 442 423 1,838 1,164 856 Credit & Lending 645 590 636 603 623 2,596 1,251 1,261 Capital Markets & Advisory 153 281 299 321 303 1,256 443 587 Other 119 47 33 47 53 206 168 114 GBM Other (248) (42) (44) (74) (58) 104 (258) 99 Principal Investments 21 58 51 87 63 377 81 235 Other (269) (100) (95) (161) (121) (273) (339) (136) Net operating income 3,829 3,861 3,347 3,403 3,342 15,002 7,841 7,518 Reported Revenue significant items ($m) Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movement on financial instruments 97 30 (15) 9 (1) (19) Restructuring and other related costs (10) (15) (131) (102) (97) (395) Reported Cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (49) (38) (77) (47) (44) (197) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - Reported Balance sheet data - significant items - Totals ($m) Risk-weighted assets - disposals - - - - - - Reconciling items Currency translation on reported items - Totals ($m) Revenue (152) (167) (193) (235) ECL 14 (1) (7) (6) Operating expenses 110 140 157 185 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - Currency translation on revenue significant items (1) 6 8 9 Currency translation on operating expense significant items 2 6 4 5 Currency translation on share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) (6,903) (8,308) (8,795) (11,054) Customer accounts (15,163) (19,966) (20,611) (24,377) Risk-weighted assets (5,945) (7,936) (8,657) (11,151) 1 RoTE excludes significant items. Since 1 January 2021, the UK bank levy has no longer been excluded from the calculation of this measure. 2 Adjusted risk-weighted assets are calculated using reported risk-weighted assets adjusted for the effects of currency translation differences and significant items. &"Calibri,Regular"&9&P Corporate Centre HSBC Corporate Centre Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net interest income (371) (125) (175) (187) (180) (740) Net fee income 7 (6) (5) (22) (9) (39) Other operating income (146) (288) 107 (80) 238 195 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (510) (419) (73) (289) 49 (584) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - (2) (4) 3 7 3 Total operating expenses (443) (223) (289) (99) (350) (1,056) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 793 648 659 708 768 3,011 Profit/(loss) before tax (160) 4 293 323 474 1,374 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue (447) (192) 36 (94) 138 (147) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (454) (333) (425) (290) (332) (1,271) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (63) (231) (111) (196) (87) (437) of which: net interest expense (370) (123) (168) (180) (173) (739) of which: net fee income/(expense) 6 (4) (5) (21) (8) (39) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - (3) (3) 3 5 3 Total operating expenses 11 105 134 178 (34) 215 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 793 622 638 686 752 3,011 Profit/(loss) before tax 741 493 658 671 636 2,792 Earnings metrics - adjusted Return on average tangible equity (annualised, YTD)1 5.3 % 6.2 % 5.6 % 5.4 % 5.1 % 5.6 % Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 557 436 751 760 1,157 751 Loans and advances to customers (net) 542 425 740 750 1,148 740 Total external assets 165,015 178,111 172,612 162,560 180,790 172,612 Customer accounts 562 595 652 704 903 652 Risk-weighted assets 82,577 90,367 90,913 86,169 90,077 90,913 Adjusted balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 542 409 685 693 1,065 740 Customer accounts 562 554 590 635 794 652 Risk-weighted assets2 82,577 89,860 89,543 84,603 88,192 90,913 Quarter ended Year to date Management View of Adjusted Revenue - at originally reported average FX rates ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 30-Jun-22 30-Jun-21 Central Treasury (32) 5 (9) (35) (27) (99) Legacy Credit 25 (21) (14) (35) 7 (33) Other (56) (211) (86) (125) (69) (305) Net operating income (63) (227) (109) (195) (89) (437) Memo Markets Treasury previously reported in Corporate Centre - now allocated to global businesses 374 503 495 524 515 2,339 Management View of Adjusted Revenue - at most recent period average FX rates ($m) Central Treasury (32) 5 (10) (35) (27) (99) (28) (54) Legacy Credit 25 (20) (13) (34) 6 (33) 4 15 Other (56) (216) (88) (127) (66) (305) (266) (78) Net operating income (63) (231) (111) (196) (87) (437) (290) (117) Memo Markets Treasury previously reported in Corporate Centre - now allocated to global businesses 374 487 473 499 486 2,339 877 1,269 Reported Revenue significant items ($m) Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses (288) - - - - - Fair value movement on financial instruments (157) (194) 31 (72) 45 (224) Restructuring and other related costs (2) 2 5 (22) 93 77 Reported Cost significant items ($m) Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes (2) (2) (3) (2) (2) (9) Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles (9) - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (443) (331) (422) (288) (330) (1,262) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - Reported Balance sheet data - significant items - Totals ($m) Risk-weighted assets - disposals - - - - - - Reconciling items Currency translation on reported items - Totals ($m) Revenue (7) (5) (3) (10) ECL (1) 1 - (2) Operating expenses 11 12 4 9 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures (26) (21) (22) (16) Currency translation on revenue significant items (3) (3) (2) (12) Currency translation on operating expense significant items 16 14 17 25 Currency translation on share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) (16) (55) (57) (83) Customer accounts (41) (62) (69) (109) Risk-weighted assets (507) (1,370) (1,566) (1,885) 1 RoTE excludes significant items. Since 1 January 2021, the UK bank levy has no longer been excluded from the calculation of this measure. 2 Adjusted risk-weighted assets are calculated using reported risk-weighted assets adjusted for the effects of currency translation differences and significant items. &"Calibri,Regular"&9&P Europe HSBC Europe Europe - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net interest income 1,792 1,785 1,593 1,720 1,614 6,455 Net fee income 914 933 972 985 961 3,882 Other operating income 1,861 2,067 2,626 1,979 2,602 9,767 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 4,567 4,785 5,191 4,684 5,177 20,104 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 27 (329) 274 657 333 1,601 Total operating expenses (3,966) (4,178) (4,810) (4,300) (4,557) (18,194) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 2 (25) 14 101 18 268 Profit/(loss) before tax 630 253 669 1,142 971 3,779 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue (329) (108) 21 (67) 156 (125) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (450) (385) (393) (340) (357) (1,367) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 4,896 4,568 4,819 4,301 4,483 20,229 of which: net interest income 1,805 1,645 1,441 1,524 1,383 6,443 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 27 (320) 255 597 298 1,601 Total operating expenses (3,516) (3,565) (4,158) (3,640) (3,812) (16,827) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 2 (23) 12 92 16 268 Profit/(loss) before tax 1,409 660 928 1,350 985 5,271 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 372,497 399,801 401,236 402,922 408,278 401,236 Loans and advances to customers (net) 368,923 395,724 397,090 398,308 402,778 397,090 Total external assets 1,262,552 1,301,988 1,274,336 1,273,063 1,294,594 1,274,336 Customer accounts 628,977 665,604 667,769 666,968 663,996 667,769 Risk-weighted assets1 257,609 271,521 261,115 262,727 269,873 261,115 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 368,923 368,000 359,081 359,895 355,304 397,090 Customer accounts 628,977 619,072 603,732 602,844 585,863 667,769 Europe - Wealth and Personal Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,728 1,731 1,782 1,684 1,749 7,019 of which: net interest income 1,239 1,175 1,133 1,106 1,150 4,464 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (55) (171) 169 239 115 636 Total operating expenses (1,177) (1,315) (1,556) (1,353) (1,445) (5,838) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 496 245 395 570 419 1,817 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue (14) (7) (11) (5) 2 (22) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (16) (30) (43) (8) (53) (152) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,742 1,618 1,668 1,527 1,553 7,041 of which: net interest income 1,248 1,099 1,054 1,002 1,026 4,471 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (55) (163) 155 218 104 636 Total operating expenses (1,161) (1,203) (1,420) (1,226) (1,247) (5,686) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 526 252 403 519 410 1,991 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 211,930 222,846 226,417 223,077 225,163 226,417 Loans and advances to customers (net) 210,733 221,432 225,063 221,470 223,159 225,063 Total external assets 346,298 366,712 385,600 366,588 370,719 385,600 Customer accounts 291,129 308,491 313,434 308,793 310,128 313,434 Risk-weighted assets 59,364 62,735 52,788 52,312 53,678 52,788 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 210,733 205,872 203,401 200,334 197,119 225,063 Customer accounts 291,129 286,673 283,064 279,284 273,863 313,434 Europe - Commercial Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,325 1,236 1,225 1,208 1,200 4,843 of which: net interest income 844 807 766 737 747 3,006 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 11 126 63 353 161 769 Total operating expenses (567) (663) (648) (653) (691) (2,719) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 769 699 640 908 670 2,893 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue (3) - (3) - 1 15 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (15) (16) (5) (15) - (27) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,328 1,151 1,129 1,082 1,053 4,828 of which: net interest income 847 750 704 661 658 2,988 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 11 116 58 321 144 769 Total operating expenses (552) (609) (598) (580) (618) (2,692) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 787 658 589 823 579 2,905 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 111,671 118,811 120,169 121,670 124,224 120,169 Loans and advances to customers (net) 109,884 116,837 117,907 119,245 121,356 117,907 Total external assets 239,957 254,038 260,590 263,604 271,509 260,590 Customer accounts 188,297 203,841 206,785 205,672 207,253 206,785 Risk-weighted assets 99,181 102,925 106,702 106,408 112,444 106,702 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 109,884 108,647 106,580 107,606 106,889 117,907 Customer accounts 188,297 189,590 186,970 185,771 182,678 206,785 Europe - Global Banking and Markets Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,231 1,360 1,162 1,080 1,204 4,952 of which: net interest income 132 58 69 36 32 176 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 72 (283) 48 62 54 200 Total operating expenses (997) (1,234) (1,496) (1,272) (1,326) (5,451) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 306 (157) (286) (130) (68) (299) Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue 37 (1) (145) (95) (87) (390) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (33) (28) (63) (31) (25) (139) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,194 1,270 1,203 1,053 1,136 5,342 of which: net interest income 132 51 55 21 14 176 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 72 (270) 45 56 48 200 Total operating expenses (964) (1,119) (1,333) (1,123) (1,159) (5,312) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 302 (119) (85) (14) 25 230 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 48,524 57,905 54,097 57,608 58,252 54,097 Loans and advances to customers (net) 47,952 57,226 53,577 57,037 57,632 53,577 Total external assets 619,739 611,081 560,886 583,022 596,433 560,886 Customer accounts 148,993 152,689 146,901 151,799 145,714 146,901 Risk-weighted assets 87,036 84,549 81,932 91,018 91,217 81,932 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 47,952 53,266 48,609 51,454 50,741 53,577 Customer accounts 148,993 142,267 133,110 137,153 128,528 146,901 Europe - Corporate Centre Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 284 458 1,016 711 1,025 3,285 of which: net interest income/(expense) (423) (255) (372) (160) (316) (1,191) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - (2) 3 2 1 1 Total operating expenses (1,225) (966) (1,108) (1,020) (1,097) (4,185) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 1 (24) 11 101 19 267 Profit/(loss) before tax (940) (534) (78) (206) (52) (632) Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue (350) (99) 173 35 241 270 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (385) (311) (278) (285) (282) (1,052) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 634 530 821 639 741 3,015 of which: net interest expense (423) (256) (372) (160) (315) (1,191) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - (2) (3) 2 2 1 Total operating expenses (840) (634) (807) (711) (788) (3,133) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 1 (23) 12 92 16 267 Profit/(loss) before tax (205) (129) 23 22 (29) 150 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 371 239 553 567 641 553 Loans and advances to customers (net) 355 229 543 557 631 543 Total external assets 56,558 70,156 67,261 59,849 55,933 67,261 Customer accounts 558 582 650 705 902 650 Risk-weighted assets 12,028 21,312 19,693 12,989 12,534 19,693 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 355 214 492 502 555 543 Customer accounts 558 542 589 636 793 650 RECONCILING ITEMS Europe - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date Revenue ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Currency translation (332) (352) (448) (550) Significant items Customer redress programmes (12) (2) (7) - - 11 Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses (288) - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments (124) (184) 26 (64) 48 (226) Restructuring and other related costs 95 78 2 (3) 108 90 Currency translation on significant items (7) (1) 2 (12) ECL currency translation 9 (19) (60) (35) Operating expenses ($m) Currency translation 251 284 349 424 Significant items Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes 10 (4) (25) (7) (27) (49) Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles (9) - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (451) (381) (368) (333) (330) (1,318) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - Currency translation on significant items 23 25 29 36 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Currency translation 2 (2) (9) (2) Significant items Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - Currency translation on Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - Europe - Wealth and Personal Banking Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) (14) 113 114 157 196 (22) ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - (8) 14 21 11 - Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (16) (112) (136) (127) (198) (152) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - - Europe - Commercial Banking Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) (3) 85 96 126 147 15 ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - 10 5 32 17 - Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (15) (54) (50) (73) (73) (27) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - - Europe - Global Banking and Markets Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) 37 90 (41) 27 68 (390) ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - (13) 3 6 6 - Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (33) (115) (163) (149) (167) (139) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - - Europe - Corporate Centre Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) (350) (72) 195 72 284 270 ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - - 6 - (1) - Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (385) (332) (301) (309) (309) (1,052) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - (1) (1) 9 3 - 1 Risk-weighted assets are non-additive across geographical regions due to market risk diversification effects within the Group. &"Calibri,Regular"&9&P HSBC UK HSBC HSBC UK UK ring-fenced bank HSBC UK - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net interest income 1,812 1,751 1,623 1,593 1,625 6,397 Net fee income 379 395 431 389 351 1,484 Other operating income 179 141 199 162 152 714 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 2,370 2,287 2,253 2,144 2,128 8,595 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (132) 84 230 563 281 1,362 Total operating expenses (1,138) (1,201) (1,329) (1,213) (1,350) (5,172) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 1,100 1,170 1,154 1,494 1,059 4,785 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue (12) (1) (2) - - 15 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (123) (88) (121) (84) (121) (405) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 2,382 2,139 2,098 1,951 1,908 8,580 of which: net interest income 1,824 1,640 1,514 1,450 1,458 6,386 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (132) 79 210 512 254 1,362 Total operating expenses (1,015) (1,040) (1,118) (1,028) (1,103) (4,767) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 1,235 1,178 1,190 1,435 1,059 5,175 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 247,373 263,353 267,135 264,807 268,872 267,135 Loans and advances to customers (net) 245,310 261,150 264,624 261,952 265,240 264,624 Total external assets 422,669 453,268 466,955 435,607 444,450 466,955 Customer accounts 347,845 372,644 381,482 372,655 378,211 381,482 Risk-weighted assets 109,748 117,970 113,311 111,920 116,868 113,311 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 245,310 241,856 237,877 236,312 233,470 264,624 Customer accounts 347,845 345,114 342,922 336,180 332,910 381,482 HSBC UK - Wealth and Personal Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,281 1,248 1,205 1,163 1,159 4,627 of which: net interest income 1,081 1,033 978 947 982 3,810 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (103) (115) 157 227 112 603 Total operating expenses (692) (776) (762) (745) (851) (3,183) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 486 357 600 645 420 2,047 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue (9) (2) (6) - - (7) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (1) (29) (31) (9) (40) (126) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,290 1,169 1,126 1,058 1,039 4,634 of which: net interest income 1,090 968 914 862 880 3,817 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (103) (107) 147 206 100 603 Total operating expenses (691) (699) (677) (670) (728) (3,057) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 496 363 596 594 411 2,180 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 166,972 176,969 179,291 175,909 177,693 179,291 Loans and advances to customers (net) 165,961 175,910 178,243 174,630 176,039 178,243 Total external assets 241,781 257,645 264,886 248,705 252,250 264,886 Customer accounts 223,171 237,633 241,832 236,049 238,324 241,832 Risk-weighted assets 40,231 42,916 33,436 33,177 34,100 33,436 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 165,961 162,914 160,226 157,538 154,953 178,243 Customer accounts 223,171 220,077 217,388 212,945 209,778 241,832 HSBC UK - Commercial Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,055 998 995 938 929 3,794 of which: net interest income 717 704 637 643 643 2,574 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (29) 199 68 336 171 758 Total operating expenses (338) (370) (424) (387) (412) (1,623) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 688 827 639 887 688 2,929 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue (3) - (2) - - 16 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (12) (2) (8) (3) (3) (9) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,058 933 927 854 833 3,778 of which: net interest income 720 658 594 585 576 2,556 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (29) 186 64 306 154 758 Total operating expenses (326) (344) (385) (349) (368) (1,614) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 703 775 606 811 619 2,922 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 80,400 86,381 87,538 88,583 90,826 87,538 Loans and advances to customers (net) 79,349 85,237 86,076 87,007 88,849 86,076 Total external assets 170,196 183,175 189,646 175,130 179,376 189,646 Customer accounts 124,349 134,665 139,308 136,220 139,324 139,308 Risk-weighted assets 67,806 72,965 77,033 75,751 79,698 77,033 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 79,349 78,939 77,376 78,491 78,207 86,076 Customer accounts 124,349 124,716 125,227 122,887 122,636 139,308 HSBC UK - Global Banking and Markets Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 46 47 44 43 43 171 of which: net interest income - - - - - - Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - - - Total operating expenses (11) (11) (11) (10) (10) (44) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 35 36 33 33 33 127 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue - - - - - - ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses - - - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 46 44 43 39 37 171 of which: net interest income - - - - - - Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - - - Total operating expenses (11) (10) (10) (9) (9) (44) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 35 34 33 30 28 127 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) - - - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) - - - - - - Total external assets 57 35 44 36 35 44 Customer accounts - - - - - - Risk-weighted assets 549 519 727 848 970 727 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) - - - - - - Customer accounts - - - - - - HSBC UK - Corporate Centre Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (11) (5) 7 (1) (1) 4 of which: net interest income/(expense) 14 15 6 3 2 14 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - 6 - (3) - Total operating expenses (99) (44) (133) (71) (77) (322) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax (110) (49) (120) (72) (81) (318) Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue - 1 6 - - 7 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (112) (58) (86) (72) (77) (271) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (11) (6) 2 (1) (2) (3) of which: net interest income/(expense) 14 14 5 3 2 14 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - - - Total operating expenses 13 13 (45) - 1 (51) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 2 7 (43) (1) (1) (54) Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) - 3 306 314 352 306 Loans and advances to customers (net) - 3 306 314 352 306 Total external assets 10,636 12,413 12,378 11,735 12,789 12,378 Customer accounts 325 346 342 385 563 342 Risk-weighted assets 1,162 1,570 2,115 2,144 2,100 2,115 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) - 3 275 283 310 306 Customer accounts 325 321 307 348 496 342 RECONCILING ITEMS HSBC UK - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date Revenue ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Currency translation (148) (157) (193) (220) Significant items Customer redress programmes (12) (2) (7) - - 11 Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - 1 5 - - 4 Currency translation on significant items 1 - - - ECL currency translation (5) (20) (51) (27) Operating expenses ($m) Currency translation 78 97 109 138 Significant items Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes 5 (4) (25) (7) (27) (49) Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (128) (84) (96) (77) (94) (356) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - Currency translation on significant items 5 7 8 12 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Currency translation - - - - Significant items Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - Currency translation on Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - HSBC UK - Wealth and Personal Banking Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) (9) 79 79 105 120 (7) ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - (8) 10 21 12 - Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (1) (77) (85) (75) (123) (126) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - - HSBC UK - Commercial Banking Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) (3) 65 68 84 96 16 ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - 13 4 30 17 - Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (12) (26) (39) (38) (44) (9) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - - HSBC UK - Global Banking and Markets Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) - 3 1 4 6 - ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - - Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) - (1) (1) (1) (1) - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - - HSBC UK - Corporate Centre Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) - 1 5 - 1 7 ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - - 6 - (3) - Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (112) (57) (88) (71) (78) (271) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - - &"Calibri,Regular"&9&P HSBC Bank HSBC HSBC Bank Non ring-fenced bank HSBC Bank - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net interest income 649 634 645 572 587 2,411 Net fee income 422 412 413 498 504 1,945 Other operating income 750 1,193 908 726 1,060 4,068 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,821 2,239 1,966 1,796 2,151 8,424 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 10 (262) 46 95 52 239 Total operating expenses (1,498) (1,866) (1,986) (1,749) (1,808) (7,511) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures (1) (27) 15 99 17 263 Profit/(loss) before tax 332 84 41 241 412 1,415 Reported significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue (238) 2 (133) (94) 5 (286) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (140) (113) (153) (134) (110) (473) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 2,059 2,130 1,966 1,726 1,927 8,710 of which: net interest income 649 606 603 521 523 2,411 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 10 (247) 43 86 46 239 Total operating expenses (1,358) (1,657) (1,707) (1,469) (1,519) (7,038) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures (1) (25) 13 90 15 263 Profit/(loss) before tax 710 201 315 433 469 2,174 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 116,394 127,089 124,515 129,083 130,193 124,515 Loans and advances to customers (net) 114,905 125,436 122,954 127,407 128,405 122,954 Total external assets 799,584 799,727 759,119 796,973 813,446 759,119 Customer accounts 267,788 278,247 270,975 278,480 270,732 270,975 Risk-weighted assets 147,181 148,431 141,179 153,825 153,099 141,179 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 114,905 117,350 112,162 114,909 113,088 122,954 Customer accounts 267,788 259,890 246,400 251,647 238,856 270,975 HSBC Bank - Wealth and Personal Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 405 445 414 353 438 1,757 of which: net interest income 196 185 181 190 201 780 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (2) (5) 6 14 6 32 Total operating expenses (258) (352) (336) (309) (332) (1,350) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 145 88 84 58 112 439 Reported significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue - - 1 - - 1 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses - (4) 2 (4) (6) (9) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 405 421 391 318 392 1,756 of which: net interest income 196 175 172 172 178 780 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (2) (4) 6 12 6 32 Total operating expenses (258) (330) (316) (276) (289) (1,341) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 145 87 81 54 109 447 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 36,228 36,517 37,539 38,135 38,254 37,539 Loans and advances to customers (net) 36,063 36,283 37,308 37,890 37,987 37,308 Total external assets 82,971 89,268 99,599 94,833 95,856 99,599 Customer accounts 54,615 56,146 56,290 56,910 56,752 56,290 Risk-weighted assets 14,524 15,359 15,682 16,033 16,098 15,682 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 36,063 34,065 34,132 34,123 33,420 37,308 Customer accounts 54,615 52,528 51,266 51,322 49,989 56,290 HSBC Bank - Commercial Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 419 393 368 370 380 1,508 of which: net interest income 259 242 247 204 220 892 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 15 (47) (7) 17 (10) 10 Total operating expenses (174) (228) (186) (192) (204) (841) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 260 118 175 195 166 677 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue 1 1 1 - - 1 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (13) (5) 5 (13) 12 2 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 418 376 342 337 340 1,507 of which: net interest income 259 232 231 186 196 892 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 15 (45) (5) 15 (10) 10 Total operating expenses (161) (213) (175) (162) (194) (843) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 272 118 162 190 136 674 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 31,271 32,430 32,631 33,087 33,398 32,631 Loans and advances to customers (net) 30,535 31,626 31,831 32,237 32,507 31,831 Total external assets 71,269 72,511 72,620 90,108 93,809 72,620 Customer accounts 63,948 69,176 67,477 69,452 67,929 67,477 Risk-weighted assets 32,267 31,441 31,128 31,857 33,944 31,128 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 30,535 29,733 29,204 29,114 28,682 31,831 Customer accounts 63,948 64,874 61,743 62,884 60,042 67,477 HSBC Bank - Global Banking and Markets Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,312 1,452 1,210 1,103 1,217 5,118 of which: net interest income 270 190 222 179 181 769 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (3) (208) 50 62 53 200 Total operating expenses (922) (1,165) (1,365) (1,128) (1,142) (4,907) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 387 79 (105) 37 128 411 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue 39 - (144) (93) (86) (385) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (29) (14) (62) (34) (22) (142) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,273 1,383 1,257 1,098 1,177 5,503 of which: net interest income 270 183 210 163 161 769 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (3) (195) 45 56 48 200 Total operating expenses (893) (1,085) (1,214) (996) (1,003) (4,765) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 377 103 88 158 222 938 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 48,524 57,905 54,097 57,608 58,252 54,097 Loans and advances to customers (net) 47,952 57,301 53,577 57,037 57,632 53,577 Total external assets 619,585 611,009 560,743 584,157 597,599 560,743 Customer accounts 148,993 152,689 146,900 151,798 145,713 146,900 Risk-weighted assets 89,467 87,688 83,844 94,540 92,879 83,844 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 47,952 53,341 48,609 51,454 50,741 53,577 Customer accounts 148,993 142,267 133,109 137,153 128,527 146,900 HSBC Bank - Corporate Centre Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (315) (51) (25) (30) 116 41 of which: net interest income/(expense) (76) 18 (10) - (13) (30) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - (2) (3) 2 2 (3) Total operating expenses (144) (121) (101) (120) (129) (414) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures (1) (27) 15 99 17 263 Profit/(loss) before tax (460) (201) (114) (49) 6 (113) Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue (277) 1 5 (1) 92 96 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (99) (90) (94) (83) (96) (324) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (38) (49) (24) (28) 19 (55) of which: net interest income/(expense) (76) 16 (10) (1) (11) (30) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - (2) (3) 2 2 (3) Total operating expenses (45) (29) (1) (34) (32) (90) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures (1) (25) 13 90 15 263 Profit/(loss) before tax (84) (105) (15) 30 4 115 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 371 236 248 254 289 248 Loans and advances to customers (net) 355 226 237 243 278 237 Total external assets 25,760 26,940 26,155 27,874 26,182 26,155 Customer accounts 233 236 308 320 337 308 Risk-weighted assets 10,923 13,943 10,525 11,395 10,178 10,525 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 355 212 217 219 245 237 Customer accounts 233 221 282 288 297 308 RECONCILING ITEMS HSBC Bank - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date Revenue ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Currency translation (107) (123) (155) (221) Significant items Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses (278) - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments 47 16 (6) 9 1 (6) Restructuring and other related costs (7) (14) (127) (103) 4 (280) Currency translation on significant items - 10 9 (2) ECL currency translation 15 (3) (9) (6) Operating expenses ($m) Currency translation 103 134 158 192 Significant items Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes 5 - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles (9) - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (136) (113) (151) (134) (111) (473) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - (2) - 1 - Currency translation on significant items 7 8 12 13 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Currency translation 2 (2) (9) (2) Significant items Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - Currency translation on Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - HSBC Bank - Wealth and Personal Banking Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) - 24 23 35 46 1 ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - (1) - 2 - - Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) - (22) (20) (33) (43) (9) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - - HSBC Bank - Commercial Banking Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) 1 17 26 33 40 1 ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - (2) (2) 2 - - Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (13) (15) (11) (30) (10) 2 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - - HSBC Bank - Global Banking and Markets Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) 39 69 (47) 5 40 (385) ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - (13) 5 6 5 - Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (29) (80) (151) (132) (139) (142) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - - HSBC Bank - Corporate Centre Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) (277) (2) (1) (2) 97 96 ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - - Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (99) (92) (100) (86) (97) (324) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - (2) 2 9 2 - &"Calibri,Regular"&9&P Europe - Other HSBC Europe - Other Europe - Other - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net interest income/(expense) (669) (600) (675) (445) (598) (2,353) Net fee income 113 126 128 98 106 453 Other operating income 932 733 1,519 1,091 1,390 4,985 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 376 259 972 744 898 3,085 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 149 (151) (2) (1) - - Total operating expenses (1,330) (1,111) (1,495) (1,338) (1,399) (5,511) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 3 2 (1) 2 1 5 Profit/(loss) before tax (802) (1,001) (526) (593) (500) (2,421) Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue (79) (109) 156 27 151 146 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (187) (184) (119) (122) (126) (489) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 455 299 755 624 648 2,939 of which: net interest income/(expense) (668) (601) (676) (447) (598) (2,354) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 149 (152) 2 (1) (2) - Total operating expenses (1,143) (868) (1,333) (1,143) (1,190) (5,022) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 3 2 (1) 2 1 5 Profit/(loss) before tax (536) (719) (577) (518) (543) (2,078) Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 8,730 9,359 9,586 9,032 9,213 9,586 Loans and advances to customers (net) 8,708 9,138 9,512 8,949 9,133 9,512 Total external assets 40,299 48,993 48,262 40,483 36,698 48,262 Customer accounts 13,344 14,713 15,312 15,833 15,053 15,312 Risk-weighted assets 680 5,120 6,625 (3,018) (94) 6,625 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 8,708 8,794 9,042 8,674 8,746 9,512 Customer accounts 13,344 14,068 14,410 15,017 14,097 15,312 HSBC Europe - Other - Wealth and Personal Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 42 38 163 168 152 635 of which: net interest income/(expense) (38) (43) (26) (31) (33) (126) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 50 (51) 6 (2) (3) 1 Total operating expenses (227) (187) (458) (299) (262) (1,305) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax (135) (200) (289) (133) (113) (669) Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue (5) (5) (6) (5) 2 (16) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (15) 3 (14) 5 (7) (17) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 47 28 151 151 122 651 of which: net interest income/(expense) (38) (44) (32) (32) (32) (126) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 50 (52) 2 - (2) 1 Total operating expenses (212) (174) (427) (280) (230) (1,288) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax (115) (198) (274) (129) (110) (636) Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 8,730 9,360 9,587 9,033 9,216 9,587 Loans and advances to customers (net) 8,709 9,239 9,512 8,950 9,133 9,512 Total external assets 21,546 19,799 21,115 23,050 22,613 21,115 Customer accounts 13,343 14,712 15,312 15,834 15,052 15,312 Risk-weighted assets 4,609 4,460 3,670 3,102 3,480 3,670 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 8,709 8,893 9,043 8,673 8,746 9,512 Customer accounts 13,343 14,068 14,410 15,017 14,096 15,312 HSBC Europe - Other - Commercial Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (149) (155) (138) (100) (109) (459) of which: net interest income/(expense) (132) (139) (118) (110) (116) (460) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 25 (26) 2 - - 1 Total operating expenses (55) (65) (38) (74) (75) (255) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax (179) (246) (174) (174) (184) (713) Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue (1) (1) (2) - 1 (2) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses 10 (9) (2) 1 (9) (20) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (148) (158) (140) (109) (120) (457) of which: net interest income/(expense) (132) (140) (121) (110) (114) (460) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 25 (25) (1) - - 1 Total operating expenses (65) (52) (38) (69) (56) (235) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax (188) (235) (179) (178) (176) (691) Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) - - - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) - (26) - 1 - - Total external assets (1,508) (1,648) (1,676) (1,634) (1,676) (1,676) Customer accounts - - - - - - Risk-weighted assets (892) (1,481) (1,459) (1,200) (1,198) (1,459) Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) - (25) - 1 - - Customer accounts - - - - - - HSBC Europe - Other - Global Banking and Markets Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (127) (139) (92) (66) (56) (337) of which: net interest income/(expense) (138) (132) (153) (143) (149) (593) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 75 (75) (2) - 1 - Total operating expenses (64) (58) (120) (134) (174) (500) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax (116) (272) (214) (200) (229) (837) Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue (2) (1) (1) (2) (1) (5) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (4) (14) (1) 3 (3) 3 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (125) (157) (97) (84) (78) (332) of which: net interest income/(expense) (138) (132) (155) (142) (147) (593) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 75 (75) - - - - Total operating expenses (60) (24) (109) (118) (147) (503) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax (110) (256) (206) (202) (225) (835) Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) - - - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) - (75) - - - - Total external assets 97 37 99 (1,171) (1,201) 99 Customer accounts - - 1 1 1 1 Risk-weighted assets (2,980) (3,658) (2,639) (4,370) (2,632) (2,639) Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) - (75) - - - - Customer accounts - - 1 - 1 1 HSBC Europe - Other - Corporate Centre Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 610 514 1,034 742 910 3,240 of which: net interest income/(expense) (361) (288) (368) (163) (305) (1,175) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - 2 4 Total operating expenses (982) (801) (874) (829) (891) (3,449) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 2 3 (4) 2 2 4 Profit/(loss) before tax (370) (284) 156 (85) 23 (201) Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue (73) (101) 162 36 149 167 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (174) (163) (98) (130) (109) (457) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 683 585 843 668 724 3,073 of which: net interest income/(expense) (361) (286) (367) (162) (306) (1,175) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - - 4 Total operating expenses (808) (618) (761) (677) (757) (2,992) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 2 2 (1) 2 1 4 Profit/(loss) before tax (123) (31) 81 (7) (32) 89 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) - - (1) (1) - (1) Loans and advances to customers (net) - - - - 1 - Total external assets 20,162 30,803 28,728 20,240 16,962 28,728 Customer accounts - - - - 2 - Risk-weighted assets (57) 5,799 7,053 (550) 256 7,053 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) - (1) - - - - Customer accounts - - - - - - RECONCILING ITEMS Europe Other - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date Revenue ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Currency translation (77) (72) (100) (109) Significant items Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses (10) - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments (171) (200) 32 (73) 47 (220) Restructuring and other related costs 102 91 124 100 104 366 Currency translation on significant items (8) (11) (7) (10) ECL currency translation (1) 4 - (2) Operating expenses ($m) Currency translation 70 53 82 94 Significant items Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (187) (184) (121) (122) (125) (489) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - 2 - (1) - Currency translation on significant items 11 10 9 11 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Currency translation - - - - Significant items Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - Currency translation on Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - Europe - Other - Wealth and Personal Banking Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) (5) 10 12 17 30 (16) ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - 1 4 (2) (1) - Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (15) (13) (31) (19) (32) (17) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - - Europe - Other - Commercial Banking Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) (1) 3 2 9 11 (2) ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - (1) 3 - - - Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) 10 (13) - (5) (19) (20) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - - Europe - Other - Global Banking and Markets Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) (2) 18 5 18 22 (5) ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - - (2) - 1 - Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (4) (34) (11) (16) (27) 3 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - - Europe - Other - Corporate Centre Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) (73) (71) 191 74 186 167 ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - 2 - Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (174) (183) (113) (152) (134) (457) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - 1 (3) - 1 - &"Calibri,Regular"&9&P Asia HSBC Asia Asia - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net interest income 3,509 3,277 3,189 3,140 3,110 12,596 Net fee income 1,195 1,332 1,259 1,496 1,439 5,871 Other operating income/(expense) 2,116 1,520 1,485 1,938 1,933 7,296 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 6,820 6,129 5,933 6,574 6,482 25,763 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (218) (311) (528) (105) (175) (840) Total operating expenses (3,777) (3,694) (3,979) (3,709) (3,778) (15,160) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 671 680 584 543 649 2,486 Profit/(loss) before tax 3,496 2,804 2,010 3,303 3,178 12,249 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue 99 67 53 57 30 164 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (161) (120) (182) (125) (143) (509) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 6,721 5,942 5,753 6,380 6,284 25,599 of which: net interest income 3,508 3,220 3,130 3,078 3,031 12,596 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (218) (306) (521) (102) (170) (840) Total operating expenses (3,616) (3,500) (3,714) (3,499) (3,535) (14,651) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 671 653 565 531 633 2,486 Profit/(loss) before tax 3,558 2,789 2,083 3,310 3,212 12,594 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 496,870 502,441 496,631 491,249 506,079 496,631 Loans and advances to customers (net) 492,548 498,121 492,525 487,559 502,360 492,525 Total external assets 1,265,673 1,262,443 1,228,893 1,220,052 1,215,439 1,228,893 Customer accounts 779,153 794,717 792,098 771,463 759,948 792,098 Risk-weighted assets1 410,736 405,519 396,206 392,896 407,117 396,206 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 492,548 487,821 481,207 477,278 489,387 492,525 Customer accounts 779,153 782,243 776,162 756,661 741,733 792,098 Asia - Wealth and Personal Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 2,856 2,431 2,552 2,764 2,980 11,224 of which: net interest income 1,826 1,673 1,628 1,614 1,618 6,514 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (36) (43) (22) (69) (6) (157) Total operating expenses (1,746) (1,723) (1,732) (1,677) (1,662) (6,719) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures (2) 6 9 2 - 18 Profit/(loss) before tax 1,072 671 807 1,020 1,312 4,366 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue 6 5 5 4 (2) 14 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (11) (17) (25) (16) (19) (72) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 2,850 2,391 2,505 2,716 2,920 11,210 of which: net interest income 1,826 1,651 1,604 1,588 1,582 6,514 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (36) (43) (21) (67) (7) (157) Total operating expenses (1,735) (1,677) (1,677) (1,626) (1,596) (6,647) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures (2) 5 8 2 - 18 Profit/(loss) before tax 1,077 676 815 1,025 1,317 4,424 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 198,603 200,368 198,812 196,771 205,547 198,812 Loans and advances to customers (net) 197,887 199,604 198,044 195,985 204,738 198,044 Total external assets 419,581 418,674 409,817 406,773 404,637 409,817 Customer accounts 437,429 443,077 436,980 428,522 425,545 436,980 Risk-weighted assets 86,865 87,036 84,585 84,006 90,669 84,585 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 197,887 195,653 193,980 192,204 199,581 198,044 Customer accounts 437,429 438,257 430,692 422,397 417,625 436,980 Asia - Commercial Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,543 1,496 1,320 1,391 1,364 5,503 of which: net interest income 1,158 997 954 938 924 3,745 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (192) (203) (190) (53) (160) (423) Total operating expenses (687) (680) (697) (671) (701) (2,716) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 664 613 433 667 503 2,364 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue 1 1 1 - (1) 1 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (12) (8) (15) (6) (12) (32) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,542 1,465 1,294 1,361 1,327 5,502 of which: net interest income 1,158 976 932 918 900 3,745 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (192) (200) (184) (53) (156) (423) Total operating expenses (675) (659) (669) (650) (670) (2,684) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 675 606 441 658 501 2,395 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 172,936 174,625 171,463 168,089 170,406 171,463 Loans and advances to customers (net) 169,985 171,736 168,745 165,488 167,805 168,745 Total external assets 263,111 264,768 256,860 253,286 247,119 256,860 Customer accounts 208,741 210,941 212,793 197,645 194,835 212,793 Risk-weighted assets 161,984 157,380 149,323 145,206 144,951 149,323 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 169,985 168,008 164,540 161,678 163,353 168,745 Customer accounts 208,741 207,343 208,408 193,787 190,328 212,793 Asia - Global Banking and Markets Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,944 1,832 1,553 1,883 1,756 7,202 of which: net interest income 733 686 703 679 654 2,704 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 9 (64) (319) 17 (7) (258) Total operating expenses (956) (934) (980) (916) (938) (3,751) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 997 834 254 984 811 3,193 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue 43 15 (5) 6 (1) - ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (8) (4) (3) (9) (9) (26) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,901 1,773 1,513 1,828 1,697 7,202 of which: net interest income 733 669 685 663 635 2,704 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 9 (63) (316) 18 (7) (258) Total operating expenses (948) (910) (952) (882) (900) (3,725) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 962 800 245 964 790 3,219 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 125,145 127,251 126,158 126,195 129,610 126,158 Loans and advances to customers (net) 124,489 126,584 125,538 125,893 129,299 125,538 Total external assets 490,593 486,932 471,966 471,367 452,681 471,966 Customer accounts 132,979 140,696 142,322 145,293 139,563 142,322 Risk-weighted assets 119,528 118,841 116,560 116,274 118,973 116,560 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 124,489 123,966 122,493 123,206 125,943 125,538 Customer accounts 132,979 136,640 137,059 140,474 133,777 142,322 Asia - Corporate Centre Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 478 371 503 537 384 1,832 of which: net interest expense (210) (78) (94) (92) (86) (366) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - 1 - - (1) Total operating expenses (389) (357) (569) (445) (477) (1,973) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 673 675 576 541 648 2,468 Profit/(loss) before tax 762 689 511 633 555 2,326 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue 49 45 48 48 36 149 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (128) (92) (140) (93) (102) (377) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 429 313 442 476 339 1,683 of which: net interest expense (210) (77) (90) (91) (85) (366) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - - (1) Total operating expenses (261) (254) (418) (340) (369) (1,596) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 673 647 556 529 633 2,468 Profit/(loss) before tax 841 706 580 665 603 2,554 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 186 196 197 193 517 197 Loans and advances to customers (net) 186 196 197 193 517 197 Total external assets 92,388 92,069 90,249 88,625 111,002 90,249 Customer accounts 4 4 4 4 5 4 Risk-weighted assets 42,359 42,262 45,738 47,410 52,524 45,738 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 186 194 194 190 510 197 Customer accounts 4 3 3 3 4 4 RECONCILING ITEMS Asia - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date Revenue ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Currency translation (122) (128) (139) (169) Significant items Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments 56 20 (9) 3 (3) (11) Restructuring and other related costs 43 47 62 54 33 175 Currency translation on significant items (2) (1) (2) (1) ECL currency translation 5 7 3 5 Operating expenses ($m) Currency translation 76 86 87 104 Significant items Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (161) (120) (182) (125) (143) (509) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - Currency translation on significant items 2 3 2 4 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Currency translation (27) (19) (12) (16) Significant items Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - Currency translation on Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - Asia - Wealth and Personal Banking Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) 6 40 47 48 60 14 ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - - (1) (2) 1 - Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (11) (46) (55) (51) (66) (72) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - 1 1 - - - Asia - Commercial Banking Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) 1 31 26 30 37 1 ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - (3) (6) - (4) - Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (12) (21) (28) (21) (31) (32) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - - Asia - Global Banking and Markets Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) 43 59 40 55 59 - ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - (1) (3) (1) - - Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (8) (24) (28) (34) (38) (26) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - - Asia - Corporate Centre Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) 49 58 61 61 45 149 ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - - 1 - - - Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (128) (103) (151) (105) (108) (377) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - 28 20 12 15 - 1 Risk-weighted assets are non-additive across geographical regions due to market risk diversification effects within the Group. &"Calibri,Regular"&9&P Hong Kong HSBC Hong Kong Hong Kong - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net interest income 2,067 1,896 1,840 1,808 1,794 7,270 Net fee income 743 807 781 1,007 971 3,898 Other operating income 924 537 460 906 904 3,295 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 3,734 3,240 3,081 3,721 3,669 14,463 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (214) (205) (480) (37) (6) (608) Total operating expenses (2,051) (2,014) (2,093) (1,917) (1,918) (7,955) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures (2) 1 3 5 2 16 Profit/(loss) before tax 1,467 1,022 511 1,772 1,747 5,916 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue 14 2 (18) (18) (16) (61) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (80) (52) (97) (44) (61) (227) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 3,720 3,222 3,078 3,709 3,649 14,524 of which: net interest income 2,067 1,887 1,828 1,793 1,775 7,270 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (214) (204) (477) (37) (6) (608) Total operating expenses (1,971) (1,952) (1,983) (1,858) (1,839) (7,728) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures (2) 1 4 4 2 16 Profit/(loss) before tax 1,533 1,067 622 1,818 1,806 6,204 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 313,008 312,330 313,881 314,681 330,476 313,881 Loans and advances to customers (net) 310,779 310,240 311,947 313,162 328,913 311,947 Total external assets 792,780 787,676 771,138 767,628 771,274 771,138 Customer accounts 543,400 555,922 549,429 537,050 529,172 549,429 Risk-weighted assets 211,251 201,558 199,433 198,112 209,713 199,433 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 310,779 309,583 310,037 310,813 325,521 311,947 Customer accounts 543,400 554,746 546,064 533,022 523,716 549,429 Hong Kong - Wealth and Personal Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 2,012 1,575 1,757 1,980 2,139 7,964 of which: net interest income 1,312 1,194 1,155 1,146 1,142 4,620 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (22) (50) (12) (34) (6) (112) Total operating expenses (975) (966) (963) (966) (917) (3,785) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures (3) (1) 3 3 - 9 Profit/(loss) before tax 1,012 558 785 983 1,216 4,076 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue 2 2 2 1 (4) 4 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (6) (11) (13) (9) (6) (39) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 2,010 1,565 1,743 1,960 2,121 7,960 of which: net interest income 1,312 1,188 1,146 1,136 1,130 4,620 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (22) (49) (12) (34) (5) (112) Total operating expenses (969) (951) (941) (948) (902) (3,746) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures (3) (1) 2 3 1 9 Profit/(loss) before tax 1,016 564 792 981 1,215 4,111 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 133,942 133,035 133,146 132,655 141,471 133,146 Loans and advances to customers (net) 133,593 132,669 132,802 132,311 141,106 132,802 Total external assets 316,328 310,001 307,078 305,294 306,813 307,078 Customer accounts 355,100 358,206 353,611 347,576 345,451 353,611 Risk-weighted assets 61,341 60,964 59,007 58,992 65,897 59,007 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 133,593 132,388 131,988 131,319 139,651 132,802 Customer accounts 355,100 357,448 351,445 344,969 341,890 353,611 Hong Kong - Commercial Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 805 790 704 763 729 2,999 of which: net interest income 623 514 498 492 481 1,977 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (161) (136) (156) (36) 2 (241) Total operating expenses (369) (362) (389) (357) (360) (1,455) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 275 292 159 370 371 1,303 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue - - - - (1) - ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (11) (5) (12) (6) (9) (29) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 805 785 700 756 722 2,999 of which: net interest income 623 511 495 488 476 1,977 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (161) (135) (156) (36) 2 (241) Total operating expenses (358) (354) (373) (349) (347) (1,426) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 286 296 171 371 377 1,332 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 102,932 102,932 104,561 103,423 105,992 104,561 Loans and advances to customers (net) 101,567 101,684 103,438 102,402 104,983 103,438 Total external assets 148,847 148,433 147,920 147,018 146,129 147,920 Customer accounts 136,536 138,583 142,043 131,946 131,859 142,043 Risk-weighted assets 80,836 76,881 74,592 73,270 74,265 74,592 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 101,567 101,469 102,805 101,633 103,901 103,438 Customer accounts 136,536 138,290 141,173 130,956 130,499 142,043 Hong Kong - Global Banking and Markets Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 829 755 576 862 756 3,112 of which: net interest income 276 240 245 242 234 949 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (31) (20) (311) 33 (3) (255) Total operating expenses (513) (501) (536) (471) (462) (1,937) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 285 234 (271) 424 291 920 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue 28 7 (3) 4 (2) (1) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (5) (2) (2) (7) (4) (15) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 801 744 574 852 751 3,113 of which: net interest income 276 239 245 240 230 949 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (31) (20) (309) 33 (3) (255) Total operating expenses (508) (497) (531) (460) (453) (1,922) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 262 227 (266) 425 295 936 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 75,985 76,205 76,016 78,449 82,536 76,016 Loans and advances to customers (net) 75,469 75,729 75,551 78,294 82,346 75,551 Total external assets 268,838 273,293 262,300 260,125 252,487 262,300 Customer accounts 51,765 59,133 53,775 57,528 51,862 53,775 Risk-weighted assets 59,681 56,239 57,151 55,858 56,976 57,151 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 75,469 75,569 75,088 77,707 81,497 75,551 Customer accounts 51,765 59,008 53,446 57,096 51,327 53,775 Hong Kong - Corporate Centre Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 87 121 45 116 44 388 of which: net interest expense (144) (52) (60) (72) (62) (276) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - - - Total operating expenses (193) (184) (205) (123) (179) (778) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 1 2 1 2 2 7 Profit/(loss) before tax (105) (61) (159) (5) (133) (383) Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue (17) (6) (17) (22) (9) (63) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (57) (35) (72) (23) (41) (145) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 104 129 61 140 54 451 of which: net interest expense (144) (52) (57) (72) (62) (276) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - - - Total operating expenses (136) (151) (137) (101) (137) (633) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 1 2 2 2 2 7 Profit/(loss) before tax (31) (20) (74) 41 (81) (175) Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 149 158 157 155 477 157 Loans and advances to customers (net) 149 158 157 155 477 157 Total external assets 58,768 55,950 53,839 55,191 65,845 53,839 Customer accounts - - - - - - Risk-weighted assets 9,393 7,474 8,683 9,992 12,575 8,683 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 149 157 156 153 472 157 Customer accounts - - - - - - RECONCILING ITEMS Hong Kong - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date Revenue ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Currency translation (16) (21) (30) (36) Significant items Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments 43 13 (7) 2 (2) (7) Restructuring and other related costs (29) (11) (11) (20) (14) (54) Currency translation on significant items - - - - ECL currency translation 1 3 - - Operating expenses ($m) Currency translation 10 14 15 18 Significant items Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (80) (52) (97) (44) (61) (227) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - Currency translation on significant items - 1 - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Currency translation - 1 (1) - Significant items Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - Currency translation on Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - Hong Kong - Wealth and Personal Banking Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) 2 10 14 20 18 4 ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - (1) - - (1) - Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (6) (15) (22) (18) (15) (39) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - 1 - (1) - Hong Kong - Commercial Banking Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) - 5 4 7 7 - ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - (1) - - - - Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (11) (8) (16) (8) (13) (29) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - - Hong Kong - Global Banking and Markets Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) 28 11 2 10 5 (1) ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - - (2) - - - Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (5) (4) (5) (11) (9) (15) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - - Hong Kong - Corporate Centre Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) (17) (8) (16) (24) (10) (63) ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - - Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (57) (33) (68) (22) (42) (145) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - (1) - - - &"Calibri,Regular"&9&P Mainland China HSBC Mainland China Mainland China - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net interest income 435 433 430 426 414 1,671 Net fee income 95 128 104 104 108 441 Other operating income 634 432 449 430 389 1,622 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,164 993 983 960 911 3,734 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (66) (73) (49) (38) (19) (89) Total operating expenses (709) (713) (755) (712) (680) (2,773) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 672 672 574 539 646 2,461 Profit/(loss) before tax 1,061 879 753 749 858 3,333 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue 19 19 17 3 11 41 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (5) (10) (11) (10) (7) (32) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,145 934 932 936 877 3,693 of which: net interest income 435 416 415 416 406 1,672 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (66) (71) (46) (38) (19) (89) Total operating expenses (704) (674) (720) (686) (657) (2,741) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 672 645 555 527 631 2,461 Profit/(loss) before tax 1,047 834 721 739 832 3,324 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 53,289 56,232 54,542 52,349 51,403 54,542 Loans and advances to customers (net) 52,922 55,883 54,239 52,066 51,123 54,239 Total external assets 134,404 144,423 139,790 135,509 133,742 139,790 Customer accounts 55,580 54,481 59,266 54,458 57,227 59,266 Risk-weighted assets 84,489 87,317 85,504 82,954 83,477 85,504 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 52,922 52,932 51,506 50,203 49,323 54,239 Customer accounts 55,580 51,603 56,280 52,509 55,212 59,266 Mainland China - Wealth and Personal Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 218 194 223 199 219 857 of which: net interest income 114 111 107 101 101 409 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (10) (6) (13) (6) (4) (25) Total operating expenses (225) (226) (276) (219) (227) (927) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax (17) (38) (66) (26) (12) (95) Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue - - 1 - - 1 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (1) (1) (4) (1) - (5) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 218 186 212 195 215 856 of which: net interest income 114 107 104 99 97 409 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (10) (6) (12) (6) (4) (25) Total operating expenses (224) (216) (261) (213) (222) (922) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax (16) (36) (61) (24) (11) (91) Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 11,092 11,684 11,629 11,384 11,091 11,629 Loans and advances to customers (net) 11,018 11,608 11,553 11,308 11,015 11,553 Total external assets 18,669 19,667 19,933 19,793 18,199 19,933 Customer accounts 13,815 14,131 13,976 13,234 12,942 13,976 Risk-weighted assets 5,681 5,961 6,005 5,865 5,669 6,005 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 11,018 10,995 10,971 10,904 10,627 11,553 Customer accounts 13,815 13,385 13,272 12,760 12,486 13,976 Mainland China - Commercial Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 204 226 194 204 197 787 of which: net interest income 165 165 161 161 151 616 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (38) (34) (21) (26) (20) (48) Total operating expenses (111) (110) (116) (117) (119) (451) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 55 82 57 61 58 288 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue - - - - - - ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses - - (1) - - 2 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 204 216 187 200 192 787 of which: net interest income 165 158 156 157 148 616 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (38) (32) (20) (25) (19) (48) Total operating expenses (111) (106) (111) (115) (116) (453) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 55 78 56 60 57 286 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 25,146 26,539 24,612 23,997 23,942 24,612 Loans and advances to customers (net) 24,917 26,325 24,429 23,821 23,763 24,429 Total external assets 36,463 38,454 36,546 35,821 33,388 36,546 Customer accounts 19,163 19,281 20,481 18,536 18,443 20,481 Risk-weighted assets 29,532 29,485 27,601 25,738 25,379 27,601 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 24,917 24,935 23,198 22,969 22,927 24,429 Customer accounts 19,163 18,263 19,449 17,873 17,793 20,481 Mainland China - Global Banking and Markets Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 314 271 264 274 266 1,077 of which: net interest income 158 168 178 167 164 669 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (18) (34) (11) (6) 4 (14) Total operating expenses (115) (109) (116) (122) (123) (477) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 181 128 137 146 147 586 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue 1 1 (2) - 1 - ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses - - - - - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 313 259 258 268 259 1,078 of which: net interest income 158 161 170 163 161 669 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (18) (32) (13) (6) 5 (14) Total operating expenses (115) (104) (114) (120) (119) (477) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 180 123 131 142 145 587 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 17,026 17,982 18,274 16,941 16,343 18,274 Loans and advances to customers (net) 16,962 17,924 18,231 16,910 16,319 18,231 Total external assets 50,717 54,850 51,277 51,092 46,459 51,277 Customer accounts 22,602 21,068 24,809 22,688 25,842 24,809 Risk-weighted assets 19,699 19,914 17,637 17,272 17,633 17,637 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 16,962 16,977 17,312 16,305 15,744 18,231 Customer accounts 22,602 19,956 23,559 21,876 24,932 24,809 Mainland China - Corporate Centre Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 428 303 304 282 226 1,012 of which: net interest expense (1) (10) (14) (3) (2) (21) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - (2) (1) 1 (1) Total operating expenses (258) (268) (249) (254) (210) (918) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 671 672 572 539 648 2,461 Profit/(loss) before tax 841 707 625 566 665 2,554 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue 18 17 14 3 12 39 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (4) (8) (3) (9) (8) (28) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 410 273 275 274 211 973 of which: net interest expense (1) (9) (15) (3) (1) (21) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - (1) - (1) Total operating expenses (254) (249) (234) (240) (199) (890) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 671 645 555 527 631 2,461 Profit/(loss) before tax 827 669 596 560 643 2,543 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 25 27 27 26 26 27 Loans and advances to customers (net) 25 27 27 26 26 27 Total external assets 28,556 31,453 32,033 28,802 35,696 32,033 Customer accounts - - - - - - Risk-weighted assets 29,577 31,957 34,261 34,079 34,796 34,261 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 25 25 25 25 25 27 Customer accounts - - - - - - RECONCILING ITEMS Mainland China - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date Revenue ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Currency translation (41) (34) (22) (23) Significant items Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments 1 1 - - - - Restructuring and other related costs 18 18 17 3 11 41 Currency translation on significant items (1) - (1) - ECL currency translation 2 3 - - Operating expenses ($m) Currency translation 29 25 16 16 Significant items Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (5) (10) (11) (10) (7) (32) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - Currency translation on significant items - 1 - - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Currency translation (27) (19) (12) (15) Significant items Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - Currency translation on Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - Mainland China - Wealth and Personal Banking Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) - 8 11 4 4 1 ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - - (1) - - - Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (1) (10) (15) (6) (5) (5) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - - Mainland China - Commercial Banking Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) - 10 7 4 5 - ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - (2) (1) (1) (1) - Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) - (4) (5) (2) (3) 2 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - - Mainland China - Global Banking and Markets Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) 1 12 6 6 7 - ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - (2) 2 - (1) - Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) - (5) (2) (2) (4) - Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - - Mainland China - Corporate Centre Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) 18 30 29 8 15 39 ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - - (2) - 1 - Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (4) (19) (15) (14) (11) (28) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - 27 17 12 17 - &"Calibri,Regular"&9&P Middle East and North Africa HSBC Middle East and North Africa Middle East and North Africa - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net interest income 362 341 328 321 320 1,299 Net fee income 216 215 215 187 185 774 Other operating income 36 168 138 119 115 487 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges1 614 724 681 627 620 2,560 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges1 6 43 (28) 44 61 132 Total operating expenses1 (376) (380) (401) (358) (397) (1,544) Share of profit/(loss) in associates and joint ventures 119 (2) 70 65 102 275 Profit/(loss) before tax1 363 385 322 378 386 1,423 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue 4 1 - - - - ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (10) (12) (19) (15) (11) (56) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 610 693 636 577 571 2,560 of which: net interest income 362 323 301 291 288 1,299 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 6 45 (26) 47 59 132 Total operating expenses (366) (359) (366) (319) (358) (1,488) Share of profit/(loss) in associates and joint ventures 119 (2) 70 66 102 275 Profit/(loss) before tax 369 377 314 371 374 1,479 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 29,479 27,873 27,756 28,547 29,211 27,756 Loans and advances to customers (net) 28,348 26,708 26,375 27,095 27,608 26,375 Total external assets 68,921 67,689 66,945 64,478 63,515 66,945 Customer accounts 44,008 43,873 42,629 42,089 41,086 42,629 Risk-weighted assets2 60,856 60,738 60,223 60,319 59,476 60,223 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 28,348 26,357 25,573 25,555 25,835 26,375 Customer accounts 44,008 43,180 40,634 38,881 37,861 42,629 Middle East and North Africa - Wealth and Personal Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 221 214 203 211 197 817 of which: net interest income 147 137 125 127 125 506 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 4 (5) (2) 31 1 37 Total operating expenses (159) (161) (172) (156) (169) (660) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 66 48 29 86 29 194 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue - - - - - - ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (1) (1) (4) - (1) (7) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 221 205 186 193 180 817 of which: net interest income 147 130 119 116 112 506 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 4 (5) (2) 32 1 37 Total operating expenses (158) (154) (159) (141) (152) (653) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 67 46 25 84 29 201 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 5,779 5,560 5,416 5,439 5,315 5,416 Loans and advances to customers (net) 5,628 5,393 5,244 5,227 5,051 5,244 Total external assets 15,989 17,041 17,046 16,504 15,995 17,046 Customer accounts 21,495 21,553 21,010 21,143 21,325 21,010 Risk-weighted assets 8,694 8,735 8,043 7,893 7,648 8,043 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 5,628 5,354 5,131 5,006 4,828 5,244 Customer accounts 21,495 21,131 19,863 19,129 19,270 21,010 Middle East and North Africa - Commercial Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 105 156 156 158 153 612 of which: net interest income 108 95 97 99 95 380 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - 19 (39) (16) (2) (39) Total operating expenses (79) (80) (97) (74) (84) (338) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 26 95 20 68 67 235 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue - - - - - - ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (2) (1) (1) - (2) (5) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 105 149 143 142 140 612 of which: net interest income 108 90 89 87 82 380 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - 20 (35) (14) (4) (39) Total operating expenses (77) (77) (91) (68) (78) (333) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 28 92 17 60 58 240 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 10,854 10,817 10,988 11,342 11,765 10,988 Loans and advances to customers (net) 9,946 9,885 9,867 10,197 10,538 9,867 Total external assets 16,257 16,832 17,229 17,205 17,516 17,229 Customer accounts 9,552 9,752 9,173 8,772 8,748 9,173 Risk-weighted assets 14,749 14,465 14,763 15,498 15,736 14,763 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 9,946 9,671 9,401 9,340 9,508 9,867 Customer accounts 9,552 9,657 8,918 8,323 8,274 9,173 Middle East and North Africa - Global Banking and Markets Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 286 352 324 252 262 1,108 of which: net interest income 117 119 111 107 112 435 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 2 30 12 29 61 132 Total operating expenses (114) (114) (112) (99) (112) (435) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 174 268 224 182 211 805 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue 4 - - - - - ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (1) (1) 3 - (2) (1) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 282 337 303 234 244 1,108 of which: net interest income 117 112 101 95 101 435 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 2 30 10 29 61 132 Total operating expenses (113) (110) (108) (93) (105) (434) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 171 257 205 170 200 806 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 12,847 11,497 11,352 11,765 12,131 11,352 Loans and advances to customers (net) 12,774 11,431 11,264 11,671 12,019 11,264 Total external assets 29,844 27,348 26,168 24,366 23,773 26,168 Customer accounts 12,960 12,560 12,443 12,173 11,011 12,443 Risk-weighted assets 14,013 15,191 15,107 15,469 15,163 15,107 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 12,774 11,332 11,041 11,209 11,499 11,264 Customer accounts 12,960 12,384 11,850 11,428 10,316 12,443 Middle East and North Africa - Corporate Centre Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1 3 5 6 5 25 of which: net interest income/(expense) (11) (10) (9) (11) (10) (22) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - - 1 Total operating expenses (23) (26) (23) (30) (30) (112) Share of profit/(loss) in associates and joint ventures 119 (2) 69 66 102 275 Profit/(loss) before tax 97 (25) 51 42 77 189 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue - - - - - - ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (6) (9) (13) (13) (8) (43) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1 3 4 7 7 25 of which: net interest income/(expense) (11) (9) (8) (7) (7) (22) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - - 1 Total operating expenses (17) (17) (9) (18) (24) (69) Share of profit/(loss) in associates and joint ventures 119 (2) 70 66 102 275 Profit/(loss) before tax 103 (16) 65 55 85 232 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) - - - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) - - - - - - Total external assets 6,832 6,467 6,502 6,403 6,231 6,502 Customer accounts 1 8 3 - 2 3 Risk-weighted assets 23,400 22,347 22,310 21,459 20,929 22,310 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) - - - - - - Customer accounts 1 8 3 - 2 3 RECONCILING ITEMS Middle East and North Africa - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date Revenue ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Currency translation (30) (45) (50) (49) Significant items Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments 4 1 - - - - Restructuring and other related costs - - - - - - Currency translation on significant items - - - - ECL currency translation 2 2 3 (2) Operating expenses ($m) Currency translation 10 17 25 29 Significant items Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (10) (12) (19) (15) (11) (56) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - Currency translation on significant items 1 1 1 1 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) Currency translation - - 1 - Significant items Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - Currency translation on Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - - Middle East and North Africa - Wealth and Personal Banking Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) - 9 17 18 17 - ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - (1) - - Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (1) (7) (13) (15) (17) (7) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - - Middle East and North Africa - Commercial Banking Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) - 7 13 16 13 - ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - (1) (4) (2) 2 - Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (2) (3) (6) (6) (6) (5) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - - Middle East and North Africa - Global Banking and Markets Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) 4 15 21 18 18 - ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - - 2 - - - Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (1) (4) (4) (6) (7) (1) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - - Middle East and North Africa - Corporate Centre Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) - - 1 (1) (2) - ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - - Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (6) (9) (14) (12) (6) (43) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - (1) - - - 1 Losses due to the impacts of hyperinflation on monetary items in Turkey. The total impact of applying IAS 29 and the hyperinflation provisions of IAS 21 in the current quarter is a decrease in the Group's profit before tax of $114m, comprising a decrease in revenue of $113m, and an increase in ECL and operating expenses of $1m. 2 Risk-weighted assets are non-additive across geographical regions due to market risk diversification effects within the Group. &"Calibri,Regular"&9&P North America HSBC North America North America - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net interest income 803 724 700 712 729 2,845 Net fee income 475 522 524 522 501 2,056 Other operating income 274 391 329 216 272 1,153 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,552 1,637 1,553 1,450 1,502 6,054 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (105) 58 (19) 45 108 238 Total operating expenses (1,142) (1,142) (1,323) (1,137) (1,289) (4,918) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 305 553 211 358 321 1,374 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue 4 101 14 (21) (3) (10) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (92) (63) (179) (62) (153) (432) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,548 1,534 1,532 1,465 1,486 6,064 of which: net interest income 803 721 698 708 719 2,845 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (105) 58 (19) 45 107 238 Total operating expenses (1,050) (1,077) (1,139) (1,071) (1,127) (4,486) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 393 515 374 439 466 1,816 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 116,685 113,270 109,392 107,088 107,244 109,392 Loans and advances to customers (net) 116,075 112,660 108,717 106,422 106,414 108,717 Total external assets 339,424 338,927 341,935 364,292 354,717 341,935 Customer accounts 168,699 174,376 178,565 179,100 176,152 178,565 Risk-weighted assets1 111,990 113,634 110,412 113,170 115,208 110,412 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 116,075 110,906 107,693 105,521 104,232 108,717 Customer accounts 168,699 172,618 177,468 178,144 173,800 178,565 North America - Wealth and Personal Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 435 536 478 463 483 1,919 of which: net interest income 326 297 304 325 330 1,286 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 4 (1) (20) 45 (6) 18 Total operating expenses (353) (397) (469) (440) (519) (1,877) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 86 138 (11) 68 (42) 60 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue - 93 17 (1) (1) 14 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (12) (6) (9) (5) (73) (92) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 435 442 459 462 476 1,905 of which: net interest income 326 296 302 323 325 1,286 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 4 (1) (20) 45 (6) 18 Total operating expenses (341) (390) (459) (434) (440) (1,785) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 98 51 (20) 73 30 138 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 50,998 51,363 51,288 50,568 50,420 51,288 Loans and advances to customers (net) 50,788 51,151 51,058 50,363 50,074 51,058 Total external assets 83,464 86,556 104,836 110,716 105,818 104,836 Customer accounts 71,112 73,726 73,052 72,599 70,486 73,052 Risk-weighted assets 18,549 19,282 21,055 21,990 22,412 21,055 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 50,788 50,258 50,522 49,886 48,932 51,058 Customer accounts 71,112 72,759 72,464 72,068 69,216 73,052 North America - Commercial Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 531 493 508 487 473 1,914 of which: net interest income 356 311 318 319 304 1,226 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (110) 58 (6) (23) 38 54 Total operating expenses (234) (240) (241) (225) (241) (945) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 187 311 261 239 270 1,023 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue - - - - - - ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (7) (4) (2) (6) (6) (14) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 531 491 505 484 465 1,914 of which: net interest income 356 310 316 317 300 1,226 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (110) 58 (7) (23) 37 54 Total operating expenses (227) (235) (235) (217) (233) (931) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 194 314 263 244 269 1,037 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 50,808 48,621 45,323 43,578 44,615 45,323 Loans and advances to customers (net) 50,440 48,277 44,933 43,182 44,197 44,933 Total external assets 88,231 87,916 77,197 79,585 77,260 77,197 Customer accounts 63,521 64,407 68,844 67,329 66,303 68,844 Risk-weighted assets 54,655 52,734 51,280 50,207 49,459 51,280 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 50,440 47,499 44,498 42,803 43,264 44,933 Customer accounts 63,521 63,769 68,436 66,989 65,432 68,844 North America - Global Banking and Markets Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 518 560 495 472 461 1,991 of which: net interest income 120 96 81 77 91 345 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1 1 6 23 76 165 Total operating expenses (377) (376) (380) (337) (368) (1,459) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 142 185 121 158 169 697 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue 2 2 (3) (3) (7) (19) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (7) (4) (16) (6) (5) (27) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 516 558 498 475 464 2,010 of which: net interest income 120 96 81 76 90 345 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1 1 7 23 76 165 Total operating expenses (370) (372) (370) (330) (359) (1,432) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 147 187 135 168 181 743 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 14,879 13,285 12,781 12,942 12,209 12,781 Loans and advances to customers (net) 14,847 13,231 12,726 12,877 12,143 12,726 Total external assets 161,908 158,832 154,520 169,097 166,707 154,520 Customer accounts 34,066 36,242 36,674 39,177 39,367 36,674 Risk-weighted assets 34,615 37,655 34,944 37,494 39,576 34,944 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 14,847 13,149 12,672 12,831 12,035 12,726 Customer accounts 34,066 36,090 36,573 39,092 39,157 36,674 North America - Corporate Centre Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 69 48 73 28 85 231 of which: net interest expense 1 18 (2) (8) 5 (12) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - 1 - - - Total operating expenses (179) (129) (234) (135) (161) (637) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax (110) (81) (160) (107) (76) (406) Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue 3 6 4 (17) 3 (6) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (66) (50) (154) (45) (67) (299) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 66 41 72 43 81 237 of which: net interest expense 1 18 (1) (8) 5 (12) Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - - - Total operating expenses (113) (80) (76) (91) (94) (338) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax (47) (39) (4) (48) (13) (101) Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) - - - - - - Loans and advances to customers (net) - - - - - - Total external assets 5,823 5,624 5,383 4,893 4,933 5,383 Customer accounts - - (5) (5) (5) (5) Risk-weighted assets 4,171 3,963 3,133 3,479 3,761 3,133 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) - - - - - - Customer accounts - - (5) (5) (5) (5) RECONCILING ITEMS North America - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date Revenue ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Currency translation (4) (7) (6) (19) Significant items Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Fair value movements on financial instruments 4 2 (1) (4) - (5) Restructuring and other related costs - 99 15 (17) (3) (5) Currency translation on significant items (2) - - - ECL currency translation - - - (1) Operating expenses ($m) Currency translation 2 5 4 11 Significant items Costs of structural reform - - - - - - Customer redress programmes - - - - - - Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - - - - Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - Restructuring and other related costs (92) (63) (179) (62) (153) (432) Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - Currency translation on significant items - - - 2 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items Currency translation - - - - Significant items Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - Currency translation on Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) - - - - North America - Wealth and Personal Banking Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) - 94 19 1 7 14 ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - - Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (12) (7) (10) (6) (79) (92) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - - North America - Commercial Banking Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) - 2 3 3 8 - ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - - 1 - 1 - Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (7) (5) (6) (8) (8) (14) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - - North America - Global Banking and Markets Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) 2 2 (3) (3) (3) (19) ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - - (1) - - - Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (7) (4) (10) (7) (9) (27) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - - North America - Corporate Centre Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) 3 7 1 (15) 4 (6) ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - - 1 - - - Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (66) (49) (158) (44) (67) (299) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - - 1 Risk-weighted assets are non-additive across geographical regions due to market risk diversification effects within the Group. &"Calibri,Regular"&9&P US HSBC US US - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net interest income 472 424 436 448 464 1,809 Net fee income 306 354 351 353 329 1,376 Other operating income 224 342 237 133 191 821 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,002 1,120 1,024 934 984 4,006 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (46) 25 (10) 41 83 205 Total operating expenses (850) (846) (996) (838) (973) (3,683) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 106 299 18 137 94 528 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue 2 99 12 (22) (2) (14) ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (75) (52) (157) (45) (121) (355) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,000 1,023 1,013 955 988 4,020 of which: net interest income 472 424 436 448 464 1,809 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (46) 25 (10) 41 84 205 Total operating expenses (775) (794) (840) (793) (851) (3,328) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 179 254 163 203 221 897 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 57,105 54,360 52,953 51,913 52,387 52,953 Loans and advances to customers (net) 56,819 54,122 52,678 51,656 51,985 52,678 Total external assets 240,809 241,118 244,904 267,431 260,185 244,904 Customer accounts 101,137 107,659 111,921 114,064 110,579 111,921 Risk-weighted assets 77,514 80,274 77,778 80,303 81,866 77,778 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 56,819 54,122 52,678 51,656 51,985 52,678 Customer accounts 101,137 107,659 111,921 114,064 110,579 111,921 HSBC US - Wealth and Personal Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 219 332 278 262 278 1,116 of which: net interest income 181 165 183 198 199 782 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 6 (4) (15) 34 - 21 Total operating expenses (209) (252) (314) (289) (367) (1,268) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 16 76 (51) 7 (89) (131) Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue - 93 15 (1) - 14 ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (11) (5) (10) (2) (70) (86) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 219 240 259 263 280 1,102 of which: net interest income 181 165 180 198 200 782 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 6 (4) (14) 34 - 21 Total operating expenses (198) (247) (305) (287) (297) (1,182) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 27 (11) (60) 10 (17) (59) Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 21,036 21,055 21,606 21,253 21,565 21,606 Loans and advances to customers (net) 20,977 20,996 21,539 21,209 21,395 21,539 Total external assets 42,441 45,296 61,774 67,723 63,640 61,774 Customer accounts 36,570 39,567 39,269 38,786 37,160 39,269 Risk-weighted assets 12,371 13,194 14,839 15,770 16,097 14,839 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 20,977 20,996 21,539 21,209 21,395 21,539 Customer accounts 36,570 39,567 39,269 38,786 37,160 39,269 HSBC US - Commercial Banking Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 282 259 272 262 253 1,031 of which: net interest income 209 176 181 191 183 734 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (54) 27 2 (24) 11 26 Total operating expenses (146) (148) (149) (134) (152) (585) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 82 138 125 104 112 472 Reported Significant items - Totals ($m) Revenue - - - - - - ECL - - - - - - Operating expenses (6) (4) - (2) (5) (8) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Adjusted ($m) Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 282 259 272 262 253 1,031 of which: net interest income 209 176 183 191 182 734 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (54) 27 1 (24) 12 26 Total operating expenses (140) (145) (145) (132) (148) (577) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - Profit/(loss) before tax 88 141 128 106 117 480 Balance sheet date Balance sheet date Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Loans and advances to customers (gross) 24,320 22,809 21,650 20,645 21,471 21,650 Loans and advances to customers (net) 24,119 22,661 21,475 20,473 21,290 21,475 Total external assets 50,791 51,262 42,371 45,465 43,057 42,371 Customer accounts 38,530 39,408 43,709 43,845 41,716 43,709 Risk-weighted assets 31,614 30,686 29,962 29,111 27,937 29,962 Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m) Loans and advances to customers (net) 24,119 22,661 21,475 20,473 21,290 21,475 Customer accounts 38,530 39,408 43,709 43,845 41,716 43,709 HSBC US - Global Banking and Markets Quarter ended Year to date Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 450 492 429 398 384 1,697 of which: net interest income 99 88 77 67 79 310 Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 2 2 1 32 73 158 Total operating expenses (345) (345) (345) (307) (337) (1,331) Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - 2Q 2022 Data Pack