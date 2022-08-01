Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. HSBC Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:50 2022-08-01 am EDT
544.10 GBX   +5.92%
HSBC : 2Q 2022 Data Pack (Excel)
HSBC Turns Down Shareholder Proposal for Asia Spinoff Due to High Execution Costs
HSBC : 2Q 2022 Data Pack (Excel)

08/01/2022 | 03:24am EDT
2Q 2022 Data Pack
Cover - Notice
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Data Pack
2Q 2022
The financial information on which this supplement is based is unaudited and has been prepared in accordance with HSBC's significant accounting policies as described in the Annual Report and Accounts 2021. The financial information does not constitute financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRSs'), is not complete and should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report and Accounts 2021, the Interim Report 2022, and other reports and financial information published by HSBC.
Unless stated otherwise, all information is on a reported basis. Where disclosed, adjusted performance information is computed by adjusting reported results for the effects of foreign currency translation differences and significant items, which both distort period-on-period comparisons. We consider adjusted performance provides useful information for investors by aligning internal and external reporting, identifying and quantifying items management believes to be significant, and providing insight into how management assesses period-on-period performance. Definitions and calculations of other alternative performance measures are included in our 'Reconciliation of alternative performance measures' on page 56 of our Interim Report 2022. All alternative performance measures are reconciled to the closest reported financial measure.
'Significant items' refers collectively to the items that management and investors would ordinarily identify and consider separately to improve the understanding of the underlying trends in the business.
The quarterly comparatives are translated at average 2Q22 exchange rates for the income statement or at the prevailing rates of exchange on 30 June 2022 for the balance sheet. The yearly comparatives are translated at average FY21 exchange rates for the income statement or at the prevailing rates of exchange on 31 December 2021 for the balance sheet. The income statement for the half-year to 30 June 2021 is translated at the average rate of exchange for the half-year to 30 June 2022.
Registered office and Group Head office: 8 Canada Square , London, E14 5HQ, United Kingdom
Web: www.hsbc.com
Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987
Cover - Index
Index
Page
HSBC Holdings plc (Group) - Income statement 1
HSBC Holdings plc (Group) - Balance sheet data 3
HSBC Holdings plc (Group) - Net interest margin 7
Global businesses
Wealth and Personal Banking - WPB 8
Commercial Banking - CMB 11
Global Banking and Markets - GBM 14
Corporate Centre 17
Geographical regions / countries / territory
Europe 20
Europe - HSBC UK (UK ring-fenced bank) 27
Europe - HSBC Bank (non UK ring-fenced bank) 34
Europe - other 41
Asia 48
Hong Kong 55
Mainland China 62
Middle East and North Africa - MENA 69
North America 76
US 83
Latin America 90
Mexico 97
Credit risk 104
Group income statement
HSBC
HSBC Holdings plc consolidated
Quarter ended Year to date Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 30-Jun-22 30-Jun-21
Net interest income 7,454 6,997 6,781 6,610 6,584 26,489 14,451 13,098
Net fee income 2,938 3,126 3,101 3,322 3,211 13,097 6,064 6,674
Other operating income 2,380 2,341 2,107 2,080 2,770 9,966 4,721 5,779
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 12,772 12,464 11,989 12,012 12,565 49,552 25,236 25,551
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (448) (642) (450) 659 284 928 (1,090) 719
Total operating expenses (8,107) (8,312) (9,544) (7,989) (8,560) (34,620) (16,419) (17,087)
of which: staff expenses1 (4,510) (4,561) (5,002) (4,130) (4,689) (18,742) (9,071) (9,610)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 793 656 669 721 771 3,046 1,449 1,656
Profit/(loss) before tax 5,010 4,166 2,664 5,403 5,060 18,906 9,176 10,839
Tax credit/(charge) 762 (723) (635) (1,161) (1,206) (4,213) 39 (2,417)
Profit/(loss) after tax 5,772 3,443 2,029 4,242 3,854 14,693 9,215 8,422
Profit/(loss) attributable to:
- ordinary shareholders of the parent company ('PAOS') 5,486 2,803 1,788 3,543 3,396 12,607 8,289 7,276
- preference shareholders of the parent company - - - - - 7 - 7
- other equity holders of the parent company 138 488 142 495 212 1,303 626 666
- non-controlling interests 148 152 99 204 246 776 300 473
(Increase)/decrease in present value of in-force insurance business ('PVIF') (net of tax) (516) (183) (6) (68) (44) (58) (699) 16
Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets (net of tax) 42 4 591 17 - 608 46 -
PAOS net of PVIF and goodwill impairment 5,012 2,624 2,373 3,492 3,352 13,157 7,636 7,292
Reported significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue (369) (85) (103) (189) 41 (538) (454) (246)
ECL - - - - - - - -
Operating expenses (588) (455) (1,203) (404) (541) (2,472) (1,043) (865)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges1 13,141 12,107 11,594 11,575 11,772 50,090 25,690 24,734
of which: net interest income 7,466 6,773 6,526 6,289 6,204 26,479 14,465 12,542
of which: net fee income 2,938 3,047 3,006 3,190 3,060 13,097 6,064 6,451
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (448) (629) (466) 600 255 928 (1,090) 675
Total operating expenses (7,519) (7,577) (8,004) (7,179) (7,521) (32,148) (15,376) (15,520)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 793 630 648 700 754 3,046 1,449 1,649
Profit/(loss) before tax 5,967 4,531 3,772 5,696 5,260 21,916 10,673 11,538
Quarter ended Year to date Year to date
Earnings metrics 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 30-Jun-22 30-Jun-21
Return on average equity (annualised) 13.0 % 6.5 % 4.0 % 8.0 % 7.8 % 7.1 % 9.7 % 8.4 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualised) 13.3 % 6.8 % 6.0 % 8.7 % 8.6 % 8.3 % 9.9 % 9.4 %
Earnings per share ($) 0.28 0.14 0.09 0.18 0.17 0.62 0.42 0.36
Adjusted ECL / average gross loans (annualised) 0.17 % 0.25 % 0.18 % (0.24)% (0.10)% (0.09)% 0.21 % (0.14)%
Dividends
Dividends per share - declared in respect of the period ($) 0.09 - 0.18 - 0.07 0.25 0.09 0.07
Dividends paid during the period, net of scrip ($m) 3,576 - - 1,421 3,059 4,480 3,576 3,059
Value of scrip issued during period ($m) - - - - - - - -
Revenue significant items ($m)
Customer redress programmes (12) (2) (7) - - 11 (14) 18
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses (288) - - - - - (288) -
Fair value movements on financial instruments (58) (162) 16 (64) 45 (242) (220) (194)
Restructuring and other related costs (11) 79 (112) (125) (4) (307) 68 (70)
Cost significant items ($m)
Costs of structural reform - - - - - - - -
Customer redress programmes 10 (4) (25) (7) (27) (49) 6 (17)
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - - - -
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles (9) - (587) - - (587) (9) -
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - - - -
Restructuring and other related costs (589) (451) (591) (397) (514) (1,836) (1,040) (848)
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - - - -
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
Impairment of goodwill - - - - - - - -
Reconciling items - Currency translation on reported items - Totals ($m)
Revenue (448) (497) (623) (760)
ECL 13 (16) (59) (29)
Operating expenses 302 359 435 537
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures (26) (21) (21) (17)
Currency translation on revenue significant items (6) 1 3 (8)
Currency translation on operating expense significant items 22 22 29 39
Currency translation on share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - -
1 Staff expenses are presented net of software capitalisation costs. During 4Q21, the allocation of internally capitalised software costs between staff expenses and general administrative expenses was updated to better reflect the allocation of the underlying costs being capitalised. The YTD impact recognised in 4Q was an increase of $733m in staff expenses, offset by a corresponding decrease in general administrative expenses. There is no impact on total operating expenses and comparatives have not been re-presented.

&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P

Group balance sheet
HSBC
HSBC Holdings plc consolidated
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Assets - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Cash and balances at central banks 363,608 389,257 403,018 409,918 393,559 403,018
Items in the course of collection from other banks 8,073 4,898 4,136 6,384 9,406 4,136
Hong Kong Government certificates of indebtedness 43,866 43,438 42,578 41,476 41,880 42,578
Trading assets 217,350 228,810 248,842 256,374 260,250 248,842
Financial assets designated and otherwise mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or loss 45,873 47,745 49,804 49,068 49,120 49,804
Derivatives 262,923 223,371 196,882 198,533 209,516 196,882
Loans and advances to banks 96,429 90,161 83,136 95,974 86,886 83,136
Loans and advances to customers (net) 1,028,356 1,055,307 1,045,814 1,039,677 1,059,511 1,045,814
Reverse repurchase agreements - non-trading 244,451 245,575 241,648 211,035 201,714 241,648
Financial investments 430,796 458,414 446,274 428,751 434,576 446,274
Prepayments, accrued income and other assets 185,823 177,418 139,982 177,145 175,155 139,982
Current tax assets 1,151 971 970 428 405 970
Interests in associates and joint ventures 29,446 30,229 29,609 28,561 28,709 29,609
Goodwill and intangible assets 21,625 21,182 20,622 20,895 20,703 20,622
Deferred tax assets 5,650 4,736 4,624 4,572 4,615 4,624
Total assets 2,985,420 3,021,512 2,957,939 2,968,791 2,976,005 2,957,939
Liabilities - reported ($m)
Hong Kong currency notes in circulation 43,866 43,438 42,578 41,476 41,880 42,578
Deposits by banks 105,275 101,786 101,152 92,548 100,448 101,152
Customer accounts 1,651,301 1,709,685 1,710,574 1,687,982 1,669,091 1,710,574
Repurchase agreements - non-trading 129,707 138,034 126,670 121,158 112,798 126,670
Items in the course of transmission to other banks 9,673 5,358 5,214 7,563 15,100 5,214
Trading liabilities 80,569 81,184 84,904 89,212 89,637 84,904
Financial liabilities designated at fair value 126,006 135,624 145,502 146,086 151,686 145,502
Derivatives 251,469 216,353 191,064 189,169 200,156 191,064
Debt securities in issue 87,944 85,330 78,557 82,903 84,218 78,557
Accruals, deferred income and other liabilities 163,600 156,230 123,778 164,487 164,800 123,778
Current tax liabilities 685 631 698 1,516 929 698
Liabilities under insurance contracts 113,130 115,317 112,745 111,015 110,572 112,745
Provisions 1,900 2,058 2,566 2,359 2,814 2,566
Deferred tax liabilities 2,894 3,986 4,673 4,125 4,338 4,673
Subordinated liabilities 20,711 21,840 20,487 20,503 20,774 20,487
Total liabilities 2,788,730 2,816,854 2,751,162 2,762,102 2,769,241 2,751,162
Equity - reported ($m)
Called up share capital 10,188 10,262 10,316 10,376 10,376 10,316
Share premium account 14,662 14,662 14,602 14,601 14,600 14,602
Other equity instruments 21,691 22,414 22,414 22,414 22,414 22,414
Other reserves (8,576) 498 6,460 3,979 6,509 6,460
Retained earnings 150,417 148,457 144,458 146,774 144,319 144,458
Total shareholders' equity 188,382 196,293 198,250 198,144 198,218 198,250
Non-controlling interests 8,308 8,365 8,527 8,545 8,546 8,527
Total equity 196,690 204,658 206,777 206,689 206,764 206,777
Total liabilities and equity 2,985,420 3,021,512 2,957,939 2,968,791 2,976,005 2,957,939
Other balance sheet data - reported ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 1,039,128 1,066,604 1,057,232 1,051,186 1,072,374 1,057,232
Risk-weighted assets1 851,743 862,318 838,263 839,184 862,292 838,263
Total shareholders' equity 188,382 196,293 198,250 198,144 198,218 198,250
AT1 capital (21,691) (22,414) (22,414) (22,414) (22,414) (22,414)
Preference shares - - - - - -
Perpetual capital securities - - - - - -
Ordinary shareholders' equity ('NAV') 166,691 173,879 175,836 175,730 175,804 175,836
Goodwill, PVIF and other intangibles (net of deferred tax) (18,383) (18,046) (17,643) (18,019) (17,819) (17,643)
Tangible equity ('TNAV') 148,308 155,833 158,193 157,711 157,985 158,193
Year to date Year ended
30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Average TNAV 155,053 157,014 158,776 158,354 156,412 158,776
Fair value of own debt, DVA and other adjustments 878 2,357 1,278 1,547 3,286 1,278
Average TNAV excluding fair value of own debt, DVA and other adjustments (RoTE TNAV) 155,931 159,371 160,054 159,901 159,698 160,054
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Adjusted balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet FX rates ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (net) 1,028,356 1,014,723 994,701 988,596 994,555 1,045,814
Customer accounts 1,651,301 1,647,376 1,627,174 1,604,504 1,565,942 1,710,574
Risk-weighted assets1,2 851,743 836,863 805,271 804,907 818,946 838,263
Regulatory capital - Transitional basis ($m)
Common equity tier 1 capital 115,780 121,447 132,565 133,195 134,606 132,565
Additional tier 1 capital 21,734 22,440 23,727 23,714 23,729 23,727
Tier 2 capital 21,005 21,734 21,494 22,069 22,787 21,494
Total regulatory capital 158,519 165,621 177,786 178,978 181,122 177,786
Regulatory capital - end-point basis ($m)
Common equity tier 1 capital 115,780 121,447 132,565 133,195 134,606 132,565
Additional tier 1 capital 21,734 22,440 22,421 22,408 22,423 22,421
Tier 2 capital 13,049 13,558 12,475 13,016 13,662 12,475
Total regulatory capital 150,563 157,445 167,461 168,619 170,691 167,461
Capital ratios - transitional basis
Common equity tier 1 ratio 13.6 % 14.1 % 15.8 % 15.9 % 15.6 % 15.8 %
Tier 1 ratio 16.1 % 16.7 % 18.6 % 18.7 % 18.4 % 18.6 %
Total capital ratio 18.6 % 19.2 % 21.2 % 21.3 % 21.0 % 21.2 %
Capital ratios - end-point basis
Common equity tier 1 ratio 13.6 % 14.1 % 15.8 % 15.9 % 15.6 % 15.8 %
Tier 1 ratio 16.1 % 16.7 % 18.5 % 18.5 % 18.2 % 18.5 %
Total capital ratio 17.7 % 18.3 % 20.0 % 20.1 % 19.8 % 20.0 %
Leverage exposures ($m) 2,484,232 2,532,872 2,962,679 2,964,827 2,968,472 2,962,679
Leverage Ratio 5.5 % 5.7 % 5.2 % 5.2 % 5.3 % 5.2 %
Balance sheet metrics
NAV / share ($) at the end of the period $ 8.41 $ 8.71 $ 8.76 $ 8.70 $ 8.69 $ 8.76
TNAV / share ($) at the end of the period $ 7.48 $ 7.80 $ 7.88 $ 7.81 $ 7.81 $ 7.88
Ordinary $0.50 shares
Basic number of ordinary shares in issue (m) 19,819 19,968 20,073 20,201 20,223 20,073
Quarter ended Year ended
30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Ordinary shares issued during the period (m) - 10 - - 3 59
of which scrip - - - - - -
Shares bought back and cancelled during the period (m) (148) (117) (120) - - (120)
Other movements in basic number of ordinary shares during the period (1) 2 (8) (22) (6) (49)
Average basic number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period (m) 19,884 20,024 20,152 20,213 20,227 20,197
Balance sheet data - significant items- Totals ($m)
Risk-weighted assets - disposals - - - - - -
Balance sheet data - currency translation on reported items - Totals ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) (40,584) (51,113) (51,081) (64,956)
Customer accounts (62,309) (83,400) (83,478) (103,149)
Risk-weighted assets1 (25,455) (32,992) (34,277) (43,346)
1 Risk-weighted assets figures presented in the data pack are calculated using the regulatory transitional arrangements for IFRS 9 in article 473a of the Capital Requirements Regulation.
2 Adjusted risk-weighted assets are calculated using reported risk-weighted assets adjusted for the effects of currency translation differences and significant items.

&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P

Group NIM
HSBC
HSBC Holdings plc
Net Interest Margin
Quarter to date Year to date
30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Average balances during period ($m)
Short-term funds and loans and advances to banks 448,581 467,985 487,515 471,201 451,441 450,678
Loans and advances to customers 1,047,923 1,064,043 1,057,277 1,057,515 1,065,218 1,060,658
Reverse repurchase agreements - non-trading 226,143 230,332 221,041 200,930 191,927 206,246
Financial investments 431,896 449,190 436,342 422,161 438,848 438,840
Other interest-earning assets 53,188 47,648 49,258 56,153 51,519 53,091
Total interest-earning assets 2,207,731 2,259,198 2,251,433 2,207,960 2,198,953 2,209,513
Interest income during period ($m)
Short-term funds and loans and advances to banks 886 468 305 293 267 1,105
Loans and advances to customers 7,206 6,672 6,586 6,480 6,516 26,071
Reverse repurchase agreements - non-trading 721 371 243 290 224 1,019
Financial investments 2,017 1,839 1,690 1,648 1,676 6,729
Other interest-earning assets 358 317 394 299 292 1,264
Total 11,188 9,667 9,219 9,010 8,975 36,188
Average balances during period ($m)
Deposits by banks 79,200 85,297 81,236 74,569 74,029 75,671
Customer accounts 1,362,440 1,375,811 1,375,321 1,364,573 1,366,651 1,362,580
Repurchase agreements - non-trading 121,614 124,173 128,135 112,142 107,868 114,201
Debt securities in issue - non-trading 180,701 183,475 185,372 189,253 194,612 193,137
Other interest-bearing liabilities 68,613 72,295 74,189 72,692 67,541 70,929
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,812,568 1,841,051 1,844,253 1,813,229 1,810,701 1,816,518
Non-interest bearing current accounts 319,638 334,522 330,631 320,854 316,041 318,305
Interest expense during period ($m)
Deposits by banks 122 73 47 44 56 198
Customer accounts 1,676 1,157 1,042 1,037 1,005 4,099
Repurchase agreements - non-trading 431 153 102 96 81 363
Debt securities in issue - non-trading 1,115 939 869 870 911 3,603
Other interest-bearing liabilities 390 348 378 353 338 1,436
Total 3,734 2,670 2,438 2,400 2,391 9,699
Net interest margin (%) 1.35 % 1.26 % 1.19 % 1.19 % 1.20 % 1.20 %

&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P

WPB
HSBC
Wealth and Personal Banking
Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net interest income 3,974 3,672 3,584 3,541 3,561 14,191
Net fee income 1,253 1,365 1,357 1,496 1,413 5,894
Other operating income/(expense) 457 285 360 379 733 2,032
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 5,684 5,322 5,301 5,416 5,707 22,117
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (231) (342) (1) 237 34 288
Total operating expenses (3,686) (3,828) (4,687) (3,802) (3,943) (16,306)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - 8 10 13 3 34
Profit/(loss) before tax 1,767 1,160 623 1,864 1,801 6,133
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue (7) 91 9 (2) 1 7
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (49) (54) (671) (34) (149) (922)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 5,691 5,069 5,112 5,176 5,413 22,110
of which: net interest income 3,983 3,567 3,470 3,387 3,373 14,198
of which: net fee income 1,254 1,331 1,315 1,440 1,354 5,894
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (231) (336) (15) 215 24 288
Total operating expenses (3,637) (3,652) (3,875) (3,585) (3,569) (15,384)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - 8 10 14 2 34
Profit/(loss) before tax 1,823 1,089 1,232 1,820 1,870 7,048
Earnings metrics - adjusted
Return on average tangible equity (annualised, YTD)1 8.4 % 6.9 % 15.2 % 17.2 % 17.9 % 15.2 %
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 478,455 490,819 491,973 485,238 495,465 491,973
Loans and advances to customers (net) 475,464 487,572 488,786 481,795 491,320 488,786
Total external assets 882,490 906,394 932,582 916,178 912,479 932,582
Customer accounts 836,026 861,497 859,029 844,611 841,257 859,029
Risk-weighted assets 186,154 190,336 178,319 177,032 184,973 178,319
Adjusted balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 475,464 466,979 462,452 456,252 458,573 488,786
Customer accounts 836,026 833,181 820,564 806,378 793,277 859,029
Risk-weighted assets3 186,154 184,023 171,022 169,615 175,621 178,319
Quarter ended Year to date
Management View of Adjusted Revenue - at originally reported average FX rates ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 30-Jun-22 30-Jun-21
Wealth 2,183 1,927 2,042 2,189 2,481 9,123
- investment distribution2 801 816 716 884 841 3,488
- Private Banking 481 464 423 467 446 1,826
Net interest income 217 171 165 161 163 647
Non interest income 264 293 258 306 283 1,179
- life insurance manufacturing 639 371 593 527 898 2,590
- asset management 262 276 310 311 296 1,219
Personal Banking 3,476 3,180 3,094 3,053 3,077 12,254
Net interest income2 3,147 2,857 2,742 2,696 2,738 10,858
Non interest income 329 323 352 357 339 1,396
Other 32 124 156 176 149 733
Net operating income 5,691 5,231 5,292 5,418 5,707 22,110
Management View of Adjusted Revenue - at most recent period average FX rates ($m)
Wealth 2,183 1,880 1,970 2,121 2,392 9,123 4,110 4,762
- investment distribution2 801 800 698 859 813 3,488 1,617 1,847
- Private Banking 481 450 408 448 425 1,826 945 905
Net interest income 217 166 160 155 156 647 388 310
Non interest income 264 284 248 293 269 1,179 557 595
- life insurance manufacturing 639 361 565 518 875 2,590 1,010 1,437
- asset management 262 269 299 296 279 1,219 538 573
Personal Banking 3,476 3,083 2,995 2,912 2,907 12,254 6,656 5,870
Net interest income2 3,147 2,768 2,649 2,572 2,583 10,858 6,004 5,211
Non interest income 329 315 346 340 324 1,396 652 659
Other 32 106 147 143 114 733 156 348
Net operating income 5,691 5,069 5,112 5,176 5,413 22,110 10,922 10,980
Reported revenue significant items ($m)
Customer redress programmes (9) (2) (6) - - (7)
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - -
Fair value movement on financial instruments 1 1 - (1) 1 -
Restructuring and other related costs 1 92 15 (1) - 14
Reported cost significant items ($m)
Costs of structural reform - - - - - -
Customer redress programmes 12 (2) (21) (5) (25) (39)
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - -
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - (587) - - (587)
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - -
Restructuring and other related costs (61) (52) (63) (29) (124) (296)
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - -
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
Impairment of goodwill - - - - - -
Reported Balance sheet data - significant items - Totals ($m)
Risk-weighted assets - disposals - - - - - -
Reconciling items - Currency translation on reported items - Totals ($m)
Revenue (163) (180) (243) (296)
ECL 6 (14) (22) (10)
Operating expenses 124 142 187 233
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - 1 (1)
Currency translation on revenue significant items (1) - (1) (3)
Currency translation on operating expense significant items 2 1 4 8
Currency translation on share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - -
Loans and advances to customers (net) (20,593) (26,334) (25,543) (32,747)
Customer accounts (28,316) (38,465) (38,233) (47,980)
Risk-weighted assets (6,313) (7,297) (7,417) (9,352)
1 RoTE excludes significant items. Since 1 January 2021, the UK bank levy has no longer been excluded from the calculation of this measure.
2 In the fourth quarter of 2021, revenue related to wealth lending was moved from Personal Banking to investment distribution.
3 Adjusted risk-weighted assets are calculated using reported risk-weighted assets adjusted for the effects of currency translation differences and significant items.

&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P

CMB
HSBC
Commercial Banking
Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net interest income 2,644 2,360 2,294 2,236 2,204 8,916
Net fee income 940 979 928 925 898 3,639
Other operating income 98 195 165 213 219 876
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 3,682 3,534 3,387 3,374 3,321 13,431
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (300) 12 (221) 272 19 300
Total operating expenses (1,663) (1,754) (1,805) (1,706) (1,785) (7,055)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - 1
Profit/(loss) before tax 1,719 1,792 1,361 1,940 1,555 6,677
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue (2) 1 (2) - - 16
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (36) (30) (30) (33) (16) (82)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 3,684 3,408 3,246 3,192 3,104 13,415
of which: net interest income 2,647 2,273 2,194 2,116 2,063 8,898
of which: net fee income 940 946 890 878 844 3,639
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (300) 6 (223) 242 8 300
Total operating expenses (1,627) (1,669) (1,711) (1,590) (1,660) (6,973)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - 1
Profit/(loss) before tax 1,757 1,745 1,312 1,844 1,452 6,743
Earnings metrics - adjusted
Return on average tangible equity (annualised, YTD)1 12.6 % 12.1 % 10.8 % 11.6 % 11.1 % 10.8 %
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 354,662 361,241 356,023 352,101 358,460 356,023
Loans and advances to customers (net) 348,253 354,695 349,126 345,156 350,945 349,126
Total external assets 619,490 635,675 622,925 624,523 624,042 622,925
Customer accounts 479,680 499,304 506,688 488,201 485,689 506,688
Risk-weighted assets 341,935 338,761 332,832 326,902 332,084 332,832
Adjusted balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 348,253 341,623 332,710 328,470 329,873 349,126
Customer accounts 479,680 480,515 481,781 463,636 455,006 506,688
Risk-weighted assets2 341,935 326,071 316,443 310,265 311,126 332,832
Quarter ended Year to date
Management View of Adjusted Revenue - at originally reported average FX rates ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 30-Jun-22 30-Jun-21
Global Trade and Receivables Finance 536 542 512 500 478 1,945
Credit and Lending 1,478 1,493 1,567 1,520 1,497 6,052
Global Liquidity and Cash Management 1,349 1,020 938 896 879 3,575
Markets products, Insurance and Investments and other 321 478 372 458 466 1,843
- of which: share of revenue from Markets and Securities Services and Banking products 293 316 275 266 265 1,065
Net operating income 3,684 3,533 3,389 3,374 3,320 13,415
Management View of Adjusted Revenue - at most recent period average FX rates ($m)
Global Trade and Receivables Finance 536 524 492 476 451 1,945 1,078 896
Credit and Lending 1,478 1,441 1,503 1,441 1,402 6,052 2,971 2,833
Global Liquidity and Cash Management 1,349 985 900 851 826 3,575 2,369 1,669
Markets products, Insurance and Investments and other 321 458 351 424 425 1,843 799 955
- of which: share of revenue from Markets and Securities Services and Banking products 293 307 264 254 251 1,065 608 504
Net operating income 3,684 3,408 3,246 3,192 3,104 13,415 7,217 6,353
Reported Revenue significant items ($m)
Customer redress programmes (3) - (1) - - 18
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - -
Fair value movement on financial instruments 1 1 - - - 1
Restructuring and other related costs - - (1) - - (3)
Reported Cost significant items ($m)
Costs of structural reform - - - - - -
Customer redress programmes - - (1) - - (1)
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - -
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - - - -
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - -
Restructuring and other related costs (36) (30) (29) (33) (16) (81)
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - -
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
Impairment of goodwill - - - - - -
Reported Balance sheet data - significant items - Totals ($m)
Risk-weighted assets - disposals - - - - - -
Reconciling items Currency translation on reported items - Totals ($m)
Revenue (126) (145) (184) (219)
ECL (6) (2) (30) (11)
Operating expenses 57 65 87 110
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - -
Currency translation on revenue significant items (1) (2) (2) (2)
Currency translation on operating expense significant items 2 1 4 1
Currency translation on share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - -
Loans and advances to customers (net) (13,072) (16,416) (16,686) (21,072)
Customer accounts (18,789) (24,907) (24,565) (30,683)
Risk-weighted assets (12,690) (16,389) (16,637) (20,958)
1 RoTE excludes significant items. Since 1 January 2021, the UK bank levy has no longer been excluded from the calculation of this measure.
2 Adjusted risk-weighted assets are calculated using reported risk-weighted assets adjusted for the effects of currency translation differences and significant items.

&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P

GBM
HSBC
Global Banking and Markets
Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net interest income 1,207 1,090 1,078 1,020 999 4,122
Net fee income 738 788 821 923 909 3,603
Other operating income 1,971 2,149 1,475 1,568 1,580 6,863
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 3,916 4,027 3,374 3,511 3,488 14,588
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 83 (310) (224) 147 224 337
Total operating expenses (2,315) (2,507) (2,763) (2,382) (2,482) (10,203)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 1,684 1,210 387 1,276 1,230 4,722
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue 87 15 (146) (93) (98) (414)
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (49) (38) (77) (47) (44) (197)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 3,829 3,861 3,347 3,403 3,342 15,002
of which: net interest income 1,206 1,056 1,030 966 941 4,122
of which: net fee income 738 774 806 893 870 3,603
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 83 (296) (225) 140 218 337
Total operating expenses (2,266) (2,361) (2,552) (2,182) (2,258) (10,006)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 1,646 1,204 570 1,361 1,302 5,333
Earnings metrics - adjusted
Return on average tangible equity (annualised, YTD)1 10.9 % 8.2 % 8.6 % 10.1 % 10.7 % 8.6 %
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 205,454 214,108 208,485 213,087 217,292 208,485
Loans and advances to customers (net) 204,097 212,615 207,162 211,976 216,098 207,162
Total external assets 1,318,425 1,301,332 1,229,820 1,265,530 1,258,694 1,229,820
Customer accounts 335,033 348,289 344,205 354,466 341,242 344,205
Risk-weighted assets 241,077 242,854 236,199 249,081 255,158 236,199
Adjusted balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 204,097 205,712 198,854 203,181 205,044 207,162
Customer accounts 335,033 333,126 324,239 333,855 316,865 344,205
Risk-weighted assets2 241,077 236,909 228,263 240,424 244,007 236,199
Quarter ended Year to date
Management View of Adjusted Revenue - at originally reported average FX rates ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 30-Jun-22 30-Jun-21
Markets and Securities Services 2,329 2,371 1,871 1,985 1,941 8,288
Securities Services 484 489 471 528 472 1,923
Global Debt Markets 228 208 1 164 317 878
Global Foreign Exchange 1,144 1,070 903 772 728 3,355
Equities 199 417 234 348 223 1,224
Securities Financing 249 219 218 222 198 878
Credit and Funding Valuation Adjustments 25 (32) 44 (49) 3 30
Banking 1,748 1,651 1,660 1,659 1,661 6,610
Global Trade and Receivables Finance 188 185 176 180 180 714
Global Liquidity and Cash Management 643 521 481 465 448 1,838
Credit & Lending 645 607 657 629 658 2,596
Capital Markets & Advisory 153 290 309 337 320 1,256
Other 119 48 37 48 55 206
GBM Other (248) (10) (11) (40) (16) 104
Principal Investments 21 60 53 88 64 377
Other (269) (70) (64) (128) (80) (273)
Net operating income 3,829 4,012 3,520 3,604 3,586 15,002
Management View of Adjusted Revenue - at most recent period average FX rates ($m)
Markets and Securities Services 2,329 2,300 1,790 1,892 1,827 8,288 4,700 4,257
Securities services 484 471 452 498 444 1,923 973 885
Global Debt Markets 228 199 2 157 296 878 436 683
Global Foreign Exchange 1,144 1,047 862 737 691 3,355 2,214 1,618
Equities 199 401 224 333 207 1,224 616 615
Securities Financing 249 212 209 211 186 878 468 421
Credit and Funding Valuation Adjustments 25 (30) 41 (44) 3 30 (7) 35
Banking 1,748 1,603 1,601 1,585 1,573 6,610 3,399 3,162
Global Trade and Receivables Finance 188 180 170 172 171 714 373 344
Global Liquidity and Cash Management 643 505 463 442 423 1,838 1,164 856
Credit & Lending 645 590 636 603 623 2,596 1,251 1,261
Capital Markets & Advisory 153 281 299 321 303 1,256 443 587
Other 119 47 33 47 53 206 168 114
GBM Other (248) (42) (44) (74) (58) 104 (258) 99
Principal Investments 21 58 51 87 63 377 81 235
Other (269) (100) (95) (161) (121) (273) (339) (136)
Net operating income 3,829 3,861 3,347 3,403 3,342 15,002 7,841 7,518
Reported Revenue significant items ($m)
Customer redress programmes - - - - - -
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - -
Fair value movement on financial instruments 97 30 (15) 9 (1) (19)
Restructuring and other related costs (10) (15) (131) (102) (97) (395)
Reported Cost significant items ($m)
Costs of structural reform - - - - - -
Customer redress programmes - - - - - -
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - -
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - - - -
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - -
Restructuring and other related costs (49) (38) (77) (47) (44) (197)
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - -
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
Impairment of goodwill - - - - - -
Reported Balance sheet data - significant items - Totals ($m)
Risk-weighted assets - disposals - - - - - -
Reconciling items Currency translation on reported items - Totals ($m)
Revenue (152) (167) (193) (235)
ECL 14 (1) (7) (6)
Operating expenses 110 140 157 185
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - -
Currency translation on revenue significant items (1) 6 8 9
Currency translation on operating expense significant items 2 6 4 5
Currency translation on share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - -
Loans and advances to customers (net) (6,903) (8,308) (8,795) (11,054)
Customer accounts (15,163) (19,966) (20,611) (24,377)
Risk-weighted assets (5,945) (7,936) (8,657) (11,151)
1 RoTE excludes significant items. Since 1 January 2021, the UK bank levy has no longer been excluded from the calculation of this measure.
2 Adjusted risk-weighted assets are calculated using reported risk-weighted assets adjusted for the effects of currency translation differences and significant items.

&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P

Corporate Centre
HSBC
Corporate Centre
Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net interest income (371) (125) (175) (187) (180) (740)
Net fee income 7 (6) (5) (22) (9) (39)
Other operating income (146) (288) 107 (80) 238 195
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (510) (419) (73) (289) 49 (584)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - (2) (4) 3 7 3
Total operating expenses (443) (223) (289) (99) (350) (1,056)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 793 648 659 708 768 3,011
Profit/(loss) before tax (160) 4 293 323 474 1,374
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue (447) (192) 36 (94) 138 (147)
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (454) (333) (425) (290) (332) (1,271)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (63) (231) (111) (196) (87) (437)
of which: net interest expense (370) (123) (168) (180) (173) (739)
of which: net fee income/(expense) 6 (4) (5) (21) (8) (39)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - (3) (3) 3 5 3
Total operating expenses 11 105 134 178 (34) 215
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 793 622 638 686 752 3,011
Profit/(loss) before tax 741 493 658 671 636 2,792
Earnings metrics - adjusted
Return on average tangible equity (annualised, YTD)1 5.3 % 6.2 % 5.6 % 5.4 % 5.1 % 5.6 %
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 557 436 751 760 1,157 751
Loans and advances to customers (net) 542 425 740 750 1,148 740
Total external assets 165,015 178,111 172,612 162,560 180,790 172,612
Customer accounts 562 595 652 704 903 652
Risk-weighted assets 82,577 90,367 90,913 86,169 90,077 90,913
Adjusted balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 542 409 685 693 1,065 740
Customer accounts 562 554 590 635 794 652
Risk-weighted assets2 82,577 89,860 89,543 84,603 88,192 90,913
Quarter ended Year to date
Management View of Adjusted Revenue - at originally reported average FX rates ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21 30-Jun-22 30-Jun-21
Central Treasury (32) 5 (9) (35) (27) (99)
Legacy Credit 25 (21) (14) (35) 7 (33)
Other (56) (211) (86) (125) (69) (305)
Net operating income (63) (227) (109) (195) (89) (437)
Memo
Markets Treasury previously reported in Corporate Centre - now allocated to global businesses 374 503 495 524 515 2,339
Management View of Adjusted Revenue - at most recent period average FX rates ($m)
Central Treasury (32) 5 (10) (35) (27) (99) (28) (54)
Legacy Credit 25 (20) (13) (34) 6 (33) 4 15
Other (56) (216) (88) (127) (66) (305) (266) (78)
Net operating income (63) (231) (111) (196) (87) (437) (290) (117)
Memo
Markets Treasury previously reported in Corporate Centre - now allocated to global businesses 374 487 473 499 486 2,339 877 1,269
Reported Revenue significant items ($m)
Customer redress programmes - - - - - -
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses (288) - - - - -
Fair value movement on financial instruments (157) (194) 31 (72) 45 (224)
Restructuring and other related costs (2) 2 5 (22) 93 77
Reported Cost significant items ($m)
Costs of structural reform - - - - - -
Customer redress programmes (2) (2) (3) (2) (2) (9)
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - -
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles (9) - - - - -
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - -
Restructuring and other related costs (443) (331) (422) (288) (330) (1,262)
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - -
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
Impairment of goodwill - - - - - -
Reported Balance sheet data - significant items - Totals ($m)
Risk-weighted assets - disposals - - - - - -
Reconciling items Currency translation on reported items - Totals ($m)
Revenue (7) (5) (3) (10)
ECL (1) 1 - (2)
Operating expenses 11 12 4 9
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures (26) (21) (22) (16)
Currency translation on revenue significant items (3) (3) (2) (12)
Currency translation on operating expense significant items 16 14 17 25
Currency translation on share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - -
Loans and advances to customers (net) (16) (55) (57) (83)
Customer accounts (41) (62) (69) (109)
Risk-weighted assets (507) (1,370) (1,566) (1,885)
1 RoTE excludes significant items. Since 1 January 2021, the UK bank levy has no longer been excluded from the calculation of this measure.
2 Adjusted risk-weighted assets are calculated using reported risk-weighted assets adjusted for the effects of currency translation differences and significant items.

&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P

Europe
HSBC
Europe
Europe - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net interest income 1,792 1,785 1,593 1,720 1,614 6,455
Net fee income 914 933 972 985 961 3,882
Other operating income 1,861 2,067 2,626 1,979 2,602 9,767
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 4,567 4,785 5,191 4,684 5,177 20,104
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 27 (329) 274 657 333 1,601
Total operating expenses (3,966) (4,178) (4,810) (4,300) (4,557) (18,194)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 2 (25) 14 101 18 268
Profit/(loss) before tax 630 253 669 1,142 971 3,779
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue (329) (108) 21 (67) 156 (125)
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (450) (385) (393) (340) (357) (1,367)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 4,896 4,568 4,819 4,301 4,483 20,229
of which: net interest income 1,805 1,645 1,441 1,524 1,383 6,443
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 27 (320) 255 597 298 1,601
Total operating expenses (3,516) (3,565) (4,158) (3,640) (3,812) (16,827)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 2 (23) 12 92 16 268
Profit/(loss) before tax 1,409 660 928 1,350 985 5,271
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 372,497 399,801 401,236 402,922 408,278 401,236
Loans and advances to customers (net) 368,923 395,724 397,090 398,308 402,778 397,090
Total external assets 1,262,552 1,301,988 1,274,336 1,273,063 1,294,594 1,274,336
Customer accounts 628,977 665,604 667,769 666,968 663,996 667,769
Risk-weighted assets1 257,609 271,521 261,115 262,727 269,873 261,115
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 368,923 368,000 359,081 359,895 355,304 397,090
Customer accounts 628,977 619,072 603,732 602,844 585,863 667,769
Europe - Wealth and Personal Banking Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,728 1,731 1,782 1,684 1,749 7,019
of which: net interest income 1,239 1,175 1,133 1,106 1,150 4,464
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (55) (171) 169 239 115 636
Total operating expenses (1,177) (1,315) (1,556) (1,353) (1,445) (5,838)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 496 245 395 570 419 1,817
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue (14) (7) (11) (5) 2 (22)
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (16) (30) (43) (8) (53) (152)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,742 1,618 1,668 1,527 1,553 7,041
of which: net interest income 1,248 1,099 1,054 1,002 1,026 4,471
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (55) (163) 155 218 104 636
Total operating expenses (1,161) (1,203) (1,420) (1,226) (1,247) (5,686)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 526 252 403 519 410 1,991
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 211,930 222,846 226,417 223,077 225,163 226,417
Loans and advances to customers (net) 210,733 221,432 225,063 221,470 223,159 225,063
Total external assets 346,298 366,712 385,600 366,588 370,719 385,600
Customer accounts 291,129 308,491 313,434 308,793 310,128 313,434
Risk-weighted assets 59,364 62,735 52,788 52,312 53,678 52,788
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 210,733 205,872 203,401 200,334 197,119 225,063
Customer accounts 291,129 286,673 283,064 279,284 273,863 313,434
Europe - Commercial Banking Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,325 1,236 1,225 1,208 1,200 4,843
of which: net interest income 844 807 766 737 747 3,006
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 11 126 63 353 161 769
Total operating expenses (567) (663) (648) (653) (691) (2,719)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 769 699 640 908 670 2,893
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue (3) - (3) - 1 15
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (15) (16) (5) (15) - (27)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,328 1,151 1,129 1,082 1,053 4,828
of which: net interest income 847 750 704 661 658 2,988
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 11 116 58 321 144 769
Total operating expenses (552) (609) (598) (580) (618) (2,692)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 787 658 589 823 579 2,905
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 111,671 118,811 120,169 121,670 124,224 120,169
Loans and advances to customers (net) 109,884 116,837 117,907 119,245 121,356 117,907
Total external assets 239,957 254,038 260,590 263,604 271,509 260,590
Customer accounts 188,297 203,841 206,785 205,672 207,253 206,785
Risk-weighted assets 99,181 102,925 106,702 106,408 112,444 106,702
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 109,884 108,647 106,580 107,606 106,889 117,907
Customer accounts 188,297 189,590 186,970 185,771 182,678 206,785
Europe - Global Banking and Markets Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,231 1,360 1,162 1,080 1,204 4,952
of which: net interest income 132 58 69 36 32 176
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 72 (283) 48 62 54 200
Total operating expenses (997) (1,234) (1,496) (1,272) (1,326) (5,451)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 306 (157) (286) (130) (68) (299)
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue 37 (1) (145) (95) (87) (390)
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (33) (28) (63) (31) (25) (139)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,194 1,270 1,203 1,053 1,136 5,342
of which: net interest income 132 51 55 21 14 176
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 72 (270) 45 56 48 200
Total operating expenses (964) (1,119) (1,333) (1,123) (1,159) (5,312)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 302 (119) (85) (14) 25 230
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 48,524 57,905 54,097 57,608 58,252 54,097
Loans and advances to customers (net) 47,952 57,226 53,577 57,037 57,632 53,577
Total external assets 619,739 611,081 560,886 583,022 596,433 560,886
Customer accounts 148,993 152,689 146,901 151,799 145,714 146,901
Risk-weighted assets 87,036 84,549 81,932 91,018 91,217 81,932
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 47,952 53,266 48,609 51,454 50,741 53,577
Customer accounts 148,993 142,267 133,110 137,153 128,528 146,901
Europe - Corporate Centre Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 284 458 1,016 711 1,025 3,285
of which: net interest income/(expense) (423) (255) (372) (160) (316) (1,191)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - (2) 3 2 1 1
Total operating expenses (1,225) (966) (1,108) (1,020) (1,097) (4,185)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 1 (24) 11 101 19 267
Profit/(loss) before tax (940) (534) (78) (206) (52) (632)
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue (350) (99) 173 35 241 270
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (385) (311) (278) (285) (282) (1,052)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 634 530 821 639 741 3,015
of which: net interest expense (423) (256) (372) (160) (315) (1,191)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - (2) (3) 2 2 1
Total operating expenses (840) (634) (807) (711) (788) (3,133)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 1 (23) 12 92 16 267
Profit/(loss) before tax (205) (129) 23 22 (29) 150
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 371 239 553 567 641 553
Loans and advances to customers (net) 355 229 543 557 631 543
Total external assets 56,558 70,156 67,261 59,849 55,933 67,261
Customer accounts 558 582 650 705 902 650
Risk-weighted assets 12,028 21,312 19,693 12,989 12,534 19,693
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 355 214 492 502 555 543
Customer accounts 558 542 589 636 793 650
RECONCILING ITEMS
Europe - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date
Revenue ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Currency translation (332) (352) (448) (550)
Significant items
Customer redress programmes (12) (2) (7) - - 11
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses (288) - - - - -
Fair value movements on financial instruments (124) (184) 26 (64) 48 (226)
Restructuring and other related costs 95 78 2 (3) 108 90
Currency translation on significant items (7) (1) 2 (12)
ECL currency translation 9 (19) (60) (35)
Operating expenses ($m)
Currency translation 251 284 349 424
Significant items
Costs of structural reform - - - - - -
Customer redress programmes 10 (4) (25) (7) (27) (49)
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - -
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles (9) - - - - -
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - -
Restructuring and other related costs (451) (381) (368) (333) (330) (1,318)
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - -
Currency translation on significant items 23 25 29 36
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
Currency translation 2 (2) (9) (2)
Significant items
Impairment of goodwill - - - - - -
Currency translation on Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - -
Europe - Wealth and Personal Banking
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) (14) 113 114 157 196 (22)
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - (8) 14 21 11 -
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (16) (112) (136) (127) (198) (152)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - -
Europe - Commercial Banking
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) (3) 85 96 126 147 15
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - 10 5 32 17 -
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (15) (54) (50) (73) (73) (27)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - -
Europe - Global Banking and Markets
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) 37 90 (41) 27 68 (390)
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - (13) 3 6 6 -
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (33) (115) (163) (149) (167) (139)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - -
Europe - Corporate Centre
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) (350) (72) 195 72 284 270
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - - 6 - (1) -
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (385) (332) (301) (309) (309) (1,052)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - (1) (1) 9 3 -
1 Risk-weighted assets are non-additive across geographical regions due to market risk diversification effects within the Group.

&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P

HSBC UK
HSBC
HSBC UK
UK ring-fenced bank
HSBC UK - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net interest income 1,812 1,751 1,623 1,593 1,625 6,397
Net fee income 379 395 431 389 351 1,484
Other operating income 179 141 199 162 152 714
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 2,370 2,287 2,253 2,144 2,128 8,595
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (132) 84 230 563 281 1,362
Total operating expenses (1,138) (1,201) (1,329) (1,213) (1,350) (5,172)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 1,100 1,170 1,154 1,494 1,059 4,785
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue (12) (1) (2) - - 15
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (123) (88) (121) (84) (121) (405)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 2,382 2,139 2,098 1,951 1,908 8,580
of which: net interest income 1,824 1,640 1,514 1,450 1,458 6,386
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (132) 79 210 512 254 1,362
Total operating expenses (1,015) (1,040) (1,118) (1,028) (1,103) (4,767)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 1,235 1,178 1,190 1,435 1,059 5,175
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 247,373 263,353 267,135 264,807 268,872 267,135
Loans and advances to customers (net) 245,310 261,150 264,624 261,952 265,240 264,624
Total external assets 422,669 453,268 466,955 435,607 444,450 466,955
Customer accounts 347,845 372,644 381,482 372,655 378,211 381,482
Risk-weighted assets 109,748 117,970 113,311 111,920 116,868 113,311
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 245,310 241,856 237,877 236,312 233,470 264,624
Customer accounts 347,845 345,114 342,922 336,180 332,910 381,482
HSBC UK - Wealth and Personal Banking Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,281 1,248 1,205 1,163 1,159 4,627
of which: net interest income 1,081 1,033 978 947 982 3,810
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (103) (115) 157 227 112 603
Total operating expenses (692) (776) (762) (745) (851) (3,183)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 486 357 600 645 420 2,047
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue (9) (2) (6) - - (7)
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (1) (29) (31) (9) (40) (126)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,290 1,169 1,126 1,058 1,039 4,634
of which: net interest income 1,090 968 914 862 880 3,817
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (103) (107) 147 206 100 603
Total operating expenses (691) (699) (677) (670) (728) (3,057)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 496 363 596 594 411 2,180
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 166,972 176,969 179,291 175,909 177,693 179,291
Loans and advances to customers (net) 165,961 175,910 178,243 174,630 176,039 178,243
Total external assets 241,781 257,645 264,886 248,705 252,250 264,886
Customer accounts 223,171 237,633 241,832 236,049 238,324 241,832
Risk-weighted assets 40,231 42,916 33,436 33,177 34,100 33,436
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 165,961 162,914 160,226 157,538 154,953 178,243
Customer accounts 223,171 220,077 217,388 212,945 209,778 241,832
HSBC UK - Commercial Banking Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,055 998 995 938 929 3,794
of which: net interest income 717 704 637 643 643 2,574
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (29) 199 68 336 171 758
Total operating expenses (338) (370) (424) (387) (412) (1,623)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 688 827 639 887 688 2,929
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue (3) - (2) - - 16
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (12) (2) (8) (3) (3) (9)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,058 933 927 854 833 3,778
of which: net interest income 720 658 594 585 576 2,556
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (29) 186 64 306 154 758
Total operating expenses (326) (344) (385) (349) (368) (1,614)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 703 775 606 811 619 2,922
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 80,400 86,381 87,538 88,583 90,826 87,538
Loans and advances to customers (net) 79,349 85,237 86,076 87,007 88,849 86,076
Total external assets 170,196 183,175 189,646 175,130 179,376 189,646
Customer accounts 124,349 134,665 139,308 136,220 139,324 139,308
Risk-weighted assets 67,806 72,965 77,033 75,751 79,698 77,033
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 79,349 78,939 77,376 78,491 78,207 86,076
Customer accounts 124,349 124,716 125,227 122,887 122,636 139,308
HSBC UK - Global Banking and Markets Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 46 47 44 43 43 171
of which: net interest income - - - - - -
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - - -
Total operating expenses (11) (11) (11) (10) (10) (44)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 35 36 33 33 33 127
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue - - - - - -
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses - - - - - -
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 46 44 43 39 37 171
of which: net interest income - - - - - -
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - - -
Total operating expenses (11) (10) (10) (9) (9) (44)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 35 34 33 30 28 127
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) - - - - - -
Loans and advances to customers (net) - - - - - -
Total external assets 57 35 44 36 35 44
Customer accounts - - - - - -
Risk-weighted assets 549 519 727 848 970 727
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) - - - - - -
Customer accounts - - - - - -
HSBC UK - Corporate Centre Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (11) (5) 7 (1) (1) 4
of which: net interest income/(expense) 14 15 6 3 2 14
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - 6 - (3) -
Total operating expenses (99) (44) (133) (71) (77) (322)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax (110) (49) (120) (72) (81) (318)
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue - 1 6 - - 7
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (112) (58) (86) (72) (77) (271)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (11) (6) 2 (1) (2) (3)
of which: net interest income/(expense) 14 14 5 3 2 14
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - - -
Total operating expenses 13 13 (45) - 1 (51)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 2 7 (43) (1) (1) (54)
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) - 3 306 314 352 306
Loans and advances to customers (net) - 3 306 314 352 306
Total external assets 10,636 12,413 12,378 11,735 12,789 12,378
Customer accounts 325 346 342 385 563 342
Risk-weighted assets 1,162 1,570 2,115 2,144 2,100 2,115
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) - 3 275 283 310 306
Customer accounts 325 321 307 348 496 342
RECONCILING ITEMS
HSBC UK - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date
Revenue ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Currency translation (148) (157) (193) (220)
Significant items
Customer redress programmes (12) (2) (7) - - 11
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - -
Fair value movements on financial instruments - - - - - -
Restructuring and other related costs - 1 5 - - 4
Currency translation on significant items 1 - - -
ECL currency translation (5) (20) (51) (27)
Operating expenses ($m)
Currency translation 78 97 109 138
Significant items
Costs of structural reform - - - - - -
Customer redress programmes 5 (4) (25) (7) (27) (49)
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - -
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - - - -
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - -
Restructuring and other related costs (128) (84) (96) (77) (94) (356)
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - -
Currency translation on significant items 5 7 8 12
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
Currency translation - - - -
Significant items
Impairment of goodwill - - - - - -
Currency translation on Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - -
HSBC UK - Wealth and Personal Banking
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) (9) 79 79 105 120 (7)
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - (8) 10 21 12 -
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (1) (77) (85) (75) (123) (126)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - -
HSBC UK - Commercial Banking
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) (3) 65 68 84 96 16
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - 13 4 30 17 -
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (12) (26) (39) (38) (44) (9)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - -
HSBC UK - Global Banking and Markets
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) - 3 1 4 6 -
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - -
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) - (1) (1) (1) (1) -
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - -
HSBC UK - Corporate Centre
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) - 1 5 - 1 7
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - - 6 - (3) -
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (112) (57) (88) (71) (78) (271)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - -

&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P

HSBC Bank
HSBC
HSBC Bank
Non ring-fenced bank
HSBC Bank - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net interest income 649 634 645 572 587 2,411
Net fee income 422 412 413 498 504 1,945
Other operating income 750 1,193 908 726 1,060 4,068
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,821 2,239 1,966 1,796 2,151 8,424
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 10 (262) 46 95 52 239
Total operating expenses (1,498) (1,866) (1,986) (1,749) (1,808) (7,511)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures (1) (27) 15 99 17 263
Profit/(loss) before tax 332 84 41 241 412 1,415
Reported significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue (238) 2 (133) (94) 5 (286)
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (140) (113) (153) (134) (110) (473)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 2,059 2,130 1,966 1,726 1,927 8,710
of which: net interest income 649 606 603 521 523 2,411
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 10 (247) 43 86 46 239
Total operating expenses (1,358) (1,657) (1,707) (1,469) (1,519) (7,038)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures (1) (25) 13 90 15 263
Profit/(loss) before tax 710 201 315 433 469 2,174
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 116,394 127,089 124,515 129,083 130,193 124,515
Loans and advances to customers (net) 114,905 125,436 122,954 127,407 128,405 122,954
Total external assets 799,584 799,727 759,119 796,973 813,446 759,119
Customer accounts 267,788 278,247 270,975 278,480 270,732 270,975
Risk-weighted assets 147,181 148,431 141,179 153,825 153,099 141,179
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 114,905 117,350 112,162 114,909 113,088 122,954
Customer accounts 267,788 259,890 246,400 251,647 238,856 270,975
HSBC Bank - Wealth and Personal Banking Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 405 445 414 353 438 1,757
of which: net interest income 196 185 181 190 201 780
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (2) (5) 6 14 6 32
Total operating expenses (258) (352) (336) (309) (332) (1,350)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 145 88 84 58 112 439
Reported significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue - - 1 - - 1
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses - (4) 2 (4) (6) (9)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 405 421 391 318 392 1,756
of which: net interest income 196 175 172 172 178 780
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (2) (4) 6 12 6 32
Total operating expenses (258) (330) (316) (276) (289) (1,341)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 145 87 81 54 109 447
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 36,228 36,517 37,539 38,135 38,254 37,539
Loans and advances to customers (net) 36,063 36,283 37,308 37,890 37,987 37,308
Total external assets 82,971 89,268 99,599 94,833 95,856 99,599
Customer accounts 54,615 56,146 56,290 56,910 56,752 56,290
Risk-weighted assets 14,524 15,359 15,682 16,033 16,098 15,682
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 36,063 34,065 34,132 34,123 33,420 37,308
Customer accounts 54,615 52,528 51,266 51,322 49,989 56,290
HSBC Bank - Commercial Banking Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 419 393 368 370 380 1,508
of which: net interest income 259 242 247 204 220 892
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 15 (47) (7) 17 (10) 10
Total operating expenses (174) (228) (186) (192) (204) (841)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 260 118 175 195 166 677
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue 1 1 1 - - 1
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (13) (5) 5 (13) 12 2
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 418 376 342 337 340 1,507
of which: net interest income 259 232 231 186 196 892
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 15 (45) (5) 15 (10) 10
Total operating expenses (161) (213) (175) (162) (194) (843)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 272 118 162 190 136 674
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 31,271 32,430 32,631 33,087 33,398 32,631
Loans and advances to customers (net) 30,535 31,626 31,831 32,237 32,507 31,831
Total external assets 71,269 72,511 72,620 90,108 93,809 72,620
Customer accounts 63,948 69,176 67,477 69,452 67,929 67,477
Risk-weighted assets 32,267 31,441 31,128 31,857 33,944 31,128
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 30,535 29,733 29,204 29,114 28,682 31,831
Customer accounts 63,948 64,874 61,743 62,884 60,042 67,477
HSBC Bank - Global Banking and Markets Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,312 1,452 1,210 1,103 1,217 5,118
of which: net interest income 270 190 222 179 181 769
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (3) (208) 50 62 53 200
Total operating expenses (922) (1,165) (1,365) (1,128) (1,142) (4,907)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 387 79 (105) 37 128 411
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue 39 - (144) (93) (86) (385)
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (29) (14) (62) (34) (22) (142)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,273 1,383 1,257 1,098 1,177 5,503
of which: net interest income 270 183 210 163 161 769
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (3) (195) 45 56 48 200
Total operating expenses (893) (1,085) (1,214) (996) (1,003) (4,765)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 377 103 88 158 222 938
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 48,524 57,905 54,097 57,608 58,252 54,097
Loans and advances to customers (net) 47,952 57,301 53,577 57,037 57,632 53,577
Total external assets 619,585 611,009 560,743 584,157 597,599 560,743
Customer accounts 148,993 152,689 146,900 151,798 145,713 146,900
Risk-weighted assets 89,467 87,688 83,844 94,540 92,879 83,844
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 47,952 53,341 48,609 51,454 50,741 53,577
Customer accounts 148,993 142,267 133,109 137,153 128,527 146,900
HSBC Bank - Corporate Centre Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (315) (51) (25) (30) 116 41
of which: net interest income/(expense) (76) 18 (10) - (13) (30)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - (2) (3) 2 2 (3)
Total operating expenses (144) (121) (101) (120) (129) (414)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures (1) (27) 15 99 17 263
Profit/(loss) before tax (460) (201) (114) (49) 6 (113)
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue (277) 1 5 (1) 92 96
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (99) (90) (94) (83) (96) (324)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (38) (49) (24) (28) 19 (55)
of which: net interest income/(expense) (76) 16 (10) (1) (11) (30)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - (2) (3) 2 2 (3)
Total operating expenses (45) (29) (1) (34) (32) (90)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures (1) (25) 13 90 15 263
Profit/(loss) before tax (84) (105) (15) 30 4 115
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 371 236 248 254 289 248
Loans and advances to customers (net) 355 226 237 243 278 237
Total external assets 25,760 26,940 26,155 27,874 26,182 26,155
Customer accounts 233 236 308 320 337 308
Risk-weighted assets 10,923 13,943 10,525 11,395 10,178 10,525
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 355 212 217 219 245 237
Customer accounts 233 221 282 288 297 308
RECONCILING ITEMS
HSBC Bank - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date
Revenue ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Currency translation (107) (123) (155) (221)
Significant items
Customer redress programmes - - - - - -
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses (278) - - - - -
Fair value movements on financial instruments 47 16 (6) 9 1 (6)
Restructuring and other related costs (7) (14) (127) (103) 4 (280)
Currency translation on significant items - 10 9 (2)
ECL currency translation 15 (3) (9) (6)
Operating expenses ($m)
Currency translation 103 134 158 192
Significant items
Costs of structural reform - - - - - -
Customer redress programmes 5 - - - - -
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - -
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles (9) - - - - -
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - -
Restructuring and other related costs (136) (113) (151) (134) (111) (473)
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - (2) - 1 -
Currency translation on significant items 7 8 12 13
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
Currency translation 2 (2) (9) (2)
Significant items
Impairment of goodwill - - - - - -
Currency translation on Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - -
HSBC Bank - Wealth and Personal Banking
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) - 24 23 35 46 1
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - (1) - 2 - -
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) - (22) (20) (33) (43) (9)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - -
HSBC Bank - Commercial Banking
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) 1 17 26 33 40 1
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - (2) (2) 2 - -
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (13) (15) (11) (30) (10) 2
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - -
HSBC Bank - Global Banking and Markets
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) 39 69 (47) 5 40 (385)
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - (13) 5 6 5 -
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (29) (80) (151) (132) (139) (142)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - -
HSBC Bank - Corporate Centre
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) (277) (2) (1) (2) 97 96
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - -
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (99) (92) (100) (86) (97) (324)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - (2) 2 9 2 -

&"Calibri,Regular"&9&P

Europe - Other
HSBC
Europe - Other
Europe - Other - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net interest income/(expense) (669) (600) (675) (445) (598) (2,353)
Net fee income 113 126 128 98 106 453
Other operating income 932 733 1,519 1,091 1,390 4,985
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 376 259 972 744 898 3,085
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 149 (151) (2) (1) - -
Total operating expenses (1,330) (1,111) (1,495) (1,338) (1,399) (5,511)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 3 2 (1) 2 1 5
Profit/(loss) before tax (802) (1,001) (526) (593) (500) (2,421)
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue (79) (109) 156 27 151 146
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (187) (184) (119) (122) (126) (489)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 455 299 755 624 648 2,939
of which: net interest income/(expense) (668) (601) (676) (447) (598) (2,354)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 149 (152) 2 (1) (2) -
Total operating expenses (1,143) (868) (1,333) (1,143) (1,190) (5,022)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 3 2 (1) 2 1 5
Profit/(loss) before tax (536) (719) (577) (518) (543) (2,078)
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 8,730 9,359 9,586 9,032 9,213 9,586
Loans and advances to customers (net) 8,708 9,138 9,512 8,949 9,133 9,512
Total external assets 40,299 48,993 48,262 40,483 36,698 48,262
Customer accounts 13,344 14,713 15,312 15,833 15,053 15,312
Risk-weighted assets 680 5,120 6,625 (3,018) (94) 6,625
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 8,708 8,794 9,042 8,674 8,746 9,512
Customer accounts 13,344 14,068 14,410 15,017 14,097 15,312
HSBC Europe - Other - Wealth and Personal Banking Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 42 38 163 168 152 635
of which: net interest income/(expense) (38) (43) (26) (31) (33) (126)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 50 (51) 6 (2) (3) 1
Total operating expenses (227) (187) (458) (299) (262) (1,305)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax (135) (200) (289) (133) (113) (669)
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue (5) (5) (6) (5) 2 (16)
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (15) 3 (14) 5 (7) (17)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 47 28 151 151 122 651
of which: net interest income/(expense) (38) (44) (32) (32) (32) (126)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 50 (52) 2 - (2) 1
Total operating expenses (212) (174) (427) (280) (230) (1,288)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax (115) (198) (274) (129) (110) (636)
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 8,730 9,360 9,587 9,033 9,216 9,587
Loans and advances to customers (net) 8,709 9,239 9,512 8,950 9,133 9,512
Total external assets 21,546 19,799 21,115 23,050 22,613 21,115
Customer accounts 13,343 14,712 15,312 15,834 15,052 15,312
Risk-weighted assets 4,609 4,460 3,670 3,102 3,480 3,670
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 8,709 8,893 9,043 8,673 8,746 9,512
Customer accounts 13,343 14,068 14,410 15,017 14,096 15,312
HSBC Europe - Other - Commercial Banking Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (149) (155) (138) (100) (109) (459)
of which: net interest income/(expense) (132) (139) (118) (110) (116) (460)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 25 (26) 2 - - 1
Total operating expenses (55) (65) (38) (74) (75) (255)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax (179) (246) (174) (174) (184) (713)
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue (1) (1) (2) - 1 (2)
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses 10 (9) (2) 1 (9) (20)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (148) (158) (140) (109) (120) (457)
of which: net interest income/(expense) (132) (140) (121) (110) (114) (460)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 25 (25) (1) - - 1
Total operating expenses (65) (52) (38) (69) (56) (235)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax (188) (235) (179) (178) (176) (691)
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) - - - - - -
Loans and advances to customers (net) - (26) - 1 - -
Total external assets (1,508) (1,648) (1,676) (1,634) (1,676) (1,676)
Customer accounts - - - - - -
Risk-weighted assets (892) (1,481) (1,459) (1,200) (1,198) (1,459)
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) - (25) - 1 - -
Customer accounts - - - - - -
HSBC Europe - Other - Global Banking and Markets Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (127) (139) (92) (66) (56) (337)
of which: net interest income/(expense) (138) (132) (153) (143) (149) (593)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 75 (75) (2) - 1 -
Total operating expenses (64) (58) (120) (134) (174) (500)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax (116) (272) (214) (200) (229) (837)
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue (2) (1) (1) (2) (1) (5)
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (4) (14) (1) 3 (3) 3
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (125) (157) (97) (84) (78) (332)
of which: net interest income/(expense) (138) (132) (155) (142) (147) (593)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 75 (75) - - - -
Total operating expenses (60) (24) (109) (118) (147) (503)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax (110) (256) (206) (202) (225) (835)
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) - - - - - -
Loans and advances to customers (net) - (75) - - - -
Total external assets 97 37 99 (1,171) (1,201) 99
Customer accounts - - 1 1 1 1
Risk-weighted assets (2,980) (3,658) (2,639) (4,370) (2,632) (2,639)
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) - (75) - - - -
Customer accounts - - 1 - 1 1
HSBC Europe - Other - Corporate Centre Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 610 514 1,034 742 910 3,240
of which: net interest income/(expense) (361) (288) (368) (163) (305) (1,175)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - 2 4
Total operating expenses (982) (801) (874) (829) (891) (3,449)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 2 3 (4) 2 2 4
Profit/(loss) before tax (370) (284) 156 (85) 23 (201)
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue (73) (101) 162 36 149 167
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (174) (163) (98) (130) (109) (457)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 683 585 843 668 724 3,073
of which: net interest income/(expense) (361) (286) (367) (162) (306) (1,175)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - - 4
Total operating expenses (808) (618) (761) (677) (757) (2,992)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 2 2 (1) 2 1 4
Profit/(loss) before tax (123) (31) 81 (7) (32) 89
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) - - (1) (1) - (1)
Loans and advances to customers (net) - - - - 1 -
Total external assets 20,162 30,803 28,728 20,240 16,962 28,728
Customer accounts - - - - 2 -
Risk-weighted assets (57) 5,799 7,053 (550) 256 7,053
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) - (1) - - - -
Customer accounts - - - - - -
RECONCILING ITEMS
Europe Other - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date
Revenue ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Currency translation (77) (72) (100) (109)
Significant items
Customer redress programmes - - - - - -
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses (10) - - - - -
Fair value movements on financial instruments (171) (200) 32 (73) 47 (220)
Restructuring and other related costs 102 91 124 100 104 366
Currency translation on significant items (8) (11) (7) (10)
ECL currency translation (1) 4 - (2)
Operating expenses ($m)
Currency translation 70 53 82 94
Significant items
Costs of structural reform - - - - - -
Customer redress programmes - - - - - -
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - -
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - - - -
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - -
Restructuring and other related costs (187) (184) (121) (122) (125) (489)
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - 2 - (1) -
Currency translation on significant items 11 10 9 11
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
Currency translation - - - -
Significant items
Impairment of goodwill - - - - - -
Currency translation on Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - -
Europe - Other - Wealth and Personal Banking
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) (5) 10 12 17 30 (16)
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - 1 4 (2) (1) -
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (15) (13) (31) (19) (32) (17)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - -
Europe - Other - Commercial Banking
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) (1) 3 2 9 11 (2)
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - (1) 3 - - -
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) 10 (13) - (5) (19) (20)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - -
Europe - Other - Global Banking and Markets
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) (2) 18 5 18 22 (5)
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - - (2) - 1 -
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (4) (34) (11) (16) (27) 3
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - -
Europe - Other - Corporate Centre
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) (73) (71) 191 74 186 167
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - 2 -
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (174) (183) (113) (152) (134) (457)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - 1 (3) - 1 -

Asia
HSBC
Asia
Asia - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net interest income 3,509 3,277 3,189 3,140 3,110 12,596
Net fee income 1,195 1,332 1,259 1,496 1,439 5,871
Other operating income/(expense) 2,116 1,520 1,485 1,938 1,933 7,296
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 6,820 6,129 5,933 6,574 6,482 25,763
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (218) (311) (528) (105) (175) (840)
Total operating expenses (3,777) (3,694) (3,979) (3,709) (3,778) (15,160)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 671 680 584 543 649 2,486
Profit/(loss) before tax 3,496 2,804 2,010 3,303 3,178 12,249
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue 99 67 53 57 30 164
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (161) (120) (182) (125) (143) (509)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 6,721 5,942 5,753 6,380 6,284 25,599
of which: net interest income 3,508 3,220 3,130 3,078 3,031 12,596
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (218) (306) (521) (102) (170) (840)
Total operating expenses (3,616) (3,500) (3,714) (3,499) (3,535) (14,651)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 671 653 565 531 633 2,486
Profit/(loss) before tax 3,558 2,789 2,083 3,310 3,212 12,594
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 496,870 502,441 496,631 491,249 506,079 496,631
Loans and advances to customers (net) 492,548 498,121 492,525 487,559 502,360 492,525
Total external assets 1,265,673 1,262,443 1,228,893 1,220,052 1,215,439 1,228,893
Customer accounts 779,153 794,717 792,098 771,463 759,948 792,098
Risk-weighted assets1 410,736 405,519 396,206 392,896 407,117 396,206
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 492,548 487,821 481,207 477,278 489,387 492,525
Customer accounts 779,153 782,243 776,162 756,661 741,733 792,098
Asia - Wealth and Personal Banking Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 2,856 2,431 2,552 2,764 2,980 11,224
of which: net interest income 1,826 1,673 1,628 1,614 1,618 6,514
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (36) (43) (22) (69) (6) (157)
Total operating expenses (1,746) (1,723) (1,732) (1,677) (1,662) (6,719)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures (2) 6 9 2 - 18
Profit/(loss) before tax 1,072 671 807 1,020 1,312 4,366
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue 6 5 5 4 (2) 14
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (11) (17) (25) (16) (19) (72)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 2,850 2,391 2,505 2,716 2,920 11,210
of which: net interest income 1,826 1,651 1,604 1,588 1,582 6,514
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (36) (43) (21) (67) (7) (157)
Total operating expenses (1,735) (1,677) (1,677) (1,626) (1,596) (6,647)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures (2) 5 8 2 - 18
Profit/(loss) before tax 1,077 676 815 1,025 1,317 4,424
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 198,603 200,368 198,812 196,771 205,547 198,812
Loans and advances to customers (net) 197,887 199,604 198,044 195,985 204,738 198,044
Total external assets 419,581 418,674 409,817 406,773 404,637 409,817
Customer accounts 437,429 443,077 436,980 428,522 425,545 436,980
Risk-weighted assets 86,865 87,036 84,585 84,006 90,669 84,585
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 197,887 195,653 193,980 192,204 199,581 198,044
Customer accounts 437,429 438,257 430,692 422,397 417,625 436,980
Asia - Commercial Banking Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,543 1,496 1,320 1,391 1,364 5,503
of which: net interest income 1,158 997 954 938 924 3,745
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (192) (203) (190) (53) (160) (423)
Total operating expenses (687) (680) (697) (671) (701) (2,716)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 664 613 433 667 503 2,364
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue 1 1 1 - (1) 1
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (12) (8) (15) (6) (12) (32)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,542 1,465 1,294 1,361 1,327 5,502
of which: net interest income 1,158 976 932 918 900 3,745
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (192) (200) (184) (53) (156) (423)
Total operating expenses (675) (659) (669) (650) (670) (2,684)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 675 606 441 658 501 2,395
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 172,936 174,625 171,463 168,089 170,406 171,463
Loans and advances to customers (net) 169,985 171,736 168,745 165,488 167,805 168,745
Total external assets 263,111 264,768 256,860 253,286 247,119 256,860
Customer accounts 208,741 210,941 212,793 197,645 194,835 212,793
Risk-weighted assets 161,984 157,380 149,323 145,206 144,951 149,323
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 169,985 168,008 164,540 161,678 163,353 168,745
Customer accounts 208,741 207,343 208,408 193,787 190,328 212,793
Asia - Global Banking and Markets Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,944 1,832 1,553 1,883 1,756 7,202
of which: net interest income 733 686 703 679 654 2,704
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 9 (64) (319) 17 (7) (258)
Total operating expenses (956) (934) (980) (916) (938) (3,751)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 997 834 254 984 811 3,193
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue 43 15 (5) 6 (1) -
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (8) (4) (3) (9) (9) (26)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,901 1,773 1,513 1,828 1,697 7,202
of which: net interest income 733 669 685 663 635 2,704
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 9 (63) (316) 18 (7) (258)
Total operating expenses (948) (910) (952) (882) (900) (3,725)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 962 800 245 964 790 3,219
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 125,145 127,251 126,158 126,195 129,610 126,158
Loans and advances to customers (net) 124,489 126,584 125,538 125,893 129,299 125,538
Total external assets 490,593 486,932 471,966 471,367 452,681 471,966
Customer accounts 132,979 140,696 142,322 145,293 139,563 142,322
Risk-weighted assets 119,528 118,841 116,560 116,274 118,973 116,560
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 124,489 123,966 122,493 123,206 125,943 125,538
Customer accounts 132,979 136,640 137,059 140,474 133,777 142,322
Asia - Corporate Centre Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 478 371 503 537 384 1,832
of which: net interest expense (210) (78) (94) (92) (86) (366)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - 1 - - (1)
Total operating expenses (389) (357) (569) (445) (477) (1,973)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 673 675 576 541 648 2,468
Profit/(loss) before tax 762 689 511 633 555 2,326
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue 49 45 48 48 36 149
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (128) (92) (140) (93) (102) (377)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 429 313 442 476 339 1,683
of which: net interest expense (210) (77) (90) (91) (85) (366)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - - (1)
Total operating expenses (261) (254) (418) (340) (369) (1,596)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 673 647 556 529 633 2,468
Profit/(loss) before tax 841 706 580 665 603 2,554
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 186 196 197 193 517 197
Loans and advances to customers (net) 186 196 197 193 517 197
Total external assets 92,388 92,069 90,249 88,625 111,002 90,249
Customer accounts 4 4 4 4 5 4
Risk-weighted assets 42,359 42,262 45,738 47,410 52,524 45,738
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 186 194 194 190 510 197
Customer accounts 4 3 3 3 4 4
RECONCILING ITEMS
Asia - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date
Revenue ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Currency translation (122) (128) (139) (169)
Significant items
Customer redress programmes - - - - - -
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - -
Fair value movements on financial instruments 56 20 (9) 3 (3) (11)
Restructuring and other related costs 43 47 62 54 33 175
Currency translation on significant items (2) (1) (2) (1)
ECL currency translation 5 7 3 5
Operating expenses ($m)
Currency translation 76 86 87 104
Significant items
Costs of structural reform - - - - - -
Customer redress programmes - - - - - -
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - -
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - - - -
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - -
Restructuring and other related costs (161) (120) (182) (125) (143) (509)
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - -
Currency translation on significant items 2 3 2 4
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
Currency translation (27) (19) (12) (16)
Significant items
Impairment of goodwill - - - - - -
Currency translation on Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - -
Asia - Wealth and Personal Banking
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) 6 40 47 48 60 14
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - - (1) (2) 1 -
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (11) (46) (55) (51) (66) (72)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - 1 1 - - -
Asia - Commercial Banking
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) 1 31 26 30 37 1
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - (3) (6) - (4) -
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (12) (21) (28) (21) (31) (32)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - -
Asia - Global Banking and Markets
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) 43 59 40 55 59 -
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - (1) (3) (1) - -
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (8) (24) (28) (34) (38) (26)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - -
Asia - Corporate Centre
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) 49 58 61 61 45 149
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - - 1 - - -
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (128) (103) (151) (105) (108) (377)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - 28 20 12 15 -
1 Risk-weighted assets are non-additive across geographical regions due to market risk diversification effects within the Group.

Hong Kong
HSBC
Hong Kong
Hong Kong - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net interest income 2,067 1,896 1,840 1,808 1,794 7,270
Net fee income 743 807 781 1,007 971 3,898
Other operating income 924 537 460 906 904 3,295
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 3,734 3,240 3,081 3,721 3,669 14,463
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (214) (205) (480) (37) (6) (608)
Total operating expenses (2,051) (2,014) (2,093) (1,917) (1,918) (7,955)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures (2) 1 3 5 2 16
Profit/(loss) before tax 1,467 1,022 511 1,772 1,747 5,916
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue 14 2 (18) (18) (16) (61)
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (80) (52) (97) (44) (61) (227)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 3,720 3,222 3,078 3,709 3,649 14,524
of which: net interest income 2,067 1,887 1,828 1,793 1,775 7,270
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (214) (204) (477) (37) (6) (608)
Total operating expenses (1,971) (1,952) (1,983) (1,858) (1,839) (7,728)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures (2) 1 4 4 2 16
Profit/(loss) before tax 1,533 1,067 622 1,818 1,806 6,204
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 313,008 312,330 313,881 314,681 330,476 313,881
Loans and advances to customers (net) 310,779 310,240 311,947 313,162 328,913 311,947
Total external assets 792,780 787,676 771,138 767,628 771,274 771,138
Customer accounts 543,400 555,922 549,429 537,050 529,172 549,429
Risk-weighted assets 211,251 201,558 199,433 198,112 209,713 199,433
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 310,779 309,583 310,037 310,813 325,521 311,947
Customer accounts 543,400 554,746 546,064 533,022 523,716 549,429
Hong Kong - Wealth and Personal Banking Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 2,012 1,575 1,757 1,980 2,139 7,964
of which: net interest income 1,312 1,194 1,155 1,146 1,142 4,620
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (22) (50) (12) (34) (6) (112)
Total operating expenses (975) (966) (963) (966) (917) (3,785)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures (3) (1) 3 3 - 9
Profit/(loss) before tax 1,012 558 785 983 1,216 4,076
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue 2 2 2 1 (4) 4
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (6) (11) (13) (9) (6) (39)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 2,010 1,565 1,743 1,960 2,121 7,960
of which: net interest income 1,312 1,188 1,146 1,136 1,130 4,620
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (22) (49) (12) (34) (5) (112)
Total operating expenses (969) (951) (941) (948) (902) (3,746)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures (3) (1) 2 3 1 9
Profit/(loss) before tax 1,016 564 792 981 1,215 4,111
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 133,942 133,035 133,146 132,655 141,471 133,146
Loans and advances to customers (net) 133,593 132,669 132,802 132,311 141,106 132,802
Total external assets 316,328 310,001 307,078 305,294 306,813 307,078
Customer accounts 355,100 358,206 353,611 347,576 345,451 353,611
Risk-weighted assets 61,341 60,964 59,007 58,992 65,897 59,007
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 133,593 132,388 131,988 131,319 139,651 132,802
Customer accounts 355,100 357,448 351,445 344,969 341,890 353,611
Hong Kong - Commercial Banking Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 805 790 704 763 729 2,999
of which: net interest income 623 514 498 492 481 1,977
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (161) (136) (156) (36) 2 (241)
Total operating expenses (369) (362) (389) (357) (360) (1,455)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 275 292 159 370 371 1,303
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue - - - - (1) -
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (11) (5) (12) (6) (9) (29)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 805 785 700 756 722 2,999
of which: net interest income 623 511 495 488 476 1,977
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (161) (135) (156) (36) 2 (241)
Total operating expenses (358) (354) (373) (349) (347) (1,426)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 286 296 171 371 377 1,332
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 102,932 102,932 104,561 103,423 105,992 104,561
Loans and advances to customers (net) 101,567 101,684 103,438 102,402 104,983 103,438
Total external assets 148,847 148,433 147,920 147,018 146,129 147,920
Customer accounts 136,536 138,583 142,043 131,946 131,859 142,043
Risk-weighted assets 80,836 76,881 74,592 73,270 74,265 74,592
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 101,567 101,469 102,805 101,633 103,901 103,438
Customer accounts 136,536 138,290 141,173 130,956 130,499 142,043
Hong Kong - Global Banking and Markets Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 829 755 576 862 756 3,112
of which: net interest income 276 240 245 242 234 949
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (31) (20) (311) 33 (3) (255)
Total operating expenses (513) (501) (536) (471) (462) (1,937)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 285 234 (271) 424 291 920
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue 28 7 (3) 4 (2) (1)
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (5) (2) (2) (7) (4) (15)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 801 744 574 852 751 3,113
of which: net interest income 276 239 245 240 230 949
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (31) (20) (309) 33 (3) (255)
Total operating expenses (508) (497) (531) (460) (453) (1,922)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 262 227 (266) 425 295 936
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 75,985 76,205 76,016 78,449 82,536 76,016
Loans and advances to customers (net) 75,469 75,729 75,551 78,294 82,346 75,551
Total external assets 268,838 273,293 262,300 260,125 252,487 262,300
Customer accounts 51,765 59,133 53,775 57,528 51,862 53,775
Risk-weighted assets 59,681 56,239 57,151 55,858 56,976 57,151
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 75,469 75,569 75,088 77,707 81,497 75,551
Customer accounts 51,765 59,008 53,446 57,096 51,327 53,775
Hong Kong - Corporate Centre Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 87 121 45 116 44 388
of which: net interest expense (144) (52) (60) (72) (62) (276)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - - -
Total operating expenses (193) (184) (205) (123) (179) (778)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 1 2 1 2 2 7
Profit/(loss) before tax (105) (61) (159) (5) (133) (383)
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue (17) (6) (17) (22) (9) (63)
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (57) (35) (72) (23) (41) (145)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 104 129 61 140 54 451
of which: net interest expense (144) (52) (57) (72) (62) (276)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - - -
Total operating expenses (136) (151) (137) (101) (137) (633)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 1 2 2 2 2 7
Profit/(loss) before tax (31) (20) (74) 41 (81) (175)
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 149 158 157 155 477 157
Loans and advances to customers (net) 149 158 157 155 477 157
Total external assets 58,768 55,950 53,839 55,191 65,845 53,839
Customer accounts - - - - - -
Risk-weighted assets 9,393 7,474 8,683 9,992 12,575 8,683
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 149 157 156 153 472 157
Customer accounts - - - - - -
RECONCILING ITEMS
Hong Kong - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date
Revenue ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Currency translation (16) (21) (30) (36)
Significant items
Customer redress programmes - - - - - -
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - -
Fair value movements on financial instruments 43 13 (7) 2 (2) (7)
Restructuring and other related costs (29) (11) (11) (20) (14) (54)
Currency translation on significant items - - - -
ECL currency translation 1 3 - -
Operating expenses ($m)
Currency translation 10 14 15 18
Significant items
Costs of structural reform - - - - - -
Customer redress programmes - - - - - -
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - -
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - - - -
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - -
Restructuring and other related costs (80) (52) (97) (44) (61) (227)
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - -
Currency translation on significant items - 1 - -
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
Currency translation - 1 (1) -
Significant items
Impairment of goodwill - - - - - -
Currency translation on Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - -
Hong Kong - Wealth and Personal Banking
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) 2 10 14 20 18 4
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - (1) - - (1) -
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (6) (15) (22) (18) (15) (39)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - 1 - (1) -
Hong Kong - Commercial Banking
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) - 5 4 7 7 -
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - (1) - - - -
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (11) (8) (16) (8) (13) (29)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - -
Hong Kong - Global Banking and Markets
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) 28 11 2 10 5 (1)
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - - (2) - - -
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (5) (4) (5) (11) (9) (15)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - -
Hong Kong - Corporate Centre
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) (17) (8) (16) (24) (10) (63)
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - -
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (57) (33) (68) (22) (42) (145)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - (1) - - -

Mainland China
HSBC
Mainland China
Mainland China - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net interest income 435 433 430 426 414 1,671
Net fee income 95 128 104 104 108 441
Other operating income 634 432 449 430 389 1,622
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,164 993 983 960 911 3,734
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (66) (73) (49) (38) (19) (89)
Total operating expenses (709) (713) (755) (712) (680) (2,773)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 672 672 574 539 646 2,461
Profit/(loss) before tax 1,061 879 753 749 858 3,333
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue 19 19 17 3 11 41
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (5) (10) (11) (10) (7) (32)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,145 934 932 936 877 3,693
of which: net interest income 435 416 415 416 406 1,672
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (66) (71) (46) (38) (19) (89)
Total operating expenses (704) (674) (720) (686) (657) (2,741)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 672 645 555 527 631 2,461
Profit/(loss) before tax 1,047 834 721 739 832 3,324
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 53,289 56,232 54,542 52,349 51,403 54,542
Loans and advances to customers (net) 52,922 55,883 54,239 52,066 51,123 54,239
Total external assets 134,404 144,423 139,790 135,509 133,742 139,790
Customer accounts 55,580 54,481 59,266 54,458 57,227 59,266
Risk-weighted assets 84,489 87,317 85,504 82,954 83,477 85,504
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 52,922 52,932 51,506 50,203 49,323 54,239
Customer accounts 55,580 51,603 56,280 52,509 55,212 59,266
Mainland China - Wealth and Personal Banking Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 218 194 223 199 219 857
of which: net interest income 114 111 107 101 101 409
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (10) (6) (13) (6) (4) (25)
Total operating expenses (225) (226) (276) (219) (227) (927)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax (17) (38) (66) (26) (12) (95)
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue - - 1 - - 1
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (1) (1) (4) (1) - (5)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 218 186 212 195 215 856
of which: net interest income 114 107 104 99 97 409
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (10) (6) (12) (6) (4) (25)
Total operating expenses (224) (216) (261) (213) (222) (922)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax (16) (36) (61) (24) (11) (91)
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 11,092 11,684 11,629 11,384 11,091 11,629
Loans and advances to customers (net) 11,018 11,608 11,553 11,308 11,015 11,553
Total external assets 18,669 19,667 19,933 19,793 18,199 19,933
Customer accounts 13,815 14,131 13,976 13,234 12,942 13,976
Risk-weighted assets 5,681 5,961 6,005 5,865 5,669 6,005
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 11,018 10,995 10,971 10,904 10,627 11,553
Customer accounts 13,815 13,385 13,272 12,760 12,486 13,976
Mainland China - Commercial Banking Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 204 226 194 204 197 787
of which: net interest income 165 165 161 161 151 616
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (38) (34) (21) (26) (20) (48)
Total operating expenses (111) (110) (116) (117) (119) (451)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 55 82 57 61 58 288
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue - - - - - -
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses - - (1) - - 2
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 204 216 187 200 192 787
of which: net interest income 165 158 156 157 148 616
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (38) (32) (20) (25) (19) (48)
Total operating expenses (111) (106) (111) (115) (116) (453)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 55 78 56 60 57 286
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 25,146 26,539 24,612 23,997 23,942 24,612
Loans and advances to customers (net) 24,917 26,325 24,429 23,821 23,763 24,429
Total external assets 36,463 38,454 36,546 35,821 33,388 36,546
Customer accounts 19,163 19,281 20,481 18,536 18,443 20,481
Risk-weighted assets 29,532 29,485 27,601 25,738 25,379 27,601
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 24,917 24,935 23,198 22,969 22,927 24,429
Customer accounts 19,163 18,263 19,449 17,873 17,793 20,481
Mainland China - Global Banking and Markets Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 314 271 264 274 266 1,077
of which: net interest income 158 168 178 167 164 669
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (18) (34) (11) (6) 4 (14)
Total operating expenses (115) (109) (116) (122) (123) (477)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 181 128 137 146 147 586
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue 1 1 (2) - 1 -
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses - - - - - -
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 313 259 258 268 259 1,078
of which: net interest income 158 161 170 163 161 669
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (18) (32) (13) (6) 5 (14)
Total operating expenses (115) (104) (114) (120) (119) (477)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 180 123 131 142 145 587
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 17,026 17,982 18,274 16,941 16,343 18,274
Loans and advances to customers (net) 16,962 17,924 18,231 16,910 16,319 18,231
Total external assets 50,717 54,850 51,277 51,092 46,459 51,277
Customer accounts 22,602 21,068 24,809 22,688 25,842 24,809
Risk-weighted assets 19,699 19,914 17,637 17,272 17,633 17,637
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 16,962 16,977 17,312 16,305 15,744 18,231
Customer accounts 22,602 19,956 23,559 21,876 24,932 24,809
Mainland China - Corporate Centre Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 428 303 304 282 226 1,012
of which: net interest expense (1) (10) (14) (3) (2) (21)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - (2) (1) 1 (1)
Total operating expenses (258) (268) (249) (254) (210) (918)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 671 672 572 539 648 2,461
Profit/(loss) before tax 841 707 625 566 665 2,554
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue 18 17 14 3 12 39
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (4) (8) (3) (9) (8) (28)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 410 273 275 274 211 973
of which: net interest expense (1) (9) (15) (3) (1) (21)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - (1) - (1)
Total operating expenses (254) (249) (234) (240) (199) (890)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures 671 645 555 527 631 2,461
Profit/(loss) before tax 827 669 596 560 643 2,543
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 25 27 27 26 26 27
Loans and advances to customers (net) 25 27 27 26 26 27
Total external assets 28,556 31,453 32,033 28,802 35,696 32,033
Customer accounts - - - - - -
Risk-weighted assets 29,577 31,957 34,261 34,079 34,796 34,261
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 25 25 25 25 25 27
Customer accounts - - - - - -
RECONCILING ITEMS
Mainland China - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date
Revenue ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Currency translation (41) (34) (22) (23)
Significant items
Customer redress programmes - - - - - -
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - -
Fair value movements on financial instruments 1 1 - - - -
Restructuring and other related costs 18 18 17 3 11 41
Currency translation on significant items (1) - (1) -
ECL currency translation 2 3 - -
Operating expenses ($m)
Currency translation 29 25 16 16
Significant items
Costs of structural reform - - - - - -
Customer redress programmes - - - - - -
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - -
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - - - -
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - -
Restructuring and other related costs (5) (10) (11) (10) (7) (32)
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - -
Currency translation on significant items - 1 - -
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
Currency translation (27) (19) (12) (15)
Significant items
Impairment of goodwill - - - - - -
Currency translation on Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - -
Mainland China - Wealth and Personal Banking
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) - 8 11 4 4 1
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - - (1) - - -
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (1) (10) (15) (6) (5) (5)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - -
Mainland China - Commercial Banking
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) - 10 7 4 5 -
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - (2) (1) (1) (1) -
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) - (4) (5) (2) (3) 2
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - -
Mainland China - Global Banking and Markets
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) 1 12 6 6 7 -
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - (2) 2 - (1) -
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) - (5) (2) (2) (4) -
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - -
Mainland China - Corporate Centre
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) 18 30 29 8 15 39
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - - (2) - 1 -
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (4) (19) (15) (14) (11) (28)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - 27 17 12 17 -

Middle East and North Africa
HSBC
Middle East and North Africa
Middle East and North Africa - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net interest income 362 341 328 321 320 1,299
Net fee income 216 215 215 187 185 774
Other operating income 36 168 138 119 115 487
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges1 614 724 681 627 620 2,560
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges1 6 43 (28) 44 61 132
Total operating expenses1 (376) (380) (401) (358) (397) (1,544)
Share of profit/(loss) in associates and joint ventures 119 (2) 70 65 102 275
Profit/(loss) before tax1 363 385 322 378 386 1,423
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue 4 1 - - - -
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (10) (12) (19) (15) (11) (56)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 610 693 636 577 571 2,560
of which: net interest income 362 323 301 291 288 1,299
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 6 45 (26) 47 59 132
Total operating expenses (366) (359) (366) (319) (358) (1,488)
Share of profit/(loss) in associates and joint ventures 119 (2) 70 66 102 275
Profit/(loss) before tax 369 377 314 371 374 1,479
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 29,479 27,873 27,756 28,547 29,211 27,756
Loans and advances to customers (net) 28,348 26,708 26,375 27,095 27,608 26,375
Total external assets 68,921 67,689 66,945 64,478 63,515 66,945
Customer accounts 44,008 43,873 42,629 42,089 41,086 42,629
Risk-weighted assets2 60,856 60,738 60,223 60,319 59,476 60,223
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 28,348 26,357 25,573 25,555 25,835 26,375
Customer accounts 44,008 43,180 40,634 38,881 37,861 42,629
Middle East and North Africa - Wealth and Personal Banking Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 221 214 203 211 197 817
of which: net interest income 147 137 125 127 125 506
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 4 (5) (2) 31 1 37
Total operating expenses (159) (161) (172) (156) (169) (660)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 66 48 29 86 29 194
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue - - - - - -
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (1) (1) (4) - (1) (7)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 221 205 186 193 180 817
of which: net interest income 147 130 119 116 112 506
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 4 (5) (2) 32 1 37
Total operating expenses (158) (154) (159) (141) (152) (653)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 67 46 25 84 29 201
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 5,779 5,560 5,416 5,439 5,315 5,416
Loans and advances to customers (net) 5,628 5,393 5,244 5,227 5,051 5,244
Total external assets 15,989 17,041 17,046 16,504 15,995 17,046
Customer accounts 21,495 21,553 21,010 21,143 21,325 21,010
Risk-weighted assets 8,694 8,735 8,043 7,893 7,648 8,043
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 5,628 5,354 5,131 5,006 4,828 5,244
Customer accounts 21,495 21,131 19,863 19,129 19,270 21,010
Middle East and North Africa - Commercial Banking Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 105 156 156 158 153 612
of which: net interest income 108 95 97 99 95 380
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - 19 (39) (16) (2) (39)
Total operating expenses (79) (80) (97) (74) (84) (338)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 26 95 20 68 67 235
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue - - - - - -
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (2) (1) (1) - (2) (5)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 105 149 143 142 140 612
of which: net interest income 108 90 89 87 82 380
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - 20 (35) (14) (4) (39)
Total operating expenses (77) (77) (91) (68) (78) (333)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 28 92 17 60 58 240
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 10,854 10,817 10,988 11,342 11,765 10,988
Loans and advances to customers (net) 9,946 9,885 9,867 10,197 10,538 9,867
Total external assets 16,257 16,832 17,229 17,205 17,516 17,229
Customer accounts 9,552 9,752 9,173 8,772 8,748 9,173
Risk-weighted assets 14,749 14,465 14,763 15,498 15,736 14,763
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 9,946 9,671 9,401 9,340 9,508 9,867
Customer accounts 9,552 9,657 8,918 8,323 8,274 9,173
Middle East and North Africa - Global Banking and Markets Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 286 352 324 252 262 1,108
of which: net interest income 117 119 111 107 112 435
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 2 30 12 29 61 132
Total operating expenses (114) (114) (112) (99) (112) (435)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 174 268 224 182 211 805
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue 4 - - - - -
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (1) (1) 3 - (2) (1)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 282 337 303 234 244 1,108
of which: net interest income 117 112 101 95 101 435
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 2 30 10 29 61 132
Total operating expenses (113) (110) (108) (93) (105) (434)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 171 257 205 170 200 806
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 12,847 11,497 11,352 11,765 12,131 11,352
Loans and advances to customers (net) 12,774 11,431 11,264 11,671 12,019 11,264
Total external assets 29,844 27,348 26,168 24,366 23,773 26,168
Customer accounts 12,960 12,560 12,443 12,173 11,011 12,443
Risk-weighted assets 14,013 15,191 15,107 15,469 15,163 15,107
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 12,774 11,332 11,041 11,209 11,499 11,264
Customer accounts 12,960 12,384 11,850 11,428 10,316 12,443
Middle East and North Africa - Corporate Centre Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1 3 5 6 5 25
of which: net interest income/(expense) (11) (10) (9) (11) (10) (22)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - - 1
Total operating expenses (23) (26) (23) (30) (30) (112)
Share of profit/(loss) in associates and joint ventures 119 (2) 69 66 102 275
Profit/(loss) before tax 97 (25) 51 42 77 189
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue - - - - - -
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (6) (9) (13) (13) (8) (43)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1 3 4 7 7 25
of which: net interest income/(expense) (11) (9) (8) (7) (7) (22)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - - 1
Total operating expenses (17) (17) (9) (18) (24) (69)
Share of profit/(loss) in associates and joint ventures 119 (2) 70 66 102 275
Profit/(loss) before tax 103 (16) 65 55 85 232
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) - - - - - -
Loans and advances to customers (net) - - - - - -
Total external assets 6,832 6,467 6,502 6,403 6,231 6,502
Customer accounts 1 8 3 - 2 3
Risk-weighted assets 23,400 22,347 22,310 21,459 20,929 22,310
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) - - - - - -
Customer accounts 1 8 3 - 2 3
RECONCILING ITEMS
Middle East and North Africa - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date
Revenue ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Currency translation (30) (45) (50) (49)
Significant items
Customer redress programmes - - - - - -
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - -
Fair value movements on financial instruments 4 1 - - - -
Restructuring and other related costs - - - - - -
Currency translation on significant items - - - -
ECL currency translation 2 2 3 (2)
Operating expenses ($m)
Currency translation 10 17 25 29
Significant items
Costs of structural reform - - - - - -
Customer redress programmes - - - - - -
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - -
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - - - -
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - -
Restructuring and other related costs (10) (12) (19) (15) (11) (56)
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - -
Currency translation on significant items 1 1 1 1
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
Currency translation - - 1 -
Significant items
Impairment of goodwill - - - - - -
Currency translation on Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items - - - -
Middle East and North Africa - Wealth and Personal Banking
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) - 9 17 18 17 -
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - (1) - -
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (1) (7) (13) (15) (17) (7)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - -
Middle East and North Africa - Commercial Banking
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) - 7 13 16 13 -
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - (1) (4) (2) 2 -
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (2) (3) (6) (6) (6) (5)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - -
Middle East and North Africa - Global Banking and Markets
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) 4 15 21 18 18 -
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - - 2 - - -
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (1) (4) (4) (6) (7) (1)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - -
Middle East and North Africa - Corporate Centre
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) - - 1 (1) (2) -
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - -
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (6) (9) (14) (12) (6) (43)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - (1) - - -
1 Losses due to the impacts of hyperinflation on monetary items in Turkey. The total impact of applying IAS 29 and the hyperinflation provisions of IAS 21 in the current quarter is a decrease in the Group's profit before tax of $114m, comprising a decrease in revenue of $113m, and an increase in ECL and operating expenses of $1m.
2 Risk-weighted assets are non-additive across geographical regions due to market risk diversification effects within the Group.

North America
HSBC
North America
North America - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net interest income 803 724 700 712 729 2,845
Net fee income 475 522 524 522 501 2,056
Other operating income 274 391 329 216 272 1,153
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,552 1,637 1,553 1,450 1,502 6,054
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (105) 58 (19) 45 108 238
Total operating expenses (1,142) (1,142) (1,323) (1,137) (1,289) (4,918)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 305 553 211 358 321 1,374
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue 4 101 14 (21) (3) (10)
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (92) (63) (179) (62) (153) (432)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,548 1,534 1,532 1,465 1,486 6,064
of which: net interest income 803 721 698 708 719 2,845
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (105) 58 (19) 45 107 238
Total operating expenses (1,050) (1,077) (1,139) (1,071) (1,127) (4,486)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 393 515 374 439 466 1,816
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 116,685 113,270 109,392 107,088 107,244 109,392
Loans and advances to customers (net) 116,075 112,660 108,717 106,422 106,414 108,717
Total external assets 339,424 338,927 341,935 364,292 354,717 341,935
Customer accounts 168,699 174,376 178,565 179,100 176,152 178,565
Risk-weighted assets1 111,990 113,634 110,412 113,170 115,208 110,412
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 116,075 110,906 107,693 105,521 104,232 108,717
Customer accounts 168,699 172,618 177,468 178,144 173,800 178,565
North America - Wealth and Personal Banking Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 435 536 478 463 483 1,919
of which: net interest income 326 297 304 325 330 1,286
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 4 (1) (20) 45 (6) 18
Total operating expenses (353) (397) (469) (440) (519) (1,877)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 86 138 (11) 68 (42) 60
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue - 93 17 (1) (1) 14
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (12) (6) (9) (5) (73) (92)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 435 442 459 462 476 1,905
of which: net interest income 326 296 302 323 325 1,286
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 4 (1) (20) 45 (6) 18
Total operating expenses (341) (390) (459) (434) (440) (1,785)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 98 51 (20) 73 30 138
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 50,998 51,363 51,288 50,568 50,420 51,288
Loans and advances to customers (net) 50,788 51,151 51,058 50,363 50,074 51,058
Total external assets 83,464 86,556 104,836 110,716 105,818 104,836
Customer accounts 71,112 73,726 73,052 72,599 70,486 73,052
Risk-weighted assets 18,549 19,282 21,055 21,990 22,412 21,055
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 50,788 50,258 50,522 49,886 48,932 51,058
Customer accounts 71,112 72,759 72,464 72,068 69,216 73,052
North America - Commercial Banking Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 531 493 508 487 473 1,914
of which: net interest income 356 311 318 319 304 1,226
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (110) 58 (6) (23) 38 54
Total operating expenses (234) (240) (241) (225) (241) (945)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 187 311 261 239 270 1,023
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue - - - - - -
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (7) (4) (2) (6) (6) (14)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 531 491 505 484 465 1,914
of which: net interest income 356 310 316 317 300 1,226
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (110) 58 (7) (23) 37 54
Total operating expenses (227) (235) (235) (217) (233) (931)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 194 314 263 244 269 1,037
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 50,808 48,621 45,323 43,578 44,615 45,323
Loans and advances to customers (net) 50,440 48,277 44,933 43,182 44,197 44,933
Total external assets 88,231 87,916 77,197 79,585 77,260 77,197
Customer accounts 63,521 64,407 68,844 67,329 66,303 68,844
Risk-weighted assets 54,655 52,734 51,280 50,207 49,459 51,280
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 50,440 47,499 44,498 42,803 43,264 44,933
Customer accounts 63,521 63,769 68,436 66,989 65,432 68,844
North America - Global Banking and Markets Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 518 560 495 472 461 1,991
of which: net interest income 120 96 81 77 91 345
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1 1 6 23 76 165
Total operating expenses (377) (376) (380) (337) (368) (1,459)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 142 185 121 158 169 697
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue 2 2 (3) (3) (7) (19)
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (7) (4) (16) (6) (5) (27)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 516 558 498 475 464 2,010
of which: net interest income 120 96 81 76 90 345
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1 1 7 23 76 165
Total operating expenses (370) (372) (370) (330) (359) (1,432)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 147 187 135 168 181 743
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 14,879 13,285 12,781 12,942 12,209 12,781
Loans and advances to customers (net) 14,847 13,231 12,726 12,877 12,143 12,726
Total external assets 161,908 158,832 154,520 169,097 166,707 154,520
Customer accounts 34,066 36,242 36,674 39,177 39,367 36,674
Risk-weighted assets 34,615 37,655 34,944 37,494 39,576 34,944
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 14,847 13,149 12,672 12,831 12,035 12,726
Customer accounts 34,066 36,090 36,573 39,092 39,157 36,674
North America - Corporate Centre Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 69 48 73 28 85 231
of which: net interest expense 1 18 (2) (8) 5 (12)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - 1 - - -
Total operating expenses (179) (129) (234) (135) (161) (637)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax (110) (81) (160) (107) (76) (406)
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue 3 6 4 (17) 3 (6)
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (66) (50) (154) (45) (67) (299)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 66 41 72 43 81 237
of which: net interest expense 1 18 (1) (8) 5 (12)
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges - - - - - -
Total operating expenses (113) (80) (76) (91) (94) (338)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax (47) (39) (4) (48) (13) (101)
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) - - - - - -
Loans and advances to customers (net) - - - - - -
Total external assets 5,823 5,624 5,383 4,893 4,933 5,383
Customer accounts - - (5) (5) (5) (5)
Risk-weighted assets 4,171 3,963 3,133 3,479 3,761 3,133
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) - - - - - -
Customer accounts - - (5) (5) (5) (5)
RECONCILING ITEMS
North America - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date
Revenue ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Currency translation (4) (7) (6) (19)
Significant items
Customer redress programmes - - - - - -
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - -
Fair value movements on financial instruments 4 2 (1) (4) - (5)
Restructuring and other related costs - 99 15 (17) (3) (5)
Currency translation on significant items (2) - - -
ECL currency translation - - - (1)
Operating expenses ($m)
Currency translation 2 5 4 11
Significant items
Costs of structural reform - - - - - -
Customer redress programmes - - - - - -
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses - - - - - -
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles - - - - - -
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation - - - - - -
Restructuring and other related costs (92) (63) (179) (62) (153) (432)
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters - - - - - -
Currency translation on significant items - - - 2
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
Currency translation - - - -
Significant items
Impairment of goodwill - - - - - -
Currency translation on Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m) - - - -
North America - Wealth and Personal Banking
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) - 94 19 1 7 14
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - -
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (12) (7) (10) (6) (79) (92)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - -
North America - Commercial Banking
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) - 2 3 3 8 -
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - - 1 - 1 -
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (7) (5) (6) (8) (8) (14)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - -
North America - Global Banking and Markets
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) 2 2 (3) (3) (3) (19)
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - - (1) - - -
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (7) (4) (10) (7) (9) (27)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - -
North America - Corporate Centre
Revenue significant items and currency translation ($m) 3 7 1 (15) 4 (6)
ECL significant items and currency translation ($m) - - 1 - - -
Operating expense significant items and currency translation ($m) (66) (49) (158) (44) (67) (299)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items and currency translation ($m) - - - - - -
1 Risk-weighted assets are non-additive across geographical regions due to market risk diversification effects within the Group.

US
HSBC
US
US - TOTAL Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net interest income 472 424 436 448 464 1,809
Net fee income 306 354 351 353 329 1,376
Other operating income 224 342 237 133 191 821
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,002 1,120 1,024 934 984 4,006
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (46) 25 (10) 41 83 205
Total operating expenses (850) (846) (996) (838) (973) (3,683)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 106 299 18 137 94 528
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue 2 99 12 (22) (2) (14)
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (75) (52) (157) (45) (121) (355)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 1,000 1,023 1,013 955 988 4,020
of which: net interest income 472 424 436 448 464 1,809
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (46) 25 (10) 41 84 205
Total operating expenses (775) (794) (840) (793) (851) (3,328)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 179 254 163 203 221 897
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 57,105 54,360 52,953 51,913 52,387 52,953
Loans and advances to customers (net) 56,819 54,122 52,678 51,656 51,985 52,678
Total external assets 240,809 241,118 244,904 267,431 260,185 244,904
Customer accounts 101,137 107,659 111,921 114,064 110,579 111,921
Risk-weighted assets 77,514 80,274 77,778 80,303 81,866 77,778
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 56,819 54,122 52,678 51,656 51,985 52,678
Customer accounts 101,137 107,659 111,921 114,064 110,579 111,921
HSBC US - Wealth and Personal Banking Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 219 332 278 262 278 1,116
of which: net interest income 181 165 183 198 199 782
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 6 (4) (15) 34 - 21
Total operating expenses (209) (252) (314) (289) (367) (1,268)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 16 76 (51) 7 (89) (131)
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue - 93 15 (1) - 14
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (11) (5) (10) (2) (70) (86)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 219 240 259 263 280 1,102
of which: net interest income 181 165 180 198 200 782
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 6 (4) (14) 34 - 21
Total operating expenses (198) (247) (305) (287) (297) (1,182)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 27 (11) (60) 10 (17) (59)
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 21,036 21,055 21,606 21,253 21,565 21,606
Loans and advances to customers (net) 20,977 20,996 21,539 21,209 21,395 21,539
Total external assets 42,441 45,296 61,774 67,723 63,640 61,774
Customer accounts 36,570 39,567 39,269 38,786 37,160 39,269
Risk-weighted assets 12,371 13,194 14,839 15,770 16,097 14,839
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 20,977 20,996 21,539 21,209 21,395 21,539
Customer accounts 36,570 39,567 39,269 38,786 37,160 39,269
HSBC US - Commercial Banking Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 282 259 272 262 253 1,031
of which: net interest income 209 176 181 191 183 734
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (54) 27 2 (24) 11 26
Total operating expenses (146) (148) (149) (134) (152) (585)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 82 138 125 104 112 472
Reported Significant items - Totals ($m)
Revenue - - - - - -
ECL - - - - - -
Operating expenses (6) (4) - (2) (5) (8)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 282 259 272 262 253 1,031
of which: net interest income 209 176 183 191 182 734
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (54) 27 1 (24) 12 26
Total operating expenses (140) (145) (145) (132) (148) (577)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -
Profit/(loss) before tax 88 141 128 106 117 480
Balance sheet date Balance sheet date
Balance sheet - reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Loans and advances to customers (gross) 24,320 22,809 21,650 20,645 21,471 21,650
Loans and advances to customers (net) 24,119 22,661 21,475 20,473 21,290 21,475
Total external assets 50,791 51,262 42,371 45,465 43,057 42,371
Customer accounts 38,530 39,408 43,709 43,845 41,716 43,709
Risk-weighted assets 31,614 30,686 29,962 29,111 27,937 29,962
Balance sheet data - at most recent balance sheet date FX rates ($m)
Loans and advances to customers (net) 24,119 22,661 21,475 20,473 21,290 21,475
Customer accounts 38,530 39,408 43,709 43,845 41,716 43,709
HSBC US - Global Banking and Markets Quarter ended Year to date
Reported ($m) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 30-Sep-21 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-21
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 450 492 429 398 384 1,697
of which: net interest income 99 88 77 67 79 310
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges 2 2 1 32 73 158
Total operating expenses (345) (345) (345) (307) (337) (1,331)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures - - - - - -