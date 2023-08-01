HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Data Pack
2Q 2023
The financial information on which this supplement is based is unaudited and has been prepared in accordance with HSBC's significant accounting policies as described in the Annual Report and Accounts 2022. The financial information does not constitute financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRSs'), is not complete and should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report and Accounts 2022, the Interim Report 2023, and other reports and financial information published by HSBC.
Unless stated otherwise, all information is on a reported basis. Where disclosed, constant currency performance information is computed by adjusting reported results for the effects of foreign currency translation differences, which distort period‐on‐period comparisons. We consider constant currency performance provides useful information for investors by aligning internal and external reporting, and reflects how management assesses period‐on‐period performance. Definitions and calculations of other alternative performance measures are included in our 'Reconciliation of alternative performance measures' on page 57 of our Interim Report 2023. All alternative performance measures are reconciled to the closest reported financial measure.
We separately disclose 'notable items', which are components of our income statement which management would consider as outside the normal course of business and generally non‐recurring in nature.
The quarterly comparatives are translated at average 2Q23 exchange rates for the income statement or at the prevailing rates of exchange on 30 June 2023 for the balance sheet. The yearly comparatives are translated at average FY22 exchange rates for the income statement or at the prevailing rates of exchange on 31 December 2022 for the balance sheet. The income statement for the half‐year to 30 June 2022 is translated at the average rate of exchange for the half‐year to 30 June 2023.
Index
Page
HSBC Holdings plc (Group) ‐ Income statement
1
HSBC Holdings plc (Group) ‐ Balance sheet data
3
HSBC Holdings plc (Group) ‐ Net interest margin
7
Global businesses
Wealth and Personal Banking ‐ WPB
8
Commercial Banking ‐ CMB
10
Global Banking and Markets ‐ GBM
12
Corporate Centre
15
Legal entities
HSBC UK Bank plc
17
HSBC Bank plc
23
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited
29
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (Hong Kong)
35
HSBC North America Holdings Inc.
41
HSBC Bank Canada
47
Grupo Financiero HSBC, S.A. de C.V.
53
HSBC Bank Middle East Limited
59
Other trading entities
65
Credit risk
66
HSBC
HSBC Holdings plc consolidated income statement
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
30‐Jun‐23
31‐Mar‐23
31‐Dec‐22
30‐Sep‐22
30‐Jun‐22
30‐Jun‐23
30‐Jun‐22
Net interest income
9,305
8,959
8,986
8,006
6,910
18,264
13,385
Net fee income
3,081
3,004
2,690
2,852
3,018
6,085
6,228
Other operating income
4,319
8,208
2,891
650
2,312
12,527
4,932
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
16,705
20,171
14,567
11,508
12,240
36,876
24,545
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(913)
(432)
(1,430)
(1,068)
(447)
(1,345)
(1,087)
Total operating expenses
(7,871)
(7,586)
(8,781)
(7,793)
(7,949)
(15,457)
(16,127)
of which: staff expenses
(4,791)
(4,163)
(4,732)
(4,375)
(4,419)
(8,954)
(8,896)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
850
733
693
582
792
1,583
1,449
Profit/(loss) before tax
8,771
12,886
5,049
3,229
4,636
21,657
8,780
Tax credit/(charge)
(1,726)
(1,860)
(388)
(572)
863
(3,586)
151
Profit/(loss) after tax
7,045
11,026
4,661
2,657
5,499
18,071
8,931
Profit/(loss) attributable to:
6,639
‐ ordinary shareholders of the parent company ('PAOS')
10,327
4,378
2,002
5,211
16,966
7,966
‐ preference shareholders of the parent company
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
‐ other equity holders of the parent company
124
418
124
463
138
542
626
‐ non‐controlling interests
282
281
159
192
150
563
339
Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets (net of tax)
11
18
55
443
33
29
37
PAOS net of goodwill impairment
6,650
10,345
4,433
2,445
5,244
16,995
8,003
Reported notable items ‐ Totals ($m)
(241)
Revenue
3,577
(320)
(2,691)
(471)
3,336
(591)
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
(10)
(61)
(1,169)
(691)
(589)
(71)
(1,040)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Currency translation on revenue notable items
-
77
4
(128)
23
-
14
Currency translation on ECL notable items
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Currency translation on operating expense notable items
-
(2)
(50)
(25)
1
-
31
Currency translation on associate notable items
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Constant currency ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
16,705
20,354
14,899
11,600
12,076
36,876
23,647
of which: net interest income
9,305
8,999
9,116
8,038
6,758
18,264
12,846
of which: net fee income
3,081
3,019
2,751
2,901
2,999
6,085
6,092
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(913)
(438)
(1,464)
(1,101)
(442)
(1,345)
(1,074)
Total operating expenses
(7,871)
(7,644)
(9,029)
(7,927)
(7,821)
(15,457)
(15,532)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
850
717
701
569
754
1,583
1,363
Profit/(loss) before tax
8,771
12,989
5,107
3,141
4,567
21,657
8,404
1
HSBC
HSBC Holdings plc consolidated income statement
Quarter ended
Year to date
Earnings metrics
30‐Jun‐23
31‐Mar‐23
31‐Dec‐22
30‐Sep‐22
30‐Jun‐22
30‐Jun‐23
30‐Jun‐22
Return on average equity (annualised)
15.9%
25.5%
11.3%
5.2%
13.0%
20.8%
9.9 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualised)
17.1%
27.4%
12.3%
6.8%
14.0%
22.4%
10.6 %
Earnings per share ($)
0.34
0.52
0.22
0.10
0.26
0.86
0.40
Constant currency ECL / average gross loans (annualised)
0.38 %
0.18 %
0.59 %
0.42 %
0.17 %
0.28 %
0.21 %
Dividends
0.10
Dividends per share ‐ declared in respect of the period ($)
0.10
0.23
-
0.09
0.20
0.09
Dividends paid during the period, net of scrip ($m)
6,591
-
-
1,754
3,576
6,591
3,576
Value of scrip issued during period ($m)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Quarter ended
Year to date
Revenue notable items ($m)
30‐Jun‐23
31‐Mar‐23
31‐Dec‐22
30‐Sep‐22
30‐Jun‐22
30‐Jun‐23
30‐Jun‐22
Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
(241)
3,562
(71)
(2,378)
(288)
3,321
(288)
Fair value movements on financial instruments
-
15
35
(282)
(171)
15
(371)
Restructuring and other related costs
-
-
(284)
(31)
(12)
-
68
Cost notable items ($m)
(57)
Disposals, acquisitions and related costs
(61)
(9)
(9)
-
(118)
-
Impairment of non‐financial items
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Restructuring and other related costs
47
-
(1,160)
(682)
(589)
47
(1,040)
Reconciling items ‐ Currency translation on reported items ‐ Totals ($m)
Revenue
183
332
92
(164)
of which: net interest income
40
130
32
(152)
of which: net fee income
15
61
49
(19)
ECL
(6)
(34)
(33)
5
Operating expenses
(58)
(248)
(134)
128
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
(16)
8
(13)
(38)
2
HSBC
HSBC Holdings plc consolidated balance sheet data
Balance sheet date
Balance sheet date
Assets - reported ($m)
30‐Jun‐23
31‐Mar‐23
31‐Dec‐22
30‐Sep‐22
30‐Jun‐22
31‐Dec‐22
Cash and balances at central banks
307,733
327,554
327,002
309,505
363,608
327,002
Items in the course of collection from other banks
10,649
6,577
7,297
4,503
8,074
7,297
Hong Kong Government certificates of indebtedness
42,407
43,009
43,787
43,222
43,866
43,787
Trading assets
255,387
228,429
218,093
201,929
217,350
218,093
Financial assets designated and otherwise mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or loss
104,303
103,659
100,101
97,394
101,015
100,101
Derivatives
272,595
237,200
284,159
350,582
262,928
284,159
Loans and advances to banks
100,921
110,721
104,475
98,528
95,950
104,475
Loans and advances to customers (net)
959,558
963,394
923,561
966,220
1,027,021
923,561
Reverse repurchase agreements - non‐trading
258,056
260,688
253,754
281,696
244,451
253,754
Financial investments
407,933
390,351
364,726
354,053
372,733
364,726
Prepayments, accrued income and other assets1
270,953
267,311
272,068
219,662
185,395
272,068
Current tax assets
1,262
1,066
1,230
1,010
1,151
1,230
Interests in associates and joint ventures
29,546
30,093
29,254
27,762
29,446
29,254
Goodwill and intangible assets
11,925
11,604
11,419
10,590
11,180
11,419
Deferred tax assets
8,248
8,040
8,360
7,925
6,313
8,360
Total assets
3,041,476
2,989,696
2,949,286
2,974,581
2,970,481
2,949,286
Liabilities - reported ($m)
Hong Kong currency notes in circulation
42,407
43,009
43,787
43,221
43,865
43,787
Deposits by banks
68,709
75,513
66,722
97,528
105,275
66,722
Customer accounts
1,595,769
1,604,099
1,570,303
1,567,267
1,651,301
1,570,303
Repurchase agreements - non‐trading
170,110
139,694
127,747
122,962
129,707
127,747
Items in the course of transmission to other banks
10,776
7,133
7,864
5,886
9,673
7,864
Trading liabilities
81,228
77,340
72,353
82,830
80,569
72,353
Financial liabilities designated at fair value
139,618
146,617
127,321
119,041
126,006
127,321
Derivatives
269,560
237,493
285,762
340,607
251,478
285,762
Debt securities in issue
85,471
85,351
78,149
87,527
87,944
78,149
Accruals, deferred income and other liabilities 2
242,516
233,483
248,910
204,857
165,061
248,910
Current tax liabilities
1,921
1,879
1,135
1,349
685
1,135
Insurance contract liabilities
115,756
114,626
108,816
103,941
108,990
108,816
Provisions
1,722
1,841
1,958
1,671
1,886
1,958
Deferred tax liabilities
976
1,122
972
990
1,224
972
Subordinated liabilities
23,286
22,973
22,290
19,323
20,711
22,290
Total liabilities
2,849,825
2,792,173
2,764,089
2,799,000
2,784,375
2,764,089
3
