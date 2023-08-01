HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

The financial information on which this supplement is based is unaudited and has been prepared in accordance with HSBC's significant accounting policies as described in the Annual Report and Accounts 2022. The financial information does not constitute financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRSs'), is not complete and should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report and Accounts 2022, the Interim Report 2023, and other reports and financial information published by HSBC.

Unless stated otherwise, all information is on a reported basis. Where disclosed, constant currency performance information is computed by adjusting reported results for the effects of foreign currency translation differences, which distort period‐on‐period comparisons. We consider constant currency performance provides useful information for investors by aligning internal and external reporting, and reflects how management assesses period‐on‐period performance. Definitions and calculations of other alternative performance measures are included in our 'Reconciliation of alternative performance measures' on page 57 of our Interim Report 2023. All alternative performance measures are reconciled to the closest reported financial measure.

We separately disclose 'notable items', which are components of our income statement which management would consider as outside the normal course of business and generally non‐recurring in nature.

The quarterly comparatives are translated at average 2Q23 exchange rates for the income statement or at the prevailing rates of exchange on 30 June 2023 for the balance sheet. The yearly comparatives are translated at average FY22 exchange rates for the income statement or at the prevailing rates of exchange on 31 December 2022 for the balance sheet. The income statement for the half‐year to 30 June 2022 is translated at the average rate of exchange for the half‐year to 30 June 2023.

HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc consolidated income statement

Quarter ended

Year to date

Reported ($m)

30‐Jun‐23

31‐Mar‐23

31‐Dec‐22

30‐Sep‐22

30‐Jun‐22

30‐Jun‐23

30‐Jun‐22

Net interest income

9,305

8,959

8,986

8,006

6,910

18,264

13,385

Net fee income

3,081

3,004

2,690

2,852

3,018

6,085

6,228

Other operating income

4,319

8,208

2,891

650

2,312

12,527

4,932

Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges

16,705

20,171

14,567

11,508

12,240

36,876

24,545

Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges

(913)

(432)

(1,430)

(1,068)

(447)

(1,345)

(1,087)

Total operating expenses

(7,871)

(7,586)

(8,781)

(7,793)

(7,949)

(15,457)

(16,127)

of which: staff expenses

(4,791)

(4,163)

(4,732)

(4,375)

(4,419)

(8,954)

(8,896)

Share of profit in associates and joint ventures

850

733

693

582

792

1,583

1,449

Profit/(loss) before tax

8,771

12,886

5,049

3,229

4,636

21,657

8,780

Tax credit/(charge)

(1,726)

(1,860)

(388)

(572)

863

(3,586)

151

Profit/(loss) after tax

7,045

11,026

4,661

2,657

5,499

18,071

8,931

Profit/(loss) attributable to:

6,639

‐ ordinary shareholders of the parent company ('PAOS')

10,327

4,378

2,002

5,211

16,966

7,966

‐ preference shareholders of the parent company

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

‐ other equity holders of the parent company

124

418

124

463

138

542

626

‐ non‐controlling interests

282

281

159

192

150

563

339

Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets (net of tax)

11

18

55

443

33

29

37

PAOS net of goodwill impairment

6,650

10,345

4,433

2,445

5,244

16,995

8,003

Reported notable items ‐ Totals ($m)

(241)

Revenue

3,577

(320)

(2,691)

(471)

3,336

(591)

ECL

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Operating expenses

(10)

(61)

(1,169)

(691)

(589)

(71)

(1,040)

Share of profit in associates and joint ventures

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Currency translation on revenue notable items

-

77

4

(128)

23

-

14

Currency translation on ECL notable items

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Currency translation on operating expense notable items

-

(2)

(50)

(25)

1

-

31

Currency translation on associate notable items

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Constant currency ($m)

Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges

16,705

20,354

14,899

11,600

12,076

36,876

23,647

of which: net interest income

9,305

8,999

9,116

8,038

6,758

18,264

12,846

of which: net fee income

3,081

3,019

2,751

2,901

2,999

6,085

6,092

Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges

(913)

(438)

(1,464)

(1,101)

(442)

(1,345)

(1,074)

Total operating expenses

(7,871)

(7,644)

(9,029)

(7,927)

(7,821)

(15,457)

(15,532)

Share of profit in associates and joint ventures

850

717

701

569

754

1,583

1,363

Profit/(loss) before tax

8,771

12,989

5,107

3,141

4,567

21,657

8,404

1

HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc consolidated income statement

Quarter ended

Year to date

Earnings metrics

30‐Jun‐23

31‐Mar‐23

31‐Dec‐22

30‐Sep‐22

30‐Jun‐22

30‐Jun‐23

30‐Jun‐22

Return on average equity (annualised)

15.9%

25.5%

11.3%

5.2%

13.0%

20.8%

9.9 %

Return on average tangible equity (annualised)

17.1%

27.4%

12.3%

6.8%

14.0%

22.4%

10.6 %

Earnings per share ($)

0.34

0.52

0.22

0.10

0.26

0.86

0.40

Constant currency ECL / average gross loans (annualised)

0.38 %

0.18 %

0.59 %

0.42 %

0.17 %

0.28 %

0.21 %

Dividends

0.10

Dividends per share ‐ declared in respect of the period ($)

0.10

0.23

-

0.09

0.20

0.09

Dividends paid during the period, net of scrip ($m)

6,591

-

-

1,754

3,576

6,591

3,576

Value of scrip issued during period ($m)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Quarter ended

Year to date

Revenue notable items ($m)

30‐Jun‐23

31‐Mar‐23

31‐Dec‐22

30‐Sep‐22

30‐Jun‐22

30‐Jun‐23

30‐Jun‐22

Disposals, acquisitions and related costs

(241)

3,562

(71)

(2,378)

(288)

3,321

(288)

Fair value movements on financial instruments

-

15

35

(282)

(171)

15

(371)

Restructuring and other related costs

-

-

(284)

(31)

(12)

-

68

Cost notable items ($m)

(57)

Disposals, acquisitions and related costs

(61)

(9)

(9)

-

(118)

-

Impairment of non‐financial items

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Restructuring and other related costs

47

-

(1,160)

(682)

(589)

47

(1,040)

Reconciling items ‐ Currency translation on reported items ‐ Totals ($m)

Revenue

183

332

92

(164)

of which: net interest income

40

130

32

(152)

of which: net fee income

15

61

49

(19)

ECL

(6)

(34)

(33)

5

Operating expenses

(58)

(248)

(134)

128

Share of profit in associates and joint ventures

(16)

8

(13)

(38)

2

HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc consolidated balance sheet data

Balance sheet date

Balance sheet date

Assets - reported ($m)

30‐Jun‐23

31‐Mar‐23

31‐Dec‐22

30‐Sep‐22

30‐Jun‐22

31‐Dec‐22

Cash and balances at central banks

307,733

327,554

327,002

309,505

363,608

327,002

Items in the course of collection from other banks

10,649

6,577

7,297

4,503

8,074

7,297

Hong Kong Government certificates of indebtedness

42,407

43,009

43,787

43,222

43,866

43,787

Trading assets

255,387

228,429

218,093

201,929

217,350

218,093

Financial assets designated and otherwise mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or loss

104,303

103,659

100,101

97,394

101,015

100,101

Derivatives

272,595

237,200

284,159

350,582

262,928

284,159

Loans and advances to banks

100,921

110,721

104,475

98,528

95,950

104,475

Loans and advances to customers (net)

959,558

963,394

923,561

966,220

1,027,021

923,561

Reverse repurchase agreements - non‐trading

258,056

260,688

253,754

281,696

244,451

253,754

Financial investments

407,933

390,351

364,726

354,053

372,733

364,726

Prepayments, accrued income and other assets1

270,953

267,311

272,068

219,662

185,395

272,068

Current tax assets

1,262

1,066

1,230

1,010

1,151

1,230

Interests in associates and joint ventures

29,546

30,093

29,254

27,762

29,446

29,254

Goodwill and intangible assets

11,925

11,604

11,419

10,590

11,180

11,419

Deferred tax assets

8,248

8,040

8,360

7,925

6,313

8,360

Total assets

3,041,476

2,989,696

2,949,286

2,974,581

2,970,481

2,949,286

Liabilities - reported ($m)

Hong Kong currency notes in circulation

42,407

43,009

43,787

43,221

43,865

43,787

Deposits by banks

68,709

75,513

66,722

97,528

105,275

66,722

Customer accounts

1,595,769

1,604,099

1,570,303

1,567,267

1,651,301

1,570,303

Repurchase agreements - non‐trading

170,110

139,694

127,747

122,962

129,707

127,747

Items in the course of transmission to other banks

10,776

7,133

7,864

5,886

9,673

7,864

Trading liabilities

81,228

77,340

72,353

82,830

80,569

72,353

Financial liabilities designated at fair value

139,618

146,617

127,321

119,041

126,006

127,321

Derivatives

269,560

237,493

285,762

340,607

251,478

285,762

Debt securities in issue

85,471

85,351

78,149

87,527

87,944

78,149

Accruals, deferred income and other liabilities 2

242,516

233,483

248,910

204,857

165,061

248,910

Current tax liabilities

1,921

1,879

1,135

1,349

685

1,135

Insurance contract liabilities

115,756

114,626

108,816

103,941

108,990

108,816

Provisions

1,722

1,841

1,958

1,671

1,886

1,958

Deferred tax liabilities

976

1,122

972

990

1,224

972

Subordinated liabilities

23,286

22,973

22,290

19,323

20,711

22,290

Total liabilities

2,849,825

2,792,173

2,764,089

2,799,000

2,784,375

2,764,089

3

