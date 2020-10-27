Log in
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/26 12:37:53 pm
318.65 GBX   -0.47%
01:25aHSBC : to overhaul business model as third-quarter profit tumbles 35%
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:13aHSBC : to overhaul business model as third quarter profit tumbles 35%
RE
HSBC : 3Q 2020 Data Pack

10/27/2020 | 12:20am EDT

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

Data Pack

3Q 2020

The financial information on which this supplement is based is unaudited and has been prepared in accordance with HSBC's significant accounting policies as described in the Annual Report and Accounts 2019. The financial information does not constitute financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRSs'), is not complete and should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report and Accounts 2019, the Interim Report 2020, and other reports and financial information published by HSBC.

Unless stated otherwise, all information is on a reported basis. Where disclosed, adjusted performance information is computed by adjusting reported results for the effects of foreign currency translation differences and significant items, which both distort period‐on‐period comparisons. We consider adjusted performance provides useful information for investors by aligning internal and external reporting, identifying and quantifying items management believes to be significant, and providing insight into how management assesses period‐on‐period performance.

'Significant items' refers collectively to the items that management and investors would ordinarily identify and consider separately to improve the understanding of the underlying trends in the business.

The quarterly comparatives are translated at average 3Q20 exchange rates for the income statement or at the prevailing rates of exchange on 30 September 2020 for the balance sheet. The yearly comparatives are translated at average FY19 exchange rates for the income statement or at the prevailing rates of exchange on 31 December 2019 for the balance sheet.

Index

Page

HSBC Holdings plc (Group) ‐ Income statement

1

HSBC Holdings plc (Group) ‐ Balance sheet data

3

HSBC Holdings plc (Group) ‐ Net interest margin

7

Global businesses

Wealth and Personal Banking ‐ WPB

8

Commercial Banking ‐ CMB

11

Global Banking and Markets ‐ GBM

14

Corporate Centre

17

Geographical regions / countries / territory

Europe

20

Europe ‐ HSBC UK (UK ring‐fenced bank)

30

Europe ‐ HSBC Bank (non UK ring‐fenced bank)

40

Europe ‐ other

50

Asia

60

Hong Kong

70

Mainland China

80

Middle East and North Africa ‐ MENA

90

North America

100

US

110

Latin America

120

Mexico

130

Credit risk

140

HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc consolidated

Quarter ended

Year to date

Reported ($m)

30‐Sep‐20

30‐Jun‐20

31‐Mar‐20

31‐Dec‐19

30‐Sep‐19

31‐Dec‐19

Net interest income

6,450

6,897

7,612

7,654

7,568

30,462

Net fee income

2,981

2,803

3,123

2,938

2,961

12,023

Other operating income

2,496

3,359

2,951

2,779

2,826

13,613

Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges1

11,927

13,059

13,686

13,371

13,355

56,098

Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges

(785)

(3,832)

(3,026)

(733)

(883)

(2,756)

Total operating expenses1

(8,041)

(8,675)

(7,852)

(17,053)

(8,147)

(42,349)

of which: staff expenses

(4,483)

(4,206)

(4,308)

(4,545)

(4,202)

(18,002)

Share of profit in associates and joint ventures

(27)

537

421

518

512

2,354

Profit/(loss) before tax

3,074

1,089

3,229

(3,897)

4,837

13,347

Tax expense

(1,035)

(472)

(721)

(1,127)

(1,042)

(4,639)

Profit/(loss) after tax

2,039

617

2,508

(5,024)

3,795

8,708

Profit/(loss) attributable to:

‐ ordinary shareholders of the parent company ("PAOS")

1,359

192

1,785

(5,509)

2,971

5,969

‐ preference shareholders of the parent company

22

23

22

23

22

90

‐ other equity holders of the parent company

449

176

441

176

484

1,324

‐ non‐controlling interests

209

226

260

286

318

1,325

(Increase)/decrease in present value of in‐force insurance business ("PVIF") (net of tax)

(252)

(56)

(254)

42

(652)

(1,248)

Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets (net of tax)

2

1,154

-

7,349

-

7,349

PAOS net of PVIF and goodwill impairment

1,109

1,290

1,531

1,882

2,319

12,070

Reported significant items ‐ Totals ($m)

Revenue

(138)

(91)

359

(276)

88

689

ECL

-

-

-

-

-

-

Operating expenses

(630)

(1,413)

(172)

(7,969)

(599)

(9,554)

Share of profit in associates and joint ventures

(462)

-

-

-

-

-

Adjusted ($m)

Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges1

12,065

13,433

13,323

13,592

13,347

55,409

of which: net interest income

6,497

7,007

7,609

7,656

7,691

30,619

of which: net fee income

2,982

2,863

3,149

2,952

2,988

12,023

Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges

(785)

(3,950)

(3,017)

(691)

(843)

(2,756)

Total operating expenses1

(7,411)

(7,440)

(7,711)

(9,055)

(7,605)

(32,795)

Share of profit in associates and joint ventures

435

553

424

526

519

2,354

Profit/(loss) before tax

4,304

2,596

3,019

4,372

5,418

22,212

1

HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc consolidated

Quarter ended

Year to date

Earnings metrics

30‐Sep‐20

30‐Jun‐20

31‐Mar‐20

31‐Dec‐19

30‐Sep‐19

31‐Dec‐19

Return on equity (annualised)

3.2 %

0.5 %

4.4 %

(13.3)%

7.0 %

3.6 %

Return on tangible equity (annualised)

2.9 %

3.5 %

4.2 %

5.2 %

6.4 %

8.4 %

Earnings per share ($)

0.07

0.01

0.09

(0.27)

0.15

0.30

Adjusted ECL / average gross loans (annualised)

1.49 %

1.15 %

0.26 %

0.32 %

0.21 %

0.27 %

Dividends

Dividends per share ‐ declared in respect of the period ($) 2

-

-

-

-

0.10

0.30

Dividends paid during the period, net of scrip ($m)

-

-

-

1,672

2,864

7,582

Value of scrip issued during period ($m)

-

-

-

357

1,170

2,687

Revenue significant items ($m)

Customer redress programmes

(48)

26

-

(45)

(118)

(163)

Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses

-

(1)

(7)

(55)

(4)

768

Fair value movements on financial instruments

11

(58)

357

(176)

210

84

Restructuring and other related costs

(101)

(58)

9

-

-

-

Cost significant items ($m)

Costs of structural reform

-

-

-

(32)

(35)

(158)

Customer redress programmes

(3)

(49)

(1)

(183)

(488)

(1,281)

Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses

-

-

-

-

-

-

Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles

(57)

(1,025)

-

(7,349)

-

(7,349)

Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation

-

-

-

-

-

-

Restructuring and other related costs

(567)

(335)

(170)

(400)

(140)

(827)

Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters

(3)

(4)

(1)

(5)

64

61

Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)

Impairment of goodwill

(462)

-

-

-

-

-

Reconciling items ‐ Currency translation on reported items‐ Totals ($m)

Revenue

279

(3)

(54)

76

ECL

(118)

9

42

40

Operating expenses

(226)

(32)

12

(78)

Share of profit in associates and joint ventures

16

3

8

7

Currency translation on revenue significant items

(4)

1

1

(4)

Currency translation on operating expense significant items

(48)

(1)

(17)

(21)

Currency translation on share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items

-

-

-

-

1 The difference between the consolidated group result and the sum of geographical regions is attributable to inter‐segment eliminations and goodwill impairment recognised on the Global Banking and Markets cash‐generating unit, which is monitored on a global basis.

2 On 31st March 2020, HSBC announced the cancellation of the fourth 2019 interim dividend.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 04:19:06 UTC

