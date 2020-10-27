HSBC : 3Q 2020 Data Pack

The financial information on which this supplement is based is unaudited and has been prepared in accordance with HSBC's significant accounting policies as described in the Annual Report and Accounts 2019. The financial information does not constitute financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRSs'), is not complete and should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report and Accounts 2019, the Interim Report 2020, and other reports and financial information published by HSBC.
Unless stated otherwise, all information is on a reported basis. Where disclosed, adjusted performance information is computed by adjusting reported results for the effects of foreign currency translation differences and significant items, which both distort period‐on‐period comparisons. We consider adjusted performance provides useful information for investors by aligning internal and external reporting, identifying and quantifying items management believes to be significant, and providing insight into how management assesses period‐on‐period performance.
'Significant items' refers collectively to the items that management and investors would ordinarily identify and consider separately to improve the understanding of the underlying trends in the business.
The quarterly comparatives are translated at average 3Q20 exchange rates for the income statement or at the prevailing rates of exchange on 30 September 2020 for the balance sheet. The yearly comparatives are translated at average FY19 exchange rates for the income statement or at the prevailing rates of exchange on 31 December 2019 for the balance sheet.
Index
Page
HSBC Holdings plc (Group) ‐ Income statement
1
HSBC Holdings plc (Group) ‐ Balance sheet data
3
HSBC Holdings plc (Group) ‐ Net interest margin
7
Global businesses
Wealth and Personal Banking ‐ WPB
8
Commercial Banking ‐ CMB
11
Global Banking and Markets ‐ GBM
14
Corporate Centre
17
Geographical regions / countries / territory
Europe
20
Europe ‐ HSBC UK (UK ring‐fenced bank)
30
Europe ‐ HSBC Bank (non UK ring‐fenced bank)
40
Europe ‐ other
50
Asia
60
Hong Kong
70
Mainland China
80
Middle East and North Africa ‐ MENA
90
North America
100
US
110
Latin America
120
Mexico
130
Credit risk
140
HSBC
HSBC Holdings plc consolidated
Quarter ended
Year to date
Reported ($m)
30‐Sep‐20
30‐Jun‐20
31‐Mar‐20
31‐Dec‐19
30‐Sep‐19
31‐Dec‐19
Net interest income
6,450
6,897
7,612
7,654
7,568
30,462
Net fee income
2,981
2,803
3,123
2,938
2,961
12,023
Other operating income
2,496
3,359
2,951
2,779
2,826
13,613
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges1
11,927
13,059
13,686
13,371
13,355
56,098
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(785)
(3,832)
(3,026)
(733)
(883)
(2,756)
Total operating expenses1
(8,041)
(8,675)
(7,852)
(17,053)
(8,147)
(42,349)
of which: staff expenses
(4,483)
(4,206)
(4,308)
(4,545)
(4,202)
(18,002)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
(27)
537
421
518
512
2,354
Profit/(loss) before tax
3,074
1,089
3,229
(3,897)
4,837
13,347
Tax expense
(1,035)
(472)
(721)
(1,127)
(1,042)
(4,639)
Profit/(loss) after tax
2,039
617
2,508
(5,024)
3,795
8,708
Profit/(loss) attributable to:
‐ ordinary shareholders of the parent company ("PAOS")
1,359
192
1,785
(5,509)
2,971
5,969
‐ preference shareholders of the parent company
22
23
22
23
22
90
‐ other equity holders of the parent company
449
176
441
176
484
1,324
‐ non‐controlling interests
209
226
260
286
318
1,325
(Increase)/decrease in present value of in‐force insurance business ("PVIF") (net of tax)
(252)
(56)
(254)
42
(652)
(1,248)
Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets (net of tax)
2
1,154
-
7,349
-
7,349
PAOS net of PVIF and goodwill impairment
1,109
1,290
1,531
1,882
2,319
12,070
Reported significant items ‐ Totals ($m)
Revenue
(138)
(91)
359
(276)
88
689
ECL
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
(630)
(1,413)
(172)
(7,969)
(599)
(9,554)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
(462)
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted ($m)
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges1
12,065
13,433
13,323
13,592
13,347
55,409
of which: net interest income
6,497
7,007
7,609
7,656
7,691
30,619
of which: net fee income
2,982
2,863
3,149
2,952
2,988
12,023
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(785)
(3,950)
(3,017)
(691)
(843)
(2,756)
Total operating expenses1
(7,411)
(7,440)
(7,711)
(9,055)
(7,605)
(32,795)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
435
553
424
526
519
2,354
Profit/(loss) before tax
4,304
2,596
3,019
4,372
5,418
22,212
1
HSBC
HSBC Holdings plc consolidated
Quarter ended
Year to date
Earnings metrics
30‐Sep‐20
30‐Jun‐20
31‐Mar‐20
31‐Dec‐19
30‐Sep‐19
31‐Dec‐19
Return on equity (annualised)
3.2 %
0.5 %
4.4 %
(13.3)%
7.0 %
3.6 %
Return on tangible equity (annualised)
2.9 %
3.5 %
4.2 %
5.2 %
6.4 %
8.4 %
Earnings per share ($)
0.07
0.01
0.09
(0.27)
0.15
0.30
Adjusted ECL / average gross loans (annualised)
1.49 %
1.15 %
0.26 %
0.32 %
0.21 %
0.27 %
Dividends
Dividends per share ‐ declared in respect of the period ($) 2
-
-
-
-
0.10
0.30
Dividends paid during the period, net of scrip ($m)
-
-
-
1,672
2,864
7,582
Value of scrip issued during period ($m)
-
-
-
357
1,170
2,687
Revenue significant items ($m)
Customer redress programmes
(48)
26
-
(45)
(118)
(163)
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
-
(1)
(7)
(55)
(4)
768
Fair value movements on financial instruments
11
(58)
357
(176)
210
84
Restructuring and other related costs
(101)
(58)
9
-
-
-
Cost significant items ($m)
Costs of structural reform
-
-
-
(32)
(35)
(158)
Customer redress programmes
(3)
(49)
(1)
(183)
(488)
(1,281)
Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
(57)
(1,025)
-
(7,349)
-
(7,349)
Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation
-
-
-
-
-
-
Restructuring and other related costs
(567)
(335)
(170)
(400)
(140)
(827)
Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters
(3)
(4)
(1)
(5)
64
61
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)
Impairment of goodwill
(462)
-
-
-
-
-
Reconciling items ‐ Currency translation on reported items‐ Totals ($m)
Revenue
279
(3)
(54)
76
ECL
(118)
9
42
40
Operating expenses
(226)
(32)
12
(78)
Share of profit in associates and joint ventures
16
3
8
7
Currency translation on revenue significant items
(4)
1
1
(4)
Currency translation on operating expense significant items
(48)
(1)
(17)
(21)
Currency translation on share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items
-
-
-
-
1 The difference between the consolidated group result and the sum of geographical regions is attributable to inter‐segment eliminations and goodwill impairment recognised on the Global Banking and Markets cash‐generating unit, which is monitored on a global basis.
2 On 31st March 2020, HSBC announced the cancellation of the fourth 2019 interim dividend.
2
