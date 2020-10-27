Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/26 12:37:53 pm
318.65 GBX   -0.47%
01:25aHSBC : to overhaul business model as third-quarter profit tumbles 35%
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:13aHSBC : to overhaul business model as third quarter profit tumbles 35%
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

HSBC : 3Q 2020 Earnings Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 12:20am EDT
Noel Quinn, Group Chief Executive, said:

'These were promising results against a backdrop of the continuing impacts of Covid-19 on the global economy. I'm pleased with the significantly lower credit losses in the quarter, and we are moving at pace to adapt our business model to a protracted low interest rate environment. We are accelerating the transformation of the Group, moving our focus from interest-rate sensitive business lines towards fee-generating businesses, and further reducing our operating costs. We also intend to increase our rate of investment in Asia, particularly in wealth, the Greater Bay Area, south Asia, trade finance and sustainable finance.

The Group's capital and liquidity ratios strengthened further in the quarter despite the challenging economic conditions. A decision on whether to pay a dividend for the 2020 financial year will depend on economic conditions in early 2021, and be subject to regulatory consultation. We will seek to pay a conservative dividend if circumstances allow.'

Financial performance (vs. 3Q19)
  • Reported profit after tax down 46% to $2.0bn and reported profit before tax down 36% to $3.1bn, mainly from lower revenue. Results in 3Q20 included our share of an impairment of goodwill by our associate, The Saudi British Bank ('SABB'), of $0.5bn. Adjusted profit before tax down 21% to $4.3bn.
  • Our operations in Asia continued to perform resiliently with reported profit before tax in 3Q20 of $3.2bn, despite interest rate headwinds.
  • Reported revenue down 11% to $11.9bn, reflecting the impact of interest rate reductions on our deposit franchises across all global businesses, partly offset by favourable market impacts in life insurance manufacturing. Reported revenue was also partly offset by a favourable movement in credit and funding valuation adjustments and higher revenue in Global Markets.
  • Net interest margin ('NIM') of 1.20%, down 36 basis points ('bps') from 3Q19. NIM was down 13bps from 2Q20, reflecting the continuing impact of interest rate reductions due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
  • Reported expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges ('ECL') down $0.1bn to $0.8bn. The 3Q20 charge reflected a stabilisation of the forward economic outlook from 2Q20, while wholesale stage 3 charges were in part offset by increased releases related to historical default cases.
  • Reported operating expenses down 1% and adjusted operating expenses down 3%, despite continued investment, due to the impact of our cost-saving initiatives, reduced discretionary expenditure and a lower performance-related pay accrual.
  • Common equity tier 1 capital ('CET1') ratio of 15.6%, up 0.6% from 15.0% at 2Q20, reflecting a decrease in RWAs (on a constant currency basis), capital generation through profits and foreign currency translation differences.
Financial performance (vs. 9M19)
  • Reported profit after tax down 62% to $5.2bn and reported profit before tax down 57% to $7.4bn from higher ECL and lower revenue, partly offset by a fall in operating expenses. Reported results included a $1.3bn impairment of software intangibles and the non-recurrence of an $828m dilution gain in 9M19. Adjusted profit before tax down 44% to $9.9bn.
  • Reported revenue down 9% to $38.7bn, primarily due to the progressive impact of interest rate reductions across our global businesses, in part offset by higher revenue in Global Markets. Adjusted revenue down 6% to $38.5bn.
  • Reported ECL up $5.6bn to $7.6bn, mainly due to the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak and the forward economic outlook. Allowance for ECL on loans and advances to customers up from $8.7bn at 31 December 2019 to $13.7bn at 30 September 2020.
  • Reported operating expenses down 3% and adjusted operating expenses down 4%, as a reduction in the performance-related pay accrual and lower discretionary expenditure more than offset the impact of continued investment.
Outlook
  • Geopolitical risk, particularly relating to trade and other tensions between the US and China, remains heightened. There also remains uncertainty regarding the UK's withdrawal from the European Union ('EU'). Trade talks between the UK and the EU are ongoing and there remains a possibility that there may not be a trade deal agreed by the end of 2020.
  • We expect lower global interest rates to continue to put pressure on net interest income. Based on current interest rates, we expect further net interest income headwinds in 4Q20, with some stabilisation as we move into 2021.
  • Our ECL charge for 2020 is currently trending towards the lower end of the $8bn to $13bn range. This latest guidance, which continues to be subject to a high degree of uncertainty due to Covid-19 and geopolitical tensions, assumes that the likelihood of further significant deterioration in the current economic outlook is low, and that stage 3 impairments from now until the end of 2020 are broadly in line with the average quarterly charge for the year to date.
  • We expect to reduce the Group's 2022 annual cost base beyond our original $31bn target, through exceeding our $4.5bn gross cost savings target. We expect to incur more than $6bn in 'cost to achieve' expenditure to generate these saves.
  • We expect to exceed our $100bn gross risk-weighted asset ('RWA') reduction target by the end of 2022. This is expected to allow more resources to be allocated to areas of competitive advantage, higher returns and growth.
  • We intend to provide a more detailed and updated transformation plan at our 2020 full-year results, as we finalise our work on costs, capital and RWA deployment. We also intend to provide an update on our medium-term financial targets.
  • Based on our results for 2020 and our forecasts for 2021, the Board will consider whether to pay a conservative dividend for 2020. Any such dividend would be dependent on the economic outlook in early 2021, and be subject to regulatory consultation. A final determination is expected to be made and communicated in February 2021 with our 2020 full-year results. We also expect to communicate our revised policy for dividends for 2021 and beyond at the same time.
For further information contact: Investor Relations

UK - Richard O'Connor
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7991 6590

Hong Kong - Mark Phin
Telephone: +852 2822 4908

Media Relations

UK - Heidi Ashley
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7992 2045

Hong Kong - Patrick Humphris
Telephone: +852 2822 2052

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 04:19:06 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
01:25aHSBC : to overhaul business model as third-quarter profit tumbles 35%
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:13aHSBC : to overhaul business model as third quarter profit tumbles 35%
RE
12:45aHSBC : ' 3Q Net Profit Plunged as Pandemic Continued to Bite
DJ
12:40aHSBC : 3Q20 Earnings Release - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange - Engl..
PU
12:35aHSBC : 3Q 2020 Earnings Release Audio Webcast And Conference Call
PU
12:20aHSBC : Presentation to investors and analysts
PU
12:20aHSBC : 3Q 2020 Data Pack
PU
12:20aHSBC : 3Q 2020 Earnings Release
PU
12:20aHSBC : 3Q 2020 Earnings Release
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 50 008 M - -
Net income 2020 3 362 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,1x
Yield 2020 2,26%
Capitalization 84 211 M 84 221 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,68x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 232 764
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 4,64 $
Last Close Price 4,16 $
Spread / Highest target 79,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
May Lung Cha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-46.05%84 958
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.53%316 434
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.50%257 439
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.32%215 672
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.82%189 207
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.8.09%153 140
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group