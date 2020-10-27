HSBC : 3Q 2020 Earnings Release Audio Webcast And Conference Call

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.
HSBC Holdings plc
Overseas Regulatory Announcement
The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.
HSBC Holdings plc
27 October 2020
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
3Q 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE
AUDIO WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL
HSBC will be holding an audio webcast presentation and conference call today for investors and analysts. The speakers will be Noel Quinn, Group Chief Executive and Ewen Stevenson, Group Chief Financial Officer.
A copy of the presentation to investors and analysts is attached and is also available to view and download at https://www.hsbc.com/investors/results-and-announcements/all-reporting/group'.
Full details of how to access the conference call appear below and details of how to access the webcast can also be found at www.hsbc.com/investors/results-and-announcements.
Time: 7.30am (London); 3.30pm (Hong Kong); and 3.30am (New York).
Conference call access numbers:
Restrictions may exist when accessing freephone/toll-free numbers using a mobile telephone.
|
Passcode: 5197402
|
|
|
|
Toll-free
|
Toll
|
UK
|
0808 238 1616
|
|
US
|
1 866 551 9263
|
|
Hong Kong
|
800 967 131
|
|
International
|
|
+44 (0)20 7192 8727
Replay access details from 27 October 2020 1:00pm GMT - 27 November 2020 1:00pm GMT
|
Passcode: 5197402
|
|
|
|
Toll-free
|
Toll
|
UK
|
0808 238 0667
|
|
US
|
1 866 331 1332
|
|
Hong Kong
|
58085596
|
|
International
|
|
44 0333 300 9785
Note to editors:
HSBC Holdings plc
HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,956bn at 30 September 2020, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.
ends/all
HSBC Holdings plc 3Q20 Results
Presentation to Investors and Analysts
Noel Quinn
Group Chief Executive
