HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/26 12:37:53 pm
318.65 GBX   -0.47%
HSBC : 3Q 2020 Earnings Release Audio Webcast And Conference Call

10/27/2020 | 12:35am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

HSBC Holdings plc

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, Noel Quinn, Laura Cha , Henri de Castries , James Anthony Forese , Steven Guggenheimer , Irene Lee , José Antonio Meade Kuribreña , Heidi Miller , Eileen K Murray , David Nish , Ewen Stevenson, Jackson Tai and Pauline van der Meer Mohr .

* Non-executive Group Chairman

  • Independent non-executive Director
    Hong Kong Stock Code: 5

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987

27 October 2020

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

3Q 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE

AUDIO WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

HSBC will be holding an audio webcast presentation and conference call today for investors and analysts. The speakers will be Noel Quinn, Group Chief Executive and Ewen Stevenson, Group Chief Financial Officer.

A copy of the presentation to investors and analysts is attached and is also available to view and download at https://www.hsbc.com/investors/results-and-announcements/all-reporting/group'.

Full details of how to access the conference call appear below and details of how to access the webcast can also be found at www.hsbc.com/investors/results-and-announcements.

Time: 7.30am (London); 3.30pm (Hong Kong); and 3.30am (New York).

Conference call access numbers:

Restrictions may exist when accessing freephone/toll-free numbers using a mobile telephone.

Passcode: 5197402

Toll-free

Toll

UK

0808 238 1616

US

1 866 551 9263

Hong Kong

800 967 131

International

+44 (0)20 7192 8727

Replay access details from 27 October 2020 1:00pm GMT - 27 November 2020 1:00pm GMT

Passcode: 5197402

Toll-free

Toll

UK

0808 238 0667

US

1 866 331 1332

Hong Kong

58085596

International

44 0333 300 9785

Note to editors:

HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,956bn at 30 September 2020, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

ends/all

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

HSBC Holdings plc 3Q20 Results

Presentation to Investors and Analysts

Noel Quinn

Group Chief Executive

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 04:34:07 UTC

