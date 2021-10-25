Log in
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/22 11:36:47 am
435.4 GBX   +0.15%
HSBC : 3Q 2021 Data Pack (PDF)

10/25/2021 | 12:14am EDT
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

Data Pack

3Q 2021

The financial information on which this supplement is based is unaudited and has been prepared in accordance with HSBC's significant accounting policies as described in the Annual Report and Accounts 2020. The financial information does not constitute financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRSs'), is not complete and should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report and Accounts 2020, the Interim Report 2021, and other reports and financial information published by HSBC.

Unless stated otherwise, all information is on a reported basis. Where disclosed, adjusted performance information is computed by adjusting reported results for the effects of foreign currency translation differences and significant items, which both distort period‐on‐period comparisons. We consider adjusted performance provides useful information for investors by aligning internal and external reporting, identifying and quantifying items management believes to be significant, and providing insight into how management assesses period‐on‐period performance. Definitions and calculations of other alternative performance measures are included in our 'Reconciliation of alternative performance measures' on page 52 of our Interim Report 2021. All alternative performance measures are reconciled to the closest reported financial measure.

'Significant items' refers collectively to the items that management and investors would ordinarily identify and consider separately to improve the understanding of the underlying trends in the business.

The quarterly comparatives are translated at average 3Q21 exchange rates for the income statement or at the prevailing rates of exchange on 30 September 2021 for the balance sheet. The yearly comparatives are translated at average FY20 exchange rates for the income statement or at the prevailing rates of exchange on 31 December 2020 for the balance sheet. The income statement for the nine months to 30 September 2020 is translated at the average rate of exchange for the nine months to 30 September 2021.

Index

Page

HSBC Holdings plc (Group) ‐ Income statement

1

HSBC Holdings plc (Group) ‐ Balance sheet data

3

HSBC Holdings plc (Group) ‐ Net interest margin

7

Global businesses

Wealth and Personal Banking ‐ WPB

8

Commercial Banking ‐ CMB

11

Global Banking and Markets ‐ GBM

14

Corporate Centre

17

Geographical regions / countries / territory

Europe

20

Europe ‐ HSBC UK (UK ring‐fenced bank)

30

Europe ‐ HSBC Bank (non UK ring‐fenced bank)

40

Europe ‐ other

50

Asia

60

Hong Kong

70

Mainland China

80

Middle East and North Africa ‐ MENA

90

North America

100

US

110

Latin America

120

Mexico

129

Credit risk

139

HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc consolidated

Quarter ended

Year to date

Year to date

Year to date

Reported ($m)

30‐Sep‐21

30‐Jun‐21

31‐Mar‐21

31‐Dec‐20

30‐Sep‐20

31‐Dec‐20

30‐Sep‐21

30‐Sep‐20

Net interest income

6,610

6,584

6,514

6,619

6,450

27,578

19,708

20,959

Net fee income

3,322

3,211

3,463

2,967

2,981

11,874

9,996

8,907

Other operating income

2,080

2,770

3,009

2,171

2,496

10,977

7,859

8,806

Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges1

12,012

12,565

12,986

11,757

11,927

50,429

37,563

38,672

Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges

659

284

435

(1,174)

(785)

(8,817)

1,378

(7,643)

Total operating expenses1

(7,989)

(8,560)

(8,527)

(9,864)

(8,041)

(34,432)

(25,076)

(24,568)

of which: staff expenses

(4,130)

(4,689)

(4,921)

(5,079)

(4,483)

(18,076)

(13,740)

(12,997)

Share of profit in associates and joint ventures

721

771

885

666

(27)

1,597

2,377

931

Profit/(loss) before tax

5,403

5,060

5,779

1,385

3,074

8,777

16,242

7,392

Tax expense

(1,161)

(1,206)

(1,211)

(450)

(1,035)

(2,678)

(3,578)

(2,228)

Profit/(loss) after tax

4,242

3,854

4,568

935

2,039

6,099

12,664

5,164

Profit/(loss) attributable to:

‐ ordinary shareholders of the parent company ("PAOS")

3,543

3,396

3,880

562

1,359

3,898

10,819

3,336

‐ preference shareholders of the parent company

-

-

7

23

22

90

7

67

‐ other equity holders of the parent company

495

212

454

175

449

1,241

1,161

1,066

‐ non‐controlling interests

204

246

227

175

209

870

677

695

(Increase)/decrease in present value of in‐force insurance business ('PVIF') (net of tax)

(68)

(44)

60

309

(252)

(253)

(52)

(562)

Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets (net of tax)

17

-

-

(120)

2

1,036

17

1,156

PAOS net of PVIF and goodwill impairment

3,492

3,352

3,940

751

1,109

4,681

10,784

3,930

Reported significant items ‐ Totals ($m)

Revenue

(189)

41

(287)

(67)

(138)

63

(435)

130

ECL

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Operating expenses

(404)

(541)

(324)

(758)

(630)

(2,973)

(1,269)

(2,215)

Share of profit in associates and joint ventures

-

-

-

-

(462)

(462)

-

(462)

Adjusted ($m)

Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges1

12,201

12,395

13,190

11,946

12,374

50,366

37,998

39,971

of which: net interest income

6,610

6,518

6,452

6,668

6,646

27,599

19,691

21,688

of which: net fee income

3,322

3,182

3,440

2,980

3,029

11,874

9,996

9,193

Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges

659

280

432

(1,199)

(823)

(8,817)

1,378

(8,110)

Total operating expenses1

(7,585)

(7,936)

(8,150)

(9,199)

(7,612)

(31,459)

(23,807)

(23,317)

Share of profit in associates and joint ventures

721

769

886

680

459

2,059

2,377

1,508

Profit/(loss) before tax

5,996

5,508

6,358

2,228

4,398

12,149

17,946

10,052

1

HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc consolidated

Quarter ended

Year to date

Year to date

Year to date

Earnings metrics

30‐Sep‐21

30‐Jun‐21

31‐Mar‐21

31‐Dec‐20

30‐Sep‐20

31‐Dec‐20

30‐Sep‐21

30‐Sep‐20

Return on average equity (annualised)

8.0 %

7.8 %

9.0 %

1.3 %

3.2 %

2.3 %

8.2 %

2.7 %

Return on average tangible equity (annualised)

8.7 %

8.6 %

10.2 %

1.9 %

2.9 %

3.1 %

9.1 %

3.5 %

Earnings per share ($)

0.18

0.17

0.19

0.03

0.07

0.19

0.54

0.17

Adjusted ECL / average gross loans (annualised)

(0.25)%

(0.11)%

(0.17)%

0.45 %

0.31 %

0.81 %

(0.18)%

1.01 %

Dividends

Dividends per share ‐ declared in respect of the period ($)

-

0.07

-

0.15

-

0.15

0.07

-

Dividends paid during the period, net of scrip ($m)

0.07

0.15

-

-

-

-

0.22

-

Value of scrip issued during period ($m)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Revenue significant items ($m)

Customer redress programmes

-

-

18

1

(48)

(21)

18

(22)

Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses

-

-

-

(2)

-

(10)

-

(8)

Fair value movements on financial instruments

(64)

45

(239)

(46)

11

264

(258)

310

Restructuring and other related costs

(125)

(4)

(66)

(20)

(101)

(170)

(195)

(150)

Cost significant items ($m)

Costs of structural reform

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Customer redress programmes

(7)

(27)

10

107

(3)

54

(24)

(53)

Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles

-

-

-

(8)

(57)

(1,090)

-

(1,082)

Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation

-

-

-

(17)

-

(17)

-

-

Restructuring and other related costs

(397)

(514)

(334)

(836)

(567)

(1,908)

(1,245)

(1,072)

Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters

-

-

-

(4)

(3)

(12)

-

(8)

Share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items ($m)

Impairment of goodwill

-

-

-

-

(462)

(462)

-

(462)

Reconciling items ‐ Currency translation on reported items ‐ Totals ($m)

Revenue

(130)

(83)

124

303

1,420

ECL

(4)

(3)

(25)

(38)

(467)

Operating expenses

89

54

(100)

(210)

(1,097)

Share of profit in associates and joint ventures

(2)

1

14

24

115

Currency translation on revenue significant items

(1)

-

2

(6)

(9)

Currency translation on operating expense significant items

6

1

(7)

(9)

(133)

Currency translation on share of profit in associates and joint ventures significant items

-

-

-

-

-

1 The difference between the consolidated group result and the sum of geographical regions is attributable to inter‐segment eliminations and goodwill impairment recognised on the Global Banking and Markets cash‐generating unit, which is monitored on a global basis.

2

HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc consolidated

Balance sheet date

Balance sheet date

Assets - reported ($m)

30‐Sep‐21

30‐Jun‐21

31‐Mar‐21

31‐Dec‐20

30‐Sep‐20

31‐Dec‐20

Cash and balances at central banks

409,918

393,559

384,448

304,481

285,508

304,481

Items in the course of collection from other banks

6,384

9,406

5,162

4,094

6,165

4,094

Hong Kong Government certificates of indebtedness

41,476

41,880

41,020

40,420

40,086

40,420

Trading assets

256,374

260,250

249,031

231,990

222,355

231,990

Financial assets designated and otherwise mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or loss

49,068

49,120

46,829

45,553

44,253

45,553

Derivatives

198,533

209,516

241,048

307,726

294,678

307,726

Loans and advances to banks

95,974

86,886

83,873

81,616

83,854

81,616

Loans and advances to customers (net)

1,039,677

1,059,511

1,040,207

1,037,987

1,041,340

1,037,987

Reverse repurchase agreements - non‐trading

211,035

201,714

190,260

230,628

221,179

230,628

Financial investments

428,751

434,576

451,207

490,693

475,302

490,693

Prepayments, accrued income and other assets

177,145

175,155

172,708

156,412

191,040

156,412

Current tax assets

428

405

568

954

734

954

Interests in associates and joint ventures

28,561

28,709

27,543

26,684

25,087

26,684

Goodwill and intangible assets

20,895

20,703

20,275

20,443

20,162

20,443

Deferred tax assets

4,572

4,615

4,450

4,483

4,192

4,483

Total assets

2,968,791

2,976,005

2,958,629

2,984,164

2,955,935

2,984,164

Liabilities - reported ($m)

Hong Kong currency notes in circulation

41,476

41,880

41,020

40,420

40,086

40,420

Deposits by banks

92,548

100,448

86,743

82,080

91,739

82,080

Customer accounts

1,687,982

1,669,091

1,650,019

1,642,780

1,568,714

1,642,780

Repurchase agreements - non‐trading

121,158

112,798

107,896

111,901

118,844

111,901

Items in the course of transmission to other banks

7,563

15,100

6,540

4,343

14,389

4,343

Trading liabilities

89,212

89,637

85,755

75,266

80,338

75,266

Financial liabilities designated at fair value

146,086

151,686

151,673

157,439

156,459

157,439

Derivatives

189,169

200,156

229,599

303,001

285,239

303,001

Debt securities in issue

82,903

84,218

96,039

95,492

102,406

95,492

Accruals, deferred income and other liabilities

164,487

164,800

159,246

128,624

163,912

128,624

Current tax liabilities

1,516

929

681

690

1,274

690

Liabilities under insurance contracts

111,015

110,572

107,910

107,191

102,708

107,191

Provisions

2,359

2,814

3,168

3,678

3,297

3,678

Deferred tax liabilities

4,125

4,338

3,807

4,313

4,490

4,313

Subordinated liabilities

20,503

20,774

20,817

21,951

21,779

21,951

Total liabilities

2,762,102

2,769,241

2,750,913

2,779,169

2,755,674

2,779,169

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 04:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
