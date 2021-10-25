HSBC : 3Q 2021 Presentation to Investors and Analysts
HSBC Holdings plc 3Q21 Results
Presentation to Investors and Analysts
Our purpose, values and ambition support the execution of our strategy
Our purpose
Opening up a world of opportunity
To be the preferred international financial partner for our clients
Our values
We value difference
We succeed together
We take responsibility
We get it done
Focus on our strengths
Digitise
at scale
Energise for growth
Transition
to net zero
Reported PBT of $5.4bn up 76% vs. 3Q20;
adjusted PBT of $6.0bn up 36% vs. 3Q20, primarily due to net ECL release of $0.7bn
Execution of strategy continues at pace
NII stabilising; strong reported fee growth, up 11% vs. 3Q20;
good growth in Asia revenue despite adverse insurance market impacts; good profit contribution from all regions
4 Liquidity remains strong; CET1 ratio 1 of 15.9%; share buyback of $2bn announced
A reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results can be found on slide 16, the remainder of the presentation unless otherwise stated, is presented on an adjusted basis
2
Figures throughout this presentation may be subject to rounding adjustments and therefore may not sum precisely to totals given in charts, tables or commentary
3Q21 results summary
$m
3Q21
3Q20
NII
6,610
6,646
(1)%
Non interest income
5,591
5,728
(2)%
Revenue
12,201
12,374
(1)%
ECL
659
(823)
>100%
Costs
(7,585)
(7,612)
0 %
Associates
721
459
57 %
Adjusted PBT
5,996
4,398
36 %
Significant items and FX translation
(593)
(1,324)
55 %
Reported PBT
5,403
3,074
76 %
Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders
3,543
1,359
>100%
Reported EPS, $
0.18
0.07
$0.11
Impact of sig items on reported EPS, $
(0.02)
(0.05)
$0.03
Reported RoTE
2 (YTD, annualised), %
9.1
3.5
5.6ppt
$bn
3Q21
2Q21
Customer loans
1,040
1,045
(1)%
Customer deposits
1,688
1,647
2 %
Reported RWAs
839
862
(3)%
CET1 ratio, %
15.9
15.6
0.3ppt
TNAV per share, $
7.81
7.81
-
Adjusted PBT of $6.0bn up $1.6bn (36%) vs. 3Q20, primarily due to a net ECL release of $0.7bn vs. $0.8bn charge in 3Q20
Net interest income stable vs. 3Q20, with the global interest rate outlook improving
Non-interestincome down 2% vs. 3Q20, primarily due to the impact of certain volatile items; strong fee income growth of $0.3bn (10%) vs. 3Q20 across all businesses 3
Net ECL release of $0.7bn reflecting continued stability in economic conditions and better than expected levels of credit performance
Costs of $7.6bn stable vs. 3Q20, with continued investment and increased tech spend offset by cost saves and lower performance related pay accrual
Associate income of $0.7bn up $0.3bn (57%) vs. 3Q20, primarily due to higher profits from BoCom
Lending down $6bn vs. 2Q21, including the repayment of $14bn of short-term IPO loans and mortgage growth of $7bn
TNAV per share of $7.81, with profits offsetting dividends paid and adverse FX movements
Business revenue growth drivers
CMB & GBM
Geographic performance
3Q21 Private Bank NNM of $3.9bn, with $3.1bn in Asia; AMG NNM of $4.3bn, with $1.3bn in Asia; reported Wealth Balances 4 of $1.6tn, up 10% YoY
Insurance VNB up 8% QoQ and 59% YoY due to strong growth in Hong Kong onshore business
Over 450 Pinnacle Wealth Planners in-force 5
UK YTD gross mortgage market share of 8.6%; stock mortgage market share of 7.4% 6
Good new to bank customer acquisition e.g. in Premier
YTD global WPB new-to-bank Premier customers, '000s
Encouraging trends in global trade visible; 3Q21 trade balances of $79bn up $3bn (4%) QoQ and up $13bn (20%) YoY, with share gains in key markets:
Hong Kong trade market share up 2.2ppt to 18.8% 7
Singapore trade market share up 1.9ppt to 12.9% 8
GBM revenue stabilising, comparing well against strong 2020 performance
3Q21 equities revenue of $0.3bn up $0.1bn (49%) YoY
3Q21 Securities Services Assets Under Custody up
23% YoY
3Q21 GBM RWAs decreased $20bn (7%) to $249bn YoY, with only a $105m (3%) decrease in revenue *
Pivot to Asia: strong revenue trends; 3Q21 revenue up $99m (2%) QoQ including adverse market impacts of $331m; up $143m (2%) YoY, including adverse insurance market impacts of $194m
Good UK RFB performance; 3Q21 revenue up 6% YoY and up 2% QoQ; strong 3Q21 fee growth, fees up 25% YoY, up 13% QoQ
Sustainability
Helped our clients raise c.$170bn YTD in Green, Social and Sustainable bonds 9, up 58% YoY
Global CMB value of approved limits
**, $bn
2020 quarterly average: $34.5bn
Joint lead manager on £10bn UK Debt Management Office inaugural green gilt
Partnership announced with Temasek to
64.4establish sustainable infrastructure debt financing platform
Work underway on May 2021 AGM
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
special resolution on
climate
2020
2021
commitments
* Including adverse XVAs of $84m
4
** Includes renewal and refinancing activity. Note, clients may elect not to draw down on approved limits
