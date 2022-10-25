HSBC : 3Q 2022 Presentation to Investors and Analysts
10/25/2022 | 12:13am EDT
HSBC Holdings plc 3Q22 Results
Presentation to Investors and Analysts
Our purpose, values and ambition support the execution of our strategy
Our purpose
Opening up a world of opportunity
Our ambition
To be the preferred international financial partner for our clients
Our values
We value difference
We succeed together
We take responsibility
We get it done
Our strategy
Focus on our strengths
Digitise at scale
Energise for growth
Transition to net zero
3Q22 highlights
Good set of results; reported PBT of $3.1bn, including $2.4bn impairment related to the planned disposal of our French retail business; adjusted PBT of $6.5bn, up $1.0bn (18%) vs. 3Q21
Adjusted revenue of $14.3bn, up $3.1bn (28%) vs. 3Q21; strong NII, up $2.5bn (40%) vs. 3Q21; non-NIIup $0.6bn (13%) vs. 3Q21
3Q22 ECL charge of $1.1bn reflects developments in mainland China's CRE market and heightened economic uncertainty and inflation in the UK; Stage 1 and 2 charges of $0.6bn, Stage 3 charges remain low at $0.4bn
Adjusted costs stable vs. 9M21, on track to deliver broadly stable costs in FY22. 3Q22 costs of $7.3bn up 5% vs. a low 3Q21 base
CET1 ratio1of 13.4% down 0.2ppts vs. 2Q22, including c.0.3ppts impact from planned French retail disposal, intend to be in target range during 1H23
A reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results can be found on slide 13, the remainder of the presentation unless otherwise stated, is presented on an adjusted basis
Figures throughout this presentation may be subject to rounding adjustments and therefore may not sum precisely to totals given in charts, tables or commentary
3Q22 results summary
$m
3Q22
3Q21
NII
8,564
6,097
40%
Non-NII
5,739
5,100
13%
Revenue
14,303
11,197
28%
ECL
(1,075)
561
>(100)%
Costs
(7,300)
(6,926)
(5)%
Associates
581
676
(14)%
Adjusted PBT
6,509
5,508
18%
Significant items and FX translation
(3,362)
(105)
>(100)%
Reported PBT
3,147
5,403
(42)%
Reported earnings per share, $
0.10
0.18
$(0.08)
Impact of sig items on reported EPS, $
(0.13)
(0.02)
$(0.11)
Reported RoTE2 (YTD, annualised), %
9.2
9.1
0.1ppts
$bn
3Q22
2Q22
Customer loans
968
985
(2)%
Customer deposits
1,567
1,584
(1)%
Reported RWAs
828
852
(3)%
CET1 ratio1, %
13.4
13.6
(0.2)ppts
TNAV per share, $
7.13
7.48
$(0.35)
3Q22 results
Appendix
Good set of 3Q22 results, reported PBT of $3.1bn; adjusted PBT of $6.5bn up $1.0bn (18%) vs. 3Q21
Revenue of $14.3bn, up $3.1bn (28%) vs. 3Q21, strong NII growth, up $2.5bn (40%) vs. 3Q21 due to higher rates; non-NIIup $0.6bn (13%) vs. 3Q21, with lower fees offset by strong trading income
ECL charge of $1.1bn vs. a net release of $0.6bn in 3Q21
Costs of $7.3bn, up 5% vs. 3Q21. Increased technology spend, performance-related pay accrual and inflation were partly offset by $0.6bn of cost saves
Associate income down $0.1bn (14%) primarily due to non-repeat of a 3Q21 gain within BGF
Significant items up, mainly $2.4bn relating to the re-classification of our French retail operations to held for sale (HFS) and $0.7bn restructuring and other related costs
Customer lending down $18bn (2%) vs. 2Q22 due to $23bn of French loans moved to HFS. Excl. this impact, lending up $5bn (1%)
Customer deposits down $16bn (1%) vs. 2Q22 due to $21bn of French deposits moved to HFS. Excl. this impact, deposits up $5bn (0%)
CET1 ratio of 13.4% down 0.2ppts vs. 2Q22, includes negative movements of c.0.3ppts relating to planned French disposal, and 0.1ppts of fair value movements
TNAV per share of $7.13, down vs. 2Q22 due to negative FX and fair value movements
3
3Q22 results
Appendix
Adjusted revenue performance
Revenue by global business, $m
+28%
95
14,303
537
1,226
11,197
1,248
Includes $375m of
adverse insurance
market impacts
3Q21
WPB
CMB
GBM
Corporate
3Q22
Centre
Global Liquidity and Cash Management (GLCM) was renamed Global Payments Solutions (GPS)during 3Q22
WPB up $1.2bn (25%):
Personal Banking up $1.4bn (51%), primarily due to higher rates and balance sheet growth
Wealth down $0.2bn (9%), adverse insurance market impacts of $0.4bn and lower equity sales from muted market sentiment in Hong Kong more than offset good insurance VNB and higher Private Banking NII; continued strong franchise build with net new invested assets of $91bn since 3Q21
CMB up $1.2bn (40%), primarily GPS (up $1.1bn) from higher rates and balance sheet growth
GBM up $0.5bn (16%):
MSS up $0.4bn (20%), benefitting from market volatility, with a continuing strong FX performance
Banking up $0.3bn (18%), as lower Capital Markets & Advisory activity was offset by GPS up $0.4bn (100%), due to higher rates and organic growth
FY21 adjusted revenue at reported FX was $50.1bn, retranslated at September YTD constant currency FX rates: $46.9bn
4
