    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-24 am EDT
475.10 GBX   -0.58%
HSBC : 3Q 2022 Presentation to Investors and Analysts

10/25/2022 | 12:13am EDT
HSBC Holdings plc 3Q22 Results

Presentation to Investors and Analysts

3Q22 results

Appendix

Our purpose, values and ambition support the execution of our strategy

Our purpose

Opening up a world of opportunity

Our ambition

To be the preferred international financial partner for our clients

Our values

We value difference

We succeed together

We take responsibility

We get it done

Our strategy

Focus on our strengths

Digitise at scale

Energise for growth

Transition to net zero

3Q22 results

Appendix

3Q22 highlights

1

2

3

4

5

Good set of results; reported PBT of $3.1bn, including $2.4bn impairment related to the planned disposal of our French retail business; adjusted PBT of $6.5bn, up $1.0bn (18%) vs. 3Q21

Adjusted revenue of $14.3bn, up $3.1bn (28%) vs. 3Q21; strong NII, up $2.5bn (40%) vs. 3Q21; non-NIIup $0.6bn (13%) vs. 3Q21

3Q22 ECL charge of $1.1bn reflects developments in mainland China's CRE market and heightened economic uncertainty and inflation in the UK; Stage 1 and 2 charges of $0.6bn, Stage 3 charges remain low at $0.4bn

Adjusted costs stable vs. 9M21, on track to deliver broadly stable costs in FY22. 3Q22 costs of $7.3bn up 5% vs. a low 3Q21 base

CET1 ratio1 of 13.4% down 0.2ppts vs. 2Q22, including c.0.3ppts impact from planned French retail disposal, intend to be in target range during 1H23

A reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results can be found on slide 13, the remainder of the presentation unless otherwise stated, is presented on an adjusted basis

2

Figures throughout this presentation may be subject to rounding adjustments and therefore may not sum precisely to totals given in charts, tables or commentary

3Q22 results summary

$m

3Q22

3Q21

NII

8,564

6,097

40%

Non-NII

5,739

5,100

13%

Revenue

14,303

11,197

28%

ECL

(1,075)

561

>(100)%

Costs

(7,300)

(6,926)

(5)%

Associates

581

676

(14)%

Adjusted PBT

6,509

5,508

18%

Significant items and FX translation

(3,362)

(105)

>(100)%

Reported PBT

3,147

5,403

(42)%

Reported earnings per share, $

0.10

0.18

$(0.08)

Impact of sig items on reported EPS, $

(0.13)

(0.02)

$(0.11)

Reported RoTE2 (YTD, annualised), %

9.2

9.1

0.1ppts

$bn

3Q22

2Q22

Customer loans

968

985

(2)%

Customer deposits

1,567

1,584

(1)%

Reported RWAs

828

852

(3)%

CET1 ratio1, %

13.4

13.6

(0.2)ppts

TNAV per share, $

7.13

7.48

$(0.35)

3Q22 results

Appendix

  • Good set of 3Q22 results, reported PBT of $3.1bn; adjusted PBT of $6.5bn up $1.0bn (18%) vs. 3Q21
  • Revenue of $14.3bn, up $3.1bn (28%) vs. 3Q21, strong NII growth, up $2.5bn (40%) vs. 3Q21 due to higher rates; non-NIIup $0.6bn (13%) vs. 3Q21, with lower fees offset by strong trading income
  • ECL charge of $1.1bn vs. a net release of $0.6bn in 3Q21
  • Costs of $7.3bn, up 5% vs. 3Q21. Increased technology spend, performance-related pay accrual and inflation were partly offset by $0.6bn of cost saves
  • Associate income down $0.1bn (14%) primarily due to non-repeat of a 3Q21 gain within BGF
  • Significant items up, mainly $2.4bn relating to the re-classification of our French retail operations to held for sale (HFS) and $0.7bn restructuring and other related costs
  • Customer lending down $18bn (2%) vs. 2Q22 due to $23bn of French loans moved to HFS. Excl. this impact, lending up $5bn (1%)
  • Customer deposits down $16bn (1%) vs. 2Q22 due to $21bn of French deposits moved to HFS. Excl. this impact, deposits up $5bn (0%)
  • CET1 ratio of 13.4% down 0.2ppts vs. 2Q22, includes negative movements of c.0.3ppts relating to planned French disposal, and 0.1ppts of fair value movements
  • TNAV per share of $7.13, down vs. 2Q22 due to negative FX and fair value movements

3

3Q22 results

Appendix

Adjusted revenue performance

Revenue by global business, $m

+28%

95

14,303

537

1,226

11,197

1,248

Includes $375m of

adverse insurance

market impacts

3Q21

WPB

CMB

GBM

Corporate

3Q22

Centre

  • Global Liquidity and Cash Management (GLCM) was renamed Global Payments Solutions (GPS) during 3Q22
  • WPB up $1.2bn (25%):
    • Personal Banking up $1.4bn (51%), primarily due to higher rates and balance sheet growth
    • Wealth down $0.2bn (9%), adverse insurance market impacts of $0.4bn and lower equity sales from muted market sentiment in Hong Kong more than offset good insurance VNB and higher Private Banking NII; continued strong franchise build with net new invested assets of $91bn since 3Q21
  • CMB up $1.2bn (40%), primarily GPS (up $1.1bn) from higher rates and balance sheet growth
  • GBM up $0.5bn (16%):
    • MSS up $0.4bn (20%), benefitting from market volatility, with a continuing strong FX performance
    • Banking up $0.3bn (18%), as lower Capital Markets & Advisory activity was offset by GPS up $0.4bn (100%), due to higher rates and organic growth

FY21 adjusted revenue at reported FX was $50.1bn, retranslated at September YTD constant currency FX rates: $46.9bn

4

