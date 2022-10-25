HSBC : 3Q 2022 Presentation to Investors and Analysts

Good set of results; reported PBT of $3.1bn, including $2.4bn impairment related to the planned disposal of our French retail business; adjusted PBT of $6.5bn, up $1.0bn (18%) vs. 3Q21

Adjusted revenue of $14.3bn, up $3.1bn (28%) vs. 3Q21; strong NII, up $2.5bn (40%) vs. 3Q21; non-NIIup $0.6bn (13%) vs. 3Q21

3Q22 ECL charge of $1.1bn reflects developments in mainland China's CRE market and heightened economic uncertainty and inflation in the UK; Stage 1 and 2 charges of $0.6bn, Stage 3 charges remain low at $0.4bn

Adjusted costs stable vs. 9M21, on track to deliver broadly stable costs in FY22. 3Q22 costs of $7.3bn up 5% vs. a low 3Q21 base

CET1 ratio1 of 13.4% down 0.2ppts vs. 2Q22, including c.0.3ppts impact from planned French retail disposal, intend to be in target range during 1H23