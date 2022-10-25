HSBC : 3Q 2022 Results

Hamilton, Bermuda: October 25, 2022 - In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange ("BSX"), HSBC Holdings plc (Ticker: HSBC.BH) announced its Q3 2022 results. The full filing included:
3Q 2022 earning release statement
3Q 2022 earnings release webcast and conference call information
3Q 2022 Data pack including financial information
3Q 2022 presentation to investors and analysts
Attachments
Disclaimer
HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 15:23:04 UTC.