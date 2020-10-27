Log in
HSBC : ' 3Q Net Profit Plunged as Pandemic Continued to Bite

10/27/2020 | 12:45am EDT

By Martin Mou

HSBC Holdings PLC said Tuesday that its third-quarter net profit plummeted from a year earlier, mainly as revenue dropped on a low interest-rate environment world-wide during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Net profit for the period tumbled 54% to $1.36 billion from $2.97 billion, said the U.K.-based, Asia-focused bank. A FactSet poll of analysts had tipped a net profit of $2.21 billion for the quarter.

Third-quarter revenue was down 11% on year to $11.93 billion due to interest-rate reductions on its deposit franchises across its global businesses, the lender said.

HSBC, which makes most of its profits in Asia, expects lower global interest rates to keep pressuring its net interest income, which could bring further headwinds to its net interest income in the fourth quarter of the year.

However, the bank said that it recorded significantly lower credit losses in the third quarter and now projects its credit losses to trend toward the lower end of its guided range between $8 billion and $13 billion.

Impairment costs had been a major drag on the bank's performance for the first half.

HSBC said it also expects to cut its 2022 annual cost base beyond the original target of $31 billion.

The London-based lender, which has suspended dividend payouts to preserve cash, said a decision on whether to pay a dividend for 2020 will depend on economic conditions in early 2021 as well as a regulatory consultation.

"We will seek to pay a conservative dividend if circumstances allow," said Noel Quinn, group chief executive.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-20 0044ET


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 50 008 M - -
Net income 2020 3 362 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,1x
Yield 2020 2,26%
Capitalization 84 211 M 84 221 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,68x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 232 764
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 4,64 $
Last Close Price 4,16 $
Spread / Highest target 79,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
May Lung Cha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-46.05%84 958
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.53%316 434
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.50%257 439
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.32%215 672
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.82%189 207
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.8.09%153 140
