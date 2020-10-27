HSBC : 3Q20 Earnings Release - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange - English 0 10/27/2020 | 12:40am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document. 27 October 2020 (Hong Kong Stock Code: 5) HSBC Holdings plc 3Q20 EARNINGS RELEASE The attached announcement is being released to all the stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed. For and on behalf of HSBC Holdings plc Aileen Taylor Group Company Secretary and Chief Governance Officer The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, Noel Quinn, Laura Cha† , Henri de Castries† , James Anthony Forese† , Steven Guggenheimer† , Irene Lee† , José Antonio Meade Kuribreña† , Heidi Miller† , Eileen K Murray† , David Nish† , Ewen Stevenson, Jackson Tai† and Pauline van der Meer Mohr† . * Non-executive Group Chairman Independent non-executive Director HSBC Holdings plc Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987 27 OCTOBER 2020 HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 3Q20 EARNINGS RELEASE Noel Quinn, Group Chief Executive, said: "These were promising results against a backdrop of the continuing impacts of Covid-19 on the global economy. I'm pleased with the significantly lower credit losses in the quarter, and we are moving at pace to adapt our business model to a protracted low interest rate environment. We are accelerating the transformation of the Group, moving our focus from interest-rate sensitive business lines towards fee-generating businesses, and further reducing our operating costs. We also intend to increase our rate of investment in Asia, particularly in wealth, the Greater Bay Area, south Asia, trade finance and sustainable finance. The Group's capital and liquidity ratios strengthened further in the quarter despite the challenging economic conditions. A decision on whether to pay a dividend for the 2020 financial year will depend on economic conditions in early 2021, and be subject to regulatory consultation. We will seek to pay a conservative dividend if circumstances allow." Financial performance (vs. 3Q19) Reported profit after tax down 46% to $2.0bn and reported profit before tax down 36% to $3.1bn, mainly from lower revenue. Results in 3Q20 included our share of an impairment of goodwill by our associate, The Saudi British Bank ('SABB'), of $0.5bn.

Adjusted profit before tax down 21% to $4.3bn.

Adjusted profit before tax down 21% to $4.3bn. Our operations in Asia continued to perform resiliently with reported profit before tax in 3Q20 of $3.2bn, despite interest rate headwinds.

Reported revenue down 11% to $11.9bn, reflecting the impact of interest rate reductions on our deposit franchises across all global businesses, partly offset by favourable market impacts in life insurance manufacturing. Reported revenue was also partly offset by a favourable movement in credit and funding valuation adjustments and higher revenue in Global Markets.

reflecting the impact of interest rate reductions on our deposit franchises across all global businesses, partly offset by favourable market impacts in life insurance manufacturing. Reported revenue was also partly offset by a favourable movement in credit and funding valuation adjustments and higher revenue in Global Markets. Net interest margin ('NIM') of 1.20%, down 36 basis points ('bps') from 3Q19. NIM was down 13bps from 2Q20, reflecting the continuing impact of interest rate reductions due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Reported expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges ('ECL') down $0.1bn to $0.8bn. The 3Q20 charge reflected a stabilisation of the forward economic outlook from 2Q20, while wholesale stage 3 charges were in part offset by increased releases related to historical default cases.

Reported operating expenses down 1% and adjusted operating expenses down 3%, despite continued investment, due to the impact of our cost-saving initiatives, reduced discretionary expenditure and a lower performance-related pay accrual.

Common equity tier 1 capital ('CET1') ratio of 15.6%, up 0.6% from 15.0% at 2Q20, reflecting a decrease in RWAs (on a constant currency basis), capital generation through profits and foreign currency translation differences. Financial performance (vs. 9M19) Reported profit after tax down 62% to $5.2bn and reported profit before tax down 57% to $7.4bn from higher ECL and lower revenue, partly offset by a fall in operating expenses. Reported results included a $1.3bn impairment of software intangibles and the non-recurrence of an $828m dilution gain in 9M19. Adjusted profit before tax down 44% to $9.9bn.

Adjusted profit before tax down 44% to $9.9bn. Reported revenue down 9% to $38.7bn, primarily due to the progressive impact of interest rate reductions across our global businesses, in part offset by higher revenue in Global Markets. Adjusted revenue down 6% to $38.5bn.

primarily due to the progressive impact of interest rate reductions across our global businesses, in part offset by higher revenue in Global Markets. Reported ECL up $5.6bn to $7.6bn, mainly due to the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak and the forward economic outlook. Allowance for ECL on loans and advances to customers up from $8.7bn at 31 December 2019 to $13.7bn at 30 September 2020.

mainly due to the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak and the forward economic outlook. Allowance for ECL on loans and advances to customers up from $8.7bn at 31 December 2019 to $13.7bn at 30 September 2020. Reported operating expenses down 3% and adjusted operating expenses down 4%, as a reduction in the performance- related pay accrual and lower discretionary expenditure more than offset the impact of continued investment. Outlook Geopolitical risk, particularly relating to trade and other tensions between the US and China, remains heightened. There also remains uncertainty regarding the UK's withdrawal from the European Union ('EU'). Trade talks between the UK and the EU are ongoing and there remains a possibility that there may not be a trade deal agreed by the end of 2020.

We expect lower global interest rates to continue to put pressure on net interest income. Based on current interest rates, we expect further net interest income headwinds in 4Q20, with some stabilisation as we move into 2021.

Our ECL charge for 2020 is currently trending towards the lower end of the $8bn to $13bn range. This latest guidance, which continues to be subject to a high degree of uncertainty due to Covid-19 and geopolitical tensions, assumes that the likelihood of further significant deterioration in the current economic outlook is low, and that stage 3 impairments from now until the end of 2020 are broadly in line with the average quarterly charge for the year to date.

We expect to reduce the Group's 2022 annual cost base beyond our original $31bn target, through exceeding our $4.5bn gross cost savings target. We expect to incur more than $6bn in 'cost to achieve' expenditure to generate these saves.

We expect to exceed our $100bn gross risk-weighted asset ('RWA') reduction target by the end of 2022. This is expected to allow more resources to be allocated to areas of competitive advantage, higher returns and growth.

risk-weighted asset ('RWA') reduction target by the end of 2022. We intend to provide a more detailed and updated transformation plan at our 2020 full-year results, as we finalise our work on costs, capital and RWA deployment. We also intend to provide an update on our medium-term financial targets.

full-year results, Based on our results for 2020 and our forecasts for 2021, the Board will consider whether to pay a conservative dividend for 2020. Any such dividend would be dependent on the economic outlook in early 2021, and be subject to regulatory consultation. A final determination is expected to be made and communicated in February 2021 with our 2020 full-year results. We also expect to communicate our revised policy for dividends for 2021 and beyond at the same time. Earnings Release - 3Q20 Key financial metrics Nine months ended Quarter ended 30 Sep 30 Sep 30 Sep 30 Jun 30 Sep Footnotes 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Reported results Reported revenue ($m) 38,672 42,727 11,927 13,059 13,355 Reported profit before tax ($m) 7,392 17,244 3,074 1,089 4,837 Reported profit after tax ($m) 5,164 13,732 2,039 617 3,795 Profit attributable to the ordinary shareholders of the parent company ($m) 3,336 11,478 1,359 192 2,971 Cost efficiency ratio (%) 63.5 59.2 67.4 66.4 61.0 Basic earnings per share ($) 0.17 0.57 0.07 0.01 0.15 Diluted earnings per share ($) 0.16 0.57 0.07 0.01 0.15 Net interest margin (%) 1.35 1.59 1.20 1.33 1.56 Alternative performance measures Adjusted revenue ($m) 38,542 41,162 12,065 13,433 13,347 Adjusted profit before tax ($m) 9,939 17,693 4,304 2,596 5,418 Adjusted cost efficiency ratio (%) 58.0 56.7 61.4 55.4 57.0 Expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges ('ECL') 0.96 0.30 (annualised) as % of average gross loans and advances to customers (%) 0.25 1.49 0.32 Return on average ordinary shareholders' equity (annualised) (%) 2.7 9.2 3.2 0.5 7.0 Return on average tangible equity (annualised) (%) 1 3.5 9.5 2.9 3.5 6.4 At 30 Sep 30 Jun 31 Dec Footnotes 2020 2020 2019 Balance sheet Total assets ($m) 2,955,935 2,922,798 2,715,152 Net loans and advances to customers ($m) 1,041,340 1,018,681 1,036,743 Customer accounts ($m) 1,568,714 1,532,380 1,439,115 Average interest-earning assets, year to date ($m) 2,070,703 2,034,939 1,922,822 Loans and advances to customers as % of customer accounts (%) 66.4 66.5 72.0 Total shareholders' equity ($m) 191,904 187,036 183,955 Tangible ordinary shareholders' equity ($m) 152,260 147,879 144,144 Net asset value per ordinary share at period end ($) 2,3 8.41 8.17 8.00 Tangible net asset value per ordinary share at period end ($) 3 7.55 7.34 7.13 Capital, leverage and liquidity Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%) 4 15.6 15.0 14.7 Risk-weighted assets ($m) 4 857,024 854,552 843,395 Total capital ratio (%) 4 21.2 20.7 20.4 Leverage ratio (%) 4 5.4 5.3 5.3 High-quality liquid assets (liquidity value) ($bn) 654 654 601 Liquidity coverage ratio (%) 147 148 150 Share count Period end basic number of $0.50 ordinary shares outstanding (millions) 20,173 20,162 20,206 Period end basic number of $0.50 ordinary shares outstanding and dilutive potential ordinary shares 20,227 (millions) 20,198 20,280 Average basic number of $0.50 ordinary shares outstanding (millions) 5 20,164 20,162 20,158 Dividend per ordinary share (in respect of the period) ($) 5 - - 0.30 Annualised profit attributable to ordinary shareholders, excluding impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets and changes in present value of in-force insurance contracts ('PVIF') (net of tax), divided by average ordinary shareholders' equity excluding goodwill, PVIF and other intangible assets (net of deferred tax). The definition of net asset value per ordinary share is total shareholders' equity less non-cumulative preference shares and capital securities, divided by the number of ordinary shares in issue excluding shares the company has purchased and are held in treasury. Excludes impact of $0.10 per share dividend in 1Q19, following a June 2019 change in accounting practice on the recognition of interim dividends, from the date of declaration to the date of payment. Unless otherwise stated, regulatory capital ratios and requirements are calculated in accordance with the transitional arrangements of the Capital Requirements Regulation in force in the EU at the time, including the regulatory transitional arrangements for IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments' in article 473a. The capital ratios and requirements are reported in accordance with the revised Capital Requirements Regulation and Directive ('CRR II'), as implemented. Leverage ratios are calculated using the end point definition of capital and the IFRS 9 regulatory transitional arrangements. 5 For these metrics, 31 December 2019 is calculated on a full-year basis. HSBC Holdings plc Earnings Release 3Q20 Contents Page Highlights 1 Key financial metrics 2 Business highlights 3 Approach to risk management 3 Geopolitical and macroeconomic risks 3 Adjusted performance 5 Financial performance 7 Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements 15 Summary consolidated income statement 17 Page Summary consolidated balance sheet 18 Credit risk 18 Capital adequacy 28 Leverage 29 Risk-weighted assets 29 Summary information - global businesses 30 Summary information - geographical regions 35 Dividend on preference shares 40 Terms and abbreviations 41 HSBC Holdings plc will be conducting a trading update conference call with analysts and investors today to coincide with the publication of its Earnings Release. The call will take place at 07.30am GMT. Details of how to participate in the call and the live audio webcast can be found at www.hsbc.com/investors. Note to editors HSBC Holdings plc HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of $2,956bn at 30 September 2020, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations. Business highlights On 18 February, the Group announced a substantial transformation programme designed to ensure HBSC is fit for the future, with plans to reshape underperforming businesses, simplify the organisation and reduce costs. During the third quarter, we continued to make progress with this programme, including further reducing RWAs in our Global Banking and Markets ('GBM') business. In addition, we continued to increase investments in technology to improve the customer experience and efficiency, including a new digital multi- currency wallet, launched in Singapore for our Global Liquidity and Cash Management customers. Also, we launched VisionGo in Hong Kong, a digital community platform for small businesses and entrepreneurs, which has already attracted over 8,000 members. However, given the significant changes in the operating environment, we intend to accelerate the transformation of the Group. We expect to reduce the Group's 2022 annual cost base beyond our original $31bn target, while sustaining investment in our focus areas. We also expect to exceed our target to reduce RWAs by $100bn in low-returning areas. This is expected to allow more resources to be allocated to areas of competitive advantage, higher returns and growth. We are finalising our work on costs, capital and RWA deployment and intend to provide a more detailed and updated transformation plan with our full-year results in February 2021. We are continuing with the strategic review of our retail banking operations in France and we will provide an update on our plans at or before our 2020 full-year results. In the US, the management team is making good progress in executing the current business plan at pace. RWAs in our US business at 3Q20 were 8% lower than at 3Q19. In addition, full-time equivalent staff ('FTE') were 9% lower than at 31 December 2019 and 80 US retail branches have been successfully closed and consolidated. However, given the current economic climate, we are pursuing options to accelerate the transformation of this business and intend to provide an update at our 2020 full-year results. Approach to risk management We have in place a comprehensive risk management framework. We operate our own wide-ranging stress testing programme, as well as regulatory driven stress tests, to assess risk impacts of severe, adverse, but plausible events at legal entity, regional and overall Group levels. This stress testing programme is a key part of our capital and liquidity risk management and planning. Stress testing provides management with key insights into the potential impacts of, and mitigants to, severely adverse events on the Group, and provides information to regulators on the Group's financial stability. Given the nature of the Covid-19 crisis, additional mitigating actions may be required. At 30 September 2020, our CET1 ratio was 15.6%, compared with 14.7% at 31 December 2019, and our liquidity coverage ratio ('LCR') was 147%. Our capital, funding and liquidity positions are expected to help us to continue supporting our customers throughout the current geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty. Geopolitical and macroeconomic risks The Group's results and outlook continue to be impacted by developments in the external risk environment, including the items referred to below, which detail the key developments in the third quarter of 2020. For further information on the risks that the Group faces, see pages 76 to 83 of the Annual Report and Accounts 2019 and pages 50 to 54 of the Interim Report 2020. Geopolitical risk to our operations and portfolios US-China tensions remain heightened. In June 2020, the National People's Congress of China enacted the Hong Kong national security law. In response, among other steps, the US President signed into law the Hong Kong Autonomy Act, and issued Executive Order 13936, providing authority to impose sanctions against entities and individuals determined to have undermined Hong Kong's autonomy. The Hong Kong Autonomy Act also provides authority to impose secondary sanctions against non-US financial institutions determined to have knowingly conducted a significant transaction for any individual or entity subject to primary sanctions under the act. HSBC Holdings plc Earnings Release 3Q20 3 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

