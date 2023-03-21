Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. HSBC Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35:18 2023-03-21 pm EDT
554.00 GBX   +2.27%
12:41pHsbc : 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached - Form 6-K
PU
09:01aHsbc : Grant of Conditional Awards
PU
08:12aUK Venture Debt Client Briefing On Impact Of SVB UK
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HSBC : 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached - Form 6-K

03/21/2023 | 12:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0005405286
588,983,497
2.949150
US4042804066
912,965
0.004570
Sub Total 8.A
589,896,462
2.953720%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Shares on loan (right to recall)
N/A
Anytime
8,337,035
0.041740
Sub Total 8.B1
8,337,035
0.041740%
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
20-Mar-2023
13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom
For any queries related to this notification, please contact:
Lee Davis
Corporate Governance & Secretariat
+44 (0) 207 991 3048

Attachments

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 16:40:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
12:41pHsbc : 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold w..
PU
09:01aHsbc : Grant of Conditional Awards
PU
08:12aUK Venture Debt Client Briefing On Impact Of SVB UK
AQ
05:34aHktdc Export Index 1q23 : Hong Kong Export Index rebounds sharply
AQ
03/20HSBC Added to Energy Sanctions List by US
MT
03/20European stocks rally as UBS deal calms jitters
AN
03/20Silicon Valley Bank Position As At 13 March 2023
AQ
03/20FTSE 100, European peers edge into the green
AN
03/20Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Declining Pre-Bell Monday
MT
03/20Focus on Fed and BoE rate decision amid bank rout
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 62 414 M - -
Net income 2023 22 751 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,41x
Yield 2023 8,58%
Capitalization 131 B 131 B -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,10x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 219 199
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 6,65 $
Average target price 8,71 $
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Colin Bell Chief Executive Officer
Georges El-Hedery Co-Chief Executive Officer-Global Banking & Market
Mark Edward Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven C. van Wyk Chief Information Officer
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC5.04%131 206
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-5.19%374 218
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.73%223 408
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.21%221 980
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.27%163 213
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.23%141 565