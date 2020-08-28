HSBC : Additional Pillar 3 Disclosures on Covid-19 at 30 June 2020

Log in
08/28/2020

HSBC Holdings plc

Additional Pillar 3 Disclosures on Covid-19 at 30 June 2020

Additional disclosures on measures applied in response to the Covid-19 outbreak

These disclosures supplement our main Pillar 3 Disclosures at 30 June 2020, which was published on 10 August 2020 and is available at www.hsbc.com/investors. The following tables provide information on payment moratoria and forbearance measures to existing loans and public guarantees to new lending in the context of Covid-19. These temporary additional disclosures were announced on 2 June 2020 by the European Banking

Authority ('EBA'). The disclosures also reflect the the UK's Prudential Regulation Authority's statement on 28 July 2020, which sets out its expectations on how the disclosure guidelines are to be applied, amending the EBA instructions and definitions to reflect the UK approach to payment deferrals.

The templates include amounts for the following major markets: Hong Kong, the UK, the US, Australia, Canada, mainland China, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan and UAE.

Loans and advances subject to legislative and non-legislative moratoria

Gross

Accumulated impairment, accumulated negative changes in fair

carrying

Gross carrying amount

value due to credit risk

amount

Total

Performing exposures

Non-performing exposures

Total

Performing exposures

Non-performing exposures

Unlikely

Unlikely

to pay

to pay

but not

but not

past due

past due

Inflows to

of

of

of

or past

of

of

of

or past

non-

which

which

which

due ≤

which

which

which

due ≤

performing

forborne

stage 2

forborne

90 days

forborne

stage 2

forborne

90 days

exposures

At 30 June

2020

$bn

$bn

$bn

$bn

$bn

$bn

$bn

$bn

$bn

$bn

$bn

$bn

$bn

$bn

$bn

  • Loans and

advances

66.1 65.2

0.5

17.9

0.9

0.3

0.7 (1.0) (0.7)

-

(0.5) (0.3)

(0.1)

(0.2)

0.2

2 of which:

households

26.1

25.6

0.3

5.6

0.5

0.1

0.5

(0.6)

(0.4)

-

(0.3)

(0.2)

-

(0.2)

0.1

  • of which: collateralised by residential immovable

property

21.3

20.9

0.2

3.7

0.4

0.1

0.3

(0.2)

(0.1)

-

-

(0.1)

-

(0.1)

0.1

  • of which: non- financial

corporations

39.5

39.2

0.2

12.1

0.3

0.1

0.2

(0.4)

(0.3)

-

(0.2)

(0.1)

-

-

0.1

  • of which: collateralised by commercial

immovable

19.1

19.0

-

4.2

0.1

0.1

0.1

(0.1)

(0.1)

-

(0.1)

-

-

-

0.1

property

Loans and advances subject to legislative and non-legislative moratoria by residual maturity

Gross carrying amount/nominal amount

Residual maturity of moratoria

Number of

of which:

legislative

of which:

>3 months

>6 months

>9 months

obligors

moratoria

expired

≤3 months ≤6 months

≤9 months

≤12 months

>1 year

At 30 June 2020

000s

$bn

$bn

$bn

  • Loans and advances for which

moratorium was offered

742

72.5

2

Loans and advances subject to

moratorium (granted)

741

68.7

43.7

2.6

3

of which: households

28.1

21.0

2.0

4

of which: collateralised by

residential immovable property

23.2

17.4

1.9

  • of which: non-financial

corporations

40.1

22.5

0.6

7

of which: collateralised by

19.2

11.4

0.1

commercial immovable property

$bn $bn $bn $bn $bn

34.0

29.3

0.8

1.2

0.8

21.6

3.7

0.3

0.5

-

17.6

2.9

0.3

0.5

-

12.2

25.4

0.4

0.7

0.8

6.4

12.4

0.2

0.1

-

Newly originated loans and advances provided under newly applicable public guarantee schemes

Inflows to non-

Public guarantees

performing

Gross carrying amount

received

exposures

of which

Maximum amount that

Gross carrying

forborne

can be considered

amount

At 30 June 2020

$bn

$bn

$bn

$bn

1

Newly originated loans and advances subject to public guarantee schemes

10.6

-

9.5

-

2

of which: Households

-

-

3

of which: Collateralised by residential immovable property

-

-

4

of which: Non-financial corporations

10.6

-

9.5

-

6

of which: Collateralised by commercial immovable property

0.4

-

  • HSBC Holdings plc Additional Pillar 3 Disclosures on Covid-19 at 30 June 2020

HSBC Holdings plc

8 Canada Square

London E14 5HQ

United Kingdom

Telephone: 44 020 7991 8888 www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability Registered number 617987

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 09:27:08 UTC
