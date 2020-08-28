HSBC : Additional Pillar 3 Disclosures on Covid-19 at 30 June 2020
Additional Pillar 3 Disclosures on Covid-19 at 30 June 2020
Additional disclosures on measures applied in response to the Covid-19 outbreak
These disclosures supplement our main Pillar 3 Disclosures at 30 June 2020, which was published on 10 August 2020 and is available at www.hsbc.com/investors. The following tables provide information on payment moratoria and forbearance measures to existing loans and public guarantees to new lending in the context of Covid-19. These temporary additional disclosures were announced on 2 June 2020 by the European Banking
Authority ('EBA'). The disclosures also reflect the the UK's Prudential Regulation Authority's statement on 28 July 2020, which sets out its expectations on how the disclosure guidelines are to be applied, amending the EBA instructions and definitions to reflect the UK approach to payment deferrals.
The templates include amounts for the following major markets: Hong Kong, the UK, the US, Australia, Canada, mainland China, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan and UAE.
Loans and advances subject to legislative and non-legislative moratoria
Gross
Accumulated impairment, accumulated negative changes in fair
carrying
Gross carrying amount
value due to credit risk
amount
Total
Performing exposures
Non-performing exposures
Total
Performing exposures
Non-performing exposures
Unlikely
Unlikely
to pay
to pay
but not
but not
past due
past due
Inflows to
of
of
of
or past
of
of
of
or past
non-
which
which
which
due ≤
which
which
which
due ≤
performing
forborne
stage 2
forborne
90 days
forborne
stage 2
forborne
90 days
exposures
At 30 June
2020
$bn
$bn
$bn
$bn
$bn
$bn
$bn
$bn
$bn
$bn
$bn
$bn
$bn
$bn
$bn
Loans and
advances
66.1 65.2
0.5
17.9
0.9
0.3
0.7 (1.0) (0.7)
-
(0.5) (0.3)
(0.1)
(0.2)
0.2
2 of which:
households
26.1
25.6
0.3
5.6
0.5
0.1
0.5
(0.6)
(0.4)
-
(0.3)
(0.2)
-
(0.2)
0.1
of which: collateralised by residential immovable
property
21.3
20.9
0.2
3.7
0.4
0.1
0.3
(0.2)
(0.1)
-
-
(0.1)
-
(0.1)
0.1
of which: non- financial
corporations
39.5
39.2
0.2
12.1
0.3
0.1
0.2
(0.4)
(0.3)
-
(0.2)
(0.1)
-
-
0.1
of which: collateralised by commercial
immovable
19.1
19.0
-
4.2
0.1
0.1
0.1
(0.1)
(0.1)
-
(0.1)
-
-
-
0.1
property
Loans and advances subject to legislative and non-legislative moratoria by residual maturity
Gross carrying amount/nominal amount
Residual maturity of moratoria
Number of
of which:
legislative
of which:
>3 months
>6 months
>9 months
obligors
moratoria
expired
≤3 months ≤6 months
≤9 months
≤12 months
>1 year
At 30 June 2020
000s
$bn
$bn
$bn
Loans and advances for which
moratorium was offered
742
72.5
2
Loans and advances subject to
moratorium (granted)
741
68.7
43.7
2.6
3
of which: households
28.1
21.0
2.0
4
of which: collateralised by
residential immovable property
23.2
17.4
1.9
of which: non-financial
corporations
40.1
22.5
0.6
7
of which: collateralised by
19.2
11.4
0.1
commercial immovable property
$bn $bn $bn $bn $bn
34.0
29.3
0.8
1.2
0.8
21.6
3.7
0.3
0.5
-
17.6
2.9
0.3
0.5
-
12.2
25.4
0.4
0.7
0.8
6.4
12.4
0.2
0.1
-
Newly originated loans and advances provided under newly applicable public guarantee schemes
Inflows to non-
Public guarantees
performing
Gross carrying amount
received
exposures
of which
Maximum amount that
Gross carrying
forborne
can be considered
amount
At 30 June 2020
$bn
$bn
$bn
$bn
1
Newly originated loans and advances subject to public guarantee schemes
10.6
-
9.5
-
2
of which: Households
-
-
3
of which: Collateralised by residential immovable property
-
-
4
of which: Non-financial corporations
10.6
-
9.5
-
6
of which: Collateralised by commercial immovable property
0.4
-
