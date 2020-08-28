HSBC : Additional Pillar 3 Disclosures on Covid-19 at 30 June 2020

These disclosures supplement our main Pillar 3 Disclosures at 30 June 2020, which was published on 10 August 2020 and is available at www.hsbc.com/investors. The following tables provide information on payment moratoria and forbearance measures to existing loans and public guarantees to new lending in the context of Covid-19. These temporary additional disclosures were announced on 2 June 2020 by the European Banking

Authority ('EBA'). The disclosures also reflect the the UK's Prudential Regulation Authority's statement on 28 July 2020, which sets out its expectations on how the disclosure guidelines are to be applied, amending the EBA instructions and definitions to reflect the UK approach to payment deferrals.

The templates include amounts for the following major markets: Hong Kong, the UK, the US, Australia, Canada, mainland China, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan and UAE.