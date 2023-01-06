Advanced search
  5. HSBC Holdings plc
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
2023-01-06
568.60 GBX   +0.58%
HSBC : Announces Block Listing

01/06/2023 | 12:58pm EST
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Announces Block Listing
Hamilton, Bermuda: 6th, January 2023 - In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange ("BSX"), HSBC Holdings plc (Ticker: HSBC.BH) announces block listing. Click the link to view the full filing:

Block Listing Six-Month Return

Bayo Adeyeye

Shareholder Services

+ 44 (0) 203 359 2160

# # # #

About the BSX

The Bermuda Stock Exchange (the BSX) is the global leading exchange for the listing of insurance linked securities (ILS) and specialises in listing services for ILS, debt, funds, derivative warrants, equities and structured securities. With over 1,300 securities listed, the BSX is uniquely positioned between Europe and the Americas to deliver speed to market for international issuers. Part of the MIAX Exchange Group, the BSX facilitates electronic trading and settlement and operates the Bermuda Securities Depositary platform. Established in 1971, the BSX is a member of the World Federation of Exchanges, an associate member of IOSCO, holds Designated Offshore Securities Market (DOSM) status from the US SEC and is a recognised exchange in the UK, Ireland, Canada and Australia for tax purposes. To learn more about the BSX visit https://www.bsx.comand or contact info@bsx.com

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 17:56:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
