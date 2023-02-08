Advanced search
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:18 2023-02-08 am EST
612.40 GBX   +1.22%
Hsbc : BLOCK LISTING - Form 6-K
PU
HSBC, StanChart "complicit" in suppressing rights of Hong Kong exiles
AN
Beazley picks former Phoenix Group CEO Clive Bannister as next chair
AN
HSBC : Announces Block Listing

02/08/2023 | 01:13pm EST
BSX News

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Announces Block Listing
Hamilton, Bermuda: 8 February 2023 - In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange ("BSX"), HSBC Holdings plc (Ticker: HSBC.BH) announces block listing. The full filing stated:

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

BLOCK LISTING

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a block listing of 11,000,000 Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each for issue under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 (10,500,000) and the HSBC International Employee Share Purchase Plan (500,000) to be admitted to the Official List and to trading upon issue.

The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing issued Ordinary Shares of the Company.

The shares are expected to be admitted to The Official List and to trading on The London Stock Exchange on 10 February 2023.

For and on behalf of

HSBC Holdings plc

Aileen Taylor

Group Company Secretary and Chief Governance Officer

# # # #

About BSX

The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organised in 1971. BSX specialises in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities. To learn more about BSX visit https://www.bsx.comor contact info@bsx.com

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 18:11:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 53 277 M - -
Net income 2022 13 676 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 4,18%
Capitalization 143 B 143 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,69x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 219 697
Free-Float 98,2%
Managers and Directors
Colin Bell Chief Executive Officer
Georges El-Hedery Co-Chief Executive Officer-Global Banking & Market
Mark Edward Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven C. van Wyk Chief Information Officer
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC17.32%143 381
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.83%421 355
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.81%294 042
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.75%215 110
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.57%184 521
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.43%159 844