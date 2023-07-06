BSX News
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Announces Block ListingHamilton, Bermuda: 60 July 2023 -In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange ("BSX"), HSBC Holdings plc (Ticker: HSBC.BH) announces block listing. The full filing stated:
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
# # # #
About BSX
The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organised in 1971. BSX specialises in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities. To learn more about BSX visithttps://www.bsx.comor contactinfo@bsx.com
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 06 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2023 15:43:06 UTC.