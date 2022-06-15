Log in
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-06-15 am EDT
530.60 GBX   +1.96%
05:30pHSBC Bank USA, N.A. and Affiliates Raise Prime and Reference Rate
BU
09:28aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : The big reveal
08:48aInvestec Upgrades HSBC Holdings to Buy From Hold
MT
HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and Affiliates Raise Prime and Reference Rate

06/15/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
HSBC Bank USA, N.A., and its affiliates announced today that they have raised their prime and reference rate to 4.75% from 4.00%, effective tomorrow.

About HSBC

HSBC North America Holdings Inc. is the holding company for HSBC Holdings plc's operations in the United States. The company’s businesses serve customers in the following key areas: wealth and personal banking, commercial banking, private banking, and global banking and markets.

HSBC Bank USA, National Association (HSBC Bank USA, N.A.) serves customers through wealth, personal banking, commercial banking, private banking, and global banking and markets segments. As of the close of business on December 31, 2021 it operated bank branches in: California; Washington, D.C.; Florida; New Jersey; New York; Virginia; and Washington. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is the principal subsidiary of HSBC USA Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC North America Holdings Inc. In the United States, deposit products are offered by HSBC Bank USA, N.A., Member FDIC, investment and brokerage services are provided through HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., (Member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC) and insurance products are provided through HSBC Insurance Agency (USA) Inc.

HSBC USA Inc. ("HUSI") is a Maryland corporation and its principal business is to act as a holding company for its subsidiaries including HSBC Bank USA, N.A. Through HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and its subsidiaries, HUSI offers a full range of traditional banking products and services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, small businesses, corporations, institutions and governments. HSBC USA Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC North America Holdings Inc.

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,958bn at 31 December 2021, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organizations.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 402 M - -
Net income 2022 9 183 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 4,33%
Capitalization 127 B 127 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,42x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 219 763
Free-Float 98,1%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 6,40 $
Average target price 7,89 $
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ewen James Stevenson Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven C. van Wyk Chief Information Officer
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC16.24%124 104
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.75%335 000
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.03%253 469
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.73%238 765
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.59%178 224
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-16.90%147 546