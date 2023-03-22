Advanced search
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35:28 2023-03-22 pm EDT
564.60 GBX   +1.91%
HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and Affiliates Raise Prime and Reference Rate
BU
03:36pBoE chief says UK financial system could be "vulnerable" to volatility
AN
01:08pStocks mixed as hot inflation muddies rate call
AN
HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and Affiliates Raise Prime and Reference Rate

03/22/2023 | 06:31pm EDT
HSBC Bank USA, N.A., and its affiliates announced today that they have raised their prime and reference rate to 8.00% from 7.75%, effective tomorrow.

About HSBC

HSBC USA Inc. ("HUSI") is a Maryland corporation and its principal business is to act as a holding company for its subsidiaries including HSBC Bank USA, N.A. Through HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and its subsidiaries, HUSI offers a full range of traditional banking products and services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, small businesses, corporations, institutions and governments. HSBC USA Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC North America Holdings Inc.

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 62 countries and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,967bn at 31 December 2022, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 62 414 M - -
Net income 2023 22 751 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,62x
Yield 2023 8,26%
Capitalization 136 B 136 B -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,18x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 219 199
Free-Float 98,2%
Managers and Directors
Colin Bell Chief Executive Officer
Georges El-Hedery Co-Chief Executive Officer-Global Banking & Market
Mark Edward Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven C. van Wyk Chief Information Officer
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC7.43%133 348
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.65%384 255
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.68%228 700
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.73%220 570
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.25%161 494
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.81%145 342
