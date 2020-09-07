HSBC : Block Listing

7 September 2020

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

BLOCK LISTING

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a block listing of 72,000,000 Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each for issue under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 (65,000,000), the Employee SAYE Plan (5,000,000) and the HSBC International Employee Share Purchase Plan (2,000,000) to be admitted to the Official List and to trading upon issue.

The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing issued Ordinary Shares of the Company.

The shares are expected to be admitted to The Official List and to trading on The London Stock Exchange on 9 September 2020.

