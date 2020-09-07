Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 09/07 11:30:00 am
324.525 GBX   +1.49%
03:00pHSBC : Block Listing
PU
09/04HSBC HLDGS : RBC maintains a Sell rating
MD
09/03HSBC : Hong Kong financial firms step up compliance hiring amid U.S. sanctions, security law
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HSBC : Block Listing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 03:00pm EDT

7 September 2020

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

BLOCK LISTING

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a block listing of 72,000,000 Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each for issue under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 (65,000,000), the Employee SAYE Plan (5,000,000) and the HSBC International Employee Share Purchase Plan (2,000,000) to be admitted to the Official List and to trading upon issue.

The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing issued Ordinary Shares of the Company.

The shares are expected to be admitted to The Official List and to trading on The London Stock Exchange on 9 September 2020.

For and on behalf of

HSBC Holdings plc

Aileen Taylor

Group Company Secretary and Chief Governance Officer

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web:www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 18:59:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
03:00pHSBC : Block Listing
PU
09/04HSBC HLDGS : RBC maintains a Sell rating
MD
09/03HSBC : Hong Kong financial firms step up compliance hiring amid U.S. sanctions, ..
RE
09/03The Hut Group launches $1.22 billion London float
RE
09/02HSBC : Publication of Base Prospectus Supplement
PU
09/02HSBC BANKAPPOINTS MARK PITTSEY HEAD : HSBC Bank USA Appoints Mark Pittsey Head ..
BU
09/02Credit Card Providers Scramble to Update Customer Benefits as International T..
DJ
09/01Betting on Asia's debt, Europe's hunt for yield heads east
RE
09/01HSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
09/01HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibi..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 50 265 M - -
Net income 2020 3 744 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,0x
Yield 2020 2,36%
Capitalization 86 918 M 86 183 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,73x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 232 764
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 4,80 $
Last Close Price 4,24 $
Spread / Highest target 75,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
May Lung Cha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-45.98%85 523
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.74%315 488
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-29.67%240 784
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.65%229 945
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-19.47%177 314
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-2.10%133 013
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group