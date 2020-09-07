HSBC : Block Listing

7 September 2020
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
BLOCK LISTING
Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a block listing of 72,000,000 Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each for issue under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 (65,000,000), the Employee SAYE Plan (5,000,000) and the HSBC International Employee Share Purchase Plan (2,000,000) to be admitted to the Official List and to trading upon issue.
The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing issued Ordinary Shares of the Company.
The shares are expected to be admitted to The Official List and to trading on The London Stock Exchange on 9 September 2020.
For and on behalf of
HSBC Holdings plc
Aileen Taylor
Group Company Secretary and Chief Governance Officer
HSBC Holdings plc
Registered Office and Group Head Office:
8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web:www.hsbc.com
Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987
Disclaimer
HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 18:59:05 UTC