Hamilton, Bermuda 12 December 2023 - In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange ("BSX"), HSBC Holdings plc (Ticker: HSBC.BH) provided the following notice:

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

BLOCK LISTING

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a block listing of 9,500,000 Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each for issue under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 to be admitted to the Official List and to trading upon issue.

The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing issued Ordinary Shares of the Company.

The shares are expected to be admitted to The Official List and to trading on The London Stock Exchange on 14 December 2023.

For and on behalf of

HSBC Holdings plc

Aileen Taylor

Group Company Secretary and Chief Governance Officer

