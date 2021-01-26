Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/26 11:35:12 am
400.2 GBX   +0.55%
01/26Kaisa Group Plans to Issue Additional 9.95% Bonds Due 2025
MT
01/26HSBC : CEO Defends Stance on Hong Kong
DJ
01/26China SCE Sells $350 Million of 6% Bonds Due 2026 for Debt Payments
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HSBC : CEO Defends Stance on Hong Kong

01/26/2021 | 11:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Simon Clark

U.K. lawmakers accused HSBC Holdings PLC Chief Executive Noel Quinn of appeasing China and ignoring the erosion of democracy and rule of law in Hong Kong, where the bank was founded nearly 156 years ago.

A parliamentary committee questioned Mr. Quinn on Tuesday after the London-based bank supported China's imposition of a new security law on Hong Kong last year. China has said the law was necessary to restore order after a year of protests in the city. The U.K. and U.S. governments opposed it, saying it undermined an agreement to give Hong Kong a high degree of autonomy after the British handed the city back to China in 1997.

Labour Party lawmaker Chris Bryant said some might see HSBC as "aiding and abetting one of the biggest crackdowns on democracy in the world." Mr. Quinn said he was "not going to comment on democracy" because he's a banker, not a politician.

"I also care deeply about Hong Kong," Mr. Quinn told the lawmakers. "I can only do what I do as a bank, and as a CEO of a bank, to continue to support our customers. We have done that through Covid. We have done that through this unrest and I am committed to continuing to help the people of Hong Kong. So I have that same passion and concern for Hong Kong as you do."

Mr. Quinn said the security situation in Hong Kong was out of control before the security law was introduced.

"I, with my colleagues, personally witnessed the destruction that was taking place," he said.

Earlier this month, Hong Kong police arrested more than 50 pro-democracy figures they accused of plotting to paralyze the Hong Kong government through the city's legislature. The move targeted much of the opposition camp's leadership and was the biggest sweep using the national security law since its introduction.

Tom Tugendhat, the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, asked Mr. Quinn why HSBC had frozen accounts of Hong Kong democracy activists.

Mr. Quinn said HSBC hadn't decided as a policy to freeze bank accounts of Hong Kong activists and didn't drop customers or freeze accounts for political reasons.

"To the extent that we have frozen accounts it's because we're obliged to under request from the police authorities as they undertake their investigations," he said.

HSBC froze the bank accounts of Ted Hui, a democracy campaigner and former Hong Kong lawmaker who has sought exile in the U.K., the day after he fled the city in December.

"I do not accept his explanation about freezing my accounts and my family's accounts," Mr. Hui said in an interview. "I am not convinced that HSBC was left with no choice."

Earlier this month Mr. Quinn took the unusual step of writing directly to Mr. Hui to explain the bank's actions, according to a Facebook post the campaigner made that included a screenshot of the email.

HSBC didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Bob Seely, a Conservative U.K. lawmaker, said HSBC talked about helping the environment and improving workplace diversity but didn't want to discuss democracy in Hong Kong.

Mr. Quinn said climate-change mitigation and promoting diversity were both the right thing for the bank to do for commercial reasons. "What I am reluctant to do is to talk about the politics or the political-architectural regimes of one country versus another because I operate in 60 countries," he said.

He said the bank's Chinese operations wouldn't be separated from its business covering the rest of the world, adding that such a move wouldn't benefit Hong Kong or the U.K.

"I believe that we do good as an international bank," Mr. Quinn said.

Write to Simon Clark at simon.clark@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-21 2338ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK INC 1.45% 282.05 Delayed Quote.3.25%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.55% 400.2 Delayed Quote.5.64%
All news about HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
01/26Kaisa Group Plans to Issue Additional 9.95% Bonds Due 2025
MT
01/26HSBC : CEO Defends Stance on Hong Kong
DJ
01/26China SCE Sells $350 Million of 6% Bonds Due 2026 for Debt Payments
MT
01/26Zhenro Properties Raises $300 Million From Green Bond Offering
MT
01/26HSBC : 'aiding crackdown on democracy', British lawmakers say
RE
01/26Hong Kong police obtain financial records of arrested democracy activists
RE
01/26HSBC : Market Cap of UK's Three Largest Banks Slumped by $75B in a Year
AQ
01/26CARNIVAL & : HSBC Reinstates Carnival at Reduce with $15.30 Price Target
MT
01/26TUI : HSBC Downgrades TUI to Reduce from Hold
MT
01/26Hong Kong police obtain financial records of arrested democracy activists
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 50 010 M - -
Net income 2020 3 574 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 31,0x
Yield 2020 1,71%
Capitalization 111 B 111 B -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,23x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 230 317
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 5,34 $
Last Close Price 5,50 $
Spread / Highest target 34,7%
Spread / Average Target -2,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Steven C. van Wyk Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC5.64%110 124
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.97%402 887
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.80%269 559
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.60%266 769
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.18.57%201 573
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.07%199 905
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ