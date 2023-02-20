Advanced search
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:03 2023-02-20 am EST
620.70 GBX   -0.06%
02/20HSBC's Fourth-Quarter Profit More Than Doubled
DJ
02/20Hsbc ceo noel quinn total pay 5.562 million pounds vs 4.896 mill…
RE
02/20Hsbc : Strategic Report 2022
PU
HSBC CEO NOEL QUINN TOTAL PAY 5.562 MILLION POUNDS VS 4.896 MILL…

02/20/2023 | 11:31pm EST
HSBC CEO NOEL QUINN TOTAL PAY 5.562 MILLION POUNDS VS 4.896 MILLION POUNDS IN 2021


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 53 277 M - -
Net income 2022 13 683 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 4,07%
Capitalization 147 B 147 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,77x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 219 697
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 7,47 $
Average target price 8,19 $
Spread / Average Target 9,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Colin Bell Chief Executive Officer
Georges El-Hedery Co-Chief Executive Officer-Global Banking & Market
Mark Edward Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven C. van Wyk Chief Information Officer
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC20.36%147 045
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.07%417 219
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION6.73%282 686
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.50%212 285
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.02%182 067
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.02%159 162