14 June 2024 HSBC HOLDINGS PLC ISSUANCE OF PERPETUAL SUBORDINATED CONTINGENT CONVERTIBLE SECURITIES HSBC Holdings plc (the 'Company') is pleased to announce that all of the conditions precedent under the subscription agreement between the Company and the managers listed therein (the 'Managers') dated 12 June 2024 (the 'Subscription Agreement') in relation to the Company's previously announced issuance of perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities have been satisfied (or where permitted, waived). The SGD1,500,000,000 5.250% Resettable Perpetual Subordinated Contingent Convertible Securities (Callable During Any Optional Redemption Period) (ISIN XS2764959842) (the 'Securities') were issued on 14 June 2024 in accordance with the terms of the Subscription Agreement. Application has been made to The Irish Stock Exchange plc trading as Euronext Dublin ('Euronext Dublin') for the Securities to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the Global Exchange Market of Euronext Dublin. ends/more Investor enquiries to: Greg Case +44 (0) 20 7992 3825 investorrelations@hsbc.com Media enquiries to: Press Office +44 (0) 20 7991 8096 pressoffice@hsbc.com Disclaimers The distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions. This announcement does not constitute an offer or an invitation to subscribe or purchase any of the Securities. No action has been taken in any jurisdiction to permit a public offering of the Securities where such action is required. The offer and sale of the Securities may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. The Securities are not deposit liabilities of the Company and are not covered by the United Kingdom Financial Services Compensation Scheme or insured by the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency of the United Kingdom, the United States or any other jurisdiction. The Securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act') and may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act, except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements under the Securities Act. Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

