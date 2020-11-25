HSBC : Canada police supervisor denies requesting Huawei CFO's phone passcodes

VANCOUVER, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Canadian border agents who
interrogated Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou before
her arrest collected the passcodes for her electronic devices
even though that had not been requested by police, an RCMP
supervisor testified on Wednesday.
Royal Canadian Mounted Police Sergeant Janice Vander Graaf,
who oversaw Meng's 2018 arrest, told an extradition hearing for
Meng that a lower-ranking officer informed her that passcodes
had been collected by border agents and passed on to police.
Meng's lawyers have alleged that U.S. and Canadian
authorities coordinated ahead of her arrest, and used the
extended investigative powers of the Canada Border Services
Agency (CBSA) to interrogate her without a lawyer present before
her arrest, and passing identifying details about her electronic
devices to U.S. officials.
Meng, 48, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver
International Airport on a warrant from the United States. She
is facing charges of bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC
about Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's business
dealings in Iran, causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions.
Meng has said she is innocent and is fighting the
extradition, arguing the abuses of process she said occurred
violated her civil rights and should invalidate it.
Defense lawyer Scott Fenton asked Vander Graaf in court on
Wednesday whether she or any fellow officers requested the
passcodes from CBSA, to which Vander Graaf said no.
Vander Graaf said she advised the officer, RCMP Constable
Gurvinder Dhaliwal, to keep the passcodes and explain how the
RCMP got them.
"I told him that he couldn’t unseize something he had
already seized, so he should log those passcodes and explain how
he came into possession of those," she told the court. "If you
have them, you have them."
Dhaliwal previously testified that he received the passcodes
from a border agent shortly after Meng's arrest.
Vander Graaf also said she was instructed by her superior to
call an official with the FBI and give an update on Meng's
arrest status.
Vander Graaf said she left a voicemail with the FBI
representative and did "not recall if I actually spoke to him."
On Tuesday, Vander Graaf said she relayed a suggestion from
her superior that officers apprehend Meng on the plane, but said
she herself thought that was "overstepping authority."
Witnesses from the CBSA and RCMP have testified over 2-1/2
weeks on the events surrounding Meng's detention and arrest.
Witness testimony is set to last until Friday, with the
potential for two to three more days scheduled in December.
Diplomatic relations between Ottawa and Beijing have
deteriorated since Meng's arrest. China arrested Canadian
citizens Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig on espionage charges
days later.
Meng's extradition hearing is expected to wrap up in April
2021.
(Reporting by Sarah Berman in Vancouver; Additional reporting
by Moira Warburton in Toronto; Editing by Denny Thomas and Peter
Cooney)