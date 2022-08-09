Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  HSBC Holdings plc
  News
  Summary
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:36 2022-08-09 am EDT
548.50 GBX   +0.55%
03:26aHSBC : Pillar 3 Disclosures at 30 June 2022
PU
03:26aHSBC : Capital and Other TLAC-eligible Instruments Main Features 30 June 2022 (PDF)
PU
08/08SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : HSBC28P2212A to be traded on July 20, 2022 (Revise)
PU
HSBC : Capital and Other TLAC-eligible Instruments Main Features 30 June 2022 (PDF)

08/09/2022 | 03:26am EDT
HSBC Holdings plc

Main features of regulatory capital instruments and eligible

instruments 30 June 2022

This document is a disclosure document published as required by, and solely for the purpose of compliance with, Articles 437(b) and 437a(a) of The PRA Rulebook Disclosure (CRR) Part, to provide a description of the main features of the capital instruments and eligible liabilities of HSBC Holdings plc and certain subsidiaries of the HSBC Group.

The information contained in this document has been compiled in accordance with CRR II, Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) No 1423/2013, Q&A published by the European Banking Authority and regulatory guidance published by the UK Prudential Regulatory Authority and the Bank of England. Assumptions on the regulatory treatment of the

current rules.

Following the end of the transition period following the UK's withdrawal from the EU, any reference herein to EU regulations (including technical standards) should be read as a reference to the UK's version of such regulations, as onshored into UK law under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and as may be subsequently amended under UK law.

Disclosure in the required format has resulted in simplification and abbreviation of the features of the capital instruments and eligible liabilities described herein. The information contained in this document is not intended to be a comprehensive description of such capital instruments and eligible liabilities. No investor or prospective investor in any such capital instruments and eligible liabilities should rely upon the description contained in this document and none of HSBC Holdings plc or any member of the HSBC Group shall be liable for any inaccuracy or misstatement contained in this document.

The full terms and conditions of the capital instruments and eligible liabilities, described herein, are available via the HSBC Group website (http://www.hsbc.com/investor-relations/fixed-income-securities) or by contacting HSBC Group Investor Relations (investorrelations@hsbc.com).

Information with respect to any capital instrument or eligible liability in this document should not be used for investment advice and does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any such capital instrument or eligible liability or any advice or recommendation with respect to any such capital instrument or eligible liability. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.

Page 2

Both own funds and eligible liabilities: CET1

1

Issuer

HSBC Holdings plc

Hang Seng Bank Ltd.

(Non-Controlling Interest portion)

2

Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier for private

GB0005405286

HK0011000095

placement)

2a

Public or private placement

Public

Public

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

English Law

Laws of Hong Kong

3a

Contractual recognition of write down and conversion powers of resolution

N/A

N/A

authorities

Regulatory treatment

4

Current treatment taking into account, where applicable, transitional CRR

Common Equity Tier 1

Common Equity Tier 1

rules

5

Post-transitional CRR rules

Common Equity Tier 1

Common Equity Tier 1

6

Eligible at solo/(sub-)consolidated/solo&(sub-)consolidated

Group

Solo and Group

7

Instrument type (types to be specified by each jurisdiction)

Ordinary Shares

Ordinary Shares

8

Amount recognised in regulatory capital or eligible liabilities (Currency in

USD 23,057m

USD 466m

million, as of most recent reporting date) 1

9

Nominal amount of instrument

USD 10,020m

No par value, NCI portion of share capital

HKD 3,656m (USD 466m)

EU-9a

Issue price

USD 0.500 per share

USD 5.050 per share

EU-9b

Redemption price

USD 0.500 per share

USD 5.050 per share

10

Accounting classification

Shareholders' equity

Non-controlling interest in consolidated

subsidiary

11

Original date of issuance

-

-

12

Perpetual or dated

Perpetual

Perpetual

13

Original maturity date

-

-

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

-

-

15

Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption amount

-

-

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

-

-

Coupons / dividends

17

Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

-

-

18

Coupon rate and any related index

-

-

19

Existence of a dividend stopper

-

-

EU-20a

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory (in terms of timing)

-

-

EU-20b

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory (in terms of

-

-

amount)

21

Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

-

-

22

Non-cumulative or cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

23

Convertible or non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

24

If convertible, conversion trigger(s)

-

-

25

If convertible, fully or partially

-

-

26

If convertible, conversion rate

-

-

27

If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion

-

-

28

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

-

-

29

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts into

-

-

30

Write-down features

-

-

31

If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

-

-

32

If write-down, full or partial

-

-

33

If write-down, permanent or temporary

-

-

34

If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism

-

-

34a

Type of subordination (only for eligible liabilities)

N/A

N/A

EU-34b

Ranking of the instrument in normal insolvency proceedings2

1 - Ordinary Shares

1 - Ordinary Shares

35

Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify instrument type

Immediately subordinate to Additional Tier 1

Immediately subordinate to Additional Tier 1

immediately senior to instrument)

36

Non-compliant transitioned features

No

No

37

If yes, specify non-compliant features

-

-

37a

Link to the full term and conditions of the intrument (signposting)

Available on request

Available on request

  1. Represents the portion of ordinary share capital plus share premium which is held outside of the Group.
  2. Insolvency ranking information aligns with the creditor ranking tables included within HSBC Group's TLAC2/TLAC3 Pillar 3 disclosures, where applicable.

Page 3

Both own funds and eligible liabilities: CET1

1

Issuer

HSBC Bank Malta plc

HSBC Bank Oman SAOG

(Non-Controlling Interest portion)

(Non-Controlling Interest portion)

2

Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier for private

MT0000030107

OM0000001517

placement)

2a

Public or private placement

Private

Public

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

Laws of Malta

Oman Law

3a

Contractual recognition of write down and conversion powers of resolution

N/A

N/A

authorities

Regulatory treatment

4

Current treatment taking into account, where applicable, transitional CRR

Common Equity Tier 1

Common Equity Tier 1

rules

5

Post-transitional CRR rules

Common Equity Tier 1

Common Equity Tier 1

6

Eligible at solo/(sub-)consolidated/solo&(sub-)consolidated

Solo and Group

Solo and Group

7

Instrument type (types to be specified by each jurisdiction)

Ordinary Shares

Ordinary Shares

8

Amount recognised in regulatory capital or eligible liabilities (Currency in

USD 34m

USD 255m

million, as of most recent reporting date) 1

9

Nominal amount of instrument

EUR 32m (USD 34m)

OMR 98m (USD 255m)

EU-9a

Issue price

EUR 0.300 per share

OMR 0.100 per share

EU-9b

Redemption price

EUR 0.300 per share

OMR 0.100 per share

10

Accounting classification

Non-controlling interest in consolidated

Non-controlling interest in consolidated

subsidiary

subsidiary

11

Original date of issuance

-

-

12

Perpetual or dated

Perpetual

Perpetual

13

Original maturity date

-

-

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

-

-

15

Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption amount

-

-

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

-

-

Coupons / dividends

17

Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

-

-

18

Coupon rate and any related index

-

-

19

Existence of a dividend stopper

-

-

EU-20a

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory (in terms of timing)

-

-

EU-20b

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory (in terms of

-

-

amount)

21

Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

-

-

22

Non-cumulative or cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

23

Convertible or non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

24

If convertible, conversion trigger(s)

-

-

25

If convertible, fully or partially

-

-

26

If convertible, conversion rate

-

-

27

If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion

-

-

28

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

-

-

29

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts into

-

-

30

Write-down features

-

-

31

If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

-

-

32

If write-down, full or partial

-

-

33

If write-down, permanent or temporary

-

-

34

If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism

-

-

34a

Type of subordination (only for eligible liabilities)

N/A

N/A

EU-34b

Ranking of the instrument in normal insolvency proceedings2

1 - Ordinary Shares

1 - Ordinary Shares

35

Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify instrument type

Immediately subordinate to Additional Tier 1

Immediately subordinate to Additional Tier 1

immediately senior to instrument)

36

Non-compliant transitioned features

No

No

37

If yes, specify non-compliant features

-

-

37a

Link to the full term and conditions of the intrument (signposting)

Available on request

Available on request

  1. Represents the portion of ordinary share capital plus share premium which is held outside of the Group.
  2. Insolvency ranking information aligns with the creditor ranking tables included within HSBC Group's TLAC2/TLAC3 Pillar 3 disclosures, where applicable.

Page 4

Both own funds and eligible liabilities: AT1

1

Issuer

HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc

2

Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier

US404280AS86

US404280AT69

for private placement)

2a

Public or private placement

Public

Public

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

Laws of the State of New York, save for the

subordination provision

Laws of the State of New York, save for the subordination provision and Section 2.20(a) of the supplemental indenture (consent to the exercise of UK bail-in power)

3a

Contractual recognition of write down and conversion

Yes

Yes

powers of resolution authorities

Regulatory treatment

4

Current treatment taking into account, where applicable,

Additional Tier 1

Additional Tier 1

transitional CRR rules

5

Post-transitional CRR rules

Additional Tier 1

Additional Tier 1

6

Eligible at solo/(sub-)consolidated/ solo&(sub-

Group

Group

)consolidated

7

Instrument type (types to be specified by each

Perpetual Subordinated Contingent Convertible

Perpetual Subordinated Contingent Convertible

jurisdiction)

Securities

Securities

8

Amount recognised in regulatory capital or eligible

USD 2,250m

USD 2,450m

liabilities (Currency in million, as of most recent reporting

date) 2

9

Nominal amount of instrument

USD 2,250m

USD 2,450m

EU-9a

Issue price

100.000%

100.000%

EU-9b

Redemption price

100.000%

100.000%

10

Accounting classification

Shareholders' equity

Shareholders' equity

11

Original date of issuance

17 Sep 2014

30 Mar 2015

12

Perpetual or dated

Perpetual

Perpetual

13

Original maturity date

-

-

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

Yes

Yes

15

Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption

17 Sep 2024 / Tax and Capital Disqualification event

30 Mar 2025 / Tax and Capital Disqualification event

amount

at any time / Par

at any time / Par

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

Every 5 years after first call

Every 5 years after first call

Coupons / dividends

17

Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

Fixed to floating

Fixed to floating

18

Coupon rate and any related index

From 17/09/2024 rate resets from fixed 6.375% to 5

year Mid-Market Swap Rate + 3.705%, resettable

every 5 years.

From 30/03/2025 rate resets from fixed 6.375% to 5 year Mid-Market Swap Rate + 4.368%, resettable every 5 years.

19

Existence of a dividend stopper

No

No

EU-20a

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Fully Discretionary

Fully Discretionary

(in terms of timing)

EU-20b

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Fully Discretionary

Fully Discretionary

(in terms of amount)

21

Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

No

No

22

Non-cumulative or cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

23

Convertible or non-convertible

Convertible

Convertible

24

If convertible, conversion trigger(s)

7% CET1: Contractual. Triggers to statutory bail-in

power and mandatory write-down/conversion of

capital instruments power under UK Banking Act 2009

- UK BoE/PRA - Contractual recognition

7% CET1: Contractual. Triggers to statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-down/conversion of capital instruments power under UK Banking Act 2009

- UK BoE/PRA - Contractual recognition

25

If convertible, fully or partially

Always convert fully

Always convert fully

26

If convertible, conversion rate

USD 4.35578 per ordinary share

USD 4.03488 per ordinary share

27

If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion

Mandatory upon the occurrence of certain events

Mandatory upon the occurrence of certain events

28

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

Common Equity Tier 1

Common Equity Tier 1

29

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts

HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc

into

30

Write-down features

Yes

Yes

31

If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

Triggers to statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-down/conversion of capital instruments power under UK Banking Act 2009 - UK BoE/PRA - Contractual recognition

Triggers to statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-down/conversion of capital instruments power under UK Banking Act 2009 - UK BoE/PRA - Contractual recognition

32

If write-down, full or partial

May be written down partially

May be written down partially

33

If write-down, permanent or temporary

Permanent

Permanent

34

If temporary write-down, description of write-up

-

-

mechanism

34a

Type of subordination (only for eligible liabilities)

N/A

N/A

EU-34b Ranking of the instrument in normal insolvency

2 - Preference shares, AT1 instruments and certain

2 - Preference shares, AT1 instruments and certain

proceedings3

Subordinated Notes

Subordinated Notes

35

Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify

Immediately subordinate to Tier 2 instruments

Immediately subordinate to Tier 2 instruments

instrument type immediately senior to instrument)

36

Non-compliant transitioned features

No

No

37

If yes, specify non-compliant features

-

-

-

-

37a

Link to the full term and conditions of the intrument

click here

click here

(signposting)

  1. Regulatory Values are before adjustments for the Disallowed grandfathering or the Non-Controlling Interests which are not done at instrument level.
  2. Insolvency ranking information aligns with the creditor ranking tables included within HSBC Group's TLAC2/TLAC3 Pillar 3 disclosures, where applicable.

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 07:25:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
