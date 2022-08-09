HSBC : Capital and Other TLAC-eligible Instruments Main Features 30 June 2022 (PDF)

This document is a disclosure document published as required by, and solely for the purpose of compliance with, Articles 437(b) and 437a(a) of The PRA Rulebook Disclosure (CRR) Part, to provide a description of the main features of the capital instruments and eligible liabilities of HSBC Holdings plc and certain subsidiaries of the HSBC Group.

The information contained in this document has been compiled in accordance with CRR II, Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) No 1423/2013, Q&A published by the European Banking Authority and regulatory guidance published by the UK Prudential Regulatory Authority and the Bank of England. Assumptions on the regulatory treatment of the

current rules.

Following the end of the transition period following the UK's withdrawal from the EU, any reference herein to EU regulations (including technical standards) should be read as a reference to the UK's version of such regulations, as onshored into UK law under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and as may be subsequently amended under UK law.

Disclosure in the required format has resulted in simplification and abbreviation of the features of the capital instruments and eligible liabilities described herein. The information contained in this document is not intended to be a comprehensive description of such capital instruments and eligible liabilities. No investor or prospective investor in any such capital instruments and eligible liabilities should rely upon the description contained in this document and none of HSBC Holdings plc or any member of the HSBC Group shall be liable for any inaccuracy or misstatement contained in this document.

The full terms and conditions of the capital instruments and eligible liabilities, described herein, are available via the HSBC Group website (http://www.hsbc.com/investor-relations/fixed-income-securities) or by contacting HSBC Group Investor Relations (investorrelations@hsbc.com).

Information with respect to any capital instrument or eligible liability in this document should not be used for investment advice and does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any such capital instrument or eligible liability or any advice or recommendation with respect to any such capital instrument or eligible liability. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.