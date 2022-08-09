HSBC : Capital and Other TLAC-eligible Instruments Main Features 30 June 2022 (PDF)
HSBC Holdings plc
Main features of regulatory capital instruments and eligible
instruments 30 June 2022
This document is a disclosure document published as required by, and solely for the purpose of compliance with, Articles 437(b) and 437a(a) of The PRA Rulebook Disclosure (CRR) Part, to provide a description of the main features of the capital instruments and eligible liabilities of HSBC Holdings plc and certain subsidiaries of the HSBC Group.
The information contained in this document has been compiled in accordance with CRR II, Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) No 1423/2013, Q&A published by the European Banking Authority and regulatory guidance published by the UK Prudential Regulatory Authority and the Bank of England. Assumptions on the regulatory treatment of the
current rules.
Following the end of the transition period following the UK's withdrawal from the EU, any reference herein to EU regulations (including technical standards) should be read as a reference to the UK's version of such regulations, as onshored into UK law under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and as may be subsequently amended under UK law.
Disclosure in the required format has resulted in simplification and abbreviation of the features of the capital instruments and eligible liabilities described herein. The information contained in this document is not intended to be a comprehensive description of such capital instruments and eligible liabilities. No investor or prospective investor in any such capital instruments and eligible liabilities should rely upon the description contained in this document and none of HSBC Holdings plc or any member of the HSBC Group shall be liable for any inaccuracy or misstatement contained in this document.
Information with respect to any capital instrument or eligible liability in this document should not be used for investment advice and does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any such capital instrument or eligible liability or any advice or recommendation with respect to any such capital instrument or eligible liability. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.
Both own funds and eligible liabilities: CET1
1
Issuer
HSBC Holdings plc
Hang Seng Bank Ltd.
(Non-Controlling Interest portion)
2
Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier for private
GB0005405286
HK0011000095
placement)
2a
Public or private placement
Public
Public
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
English Law
Laws of Hong Kong
3a
Contractual recognition of write down and conversion powers of resolution
N/A
N/A
authorities
Regulatory treatment
4
Current treatment taking into account, where applicable, transitional CRR
Common Equity Tier 1
Common Equity Tier 1
rules
5
Post-transitional CRR rules
Common Equity Tier 1
Common Equity Tier 1
6
Eligible at solo/(sub-)consolidated/solo&(sub-)consolidated
Group
Solo and Group
7
Instrument type (types to be specified by each jurisdiction)
Ordinary Shares
Ordinary Shares
8
Amount recognised in regulatory capital or eligible liabilities (Currency in
USD 23,057m
USD 466m
million, as of most recent reporting date) 1
9
Nominal amount of instrument
USD 10,020m
No par value, NCI portion of share capital
HKD 3,656m (USD 466m)
EU-9a
Issue price
USD 0.500 per share
USD 5.050 per share
EU-9b
Redemption price
USD 0.500 per share
USD 5.050 per share
10
Accounting classification
Shareholders' equity
Non-controlling interest in consolidated
subsidiary
11
Original date of issuance
-
-
12
Perpetual or dated
Perpetual
Perpetual
13
Original maturity date
-
-
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
-
-
15
Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption amount
-
-
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
-
-
Coupons / dividends
17
Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
-
-
18
Coupon rate and any related index
-
-
19
Existence of a dividend stopper
-
-
EU-20a
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory (in terms of timing)
-
-
EU-20b
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory (in terms of
-
-
amount)
21
Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
-
-
22
Non-cumulative or cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
23
Convertible or non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
24
If convertible, conversion trigger(s)
-
-
25
If convertible, fully or partially
-
-
26
If convertible, conversion rate
-
-
27
If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion
-
-
28
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
-
-
29
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts into
-
-
30
Write-down features
-
-
31
If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
-
-
32
If write-down, full or partial
-
-
33
If write-down, permanent or temporary
-
-
34
If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism
-
-
34a
Type of subordination (only for eligible liabilities)
N/A
N/A
EU-34b
Ranking of the instrument in normal insolvency proceedings2
1 - Ordinary Shares
1 - Ordinary Shares
35
Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify instrument type
Immediately subordinate to Additional Tier 1
Immediately subordinate to Additional Tier 1
immediately senior to instrument)
36
Non-compliant transitioned features
No
No
37
If yes, specify non-compliant features
-
-
37a
Link to the full term and conditions of the intrument (signposting)
Available on request
Available on request
Represents the portion of ordinary share capital plus share premium which is held outside of the Group.
Insolvency ranking information aligns with the creditor ranking tables included within HSBC Group's TLAC2/TLAC3 Pillar 3 disclosures, where applicable.
Both own funds and eligible liabilities: CET1
1
Issuer
HSBC Bank Malta plc
HSBC Bank Oman SAOG
(Non-Controlling Interest portion)
(Non-Controlling Interest portion)
2
Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier for private
MT0000030107
OM0000001517
placement)
2a
Public or private placement
Private
Public
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
Laws of Malta
Oman Law
3a
Contractual recognition of write down and conversion powers of resolution
N/A
N/A
authorities
Regulatory treatment
4
Current treatment taking into account, where applicable, transitional CRR
Common Equity Tier 1
Common Equity Tier 1
rules
5
Post-transitional CRR rules
Common Equity Tier 1
Common Equity Tier 1
6
Eligible at solo/(sub-)consolidated/solo&(sub-)consolidated
Solo and Group
Solo and Group
7
Instrument type (types to be specified by each jurisdiction)
Ordinary Shares
Ordinary Shares
8
Amount recognised in regulatory capital or eligible liabilities (Currency in
USD 34m
USD 255m
million, as of most recent reporting date) 1
9
Nominal amount of instrument
EUR 32m (USD 34m)
OMR 98m (USD 255m)
EU-9a
Issue price
EUR 0.300 per share
OMR 0.100 per share
EU-9b
Redemption price
EUR 0.300 per share
OMR 0.100 per share
10
Accounting classification
Non-controlling interest in consolidated
Non-controlling interest in consolidated
subsidiary
subsidiary
11
Original date of issuance
-
-
12
Perpetual or dated
Perpetual
Perpetual
13
Original maturity date
-
-
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
-
-
15
Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption amount
-
-
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
-
-
Coupons / dividends
17
Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
-
-
18
Coupon rate and any related index
-
-
19
Existence of a dividend stopper
-
-
EU-20a
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory (in terms of timing)
-
-
EU-20b
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory (in terms of
-
-
amount)
21
Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
-
-
22
Non-cumulative or cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
23
Convertible or non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
24
If convertible, conversion trigger(s)
-
-
25
If convertible, fully or partially
-
-
26
If convertible, conversion rate
-
-
27
If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion
-
-
28
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
-
-
29
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts into
-
-
30
Write-down features
-
-
31
If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
-
-
32
If write-down, full or partial
-
-
33
If write-down, permanent or temporary
-
-
34
If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism
-
-
34a
Type of subordination (only for eligible liabilities)
N/A
N/A
EU-34b
Ranking of the instrument in normal insolvency proceedings2
1 - Ordinary Shares
1 - Ordinary Shares
35
Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify instrument type
Immediately subordinate to Additional Tier 1
Immediately subordinate to Additional Tier 1
immediately senior to instrument)
36
Non-compliant transitioned features
No
No
37
If yes, specify non-compliant features
-
-
37a
Link to the full term and conditions of the intrument (signposting)
Available on request
Available on request
Represents the portion of ordinary share capital plus share premium which is held outside of the Group.
Insolvency ranking information aligns with the creditor ranking tables included within HSBC Group's TLAC2/TLAC3 Pillar 3 disclosures, where applicable.
Both own funds and eligible liabilities: AT1
1
Issuer
HSBC Holdings plc
HSBC Holdings plc
2
Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier
US404280AS86
US404280AT69
for private placement)
2a
Public or private placement
Public
Public
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
Laws of the State of New York, save for the
subordination provision
Laws of the State of New York, save for the subordination provision and Section 2.20(a) of the supplemental indenture (consent to the exercise of UK bail-in power)
3a
Contractual recognition of write down and conversion
Yes
Yes
powers of resolution authorities
Regulatory treatment
4
Current treatment taking into account, where applicable,
Additional Tier 1
Additional Tier 1
transitional CRR rules
5
Post-transitional CRR rules
Additional Tier 1
Additional Tier 1
6
Eligible at solo/(sub-)consolidated/ solo&(sub-
Group
Group
)consolidated
7
Instrument type (types to be specified by each
Perpetual Subordinated Contingent Convertible
Perpetual Subordinated Contingent Convertible
jurisdiction)
Securities
Securities
8
Amount recognised in regulatory capital or eligible
USD 2,250m
USD 2,450m
liabilities (Currency in million, as of most recent reporting
date) 2
9
Nominal amount of instrument
USD 2,250m
USD 2,450m
EU-9a
Issue price
100.000%
100.000%
EU-9b
Redemption price
100.000%
100.000%
10
Accounting classification
Shareholders' equity
Shareholders' equity
11
Original date of issuance
17 Sep 2014
30 Mar 2015
12
Perpetual or dated
Perpetual
Perpetual
13
Original maturity date
-
-
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
Yes
Yes
15
Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption
17 Sep 2024 / Tax and Capital Disqualification event
30 Mar 2025 / Tax and Capital Disqualification event
amount
at any time / Par
at any time / Par
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
Every 5 years after first call
Every 5 years after first call
Coupons / dividends
17
Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
Fixed to floating
Fixed to floating
18
Coupon rate and any related index
From 17/09/2024 rate resets from fixed 6.375% to 5
year Mid-Market Swap Rate + 3.705%, resettable
every 5 years.
From 30/03/2025 rate resets from fixed 6.375% to 5 year Mid-Market Swap Rate + 4.368%, resettable every 5 years.
19
Existence of a dividend stopper
No
No
EU-20a
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Fully Discretionary
Fully Discretionary
(in terms of timing)
EU-20b
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Fully Discretionary
Fully Discretionary
(in terms of amount)
21
Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
No
No
22
Non-cumulative or cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
23
Convertible or non-convertible
Convertible
Convertible
24
If convertible, conversion trigger(s)
7% CET1: Contractual. Triggers to statutory bail-in
power and mandatory write-down/conversion of
capital instruments power under UK Banking Act 2009
- UK BoE/PRA - Contractual recognition
7% CET1: Contractual. Triggers to statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-down/conversion of capital instruments power under UK Banking Act 2009
- UK BoE/PRA - Contractual recognition
25
If convertible, fully or partially
Always convert fully
Always convert fully
26
If convertible, conversion rate
USD 4.35578 per ordinary share
USD 4.03488 per ordinary share
27
If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion
Mandatory upon the occurrence of certain events
Mandatory upon the occurrence of certain events
28
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
Common Equity Tier 1
Common Equity Tier 1
29
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts
HSBC Holdings plc
HSBC Holdings plc
into
30
Write-down features
Yes
Yes
31
If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
Triggers to statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-down/conversion of capital instruments power under UK Banking Act 2009 - UK BoE/PRA - Contractual recognition
Triggers to statutory bail-in power and mandatory write-down/conversion of capital instruments power under UK Banking Act 2009 - UK BoE/PRA - Contractual recognition
32
If write-down, full or partial
May be written down partially
May be written down partially
33
If write-down, permanent or temporary
Permanent
Permanent
34
If temporary write-down, description of write-up
-
-
mechanism
34a
Type of subordination (only for eligible liabilities)
N/A
N/A
EU-34b Ranking of the instrument in normal insolvency
2 - Preference shares, AT1 instruments and certain
2 - Preference shares, AT1 instruments and certain
proceedings3
Subordinated Notes
Subordinated Notes
35
Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify
Immediately subordinate to Tier 2 instruments
Immediately subordinate to Tier 2 instruments
instrument type immediately senior to instrument)
36
Non-compliant transitioned features
No
No
37
If yes, specify non-compliant features
-
-
-
-
37a
Link to the full term and conditions of the intrument
