Colin Bell, the new CEO of HSBC Europe and HSBC Bank PLC, has been chief compliance officer for the past four years and led the group transformation plan since early 2020. "HSBC Appoints New Chief Executives for Global Businesses," at 1037 GMT on Feb. 22, incorrectly said Mr. Bell has been the group's chief compliance officer since early 2020.

02-23-21 0111ET