    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-03 am EDT
461.40 GBX   -1.26%
05:33pHsbc : DIRECTOR DECLARATION - Form 6-K
PU
10:29aHSBC HLDGS : RBC gives a Buy rating
MD
12:07aHSBC Starts Investor Briefing On Potential IPO In Indonesia
MT
HSBC : DIRECTOR DECLARATION - Form 6-K

10/03/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
DIRECTOR DECLARATION
In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.14 R(2), HSBC Holdings plc (the 'Company') announces that Steven Guggenheimer, a non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive Director of BT Group plc, with effect from 1 October 2022.
For and on behalf of
HSBC Holdings plc
Aileen Taylor
Group Company Secretary and Chief Governance Officer
Media enquiries to:
Ankit Patel +44 (0) 20 7991 9813 ankit.patel@hsbc.com
Notes to editors:
1. The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement is:
Mark Tucker*, Noel Quinn, Geraldine Buckingham† , Rachel Duan† , Carolyn Julie Fairbairn† , James Anthony Forese† , Steven Guggenheimer† , José Antonio Meade Kuribreña† , Eileen K Murray† , David Nish† , Ewen Stevenson and Jackson Tai† .
* Non-executive Group Chairman
† Independent non-executive Director
2. The HSBC Group
HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. The HSBC Group serves customers worldwide from offices in 63 countries and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,985bn at 30 June 2022, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.
ends/all

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 21:31:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
