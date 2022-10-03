HSBC : DIRECTOR DECLARATION - Form 6-K

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.14 R(2), HSBC Holdings plc (the 'Company') announces that Steven Guggenheimer, a non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive Director of BT Group plc, with effect from 1 October 2022.

For and on behalf of

HSBC Holdings plc

Aileen Taylor

Group Company Secretary and Chief Governance Officer

Media enquiries to:

Ankit Patel +44 (0) 20 7991 9813 ankit.patel@hsbc.com

Notes to editors:

1. The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement is:

Mark Tucker*, Noel Quinn, Geraldine Buckingham† , Rachel Duan† , Carolyn Julie Fairbairn† , James Anthony Forese† , Steven Guggenheimer† , José Antonio Meade Kuribreña† , Eileen K Murray† , David Nish† , Ewen Stevenson and Jackson Tai† .

* Non-executive Group Chairman

† Independent non-executive Director

2. The HSBC Group

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. The HSBC Group serves customers worldwide from offices in 63 countries and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,985bn at 30 June 2022, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

