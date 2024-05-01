HSBC Holdings plc is one of the world's leading banking groups. Revenues break down by activity as follows: - retail banking and wealth management (41.2%): sales of classical and specialized banking products and services (consumer loans, leasing, factoring, private card management, etc.) and wealth management; - commercial banking (34.5%) ; - investment, financing and market banking (24.3%): operations on the capital markets, operations on rates, change rates and natural resources, merger and acquisition consulting, initial public offerings, capital investment, specialized and unionized financing solutions, etc.; At the end of 2023, the group had USD 1,611.6 billion in current deposits and USD 938.5 billion in current credits.

Sector Banks