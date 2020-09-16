Log in
HSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding

09/16/2020 | 12:30pm EDT

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

16 September 2020

Notification of a Transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

On 14 September 2020, Ian Stuart cancelled his options to purchase 3,406 ordinary shares of US$0.50 each (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc at an option price of £4.4037 per Share. The options had been granted under the HSBC Holdings Savings-Related Share Option Plan.

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Ian Stuart

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Executive, HSBC UK Bank plc

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-09-14

Ordinary

GB0005405286

Outside a trading

GBP - British

shares of

venue

Pound

US$0.50

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Cancellation of options

£4.40

3,406

£14,999.00

granted under the HSBC

Holdings Savings-Related

Share Option Plan

Aggregated

£4.404

3,406

£14,999.00

For any queries related to this notification, please contact:

Lee Davis Shareholder Services 020 7991 3048

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 16:29:06 UTC
