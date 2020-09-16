HSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
16 September 2020
Notification of a Transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
On 14 September 2020, Ian Stuart cancelled his options to purchase 3,406 ordinary shares of US$0.50 each (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc at an option price of £4.4037 per Share. The options had been granted under the HSBC Holdings Savings-Related Share Option Plan.
The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
Name of natural person
|
Ian Stuart
|
|
|
2 - Reason for the notification
|
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive, HSBC UK Bank plc
|
Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
Full name of the entity
|
|
HSBC Holdings plc
|
|
|
Legal Entity Identifier code
|
|
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction(s) summary table
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of
|
Financial
|
|
Identification
|
Place of Transaction
|
Currency
|
|
|
Transaction
|
Instrument
|
|
Code
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020-09-14
|
Ordinary
|
|
GB0005405286
|
Outside a trading
|
GBP - British
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
|
|
venue
|
|
Pound
|
|
|
|
US$0.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
each
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of Transaction:
|
|
|
Price
|
Volume
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cancellation of options
|
|
|
£4.40
|
3,406
|
£14,999.00
|
|
|
granted under the HSBC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Holdings Savings-Related
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share Option Plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aggregated
|
£4.404
|
3,406
|
£14,999.00
|
For any queries related to this notification, please contact:
Lee Davis Shareholder Services 020 7991 3048
HSBC Holdings plc
Registered Office and Group Head Office:
8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com
Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987
