HSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

16 September 2020

Notification of a Transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

On 14 September 2020, Ian Stuart cancelled his options to purchase 3,406 ordinary shares of US$0.50 each (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc at an option price of £4.4037 per Share. The options had been granted under the HSBC Holdings Savings-Related Share Option Plan.

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Ian Stuart 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive, HSBC UK Bank plc Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-09-14 Ordinary GB0005405286 Outside a trading GBP - British shares of venue Pound US$0.50 each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Cancellation of options £4.40 3,406 £14,999.00 granted under the HSBC Holdings Savings-Related Share Option Plan Aggregated £4.404 3,406 £14,999.00

