HSBC : Director / PDMR Shareholding
09/25/2020 | 02:00pm EDT
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
25 September 2020
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs')
On 24 September 2020, the following PDMRs were granted options to purchase US$0.50 ordinary shares under the HSBC Holdings Savings-Related Share Option Plan. The price per option was £2.6270.
Name
Options Granted
John Hinshaw
6,851
Stephen Moss
5,709
Ian Stuart
11,419
The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
John Hinshaw
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Group Chief Operating Officer
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-09-24
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition of options
£2.63
6,851
£17,997.58
granted under the HSBC
Holdings Savings-Related
Share Option Plan
Aggregated
£2.627
6,851
£17,997.58
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Stephen Moss
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Regional Chief Executive for Europe; the
Middle East, North Africa and Turkey; Latin
America; and Canada
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-09-24
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition of options
£2.63
5,709
£14,997.54
granted under the HSBC
Holdings Savings-Related
Share Option Plan
Aggregated
£2.627
5,709
£14,997.54
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Ian Stuart
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive, HSBC UK Bank plc
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of
Financial
Identification
Place of Transaction
Currency
Transaction
Instrument
Code
2020-09-24
Ordinary
GB0005405286
London Stock
GBP - British
shares of
Exchange, Main
Pound
US$0.50
Market (XLON)
each
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition of options
£2.63
11,419
£29,997.71
granted under the HSBC
Holdings Savings-Related
Share Option Plan
Aggregated
£2.627
11,419
£29,997.71
For any queries related to this notification, please contact:
Larissa Wilson Shareholder Services 020 7991 0595
HSBC Holdings plc
Registered Office and Group Head Office:
8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com
Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987
