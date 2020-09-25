Log in
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
09/25 11:30:00 am
283.75 GBX   -1.03%
02:00pHSBC : Director / PDMR Shareholding
PU
11:25aHSBC : Grant of Share Options
PU
11:20aHSBC : Grant of share options - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange - English
PU
HSBC : Director / PDMR Shareholding

09/25/2020

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

25 September 2020

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs')

On 24 September 2020, the following PDMRs were granted options to purchase US$0.50 ordinary shares under the HSBC Holdings Savings-Related Share Option Plan. The price per option was £2.6270.

Name

Options Granted

John Hinshaw

6,851

Stephen Moss

5,709

Ian Stuart

11,419

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

John Hinshaw

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Group Chief Operating Officer

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-09-24

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition of options

£2.63

6,851

£17,997.58

granted under the HSBC

Holdings Savings-Related

Share Option Plan

Aggregated

£2.627

6,851

£17,997.58

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Stephen Moss

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Regional Chief Executive for Europe; the

Middle East, North Africa and Turkey; Latin

America; and Canada

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-09-24

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition of options

£2.63

5,709

£14,997.54

granted under the HSBC

Holdings Savings-Related

Share Option Plan

Aggregated

£2.627

5,709

£14,997.54

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Ian Stuart

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Executive, HSBC UK Bank plc

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

HSBC Holdings plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of

Financial

Identification

Place of Transaction

Currency

Transaction

Instrument

Code

2020-09-24

Ordinary

GB0005405286

London Stock

GBP - British

shares of

Exchange, Main

Pound

US$0.50

Market (XLON)

each

Nature of Transaction:

Price

Volume

Total

Acquisition of options

£2.63

11,419

£29,997.71

granted under the HSBC

Holdings Savings-Related

Share Option Plan

Aggregated

£2.627

11,419

£29,997.71

For any queries related to this notification, please contact:

Larissa Wilson Shareholder Services 020 7991 0595

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 17:59:02 UTC
