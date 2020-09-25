HSBC : Director / PDMR Shareholding

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

25 September 2020

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs')

On 24 September 2020, the following PDMRs were granted options to purchase US$0.50 ordinary shares under the HSBC Holdings Savings-Related Share Option Plan. The price per option was £2.6270.

Name Options Granted John Hinshaw 6,851 Stephen Moss 5,709 Ian Stuart 11,419

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person John Hinshaw 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Group Chief Operating Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Financial Identification Place of Transaction Currency Transaction Instrument Code 2020-09-24 Ordinary GB0005405286 London Stock GBP - British shares of Exchange, Main Pound US$0.50 Market (XLON) each Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition of options £2.63 6,851 £17,997.58 granted under the HSBC Holdings Savings-Related Share Option Plan Aggregated £2.627 6,851 £17,997.58

